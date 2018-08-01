Ambassador Lighthizer Announces Chinese Tariff Review Expanding From 10% to 25% on $200 Billion Imports…

In June and July last year it became obvious President Trump was going to initiate a full-frontal geopolitical confrontation with China based on their ambitions for economic conquest. We labeled the confrontation: Eagle -vs- Red Dragon.
Specifically around: intellectual property theft; massive U.S. trade imbalances; imposed tariffs, and ridiculous non-tariff barriers put in place by China, we anticipated the conflict would eventually force Beijing to drop the Panda mask and expose their economic intentions. Additionally there was clarity within President Trump’s approach for any observer who was willing to accept the history of Mr. Trump’s views on the larger issues. In short, POTUS Trump will not back down.
In March of 2018 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer completed a section 301 review of China’s trade practices. [SEE HERE] Section 301 of the U.S. Trade Act of 1974 authorizes the President to take all appropriate action, including retaliation, to obtain the removal of any act, policy, or practice of a foreign government that violates an international trade agreement or is unjustified, unreasonable, or discriminatory, and that burdens or restricts U.S. commerce. However, as talks with China progressed, President Trump shelved the 301 action to see where negotiations would end-up.
Due to the severity of communist ideology, and the intransigence of China to make any modification to their global economic plans, Chairman Xi Jinping made the strategic decision to elevate the confrontation in full Red Dragon mode. The May and June, 2018, negotiations between the U.S. and China provided no progress. The 301 review of China is now pulled back off the shelf, and President Trump assembles his trade-war strategy:
Washington, DC – U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer today released the following statement regarding further action under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974:
“On June 18, the President directed me to identify $200 billion worth of Chinese goods for additional tariffs at a rate of 10 percent, in response to China’s decision to cause further harm to U.S. workers, farmers, and businesses by imposing retaliatory duties on U.S. goods. I initiated this process on July 10.
“This week, the President has directed that I consider increasing the proposed level of the additional duty from 10 percent to 25 percent. The 25 percent duty would be applied to the proposed list of products previously announced on July 10.
“The Trump Administration continues to urge China to stop its unfair practices, open its market, and engage in true market competition. We have been very clear about the specific changes China should undertake. Regrettably, instead of changing its harmful behavior, China has illegally retaliated against U.S. workers, farmers, ranchers and businesses.
“The increase in the possible rate of the additional duty is intended to provide the Administration with additional options to encourage China to change its harmful policies and behavior and adopt policies that will lead to fairer markets and prosperity for all of our citizens.
“The United States has joined forces with like-minded partners around the world to address unfair trade practices such as forced technology transfer and intellectual property theft, and we remain ready to engage with China in negotiations that could resolve these and other problems detailed in our Section 301 report.” (read more)
Each time China takes aggressive action (red dragon) China projects a panda face through silence and non-response to opinion of that action;…. and the action continues. The red dragon has a tendency to say one necessary thing publicly, while manipulating another necessary thing privately. The Art of War.
President Trump is the first U.S. President to understand how the red dragon hides behind the panda mask.
It is specifically because he understands that Panda is a mask that President Trump messages warmth toward the Chinese people, and pours vociferous praise upon Xi Jinping, while simultaneously confronting the geopolitical doctrine of the Xi regime.
In essence Trump is mirroring the behavior of China while confronting their economic duplicity.
President Trump will not back down from his position; the U.S. holds all of the leverage and the issue must be addressed. President Trump has waiting three decades for this moment. This President and his team are entirely prepared for this.
We are finally confronting the geopolitical Red Dragon, China!
The Olive branch and arrows denote the power of peace and war. The symbol in any figure’s right hand has more significance than one in its left hand. Also important is the direction faced by the symbols central figure. The emphasis on the eagles stare signifies the preferred disposition. An eagle holding an arrow also symbolizes the war for freedom, and its use is commonly referred to the liberation fight of righteous people from abusive influence. The eagle on the original seal created for the Office of the President showed the gaze upon the arrows.
The Eagle and the Arrow – An Aesop’s Fable
An Eagle was soaring through the air. Suddenly it heard the whizz of an Arrow, and felt the dart pierce its breast. Slowly it fluttered down to earth. Its lifeblood pouring out. Looking at the Arrow with which it had been shot, the Eagle realized that the deadly shaft had been feathered with one of its own plumes.
Moral: We often give our enemies the means for our own destruction.
