Justin from Canada Painted His Country Into a Lose/Lose Trade Corner – More Details of U.S-Mexico Deal…

By choosing politics over fundamental trade economics Justin and Chrystia from Canada have painted themselves into an isolated position on the renegotiated North American Trade deal. Here’s the basic Canadian conundrum.
The U.S. and Mexico have agreed to manufacturing origination terms; wage and labor improvements; elimination of AG subsidies and non tariff barriers; and removal of all protectionist tariffs – so long as the structural terms of commerce are upheld.
In order for Canada to join the U.S. Mexico deal they would need to:
- (1) eliminate soft-wood subsidies in the lumber sector;
- (2) eliminate protectionist tariffs in the AG (Dairy) sector;
- (3) accept the 75% rules of origin, eliminating the NAFTA loophole;
- (4) agree to the enforcement mechanisms for all the above;
- (5) allow U.S. banks to operate in Canada (financial sector).
Each of these five issues, now locked-in and agreed by the U.S. and Mexico are “take-it-or-leave-it” terms for Canada to join. There’s almost no-way, given the politicization of the Canadian plan, for Justin and Chrystia to agree to those terms and keep their fragmented political support base appeased.
Therefore, absent total acquiescence, it is likely Canada will keep their soft-wood lumber subsidies, keep their protectionist Dairy tariffs, keep their banking rules blocking U.S. access, and face a 25% duty on U.S. auto imports – effectively destroying their auto manufacturing sector. Car companies (ex. Toyota) will simply leave Canada and return to building/assembling in the U.S.
Here’s the content from a conference call filling in more details:
AMBASSADOR LIGHTHIZER: Yeah. Hi, everyone. This is Bob Lighthizer. I’ll just make a few remarks and then I think Jared will, and then we’ll take questions.
I would say I think this is an extremely historic time. I think that we had a NAFTA agreement that had gotten seriously out of whack, that had led to large trade deficits, and that needed updating; it needed modernizing consistent with the way the economy works now.
I think we had an enormous amount of hurdles to overcome to renegotiate an agreement that had about $1.1 [trillion] or $1.2 trillion worth of total trade, by far the biggest agreement of its kind in the world.
We had a number of — I’m just trying to give you a little context. We had a number of rounds — seven rounds — over a period of almost exactly one year. Some of these rounds had as many as a 1,000 people in it because you’re negotiating — from the three countries — because you’re negotiating so many complicated provisions.
We’ve now come out the other side of that process with Mexico. We hope that Canada can join in now, and expect them to begin that process very soon.
With respect to the United States and Mexico, we have an agreement that is absolutely terrific. I think it is fair to say we’ll do a rebalancing. I think it’s going to lead to more jobs for American workers and farmers, but also more jobs for workers and farmers from Mexico.
I think it’s going to modernize the way we do automobile trade, and I think it’s going to set the rules for the future at the highest standards in any agreement yet negotiated by any two nations for things like intellectual property, and digital trade, and financial services trade, and all of the things that we think of as the modernizing, cutting-edge places that our economy is going.
So this is great for business. It’s great for labor. It has terrific labor provisions in it. Stronger and more enforceable labor provisions that have ever been in an agreement by a mile. Not even close. And these modernizing provisions are also the greatest that anyone has ever had.
So we’re very, very excited about it. We’re very, very happy to be partnering with Mexico on this difficult process of negotiations. And we look forward to having this — either be joined by Canada or not — but go through to a very successful conclusion of the Congress, hopefully with overwhelming Republican and Democratic support, and have it lead to real, tangible benefits for our workers and our farmers.
Now, with that, I’ll let — I think Jared wants to make a comment, and then we’ll take questions.
MR. KUSHNER: Thank you, Ambassador. And I also want to point out that this was a deal that was done, really, in almost record time. We did it very quickly for one of these trade deals. And a big part of why we were able to do that is because of the great cooperation we had with the Mexican government. We had a very constructive relationship. It was very focused on the future. We were not — we were willing to address the problems that each side had. And it was by having a very constructive and frank dialogue over the course of many months that we were able to reach a very quick agreement by the standards of these trade agreements. So I do give a lot of credit to the Mexican negotiating team, obviously to Ambassador Lighthizer and his team, and also to President Pena Nieto and President-elect Lopez Obrador.
