Stunning Canadian Trade Reversal Now Seems Increasingly Likely – Nervous Freeland/Trudeau Trying to Position for Political Face Saving…

During analysis of the U.S-Mexico trade agreement terms it became obvious that *if* Canada was going to join the pact they would have to almost completely acquiesce and reverse on their former positions. It now is entirely plausible that just might happen.
When entering the meeting with U.S.T.R. Robert Lighthizer, Canadian Minister Chrystia Freeland spoke specifically about “Canadian workers”. Justin from Canada has been very cautious in his word choices also speaking about “Canadian workers”. As Freeland exited the first meeting with Lighthizer the reasoning for their collective word choice is becoming apparent. Canada is preparing to take a knee, and they are positioning for the least amount of political damage possible. WATCH the exit of first meeting:
.
Team Trump has positioned this perfectly. By using NAFTA section 2202, to construct a modification of the original 1993 agreement, Lighthizer is intending to send a 90-day notification letter to congress informing them the U.S. and Mexico have agreed to modifications of their bilateral trade agreement.
This approach allowed Trump/Lighthizer to positioned Canada with a take it or leave it option. If Canada didn’t accept, Lighthizer files a simultaneous section 2205 notification withdrawing the U.S. from a NAFTA partnership with Canada. If Canada did accept Lighthizer adds them to the 2202 (modification) notification.
A 2205 withdrawal meant Canada and the U.S. would need to enter a bilateral trade deal entirely separate from the U.S-Mexico deal. President Trump already publicly said what the terms of that bilateral would entail. In the interim he would initiate a 25% tariff on Canadian made automobiles (massive leverage).
However, in order for Canada to accept or join, via 2202 modification, they would need to agree to the modification terms. For Canada they would have to: drop their protectionist tariffs on the dairy sector, open their telecommunications and banking sectors and eliminate the subsidies on aeronautics and soft-wood Lumber sectors. In essence open their economy to fair market competition and agree to intellectual property protections.
Canada had to choose between taking on Trump individually, a NAFTA withdrawal, or accepting the terms of modification. The prism for Canadian decision-making is entirely about politics. Justin and Chrystia have to make a political decision, or change their perspective and look at the economics. Incredibly, it now appears Canada is going to accept the modification route.
Whatever they do, hope they change the NAFTA name to recognize the new agreement and historically remember Trump’s achievement. Press and “deep state” would hate the name change, and it would be great conversation in 2020 celebrating something that the elites told us could not be done.
POTUS mentioned that it would not be called NAFTA going forward because of the bad connotations.
Trump already put that trial balloon out during his press conference with the president of Mexico on speaker phone.
President Trump is George Patton!
Except he has no Eisenhower….but your analogy is excellent!
Lyin Ryano thought he was Trump’s Eisenhower. I say this because I met some of Ryano’s foam flecked sycophants in DC last year.
If President Trump has to make an example – using General Patton’s mojo – it might as well be to a world-class drama queen.
Trudeau should be made to bend over and kiss both sides of PDJT’s bare white ass in front of the cameras, after that double cross Trudeau pulled. At the very least he owes Trump and the entire American trade team PLUS Pompeo a public apology. Not holding my breath. He doesn’t have the character it takes to do it.
Now how about this: after that stunt Trudeau pulled, why does Canada even DESERVE to have a trade deal with the US, let alone one on as good of terms as Mexico, whose team hung in there, did all the heavy lifting, and hammered it out in good faith? Why should Canada be allowed to get the benefits now? No. Canada should feel the pain of a year of 25% auto tariffs until they get rid of Trudeau. Actions have consequences, including elections.
Well, think of it this way. Right now they are dealing with incompetent leadership. Wouldn’t be right to our northern neighbor’s to stick it to em too hard. Hopefully the Canadian voters are about to learn a hard lesson though.
As a Canuck who loves freedom and appreciates DJT, I would love to see Justine forced to kiss Trump’s butt. On a more important matter, I am really starting to worry about USA achieving parity/supremacy in hockey. Your hockey programs are turning out some terrific players. I think the swedes and russkies are worried too, Dam
Well, you can always start a World Series with us Brits. I’m sure we have enough Poles living here now to put a decent team together !!
No need methink to punish the Canadian people for their clearly out of depth pols. Accept their 180 graciously, and enjoy the fuits thereof.
North Korean nukes were aimed at America, not Canada, and Trudeau tried to sabotage Trump’s meeting with Kim. It was about more than just trade with Canada, and there should be a price extracted for that bit of double dealing. Otherwise, Trudeau won’t learn nuthin’.
