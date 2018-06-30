Apoplectic Trade Reactions From German Auto-Sector…

Within the German economy the auto-sector holds the largest political influence. Because of this dynamic all German politicians kneel at the knee of the big industrial auto manufacturers. It has been said that losing support from within the auto-sector is much worse on a German politician than losing support from party or parliament.
Because of this dynamic; and specifically because the German auto-sector is dependent on the United States as their biggest customer, President Trump holds leverage over German Chancellor Angela Merkel. This makes Fraulein Merkel unhappy.
President Trump wants three EU issues resolved: 1) Germany to contribute the minimum 2% of GDP for their own NATO defense. 2) Germany/EU to support enhanced sanctions against Iran; and 3) President Trump wants all German/EU protectionist trade barriers and tariffs lowered or eliminated – and new trade deals negotiated.
To gain momentum on these initiatives, President Trump is using the economics of trade as leverage. Trump has suggested a 20% tariff on all EU automobiles shipped into the U.S. [The same standard now likely proposed toward Canada] The German auto-sector, and as a consequence the German economy, simply cannot survive without low cost access to the U.S. market, their biggest customer.
Immediately following the election (December 2016), President Trump warned BMW (and others) about opening a manufacturing plant in Mexico; Trump suggested such a decision might backfire. BMW ignored the warning and contracted with Mexico for an auto plant with intentions to use NAFTA to bring the completed cars to market.
The plant is anticipated to be operational in 2019; however, it is now increasingly likely that NAFTA will be dissolved and President Trump is threatening a 20% auto-tariff to any imported cars. Accordingly, despite the prior warning, BMW is now going bananas:
BMW was planning on using the NAFTA loophole to assemble EU auto parts in Mexico for duty-free transport into the U.S. However, now there’s a likelihood the BMW sedans planned to be built in Mexico could be subject to U.S. tariffs and they cannot gain benefit from the NAFTA loophole.
BMW builds SUV’s in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The reason they build them there is due to a 25% pre-Trump existing tariff on imported SUV’s. It looks like BMW made a bad decision to build an car plant in Mexico; although their position as expressed within the Reuters article fails to mention this aspect at all. Obviously they don’t mention the 2016 warning from President-Elect Trump either. {{{snicker}}}
Meanwhile, President Trump just keeps applying more layers of winnamin leverage upon the desk of German Chancellor Angela Merkel:
Poland has offered to host a smaller contingent of U.S. forces; and Poland already fully meets their obligations to NATO defense spending. Funny how that happens.
The Pentagon is analyzing the cost and impact of a large-scale withdrawal or transfer of American troops stationed in Germany, amid growing tensions between President Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, according to people familiar with the work.
The effort follows Trump’s expression of interest in removing the troops, made during a meeting earlier this year with White House and military aides, U.S. officials said. Trump was said to have been taken aback by the size of the U.S. presence, which includes about 35,000 active-duty troops, and complained that other countries were not contributing fairly to joint security or paying enough to NATO.
Word of the assessment has alarmed European officials, who are scrambling to determine whether Trump actually intends to reposition U.S. forces or whether it is merely a negotiating tactic ahead of a NATO summit in Brussels, where Trump is again likely to criticize U.S. allies for what he deems insufficient defense spending. (read more)
Anyone noticing a pattern?
Interestingly, two Canadians are able to connect the dots very easily.
Ezra Levant of Rebel Media and Manny Montenegrino, President & CEO Think Sharp Inc. discuss the dynamic and obvious comparisons and parallels.
.
“Complicated business folks,… Complicated business”
Another example of Dr. Donald J. Trump’s extra strength Winnamins in action.
MAGA
Our President at the rally in North Dakota stated that placing tariffs on automobiles was the end game in this WAR!
When he places the 232 tariff on cars, trucks and parts, the automobile corporations will announce one right after the other that they decided they are either expanding and/or building a new plant in the US so that they don’t have to face a single tariff.
The GARBAGE you are hearing from BMW and GM is complete BS! No one is leaving the USA 🇺🇸 to build their plants in other countries so that the cars and trucks are tariffed 25% when imported back into our country. It is so comical that they are telling Americans this crap 💩 on TV, newspaper articles, radio etc.
Americans will purchase cars made in America because you won’t have the negative effect of tariffs driving up the price.
Keep in mind that $192 billion dollars in cars, trucks and parts are imported each year into the USA 🇺🇸. $96 billion from NAFTA alone.
Once those corporations come back and TRUMPISM becomes the requirement to be elected President in the future, they will never leave again.
That is EXACTLY what is going to happen!