President Trump, the Dragon SLAYER!!!!!!
Yep. Gone too far to turn back now.
RINO slaying is next!
Your absolutely right FL_GUY! Our President is going to destroy the Dragon 🐉. He has positioned us perfectly for this battle. Look what has already been happening with our farmers. Our President has protected them in preparation for this War.
The Eagle 🦅 loves the fact that our President is allowing it to stare at the arrows. It realizes that the fight with the Dragon 🐉 is for all the marbles.
I absolutely LOVE it!
China will negotiate trade deal if the Republicans hold the House after the Mid Term. Right now they is staying put to see if Dems will come to their rescue. You can bet your money where the Chinese money going for the Midterm
I thought it was against the law for foreign countries to interfere in our elections… /s
Great move. Been waiting a long time for this myself.
Boom Goes the Dynamite!!!
I read somewhere that as the yuan is depreciated in value this depreciation somewhat offsets the tariffs harming US goals for this project. Anyone else hear this?
I don’t know the rate at which the yuan is depreciating, but it has to be doggone fast if it is going to offset US tariffs. Thoughts? Does anyone know how fast they are depreciating the yuan? Is there any validity to this theory?
The yuan depreciating makes their products cheaper and helps their export prospects, however, as far as I understand, there is also a danger in that as their population uses the currency, and if it is depreciated too much, it devalues their citizens’ money and could provoke social unrest.
I do not know enough to know what the space is like between those two scenarios – depreciating to goose exports and devaluing their currency bad enough to provoke public anger – but those are the tensions inherent in devaluing their currency too much.
It’s also a reason why Trump did not want Fed Chairman Jerome Powell raising interest rates, as that appreciates our currency and increases the gap between the two currencies’ values, harming the very aspect Trump is trying to address, namely the trade imbalance.
Internally for the Chinese people, currency devaluation is inflationary. If a loaf of bread costs 2 yuan, now it may cost 3 yuan. The government may try to impose price controls but that creates its own set of severe problems.
Bingo. Powell sure turned out to be another slimy swamp creature attempting to maintain the status quo…It’s almost like the Fed doesn’t want America Great Again, propping up Obama’s failed policies while undermining Trump’s
The Fed is part of the globalist swamp. It was created by Rockefellers and Rothschilds among others.
IF the decline in value for the Yuan is used to make Chinese Exports cheaper, those products will FLOOD into the next-most vulnerable markets … leading those nations to freak out and erect Tariffs and Barriers to stop their SKYROCKETING Trade Deficits … leading the Chinese to attack the NEXT-most vulnerable markets … in a DEATH SPIRAL that ends in CHINESE ISOLATION.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Chinese People can then decide what they want to be when they GROW UP to EARN a SEAT through INTEGRITY in the Brotherhood of Nations … or DESCEND into ANARCHY.
GREAT point, Mercenary:
The FED’s continual Rate Hikes, hiking the value of our currency, consequently
• INCREASE our TRADE DEFICITS
• Requiring President Trump to further Hike Tariffs to CLOSE THEM
• KILLING the Globalists’ investments in Chinese Manufacturing more quickly and completely!
The Globalists have created a FED Monster that’s eating their OFFSHORING Monster alive!
the modern day Fed only raises rates under Republican administrations
Isn’t it ridiculous? Obama gets 0% rates for his ENTIRE presidency, blowing all kinds of bubbles, and when the Republican gets in, we have to tighten up monetary policy all of a sudden, burst those bubbles, and take the hangover for those Democrat drinking sprees. It’s absolutely maddening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. Although I hear Pres. Trump is appointing 4 board members to the Fed soon. Not sure what effect that will have as I don’t fully understand the Board structure.
I actually think that we ultimately DO want higher rates, as it incentivizes savings and rewards loyal citizens who place their money in the bank with steady interest. But now is not the time. I agree with Trump. The boom is still in its’ infancy. We must let it roar, we cannot choke it by tightening things up. Let the economy boom, and as we reach the roaring peak and after we’ve negotiated our trade deals, we can tighten the interest a little.
Well thought out!
After 8 years of stifled GDP Growth at 1%, we’ll need 8 years of GDP Growth at 5% to simply catch up to where we should have been.
Then we’ll need another 3% to pay down the all-fired important-to-Libs DEBT that Obama accumulated.
Literal decades of horrific policy that Trump is trying to make up in record time.
