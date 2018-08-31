No U.S-Canada Trade Deal Likely – Canada Deploys Media To Frame Political Cover for Failed Negotiations…

Continual emphasis on the severity of Canadian politics is needed to understand the latest developments in the U.S-Canada trade negotiations.
The Trump administration set a deadline of today for Canada to join the U.S-Mexico trade agreement and make the NAFTA replacement agreement a three-way pact. The concessions needed by Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland to join the agreement were politically devastating.
In order for Canada to accept or join, via a NAFTA 2202 modification, they would need to agree to the U.S-Mexico modification terms. For Canada they would have to:
- open their telecommunications and banking sector (eliminate non tariff barriers).
- eliminate soft-wood (lumber) and aeronautics subsidies.
- begin a process of lowering their assembly use of Chinese/Asian goods.
- accept the rules of origin for North American manufacturing.
- eliminate protectionist tariffs on dairy and farm products.
- accept the U.S-Mexico terms for arbitration and dispute resolution.
President Trump and U.S. Lighthizer are holding all the cards. As we previously highlighted they don’t care if Canada doesn’t join; the U.S. would likely prefer to send congress a NAFTA 2205 withdrawal notification removing the U.S. from the original 1993 NAFTA construct in combination with a simultaneous 2202 modification notification for the U.S-Mexico side of the agreement.
This would allow the U.S. to go into a one-on-one trade negotiation where six months and a day from the 2205 notice. The U.S. would then apply 25% auto tariffs on Canadian made vehicles while negotiating a bilateral deal. Canada is in a very weak negotiating position; politics are paramount for the Canadian team; their exit needs political cover. Media need to help the optics for the Canadian team.
Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait and Jennifer Jacobs interview President Trump in the Oval Office
Earlier this morning The Toronto Star reported on leaked ‘off-the-record’ comments from a Bloomberg interview with President Trump. In essence, a brutally honest President Trump said there was no need for the U.S. to compromise, all concessions were likely to come from the Canadian position. However, knowing the political prism for Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland, President Trump did not want to embarrass Trudeau politically with public comments toward that end.
…”Here’s the problem. If I say no — the answer’s no. If I say no, then you’re going to put that, and it’s going to be so insulting they’re not going to be able to make a deal … I can’t kill these people.”…
This was a genuinely honest and factual summary of the current status.
Prime Minister Trudeau and Canadian Foreign Minister Freeland simply cannot accept the terms outlined within the U.S-Mexico trade agreement. Left-leaning sympathetic media needed a way to assist the Canadian team and attempt to remove the responsibility for any failure in negotiation from the northern liberals. Hence the Toronto Star leak.
There are simply too many carved-out and protected liberal constituents (trade sectors), within Canadian economic policy to allow for any trade agreement based on open markets and free/fair trade. The dairy segment is one well known and protected agricultural sector; there are many others.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Canada has made no agriculture concessions to the United States in bilateral trade talks aimed at reaching deal in principle to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement, a spokeswoman for the United States Trade Representative’s office said.
“The negotiations between the United States and Canada are ongoing. There have been no concessions by Canada on agriculture,” the spokeswoman said in a brief emailed statement. (link)
The U.S. and Mexico have agreed to manufacturing origination terms; wage and labor improvements; elimination of AG subsidies and non tariff barriers; and removal of all protectionist tariffs – so long as the structural terms of commerce are upheld.
There’s almost no-way, given the politicization of the Canadian plan, for Justin and Chrystia to agree to those terms and keep their fragmented political support base appeased.
Therefore, absent total acquiescence, it is likely U.S.T.R. will file a 2205 notification dissolving the U.S and Canada trade agreement while simultaneously filing a 2202 notification to modify the U.S. and Mexico agreement to the new terms.
Under dissolution Canada will keep their soft-wood lumber and aeronautics subsidies; keep their protectionist Dairy tariffs; keep their banking and telecommunication rules blocking U.S. access; and six months from now face a 25% duty on U.S. auto imports – effectively destroying their auto manufacturing sector. Car companies (ex. Toyota) will simply leave Canada and return to building/assembling in the U.S.
This looks like the most reasonable scenario at this moment.
HC, I think that you are forgetting that PDJT is not doing any of this to hurt Trudeau in the eyes of our Canadian electorate. He is doing it to MAGA.
As for our national pride being hurt, it seems to me that according to the media narrative in Canada a huge part of our ‘national pride’, is wrapped up in NOT being Americans.
Have you forgotten the media hysteria when the original NAFTA was being negotiated by Mulroney and Reagan? Those same Canadian talking heads are now defending NAFTA as tho’ it was written by Solomon.
