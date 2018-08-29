Stunning Canadian Trade Reversal Now Seems Increasingly Likely – Nervous Freeland/Trudeau Trying to Position for Political Face Saving…

Posted on August 29, 2018 by

During analysis of the U.S-Mexico trade agreement terms it became obvious that *if* Canada was going to join the pact they would have to almost completely acquiesce and reverse on their former positions.   It now is entirely plausible that just might happen.

When entering the meeting with U.S.T.R. Robert Lighthizer, Canadian Minister Chrystia Freeland spoke specifically about “Canadian workers”.  Justin from Canada has been very cautious in his word choices also speaking about “Canadian workers”.  As Freeland exited the first meeting with Lighthizer the reasoning for their collective word choice is becoming apparent.  Canada is preparing to take a knee, and they are positioning for the least amount of political damage possible.  WATCH the exit of first meeting:

.

Team Trump has positioned this perfectly. By using NAFTA section 2202, to construct a modification of the original 1993 agreement, Lighthizer is intending to send a 90-day notification letter to congress informing them the U.S. and Mexico have agreed to modifications of their bilateral trade agreement.

This approach allowed Trump/Lighthizer to positioned Canada with a take it or leave it option.  If Canada didn’t accept, Lighthizer files a simultaneous section 2205 notification withdrawing the U.S. from a NAFTA partnership with Canada.  If Canada did accept Lighthizer adds them to the 2202 (modification) notification.

A 2205 withdrawal meant Canada and the U.S. would need to enter a bilateral trade deal entirely separate from the U.S-Mexico deal.  President Trump already publicly said what the terms of that bilateral would entail.  In the interim he would initiate a 25% tariff on Canadian made automobiles (massive leverage).

However, in order for Canada to accept or join, via 2202 modification, they would need to agree to the modification terms.  For Canada they would have to: drop their protectionist tariffs on the dairy sector, open their telecommunications and banking sectors and eliminate the subsidies on aeronautics and soft-wood Lumber sectors.   In essence open their economy to fair market competition and agree to intellectual property protections.

Canada had to choose between taking on Trump individually, a NAFTA withdrawal, or accepting the terms of modification.  The prism for Canadian decision-making is entirely about politics.  Justin and Chrystia have to make a political decision, or change their perspective and look at the economics.  Incredibly, it now appears Canada is going to accept the modification route.

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Auto Sector, Canada, Donald Trump, Economy, Legislation, media bias, NAFTA, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

262 Responses to Stunning Canadian Trade Reversal Now Seems Increasingly Likely – Nervous Freeland/Trudeau Trying to Position for Political Face Saving…

Older Comments
  1. rmramerica says:
    August 29, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    Whatever they do, hope they change the NAFTA name to recognize the new agreement and historically remember Trump’s achievement. Press and “deep state” would hate the name change, and it would be great conversation in 2020 celebrating something that the elites told us could not be done.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  2. Successful Loser says:
    August 29, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    President Trump is George Patton!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  3. trapper says:
    August 29, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    Trudeau should be made to bend over and kiss both sides of PDJT’s bare white ass in front of the cameras, after that double cross Trudeau pulled. At the very least he owes Trump and the entire American trade team PLUS Pompeo a public apology. Not holding my breath. He doesn’t have the character it takes to do it.

    Now how about this: after that stunt Trudeau pulled, why does Canada even DESERVE to have a trade deal with the US, let alone one on as good of terms as Mexico, whose team hung in there, did all the heavy lifting, and hammered it out in good faith? Why should Canada be allowed to get the benefits now? No. Canada should feel the pain of a year of 25% auto tariffs until they get rid of Trudeau. Actions have consequences, including elections.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Redhotsnowman says:
      August 29, 2018 at 6:21 pm

      Well, think of it this way. Right now they are dealing with incompetent leadership. Wouldn’t be right to our northern neighbor’s to stick it to em too hard. Hopefully the Canadian voters are about to learn a hard lesson though.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • lee says:
      August 29, 2018 at 6:22 pm

