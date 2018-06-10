BIG PICTURE – Bottom Line: Justin and Chrystia Decided To Play Left-Wing Politics With The Canadian Economy…

The G7 outcome was politically important to left-wing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland. In the days leading up to the summit, their leftist political ideology took a hit when Doug Ford’s conservative movement won in the Ontario Province. Trudeau and Chrystia needed a G7 win.
As a consequence, Justin from Canada needed U.S. President Trump to sign-on to the G7 communique, giving the summit the appearance of influence and success.
The win was needed for domestic political consumption; however, there were/are massive trade issues as an outcome of NAFTA and both Canada and Mexico structuring their economies as pass-through manufacturers of Chinese, Asian and European goods to gain access to the coveted U.S. Market.
Team Justin/Chrystia played the “ally card” diplomatically requesting G7 support. Team Trump was willing to give Team Justin/Chrystia the optics of a political win in the G7 communique as a diplomatic showing of ‘good faith‘, and set aside the larger conflict of the trade dispute for another day. However, moments after they achieved the needed validity, after gaining the U.S. G7 support, Justin/Chrystia dropped the diplomatic approach and went back to public political trade antagonism and confrontation.
That’s the ‘stab-in-the-back’ aspect.
For months Chrystia and Justin have been playing politics with their U.S., Mexico and Canada (NAFTA) trade negotiations. Chrystia and Justin traveling all over the U.S., meeting with liberal comrades and lobbying Washington DC politicians.
Justin and Chrystia were/are counting on their allies in the globalist, Wall Street, multinational corporate community -including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce- to align with their economic needs and stand in opposition to President Trump and Team U.S.A.
They really don’t have a choice.
In the past 25 years all manufacturing and investment into Mexico and Canada has been reliant on their position to exploit the NAFTA loophole; the backdoor access to the U.S. market. If Trump shuts down that loophole, and brings the manufacturing and assembly back to the U.S., investment North and South of the U.S. border will drop exponentially and the Canadian and Mexican economies will likely shrink rapidly.
Overlaying this economic threat is politics. President Trump is an economic nationalist, who understands -with great specificity- how U.S. market access has been exploited to enrich multiple nations not just Mexico and Canada. Trudeau and Chrystia are economic globalists; parasites who have an inherent outlook that is not about doing the harder work of establishing self-sufficient economic models, but rather exploiting opportunities to take advantage of positioning. In essence: conservatism -vs- liberalism.
To retain their political place they must remove the threat to their constructs. President Trrump is an existential threat to the EU, Canada and Mexican economic schemes. There are trillions of dollars at stake. Thus Chrystia Freeland and the EU Trade Commissioner Cecelia Malström call themselves “sisters in trade“. The only weapon they have to use against President Trump is politics. That approach is why all retaliatory measures on tariffs pour through the primary filter of politics.
Do you remember the list of items the dynamic duo Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland selected as targets for their counter-tariff position? Check it out here. What do: “felt pens”, “rubber boats”, “orange juice” and “tomato ketchup” have to do with the U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs? See The Answer HERE. In short, “politics”.
Using politics as a weapon is the primary counter strategy of Justin and Chrystia. The use of politics to attack U.S. President Trump is a deliberate strategy, and by taking that approach they find ideological allies, who also have a financial self-preservation interest, around the world. Diminishing President Trump at every opportunity, and leveraging the ideological support of the left-wing media, is part of that strategy.
That’s what happened in Charlevoix, Canada at the G7. Team Trump was lured into an Machiavellian political trap to give enhanced authenticity to Justin and Chrystia. President Trump’s team members entered into the discussion in good faith; however once Justin and Chrystia had what they needed, their larger objective of destroying the threat went back to work.
I have no doubt, President Trump knew the G7 scheme was all a ruse from the outset.
However, I also have no doubt Larry Kudlow did not know. Kudlow, still new to understanding who the real American enemies are, convinced President Trump the Canadian team was operating on good faith. Likely President Trump knew the exact opposite was true, but this was also an opportunity for Kudlow to learn who the enemy is; so Trump went along with it…. Now you understand this. WATCH:
.
And this:
.