Having said all that, I do think that one or two of our TCT pals are being a bit OTT in their exuberance – have a heart you guys, remember, it is we who are hooped by all of these Trudeau shenanigans.
Don’t take it personal cousin. It’s just politics, and you still aren’t Americans!
We know, we know……
tho we do have a son working in San Francisco, we keep on at him to get his green card PDQ!
CUT OFF ALL MEDIA WHO VIOLATE AGREEMENTS… PERIOD until they PUBLICLY APOLOGIZE.
Yep. The lefty politicians and their union thugs were fighting tooth and nail against NAFTA and its predecessor, the FTA, and now they’re on their knees begging to keep it.
I bought my new RAV4 last month a little ahead of time since it was assembled in Canada to avoid any tariffs. See how the free market adapts to changing environments?
I understand your post…howevrer
.they have “not”had a really big heart for us……we could do as you feel and still be treated as we have been for decades…..
Media hysteria means nothing…..parties mean nothing….saving our country is priority
The truth can be a hard cold ugly thing…
Canadian media indicates talks will continue next week but there will be no deal.
Daniel Dale (an anti-Trump derangement syndrome reporter for the Toronto Star) released the leak.
CTV reported that Freeland offered No Concessions, not on Dairy or anything. But is using the Toronto Star to frame a narrative that the deal fell thru because Trump would offer no concessions.
There is nothing wrong with the deal Trump is offering. It is a good deal for Canada and all they have to do is sign and allow competition. But Canada is not ruled by Canadians but by Liberals (Democrats) with their own agenda.
“frame a narrative that the deal fell thru because Trump would offer no concessions.”
That’s their problem. We don’t have to offer concessions. We’re the market both Canada and Mexico want to get into. Mexico knew that. For some reason, Justin & Co. are of the mind that they shouldn’t have to give on anything. Reminds of Lighthizer saying in January, paraphrasing, that it appears after the 6th round of talks with Canada that they didn’t seem interested in a MUTUALLY beneficial deal. And I heard it again with Chrystia’s press conference today after no deal had been reached. All she talked about was Canada’s interests and they won’t give on Canada’s interests. Well that’s what a trade deal requires, giving up on and/or compromising both ways. We did that with Mexico and vice versa. But nooooo, Chrystia Canada acts like they get to give nothing and should receive access to the U.S. market because…….?
“Have you forgotten the media hysteria when the original NAFTA was being negotiated by Mulroney and Reagan? Those same Canadian talking heads are now defending NAFTA as tho’ it was written by Solomon.”
I have to say that it is sad watching this, but it is amusing to see the same leftist D-bags who were so opposed to NAFTA now defend it as the fount of all goodness.
In their idiocy to defend Truedope and “be against” Trump, the Canadian LudenPresse is ignoring the fact that what is on offer now is much worse than what Truedope rejected at the G7 Summit.
Mulrooney & Reagan negotiated a bilateral deal between Canada and the USA. NAFTA was a George H.W. Bush deal signed by WJ Clinton.
In politics it pays to remind oneself ‘this, too, shall pass’ or, in this specific situation, ‘this Trudeau shall pass’.
Some of my fellow Americans here forget that our nation gave Barack Hussein Obama 8 years at the wheel of the Ship of State.
You can fool some of the people all of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.
There’s still time for deal and, if there isn’t one, ‘this too shall pass’.
Hi, maggie0987, and a warm hello to America’s hat, too ; )
Are you familiar with a fellow Canadian known as Ezra Levant? Smart guy, and honest too it seems. Probably too honest – to a fault some Canadians might say…..
I hate when Canada gets hurt, though Trump is right. I hope Canada gets different leadership soon. Meantime I for one am not gloating, I hate when Canada hurts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good reminder. Can’t lose sight that Canada’s foolish leadership is hurting its own citizens who deserve more.
At least the US/Mex contrast might start to break through the disastrous, pervasive, upside-down narrative that the Trump is trying to replace a “win-win” trade model with a hostile, zero-sum model. In reality, the old model was one big sell-out across the board — portfolios over people — with a few sops baked in to keep key constituents happy (e.g., Canadian dairy); the Trump model — country first — brings leaders to the table with their own markets and citizens’ welfare in mind — to look for true win-wins. Likely still some hold-backs, but the key is reciprocity.
Let’s hope Canada gets better leadership.
On the contrary Maggie, VSGPDJT knows how precarious Trudeau’s political position is and he knows that Canada will always suck with Justine or any other Liberal leadership, and he sympathizes with Canadian Deplorables. The kid-glove approach is because he already has Trudeau beat – any deal he can make or making no deal will leave an equally bad stain after the way he has positioned himself on NAFTA.