We believe, very strongly, that Mexico is our neighbor. Our countries share a lot in common. And solving the problems that we had in our trading relationship will hopefully be a springboard off of which we can address a lot of other issues that we share together. But the spirit of cooperation and trust that’s been built between our countries, as we’ve worked very closely over the past year and a half together, hopefully will just continue to get better and lead to an even better, more prosperous, and safer relationship between the two countries.
So we came in with a joint objective. The same objective we both had was for us to make America better off and to make Mexico better off. And I think what we were able to accomplish with this deal is really to create a win-win transaction. And there, hopefully, will be a lot more to come.
I’ll just say, finally, that the President — obviously, he’s fighting for America. He’s fighting for our workers. He’s fighting for our companies. And he will be tough, but at the end of the day, he’ll be fair. And we presented a deal, ultimately with his leadership, that he thought was fair deal that would make our country better. And so he was — so he was happy to do it.
And with that, I’ll pass it maybe to Ambassador Mahoney, or we could open up for questions.
AMBASSADOR MAHONEY: You guys have said it all. Let’s start with questions.
♦Q Hey, good afternoon. How do you expect Canada is going to respond to the news of this deal? And how much of this big announcement today was designed to put pressure on Trudeau? There seems to be a real suggestion here that the train is leaving the station; you’re either on it, or you’re going to get left behind.
SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL: I don’t — you know, this wasn’t designed to put pressure on anyone or anything like that. We’re in a position where we had a negotiation that went on for close to a year. The last few months — several weeks, I guess I’d say, more accurately — we decided we were better off to try to get a deal with one party and then hopefully the other.
It tends to be the way these things work in any event, right? It’s hard to have three people all just have the lightbulb go on at the same time. So this is not part of the negotiating strategy or anything. We did it in what I think to be the sensible way. We worked with one party. We got through. We worked it out. And now we’re bringing the other party in. The other thing — or the other party is coming in for the talks.
The other thing I would say is, let’s remember that we had seven rounds, as I said, and literally tens of thousands of hours of negotiating that were either bilateral between the United States and Canada, or trilateral.
So it isn’t like Canada is coming in at the last minute. They know the issues; we’ve talked about all these issues. And I think this is a normal, orderly way to arrive at an agreement with three people.
♦Q Thank you. Where do things stand on the U.S. demands for a sunset provision and changes to investor-state dispute resolutions?
SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL: So we have an alternative to sunset, which we think works. It accomplishes what we need to accomplish, and it also protects the interests of investors, may they be in Mexico or the United States.
So the way our agreement would work is we have a 16-year period — and we would have a review after 6 years, where we would hope to work out problems. And then, at the end of that review, we would expect that the agreement would be extended for another 16 years, and that you would think of it as more or less a rolling forward of the agreement timeframe, but with real opportunity for a review in a way that will keep both modernizing on track and keep disputes from festering. So that’s number one, the first question.
The second on the ISDS: We have a process wherein there will be an ISDS provision for everyone in both countries, who — which ISDS will be limited in the following ways, essentially –and that is, they’ll be for expropriation for a national — failure to give national treatment or failure to give MFN.
With respect to companies that have contracts with the government and either government: In certain sectors, they get the old-fashioned ISDS, and those sectors are oil and gas, infrastructure, energy generation, and telecommunications. So that’s the answer to that question.
♦Q Thanks so much for doing this call. I wanted to find out, are the number of TN visas changing in this new agreement? Is it a part of it?
SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL: No.
♦Q Great. Thanks very much. Can you just outline the specifics of how this agreement is different from NAFTA? The President obviously said it was better. Can you sort of specifically lay out how that is the case? And regarding Canada, will the tension between President Trump and Prime Minister Trudeau affect the ability to get a deal?
SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL: Well, I’m not going to comment on the latter. I don’t know that there is any tension. The reality is that leaders of nations tend to do what’s in the interest of their nation, and that’s what I expect to happen in most cases, or almost all cases.
So in terms of the way this is better than NAFTA 1.0, that’s a very, very, very long answer. It’s better in all respects. But having said that, I’ll just mention some of the high, high — you know, the top lines.
