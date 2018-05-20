Former CIA Director John Brennan Quotes Cicero While DOJ Expands IG FISA Abuse Investigation…

[Read To End] Former CIA Director John Brennan took to twitter today in response to President Trump’s notification of a formal intent to request DOJ review of politicization of the United States intelligence apparatus:

Brennan Tweet LinkHi John !

Interesting choice and timing… then again, not unexpected:

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself.”

“For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.”  ~ Marcus Tullius Cicero

(click image to enlarge)

You see, we’ve been in this battle for quite some time…. POTUS just expanded the war.

In response to President Trump’s zippo ignition:

….The DOJ releases the following statement:

Notice how the DOJ statement is worded.  The Third Phase of the IG investigation, the FISA abuse investigation, is now expanded to include “whether the FBI held a political motive in the counterintelligence investigation.”

This is the origination letter from the IG regarding the Phase Three investigation:

A few key points to remember against the backdrop of: “whether the FBI held a political motive in the counterintelligence investigation.”

First, both DOJ Deputy (National Security Division) Bruce Ohr, and FBI Agent Peter Strzok are still under the employ of the DOJ and FBI respectively.

Each of these outlined people, Bruce and Peter, would have direct first-hand knowledge as to the answer of the motivations behind the FBI counterintelligence operation; and the use of the FISA court to seek surveillance authority therein.

This is key to understanding the forward aspects of an internal criminal investigation, against the backdrop that the original intent of the IG review (Clinton email investigation) is complete.  Bruce Ohr and Peter Strzok were removed at least seven months ago from any official DOJ and FBI duty.  Yet, against the backdrop of INSD and IG investigations they both remain in employment limbo.  That doesn’t happen accidentally.

There is a purposeful reasoning for retention of two clearly outlined figures central to the OIG and INSD review.  Both Ohr and Strzok are entwined in the larger -likely corrupt- intelligence aspects of “Crossfire Hurricane”.  What I mean to say is they have specific knowledge valuable to IG Horowitz, the FBI Inspection Division, and any ongoing criminal investigation of U.S. Attorney John Huber.

Secondly, it is important to remember there is a massive amount of evidence within the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages that has been intentionally redacted.  As previously outlined it is likely U.S. Attorney John Huber was the person doing the redactions; and it should be noted that curiously no-one in the committees that matter (Nunes, Goodlatte, Grassley)  have ever asked for those text message redactions to be removed.

The text message redactions are likely due to Huber’s desire to preserve the integrity of his criminal evidence, while still complying with congressional oversight demands.  This is where the oft forgotten John Lausch comes into play.

The usurping ‘black hats’, those remaining inside the apparatus as well as those who exited in/around the message releases, have no idea what is behind the redactions in those text messages.   Those redactions are there for a reason; and I would again draw attention to the origination of the message material in December 2017.  At the time of their release no-one was asking for them…. The release of the messages was purposeful.

Lastly, it should be noted the exit of DOJ/FBI lawyer Lisa Page and former FBI chief legal counsel James Baker, happened two weeks prior to the release of the IG review outline on the Clinton investigation.   Obviously, Page and Baker had exhausted their usefulness; and transparently obvious by the immediate employment alignment with James Baker, there was no legal immunity deal for prior cooperation. [Baker went to work for Benjamin Wittes, a 2016 guiding hand in the DOJ usurpation and friend of James Comey]

What also appears obvious is that Page and Baker could only take the investigative inquiry as high in the food chain as FBI Director Comey and Asst. FBI Director McCabe.  However, FBI Agent Peter Strzok was the lead point of contact for John Brennan in the creation of the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA).  It was noted that Strzok actually did much of the ICA authorship from the perspective of the FBI; therefore Strzok’s work reaches deep into the motives of Brennan.

Similarly, on the DOJ-NSD side – Bruce Ohr remains under control.  Like Strzok, Mr. Ohr possesses key knowledge related to the National Security Division of the DOJ and the interactions with Christopher Steele and more importantly Fusion-GPS.  Again, it is not coincidental that Ohr was demoted twice, yet his overall employment never terminated.

Bruce Ohr can connect the motives of John P Carlin (former NSD head), along with Mary McCord (she replaced Carlin October 2016), Sally Yates – who ran the big overall picture of the DOJ-NSD and protected the NSD from inspector general oversight; as well as Loretta Lynch.  During the 2015 and 2016 activities of the DOJ-NSD Bruce Ohr was the #4 person in the Main Justice hierarchy [1. Lynch, 2. Yates, 3.Carlin/McCord, then 4. Ohr].

The statement today from Rod Rosenstein:

“If anyone did infiltrate or surveil participants in a presidential campaign for inappropriate purposes, we need to know about it and take appropriate action.”

This should be viewed with all of the aforementioned facts as the foundation.  There is a ton of investigative evidence unknown to the media and anyone outside of the work of both Michael Horowtiz and John Huber.

The media has spent a year polishing the pedestal of Rod Rosenstein.  It would be almost impossible, at least stunningly transparent in the hypocrisy therein, for them to attempt to tear down his credibility now.

