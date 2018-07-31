Canadian Business Analyst: Trudeau Intentionally Sinking Canadian Economy for Anti-Trump Political Benefit…

Several days ago I noticed a well-connected Canadian business analyst, Manny Montenegrino, had a considerable assembly of facts, examples, data-points and details to support his proposition that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was intentionally collapsing his own economy.
After going through the evidence, weighing it against our own research, and looking closely at the political network of like-minded followers associating with PM Trudeau (mostly avowed Marxists), Montenegrino’s theory appears very solid:
Like father like son. You can taken the marxist out of cuba….
When little Justin StompyFoots was just a child he would hold his breath until he turned blue and passed out, just so he could blame his parents. It’s not so cute now.
It’s his narcissism. Can’t admit he’s wrong or apologise for his very immature behaviour.(disrespectful to Pres Trump, but only when he was safely out of the country). This fool won’t back down because his beta psychology blames everyone but himself for his failings.
He’s using the same communist globalist handbook as Obama, and we know how poorly it will end.
The canadian citizens better quit being so nice and start standing up or they are in for a dystopian world of hurt, venezuela style.
Step #1: Vote in Faith Goldy as mayor of Toronto.
Watching the video nails down the feelings (as just a typical person, not my expertise) I have had for a while. After the meeting in Canada and then the tariff talks after, I had Canadian friends (who are politically similar to me) go anti-USA to the point of seeing their Canadian friends piling on with don’t buy American, etc. I of course had to pipe in because it was kind of ridiculous watching these people stating what should be obvious: Support your country! It’s what all citizens should do as a first choice! Watching Mexico has been interesting especially with all the newsy lead-ups to the election and Justin from Canada may find himself out of a job and perhaps lost impact and seats. My Canadian friends have since stopped the negative USA talk (except for one or two who are very liberal).
When leaders do these things with a smile, everyone should have the red flags go off like crazy. Why exactly would they want to tank their country? Just all a part of the plan. But their children and grandchildren won’t be insulated forever from their traitorous ways. This kind of evil is something I just will never understand.
Build two walls Mr. Trump!
Justin from Canada sure is raising a lot of eyebrows in Canada.
(Except his own, of course.)
Thats cause theyre crawling away too.
That is funny! Perhaps Justina is in some need of good old American super-glue.
O Canada has very little capacity to plan so he defaulted to the tried and true: “Let no crisis go to waste”…he signed TPP knowing NAFTA was being negotiated…truly expect O Canada to sign on with Russia on energy deal any day now so we’ll see even more hypocisy! Germany Russia pipeline and Canada Russia Oil Gas Agreement!!
HusseinO said basically the same thing once, too.
What’s with all the red donuts that they’re wearing?
Even the reporter lady was wearing one.
Manny mentions the Trudeau Administration is all about optics and has zero substance. Gee, sounds like 44 to me. Canada is in for a woeful economy under the Trudeau Admin.
Must……keep……winning.
Ultimately Trump hate votes won’t do him any good, so what’s the point…the economy tanks, Trudeau blames us and expects people to vote for him again because hate pays the rent? What do they put in the maple syrup?
He’s calculating that hatred of Trump will help him more electorally than a tanked economy will hurt him. Obviously President Trump isn’t going to bend to Justin From Canada, so it’s all about politics. We’ll have to see how much more of Sparkly Socks our neighbors to the north want to endure.
This is not going to end well for Justina.
Does anyone have Montenegro’s Twitter handle? I’d love to follow him.
Like here, using the big cities to set policy for the working class. Taxing the heck out of the population and spending the money on pet projects, not the working class.
I’ve known thousands of Canadians, they are wonderful people. Unfortunately, they have the same problem we do, fake news and corrupt politicians.
The Globalists treat the people of the world like pieces of meat, our destruction is just considered collateral damage.
