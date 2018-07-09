German Auto Companies Sign Manufacturing Deal With China…

It is more than likely President Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross knew this was in the making several months ago. In hindsight it now appears Germany presented a false proposal to U.S. Ambassador Richard Grenell intentionally to poke him in the eye.
Germany has sealed the fate of their auto-industry with a multi-company agreement to manufacture vehicles in China and share all their intellectual processes therein.
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German companies signed a series of agreements with Chinese partners at a meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Li Keqiang in Berlin on Monday, according to a document seen by Reuters. Following are details of them:
♦BASF signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China’s Guangdong Province to look at building a highly-integrated chemical production site there, BASF said.
♦[…] BMW and its joint venture partner Brilliance Automotive Group Holdings (1114.HK) have agreed to expand production capacity at BMW Brilliance Automotive’s two sites in China to a total of 520,000 BMW brand vehicles in 2019, BMW said. In addition, it said the two companies had agreed that the all-electric BMW iX3 would be exported from China to other markets.
♦[…] Bosch and Chinese electric vehicle startup NIO agreed to cooperate on sensor technology, automated driving, electric motor controls and intelligent transport systems.
♦[…] Volkswagen said its Spanish brand SEAT would return to the Chinese market in 2020/21 as part of an agreement with China’s Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group (JAC) (600418.SS) to develop electric vehicles. VW, SEAT and JAC will jointly set up a new research and development center in China to develop electric cars as well as technologies for connectivity and autonomous driving, it said. (read more)
On it’s face this seems like a poor decision on the part of Germany, however within multinational trade constructs the alignments are a heavy blend of the political and the financial. Germany is aligning their interests ideologically with China and as a consequence they will likely see ZERO benefit in any trade negotiation with the U.S.
Chancellor Merkel is taking a gamble here, because China is aligning with Iran in the energy sector; and as an extended consequence Merkel’s auto industry will likely face 20% import tariffs from the U.S.
Chinese built BMW’s will likely not hold much appeal in the U.S; and the structure of this German-China deal has downstream ramifications making the U.S. exit from NAFTA more urgent; thereby cutting off the workaround the EU -specifically BMW- was counting on from the new Mexican auto plant set to begin production next year.
Immediately following the 2016 election (December), President Trump warned BMW (and others) about opening a manufacturing plant in Mexico; Trump suggested such a decision might backfire. BMW ignored the warning and contracted with Mexico for an auto plant with intentions to use NAFTA to bring the completed cars to market.
The plant is anticipated to be operational in 2019; however, it is now increasingly likely that NAFTA will be dissolved and President Trump is threatening a 20% auto-tariff to any imported cars.
BMW was planning on using the NAFTA loophole to assemble EU auto parts in Mexico for duty-free transport into the U.S. However, now there’s a likelihood the BMW sedans planned to be built in Mexico could be subject to U.S. tariffs and they cannot gain benefit from the NAFTA loophole.
BMW builds SUV’s in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The reason they build them there is due to a 25% pre-Trump existing tariff on imported SUV’s. It looks like BMW made a bad decision to build an car plant in Mexico; although their position as expressed within the Reuters article fails to mention this aspect at all. Obviously they don’t mention the 2016 warning from President-Elect Trump either.
The alliances will not end well for the EU. This is a perfect opportunity for President Trump to push a bilateral trade deal with the U.K…. but British political leadership is too stupid to see the opportunity.
Maybe Germany has long term thoughts like China. Maybe they can endure an entire Trump presidency(total 8 yrs) and work really hard to get an American uniparty globalist elected in 2024. Or else they are really dumb as clams.
Beenthere, our flipflopping foreign policies, support regime today and remove regime tomorow, does not engender loyalty abroad. I love my country (and my President) from the bottom of my heart. However I also have beloved relatives overseas whose lives are risked every time we have a new administration. The last administration was particularly toxic (shuddering, recalling Hillary about Libya… “We came, we saw, he died”) but it’s been awful for a long time. Our actions as a powerful nation have consequences. Trump gets that — but I think he’s the first leader we’ve had in a generation who wasn’t “dumb as clams”
wondering999, my spouse worries about his siblings and other relatives in Merkekl’s Germany – higher costs on everything, including supposed socialist medical care, danger due to muslims with robberies, murders, rapes, etc. – altho apparently Merkel has removed some but the Somali muslim is a very vicious animal and not easily controlled, especially for young women and the elderly who must be careful when and where to go.
Beenthere, and now who would want to BMW made in China considering some lack of real skills in China on auto making. AND how much does Germany via China can charge for a BMW here?