If Trudeau takes the deal that is on the table, then the Canadian economy can only survive if he scraps his carbon tax, lowers taxes and deregulates. Failing that business investment will wither (foreign investment has fallen at historic rates over the past three years) and existing business will move south.
That is unlikely to happen and even if it does it will be too late for Trudy and his kindergarten cabinet.
I think President Trump is exposing Trudeau to Canadians and offering a deal that will move Canada, out of necessity, towards a free market economy, and making sure that we elect a new leader next year who will perhaps recognize that and get on board.
With any luck VSGPDJT can add MCGA to MAGA.
Trump doesn’t care. I think it’s smart to use dairy as an excuse to bring auto manu back to the states. Trudeau is kind of screwed. Our problem is the politicians over here who hate anything Trump does.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Have you forgotten the media hysteria when the original NAFTA was being negotiated by Mulroney and Reagan?”
From this side of the border it appears that Trudeau/Freeland is carrying forward Mulroney’s feelings. They have given me the impression that they really did not want a trade deal with America. They have made ridiculous proposals, disrespected and dishonored the President we love, and appear to be childishly greedy.
When the negotiations began I had warm feelings toward Canada and assumed there would be no issue that could not be worked out. After a year of listening to Min. Freeland my feelings towards Canada changed. Then today I heard Alberta’s Premier Rachel Notley speak. My heart is completely hardened. I honestly had no idea until this all started that Canadian’s disliked America so much.
Both of our countries have strong people. Whatever comes out of these negotiations between US/Canada we both will recover. The good news is if you get the right leader you can recover quickly. Look at what happened to us after Obama left and President Trump came into office.
NCNana – not sure if I am misunderstanding you but, as you can tell from the Canadian commenters on this site, not ALL Canadians toe the, ‘Ugly American’, BS our elites push 24/7.
maggie0987,
I agree. Neither of our nations have a one size fits all description of our people.
Having said that our nation elected Obama twice. What is amazing about this is that he ran the country straight into the ground very quickly in his first term.
We were retired during his first term and had a local grill that we often went to for lunch. One of the interesting things about it was that most of the other people who came in for lunch were labor from nearby construction sites and factory workers. We heard firsthand the expressions of how their businesses were going downhill. Other retired people who came into the grill and talked about their losses in stocks and their retirements. One woman talked about having invested in a Bank (not bonds but actual bank) and lost her total investment.
After all that Obama was elected by the American people a second time. We live in a small town that has a major highway and an Interstate highway running through it. During Obama’s 8 years in office we watched factory after factory close in our town. They are still closed down. But at least with President Trump the working age people have jobs they can commute to.
During Obama’s first term we regularly contacted our gov representative and worked to get people elected that we thought would work for the country. With this effort nothing changed for the better. As you saw Obama was elected a second time regardless of the negative impact on the country.
I am saying enough voters in your country elected Trudeau and Freeland that they are carrying out the wishes of that group of people.
Until you hit the bottom you likely will not come back up.
Our bottom was Obama. President Trump is our way back up. In fact our rising back up is like a cork popping up out of the water from the bottom of a barrel.
When I say my heart is hardened I mean, your country has to make your own decisions. I would not wish this on you but I am not going to lose any sleep over your going through it. It is a situation of your country’s own making just as Obama was a situation of our country’s making.
Best wishes in your travels. I can say from personal experience there is a way back. You will have the kind of government the people want. And bottom line is, who knows maybe this is the best thing that will ever happen in Canada, eh?? Cheers.
LOL! POTUS Tweets, Justine poops his pants, and Canada is back to the table. POTUS throwing out all sorts of Tsun Tsu, Game Theory, Machaveliian jiu jitsu on these f@cking punks.
I clicked on that “Jennifer Jacobs” picture to look at her twitter feed. an hour ago she had this:
“To the outside world, Donald Trump is in a bit of a bind.
But Trump isn’t retreating — he’s inhabiting his own desired narrative. ”
And Jennifer J. Jacobs is inhabiting her own space inside the big liberal bubble.
“Reality for her must be painful” – Steve Buscemi as Garland ‘The Marietta Mangler’ Greene in the movie “Con Air” (1997)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0118880/?ref_=nv_sr_1
I see John McCain has still not risen. The Democrats will have to soldier on without him.
The only source to be trusted is Lighthizer. He will talk to POTUS and POTUS will make the decision.
LikeLike
Ziiggii,
That is awesome. JT and China are gonna have to let this sink in. POTUS is Doyle Brunson at the poker table. Isolate the small stacks and punish them with re-raise after re-raise. No American administration has ever ran over countries on trade deals like this Alpha Male Predator F@cking Boss! I love this man in a non-gender specific manner!