Agree. Most of the Canadians are good people and good neighbors. I was recently visiting relatives in (generally liberal) Nova Scotia. Not many of them are fond of DJT but almost to a person they felt that Justin is a lightweight, bungling idiot.
We should have lockedd the doors and thrown the key.
Here’s a good example for Trudeau to follow:
Just joking of course. 🙂
Looks like Canada will be signing on “Justin” time.
I really appreciate Sundance’s efforts to inform us here!! He is joined by many concerned & informed posters. Some provide further information and some provide accurate political humor and comments.
I don’t post often, but i normally pay attention.
Per the Mueller/Rosenstein/Sessions et al probes, I commented that it would be nearly Divine to get everything right (all the Black Hats and White Hats) given how our smart President Trump is forcing the UniParty and Swamp to make previously undisclosed public decisions/positions. I think Sundance got the DC Swamp dwellers 90+% right from the start. I like his detailed/documented analysis and the informed opinions of many here. Imo, per the long time Uniparty structure, I do not know how anyone could do better. Sundance and others have also adjusted their outlook as more facts became available. That is just smart!
That is what you want per analysis and accurate reporting, imo!
Glad that i am here at the CTH!
foggy
Totally agree. So informative here.
And I love the pic of PDJT at the bottom …. as if he’d just had a deliscious meal. Great article. And th pic made me laugh.
People not reading Sundance have no clue of the joyous thing that just happened. )
Ditto. I was without a clue until i read SD’s theory on the splitter strategy. Eyes wide open now.
Me too. I found it one of the early splitter strategy posts on a random google search (now know better and use duckduckgo).
I read it, thought about it, watched what was going on for a while, and then about killed myself trying to find this site again. What did SD say back then? Once you see it, you can never un-see it.
Amazing!
I think liddle Justin, if he plays his cards right can come out of this pretty good. Because it is a good deal for the Canadian Blue Collar Worker with the new content rules. And it will give a boost to their Stocks. But what do I know, I voted for Manchin once.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No. It’s going to crush their leftist economy. They have only been able to get away with high taxes by using Asian parts to assemble. Canada pays first world wages, their cost advantage has been the NAFTA loophole. They’ve been able to apply crushing taxes and still be competitive because of low-cost parts. This is the end of their carbon tax, and their probably going to have to do something with their business rates as well. Kevin Trudeau lay this out perfectly about 6 months before Trump was elected. No more free riding on the back of the US taxpayer. Compete or die. Trudeau is now going to have to explain to his citizens why carbon taxes, absolutely necessary to save the planet 10 minutes ago, are now a throwaway. He’s toast. This is religion to the leftist crazies that elected him. So sorry
Here is Kevin Trudeau, as prescient as Sundance. https://www.inquisitr.com/3755961/shark-tank-star-kevin-oleary-compares-godzilla-trump-to-bambi-trudeau-video/
Let’s see how long their already limping “free” healthcare system lasts, too.
About time those Leafs remember they are America’s side car. We’re driving the economy. They can come along for the ride and stop working against us, or we can detach them and they can coast to a stop on the side of the road.
Hi Keln 😊🇺🇸😊🇺🇸
Keln, great analogy.
So President Trump first completely screwed the Mexican President, who invited him and Hillary down to Mexico expecting neither of them to come. Candidate Trump flew down and used the press to help him get elected, lol.
Then, he completely screwed over the President of Australia by telling him that we weren’t taking those filthy refugees Australia also didn’t want (and was storing on an island off the coast of Australia)…. even though Obama had agreed to take them.
Then, he screwed Macron by backing out of the Paris Accord.
Then he screwed about 15 different countries in the EU by telling them they weren’t paying what they should in NATO, and getting all that out in the open.
Then he screwed China by exposing them as the puppeteer behind North Korea.
This week he totally screwed that little weasel Back Stabber Justine by kicking him to the back of the bus behind Mexico (whom he had previously screwed) and forcing Canada to sign on to… whutever.
AMERICA FIRST, people. President Trump doesn’t bluff. This guy means it. Most patriotic President of all time, the guy loves, bleeds, lives for the USA. There’s never been a President right this many wrongs, and do this much damage to globalism.
Good summary.
^^THIS^^
Well played Mr. President, nothing more fun than watching social justice morons try to understand economics.
This would mean total victory over the globalists that pilfer the wealth of our great middle class by 850 billion a year. NAFTA loopholes would cease to exist and the EU and China will have to agree to terms in short order. For this reason, we need heightened security surrounding our VSG PDJT..and he needs our prayers. Trillions are at stake.
Only he could pull this off and the rest of the world is using every tool st their disposal to undermine him. He needs our support. We are all he has.