National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow is a wonk, an academic, a Wall Street media voice; comfortable amid the cocktail party circuit. He’s not a killer.
Kudlow has never been a killer; he’s never had to engage with the apex predators in billion-dollar-business who will tear your family apart limb-from-limb, while you watch, simply because they can.
Larry Kudlow has no concept of how to apply the dark arts in negotiation; or how to spot that where he is standing today is specifically because events that took place three weeks ago – were constructed by predators who knew how to game them out, and draw him in.
POTUS Trump has lived a life amid the apex predators; he was almost destroyed by many of the “killers”. Wilbur Ross is a killer; Kudlow is not.
Justin and Chrystia played Kudlow.
Justin and Chrystia are now going to meet Wilbur Ross.
It will be slow.
It will be painful.
It will be unrelenting torture….
It will be delivered with a deliberateness few can stomach.
Old School.
Oh yeah, and fyi…
NAFTA is dead.
The morning after Justine was elected, I got up, went out to my front lawn and pulled out the ONLY Conservative sign on my street, and crawled back into bed, sad and defeated. Then he chose this bird brain Freeland for foreign affairs and I thought.. holy crap, we are so screwed. It’s worse than I had anticipated, if that is even possible.
That’s okay Jat, the Canadian. We felt the same way with Obama and his tzars. We’re coming. It’s going to be okay.
No, it’s not. These people want to take over everything.
Jat I am sorry to tell you it is worse than you and others around the world could ever imagine! I warned this POS that calls himself the Canadian PM.
I wrote the following a day before the President arrived at the G7:
Justin from Canada 🇨🇦 better be veryyyyyyyyyyyyy careful this weekend! PM Abe is extremely close to our President. He has asked a lot of our President in terms of what Japan 🇯🇵 hopes to get out of the Summit and finalized deal with North Korea 🇰🇵.
Our President continues to bring up the trade deficit with Japan 🇯🇵 up every time they are together. At some point in the very near future, PDJT will be presenting PM Abe with a bill that is past due.
There happens to be the fact that currently 40% to 45% of the RAV4s that are imported into our country come through Canada 🇨🇦 thanks to NAFTA. The remaining RAV4s are imported from Japan 🇯🇵. Not a single damn RAV4 is made in our Toyota/Mazda plant in Alabama.
A deal can easily occur where that 40% to 45% are manufactured in our country instead of Canada 🇨🇦.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/toyotas-trump-problem-its-best-selling-vehicle-in-the-u-s-isnt-made-in-america-1527678293?redirect=amp#click=https://t.co/ouhJ9zsXrB
From the article linked above:
Toyota said its exports to the U.S. rose 22% in April (WE GET SHIT FROM THAT 22%), highlighting the problem it faces if the Trump administration makes good on threats to impose higher import tariffs.
The problem is crystallized in one model: the RAV4 vehicle. It is the most popular Toyota among American consumers—and none are made in the U.S.
More than half are imported from Japan, while the rest are made in Canada and imported tariff-free under the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Justin from Canada 🇨🇦 didn’t take my advice and completely overplayed his hand.
These tweets are the MOABs we have all been waiting for! This is the damn holy grail.
PDJT is showing Justin from Canada 🇨🇦 that if you want to talk smack, I will do to you what I did to Emmanuel from France 🇫🇷! Emmanuel said that the EU would not negotiate with the USA 🇺🇸 as long as the threat of tariffs on steel and aluminum was a possibility. When our Wilburine shared that with our Lion 🦁, he told him get rid of the exemption for the EU, Canada and Mexico.
Notice that by punching Emmanuel in the mouth, every single one of them felt
the blow. The 232 on cars, trucks and parts equates to $192 billion in imports a year. $96 billion through Canada 🇨🇦 and Mexico 🇲🇽 thanks to NAFTA.
You put a 25% tariff indefinitely on the auto sector, you kill NAFTA, Germany 🇩🇪, Japan 🇯🇵 and every other country that imports vehicles and parts into our country.
Globalism dies with this 232! It is a dagger 🗡 they will never be able to recover from.
Once again, our President is sending a message not only to these MORONS that call themselves leaders but to every CEO that runs a Corporation in the auto sector.