One, the rules of origin for automobiles — remember automobiles are hundreds of billions of dollars in trade — are much more detailed, and would be much better for the region and for the United States.
The labor requirements are totally different. They weren’t even in the agreement in the last one. And they’re completely enforceable.
In areas like digital trade, financial services, IP, all of the kinds of things you think of as a new economy, we are setting newest high-level standards that are not only better than NAFTA 1.0 but are also better than TPP or, I would suggest, any other agreement that’s been negotiated.
So to me, it’s innovative. I think this alternative method of review is innovative, that it will give both people the focus of a strong, viable agreement that goes on for years, and years, and years.
And with respect to every sector — environment — every sector, this is an improvement not only over NAFTA — the original NAFTA — or I should say, the agreement formally known as NAFTA, but also far better than TPP.
So there literally is not an area where we didn’t plus up what we had done before. And this with the cooperation of both; this is not just the United States. The Mexicans also wanted this result.
♦Q Thank you for doing this call. In the Oval Office, you said that you expected to notify Congress by Friday of the new deal, which would be signed by the end of November. What type of deal do you envision notifying Congress about? And what type of deal will Congress — or should Congress be prepared to sign at the end of November with many GOP leaders now weighing in and saying that any deal has to be a trilateral one?
SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL: Well, first, so the way this will work is, we send up a letter and then 90 days later it is signed by the heads of government. Right? So that’s basically the process.
And what we will do is, ideally, Canada will be in and we’ll be able to notify that. If Canada is not in, then we’ll notify that we have an agreement with Mexico and that we’re open to Canada joining it.
So it clearly is something that we believe is consistent with the statute. And in terms of — I don’t know, you know, and of the views of whoever the GOP leaders you’re talking about, but I think there are a lot of people who think we’re better off with all three countries involved. And I hope we will get to that result.
♦Q Hi, and thanks for doing the call. To follow up on that question, when you notify Congress of the renegotiation, that notification indicated that they’d be trilateral discussions. How can you notify — if Canada doesn’t join on — how could you notify a bilateral agreement if that initial notification was for a trilateral discussion?
SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL: Well, I’ll just repeat it one more time. We’re going to — if it comes to that, ideally we’ll have the Canadians involved. If we don’t have the Canadians involved, then we will notify that we have a bilateral agreement that Canada is welcome to join. And we think that satisfies our requirements — the requirements of the statute.
♦Q Hi there. Can you tell us if you think that you’re confident that those labor provisions you’re speaking about will suffice for Democrats to support this deal?
SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL: So I guess I missed — the question is, do I think the labor provisions will —
♦Q Yes, sir. You were talking about those labor provisions. Do you think that that will be enough for the Democrats to support the deal?
SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL: Yeah, thank you. Yes. I — it certainly is my hope. I can’t, obviously, speak for members; they make their own decisions. But I believe there has never been a trade agreement remotely as good on labor from the point of view of organized labor and Democrats, for whom that’s a high priority, than this one.
So it is in detail. It lays out the obligations, which are all obligations which the United States has and which Mexico is having. Mexico is in the process of reforming their labor laws.
And it is — they are across the board; they require secret ballots — all the kinds of things that we would expect. And they are enforceable. They’re enforceable. Mexico can enforce these obligations against us and we can enforce the baseline obligations against them.
So I do believe when this is studied and looked at by the people, be they Republicans or Democrats, for whom this is a major issue, they’re going to say this is the most forward-leaning labor provisions ever agreed to, and they can be completely enforceable. So I’m optimistic that we’re going to get a lot of bipartisan support.
♦Q Yes, sir. Thanks for holding this call. President Trump talked about terminating NAFTA. Just to clarify, he meant that in the context of getting a separate — getting, in addition to the deal announced today, a separate bilateral deal with Canada, since two bilateral deals would therefore represent — make NAFTA moot. Is that the case? And what hopes do you have that Canada is available or willing to do a separate bilateral deal?
SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL: Thank you. First of all, I should add that, on the labor provisions, these were endorsed by the President-elect, who’s very forward-leaning — of Mexico, very forward-leaning on labor issues also. Because they were part of the negotiations and were engaged on some provisions, but particularly this provision.