Even right now, he is having to get jobs for all of the people who Obama kicked out of the workforce BEFORE we can see real, explosive wage growth. People forget we used to see 5%(!!!) wage growth routinely. That’s what happens when you have a nice, tight labor market. Now Trump has to make up for years of unemployed people, get them all back into the labor market, and tighten it up before we see wage growth.
Imagine if they implemented rock-solid E-verify laws bringing the hammer down on any employer hiring illegals. I personally think that would cause a 2-3% increase in annual wages ALONE, if not more. It would tighten up the labor market like nothing we’ve ever seen.
I may have this wrong, but I think depreciating currency also drives up the price of imports, notably, in the Chinese example, oil and natural gas.
As the trade war continues I expect a closer relationship between China and those energy suppliers unsympathetic to American interests.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is why China had been fighting like made to move the Petrodollar from US currency to theirs. Luckily it never took hold… maybe Venezuela went all in. Things will get very pricey for energy in China. The US is self-sufficient with food and energy, China neither.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A depreciate Yuan increases the number yuans needed to buy the same amount of American goods (assuming the dollar value does not change.) This increased cost means inflation in China.
By adding tariffs, it increases the cost of Chinese products being shipped to the US. That makes purchasing them less attractive to the US market and makes our goods and services more competitive.
Not to mention the squeeze being put on Iran from the sanctions where China gets almost 70% if it oil from! This is one aspect that everyone here in Asia is talking about because the price of fuel is going up!
Well given US is now biggest producer of world energy, I speculate with our technology we also have good prices.
For one, I think US has more natural gas than anywhere anyway. I’m guessing infrastructure is a big deal to get the energy over there too. So probably we have that too in the form of ocean going vessels.
As I see it China declared war on us, not we on them. We are just trying to even things out.
Cedarbrookblogger: I don’t know whether the depreciation strategy you mention does or does not offset the impact on China of increased US tariffs on their exports. However, I do know that tariffs are applied on the US dollar value of imports as they come in. The tariffs go to enrich the US treasury, thus reducing the US deficit. Reducing deficits also decreases the interest that must be paid on such debt.
Moreover, tariffs will need to be recovered by the Chinese exporters (unless they enjoy losing money, which I doubt). This will increase the price of imports sold in America and encourage local competitors to produce those imports here at equal or lower prices. The latter will result in the creation more businesses and jobs. The American treasury will benefit from these events, collecting more taxes, further reducing our deficit.
Not to be ignored is the fact that China exports to the US approximately five times the value of imports they take from the USA. A tariff war clearly benefits the US because we can either produce some or all of the products ourselves or buy them from other countries with whom we have free, fair and reciprocal trade. Of course, China can also buy elsewhere but the 5-to-1 ratio works to our advantage and not everything they buy from us is available elsewhere.
Finally, let’s address the elephant in the room: Intellectual theft. Where else is China going to steal creativity/designs/methods/innovation generated in America and worth hundreds of billions of dollars when we shut off the US intellectual spigot? Very especially, when there is a US President intent in stopping the theft.
Beautifully described, Bert.
“The tariffs go to the U.S. Treasury, thus reducing the U.S. Deficit.”
• They can, of course, also be used temporarily to support our exporters hurt by China
• They will be paid by the NEGOTIATION LOSER between Chinese Exporter & U.S. Buyer … recognizing that Buyers who source elsewhere multiply the LEVERAGE of Buyers who have yet to abandon Chinese Manufacturers who refuse to pay the Tariffs.
In short:
NEW RULES: We WIN, They LOSE. 😁
The Chinese depreciated it 6%. Originally a10% tariff is a net -4% for them. Now it will be a net -21% for the Chinese.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shanhai index needs to go up 28% to get back to where it was at the end of 2018. Correction territory. If it continues, the index will be cut in half by end of year — and there will be “margin calls” galore, furthering a drop, massive losses and bankruptcy, cash out flows and Venezuela style inflation as their currency tanks.
Oh, my, Emperor-for-Life Xi.
Surely under your unerring eye, Chinese Businesses are NOT OVERLEVERAGED.
Surely there’s no BORROWING BUBBLE.
Surely you’ve accumulated MASSIVE RESERVES to weather your TRADE WAR.
CHINA’s DEBT BOMB is about to EXPLODE!
Yours is the response I was hoping for.
Numbers make sense to me. Thanks
There’s only so far they can go. They’re stuck in a game of chicken with Trump now. If I had to guess, they bend the knee, because if they continue on this path, they will blow up their economy. If they retaliate with tariffs, Trump retaliates harder. They can only depreciate so much before provoking public anger.
