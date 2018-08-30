Canada Enters Day #2 of “Intense Conversations”….

For Canada it’s all about politics and face-saving. How to tell? Well, after Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland went out of her way last night to tell the media she would not conduct negotiations in the press, Freeland runs back to the press to discuss the ongoing negotiations. She is signaling to a domestic audience…. nothing more.
Domestically Justin and Chrystia from Canada have seen complete collapse in support from the Canadian electorate. Canadians have little confidence that Chrystia and Justin are capable of negotiating a deal that will benefit their economy. Trudeau and Freeland rolled the political dice; played political games; and crapped out.
Mexico (Seade) and the U.S. (Lighthizer) have structured a strong trade agreement that benefits both countries and creates an actual manufacturing and commerce bloc. Canada has no option except acquiescence, if they want to avoid Lighthizer sending a 2205 notification to dissolve the Canadians from the U.S-Mexico deal.
In January 2018, when still attempting the political use of the negotiations, Freeland burned Lighthizer. The U.S. Trade Rep has not forgotten. Canada’s ability to enter the deal is now dependent on Lighthizer allowing them a way to save face. Robert Lighthizer, like Trump, really doesn’t care…. The U.S. is in an overwhelming winning position either say…. Hence, Freeland’s continual appearances in the media, she’s shook.
I am reminded how badly Chrystia Freeland screwed up the negotiations in January of 2018 when she demanded that Canada be allowed to arbitrarily set their own trade import standards with China… This was right after idiot Justin signed Canada on to the TPP trade agreement.
Any canucklehead could see that signing on to TPP and simultaneously demanding to set your own standards for manufacturing origination was a poison pill. It would make the NAFTA fatal flaw infinitely worse for the U.S….. any idiot could see that problem. That was the moment when Lighthizer gave up on Canada.
In order for Canada to accept or join, via 2202 modification, they would need to agree to the U.S-Mexico modification terms. For Canada they would have to:
- open their telecommunications and banking sector (eliminate non tariff barriers).
- eliminate soft-wood (lumber) and aeronautics subsidies.
- begin a process of lowering their assembly use of Chinese/Asian goods.
- accept the rules of origin for North American manufacturing.
- eliminate protectionist tariffs on dairy and farm products.
- accept the U.S-Mexico terms for arbitration and dispute resolution.
Trump and Lighthizer are holding all the cards. They don’t care if Canada doesn’t join; they would likely prefer to go into a one-on-one trade construct where the U.S. will apply auto tariffs on Canadian made vehicles.
The financial media are pushing optimism because Wall Street wants to protect prior Canadian investment, and the professionals know how badly Justin/Chrystia have been outmatched.
POTUS Trump is heading to Indiana today for a MAGA rally. Don’t anticipate any breaking information (of substance) until tomorrow morning when Lighthizer can debrief with President Trump.
Canada brought a water pistol to a bazooka fight, LOL!
Trump and Lighthizer are holding all the cards – let’s keep it that way…
Simply delicious ! It seems the only things socialists can do is write Grants where they think there is a form to fill out and…..presto !!…..it appears. These two lightweights should find a way to go away. Which is what the Canadian electorate will do next year. TRUMPSLIDE 2020 !!!
Meanwhile the TransMountain pipeline has been blocked in court after the pipeline was bought for public ownership after Kinder Morgan wanted out. Messes piling up on Trudeau, so one has to consider this in the political equation now, because this is purely about minimizing political damage for Trudeau/Freeland, i.e. could tip the balance back to a “resist we much” nationalistic play (against Trump).
Lighthizer schooling Chrystia in above photo/
coming last to the negotiating table – NOT SMART.
POTUS and Lighthizer matched up against Bob and Doug Mackenzie. Take off, eh!
Sundance…appreciate your perspective. Given the situation, Canucks have to seriously injure either their:
A) Banking, Telco, Lumber, Ag (dairy)
or
B) Auto and other manufacturing
Which is actually better for America (relatively worse for Canada)?
Sure will be interesting to watch the spinning the two Canadians will do. Also sure they will put blame on Trump as the bully and he “hurt” Canada.
I find it oddly hilarious Sundance has such a stone in his shoe for Lefty Cannucks. Totally well deserved, mind you.
Donald Trump is a landlord. Trudeau does not understand this. He probably never had to negotiate a commercial lease. He just assumed his protectionist policies were in the lease.
Wrong. What a hoser
I think they done now,with TPP and their whole economy dependent on Chinese stuff.The stock market drop today is giving the answer.
Hmmmm . . . no mention of the “free” popsicles for the Canadian press (paid for by Canadian taxpayers) because, you know, the poor presstitutes were “hot”!
What a maroon!
Where did this woman come from and how did she get this job? It’d be like if the President came to Indiana, plucked me randomly out of my cubicle at work and said, “I see you have a college degree, where you studied journalism. I am going to put YOU in charge of trade agreements for the US.”
My exact response would be “Huh?” I’d be flying blind and would be completely drowning – much like it seems like this woman is now.
I have no idea why, but everytime I see Justin from Canada or Angela from Germany, it just makes me smile.
Given that the EU is playing games with their “eliminate auto tariffs and call it a day” tactic, who will lock in the next Bilateral Trade Deal?
U.S. Tariffs on the next $200 Billion in China Exports could begin on September 6th.
U.S. Global Tariffs on Autos and Parts look increasingly likely thereafter:
• This could give us a way to block all Chinese Back-Door Cheating.
• This would neuter the EU’s tactic above.
• We could give Mexico a pass with their recently agreed Bilateral Trade Deal.
• This would then provide one hell of an incentive for others to quickly ink Bilateral Deals, too.
Japan might move next, given the reemerging tensions with China and North Korea:
• Resisting a Bilateral Trade Deal would look “downright unfriendly”.
• Hard to justify putting troops in harm’s way to defend an “unfriendly ally”.
• This could trigger other Southeast Asian Trade Deals to follow.