These countries are playing Russian Roulette with 6 bullets in a gun that only has 6 chambers!
I think scenario 1 is gone based on my analogy above because they will if they haven’t already shot themselves to death 💀! I see scenario 2 occurring rather quickly!
Scenario 1) China, Canada, Mexico, EU and Japan get deals done IMMEDIATELY!
Scenario 2) Automobile Corporations start expanding factories and/or start building massive new factories throughout the USA 🇺🇸 knowing PDJT will slap 25% tariffs on all cars, trucks and parts imported into our country. You will see announcements starting in mid to late July in order to be prepared to not have to deal with tariffs.
You FU….K enough with the Lion 🦁 and eventually he gets up and TEARS the SHIT out of everybody!
That’s only track 1. The EU, Germany & France went all in on expansion into Iran.
Now the Banks are refusing to fund and pulling on on anything in Iran after the USA pulled out of Obama’s Grand Legacy Deal. It’s going to cost them many Billions and they are begging the US Treasury & State Dept to give them waivers from the Sanctions. President Trump set that up concurrent with the Tariff talks. Banks and large companies can’t afford the heat of being cut off from US Dollars.
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/joint-e3-letter-to-steven-mnuchin-and-mike-pompeo-on-jcpoa
Kim just saw what happens when you try to doublecross Trump. Trump could take the time to quietly drop a bomb on Trudy, right before he meets Kim. It wouldn’t hurt to have the a little blood from the last kill on The Lion’s whiskers when they meet.
LikeLiked by 14 people
-Not to mention the other bomb Trump dropped that’s not getting much play — Eliminate all tariffs. subsidies, and barriers to absolute free trade. Take that you free trade RINO losers!
Got another bomb. Come out of N. Korean meeting and announce a free trade deal with N. Korea!! We will get our timber from them, sell them milk and other Dairy products, and stop Keystone pipeline as we have enough US oil! Oh, and matching tariffs on their products at the same as they tariff us!
Trudeau, as host, gave a reasonable summary of the Conference. It was in the Q&A after, starting about 9:00 in that Trudeau went off the rails.
My guess is that even though Trudeau SAID he “highlighted” to the President all of his yada, yada, tada, he IN FACT DID NOT.
It will come out. Trudeau is passive-aggressive and will pretend to agreement all the while satotaging it.
This is with the blessing of the globalists and the uniparty who they thinks they control of the world and the serps.
Trudeau wears fake eyebrows that fall off on video. Bwahahahahaha
LikeLiked by 9 people
I drank a 6 pack of base ale this afternoon after yard work. President trump and the admitstration are stil awesome. 100% of my support.
I could be wrong but I think you mean Bass Ale.
I think that fella still has a few too many “base ales” in him. He needs a few hours rest;)
Trump based ale!
Trudeau thinks by bypassing Trump and his band of wolverines and honeybadgers
and going to the blue state chickens he is going to win.
Chinese steel fro high speed rail? Think about it -and it is happening as we speak?
Kudlow was not hired to be a ‘killer’ negotiator. He was hired to be the overall economics communicator to Deplorables despite biased media as Jake Tapper proved above. Note that at G7 Kudlow was negoiating the communique, not trade substance. He is very good at his specific job, having trained in the economic media spotlight for years.
Trump impresses with how he forms his teams and unhesitatingly reshapes them as needs be.
Also known as “Task Organization.”
OK. I had to search…https://www.headcovers.com/eyebrows/fake-eyebrows-men/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow…those look just like Justine’s eyebrows.
Ooops…sorry that showed up so big.
You’re not as bad as me. I looked up the clip on youtube, and then immediately got rabbit-holed into lots of makeup tutorials of people using them. I had no idea they were even a “thing”….Wasn’t exactly one of the things I expected to learn about today.
And Justin was an idiot pubically back-stabbing PDJT while he was on his way to negotiate with Kim Jong Un. What on earth did he expect to happen? That was the absolute most stupid time to try a trick like that. That guy has the political astuteness and timing of a (can’t come up with an analogy…blind and deaf moose?)…I got it…his fake eyebrows.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pubically? Oh, my! That is a picture I didn’t need in my head.