Trump wins this. It’s only a matter of when and how.
Yuan devaluation is driving both foreign and domestic investors to flee China.
It’s no doubt stifling further investment in China as well.
Simple econ tutorial on currencies and trade.
Almost all ‘long’ term contracts are demoninated in dollars, for good reason. (Oil, ag, metals…) Reason is US is the largest, strongest, and most stable economy with a corresponding Fed Res. In anything other than a spot contract, long term price stability is desired by any business person. So dollars rule.
China knows that. So, as reciprocal tariffs shrink their trade advantage, they devalue the yuon currency so more yuan per dollar. (Devaluation is easy. Print yuan for internal inflation, and external value falls.) Now inside China, inflation is bad, so cannot go on long term. For short term exports, means their yuan prices are cheaper. BUT for short term imports, means more expensive to China. Oil, gas, coal, iron ore, jet airplanes, all the China basic imports. That is on top of the manupulative domestic inflation
The beauty is, as the China trade surplus shrinks thanks Trump bilateral reciprocity policy, the less this currency manipulation ‘fix’ trick ‘works’ even short term. Another Trump win.
Rist, I’m a scientist not an economist so I had to read your comment twice for full comprehension but after doing so I come away with a deeper understanding and appreciation for what’s happening here and better understanding of VSGPDJT and his team’s strategy to defeat The Panda/DRAGON….or at least put it in a cage.
Go for it President Trump.
You’re the one that can do it.
We are behind you all the way.
MAGA
“Each time China takes aggressive action (red dragon) China projects a panda face through silence and non-response to opinion of that action;…. and the action continues.”
_________________
That’s just smiling while you stick a knife into someone, hardly the kind of thing any real Panda would do. Sounds more like Jack the Ripper.
The real Pandas seem quite peaceful… they ought to be angry at China for trashing their reputation.
Next time Trump’s trade team meets with China, they should explain that Pandas are peaceful, and give the Chinese trade delegation a Jack the Ripper mask to hide behind.
Our POTUS rocks! He has put an Awesome team together. I need more Winning! There hasn’t been nearly enough yet!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The eagle on the original seal created for the Office of the President showed the gaze upon the arrows.”
_________________
Who changed it, and when, and why?
F.D.R., in 1945, to better represent the values of the U.S A.. ie: peace.
Truman approved the current official design in 1945 shortly after WW2. It was proposed to have the eagle looking to the right and Truman liked the idea because the eagle would then be looking at the olive branch.
history of the Presidential Seal –
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seal_of_the_President_of_the_United_States
SYMBOLS. DOWNFALL.
Fox news just reported China going after Trump’s base with retaliatory tariffs regionally. I take it with a grain of salt since Fox is the new CNN, but how could we even come close to a position where another country has the power to threaten us in such a way?
The agricultural states are VERY nervous about having a market for their grains. A very large percentage of crops are financed, into leased ground and tended with leased equipment. A market disruption is now like dominos falling.
Hence the 12 billion.
Well, that is a common practice of the business world, that is what also brought us the housing crisis, and once again we have a bailout of 12 BILLION taxpayer dollars to the corporate world since they have over leveraged themselves so that their cash flow will not cover a down turn because they have sucked off and spent the profits without ever a though of a rainy day fund.
I understand that this was a deliberately caused crisis by China / USA / PDJT, but we cannot continue down the road of TRILLIONS of dollars sucked out of the USA or this WILL get much much worse in the future.
Family farmers OWN their equipment generally and will most likely be OK as long as this is not a long term situation.
I am a business owner, and I OWN my equipment, I managed to make it thru BHO years and more, It just took more work.
Poetic justice for the over leveraged corporate farms that bought up lots of family farms, as far as I am concerned.
The demonrats blatantly provided Canada with a list of things upon which to impose retaliatory tariffs based on what is manufactured in what state that the Dims want to have vote against Trump/the GOP in the mid-terms
It would be safe to bet that they provided a similar list of requests to the Chinese.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well………..
Communists of a feather crime together.
Because our own ridiculous & corrupt government allowed China to steal our technology & other secrets, & they’ve used them to build up their economy & military might
Always look to our own political scumbags when President Trump has to work extra hard to straighten out massive problems
I believe I read that Canada is also similarly targeting their retaliatory tariffs at Trump’s base,regionally as well. Apparently after careful consultation with the DNC. I think it was Sundance who wrote that. I may be mistaken.