      As a Canuck who loves freedom and appreciates DJT, I would love to see Justine forced to kiss Trump’s butt. On a more important matter, I am really starting to worry about USA achieving parity/supremacy in hockey. Your hockey programs are turning out some terrific players. I think the swedes and russkies are worried too, Dam

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • waynesteapartyworld says:
      August 29, 2018 at 6:29 pm

      No need methink to punish the Canadian people for their clearly out of depth pols. Accept their 180 graciously, and enjoy the fuits thereof.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • trapper says:
        August 29, 2018 at 7:01 pm

        North Korean nukes were aimed at America, not Canada, and Trudeau tried to sabotage Trump’s meeting with Kim. It was about more than just trade with Canada, and there should be a price extracted for that bit of double dealing. Otherwise, Trudeau won’t learn nuthin’.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • mofomodi (@mofomodi) says:
        August 29, 2018 at 7:40 pm

        Agree. Most of the Canadians are good people and good neighbors. I was recently visiting relatives in (generally liberal) Nova Scotia. Not many of them are fond of DJT but almost to a person they felt that Justin is a lightweight, bungling idiot.

        Like

        Reply
    • WSB says:
      August 29, 2018 at 6:33 pm

      We should have lockedd the doors and thrown the key.

      Like

      Reply
    • Shark24 says:
      August 29, 2018 at 7:06 pm

      Here’s a good example for Trudeau to follow:

      Just joking of course. 🙂

      Like

      Reply
  4. Stillwater says:
    August 29, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    Looks like Canada will be signing on “Justin” time.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. foggyhorn says:
    August 29, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    I really appreciate Sundance’s efforts to inform us here!! He is joined by many concerned & informed posters. Some provide further information and some provide accurate political humor and comments.

    I don’t post often, but i normally pay attention.

    Per the Mueller/Rosenstein/Sessions et al probes, I commented that it would be nearly Divine to get everything right (all the Black Hats and White Hats) given how our smart President Trump is forcing the UniParty and Swamp to make previously undisclosed public decisions/positions. I think Sundance got the DC Swamp dwellers 90+% right from the start. I like his detailed/documented analysis and the informed opinions of many here. Imo, per the long time Uniparty structure, I do not know how anyone could do better. Sundance and others have also adjusted their outlook as more facts became available. That is just smart!

    That is what you want per analysis and accurate reporting, imo!

    Glad that i am here at the CTH!

    foggy

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  6. ken burns says:
    August 29, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    Amazing!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Herman says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    I think liddle Justin, if he plays his cards right can come out of this pretty good. Because it is a good deal for the Canadian Blue Collar Worker with the new content rules. And it will give a boost to their Stocks. But what do I know, I voted for Manchin once.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • starfcker says:
      August 29, 2018 at 6:19 pm

      No. It’s going to crush their leftist economy. They have only been able to get away with high taxes by using Asian parts to assemble. Canada pays first world wages, their cost advantage has been the NAFTA loophole. They’ve been able to apply crushing taxes and still be competitive because of low-cost parts. This is the end of their carbon tax, and their probably going to have to do something with their business rates as well. Kevin Trudeau lay this out perfectly about 6 months before Trump was elected. No more free riding on the back of the US taxpayer. Compete or die. Trudeau is now going to have to explain to his citizens why carbon taxes, absolutely necessary to save the planet 10 minutes ago, are now a throwaway. He’s toast. This is religion to the leftist crazies that elected him. So sorry

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
  8. Keln says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    About time those Leafs remember they are America’s side car. We’re driving the economy. They can come along for the ride and stop working against us, or we can detach them and they can coast to a stop on the side of the road.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  9. treehouseron says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    So President Trump first completely screwed the Mexican President, who invited him and Hillary down to Mexico expecting neither of them to come. Candidate Trump flew down and used the press to help him get elected, lol.

    Then, he completely screwed over the President of Australia by telling him that we weren’t taking those filthy refugees Australia also didn’t want (and was storing on an island off the coast of Australia)…. even though Obama had agreed to take them.

    Then, he screwed Macron by backing out of the Paris Accord.

    Then he screwed about 15 different countries in the EU by telling them they weren’t paying what they should in NATO, and getting all that out in the open.

    Then he screwed China by exposing them as the puppeteer behind North Korea.