What was the other question?
SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL: It’s on whether —
SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL: Oh, yeah, the issue of termination. So, I’m sorry — the issue of termination. It’s impossible to have two agreements at the same time. Whenever you have an agreement that supplants another agreement, you have to pause or get rid of the prior agreement. How you do that is something that we’re still in the process of looking at. At a minimum, the new agreement will supplant the old agreement. Right? Just as a technical matter.
We did that when we went to NAFTA from the 1988 Canadian deal. So I think we have to — every strategy, every tactic is not laid out at this point, but notionally, what the President is saying is you can’t have two agreements like this. And when you get a new agreement, you’re not going to have NAFTA anymore.
♦Q Hi. Yes, you mentioned oil and the ISDS. Can you explain exactly what the changes are regarding the oil industry and how — oil investments — and how that will be handled at the request of the new government? And also just going back, just for clarification, on the sort of sunset replacement, you said it’s extended for 16 years but revised or reviewed every 6 years? Did I understand you correctly?
SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL: Let me answer the first question first, which is, regarding oil and gas investments in Mexico, given the way that the Mexican energy sector is set up, those companies — or American companies operating down there — have contracts with the Mexican government. For those companies, there’s no change in ISDS. They continue to have the full suite of ISDS protections that they enjoy under NAFTA 1.0.
And with regard to the review and term extension provision, the way it works is that there’s a 6 — there’s a period of a 16-year term on the deal, but every 6 years you have a review. At each 6-year review, the parties can decide to extend the term another 16 years.
♦Q For a fresh 16 years.
SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL: For a fresh 16 years. Right.
So you would go — you know, the first instance, if you get to your 6, and the parties decided that they wanted to push it out another 16 years, you’d then be — you’d be 16 years from your 6. So you’d be at — I guess at year 22.
So we — but if the parties decide at year 6 that they do not wish to bump it out another 16 years, then what they will do is they will meet and have a review every year in the hopes that they can solve whatever issues have arisen between them, and agree upon another 16-year extension.
So the idea here is that these reviews have consequences. They’re incentives for the parties to deal with any issues, to continue to modernize the agreement. But at the same time, you’re always far enough away from the end to where it, ideally, will not affect investment.
♦Q Hi there. Thanks for doing this call. If Canada were to enter back into the agreement, what would it be called if not NAFTA?
SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL: We’ll figure something out, but right now we have a United States-Mexico Trade Agreement that we’re working on. We’ll work with Canada when they — I guess we’re going to start this afternoon with them. And we’re focused more on the substantive issues, and hopefully we’ll get those resolved, and then we’ll pick what the name should be.
Thank you.
♦Q Yes, thank you for doing this call. I just wanted to make sure, specifically: Has Mexico agreed to a bilateral deal if Canada can’t be brought onboard?
SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL: I think we’re at a position where we’re going to have discussions with Mexico over the — sorry, we’ll have discussions with Canada this week; see where we get to. But I think, at the end of the day, Mexico is in a position where they want to protect their markets, and they’ll hopefully do what’s right for Mexico.
Mexico does have an agreement with Canada through TPP, so it wouldn’t hurt their trading relationship. But again, I think we all have a preference to see it come together. But if we’re not able to do that, then we’ll move on bilaterally.
But for more clarity, maybe ask the Mexicans. So that’s just my speculation.
I am reminded how badly Chrystia Freeland screwed up the negotiations in January of 2018 when she demanded that Canada be allowed to arbitrarily set their own trade import standards with China… This was right after idiot Justin signed Canada on to the TPP trade agreement.
Any canucklehead could see that signing on to TPP and simultaneously demanding to set your own standards for manufacturing origination was a poison pill. It would make the NAFTA fatal flaw infinitely worse for the U.S….. any idiot could see that problem. That was the moment when Lighthizer gave up on Canada.
FLASHBACK to the End of Round Six:
Ambassador Lighthizer: It is a pleasure to be here in Quebec. Montreal is one of the great cities of the world, and I have not been back in many years, and I’ve missed it. I used to come here in the 70s and 80s with my wife and children to go to Mont-Tremblant and learn how to ski. We loved the French culture, we loved the excellent food, the wonderful skiing and as I recall, it was cold all the time. That hasn’t changed at least.