Sundance linked to the Canadian National Post that ran that.
They increased tariffs on things made in purple districts (to try and swing them Dem blue this fall). Things such as artic clothing, rubber erasers, and even U.S. produced maple syrup.
Notice he punishes swiftly and harshly too. He didn’t say go from 10% to 15%, nope 10% not working, fine 25%! If memory serves, he did this with the initial tariffs too! Went from 60 billion to 200 billion! He makes them not want to see what’s the next step, it’s too harsh.
What is astounding is we have had this information and tool since 1974 and this is the first time action has been taken to correct China’s corruption. No wonder China feels bold and threatening. They must have bought off many thousands of American traitors since 1974.
they own TURDle McCONnell, and dozens of other senators…thats why they are bold and think they can win. If the senate got some kind of stomach disease from eating free expensive sushi on tax payer dollars, then $hit themselves to death, the Chinese would fold like a house of cards and sign a fair trade agreement.
$hit themselves to death! You Funny
KUDOS President Trump !
I didn’t think he’d have the b*lls to really escalate it. One has to wonder how this man can even sit down :).
So much more so when every political consideration would say “Don’t rock the boat before the mid-terms”. That’s what China thought too : they’re a dictatorship so they can take the pain, they don’t vote. While if they hurt purple/red states, Trump couldn’t take the heat with elections coming.
Still he did.
Donald Trump has been saying for a long time – China has risen at the expense of the West. The treacherous corrupt political & economical elites gave them all the family jewels : technology, know-how, markets, capital. Gave it away for nothing, just pennies.
The American workers had no real income raise in decades. Because it had to sponsor the rise of hundreds of millions of Chinese peasants into the middle class.
It also had disastrous side effects: rise of China led to huge increases in gas/oil prices which helped immensely America’s enemies.
Not to mention pollution, deforestation, wildlife destruction.
Could be the ship has sailed though. Might be too late, but something had to be done. Nobody else would’ve moved a finger. Nobody but Donald Trump.
But, with this, I think any chance of N.Korea de-nuke are gone. As Sundance’s been saying, N. Korea is nothing but a whole subsidiary of China. No way in hell China will allow N.Korea to give PDT another huge victory.
Unless, maybe, if they’re brought to their knees. Some economists say China’s economy is nothing but a mirage made of credit, trillions in bad loans, rife with corruption and inefficiency. One only has to lean on them hard and the house of cards will crumble.
If that’s true, China will behave like a good puppy, N.Korea will denuclearize in a jiffy – and Donald Trump will be known in history like “Donald The Great” :).
Fingers crossed.
Don’t worry about the norks.
True. The Koreans hate the Chinese with a real passion.
Some of those “family jewels” are technology secrets about Thermo-Nuclear Bombs!
You’ll know the Chicoms have relented when the Norks play nice. That card has to be played eventually, as it’s the one thing that would persuade Trump to lighten up. Otherwise, if he sees no movement on trade or North Korea. the Chicoms will continue to get pounded.
Good observation. Yep, when the Norks will play very nice we’ll know the Chicoms are screaming “Uncle”.
We have your back, Mr. President. Rip that panda mask off and kick the red dragon’s ass. It’s high time we let the chicom’s know who has the winning hand.
https://tradingeconomics.com/china/stock-market
China Shanghai Composite Stock Market Index 1990-2018 | Data | Chart
The Shanghai Composite index dropped 52 points, or 1.8%, to 2,825 Wednesday following news that the US plans tariffs of 25% on $200 billion in Chinese imports and data showing China’s manufacturing sector grew at its slowest pace in eight months in July mainly due to a decline in export orders.
—————
“Mainly due to a decline in export orders.”
!!!
Look at the chart. China’s going to collapse.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Reminds me of Reagan, the USSR and SDI.
They just couldn’t keep up.
And we get the funds to support our affected sectors from the tariffs themselves.
Done for the farming sector.
Perdue and other USDA officials say the aid will be available in three forms; direct payment to producers of soybeans, sorghum, wheat, cotton, dairy and hogs; government purchases of fruit, nuts, legumes, and some meats for distribution to food banks; and development of new export markets.