LikeLiked by 12 people
He’s really not running over people…just acting like the dominant US economic power that we are. 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
Scanned a few comments on that thread. Someone asks why Ford doesn’t build it here, blaming unaffordable US union wages. Lol. Canadian auto workers make $35 dollars an hour too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
…In fact US union AW’s hired since 2007 make 16-20 dollars/hour with lowered benefits.
But it’s still a good question..Why DOESN’T Ford build them here?
Simple answer. The car was intended to appeal to the Chinese market. China’s tarriffs forced Ford to build it there. A tiny crossover Focus based Ford AWD SUV has no appeal in the US—-Just go buy a Subaru Outback!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ahhh. Thank you. What a shame…..not. 🙂
Subaru Outback, assembled in Lafayette, Indiana by Americans.
Just a small technical note for Treepers who want subtle texhnical details.
In the auto industry, a crossover is a fundamentally different body plan on the same basic frame plan. (Really helps in robotic assembly, since everything is off the same basic unibody ‘reference anchor points’—a problem Tesla has apparently not yet solved.)
The most common is a car/crossover SUV. Almost all cars are now built on a ‘unibody’ frame. Means the body pan is stamped sheet steel, and everything is spot welded up from there. So a bit bendy twisty.
The most rigged is an I beam frame plan, like a real truck. Two steel I beam (or equivalent) steel rails with welded/bolted cross ties. Think Ford F 150. Much more rigid place to attach suspension, engine, and all the other stuff.
So a crossover unibody behaves like an on road ‘pretend off road’ vehicle. A Subaru Outback frame plan behaves like a true off-road necessarily rigid vehicle.
And the respective auto advertising matches if you follow closely.
There is or was a reason to move the plants there. Maybe it was regulations, wages, retirement plans that the Democrats scaled to cost of living, or if they move back here to the same city or state they have to pay $60 an hour again by state laws. Maybe it was the fact that the automakers were paying for the water system in Detroit and how many other things.
Maybe it’s the particular model of car it’s intended market.
Then again maybe it’s because the car in question is a CHINESE import.
https://www.freep.com/story/money/cars/2018/08/31/citing-trade-war-ford-cancels-plan-import-small-suv-china/1156427002/
BTW, Bob, do you really believe Ford, GM, etc. pay their $20/hr employees $40/hr in benefits?
TRUE! I hired in at GM in 06 at 14.50 til I got thru probation period (3 mos) then 16.50. Benefits sucked compared to what my parents were growing up.
It was to have been built in China, not Canada. Ford is not interested in building and selling cars domestically any longer. Mustang will be it now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. I just found that out. I let some stupid comment on twitter mislead me. TY
…actually I confused myself by crossing up 2 different topics. Happens a lot these days. 🙂
Government healthcare in Canada ,benefit package is consequently lower, was estimated at $1200/vehicle.
Don’t forget that our dollar is around 35 cents lower than yours.
The CAD is worth a lot less than the USD and after the NAFTA failure be even less. So salaries paid is USD will cost Ford a lot more.
That is, salaries paid in USD to USA employees will cost more than salaries paid in CAD to Canadians. But the tariffs will erase that advantage.
“Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is scheduled to hold a news conference at the Canadian embassy in Washington at 4:30 p.m. ET. CBCNews.ca will carry it live.”
Get ready for tears and poor, noble, good faith, Chrystia and Justin against mean, bully, Trump. Will she hand out popsicles again to the press at the end of her sh*t talk about American interests/Trump disguised as polite, innocent, did nothing wrong here, Canada? Who cares. Our autos and jobs are coming home.
Styx “Blue Collar Man”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dear Justin and Chrystia from Canada.
President Trump doesn’t care about your feelings. Please proceed accordingly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seems like they’ve spent more time negotiating/figuring their political messaging than negotiating a trade deal. Although we know it’s not much negotiation, kinda take it or leave it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True…they have spent more time in front of the cameras than dealing…
Also , I understand, but she speaks more French in America than English…
Pfffft…
LikeLiked by 1 person
They call it French but it is an obscure dialect spoken nowhere else but Canada.
My fluent native French speaking SO refers to it as fingernails on a chalkboard.
It only sounds that way because it takes so much longer to say things in French.
Was Howards comments deleted?
Trudeau is playing election games, but the election isn’t until October 2019 (iver a year from now).
By then he will have destroyed Canada’s auto industry. He will also screw the dairy industry when he signs TPP.
