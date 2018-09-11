Oh My – Canadian Foreign Minister Left NAFTA Negotiations To Attend “President Trump is a Tyrant” Conference…

Jumpin’ ju-ju bones.  Hat Tip to Ezra Levant on Twitter – This is going to go down in the history books of bad diplomacy.  You have to watch the first 2 minutes of this video.  Canadian Foreign Minister took leave during the middle of critically important trade negotiations with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to attend a Women in the World conference in Toronto.

Check out the conference introduction video (first 01:30) “Taking on the Tyrant”, and the visual of Canadian trade negotiator on stage to deliver her remarks (next 30 seconds).  Consider that Ms. Freeland made this decision during the most critical trade negotiations in her country’s modern history.  The outcome of the U.S-Canada trade negotiation will determine the next several decades within the Canadian economy.  Now Watch:

Think about the level of ideological tone-deafness here. This is simply off-the-charts echo-chamber crazy. Canada needs a positive trade outcome; their economy is already on the ropes; and Freeland considers this a good idea?  Unreal.

  1. kevin says:
    September 11, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    What’s the guy’s name sitting in the middle chair?

  2. NoJuan Importante says:
    September 11, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    Actually, it is going to be good for Canada to leave NAFTA and rely on themselves. It will help the country in the long run. So really, what Trump is suggesting is what they need anyway.

    • Lined-out Hymnody says:
      September 11, 2018 at 7:23 pm

      I’m Canadian, I LOVE President Trump. He is what we need. The ideological bubble that a minority of our population is in has cast a dark cloud over our whole nation.

      • Ken says:
        September 11, 2018 at 7:33 pm

        I love Canada. Lived in Alberta for 3 years. Fantastic place.

        Canada needs to crash hard. This will be their Obama years, or even worse.

        Without a crash, you will never be able to cleanse Ottawa. The sooner it starts, the sooner it will end.

  3. Ristvan says:
    September 11, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Been trying to think about why this would rationally be so publically staged.
    1. It wasn’t. Trudope and Purple eggplant/aubergine (a nod to bilingual Canada) aren’t rational.
    2. They really want to kill NAFTA in an act of Canadian economic suicide.
    3. See 1.
    4. See 2….
    Way Lighthizer has set this up, US ‘caves’ on Trudope redline “protected Canadian cultural entities” which matter zero to America first, and Canada caves on dairy and Article 19 dispute resolution, which enabled dairy in the first place. That would be a MAGA deal. Dairy signals Article 19 is maybe coming. PDJT will win this round, cause no matter the outcome, he cannot lose.

  4. speaking truth to groupthink says:
    September 11, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Canada must have made a deal elsewhere. Undoubtedly one in which they are the patsy, but some deal somewhere. I’m sure news will be breaking soon. Soros must have negotiated on their behalf behind the scenes and it made sense to their pea brains.

  5. Camilla Stephan says:
    September 11, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    Dear Chrystia, Brilliant negotiating strategy as usual. Did Justin Wandering Eyebrow think of that for you or was that your very own brainchild?
    From a very embarrassed Canadian.

  6. Phil aka Felipe says:
    September 11, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    These Leftist feminists are so ugly they’d make a freight train take a dirt road.

  7. Chieftain says:
    September 11, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    Must be a bunch of dopers in the Canadian Government, ehh?
    Poutine for brains, no?

  8. JMC says:
    September 11, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Chrystia of course is a journalist, not an economist. She’s mere window dressing. Reminds me of the common practice in later ancient Greece – the Hellenistic times – where many city-states used professional actors as their envoys and ambassadors. All mere show.

  9. Binkser1 says:
    September 11, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    Can someone tell Freeland that she needs to go up a dress size or ten.

  10. James Hilton says:
    September 11, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    To be more accurate, these progressives/neo-Marxists are against pro-Western/ex-Soviet backed ‘tyrants’. They love tyrannical regimes – The Muslim Brotherhood, Iran & ISIS – because they are themselves tyrannical. We are under a massive ideological attack.