My opinion about the security thing? I think he’s protected by God, because there’s no way he’d be this powerful and this good at this unless he had God’s blessing.
Of course they should keep security up but nothing will stop this man unless the Lord wills it.
Indeed, I give thanks and pray daily.
Absolutely – Keep praying everyone.
My thoughts exactly! I pray each morning for him, and thank our Gracious God for giving us this man for such a time as this.
Thankfully he has God and the full force of our beautiful military at his side!! They are dismantling the coup and we are the voting warriors! Great time to be alive as we turn this entire world around!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Bishop to Queens Level Three” (for the chess set on the left)
Thank YOU, Chrystia, for wearing slimming black.
And spending a minute and a half using words and saying absolutely nothing.
I would not call it slimming, but she does look better than mopey grape. She wore black because she is in mourning at the death of NAFTA.
She looks less…lumpy. And she looks more serious.
PDJT and Lighthizer beat the lumps out of her. And of course she is serious, she just got taken to the cleaners. 🙇🏻♀️
Yeah, that exit interview sound like Chrystia was shocked.
She looked she was going to — or coming back from — a funeral.
according to NPR, Princess Aubergine was vacationing in Europe and had to cut her trip short to grovel at the feet of a superior USA negotiating team.
“have been in good contact throughout the summer”. BS
Their form of “good contact” is flippin’ the bird and trashing Trump every chance they get.
Justin is going to lose support in one of his core constituencies over the dairy subsidies – Quebec – where it is a bit of a sacred cow, if you will. I am amazed he is willing to risk it, since in the parliamentary system he could be overthrown at any time by rebellion from within his party, or via a vote of no confidence followed by an election.
I thought most of the automotive sector was also in Quebec. If that was the case, it was a question of which constituency was the least likely to go berserk. Far more workers in dairy than automobiles.
Assuming Socks was thinking economically (which I suspect he wasn’t until very recently) the export value of dairy is trivial when compared to manufacturing.
Canada based a sizable amount of its economic activity on allowing China etc to be their ‘beard’ in importing into the US. That was either going to stop with the tariffs or it was going to stop with a new agreement, either way it was going to stop.
Either way, Canada’s economy was going to be transformed in important ways as existing supply chains that depend on China, etc have to established using parts supplied by US and/or Mexico (assuming the result is a ‘revision’ of NAFTA).
The Art of the Deal is about leverage and in this case, PDJT used the US consumer market as leverage and he will continue to do so as he works his way around the world making new and better trade deals.
A great time to be alive.
Oh Justine, all of this could have been avoided. Now the only thing you have proven to your country is that you have no business in a leadership position.
Hasta la vista tiny dancer.
HAFTA la vista
Extremely, intensely.
Capitulate they must.
We used to have NAFTA, but now this is AFTA…Trump!!
Out of curiosity, how does this new HAFTA affect Canada and other countries, like Japan, that signed onto that TPP a few months back? Does this put them into a spit personality type situation where on the one hand the terms of their agreements with the other TPP countries and the terms of their individual, or HAFTA, agreement with the United States?
Could that type of thing end in all the other nations simply coming to the understanding that no barriers, tariffs, for everyone will be the best thing to do? Which is President Trump’s original goal?
I’m going to hold-off on expanding on any consequences to Canada joining until I see if they *actually* do join. However, the biggest part of the U.S./Mexico agreement would eliminate Canada’s ability to broker themselves (the NAFTA loophole).
The auto-sector (rule of origin) requirements are actually more difficult for Canada to meet than Mexico. Auto companies in Canada will have to change their supply chain completely because Canadian autos actually have higher content of Asian parts.
Here’s the part of the new agreement that applies:
https://ustr.gov/about-us/policy-offices/press-office/press-releases/2018/august/rebalancing-nafta-support
If Canada joins on to the above agreed terms, they will save some of their auto-manufacturing, but the car makers will actually have to open ancillary component manufacturing, likely in the U.S.
In addition Canada will have to:
*open their telecommunications and banking sector (eliminate non tariff barriers).
*eliminate soft-wood (lumber) and aeronautics subsidies.
*begin a process of lowering their assembly use of Chinese/Asian goods.
*eliminate protectionist tariffs on dairy and farm products.
Thank you for the explanation and the link.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Correctomundo!
Justeen is finding it’s much harder to act tough on the playground with the bigger, tougher and smarter kid there at the same time
Ugh! I have never used demure to describe the way a man is seated before. Just ewwww.
I believe the French call it “avoir des couilles”
The way Justin sits would indicate he does have any.
Perhaps he’s actually a drag king?
parteagirl…that’s better than the Bambi/Godzilla clip.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just LOVE my President!!!! So this is what having a president that is looking out for his country and its’ citizens feels like.