And, I’m sorry, but I don’t see how Trudeau can blame Trump if Mexico and US are happy and prosperous with our trade deal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The optics of a happy and prosperous Mexico and USA compared to a depressed and flailing Canada is going to do a lot of damage come election time. A year gives enough time for the US-Mexico deal to take effect. It could also give Trudeau enough time to weather the blow-back from signing onto the deal, unless he’s on more treacherous ground than we realize. They’ve got a parliamentary system up there, and even if his party has the majority, it doesn’t mean he’s going to stay as the head of his party.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He can gamble and call a Snap Election now and ‘hope’ to cash in on Anti-Trump Outrage – that would put a stop to next year’s election. I won’t be surprised to see him do that.
And be Mayed. Remember what happened to May’s snap election.
He can blame Trump whatever the circumstances and be supported by a sycophantic media owned by his major donors. And by the state broadcasters of course. In the next election he will run against Donald Trump, guns, climate change and the kind of mean people who drive pickup trucks in Saskatchewan and Alberta.
LikeLiked by 3 people
‘left-leaning sympathetic media’. Rabidly left-leaning would be more accurate. The Canadian government doesn’t want to do a deal with people who they ideologically despise. You make it seem like a no-deal would be a result of them not wanting to piss off traditional leftists.
Trudeau and Freeland are both progressives/neo-Marxists. The mainstream news media, who will try to support their position, is dominated by progressives/neo-Marxists. None of these people gives a stuff about traditional leftist politics. They don’t care about votes. They would rather fu@k their nation up instead of doing a deal with ‘fascists’.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well said. The media is dug in, fully committed to socialism and strength in diversity. There is no way out for Canada. The country is in the hands of a corrupt media and the bewildered China. The opposition is in denial; committed more to optics than the people who need them so much. Other than Maxime Bernier or Kevin O’Leary, there are precious few options and they have exactly 0 resources at present.
WSJ just published some back story after apparently talking to Lighthizer’s team. There are two parts to ther backstory.
1. Why the Friday Aug 31 deadline? Because the 1974 Trade Act (empowering POTUS to negotiate trade) §102 requires 90 day written notice to Congress before POTUS can sign yhe Mexican bilateral. And Dec 1 is Nieto’s last day in office. Nieto signs, then incoming Mexican President socialist AMLO cannot back out. Plus AMLO wants Canada in, so adds additional pressure on Canada during the next 90 days.
2. Three major sticking points:
a. Ag (dairy). Trudeau just threw the Canadian auto industry away to save a crazy protectionist dairy scheme. Won’t go down well in nonrural Canada, so more pressure.
b. The Article 19 dispute resolution scheme in 1993 NAFTA, which requires arbitration by special boards comprising representatives of all 3 parties. This has very much sheltered Canada’s protectionist tariffs and subsidies from US complaints, because the A19 arbiters have to agree and the Canadian arbitor just stonewalls. That is how the 275% dairy tariffs survived US dairy industry complaints. Mexico agreed to change this in the bilateral to more normal commercial dispute resolution mechanisms involving disputant selected arbiters or the courts of both countries depending on who is complaining.
c. (Only in Canada) 1993 NAFTA provides strong ‘cultural media’ protections to Canada—for example no French language edition of NYT or WSJ. Trudope needs the liberal Quebecois vote if he has any hope in the 2019 election. Pure cultural pandering.
Yesterday’s Forbes ‘leak’ in theCanadian press, this mornings flap, now looks like a genius chess gambit proving two things. First, no media can be trusted, even with explicit off the record interviews conducted in the oval office! BOOM! Second, Trump is serious about a fair and reciprocal deal. The three sticking points listed by WSJ are obviously neither fair nor reciprocal. That sends a VERY strong message to the EU and China for what follows.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Correction. Bloomberg leak, not Forbes. Bloomberg being an ardent lefty antiTrumper, even more powerful gambit.
“1993 NAFTA provides strong ‘cultural media’ protections to Canada—for example no French language edition of NYT or WSJ.”
Is there at least one passage in NAFTA that does not screw us over one way or the other?
LikeLiked by 1 person
But I thought AMLO was on board with the deal?
So why would getting Nieto to sign be so critical?
The discussions hve been going on for over a year. Trump giving Nieto a legacy, plus once AMLO is in power expect some stuff to change. Justifiable rational precaution, in my opinion.
“Trudeau just threw the Canadian auto industry away to save a crazy protectionist dairy scheme. Won’t go down well in nonrural Canada, so more pressure.”
The Canadian auto industry is centred in Ontario which just elected a populist Conservative (Doug Ford). If Trudeau kills that industry to protect a few fat cat dairy farmer tycoons in Quebec there will be absolute HELL to pay.
The prairie provinces already HATE Trudope. Ontario hates Trudope, and that hate will spread far and wide when it’s shown that he’s screwed Ontario.