There should be a law that no US troops be stationed in a NATO country that has not met its financial commitments, on the grounds that their citizens can pay their arrears in blood before NATO troops arrive to free any survivors.
This is why they can afford all their social welfare programs – we foot the cost of protecting them.
Oh goodness! You mean it is dawning on socialist governments that they are running out of OUR money? That means they’ll have to make choices about how to spend scarce resources. The horror!
HA HA HA HA HA!!!!!
Say goodbye to German Hillary and Canada’s white Obama!
A thought hit me and I had to check. Finland is not part of NATO.
With guys like Simo Häyhä around, I would have had to amend that with, “or take the toll until NATO arrived to manage a retreat.”
Note to self: avoid antagonizing Finnish farmers — https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simo_H%C3%A4yh%C3%A4
BMW will rue the day they decided to build in Mexico – tomorrow they elect a Chavez-like socialist to run the country.
They used to seem like smart people…..
Our “ruling” class, our corporate overlords, have all been drinking the same kool aid. They thought globalism was unstoppable.
Certainly smart business people the Germans are. The mode of operation has been successful. Sell to USA citizens at a premium rate as “we” employ international loop holes to obtain a diminutive production cost.
The victim? USA citizen. The Winners? Global captains of business and finance.
No offense to BMW fans, but I know a Czech couple, who are now citizens, who live in the Bay Area.
They both completed Master Mechanic programs at Porsche, in Germany.
They originally opened a Porsche repair business in Oakland, but soon hereafter switched their mark of choice to BMW, which car they now exclusively service. Why?
BMW’s have more, and more expensive maintenance and repair needs. More lucrative business.
They began doing all the required work, and now have ab 15 techs working for them.
Socialist like to take over companies and industries.
The only reason that European nations were able to implement all of their socialist agendas for the past 50 years has been that the US has been covering the cost of defending their countries. There is no reason that the US taxpayer should be footing the bill for other countries’ unrealistically generous benefit packages! If we pull our military, their systems will collapse and they know it!
I agree 100%. These Europeans come here on there one month vacations, spending tons of money on themselves, while we stay home and work to support them…I do not care about them.
Give the EU countries 30 days notice to get their affairs in order, if they haven’t started yet, then start bringing the troops home. Force them to make a decision, or face the consequences.
MAGA
The problem with socialism, you always run out of other people’s money. Rest In Peace Lady Thatcher.
Globalism was just a way to keep redistributing the wealth on a global scale.
Funny how the redistribution didn’t seem to go quite “evenly” though, did it? As always, when there is a redistribution of funds the folks “in charge” of it somehow seem to end up distributing a bit more back into their own pockets! The Clinton Global Initiative being the perfect example…
Exactemente!
How about that. A president that says what he means and does what he says!
As soon as the Mexican BMW factory is finished, Obrador will likely take it, along with anything else he can lay hold of. And I predict he will make a deal with the biggest cartel to eliminate all competing cartels, leaving just the one, esentially a government franchise. Anyway, if you are traveling to Mexico don’t forget to pack extra heads.
Stands to reason to draw down our troops presence in countries that do not meet their financial commitments to NATO. IMHO I would think it a good investment to move a number of our troops to a country that keeps its financial commitment to NATO to show Germany and others we are serious.
I think these people are realizing Trump is pretty simple. He is not bluffing, he tells you he has pocket Aces and he is not worried about the cards that came on the flop. He tells you has you beat and you should fold, your pair of 5s are no good.
As they ante up with OUR money!
Angela had a bad day….
It will only get worse as the loss of jobs and their trade surpluses become deficits. Next she also must add the additional defense expense and the overwhelming cost of her stupid immigration policy. Then as even the uneducated believers learn their media has also been lying and spreading fake news for the elite agenda for several years.
IMO the folks of all these countries are about to receive the education of living in a fantasy land. The American piggy bank is now closed.
Why these people in foreign lands are so upset is beyond me? Just think POTUS is only demanding and will get fair trade. Just suppose he took all their manufacturing, intellectual property, natural resources, jobs for the next generations and levied a enormous trade tax on all their remaining goods and services? Oh say for the next 30 years. Plus demand they provide military protection for the USA citizen along with providing the USA monies for selected corruption and freebies for all who do not want to work?
Oh well there is always tomorrow. Thinking about that, President Trump will still be President! Round Two for MAGA? They should have taken the first offer. Choices.
The thing is….Trumps demands on these “allies” are perfectly reasonable and just simple common sense…..allowing fair trade & paying fair share for military protection.