    • Dutchman says:
      September 11, 2018 at 7:40 pm

      I prefer to think of all these ideologies as ELITISTS.
      Yes, tyranny is a common denominator, bits that’s just a method, or a means to an end.
      Islamism, like marxism, is about having an elite, that dictate to the masses, supposedly what’s “in their (the masses) best interests”.

      But, the top of the pyramid, the elites, invariably gain all the benefits of the system.

      It’s organised, brutally enforced corruption. There is really NO difference between government in Iran, and government in China.

      All the ideological or quasi-religious claptrap is just b.s. to con the masses.

      Those at the top KNOW it’s all b.s. But they split it, anyway.

  11. ForGodandCountry says:
    September 11, 2018 at 6:58 pm

  12. railer says:
    September 11, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    There are many people bucking up Canada right now, for their own interests. China wants them to hold firm, as they want to protect their transshipments goldmine into the US through Canada, plus they want to protect their own tariff regime locking out US exports. The European Union wants the same things, and that’s why Freeland was in Germany before Trump signed off with Mexico, she was getting instructions and coordination as to how best to parry US negotiators. Even Japan and South Korea are watching attentively.

    That’s why Trump needs to hold firm now. With a successful negotiation with Canada, he can cripple all these other trade leeches, who contribute far more than Canada to our $900B per year trade deficit. If the US deals firmly with Canada, what chance does China have for a lopsided deal? They’re checkmated and they know it.

    We just need to stay patient. Trump hit the perfect notes today, during that press conference about Hurricane Florence. He took a question on trade, and repeated his position. “Canada wants a deal. We have a deal with Mexico and if Canada wants to join in, that’d be great, but if that doesn’t work out we’ll go on without them.”

    Trump always reserves the option to walk away from negotiations, and he’s not afraid to say that. Smart boy, this Trump.

  13. PotP says:
    September 11, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    Let them engage in commerce with whoever was in their audience.

    Seriously, does Canada really produce anything we need? Maybe some metals or something? Beyond that?

    Whatever our terms were pre “tyrant-conference”, they should be doubled. No tripled.

    Sorry for the nice Canadians who didn’t vote for Les Idiots, but seriously. Why should we give Team Trudeau anything?

  14. Patriot tom says:
    September 11, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    They must really think Trump is going away according to what they’re being told by somebody else, very stupid on their part.

  15. skwz says:
    September 11, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    “Taking on a Tyrant”?…

    What they mean is finally a person, our President, who tells “Truth” and “Says what he means and means what he says”.

    The left can’t stand the truth.

    To me “Trump = Truth”.

    The left puts out “Fiction/Lies” to support their stories even if they have to change all the facts.

  16. Chieftain says:
    September 11, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    Wikipedia tells the story:
    Justin Trudeau – “Trudeau has a bachelor of arts degree in literature from McGill University and a bachelor of education degree from the University of British Columbia.”
    Christina Alexandra “Chrystia” Freeland – She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Russian history and literature from Harvard University and a Master of Studies degree in Slavonic Studies from St Antony’s College, Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar in 1993.

    The economy of Canada is dependent upon two people trained in literature, “education,” Russian history, and Slavonic Studies.

    Canadian voters picked Trudeau’s party over that of Stephen Harper.

    Stephan Harper – “completed a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1985. He later returned there to earn a master’s degree in economics, completed in 1991.”

    Bad timing Canada. Turned out the economist led Conservatives for Liberal lit majors.

  17. jack says:
    September 11, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    I’m getting to the point that Trump should just give Canada a “take it or leave it” deal, and walk away and stay away! Trump will only meet with Canada when they are ready to sign up on the deal of equal and fair Trade! No exceptions!