Could be that the annoying and seemingly continuous threats by Quebec to leave Canada will be overwhelmed by the fervent desire by the rest of Canada to kick THEM the hell out. The English Canadians are sick and tired of paying off Quebec. We subsidize them (bigly), we allow almost every Prime Minister to be FROM Quebec, and we kow-tow to them for seemingly no good reason other than to try to get along.
Honestly, we should have pushed them out in 1812 when we had the opportunity. They suck us dry and sneer at us constantly. They’re French, what do you expect.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“c. (Only in Canada) 1993 NAFTA provides strong ‘cultural media’ protections to Canada—for example no French language edition of NYT or WSJ. Trudope needs the liberal Quebecois vote if he has any hope in the 2019 election. Pure cultural pandering.”
It is the liberal Quebecois who primarily support the dairy tariffs as well. So politics has put great limits on what he can or will agree to.
It’s simple Canada- If you like your tariffs and subsidies, you can keep your tariffs and subsidies….
LikeLiked by 6 people
……it’s just that Ontario can’t keep it’s auto industry.
Exactly PatsfanPA! It’s a prescription for curing socialist lunacy- let’s call it
Oh’CanadaCare
To be fair Canada has no auto industry. They have auto workers who build other countries vehicles but there are no Canadian cars.
But, yeah, they definitely killed what they have.
LikeLike
LikeLike
THINK, please. Is it possible POTUS 45 is using stupid and insignificant Canada as a pawn (3-D chess) to get China’s attention?
We all know China controls North Korea. And Trump wants full denuclearization knowing that China is the problem.
Trump mentioning severe sanctions on China’s economy. What better way than to destroy the Canadian economy by making it public?
China is looking at this story unfold and is swallowing hard.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, there’s an element of that. He’s making an example of Justin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Definitely. It’s what the Chinese can expect. Alarm bells everywhere. A hungry people are dangerous people.
Justin earned it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
China definitely sees their last back door into America closing. That is all Canada is, a back door to America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Forget Canada. Direct China trade to USA market of 330 million avid consumers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bye, bye Justin
” and six months from now face a 25% duty on U.S. auto imports”
Trudeau and company think they can squeeze out another 5 months and 29 days of tariffs on American lumber and dairy, and then on the last day agree to the Mexico deal and avoid the auto tariffs. They think they have Trump boxed in. We should make clear to them the Mexico deal for Canada expires today, NAFTA will be terminated in 90 days, and after that no Canada deal until 2021, after Trump’s first term is over. Screw Canada. I hate those guys.
I do NOT hate Canada – but be of good cheer, I am one thousand percent sure Trump and Lighthizer have thought that possibility through and it will unfold in our best interests if attempted. It will all emerge in Lighthizer’s very polite way.
Sparkle socks may be hoping Congress can stop the US Mex deal. They can, but they cannot stop US from exiting NAFTA.
R.I.P., Ontario.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great, great, great album 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
One of the best ever.
I almost cut my hair!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Carry on!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Liked this one too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
4+20 was a favorite of mine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry … but Neil is a National Treasure … for BOTH Canada and America. (Interesting that he chose to LIVE in America) Yeah, yeah, I know he’s a nutty leftist conformist tool … but … the man has a UUuuuuge catalog of BRILLIANT music … and he’s never allowed a single piece of his music to be used in a beer or burger commercial. That’s some serious $$$$$ bank he’s foregone. For the integrity of the music. Ya gotta tip your cap for that … although I don’t believe the man is hurting for much of anything.
My personal vinyl collection of Neil is … extensive.
Thanks Canada !!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Neil just married Darrel Hanna.
LikeLike
Neil is only 15 years older than Daryl. Her former main squeeze Jackson Browne was unavailable for comment. Young is 72 and Hannah is 57. Good luck to them living the high life over there on the left coast.
LikeLike
I saw him do a solo live show. Good times.
LikeLike
If one listened to Freelands comments to the press, she clearly stated Canada wants a 1-way deal, that is good for Canada only. Canada never entered any good faith discussions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“she clearly stated Canada wants a 1-way deal, that is good for Canada only”
The reality is that Prime Minister Trudeau and Canadian Foreign Minister Freeland, along with the “carved-out and protected liberal constituents (trade sectors)” WANT WHAT IS BEST FOR THEM, not what is “good for Canada only”.
Those two (representing Canada) never entered any good faith discussions. How much did that “advice” from BHO cost them? I don’t think the total is in yet – in many aspects.
LikeLiked by 2 people
thedoc00 says:
“If one listened to Freelands comments to the press, she clearly stated Canada wants a 1-way deal, that is good for Canada only. Canada never entered any good faith discussions.