Executive Branch leadership received the IG Draft Report on DOJ and FBI conduct surrounding the Clinton investigation last Thursday.  Given the sensitivity of the issues involved, there is no doubt the President would be briefed on those findings most likely by Don McGahn (WH Counsel) and Chief-of-Staff John Kelly.

PS. If you think POTUS wrote the specific language in the tweets earlier today, I have a great deal on some South Florida real estate for ya…

217 Responses to Former CIA Director John Brennan Quotes Cicero While DOJ Expands IG FISA Abuse Investigation…

  1. PocaMAGAjunta says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Every action by the narcissistic left is projection. All they know is themselves. Trapped inside their own heads, unable to let their real motives known, they can only solve problems through deceit. Unfortunately they will never see how ridiculous their arguments have become. It will be too late when they realize their only options are fight or flight.

    • True Treeper says:
      May 20, 2018 at 10:19 pm

      Was just thinking the same thing! How funny it is that both Brennan and Comey have this thing about tweeting out the words of historical figures….and how they don’t get how dumb and hollow their “proclamations” from on high sound.

      I guess that’s one of the weaknesses of these socio paths…they don’t really have any feel for true human emotions….when caught they defend themselves with a tin ear…not aware of how transparent their deceit is to all of us.

  2. kevlarskave says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    injustice often arises also through chicanery, that is, through an over-subtle and even fraudulent construction of the law.

  3. maga2004 says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Sundance, how about a “hot” land deal in Leilani Estates, Island of Hawaii!

  4. NJF says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    The media has spent a year polishing the pedestal of Rod Rosenstein. It would be almost impossible, at least stunningly transparent in the hypocrisy therein, for them to attempt to tear down his credibility now.

    Snort.

    Screen capped this baby for future enjoyment.

  5. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    popcorn…. check
    oil… check
    salt…check
    water…check
    comfy chair….check
    expanding waistline Thanksgiving meal pants… check

    let the conflagration begin!

  6. nzpete says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    This is simply superb (the analysis by SD). I’m always grateful to read his interpretation of current events, as they can on the surface seem to be perplexing.
    He adds clarity to a confusing situation. It’s uplifting!

  7. Delibero says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    I wonder if sundance thinks poker face Brennan is calling a bluff with an empty hand or does he:

    1. feel confident that he has fully covered his dirty filthy tracks

    2. confident he still has several corrupt insiders working diligently to conceal the irrefutable evidence regarding this despicable political scandal..

    3..believe a desperate Mueller–Weissmann–Rod frame job on Trump is pending

    4 believe Brennan’s Trump derangement syndrome has led him into a crazed fantasy world where he still believes he has some power left to stop the broad investigatory avalanche that is just beginning to gain momentum and head down the mountain directly for him and all the other willing participants that caused it.

    5. Other reasons

  8. Martin says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Cicero? More like the arrogance of Shelley’s Ozymandias.

    And on the pedestal these words appear:
    ‘My name is Ozymandias, king of kings;
    Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!’
    Nothing beside remains. Round the decay
    Of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare
    The lone and level sands stretch far away.

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      May 20, 2018 at 10:27 pm

      Yep. Rather than quoting Cicero, perhaps Brennan should read the writing on the wall, as in Daniel 5:17-28:

      17 Then Daniel answered and said before the king, Let thy gifts be to thyself, and give thy rewards to another; yet I will read the writing unto the king, and make known to him the interpretation.

      18 O thou king, the most high God gave Nebuchadnezzar thy father a kingdom, and majesty, and glory, and honour:

      19 And for the majesty that he gave him, all people, nations, and languages, trembled and feared before him: whom he would he slew; and whom he would he kept alive; and whom he would he set up; and whom he would he put down.

      20 But when his heart was lifted up, and his mind hardened in pride, he was deposed from his kingly throne, and they took his glory from him:

      21 And he was driven from the sons of men; and his heart was made like the beasts, and his dwelling was with the wild asses: they fed him with grass like oxen, and his body was wet with the dew of heaven; till he knew that the most high God ruled in the kingdom of men, and that he appointeth over it whomsoever he will.

      22 And thou his son, O Belshazzar, hast not humbled thine heart, though thou knewest all this;

      23 But hast lifted up thyself against the Lord of heaven; and they have brought the vessels of his house before thee, and thou, and thy lords, thy wives, and thy concubines, have drunk wine in them; and thou hast praised the gods of silver, and gold, of brass, iron, wood, and stone, which see not, nor hear, nor know: and the God in whose hand thy breath is, and whose are all thy ways, hast thou not glorified:

      24 Then was the part of the hand sent from him; and this writing was written.

      25 And this is the writing that was written, Mene, Mene, Tekel, Upharsin.

      26 This is the interpretation of the thing: Mene; God hath numbered thy kingdom, and finished it.

      27 Tekel; Thou art weighed in the balances, and art found wanting.

      28 Peres; Thy kingdom is divided, and given to the Medes and Persians.

  9. Msher says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Is Mueller going to try to give immunity for things Huber will later charge Comey or Brennan for as crimes? That will raise interesting legal questions.