    This week he totally screwed that little weasel Back Stabber Justine by kicking him to the back of the bus behind Mexico (whom he had previously screwed) and forcing Canada to sign on to… whutever.

    AMERICA FIRST, people. President Trump doesn’t bluff. This guy means it. Most patriotic President of all time, the guy loves, bleeds, lives for the USA. There’s never been a President right this many wrongs, and do this much damage to globalism.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  10. Oldskool says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    Well played Mr. President, nothing more fun than watching social justice morons try to understand economics.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. Madglobal says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    This would mean total victory over the globalists that pilfer the wealth of our great middle class by 850 billion a year. NAFTA loopholes would cease to exist and the EU and China will have to agree to terms in short order. For this reason, we need heightened security surrounding our VSG PDJT..and he needs our prayers. Trillions are at stake.

    Only he could pull this off and the rest of the world is using every tool st their disposal to undermine him. He needs our support. We are all he has.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  13. rbrtsmth says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    Thank YOU, Chrystia, for wearing slimming black.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. Bob says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    “have been in good contact throughout the summer”. BS

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Ray Van Dune says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    Justin is going to lose support in one of his core constituencies over the dairy subsidies – Quebec – where it is a bit of a sacred cow, if you will. I am amazed he is willing to risk it, since in the parliamentary system he could be overthrown at any time by rebellion from within his party, or via a vote of no confidence followed by an election.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • HamburgerToday says:
      August 29, 2018 at 6:39 pm

      I thought most of the automotive sector was also in Quebec. If that was the case, it was a question of which constituency was the least likely to go berserk. Far more workers in dairy than automobiles.

      Assuming Socks was thinking economically (which I suspect he wasn’t until very recently) the export value of dairy is trivial when compared to manufacturing.

      Canada based a sizable amount of its economic activity on allowing China etc to be their ‘beard’ in importing into the US. That was either going to stop with the tariffs or it was going to stop with a new agreement, either way it was going to stop.

      Either way, Canada’s economy was going to be transformed in important ways as existing supply chains that depend on China, etc have to established using parts supplied by US and/or Mexico (assuming the result is a ‘revision’ of NAFTA).

      The Art of the Deal is about leverage and in this case, PDJT used the US consumer market as leverage and he will continue to do so as he works his way around the world making new and better trade deals.

      A great time to be alive.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  16. TheWanderingStar says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    Oh Justine, all of this could have been avoided. Now the only thing you have proven to your country is that you have no business in a leadership position.

    Hasta la vista tiny dancer.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. Joe says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    Extremely, intensely.
    Fully engaged.
    Working throughout the night.

    Sure.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Deplore Able says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Capitulate they must.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. Ray Van Dune says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    We used to have NAFTA, but now this is AFTA…Trump!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  20. bessie2003 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    Out of curiosity, how does this new HAFTA affect Canada and other countries, like Japan, that signed onto that TPP a few months back? Does this put them into a spit personality type situation where on the one hand the terms of their agreements with the other TPP countries and the terms of their individual, or HAFTA, agreement with the United States?

    Could that type of thing end in all the other nations simply coming to the understanding that no barriers, tariffs, for everyone will be the best thing to do? Which is President Trump’s original goal?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • sundance says:
      August 29, 2018 at 6:38 pm

      I’m going to hold-off on expanding on any consequences to Canada joining until I see if they *actually* do join. However, the biggest part of the U.S./Mexico agreement would eliminate Canada’s ability to broker themselves (the NAFTA loophole).

      The auto-sector (rule of origin) requirements are actually more difficult for Canada to meet than Mexico. Auto companies in Canada will have to change their supply chain completely because Canadian autos actually have higher content of Asian parts.

      Here’s the part of the new agreement that applies:

      https://ustr.gov/about-us/policy-offices/press-office/press-releases/2018/august/rebalancing-nafta-support

      If Canada joins on to the above agreed terms, they will save some of their auto-manufacturing, but the car makers will actually have to open ancillary component manufacturing, likely in the U.S.