SD, I picked up on the strategy Lighthizer and Co. were using and posted a broad brush earlier. However, your latest post fills in the blanks revealing the desparate position Canada is in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I do not care if Mexican cars are more expensive because I will no buy a Mexican car.
One time I bought a car made in Mexico out of stupidity not realizing it was made there.
Was the worse car I haver owned . I got rid of it after two years.
Just FYI you can see where a car was assembled (but not the parts, unfortunately) by looking at the VIN number.
The raised cost of labor for Foreign national companies doing business in Mexico is a strategy to make it more costlier for them thus eventually forcing them back to the US because it’s cheaper to do so! Remember, companies originally moved there to take advantage of cheap labor, and now that advantage is no longer going to benefit them, it hits China and the EU squarely in the nose with such a major tectonic plate shift in trade! Canada really has no choice as they are stuck between a rock and a hard place to accept the deal. If Trudeau refuses, he risks an even larger political deficit that increases the odds he will lose more support. If he accepts he minimises the damage already done, yet he still loses support from certain labor industries! Either way Trump wins! Congress on the other hand needs to look at this in the same way, where Mud-terms are on the line they too can’t risk political capital if they vote against this new deal! I Guess that is what 64D chess looks like and it’s simply brilliant! Trudeau and company have major egg on their face because they know their options are extremely limited and all they are thinking right now is the PR game of trying to save face! Still winning on every front!
The new Canadian National Anthem title:
“Uh-oh, Canada!”
I may have been more optimistic than most for a simple reason. I supervised a large team of blue collar Canadians in my earlier career. They wont tolerate ANYTHING that affects them negative economically. Elitist Justin is on firm ground in French Canada, but would be savaged in the far eastern and western provinces. Enough to take him down, in fact. His biggest card he will play domestically is ‘the damn Americans’ card…that will still play in a majority (but not overwhelming) because Canadians do have an innate sense of fairness and they probably recognize that POTUS is demanding ‘fairness’…they are wise that way. Simply my humble observation from experience and opinion. Red Wave Rising! 🙂
oh, Kel, we do so wish you-all success!!
Lurking Lawyer. I posted a more detailed follow up explanation back on the dead original announcement thread where my comment conclusion was originally stated, but summarize the new fact details again here since highly relevant.
The 1993 NAFTA implementation Act (long and painfully detailed) approved NAFTA in §101(a)1 in full (includind Article 22 section 02—A2202) with no subsequent strings attached. Fact. Enables the A2202 modification route with congressional notice but no other involvement.
So, Whither the 90 day notice requirement that Lighthizer mentioned? That took a lot more legal sleuthing. But there is a simple answer in the end. The POTUS authority to negotiate any trade agreement arises from the Trade Act of 1974, itself another very long and complicated Congressional delegation of Constitutional power to the Executive branch law. (In this case, A1 §8.3) The key TA74 section is §102, authorizing POTUS to negotiate within the confines of the laws enumerated §101 purposes. Boy, has PDJT ever.
The operative provision is §102(c)1, which has three subparts:
1. President cannot sign a ‘deal’ untl after 90 days of its written submission to Congress. (Aha!)
2. President shall simultaneously submit a draft Pact Implementation Act, like NAFTA Implementation 1993. But because of the way NAFTA was approved in 1993, no such draft bill is necessary under NAFTA A2202!
3. President must submit a reasons and benefits explanation.
Well, he has already done 3 for his Deplorables, but needs to write it up for Congress. 2 isn’t in play. 1 is just a TA74 formality.
VSGPDJT at work. Took several hours of complex law reading to figure out how simple he made it.
Thanks. Much appreciated.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
UH, so, uh…
She’s from the Obama Oratory Academy.
The CBC is like CNN on mega steroids, as is the Globe and Mail. Their two biggest MSM outlets. Watch for all kinds of creative fiction to paint Justin as a brave ‘winner.’ Just ‘standing up to Trump’ will be enough to score virtue signalling points, regardless of facts.
Any sort of deal will be called a ‘victory’ at first. Until the details emerge in depth. If they ever will from the protective swamp media. But Quebec is the wild card. They are furious now over the millions of their tax dollars taken to support the waves of unwanted immigrants placed in their province. And if the sacred bond with the dairy industry is broken then his re-election chances are seriously diminished.
Hopefully the President is not magnanimous as he usually is to his partners after winning a deal. Let Trudeau recognize he’s on notice, and that every word has consequences.
Trump doesn’t care much about PC. Trump just sticks to a proven rule; “Never let your emotions cost you money”. This is something a Libtard will never understand.