Time for a 75% tarriff on German autos and German auto parts. Ramp it up!
And who in USA going to buy made in China car???
People who are too dumb to look beyond the BMW/Mercedes/VW hood ornament (although honestly that was the case back when they were made in Germany: German cars — overhyped, overengineered, overpriced…ever tried to work on one of those buggers? they’re royal ones).
I think Japan is going to be elated with this, as will American auto manufacturers — they were already far easier and less expensive to service (and to a great degree less buggy; German cars….once they have an electrical problem, they always do).
In some ways it’s too bad: my daughter had a 20 yo. old VW Passat she bought used…they’re a crap shoot but she got a good one. Very fun little 4 door; nice turn of speed and fairly solid and nimble for that sort of car; pita to fix but it was a nice one and she kept up regular servicing so no big problems with it for the 8 years she had it…but when it finally went…almost 2 grand to fix it. It got junked.
You could say the same about here in Germany. We don’t want cheap Chinese crap, even if it says BMW, Mercedes, VW, or Porsche on the side.
We’ve had TONS of manufacturing that was outsourced only to come back here because the Chinese couldn’t make things to our standards. And their material and inspection quality are abysmal at best.
This will prove to be a very expensive mistake. Though I imagine Mutti thought she was going to break into the Chinese market. She really is a commie, though, so there is probably that as well…
The propaganda about China as a friend/trade partner started ramping up in the enemedia last month, and only increased last week. So they were preparing with her Agitprop for this. If we’d survived into later rounds of the World Cup, no-one would have noticed. I have friends and relatives in the biz, so it’ll interesting to see what they think. Especially the one who’s a design/test engineer. I don’t think he likes Chinese food, to say the least…
No, she and BMW are just obeying Lenin’s rule; ‘The capitalists will sell us the rope to hang themselves with’. Within five years all their trade and manufacturing secrets will be China, and Xi will rest easy for a couple more years. Then on to the next target of the vampire . . .
elena19501deplorable, I completely agree – more costly and who will know if the BMW is now a fab car when built in China or in any Asian country. Have the same problem when autos made?? in Mexico because many years living there proved that a lot of lousy work done by mostly illiterates but kept costs down.
I have much faith in PDJT, but I also fear the globalists who are many and will still be around 6.5 years from now. They must be crushed decisively or all is for naught. God bless our President.
The Chinese will build cheap knock-off’s of German Cars to flood the markets where people can afford them as well as pay the subsidies allowing selling or giving away cars in China. The more disturbing part of this deal is the technology transfers. This has all the same dangerous elements as the deals allowed under the Clintons that allowed the Chinese Military to upgrade the avionics, guidance and computer technology to parity with the US. Now the Chinese will do the same with automotive and automotive production capabilities. Just like the US companies who sold their souls, there will be a short term gain for the company but within a few years allot of pain for the companies and associated EU work force. Yet, the investors will love it.
BMW ought to ask the Japanese about “Chonda” engines!
Everything is short-term now with the EU failing. It’s a great big going-out-of-business sale. Selling off the country’s tech and assets in return for kickbacks and graft under the table.
Yes, yes, yes thdoc00 you are 100 percent correct. I suppose the Chinese will just add a san to the end of German manufacturer names and the newly branded Chinese companies compete directly against them even in Germany. Mercedesan, Volkswagansan, etc…
Burma or sino or something happened around the early middle of WWII didn’t it, long time to wait for the payback. I suppose relations have been hot and cold with those two.
Used BMW for sale. Low mileage, high cost. Call 1-800-GET-FORD.
Lousiana Steve, has a friend whose friend had to replace a fender and what he got was a $9K bill because the whole front part had to be replaced. Costly to buy and very costly to maintain. Just ain’t worth it.
German auto makers have shot themselves a lot higher than the foot on this deal. It should be interesting to watch. Those cars won’t sell here. They just won’t. Why would an upscale buyer spend upscale money on a Chinese BMW? “Beijing Motor Works”, as someone BRILLIANTLY mentioned above will become a laughing stock, especially if they try to maintain an upscale price. And not so upscale reliability.
Toyota has been building high quality cars in America for a long time now. At one pont in time not long ago the Camry was the most Made In America car made in America. Tragic that the big three don’t use as much domestic content as they used to use. I’m hoping Trump succeeds in getting more domestic content in cars made in America.
I’m stunned that Germany went this direction. In time, Germany will be MORE stunned that they went this direction!
Greg, I told the story a while back of a Czech friend, a graduate of Porsche Master Mechanic training (in Germany), who now repairs BMWs (in CA), ’cause that’s where the money is.
Conrad must be lickin’ his chops ab this.
