BIG PICTURE – Bottom Line: Justin and Chrystia Decided To Play Left-Wing Politics With The Canadian Economy…

The G7 outcome was politically important to left-wing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland. In the days leading up to the summit, their leftist political ideology took a hit when Doug Ford’s conservative movement won in the Ontario Province. Trudeau and Chrystia needed a G7 win.

As a consequence, Justin from Canada needed U.S. President Trump to sign-on to the G7 communique, giving the summit the appearance of influence and success.

The win was needed for domestic political consumption; however, there were/are massive trade issues as an outcome of NAFTA and both Canada and Mexico structuring their economies as pass-through manufacturers of Chinese, Asian and European goods to gain access to the coveted U.S. Market.

Team Justin/Chrystia played the “ally card” diplomatically requesting G7 support. Team Trump was willing to give Team Justin/Chrystia the optics of a political win in the G7 communique as a diplomatic showing of ‘good faith‘, and set aside the larger conflict of the trade dispute for another day. However, moments after they achieved the needed validity, after gaining the U.S. G7 support, Justin/Chrystia dropped the diplomatic approach and went back to public political trade antagonism and confrontation.

That’s the ‘stab-in-the-back’ aspect.

For months Chrystia and Justin have been playing politics with their U.S., Mexico and Canada (NAFTA) trade negotiations. Chrystia and Justin traveling all over the U.S., meeting with liberal comrades and lobbying Washington DC politicians.

Justin and Chrystia were/are counting on their allies in the globalist, Wall Street, multinational corporate community -including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce- to align with their economic needs and stand in opposition to President Trump and Team U.S.A.

They really don’t have a choice.

In the past 25 years all manufacturing and investment into Mexico and Canada has been reliant on their position to exploit the NAFTA loophole; the backdoor access to the U.S. market. If Trump shuts down that loophole, and brings the manufacturing and assembly back to the U.S., investment North and South of the U.S. border will drop exponentially and the Canadian and Mexican economies will likely shrink rapidly.

Overlaying this economic threat is politics. President Trump is an economic nationalist, who understands -with great specificity- how U.S. market access has been exploited to enrich multiple nations not just Mexico and Canada. Trudeau and Chrystia are economic globalists; parasites who have an inherent outlook that is not about doing the harder work of establishing self-sufficient economic models, but rather exploiting opportunities to take advantage of positioning. In essence: conservatism -vs- liberalism.

To retain their political place they must remove the threat to their constructs. President Trrump is an existential threat to the EU, Canada and Mexican economic schemes. There are trillions of dollars at stake. Thus Chrystia Freeland and the EU Trade Commissioner Cecelia Malström call themselves “sisters in trade“. The only weapon they have to use against President Trump is politics. That approach is why all retaliatory measures on tariffs pour through the primary filter of politics.

Do you remember the list of items the dynamic duo Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland selected as targets for their counter-tariff position? Check it out here. What do: “felt pens”, “rubber boats”, “orange juice” and “tomato ketchup” have to do with the U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs? See The Answer HERE. In short, “politics”.

Using politics as a weapon is the primary counter strategy of Justin and Chrystia. The use of politics to attack U.S. President Trump is a deliberate strategy, and by taking that approach they find ideological allies, who also have a financial self-preservation interest, around the world. Diminishing President Trump at every opportunity, and leveraging the ideological support of the left-wing media, is part of that strategy.

That’s what happened in Charlevoix, Canada at the G7. Team Trump was lured into an Machiavellian political trap to give enhanced authenticity to Justin and Chrystia. President Trump’s team members entered into the discussion in good faith; however once Justin and Chrystia had what they needed, their larger objective of destroying the threat went back to work.

I have no doubt, President Trump knew the G7 scheme was all a ruse from the outset.

However, I also have no doubt Larry Kudlow did not know. Kudlow, still new to understanding who the real American enemies are, convinced President Trump the Canadian team was operating on good faith. Likely President Trump knew the exact opposite was true, but this was also an opportunity for Kudlow to learn who the enemy is; so Trump went along with it…. Now you understand this. WATCH:

.

And this:

.

National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow is a wonk, an academic, a Wall Street media voice; comfortable amid the cocktail party circuit. He’s not a killer.

Kudlow has never been a killer; he’s never had to engage with the apex predators in billion-dollar-business who will tear your family apart limb-from-limb, while you watch, simply because they can.

Larry Kudlow has no concept of how to apply the dark arts in negotiation; or how to spot that where he is standing today is specifically because events that took place three weeks ago – were constructed by predators who knew how to game them out, and draw him in.

POTUS Trump has lived a life amid the apex predators; he was almost destroyed by many of the “killers”. Wilbur Ross is a killer; Kudlow is not.

Justin and Chrystia played Kudlow.

Justin and Chrystia are now going to meet Wilbur Ross.

It will be slow.

It will be painful.

It will be unrelenting torture….

It will be delivered with a deliberateness few can stomach.

Old School.

Oh yeah, and fyi…

NAFTA is dead.