Heheheh. You said pubically…
Was Ms. Freeland giving any of the video tutorials?
LOL! I just cut and emailed these to friends, just as I did with the Trump-laughs-at-fallen-eyebrows picture! Thanks!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, just mix in the Canadian flavored hypocrisy with all the American loony left hypocrisy we see everyday:
Canada flavored hypocrisy: Be nice to people’s face and then stab them in the back once they leave.
American loony left flavoried hypocrisy: . . . . . okay, I couldn’t decide which of the plethora of examples to include, so take your pick.
Same::same, but, hey, screwing your neighbors and the forgotten man and anyone else who gets in your way is all for a GOOD cause, or so the loony left claims.
Why is it legal for these globalist pos to blanket the US with lobbyists to work AGAINST our POTUS and AGAINST the people of the US? Why weren’t they tossed out?
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Justin and Chrystia are now going to meet Wilbur Ross.
It will be slow.
It will be painful.
It will be unrelenting torture….
It will be delivered with a deliberateness few can stomach.”
~ Sundance
_____
Hah. I love it!
I wouldn’t want to go up against our Wilburine.
.
I hope he shows them No Mercy.
They do not deserve any mercy…they’ve not only been acting in bad faith, they have been conspiring with the Dems to Interfere With Our Elections.
The Tax Cut Bill was an important strategic move last year.
Reducing the Corp Rate makes the US more competitive with countries like Canada, which has a lower rate.
And they made the new Corp Tax Rate…permanent.
This gives companies something that they all need for planning ahead — Stability and Certainty.
We’ve already seen some benefits of this important strategic move.
But we are going to see more.
Now that the lower Corp Rate is in place…our team of Wolverines can proceed with their strategic trade moves.
They can now start beating the bushes and driving the businesses back home.
Please listen to Sundance’s two posted videos on Chrystia, especially the second one (50 seconds) where she talks about her ‘sister in trade’ at the EU, Cecilia. They communicate in smiley emojis and sign emails, “hugs”.
Then try to imagine this doofus in the same room with Wilburine.
She’s a nut.
No wonder Tillerson looked at her the way he did.
Sundance’s projections are exactly what I expect we will see. Wilber will have fun with that.
I really can’t believe that they still think they have a chance to influence the outcome.
It was all strategic. Release US energy. roll back crippling regulations. Lower taxes. POTUS Trump made the USA the most attractive nation on the planet for investments. Soon our workforce will be second to none in terms of both quantity and quality!
LikeLiked by 1 person
~Margaret Thatcher
“WAH, WAH, WAH, America won’t let us rip the off anymore, WAH, WAH, WAH……”
~Crybaby Justin Trudeau
Have McCain, Brennan, Comey, et al registered as foreign agents? If not, charge them.
Hope this works…..
An updated version would be good, but this is still awesome!
LikeLiked by 8 people
The national leadership is no place for children or immature people with an adolescent world view.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well spoken, SS.
But it has been a great place for willing puppets to make a lot of money for themselves while doing their global elitists masters’ bidding
Personally, I believe Justin is a Neophyte, having won the PM slot due to his Dad and his Dad’s ideals, just like governor Moonbeam. He would have had great position and influence if Hillary had won but as a liberal progressive his time will be short and his roll diminished. POTUS gave him the first big volley of populism trending this morning.
LikeLiked by 3 people
1/…Trudeau has absolutely NO political/diplomatic experience. 2/…He promised to legalize marijuana. 3/…He presented himself to women, taking his shirt off at least once.
It is fun to be the one who enters a market where all the markets are controlled by the “in family types”, the local banks controls by the same extended families
By scrimp and work and great customer service you get market share and soon they notice you !
Then the phone rings and it’s the Sr Attorney from the top local law firm.
How ya doing looks like you have been noticed.
They all figure all of us have a price and the other two competitors of yours have been OK’d for a loan to buy you out or a merger and you stay say two years!
Told him , na as all of you think I do not fit in and in fact I do not have a price thank you good bye
Then the back stabbing and real knives comes out!