I’ll bet Justin from Canada will lose more than just an eyebrow over this. Justin tried to embarrass our President. He is lucky to get off this easy.
By coincidence, Trudeau is now setting the table to go after guns. An outright ban of handguns and “assault weapons.” Since automatics have been illegal in Canada since 1977 (banned by his father), this can only mean they’ve shifted the goalposts by definition and mean to ban semi-automatic rifles.
Can’t let that happen mod…
MAGA
That video reminded me of one of my grand-dad’s phrases, “Looked like a hound-dog passing a peach pit….”
One of the major selling points in the Mexico agreement was that auto and truck manufacturers must raise wages to $16/hr. This is easily a living wage in Mexico, and it is paid for by American, German and Japanese auto makers. It also specifies that Mexico must make more content. This negative was essentially viewed as a positive by the Mexican trade negotiators, who determined that Mexican parts manufacturers were chomping at the bit to expand product lines.
I think that if Canada agrees to Trump’s modifications, DJT will smile and have a joint communique and all will be hearts and flowers and he will not be vindictive. For DJT what is good for the US worker is the most important thing, most important of all! getting them to ‘yes’ and victory for the art of the deal is a strong enough message for Pres. Trump. MAGA round 2!
Never let emotion influence decisions.
That includes anger, revenge, spite, etc.
Make Justin eat some crow (not bad, with LOTS of Ranch dressing!), then smile graciously.
Justin payback will be up to Canadian voters to administer.
I’d rather Canada doesn’t accept the terms of the new agreement so Trump can put a 25% tariff on their autos and then those car plants would come back the U.S. where they were before NAFTA. I think that’s what Trump is hoping for and is why he made it pretty impossible that not only would Canada have to now relent on their sacred dairy supply management cartel back home among many other caves but also Section 19 regarding how disputes are settled. We had it changed with Mexico and Canada was a defiant no from day one on Sec. 19. Justin and Chrystia would’t be able to show their faces back home if they had to cave on everything.
I’m rooting for Canada having to say no to the no changes, take-it-or-leave-it terms of the new U.S./Mexico deal and we get our auto plants back. Then after that we can look at a new, separate, minimal, bilateral, U.S./Canadian trade deal. Trump just wants our auto plants back here where they belong. Me too. He really only gave Canada 2 1/2 days by the time Chrystia & co. got here late Tuesday to read the entire, complicated, new, trade agreement and say yes. I’m rooting for the Motor City.
Is it just me, but she looks hot in black. It brings out her strong jawline and her skimmed down torso.
Talk about rough looking interviews. She looked like she just got torn apart by the merry band of killers and had to explain how great it was. She also looked rather fatigued.
Not exactly on topic, but might be relevant:
https://www.inquisitr.com/4980947/trudeau-stands-up-to-trump-at-nato-summit-refuses-to-increase-canadian-defense-spending/
“Trudeau has decided that regardless of how Trump thinks NATO nations should be spending their money, that for Canada, defense spending is not going to be an area they increase. In fact, the latest budget proposals for Canada show a decrease in defense spending. The CBC has reported that Canada will spend 1.23 percent of their GDP on defense, which is down from 1.36 percent last year.”
Figures its a safe bet; if another country attacked our Northern neighbor, we would intervene, strictly out of self preservation.
Methinks DJT will address this, with just in succsessor, just like with mexico.
Remember “We ain’t gonna pay for Trumps f’ing wall!” ?
Sending a message to the,world’s leaders, one bitch-slap at a time!
DJT, our very special genius, AND Glorious Barstud!
Historically, Ontario has hoarded much of Canada’s industrial production. The automakers and major suppliers will likely have to relocate or expand in Quebec now, to soothe the butthurt in Quebec over the dairy thing, as well as the aerospace stuff which will likely hurt Quebec as well. I expect some of that current Chinese content to reshore to North America, and Quebec will have to get some of that, or they’ll start up with the separatist talk again. It’s all good.
Trudeau says Trumps ass tasted like nutmeg. Freeland concurs.
I got a hands down better name for the recent bilateral trade agreement between the US and Mexico.
United States Mexico On Agreed Trade.
Now, all our VSG needs to do is find himself an alligator to join his, “Say Hello, to my little friends negotiators.”
It would be nice, to come up with a name where the anacronym is ,.
MAGA
Mexico American ,…?
Then, every time the talking heads talked about the new deal, they would either be for ed to say “MAGA”, or refusing that, say the full name each time. Hilarious to see their discomfort!
The Canadian government doesn’t need to do anything to present their backdown as a victory and an embarrassment for Trump. The US media already has that covered.