  10. cthulhu says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Brennan’s Twitter page describes himself as: “Former CIA Director (2013-17). Nonpartisan American who is very concerned about our collective future.”

    I can well understand how spending too much time reading the Koran might get one confused about word-order and such.

    I’m sure he meant to say: “Former CIA Director (2013-17). Collectivist anti-American who is very concerned about our nonpartisan future.”

  11. Bonitabaycane says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    The flak we are catching from Brennan means our President is directly over the target.

  12. joeknuckles says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    What’s the matter, John? Are you afraid of a little investigation? Trump wasn’t scared, why are you?

  13. Paco Loco says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Sharyl lays out the historical timeline for the Obama/Clinton anti Trump operations.

    https://sharylattkisson.com/2018/05/20/collusion-against-trump-timeline/

    • stats guy says:
      May 20, 2018 at 10:35 pm

      I just read that. This goes back so far, into the primaries. The Ukraine connection looks like the start. And it just built from there. You can see how much dis-info, mis-direction, and just plain lying has gone on. And what an interconnected effort…a network effort.

      Since the Left controls DC and the ‘press’ it is remarkable that Trump is still standing.

      People of the Left, like Wittes, would have been perfectly happy with Romney, or Bush III…any RINO for that matter. He and his friends think they are upholding democracy. That’s how left they are. Using the word to mean only what your own world view dictates.

  14. AustinPrisoner says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Brennan, what is your damage, gurl? Such a nasty, miserable, trash-talking, constipated-looking Loser. Your tweets signal your desperation. Obama cannot save his damsel in distress. Oh my.

  15. Jim in TN says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Can the DOJ’s IG investigate the CIA?

    Should he limit himself to just the FBI, when signs show the broader DOJ is involved?

  16. Amy1212 says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    The black hats know that POTUS signed this EO in preparation of the big ugly being revealed.

    https://americandigitalnews.com/2018/03/03/executive-orders-sedition-treason-espionage-court-martials-military-tribunals/#.WwIsQVopChA

  17. littleflower481 says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    To me, it sounded like Brennan was talking about himself with that quote This man is seriously demented. He sounds like he has gone insane.

  18. Scarlet says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Arrogant to the end.

  19. Jane Smith says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    So, I heard that Brennan converted to Islam when he was working in Saudi Arabia.
    Perhaps he should go back there and make a stand for gay rights.
    Especially gay marriage.
    He should demand that they bake cakes for gay marriage events.
    That would prove that, although he converted to Islam, he still holds American values.

  20. Lucille says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    There are likely some choice words in here to fit the occasion…

    ROMAN INSULTS HANDOUT
    https://www.ou.edu/ludilatini/insultshandoutFall2003.htm

    This seems appropriate” sterculinum publicum!

  21. Octavia says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Best not to note quote Cicero, in view of, himself and his descendants continuous attempts to overthrow, usurp or undermine Caesar (the highest position in a sometimes Republic). However, IMHO fitting for someone attempting to overthrow the Republic of the United States. Keep digging the hole you are in deeper Brennan!

  22. Seneca the Elder says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    We now know for sure that Brennan is a fan of the work of Sundance and a regular at the Tree House.

  24. Cat Lady says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    What painting is that, with the faces superimposed?? The Roman painting?? I’ve seen it here before and I can’t figure out what it is to save my life!! I think there’s a lot in it!!

  25. Curt says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    I have a quote for all these deep state careerist bureaucrats, “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor”… 9th commandment. Its obvious these leftist criminals have little use for Jesus or even the tenants he followed. It goes against EVERYTHING they stand for!

  26. EbonyRaptor says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Quoting Bugs Bunny “What a maroon”.

  27. Christine says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Brennan is getting absolutely hammered in the comments to his tweet + his more recent one.

    Comments include this great quote by Tacitus:

    “Crime, once exposed, has no refuge but in audacity”, which is precisely how Brennan is acting.

    I’m astonished his lawyer hasn’t told him to keep his mouth shut.

  28. Payday says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    And If nothing else…Brennan sure has been persistent.

  29. SmilinJackAbbott says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Was PDJT involved in the announced decisions by the DoJ because if he wasn’t Rosenstein usurped The President’s authority. President Trump said he would make this official on Monday. To me that means he will decide and order the DoJ how things will move forward. If Rosenstein bypassed President Trump and unilaterally decided this course of action without Trump’s approval that is not OK.

  30. jahealy says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Brennan’s ferocious yet hollow threats are reminiscent of garden variety ISIS threats and the tiresome threats always emanating from the leaders of Iran. Brennan needs to come down from his Obama/Muslim 8-year high and realize the tenets of Christianity and law and order have been restored in Trump’s America.

    You and yours were so close, John, to that fundamental change you lusted for, but now you’re screwed and soon to be tattooed.

  31. A2 says:
    May 20, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Who knew Brennan has a sense of humor.

    (Sundance got old John’s knickers in a twist)

    I’m having a laugh.