Trump has been there done that.
Now they will over react again and do shit and get their tits hung in Trumps ringer once more, slow learners!!!
From now on every world leader who sits down for a conversation with little Justin will just be thinking, “Don’t look at his eyebrows. Don’t look at his eyebrows. Don’t look at his eyebrows.” But you kinda gotta look.
LikeLiked by 9 people
He should’ve just used an eyebrow pencil.
LikeLiked by 2 people
POTUS set the stage, the performance on cue. Awesome Sundance.
From your mouth to GO’s ear.
GOD’s ear.
kudlow talks too much without thinking, all he needed to say was that Trudeau’s stab in the back attack showed Trump that he cannot rely on Trudeau or the communique
I took it at a man, who put a lot of his own personal effort and reputation.. ah.. full faith and credit… his bona fides… into this G7 communique … and observed the President behaving in ways he, Larry, did not expect, but was glad to see.
Personally vested in this thing working out. But he knew the whole thing was a stretch… a bare thread .. and bigger , more enormous issues loomed ( N Korea)..
It was a win/win for the President. A deal, and he looks good moving onto Singapore. No deal and he shows he WILL walk from a deal… right before Singapore. The way it played out, hurt Larry the most, and his talking so much, reflected, to me, the emotional and professional investment Larry had made. The ball is now in Wilber’s court and the President has made it clear, once again, the old ways are over. No use complaining… what’s done is done and time to move on, get on board or be diminished in every respect.
LikeLiked by 3 people
kudlow is a horrible communicator, he is all over the place confusing folks with different narratives which were unneccessary. dont send kudlow to talk to the press….trudeau demonstrated that his word is no good and therefore the communique which includes Trudeau is also no good.
Ludlow seemed out of his depth. Shocked and awed by Truedeau’s duplicity. Smh.
I would not get to worked up over Kudlow. POTUS has got this.
A earlier article posted by Sundance on Kudlow explains all things Kudlow. Sorry I did not look for the article but if you have the time it is a good read. There are many balls in the air by our President at all times. Remember from Sundance and always remember, “he knew before hand”.
Ps do not take this a any type of bad. Enjoy all comments, keep cool 😎 rod😉
Let us know when the Cannibals are done with the RNC carcass..we’ll make all the funeral arrangments😎
Fellow Treepers, I admire a lot of your well thought out comments and plead with you to share them with our President at whitehouse.gov/comment/. Let him know he can count on your support and your comments/letters will be archived for the history of when we took back the power of our nation for the sake of our children, grand kids and great-great grand kids! MAGA will go down in history, lets all be part of that and let your voices be heard! I figured if I took the time to post a comment here, then I sure as hell have time to bang out a letter to my President Trump, where we go one, we go all!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And a birthday card for his 72nd on 6/14 would be nice too.
Nice article Sundance, “POTUS knew before hand, but went along”, once again setting the stage.
Remember, “this is his last chance” and I recall, “the shot heard around the world”.
Those of the G6 just fired that shot. POTUS is now justified in taking off the gloves. As Sundance stated above. “It will be slow”. “It will be painful”
Again another painful lesson for the wisdom of youth being used as a puppet for the conniving/corrupt.
MAGA on steroids.🙏🙏🙏🦁❤️
This is odd. Proposed Canadian tariff:
Tariff item 3506.10
Products suitable for use as glues or adhesives, put up for retail sale as glues or adhesives, not exceeding a net weight of 1 kg
Justin’s eyebrow falls off.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep! Justin’s been in Mexico…Tequila makes my….🥂🥂
Now that is funny.😄
As a proud Canadian, all I can say is, Trudeau broke Jack Nicholson/The Jokers prime rule….”Never piss in another mans corn-flakes”. R.I.P Justin Trudeau.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Could you give me a short summary on why the Ontario elections were so lopsided? The media seems shocked.
1/…Ontarians got tired of Liberal corruption. 2/…The Liberals pushed (without parental input) a new sex-ed curriculum a couple of years ago bypassing many of the different religious beliefs in the province. 3/…15 yrs of the same party gets tiring. Part of how Trudeau got in office. People got tired of Harper, although he was doing a very decent job financially for the country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also, media here is also left wing (some far left).