Officials say they will be using a Depression-era program, the Commodity Credit Corporation, to secure money from the U.S. Treasury and will not need to ask Congress for the funds.
https://www.npr.org/2018/07/24/631953880/trump-administration-to-provide-farmers-12-billion-to-offset-tariffs
Charles Payne – Now’s the time, Shanghai stock exchange down 63% from high in 2005, export orders at 25 month low, almost every element of economy starting to crumble, spending lots of money, forcing banks to make cash loans on crappy debt, private companies going into default in record numbers, intellectuals criticizing Xi
Yes. When your income is going down, your loan rates are going up via currency devaluation, you are going to be in a world of hurt. That’s what happens when expansion is financed, and the expansion falters.
Now we’re TALKING!
Chinese Crisis: Leadership Run On Depends!
Yes, President Trump has concluded there is ZERO likelihood of ending $600 Billion in Annual IP Theft from America until and unless America’s Chinese Trade Deficit DISAPPEARS FIRST.
… and a whole lot MORE!
• Ban on Chinese Ownership of and Partnership with and Board Membership for American businesses.
• Removal of ALL Chinese from any Entity and Sector where we discover Espionage or IP Theft.
… That’s right ALL, because ALL are Communist-Government directed and controlled.
• Terminated Currency Manipulation.
• Reparations!
Was “depends” a pun?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Excellent! And don’t allow their students to study here as well!
“In essence Trump is mirroring the behavior of China while confronting their economic duplicity”
Yep, & the Two Faced China mask is getting a third face put on, the “Worried / Confused” face
LikeLiked by 3 people
The longer china stalls, the less we need them.
This. Time is not on the Chicoms’ side. Our economy is rising while theirs is falling. Once you lose market share, you may never see it again.
25 percent tariffs are a great thing.
They’ll keep plenty of crap out while giving people plenty of incentive to manufacture high quality versions of the items here.
Nowhere have in the MSM is a discussion of the 50% plus tariffs that Panda has put on our agricultural products. The up to 25% tariffs POTUS is proposing are small relative to what China is doing. In fact, the weak Chinese economy is at a crossroads and, with internal dissent growing, Xi’s grip on power could be challenged. Extraordinary debt, ghost cities, fake economic reports, China is weak and vulnerable. USA has extraordinary leverage and power. POTUS and team cannot be bluffed or bullied. Amazing time to be alive and witness every day. PR
Hope you are not invested with companies that partner with China companies!!! Soon to be dead beats dragging down their partner!!!
Chicom testicles, meet vice… and we’ve only just begun to tighten it.
It is high time someone put a halt to several of China’s numerous heavy-handed trade practices. Theft of intellectual property is egregious enough but the necessity to transfer technology in order to do business there is a form of inverse industrial blackmail.
A great case in point was the requirement for Westinghouse to provide an immense amount of cutting edge Nuclear generation technology to the Chinese government in exchange for the “privilege” of selling them 2 power plants. Now, China has enough information to turn around and be the supplier of these plants to other countries. Westinghouse shot themselves in the foot with the 4 plants they were building here because while they are great engineers, they proved they are basically clueless about construction.
Now, however, China has the exceptional designs and blueprints and they have proven they are quite competent in building complex structures. They forced their draconian trade practices upon a leading US Technology company knowing that the promise of some much-needed cash would make saying yes a bit easier. Obama’s State Depatment was all too eager to accommodate them. If the same scenario presented itself today, Pompeo and PDJT would tell them to go pound sand.
“When it comes time to hang the capitalists, they will vie with each other for the rope contract.”
The idiots in charge of the many large corporations giving up, willingly or otherwise, their valuable IP to Chicom thieves in the hopes of a vast future market for their products in China are too stupid to realize that the Chicoms will simply use the stolen IP for domestic production and kick them out of the country. Total morons…
Price’s Law – The square root of the number of people in an organization do 50% of the work. As an organization grows, incompetence grows exponentially and competence grows linearly. – Derek John de Solla Price was a physicist, historian of science, and information scientist, credited as the father of scientometrics
Price’s Law?
I’ve seen it up close and personal.
It ain’t pretty.
I take exception to this part of your comment – China has proven over and over again that they can build nothing of worth and substance. It all falls apart in some cases before it’s even finished.
https://www.engineering.com/Education/EducationArticles/ArticleID/410/Ever-see-a-12-story-building-just-fall-over.aspx
China is known the world over for shoddy workmanship. Why anyone wants anything made in China is beyond me.