“Beijing Motor Works”. ha!!
Nooooooo doubt!
Not just Toyota — Mitsubishi and Subaru both have plants in the U.S. They are all much better cars than the German cars at this point (have been for a while), but they’ve always been seen as less prestigious. This move affords them some opportunity.
Also for American car manufacturers, if they decide to go for it — and this is their opportunity. They’re putting out some decent cars as of late, and the domestic truck market is good, could capture part of the SUV market as well.
Jenny R, both of my Toyotas were built here and rarely a problem. Well built, and always #1 on the good car list in Consumer Reports. I just wish as a female that my new Toyota had only 2 doors because I felt safer with 2 doors driving at night. BUT apparently all cars are now 4 doors, no playing CDs nor cassette tapes which keep me entertained on long drives.
The German auto industry are digging their own graves.
Maybe they plan to resurrect their bogus ‘green diesel’ vehicles, and add to to the massive air pollution already present in China.
So can we get serious now about unleashing disciplined creativity through our U.S. educational system? Instead of leaving a huge segment of the young population illiterate/semi-literate and unable to grasp multiplication basics?
Back during the Space Race with the former Soviet Union (a time when German scientists and engineers were utilized by both the USSR and USA), U.S. education was reorganized a bit to be more efficient.
One engineering graduate friend (now retirement age) grew up in a rural area, where an individualized education curriculum was made available to this person after basic testing in primary school. This person achieved at personal level instead of being held back, which happens to so many. Our leadership left education to SJWs. This needs to change — pronto, for everyone’s benefit
Driving in big Chinese cities means sitting in traffic for hours to go 10 miles. Nobody stops for a fender bender, they just keep going. Too much trouble to pull over. It used to be that drivers of the the “black plate” cars (diplomats and vips) did not have to obey the traffic laws, which are not closely adhered to anyway. Out on the road, expect to see vehicles traveling at hogh speed going the wrong direction. Anything can be a “lane”, which is an imaginary concept anyway. There are traffic jams that last for days.
Beijing at 5 O’Clock becomes a big giant panda parking lot! 3 hours of your life you will never get back if you live and drive in Beijing!
emet, once upon a time, I worked in Mexico City.
They had the same basic concepts of driving…although most vehicles were work vehicles, covered with people hitching rides.
We limited our moving about to walking; the streets were just too unpredictable.
Yep. Reminds me of a time I was in Milan. “If you don’t like the way I drive, get off the sidewalk”…
Of course now, that’s taken on a whole new meaning, thanks to our “cultural enrichment”, another great “effort” by Merkel…
I thought all that migrant labor was going to keep all of those jobs in Germany.
“Dieselgate” has put a crimp on the auto industry jobs here in Germany. On the other hand, China doesn’t care about particulates, CO², NOx, or just about anything…
Only slave-type rock-bottom wage, unskilled labor.
Can you imagine the number of Recalls there will be?
What a stupid decision by Merkel et al. Let’s move our military to Poland, tariff the hell out of Germany and charge them 4% of their GNP for NATO. We beat them twice, let’s make it three times.
Beliefs, Actions, Consequences. Merkel and the elite running Germany at the moment have some strange kind of belief system that denies simple reality. So in their minds Islamic Jihad and immigration Jihad don’t exist, also The relentless theft of auto manufacturing technology in China does not exist. To them the truth just doesn’t exist. Their to busy being politically correct. Germany will suffer real consequences for having a deluded leadership.
Yep, and what drives me up the wall is that our leaders (Mutti, Nahles, whatever today’s idiot Green is, and Wacky) HATE Germany and Germans.
So don’t think the people here are any too happy about this… not matter what the YSM says…
Cuppa – What is the buzz among Germans who are unhappy? Are any trying to organize and create some resistance and push back?
Welcome to life in a service economy Germany. The boss just gave away all the good jobs to Chi-na.
The nazi cars turning into chinese junks, what more is there to say.
WWII ended more than 70 years ago. Put a sock into it…
20 percent? Make it 33 percent for Germany. The extra 13 percent is for initiating civilization replacement of us for Muhammadans in Western nations. Merkel and her supporters need to pay a steep penalty for that all by itself.
“Chinese built BMW’s will likely not hold much appeal in the U.S.”
Ya think? About the only thing less appealing than a Mexican BMW is a Chinese BMW.
Beijing Motor Works
looks like Mercedes has to change that three point star to a five point star
Not terribly surprising. BMW sells far more units in China than USA. Probably true for Mercedes Benz and VW as well. Perhaps even Porsche. Expect most of the world to pull together and resist US trade giant. Those that side with us will win.