[…] Now let me turn to the Sixth Negotiating Round and the status of our talks. We believe that some progress was made. We closed one chapter, as Ildefonso [Guajardo] said it was the chapter on corruption, which is a very important chapter, and we made some progress on a few others. More importantly though, we finally began to discuss some of the core issues. So this round was a step forward, but we are progressing very slowly.
We owe it to our citizens, who are operating in a state of uncertainty, to move much faster. Of course, negotiating as a group of three is more difficult than bilateral talks. Often, issues become more complicated and contentious when there are three parties.
I would like to comment on two proposals by the Canadians, one of which has been in the press quite a bit, and that is a presumed compromise on rules of origin.
We find that the automobile rules of origin idea that was presented, when analyzed, may actually lead to less regional content than we have now and fewer jobs in the United States, Canada, and likely Mexico. So this is the opposite of what we are trying to do.
In another proposal, Canada reserved the right to treat the United States and Mexico even worse than other countries if they enter into future agreements. Those other countries may, in fact, even include China, if there is an agreement between China and [Canada]. This proposal, I think if the United States had made it, would be dubbed a “poison pill.” We did not make it, though. Obviously, this is unacceptable to us, and my guess is it is to the Mexican side also.
Finally, I would like to refer, because I think it fits into this context to an unprecedented trade action that Canada brought against the United States very recently. It constitutes a massive attack on all of our trade laws. If it were successful, it would lead to more Chinese imports into the United States and likely fewer Canadian goods being sold in our market.
Now we understand that countries often challenge specific actions taken by another country in the context of trade laws. This is normal and what we expect. But this litigation essentially claims that 24 years ago, the United States effectively gave away its entire trade regime in the Uruguay Round. Of course, we view this case as frivolous, but it does make one wonder if all parties are truly committed to mutually beneficial trade. It also underscores why so many of us are concerned about binding dispute arbitration. What sovereign nation would trust to arbitrators or the flip of a coin their entire defense against unfair trade? (more)
Right friggin’ there, January 30th 2018, is when Canada lost.
I’m a hobbyist for granular details in U.S. trade history. That moment can be marked as the exact day when the Canadian government made a fatal flaw in their negotiating strategy. That day in January created the place where they are today in August. Isolated.
Since Lumber isn’t the only subsidized Canadian industry, I hope that there will be language that addresses *all* of the industries that the Canadian govt subsidizes.
It’s not fair to our US companies which are on their own, to make them compete in their own country with imports that enjoy govt subsidies in their countries.
It will. :-D. When Peter Pan and Tinker Bell realize that Neverland means exactly that. The curtain on this farce is closing, turn up the house lights and let the cleaners in to sweep up the trash and pocket the change that fell to the floor.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree… but let’s be “clear eyed”… there is such a thing as corporate “welfare” isn’t there? Our corruptocrats have “subsidized” quite a bit and NOT with THEIR money.
Let’s not forget Solyndra, GM, Obamacare (biggest corporate welfare program ever) and on and on.
But I see your point. A level playing field is what we want. I bet we’d win more than we’d lose.
Poor Justin, just not a good thinker. Just a sad “girl” in too tight, too short britches.
And the sidekick, Chrystia, doesn’t think at all.
Interesting to watch them try to put the Canada/TPP toothpaste back in the tube…
Sad, Sad no good thinking
This is precisely what leads Chrystia Freeland into such woeful miscalculations. She ingratiates herself to the global elites that she hopes to keep company with, and believes their smug delusions, despite all reason, common sense or evidence. She is a vacuous shill, and I hope the Canadian people are able to turn things around with better leadership. It’s a shame they don’t have an advocate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
After seeing what will happen to Canada, will any world leader take Obama’s calls?
LikeLiked by 1 person
IT WILL ALL BE TRUMP’S FAULT…. in their delusional and treacherous minds Obama is only trying to do the right thing
WTF is a buff anyway………. the Trump administration is laying down its cards and telling everyone how they intend to play. You would think that is the opposite of buffing.
Time for a sock change Justine Sparkle Brain.