______________________________________
Canada has had a one way deal that is good for Canada only for two many years.
What is wrong with these people…? hey truly think uS is stupid just the same mindset as Europe… Just astounding plain astounding ..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chrystia Freeland , poor little spinner. You are Monkeying down…bye by little spinner. Get off our tree!
So this news from the Bloomberg leak is the “Bombshell” that Chuck Toad said the Beltway mucky-mucks should come in to their offices for today? LOLROFLMAO!
F Chuck Todd took the PDJT bait. That’s all. PDJT exposed the dishonest press, dishonest Canadian trade team including sparkle socks. So let them suffer, as they should.
see it’s all part of the Canadian plan! They got him (POTUS) right where they want him… win-win-win is ALMOST there; just a little more poking
It looks like USA banks are an item of interest.
Last November, I cashed in all my Royal Bank of Canada managed investments. My instinct on overdrive.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ok so Bloomberg got a nastigram tweet from Trump for publishing an “OTR” comment — but could Trump have looked any more pleased to get to confirm the zinger on camera?
My take — the OTR was a bit of a wink wink. Trump was ready to call the charade and let his staff, that’s no doubt been killing itself, have its weekend. There might have been subtler ways, but this had to be more fun. Canada was going to twist itself into a pretzel (and waste everyone’s time) to make the “breakdown of negotiations” Trump’s fault regardless. Now they can do it with their pants pulled down.
Happy Labor Day, team USA. Don’t tell anyone, but Trump’s a good boss.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I think the president knows better than to say anything off the record to ANY press, and now, Bloomberg knows it too. Played!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Totally agree. These people keep saying Trump is dumb and then they believe what they said and then they are, um, disappointed at outcomes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup. He baited Bloomberg and they swallowed the hook.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Newhere was spot on. PDJT was calling the Canadian bluff and firing back at the media for implying US not negotiating in good faith.
Man this is a tired play book. Alynsky would never stand with Sun Tsu.
So now they will continue talks next week. Think Lighthizer and PDJT were tough this week lets see how tough after the US Mex ship has sailed.
LikeLike
See my comment above. Freeland was holding short interviews all week and essentially said Canada wanted a one-way deal. The US delegation pretty much left media out of their discussions. The president decided to answer Freeland. He darn well, swamp reported from Bloomberg would break the rules to “scoop” their competitors as well as “harm” the president. He used them like and got a two-for; message delivered to Freeland and a slam on Swamp creature media.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had the zacklys once.
I need to bleach my eyes. Pants around ankles. Can’t get it out of my head…
LikeLike
Listening to the news conference now live on Canadian TV. When asked if Canada was surprised about the “scope of the U.S. agreement” with Mexico, she dodged the question, just like every other one.
Her phrase for the day that she’s included in almost all answers: “We will not negotiate in public.” IOW….nothing useful was gained by listening to her news conference.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fox biz talking about her tarriffs are illegal comment. Theyre just desperate to save themselves not their country.
So…I do believe something classical should be in order for Socks and the Eggplant….
Have you ever heard of the 2 Cellos?…..These guys are really, really good…
This is just for you Justin….for your None Deal…..enjoy…..Listen….classic….
LikeLiked by 2 people
and….not to hog the page but a better rendition of these guys talent is below….
No offense to Canadiens, but this rendition reminds me of the Socks crowd and the Cellists reminds me of us……look at the kids and the look on the faces….
Here ya go Socks just one more….for you…. watch….this one is better…classic
LikeLiked by 3 people
These are more like the Canadians I know:
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree…..I was only providing a gauge of the differences….
I figured that. The differences are like night and day. What dismays me most in my frequent travel there is how deep the TDS runs in so many Canadians. Somebody is really working hard at keeping it that way.
I want to gouge my eyes and ears out after having seen/heard this. Hint; if you;re gonna prance across the stage holding your fake e-cello … at least put on the schoolboy pants
Kenji,
Fake e-cello…no…cello’s are not usually know for such music….and
“Put on school boy pants”…it was a video made to entertain.
So I see you were not entertained, however I now know your preferences…
About these two
Hauser born in Pula, Croatia, and Šulić, born in Maribor, Slovenia, are classically trained musicians. They met at a master class in Pula while still in their teens. Šulić—the younger of the two by a year— attended the Academy of Music in Zagreb, and then studied in Vienna. Šulić later entered London’s Royal Academy of Music. Hauser attended the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, after completing his studies at Trinity Laban in London.[3]
But,
“The key to holding a logical argument or debate is to allow oneself to understand the other person’s argument no matter how divergent their views may seem.”
All I have is a road.
True….and then there is Stevy Ray…..