The only question will be how long the foreign tantrums last before they step in line. Unfortunately, the left too often clings too their failed ideology as their countries implode. Elections will be their pivot point.
Note….Mexico is imploding and the country veers even further left.
You are completely right Moondance.
There has been nothing unreasonable proposed by the US in these negotiations.
They’ve been getting away with living high on the hog for several US administrations now.
I forget which jerk said it, how the US has to lower itself, so other nations can rise higher.
Or some similar Marxist propaganda bs.
To heck with that attitude, that dialectic materialistic concept!
May God bless President Trump!
Such a breath of fresh air to have a POTUS standing up for the U.S., at long last, and holding our frenemies accountable. How DARE these virtue signaling weak-minded weenies assume they can continue to take advantage of us.
That’s a really good video….recommend.
Great video, can totally see China throwing Canada under the wheat bus. A win win for them.
The global gravy train grinds down – this is the Trump train.
It could have been so simple for Germany. Maintain a healthy nation and work with other nations in Western Civilization to get even better results.
But this stupid hag flung open those borders and actually started a massive campaign of civilization replacement. Did the leftardess traitor honestly think she could simply replace our civilization with an Islamic Theocracy sprinkled with Africans looking for welfare on top and nobody here would say anything? Unbelievable.
Put her on trial Germany, capital crimes against Western Civilization and Germany. If you find her guilty and implement capital punishment on this beastly female traitor, you will have both my thanks and my blessing.
I’m guessing Angela & the EU would have an udder cow (haha) if the US moved even part of their base elsewhere. Many, many German civilians work at Ramstein Air Base alongside thousands of U.S. Military. Our military stationed there buy cars, travel all over Europe, buy groceries, clothing, see movies, etc etc.. That’s a lot of money that would be going to Poland.
From Wikipedia:
“Ramstein AB is part of the Kaiserslautern Military Community (KMC), where more than 54,000 American service members and more than 5,400 US civilian employees live and work. U.S. organizations in the KMC also employ the services of more than 6,200 German workers. Air Force units in the KMC alone employ almost 9,800 military members, bringing with them nearly 11,100 family members. There are more than 16,200 military, U.S. civilian and U.S. contractors assigned to Ramstein AB alone.”
Two years ago, Germans formed a human chain around Ramstein AB, protesting the Air Force use of drones. The reality is, they were protesting the presence of the U.S. Military more so than the use of drones.
They do not like our military there; They may soon get their wish! 🙂
http://www.businessinsider.com/thousands-of-germans-surround-ramstein-air-base-to-protest-the-uss-use-of-drones-2016-6
If President Trump decides to pull out of Germany , I hope he makes it very clear to them that he is taking our nukes stationed on the bases there, out with us.
There are approximately 560 big city busting nukes, B61 thermos on our bases.
I would hate to see Germany keep them and decide at a later date to return them in kind to us with extreme prejudice a la Hiroshima.
I wouldn’t put it pass them, especially if they have to create a new united European Army in short order due to the collapse of NATO.
If heaven forbid, we have a Civil War 2.0 we would be weak and vulnerable, a perfect time for our enemies to attack with lightening speed.
It was a mistake to allow them to train their military pilots here with their own internal base on our soil.
They know our systems intemently and know our weaknesses, very foolish of us to allow a former enemy that was only at our throats a short 70 plus years ago , access to our tech and military training.
When the Reich fell the Nazis leaders went underground and took positions of power in major German companies that the USA allowed to be rebuilt under the Marshall Plan these former leaders thought they only lost a battle , not the War and vowed to plant the seeds to continue on into the future to destroy us.
We figured they made the trains run on time so keep the infrastructure and command intact, yes a simple anology.
Ever wonder how Patton lost his life in so simple a truck accident or was it ?
They bid their time and created the seeds of the European Union which eventually came to be ruled now by the Germans who figured out how to get it without firing a shot, just use Deutsche Marks.
They started 2 World Wars and by God they will start another one, this time with us in their sights as Numero Uno.
As Maggie Thatcher once said , don’t trust them .
Now Angela and Germany wouldn’t want to poll 350,000 US soldiers on whether they would rather remain in Europe or return home to the USA, would they???
Sorry but wasn’t she the one that imported all those machete carriers?
The Canadian you tube video at the end of the post is refreshing. It is a must watch!
Don’t know how Sundance does it … great video by two very smart Canadians, super informative
Wow! Great informative video interview with actual logic discussed.
That imbecile (Twinkle-Socks), it truly running the Canadian economy into the ground. I hope the Canadian citizenry soon realize that fool, along with his ideology, is destroying their Nation…