    Sounds like Mexico is more OPEN to dealing with the USA! Canada is NOT! So this year only have deals with Mexico, and “wish Canada the best” …. say “good-bye and good luck” to Canada and “HELLO” to Mexico! 🙂

    I don’t think Trump will play a “sick” game with Canada’s current leaders , so wait until they have their next election. 🙂

  18. jsteele9 says:
    September 11, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Hopefully, for both sides, there are focused professional negotiators still diligently working on a trade deal and not taking frolicking fairy tale visits with Freeland to so called “conferences” with dim witted brainwashed nitwit moderators like Reimer from Indigo. These are liberal love fests that provide the participants an opportunity to glorify their warped sense of moral and intellectual superiority over others. Chrystia also seems to need her daily fix of fawning, applauding supporters to keep her fragile spirits from wilting.

    CNN, other MSM, the Deep State and the Mueller team will be pleased to see that their propaganda efforts have been well absorbed by the Liberal party of Canada, American “execs” like Reimer and most Canadians. But there is still a large block of determined “deplorables” in the USA that have not yet been duped.

    About a 1/3 of Canadians voted for Chrystia’s flamboyant, ideological style of political leadership after the Conservative party self destructed and another 25 % voted for the NDP that makes Chrystia look like a right of center moderate.

    The enemies or alleged “tyrants” that these liberals should actually fear most is themselves.

  19. Greg says:
    September 11, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    I listened to about 15 minutes of the video, Canada is even more screwed than I could have even imagined. I’m stunned by what I heard. We need a wall on the Northern Border.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      September 11, 2018 at 7:44 pm

      I’ll be blunt. These Chinese socialist puppets are going to intentionally wreck the Canadian economy and blame it on Trump, then beg CHINA to bail them out.

      This is like saying “I’ll show you! I’m going to quit my job and visit the LOAN SHARK!”

      She’s dangerous, just like Baby Castro. UNREAL.

  20. Rodney Plonker says:
    September 11, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    You are all so heartless. Chrystia is standing up for her sisters in milk who work and live without bull patriarchy. Their product is lesbian diary so needs special protection.

  21. Mr BiG Time says:
    September 11, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Ezra is a real gem. This Freeland woman is off the rails w TDS. I think the tariffs just went to 35% on autos !!

  22. MLK says:
    September 11, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    I saw this earlier today. For anyone who still thinks the wheels haven’t come off the Mueller Gambit just watch the first question and Gessen’s answer.

  23. P3X-639 says:
    September 11, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    The across the board tariffs just got 10% higher!

  24. Call Me Al says:
    September 11, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    The “woman” “journalist” from the New Yorker slipped when she said, “We have to be mindful of the information we get from the FBI and the Special Prosecutor’s office, uh…investigators…” Mueller must be leaking to the New Yorker.

  25. MLK says:
    September 11, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    I doubt even Chrystia Freeland was dumb enough to approve that opening video. Though she clearly was dumb enough not to review it beforehand.

    In any event, this sure looks like an effort to placate the drones before she and Justin have to bend the knee to POTUS Trump before the end of the month.

  26. calbear84 says:
    September 11, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    I’ve lived in coastal southern California for the past 20 years and trust me, women like these are dime a dozen. It’s like they’re possessed by some collective virtue-signalling insanity that never goes away and is immune to logic. Trump drives them batty but so did Bush. (In fact it might have been worse with W due to the Iraq war). Fortunately the Moonbat Wing of the Dim Party is leading them to oblivion IMO.

  27. rsanchez1990 says:
    September 11, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    Virtue signaling is no way to run a company, definitely no way to run a country.

  28. Paragon says:
    September 11, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    they have given up and will cave, this is window dressing to ensure they keep their standing with the club and are invited to the Manahattan cocktail parties. She knows she is out pretty soon anyway, so why not remold your self as a resistance fighter. Girls got to eat (well) y’know and those vacation homes aren’t gonna pay for themselves. Behind and social justice warrior, lies a grifter.

  29. john says:
    September 11, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    Even the “ladies” on the view seem intelligent when compared to these 3 dolts…