I'm Knee Deep In Schadenfreude
Is it … too-soon … for my schadenfreude? Do I have to wait for the bodies to cool?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Justin: I recently told my psychiatrist that I've been hearing voices. He told me I don't have a psychiatrist.
Oh yeah!! Well that's one helluva purple dress. So there….
It's dresses like that that give purple a bad name.
"What sovereign nation would trust to arbitrators or the flip of a coin their entire defense against unfair trade?" … Wolverine Nation not gonna..
Trudeau will NOT be 'pushed around' by America … by that "bully" Trump
I believe Justin developed his negotiating skills by watching the movie “Love Actually” … wherein the British PM (Hugh Grant) told the American President (Billy Bob Thornton) … that Britain won’t be “bullied” by America anymore.
Nice foreign policy. Nice negotiating skills. All learned from the drug addled mind of some pedophile Hollywooden script writer. Yes. This boy-PM has made Canada a JOKE. A bad RomCom JOKE. But his hair is nearly identical to that beautiful coif of Hugh Grant.
And wonderfully poetic that THIS is the falling fake eyebrow clip. Because HOLLYWOOD.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It may not be "the" eyebrow clip, but he is CLEARLY losing the inside of the right one a short way into this video!!!
Looks like his eyebrow is trying to escape, in that video.
Justin is doing what all little ankle-biting bullies do, when their victim finally fights back…
“Not being pushed around…”
If President Trump is bluffing with Canada, he is also willing to throw away a productive relationship with Mexico. I don't see that happening.
I'm just waiting/hoping till Justin tries to shift the blame for all of this onto Princess Rainbow-Sparkles and the two get into a slapping, hair-pulling, scream fest.
Ha … cat fight! Reearrrrrr rrrr meowwwww
Here’s my re-negotiated trade deal with Canada:
1. Free exchange of ice hockey players
2. Joint training of U.S. and Canadian biathlon teams
3. Canada to sponsor “Curling for Children” in American schools
4. America ships Obamacare to Canada in a one-time, one-direction only transaction
5. French-Canadians must enter the U.S. on French passports
6. Poutine served in the U.S. must be made with Wisconsin cheese curds
7. Canadian maple syrup must be labeled, “No, it’s not made in Vermont”
Le Deuxieme
Curling class for the kids … oui oui! Mon Ami
Justin the Zen master visiting NYC approaches a hot dog vendor and says, “Make me one with everything.”
The hot dog vendor fixes a hot dog and hands it to the Zen master, who pays with a $20 bill.
The vendor puts the bill in the cash box and closes it.
“Excuse me, but where’s my change?” asks the Zen master.
The vendor responds, “Change must come from within.”
12-Jun, after G7:
Trump: Trudeau’s criticism will cost Canada ‘a lot of money’
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/06/12/trump-trudeaus-criticism-will-cost-canada-lot-money.html
The main challenge from here isn’t Canada or Mexico, it is corrupt politics on Capitol Hill, but the collective bargaining aspect will be hard for Dems to enact kabuki against, and will be interesting to see what UAW, and also Trumka (AFL–CIO), say next.
I’m much more worried about the China-bought RINO’s
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’re so screwed here thanks to our feminist Prince Sparkle Socks and his fearless negotiator, Princess Wide Bottom. On the upside, this may rapidly speed up their demise… we can only hope.
The saddest part is that the Canadian electorate voted these hopeless boobs in with a large majority. As Churchill once wisely opined “The best argument against democracy is a five minute chat with the average voter”. I think we could shave that to about a minute and a half here in Csnada. God help us.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Only until next October when you can vote them out. In the meantime, you will have to watch your factories close and watch the machine tools and assembly lines loaded on trucks for Mexico and the US. Ask your American cousins how that feels. But you will only have to endure it for a year. We’ve been living it for decades, watching our towns die. Sorry, but I can’t work up any sympathy here.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Are enough Canadians still smart enough to understand what happened and blame the right people… We’re down to like a 60-40 ration here in the USA when everything is clearly laid out which it rarely is.
TIme is against Trudeau and the Canadian Lieberal mentality. I would suggest giving them all the time they want to walk away from the table… come back and circle the table… play as much domestic politics as Canadians want. It simply does not matter.