      In addition Canada will have to:

      *open their telecommunications and banking sector (eliminate non tariff barriers).
      *eliminate soft-wood (lumber) and aeronautics subsidies.
      *begin a process of lowering their assembly use of Chinese/Asian goods.
      *eliminate protectionist tariffs on dairy and farm products.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
  21. treehouseron says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    Wait… Wait… does this mean, Canada doesn’t get it’s #1 request, that the US Agree to terms of wording in NAFTA that include Transgender Rights issues???? That was Freeland’s biggest demand.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  22. Oldretiredguy says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    Justeen is finding it’s much harder to act tough on the playground with the bigger, tougher and smarter kid there at the same time

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. parteagirl says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  24. Stillwater says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    Trump exits negotiation room and gives brief update prior to boarding Marine One…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  25. Ross says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    I think the USA should stick getting rid of NAFTA and have two separate agreements with Mexico and Canada. They may be very similar at the start, but having separate agreements allows for flexibility in the future. It will ensure the USA interests are negotiated fairly without compromising just help the third party, if it remained a 3 way deal.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. maga2004 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    I just LOVE my President!!!! So this is what having a president that is looking out for his country and its’ citizens feels like.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  27. Ditch Mitch says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    SD, I picked up on the strategy Lighthizer and Co. were using and posted a broad brush earlier. However, your latest post fills in the blanks revealing the desparate position Canada is in.

    Tick tock!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. D says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    Because of this deal I believe I heard that cars made in Mexico are going to go from using 66% American parts to 75% American parts. And it will raise the cost of vehicles. The only downside I’ve heard so far..

    Like

    Reply
    • singingsoul says:
      August 29, 2018 at 7:08 pm

      I do not care if Mexican cars are more expensive because I will no buy a Mexican car.
      One time I bought a car made in Mexico out of stupidity not realizing it was made there.
      Was the worse car I haver owned . I got rid of it after two years.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Jedi9 says:
      August 29, 2018 at 7:14 pm

      The raised cost of labor for Foreign national companies doing business in Mexico is a strategy to make it more costlier for them thus eventually forcing them back to the US because it’s cheaper to do so! Remember, companies originally moved there to take advantage of cheap labor, and now that advantage is no longer going to benefit them, it hits China and the EU squarely in the nose with such a major tectonic plate shift in trade! Canada really has no choice as they are stuck between a rock and a hard place to accept the deal. If Trudeau refuses, he risks an even larger political deficit that increases the odds he will lose more support. If he accepts he minimises the damage already done, yet he still loses support from certain labor industries! Either way Trump wins! Congress on the other hand needs to look at this in the same way, where Mud-terms are on the line they too can’t risk political capital if they vote against this new deal! I Guess that is what 64D chess looks like and it’s simply brilliant! Trudeau and company have major egg on their face because they know their options are extremely limited and all they are thinking right now is the PR game of trying to save face! Still winning on every front!

      Like

      Reply
  29. Richard Whitney says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    The new Canadian National Anthem title:
    “Uh-oh, Canada!”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. ❌Kel❌ says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    I may have been more optimistic than most for a simple reason. I supervised a large team of blue collar Canadians in my earlier career. They wont tolerate ANYTHING that affects them negative economically. Elitist Justin is on firm ground in French Canada, but would be savaged in the far eastern and western provinces. Enough to take him down, in fact. His biggest card he will play domestically is ‘the damn Americans’ card…that will still play in a majority (but not overwhelming) because Canadians do have an innate sense of fairness and they probably recognize that POTUS is demanding ‘fairness’…they are wise that way. Simply my humble observation from experience and opinion. Red Wave Rising! 🙂

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  31. Ristvan says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Lurking Lawyer. I posted a more detailed follow up explanation back on the dead original announcement thread where my comment conclusion was originally stated, but summarize the new fact details again here since highly relevant.

    The 1993 NAFTA implementation Act (long and painfully detailed) approved NAFTA in §101(a)1 in full (includind Article 22 section 02—A2202) with no subsequent strings attached. Fact. Enables the A2202 modification route with congressional notice but no other involvement.