Are they going to be able to reverse that corruption? I assume like Obama they integrated it into the government.
The Ontario election had very little to do with Justin. The Liberals in Ontario had ruled for over a decade and their scandals and corruption would make even Hillary blush (almost) (2 billion to cancel gas plants as an example). Hopefully it’s a sign that conservatism is on the rebound in Canada.
Losers: The Canadian people under these immature socialist ideologues.
WINNERS! AMERICA!
Trudeau & Chrystia are about to be spanked by Wilbur for publicly dissing POTUS after he left the meeting. We will get everything we want. The back door into our market will be permanently closed.
Justine should have kept his mouth shut. Payback is a “B”
This is one of PDJT’s greatest abilities his ability to force his opponents to remove their masks and reveal their true natures and positions.
It can’t be overstated how effective this is. It is truly waking people up and forcing change. Just ask Paul Ryan.
The election of PDJT was a total paradigm shift, and the left was too blinded by hubris to even see it. Two years later they still don’t understand what is happening.
All we have to do to win is stand steadfast behind PDJT. This means getting out the vote in November!
Embarrassment is a very powerful emotion to be playing with Trudope and Lalaland. Kudlow will not forget. Trump will not forget. They’re coming for the two of you. And I don’t know what they are going to do. But I hope it is spectacular in bringing the two Canadian leaders down.
This is the same kind of crap Rubio pulled during the primaries. They *think* they can “be like Donald J. Trump” by — as they see it — copying him. DJT branded Little Marco with finesse and finality; Rubio sought to ridicule him, but that move backfired on Little Marco BIGLY. Justy sought to ‘come on strong’ like The Master (he thought) MAJOR MISTAKE! A.M.A.T.E.U.R.S
When will they learn?
The US has been taken advantage of in terms of trade for too long. We’re the chumps—generous saps that are expected to bend over and cave in to unfair trade deals every time.
Trump wants to straighten that out, (and find Justin Trudeau’s wayward eyebrow).
Trump doesn’t blame the current leaders of other countries—he blames our past leaders, especially the bowing Obama, who did his best to deliver terrible deals for America.
America is neither the world’s policeman nor its Piggy bank.
Excerpt:
Most of the globalist leaders at the summit oppose Trump, but there is one exception. Italy’s new Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, disagrees with the EU’s immigration policy and he agreed with Trump that Russia should be admitted to future summits, thus making it the G8.
Now it’s on to Singapore for a historic meeting with Kim Jong-Un. Let’s hope it’s another success for Trump.
—Ben Garrison
https://grrrgraphics.com/trumps-g7-rebalancing-act/
In the famous G-7 photo with everyone surrounding Trump, the second coolest customer after President Trump is Japanese Prime Minister Abe. Since Sundance explains how a lot of the steel tariffs issue is really about cars and car parts, it is interesting to look at Abe standing there like he has something to say, but doesn’t say it.
Japan makes both steel and cars. Japan and the U.S. could create a bilateral deal on steel and cars which would benefit both countries, and would make it uneconomical to produce cars for the U.S.-Japan market anywhere else.
Japan will come to terms with Trump when Trump delivers on the hostage situation in Korea. Trump will be able to complete a good trade agreement with Japan and South Korea on the basis of his negotiations with North Korea. This is very high stakes negotiation! But Trump always delivers in the clutch. Think of his debate performance against Ted Cruz after the Wisconsin primary loss or his 2nd debate performance against Crooked Hillary after the access Hollywood tape. There are other times when it looked like Trump was done, where the whole world was ready to collapse on him, but time and time again, he rises to the occasion and delivers in spades. The world is about to learn that Trump simply wins. MAGA!!
