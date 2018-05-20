Former CIA Director John Brennan Quotes Cicero While DOJ Expands IG FISA Abuse Investigation…

[Read To End] Former CIA Director John Brennan took to twitter today in response to President Trump’s notification of a formal intent to request DOJ review of politicization of the United States intelligence apparatus:

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself.”

“For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.” ~ Marcus Tullius Cicero

You see, we’ve been in this battle for quite some time…. POTUS just expanded the war.

In response to President Trump’s zippo ignition:

….The DOJ releases the following statement:

Notice how the DOJ statement is worded. The Third Phase of the IG investigation, the FISA abuse investigation, is now expanded to include “whether the FBI held a political motive in the counterintelligence investigation.”

This is the origination letter from the IG regarding the Phase Three investigation:

A few key points to remember against the backdrop of: “whether the FBI held a political motive in the counterintelligence investigation.”

First, both DOJ Deputy (National Security Division) Bruce Ohr, and FBI Agent Peter Strzok are still under the employ of the DOJ and FBI respectively.

Each of these outlined people, Bruce and Peter, would have direct first-hand knowledge as to the answer of the motivations behind the FBI counterintelligence operation; and the use of the FISA court to seek surveillance authority therein.

This is key to understanding the forward aspects of an internal criminal investigation, against the backdrop that the original intent of the IG review (Clinton email investigation) is complete. Bruce Ohr and Peter Strzok were removed at least seven months ago from any official DOJ and FBI duty. Yet, against the backdrop of INSD and IG investigations they both remain in employment limbo. That doesn’t happen accidentally.

There is a purposeful reasoning for retention of two clearly outlined figures central to the OIG and INSD review. Both Ohr and Strzok are entwined in the larger -likely corrupt- intelligence aspects of “Crossfire Hurricane”. What I mean to say is they have specific knowledge valuable to IG Horowitz, the FBI Inspection Division, and any ongoing criminal investigation of U.S. Attorney John Huber.

Secondly, it is important to remember there is a massive amount of evidence within the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages that has been intentionally redacted. As previously outlined it is likely U.S. Attorney John Huber was the person doing the redactions; and it should be noted that curiously no-one in the committees that matter (Nunes, Goodlatte, Grassley) have ever asked for those text message redactions to be removed.

The text message redactions are likely due to Huber’s desire to preserve the integrity of his criminal evidence, while still complying with congressional oversight demands. This is where the oft forgotten John Lausch comes into play.

The usurping ‘black hats’, those remaining inside the apparatus as well as those who exited in/around the message releases, have no idea what is behind the redactions in those text messages. Those redactions are there for a reason; and I would again draw attention to the origination of the message material in December 2017. At the time of their release no-one was asking for them…. The release of the messages was purposeful.

Lastly, it should be noted the exit of DOJ/FBI lawyer Lisa Page and former FBI chief legal counsel James Baker, happened two weeks prior to the release of the IG review outline on the Clinton investigation. Obviously, Page and Baker had exhausted their usefulness; and transparently obvious by the immediate employment alignment with James Baker, there was no legal immunity deal for prior cooperation. [Baker went to work for Benjamin Wittes, a 2016 guiding hand in the DOJ usurpation and friend of James Comey]

What also appears obvious is that Page and Baker could only take the investigative inquiry as high in the food chain as FBI Director Comey and Asst. FBI Director McCabe. However, FBI Agent Peter Strzok was the lead point of contact for John Brennan in the creation of the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA). It was noted that Strzok actually did much of the ICA authorship from the perspective of the FBI; therefore Strzok’s work reaches deep into the motives of Brennan.

Similarly, on the DOJ-NSD side – Bruce Ohr remains under control. Like Strzok, Mr. Ohr possesses key knowledge related to the National Security Division of the DOJ and the interactions with Christopher Steele and more importantly Fusion-GPS. Again, it is not coincidental that Ohr was demoted twice, yet his overall employment never terminated.

Bruce Ohr can connect the motives of John P Carlin (former NSD head), along with Mary McCord (she replaced Carlin October 2016), Sally Yates – who ran the big overall picture of the DOJ-NSD and protected the NSD from inspector general oversight; as well as Loretta Lynch. During the 2015 and 2016 activities of the DOJ-NSD Bruce Ohr was the #4 person in the Main Justice hierarchy [1. Lynch, 2. Yates, 3.Carlin/McCord, then 4. Ohr].

The statement today from Rod Rosenstein:

“If anyone did infiltrate or surveil participants in a presidential campaign for inappropriate purposes, we need to know about it and take appropriate action.”

This should be viewed with all of the aforementioned facts as the foundation. There is a ton of investigative evidence unknown to the media and anyone outside of the work of both Michael Horowtiz and John Huber.

The media has spent a year polishing the pedestal of Rod Rosenstein. It would be almost impossible, at least stunningly transparent in the hypocrisy therein, for them to attempt to tear down his credibility now.

Executive Branch leadership received the IG Draft Report on DOJ and FBI conduct surrounding the Clinton investigation last Thursday. Given the sensitivity of the issues involved, there is no doubt the President would be briefed on those findings most likely by Don McGahn (WH Counsel) and Chief-of-Staff John Kelly.