Justine would rather destroy Canada’s economy then piss off the Quebec Dairy Cartel. Isn’t nice that around 1000 rich Quebec farmers can cost an entire nation’s economy. The media will pat him on the back for being so brave but we all know what Trump asked for was fair. I guess Justine will protect the Chinese market at the expense of the Canadian economy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe it has gone beyond the Quebec dairy farmers and cartel. Trudeau and Co. have enrolled themselves in the movement to remove President Donald Trump from the world scene regardless of what it does to Canada and her economy. That’s the price he’s willing to pay.
That’s just how I’m viewing it from my personal vantage point which is smack dab on the border.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Justine is a globalist, so yes he’ll do what he can to remove Trump but keep in mind he’s made an ass of himself in so many countries that no one takes him seriously.
“There’s almost no-way, given the politicization of the Canadian plan, for Justin and Chrystia to agree to those terms and keep their fragmented political support base appeased.”
__________________
Well, there might be ONE way, but it would require something so foreign, so antithetical, so diametrically opposed to Leftist religion, that it’s hard to see how they could pull it off without becoming apostate.
They could try Truth.
To make it more palatable, they could wrap it up in manipulation.
Seems pretty straight forward:
1) schedule a televised town hall event and invite all of Canada to tune in
2) invite a group of 50+ Canadians who work in the industries which will be destroyed if Canada does not give in to U.S. terms. Make sure to have them bring their young children with them.
3) also invite the craziest, most unhinged, most vocal, most radical and uncompromising Leftists who support all the tariffs and subsidies
4) pit these two sides against each other, exposing the loons and creating sympathy for the families that will be negatively affected
5) then stand up proudly and say that you are going to rescue these families and save Canada by surrendering completely
(maybe use some other word besides ‘surrender’)
It gives Trudope all the emotional and political cover he could possibly want, makes him out to be the good guy, and throws the loons so far under the bus that they’ll never be seen again.
It’s emotional, it’s triumphant, it’s completely phony and staged (though the families and their plight is very real), and Trudope comes out smelling like
garbage dumprose.
Ta da!
I like it
I never thought they would be that crazy to not sign and risk their auto sector. But, for Globalists, the people don’t matter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would think that the Canadians are banking on Trump being defanged by Mueller or some hoped for Blue Wave. From the outside looking in it may appear to them that Trump’s time is limited. I doubt any of JT’s people are as informed as the average reader here at the Treehouse. Otherwise they would be making a deal.
agree! and add that i bet that trump was banking on them banking on that, so that he could apply tariffs and help Michigan. The best way to deal with Trump is faithfully.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess that from the outside all you hear is the MSM constant drubbing of Trump in every area. The Muller investigation must look like it is homing in on its target with all those indictments.
Agile wolverine Lighthizer in aggressive negotiations with Canadian reindeer (Freeland).
LikeLike
That is so foolish to once again turn trade discussions into political discussions. If they were actively involved in the negotiations throughout, they may have been able to work in some concessions.
Unfortunately the Canadian team decided to make political moves. Surely they see how Trump treats the media here, so why would they think he is concerned what the Canadian media says.
Guys…. I know it must have hurt no matter WHICH foot you hit……
I think Trump has this on His Sound Track Hits..
Along with..
“I won’t back down”
I don’t think President Trump KNOWS HOW to back down. I was never infected with it, I expect he hasn’t been either. You either for that matter….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I Wish to remind EVERYONE HERE..
If this is Science, BASED TRUE & FACT, China, CANADA, & quite a bit of the EU..
AGAIN, I STRESS..
Based on “Solar Cycles”.. There haven’t been NO SUNSPOTS, in over 100 Days now..
We are heading into a “Grand Solar Minimum”..
CANADA is going to be quite SCREWED, Farming, Dairy, along with about every bit of it AG..
Just watch this video..
This is “NEWS” you WILL not hear on MSN..
Remember the Farmers Alamac forecast? That just came out?
AND Trump pulling out of the Paris accords? Global “warming” is a Hoax..
Honestly give this a watch, Science Based.. Were in 400 year(s) cycles.. We are DUE..
Canada is screwed, (In Canada)..
Information is there, If you look..
“keep their banking and telecommunication rules blocking U.S. access”
This is interesting. isn’t the U.S. blocked from reviewing the CGI records currently?
what would change under new rules?
At the end of the day PDJT has always said that every leader must make decisions that put their country and citizens first. Obviously, Trudeau and company believe that they have put Canadians first. Now we should both move on from there.
America FIRST! MAGA.
Fidel, Jr. can send his autos down to daddy’s homeland because they can really use some vehicles from the 21st century. Of course, don’t expect to be paid any time soon.