President Trump is going to have to teach them, going to have to school them about the basic principles & responsibilities of proper governmental governance
Rule #1: Protect your homeland & it’s people from invasion
Rule #2: Always look out for the interests of the people
Rule #3: Utilize & manage the worlds resources in a fair & equitable way, then get out of the way & let the private sectors business apparatus do it’s thing
Left wing philosophies & ideology have no place in proper federal government. Proper federal governance isn’t an evolving idea, in fact it’s not an idea at all
It’s an absolute basic construct, as I’ve listed above, & that construct does not include worrying about other countries people & other countries problems. It means worrying about your own people & your own country
Each individual country is responsible for their own. If the people of other countries want to help, that’s great, but it’s up to those who pay the taxes, not due to some politician nitwit’s personal feelings
The utopian fairy tale that leftism is should be far removed from the duties of federal government & placed where it belongs, with local government under the control of the people, charities & other private organizations
Those so thoroughly saturated & steeped in leftist dogma should never be anywhere near the levers of power. It’s akin to allowing a daydreaming little child to command a warship
Federal governance isn’t hard per se, but it does require courage & restraint. The courage to look out for your own & the restraint to successfully manage & not squander the peoples money
If President Trump is ultimately successful in his endeavors to change the dynamics of how things are done, we may just have to start calling him the professor, as he schools the world in success based on your own merits
I have never seen Larry Kudlow so worked up (in ~2.5 decades; i.e., the CNN interview.)
I just saw the 2 videos and read Sundance’s take on it, really good stuff.
I LOVED the way Larry Kudlow handled CNN and the other Leftist show! He is the very BEST communicator that Trump has by Far (except for Trump of course).
Kudlow was able to talk to CNN and Face the Nation in a way that addressed the issues and made the anchors believe him.
Kudlow is a good Talking-Head for Trump and I hope Trump uses him in the future , lots of times.
It’s like Kudlow has matured to really respect Trump and the way he communicated at G6 , and communicated exactly why Trump was so upset, and you could see, a shift with the Anchors.
Trump already has us Trumper’s in his corner, and has FOX evening shows in his corner, but someone who can speak CNN-ese or Leftist-language …. and be Pro Trump is great. I’m happy after those 2 interviews. It’s like he understands the Left … and can make Trump acceptable. 🙂
p.s. Sundance talked about encountering real Predators in the market place and used the analogy that they can watch the Enemy’s family being taken apart.
Here is Sundances words:
“Kudlow has never been a killer; he’s never had to engage with the apex predators in billion-dollar-business who will tear your family apart limb-from-limb, while you watch, simply because they can.”
And as I read that,… I thought how the Deep State (via Rosenstein/Mueller are doing that to Trump … tearing his family apart limb-from-limb … as Jeff Sessions/Rosenstein/Mueller watch, simply because they can do it.
I’m so frustrated with the Mueller Probe, I just saw the parallel between what Sundance wrote, and just applied it to Mueller Probe.
This move by Justine in “stabbing President Trump in the back” may be one of the huge political/economic, etc. decisions of all time. Please Mr. Ross, make Justine cry, just a little for us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Should say “One of the biggest political/economic, etc. blunders of all time.” It’s been a long day. =)
Slap a reciprocal tax on Canada tariff for tariff and slap the Section 232 on autos and dare them all (EU, China, and NAFTA) to try to retaliate on that. If they do, balance the trade deficit unilaterally with more tariffs with the offending countries. Trump should enact an additional tax cut for corporations, if he could get Congress onboard with his trade agenda. Or he can by executive order not collect corporate tax on any company willing to move back into the US from Canada, Mexico, and the EU.
Until these countries come to the table, Trump should use all the economic power of the US to restore our country and grow the economy while these countries try to retaliate. Increase trade with cooperative countries like Italy, Japan and Korea. Slap tariffs and balance trade unilaterally against faux allies in Canada, Germany and Mexico (They will pay for the Wall!). China better not even think they will delay anything with Trump. They have too much to lose in a trade war with the US.
The time for games is over! Wall Street will wail, but the fundamentals of the US economy is too strong right now and the recession risk too remote for there to be a prolong market crash. Trump has room to be very tough on trade and I believe he has the imagination to keep the US competitive amid these trade tensions. In the meanwhile, there are deals to be had with South Korea, Japan, the GCC, Argentina, may be Great Britain, and maybe China that can serve as a model for what Trump intends for the world. Trump is flexible on most issues, but on trade, he is an ideologue. Fair trade or no trade at all! MAGA!!