    So, Whither the 90 day notice requirement that Lighthizer mentioned? That took a lot more legal sleuthing. But there is a simple answer in the end. The POTUS authority to negotiate any trade agreement arises from the Trade Act of 1974, itself another very long and complicated Congressional delegation of Constitutional power to the Executive branch law. (In this case, A1 §8.3) The key TA74 section is §102, authorizing POTUS to negotiate within the confines of the laws enumerated §101 purposes. Boy, has PDJT ever.
    The operative provision is §102(c)1, which has three subparts:
    1. President cannot sign a ‘deal’ untl after 90 days of its written submission to Congress. (Aha!)
    2. President shall simultaneously submit a draft Pact Implementation Act, like NAFTA Implementation 1993. But because of the way NAFTA was approved in 1993, no such draft bill is necessary under NAFTA A2202!
    3. President must submit a reasons and benefits explanation.

    Well, he has already done 3 for his Deplorables, but needs to write it up for Congress. 2 isn’t in play. 1 is just a TA74 formality.
    VSGPDJT at work. Took several hours of complex law reading to figure out how simple he made it.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • railer says:
      August 29, 2018 at 6:39 pm

      Thanks. Much appreciated.

      Trump absorbed all that, and then timed it out to occur just before election time, just in case any malcontents or China Inc. employees in Congress decided to get frisky, so he could slap them down in front of the voters. Well done, Mr. Trump. Of course, Flake and Corker will jabber, but they’re looking to go to work for China Inc. after November so that’s to be expected.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • qzy says:
      August 29, 2018 at 6:45 pm

      Thanks for the explanation.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Committee of Safety says:
      August 29, 2018 at 7:32 pm

      Awesome work. Thank you for your research!

      Like

      Reply
    • Shadrach says:
      August 29, 2018 at 7:39 pm

      Thank you! I appreciate it!
      And I also think it’s pretty revealing that a friendly and hard-working commentator on a blog can give us more information on this negotiation than Nancy Pelosi gave us about Obamacare before they voted on it.

      It is far more interesting to read about this stuff when you understand what’s going on.
      (This comment aimed at you, others on here, and SD)

      Like

      Reply
  32. calbear84 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    UH, so, uh…
    She’s from the Obama Oratory Academy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. History Teaches says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    The CBC is like CNN on mega steroids, as is the Globe and Mail. Their two biggest MSM outlets. Watch for all kinds of creative fiction to paint Justin as a brave ‘winner.’ Just ‘standing up to Trump’ will be enough to score virtue signalling points, regardless of facts.

    Any sort of deal will be called a ‘victory’ at first. Until the details emerge in depth. If they ever will from the protective swamp media. But Quebec is the wild card. They are furious now over the millions of their tax dollars taken to support the waves of unwanted immigrants placed in their province. And if the sacred bond with the dairy industry is broken then his re-election chances are seriously diminished.

    Hopefully the President is not magnanimous as he usually is to his partners after winning a deal. Let Trudeau recognize he’s on notice, and that every word has consequences.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. White Apple says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    Trump doesn’t care much about PC. Trump just sticks to a proven rule; “Never let your emotions cost you money”. This is something a Libtard will never understand.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  35. bullnuke says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    I’ll bet Justin from Canada will lose more than just an eyebrow over this. Justin tried to embarrass our President. He is lucky to get off this easy.

    Like

    Reply
  36. modsquad says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    By coincidence, Trudeau is now setting the table to go after guns. An outright ban of handguns and “assault weapons.” Since automatics have been illegal in Canada since 1977 (banned by his father), this can only mean they’ve shifted the goalposts by definition and mean to ban semi-automatic rifles.

    Like

    Reply
  37. HHC - 2nd 16th says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    MAGA

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. Rockindubya says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    That video reminded me of one of my grand-dad’s phrases, “Looked like a hound-dog passing a peach pit….”

    Like

    Reply
  39. Pat Childs says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    One of the major selling points in the Mexico agreement was that auto and truck manufacturers must raise wages to $16/hr. This is easily a living wage in Mexico, and it is paid for by American, German and Japanese auto makers. It also specifies that Mexico must make more content. This negative was essentially viewed as a positive by the Mexican trade negotiators, who determined that Mexican parts manufacturers were chomping at the bit to expand product lines.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Brainiac says:
    August 29, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    I think that if Canada agrees to Trump’s modifications, DJT will smile and have a joint communique and all will be hearts and flowers and he will not be vindictive. For DJT what is good for the US worker is the most important thing, most important of all! getting them to ‘yes’ and victory for the art of the deal is a strong enough message for Pres. Trump. MAGA round 2!