The Canadian Prairies were populated/settled after the Central/Eastern European migration settled the northern prairie states. Many small towns in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota were settled by the “early adopters”/settlers from the same small Central/Eastern European villages that later emigrated to Central/Prairie Canada. The same is happening today with the new immigrants. They settle on both sides of the border and prefer the society that gives them the best deal.
The strategic weakness of Trudeau’s “vision” of Canada is he wants to force a choice between his “version” of cultural diversity and President Trump’s “vision” of cultural diversity. Trudeau wants to maintain that “aristocratic’ lens to define Canadian cultural identity. The simple fact is, given the choice, Canadians will prefer the American way of life. A little economic hardship will drive Canada’s “multi-cultural society” to converge toward American values.
Tough love can be a good thing.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Can we trade Saskatchewan and Alberta for California?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time will tell… The clock is ticking.
So I’m confused. Both Lighthizer and Kushner made reference to Congress signing on to the deal. One of the questioners made the comment about more GOP members saying they wouldn’t support the deal if it was not trilateral.
I’ve read in comments on CTH today that it is a new deal packaged inside NAFTA, so no Congressional approval necessary, but that doesn’t seem to be what Lighthizer and Kushner were saying.
So, does Congress have to ratify the deal for it to go into effect or not?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well … I DO know one thing for sure … John McCain won't be casting the deciding vote. Too soon?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Explained in an earlier thread but, from my understanding:
– it has to be approved by a simple majority
– if not approved we piss off Mexico mightily
– if not approved things go back to where they stood in 1994 (pre-NAFTA)
– basically, PT has Congress over a barrel, because everyone will hate them if they fail to approve.
Tricky, yes? Tired of winning yet?
I have predicted for several months now that the American Lumber industry is about to roar back to life. California enviro-whacko’s (the spotted owl thieves) just received a taste of it last week and J Brownstain couldn’t fold fast enough. Let’s see… pay enormous fire fighting fees or log and receive badly needed funds in the coffers…. Duh.
And Canada is handing Trump the cards to make that happen.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Are you referring to this … ?
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/08/27/california-governor-relaxes-logging-rules-to-mitigate-climate-change-fire-risk/
I would MUCH rather see our forests made into homes, than burned to ash
“we send up a letter and then 90 days later it is signed by the heads of government. Right? So that’s basically the process. And what we will do is, ideally, Canada will be in and we’ll be able to notify that. “
They’re sending a letter up to Congress on Friday, so Canada has until Friday to join or they’re out.
“And when you get a new agreement, you’re not going to have NAFTA anymore.”
And there you have it. A deal with Mexico, and in 90 days when it is signed NAFTA will be terminated. So Canada can join the Mexico deal before Friday, or have NO DEAL AT ALL. And they have four days to decide.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To stop NAFTA, a letter is sent to Congress, then a 6mos waiting/wind down period and it’s over. If I understand correctly, Congress can ratify the new Mexico replacement deal after the 90 day letter, which will swap Mexico out from old NAFTA and into the new US/Mexico agreement, simultaneously while Canada/US still operates under old agreement. If Canada makes a deal, the swap procedure will be performed for them too. If Canada does not make a deal, then after 6mos NAFTA for them/US terminates and trade relations go back to 1994.
They did say they’re still working out the timing issues…
Ya gotta love that picture of Chrystia Freeland and US Trade Representative Lighthizer.
He appears to be telling her the facts of life, and she looks extremely upset.
Not sure what he’s telling her but I’ll bet it’s something like this.
LIGHTHIZER: Ms Freeland I talked to my boss about your ongoing concerns about adding some chapters about climate change, gender justice, indigenous rights, and other issues to NAFTA.
He told me this stuff has nothing to do with trade, and I could still hear him laughing as I exited.
😂😂😂
Looks like Trudeau has screwed Canadians even more than his commie father did but help may be on the way as Canadians now see him for the fool that he is and elections are coming.
Really hoping Trudeau is “Canada’s Obama” . That is, so bad that he wakes a bunch of Canadians up and they Vote Smart next time around.
Sadly, we have no-one like President Trump.

Yet.