Being an avid follower of aerospace and military hardware and having been professionally involved in same prior to retirement I can say from an authoritative position that you are completely wrong. You make the huge mistake of underestimating your enemy by judging them based upon the cheap consumer junk they sell.
REPOSTED from July 20th:
China’s annual theft of $600 BILLION in Intellectual Property from America is the REALLY big deal for Trade – in size, in scope of businesses and victims, and in complexity of perps and methods, not to mention the networks of infiltrations across industries, academia, national defense and governments.
Our Tech Industries may not “GET IT” in time to save themselves in both global and ultimately our own domestic markets, as China leverages the stolen IP against them … having already completed China’s Stage 1 Strategy for “Economic Entanglement”.
• It will take YEARS to “decontaminate” Infiltrations of Chinese Commercial Spies.
• It will take YEARS to “disintermediate” DIRECT Chinese Suppliers.
• It will take YEARS to “deconflict” INDIRECT multiplying Chinese-owned Foreign Suppliers.
• It will take YEARS to “disenfranchise” Chinese Businesses marketing stolen IP in Foreign Markets.
• It will take YEARS to “decontaminate” the CULTURE of CHEATING in Chinese Businesses, Industries and Government.
Our Tech Industries clearly haven’t felt enough PAIN YET to generate the DESPERATION needed to reverse decades of COMPLACENT ENRICHMENT:
• They’re still DISSING President Trump to WEAKEN the ONLY person capable of saving them.
• They’re still FUNDING President Trump’s radical Leftist opponents to OBSTRUCT HIS agenda – delaying him from getting to THEIR agenda.
• They’re still CONSPIRING with the UniParty, Deep State, fellow Globalists and YSM to CONSTRAIN President Trump’s work to leverage Tariffs to restructure International Trade for RECIPROCITY … which is the ONLY leverage that can ultimately work to protect against theft of Intellectual Property!
IDIOTS.
=====
Swimming upstream against maximum wind and waves DOES severely limit how far we can go and how fast we can get there to turn China around.
Our Tech Industries had better go ALL OUT for the Trump Train or doom their own prosperity along with America’s future.
For the next several generations, China is an EXISTENTIAL THREAT.
IMO the “China Solution” must come last.
• When the developed world has rejected their exports, in favor of “honest trade”
• When the developed world has ejected their industrial and defense moles from businesses and institutions
• When the developed world and underdeveloped world collectively disentangle Chinese from ownership of and access to resources they used bribery and blackmail to snatch from businesses and nations.
The end game must be to turn the Chinese Cheaters inward on each other to save the world from Chinese Imperial Domination.
“For the next several generations, China is an EXISTENTIAL THREAT.”
ABSOLUTELY! THE BIGGEST BY FAR!
BTW, here’s a 2017 GDP comparison of “!!!!!Russia!!!!!” with three US STATES:
California – $2.746 trillion
Texas – $1.696 trillion
Russia – $1.579 trillion
New York – $1,547 trillion
You are one of the few I’ve seen who CORRECTLY points out that IP theft is a CULTURAL thing in China. They even steal like mad from each other and in their culture that’s accepted as entirely OK, even ADMIRABLE. More people need to understand that.
“Shan Zhai” – A Chinese Phenomenon
https://www.strategyand.pwc.com/media/file/Shan_Zhai_AChinese_Phenomenon.pdf
The Shan Zhai phenomenon did not evolve spontaneously—it emerged as a result of both “soft” factors (Chinese culture, history, and the policymaking/regulatory context) and “hard” factors (market supply and demand).
The Chinese historically did/do not have such a thing as Copyright Law/ Plagiarism, etc. The concept just never existed.
The saying in the book title is from the Mao era. This book was written in -1995- but, of course, few listened:
To Steal a Book Is an Elegant Offense
Intellectual Property Law in Chinese Civilization
https://www.sup.org/books/title/?id=2011
Shan Zhai: Nice insights & reference, Zippy!
Nowhere in the MSM is a discussion of the 50% plus tariffs that Panda has put on our agricultural products. The up to 25% tariffs POTUS is proposing are small relative to what China is doing. In fact, the weak Chinese economy is at a crossroads and, with internal dissent growing, Xi’s grip on power could be challenged. Extraordinary debt, ghost cities, fake economic reports, China is weak and vulnerable. USA has extraordinary leverage and power. POTUS and team cannot be bluffed or bullied. Amazing time to be alive and witness every day. PR
If President Trump start to publically cozy up to Taiwan leaders. i.e visit Taiwan or have heads of state from Taiwan visit the W.H. China would panic and beg back for negotiations to solve trade. China worse nightmare is Taiwan gaining legitimacy from the West.