No one talks about what happened to Detroit, when abandoned homes, dead bodies and dead animals were in the darkened, unlit streets because the jobs went across the border to Canada. Detroit politicians decided casinos were an acceptable replacement because…..NAFTA and globalism.
1.First rule to memorize and accept when dealing with and trying to understand the Democrats/Marxists/socialists.
Rule 1: THEY ARE NOT CAPITALISTS
2. This is the most important rule you have to learn in the today’s political environment. It will save you time and useless political attacks when you try to answer their actions, ideas and talking points.
3. Let me repeat the rule again.
Rule 1: THE LEFT ARE NOT CAPITALISTS.
4. What does this mean in real life? It means among other things: they don’t care about profit, shareholder wealth, best practices, economics, growing their business, fair play in the workforce, business ethics, laws written by capitalists.
5. For example, Facebook and Twitter stock this week. Does anyone think Zuck and Jake give a crap their stock lost 20%? If you do please reread the first tweet of the thread. In fact I bet they are happy they have lost “those customers” after all that was the plan.
6. Both drew up plans, hired people and directed those people to limit the reach and amount of conservatives on their apps. As far as Zuck and Jake are concerned their plan worked and if it cost them 20% of their stock price who cares.
7. Hell Marxists would consider that a win-win. Not only did they limit the right’s power/reach; they also cost real capitalists a lot of money.
8. Now does it make sense? Do you think Hollywood cares about profits? Do you think they are too stupid to know how to make a movie that would make hundreds of millions? They make the garbage they make knowing it won’t sell. They don’t care. They furthered their main objective.
9. Okay let’s review. The first rule to understand when dealing with the left is that they ARE NOT CAPITALISTS.
10. Let’s use a government policy example this time. When you hear a leftist say they want universal healthcare is you first counter talking point “how will they pay for it?” If so, you need to reread this entire thread. They don’t care about Capitalism or paying for the policy.
11. When Leftists propose raising taxes do you answer “that will hurt the economy?” If so, you aren’t getting the point. They don’t care about the “economy”. They don’t care about economic laws like supply and demand. They don’t care about the GDP or standard of living.
12. These are the same people that ignore the laws of biology and think you can change genders. Do you think they feel the laws of economics are anything but a capitalist construct? If so, you need to revisit the first rule when dealing with leftists.
13. For those having a hard time following along let me repeat the first rule when dealing with leftists.
Rule 1: LEFTISTS ARE NOT CAPITALISTS
14. When they propose increasing min wage is your answer “Well that will costs jobs?” If so you totally aren’t understanding the lesson plan today. They don’t care about jobs. If people are out of work they will just tax those working more to pay welfare to those that aren’t.
15. But you say “if you increase taxes that will just negate the raise those people got by increasing the min wage.” Again leftists don’t give a flying shit about individual incomes. The aim for the left wasn’t to increase wages it was to increase their power.
16. So to wrap up this lesson. Let’s review.
Rule 1: THE LEFT ARE NOT CAPITALISTS
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1023088777194037249.html
This conclusion is the only one that makes sense. After reading yesterday about Canada doubling down on the NAFTA loophole and traveling to court ASEAN nations, I was wondering if anyone in Canada’s gov’t was really interested in good faith negotiations. The good news is that if they can kick Trudeau and his girly socks out of office, recovery can be rather quick with the right people in charge. America is proof.
oh canada….
The first thing to think about all marxists, of what ever stripe — they are all DESTROYERS. Their hearts’ desire is to destroy Western Civilization, its freedom, its work ethic, its family, and its goodness. Not a one of them can stand any goodness anywhere.
We must develop laws that protect our American political party structures so that they and their practitioners (politicians) must honor the American Constitution and American laws and justice. If not, they should be jailed for a very long time — or deported, if appropriate. The Dem Party today is nothing but communists.
I believe that his general point is probably valid. Regarding costs for cell phones though, such costs would be expected to be higher in Canada, because the population density is much lower.