“Therefore, absent total acquiescence, it is likely Canada will keep their soft-wood lumber subsidies, keep their protectionist Dairy tariffs, and face a 25% duty on U.S. auto imports – effectively destroying their auto manufacturing sector.”
__________________
If they go that route, what is to stop DJT from placing tariffs on Canada’s soft-wood lumber and dairy imports?
Chrys and Justine can put those two sectors out of business too.
Then we can do our best Eddie Murphy impression (in “48 Hours”), and say “Let’s see what we can $%#& with next!”
Meant to say on their soft-wood lumber and dairy exports (to America).
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Not good for Canada’s Lumber Industry just when Calif’s Governor (then Or. and Wash.) is being Forced to ease the Ridiculous Laws and Policies that they enacted on Forest Management decades ago that resulted with these Horrendous Forest Fires !
Tell it like it is Sundance! That was magnificent! It’s important and affects/reflects our country big league. Thank god we elected Trump who hasn’t let us down and brought us his wisdom and kind wolverines to see after us and our business both now and the future. Its also awesome that patriots like yourself are able to narrate the facts real time and so accurately and understandable. Much and many appreciations by this southern gentleman! More than you can count! #MAGA
I can tell you with certainty that the vast vast majority of Canadians have no idea whatsoever how serious this is and how far up the creek they are.
I feel privileged to be on this site and privy to these incredible insights from Sundance and the many smart contributors to the comments thread.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trudeau and Team threw their support behind their EU friends across the Atlantic. Oh well…….
I was surprised to see an article on FOX news website, 100% SUPPORTIVE of this deal, and briefly covering the highlights, and why it was such a good deal for U.S.
Even covered the political plus for DJT.
It’ll be GREAT if U.S. has a mutually beneficial trade/economic relationship with Mexico.
I’d love to see Mexico “modernize” itself one day and become a really stable country. But I’m getting ahead of myself.
This could be a start tho.
Wonder if Canadians will be flocking over the border now to buy American-made cars, like they do with so many other things.
What a fool Trudeau is, to imagine it would be smart to play tough and obstinant, stomp his feet and peacock around, towards the country on Canada’s longest border.
What is just so awesome about this, and now what virtually every other leader in the known world knows is that Trump comes to play. Fair? Yes. Tough? You bet. Bluffing? When you have a hand full of aces (the US economy) you don’t have to bluff.
LikeLike
“I’m a hobbyist for granular details in U.S. trade history. That moment can be marked as the exact day when the Canadian government made a fatal flaw in their negotiating strategy. ”
_______________
UNLESS this was their ‘strategy’ all along.
We are absolutely trained and ingrained to assume that our leaders are making good faith best efforts for their countries.
For the last 30+ years, this is a patently, fundamentally FALSE assumption.
The objective of the leaders of the Western nations, ALL of them, for the last 30+ years, has been to DESTROY their own countries — militarily, economically, culturally, racially, morally, religiously and every other way conceivable — while feathering their own nests via corruption, bribes, pay-for-play, you name it.
How can any other conclusion be reached?
No other ‘leader’ has accomplished anything positive for his nation in 30+ years. Trump comes along, a complete novice politician, and turns the whole world around in a year.
Because destruction has been the ‘model’, the plan. It’s not they they have all been trying hard to do right and failing spectacularly.
To the contrary, they have been SUCCEEDING wildly at their true objective, which is destruction — and Trump is a MAJOR impediment in their efforts to plow Western Civilization under.
LikeLike
They even had their own terminology for what they were doing. Remember the expression ‘managing the decline’ of America?!?
It has all been by design.
The evil is literally unfathomable, and that’s how they get away with it.
It’s so utterly brazen and inconceivable, that normal people can’t possibly believe they would do such a thing.
And so they go about their business, hiding their true objectives in plain sight.
Noticed it first on a local basis. The worse the quality of life got in
a given area, the better it worked out for the people running the show.
Despise all but a select few.
Watched Justin's little speech. That was definitely a "screwed the pooch" moment. In Quebec it was "vissé le toutou".
Hi everybody! 😁
One would have to think the Mexican government was watching the Canukes, it gave them the lay of the land, so to speak
The only thing Justin cares about is that Soy isn't affected in any deals.