    Like

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      August 29, 2018 at 7:30 pm

      Never let emotion influence decisions.

      That includes anger, revenge, spite, etc.

      Make Justin eat some crow (not bad, with LOTS of Ranch dressing!), then smile graciously.

      Justin payback will be up to Canadian voters to administer.

      Like

      Reply
  41. Committee of Safety says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    I’d rather Canada doesn’t accept the terms of the new agreement so Trump can put a 25% tariff on their autos and then those car plants would come back the U.S. where they were before NAFTA. I think that’s what Trump is hoping for and is why he made it pretty impossible that not only would Canada have to now relent on their sacred dairy supply management cartel back home among many other caves but also Section 19 regarding how disputes are settled. We had it changed with Mexico and Canada was a defiant no from day one on Sec. 19. Justin and Chrystia would’t be able to show their faces back home if they had to cave on everything.

    I’m rooting for Canada having to say no to the no changes, take-it-or-leave-it terms of the new U.S./Mexico deal and we get our auto plants back. Then after that we can look at a new, separate, minimal, bilateral, U.S./Canadian trade deal. Trump just wants our auto plants back here where they belong. Me too. He really only gave Canada 2 1/2 days by the time Chrystia & co. got here late Tuesday to read the entire, complicated, new, trade agreement and say yes. I’m rooting for the Motor City.

    Like

    Reply
  42. Francisco Franco says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    Is it just me, but she looks hot in black. It brings out her strong jawline and her skimmed down torso.

    Like

    Reply
  43. znoxide says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    Talk about rough looking interviews. She looked like she just got torn apart by the merry band of killers and had to explain how great it was. She also looked rather fatigued.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. qzy says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Not exactly on topic, but might be relevant:

    https://www.inquisitr.com/4980947/trudeau-stands-up-to-trump-at-nato-summit-refuses-to-increase-canadian-defense-spending/

    “Trudeau has decided that regardless of how Trump thinks NATO nations should be spending their money, that for Canada, defense spending is not going to be an area they increase. In fact, the latest budget proposals for Canada show a decrease in defense spending. The CBC has reported that Canada will spend 1.23 percent of their GDP on defense, which is down from 1.36 percent last year.”

    Like

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      August 29, 2018 at 7:36 pm

      Figures its a safe bet; if another country attacked our Northern neighbor, we would intervene, strictly out of self preservation.

      Methinks DJT will address this, with just in succsessor, just like with mexico.

      Remember “We ain’t gonna pay for Trumps f’ing wall!” ?

      Sending a message to the,world’s leaders, one bitch-slap at a time!

      DJT, our very special genius, AND Glorious Barstud!

      Like

      Reply
  45. railer says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Historically, Ontario has hoarded much of Canada’s industrial production. The automakers and major suppliers will likely have to relocate or expand in Quebec now, to soothe the butthurt in Quebec over the dairy thing, as well as the aerospace stuff which will likely hurt Quebec as well. I expect some of that current Chinese content to reshore to North America, and Quebec will have to get some of that, or they’ll start up with the separatist talk again. It’s all good.

    Like

    Reply
  46. lcpusa says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    Trudeau says Trumps ass tasted like nutmeg. Freeland concurs.

    Like

    Reply
  47. mtk says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    I got a hands down better name for the recent bilateral trade agreement between the US and Mexico.

    United States Mexico On Agreed Trade.

    Now, all our VSG needs to do is find himself an alligator to join his, “Say Hello, to my little friends negotiators.”

    Like

    Reply
  48. Dutchman says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    Then, every time the talking heads talked about the new deal, they would either be for ed to say “MAGA”, or refusing that, say the full name each time. Hilarious to see their discomfort!

    Like

    Reply
  49. gnome says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    The Canadian government doesn’t need to do anything to present their backdown as a victory and an embarrassment for Trump. The US media already has that covered.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s