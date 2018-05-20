President Trump Tweets Official Investigative Request To DOJ Forthcoming…

Those who have followed the events over the past two years closely know what the final tweet -in a series of sequenced tweets- from President Trump indicates:

#TheBigUgly

Beginning with the confirmation of DNI Dan Coats in March 2017, a series of carefully planned sequential steps have been implemented – preparing the groundwork to expose the biggest political scandal in the history of the U.S. government: You can call it a soft-coup, or you can call it politicization and weaponization of the DOJ and FBI, but the end result is the same – the intentional effort to manipulate, influence, and ultimately subvert an election for the presidency of the United States.

From a series of POTUS Tweets today it would appear the Big Ugly is ignited.

Former Obama administration officials knowingly and willfully conspired with allies in strategic intelligence positions to target their political opposition.

Simultaneously, some of the same officials knowingly and willfully conspired to allow and ignore unlawful conduct, including the use of federal government agencies, by their political allies to assist the political goals of Hillary Clinton.

After a year of denying the actions were taking place; and after a year of investigative sunlight proving those actions did actually take place; the former Obama officials moved from a strategy of denial to a strategy of justification. However, at the same time as they are now justifying their conduct, they are still trying to remove the primary threat, President Donald Trump.

The Inspector General has released the draft report on the DOJ and FBI conduct in the corrupt Hillary Clinton classified email investigation. Within two weeks the draft IG report will be made public, and the full sunlight of prior DOJ and FBI conduct will become visible.

There is a strategic sequencing to the approach of President Trump and those within congress who have been investigating the same issues. Key human resources have been put into place to help expose the corruption (ex. Ezra Cohen-Watnick). Additionally, several key former Obama career officials agreed to cooperate in exposing the corruption (ex. Admiral Mike Rogers, NSA); and a few have been moved into place within the Trump administration (ex. Dana Boente).

The fraudulent story behind the DNC server is directly connected to the fraudulent story behind the vast Russian conspiracy. Recent releases from inside congressional committees have been strategically timed to coincide with this phase of exposing the Obama-Clinton-DNC scheme. {See Here}. None of this is happenstance, this is all strategically timed and coordinated.

If using intelligence assets to conduct surveillance on the Trump campaign was based on the premise of concern with Russian contacts etc. – then why were John and Tony Podesta’s contacts with multiple foreign government’s, including payments therein which were not reported, overlooked?

Why were the speaking engagements by Bill Clinton not investigated for the same reasons given to launch counterintelligence investigations against Trump campaign officials?

These issues cannot be reconciled/justified.

Only one campaign was targeted, Donald Trump. Only one campaign was under surveillance by the FBI under false and conspicuously fraudulent reasoning.

The IG report will lay bare the ideological motives, and the specifically designed plan, by the FBI to exonerate Hillary Clinton.

That IG report is finished. It is being reviewed prior to finalized print.

The last phase of the identified IG report is the FISA court abuse by the same government officials who weaponized the intelligence apparatus. That IG investigation has also been ongoing as an outcropping of the original January 2017 origin.

It is within this OIG investigation where the fraudulent Russian conspiracy scheme, and the exhaustive weaponization of the intelligence apparatus therein, will be revealed.

Timing is everything:

The Obama administration officials are going bananas.

The Democrat politicians who participated in the weaponization plan are also going bananas.

Deep State is deeply triggered.

Welcome to the biggest political battle in U.S. history.

#TheBigUgly.

Advertisements