It’s amusing that the Swamp knows so little about politics. Meanwhile, Trump’s political instincts are stunningly perceptive and accurate. He knows this is the time to do this, right before the election, and he likely gamed this out in January 2017. No RINO would dare open his mouth about this, unless he’s a true Club For Growth paid neolib stooge like Johnson and Toomey, or a goner like Flake and Corker and Ryan, or a corpse like McCain.
This is why Trump is itching for a shutdown over immigration. He knows this is the time to strike. The paid off hacks always complain that now’s not the time for this, but now IS the time for this. I still expect Trump has a shutdown plan in mind, and he’ll continue to threaten it and be ready to pull the trigger if the time is right. To govern is to choose, as they say. You make politicians choose, then put them in front of the voters. It’s refreshing to have a president who understands this and uses it for the benefit of the country.
I can remember countless times when past presidents have criticised China openly for manipulating their money , dumping into our shores shit under priced to destroy our markets . One after the other they did nothing . President Trump will use all his authority to force fairness in trade or our shores will be closed to China and we win just by not dealing with them . We will be billions ahead hell we will have to import labor to keep up with our own manufactoring . Way to go Mr President . Fuck the Panda and the dragon if they do not want fairness to hell with them .
I am so delighted that we finally have a Prez and Team who understand how to deal with China.
I’m sure it’s a hard pill for the Chinese to swallow, after several decades of “dealing” with lame brain U.S numpties who happily folded every step of the way.
Really can’t blame the Chinese for believing the old methods would still work.
It’s a new world China! At least as far as the US is concerned.
And the good news for China is, they WILL succeed economically, even if they play fair with others. They’re smart enough to do it, they just haven’t had to so far.
I for one am sick and tired of buying so much stuff from China. I could only find one dehumidifer made by Frigidaire here in the USA. Most of the others for sale at Home Depot came from China. Next I needed a simple garden hose nozzlle. I went to ACE Hardware and left without a nozzle. Every single one was made in China.. Then I checked out Home Depot. Again, China, China, China…. Still no nozzle. I bet many American do not realize how much of their everyday stuff comes from China.
for sure all the c#@p screws that strip as instantly are made in China
You must have BCS (battered conservative syndrome) and overlooked the nozzle package with the American Flag on it..
Drop it, throw it, run over it.. it still works.. Made in the U.S.A. And it’s at Ace..
And it’s relatively easy for Trump to use the American buyer and economy as leverage on China.
Pound for pound China can’t fight this for 12 rounds without going K.O.
I feel like North Korea will be where the deal will be finalized and the NK and China Panda faces saved while trade will be solved.
Nortk Korea opening up will be a huge boost for the world economy.
“Pound for pound China can’t fight this for 12 rounds without going K.O.”
And that’s the key – who can take the pain the longest – who blinks first. Globalists are screaming in our globalist lapdog media while such criticism is not allowed in China.
We need to endure long enough to kick them over the edge of the economic cliff where they reside due to shadow banking and massive debt that no one will want to buy ESPECIALLY if they devalue the yuan to make up for tariffs at which point there will be massive capital flight from China once again.
Kick them over that edge and make the fat a**ed Chicom party members fear being strung up from the nearest lamp post when the billion plus unemployed and broke proles, broke because they foolishly invested in the vast Chinese housing bubble which will crash massively. That very fear is why China invested more on its internal police force in 2010 than they did on their military.
BTW, the Iranian rial is also toast and getting worse. Thus, the Trump administration’s call for strong embargo enforcement. Let’s kick them over the edge, too. As of today, 1 Iranian Rial equals 0.000023 United States Dollar.
“Really can’t blame the Chinese”
In one way I disagree, in another I don’t. Theft is unethical, so they are to blame for that. However, they are NOT to blame for our government and corporations LETTING THEN DO IT.
I don’t recall one time Trump blame China for doing what our leaders allowed China to do.
Where did I say he did? Actually, he’s made exactly the point I made in the third sentence of my comment.
China always has and always will have a “to many people problem”. They are not a emerging market anymore and should not have most favored trade nation status any longer. They cannot make it long without our money.
Back in the day when American leaders were easily outmaneuvered to fall into traps set up by the Chinese…
Rice ball anyone?
