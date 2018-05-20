President Trump Tweets Official Investigative Request To DOJ Forthcoming…

Those who have followed the events over the past two years closely know what the final tweet -in a series of sequenced tweets- from President Trump indicates:
Beginning with the confirmation of DNI Dan Coats in March 2017, a series of carefully planned sequential steps have been implemented – preparing the groundwork to expose the biggest political scandal in the history of the U.S. government: You can call it a soft-coup, or you can call it politicization and weaponization of the DOJ and FBI, but the end result is the same – the intentional effort to manipulate, influence, and ultimately subvert an election for the presidency of the United States.
From a series of POTUS Tweets today it would appear the Big Ugly is ignited.
Former Obama administration officials knowingly and willfully conspired with allies in strategic intelligence positions to target their political opposition.
Simultaneously, some of the same officials knowingly and willfully conspired to allow and ignore unlawful conduct, including the use of federal government agencies, by their political allies to assist the political goals of Hillary Clinton.
After a year of denying the actions were taking place; and after a year of investigative sunlight proving those actions did actually take place; the former Obama officials moved from a strategy of denial to a strategy of justification. However, at the same time as they are now justifying their conduct, they are still trying to remove the primary threat, President Donald Trump.
The Inspector General has released the draft report on the DOJ and FBI conduct in the corrupt Hillary Clinton classified email investigation. Within two weeks the draft IG report will be made public, and the full sunlight of prior DOJ and FBI conduct will become visible.
There is a strategic sequencing to the approach of President Trump and those within congress who have been investigating the same issues. Key human resources have been put into place to help expose the corruption (ex. Ezra Cohen-Watnick). Additionally, several key former Obama career officials agreed to cooperate in exposing the corruption (ex. Admiral Mike Rogers, NSA); and a few have been moved into place within the Trump administration (ex. Dana Boente).
The fraudulent story behind the DNC server is directly connected to the fraudulent story behind the vast Russian conspiracy. Recent releases from inside congressional committees have been strategically timed to coincide with this phase of exposing the Obama-Clinton-DNC scheme. {See Here}. None of this is happenstance, this is all strategically timed and coordinated.
If using intelligence assets to conduct surveillance on the Trump campaign was based on the premise of concern with Russian contacts etc. – then why were John and Tony Podesta’s contacts with multiple foreign government’s, including payments therein which were not reported, overlooked?
Why were the speaking engagements by Bill Clinton not investigated for the same reasons given to launch counterintelligence investigations against Trump campaign officials?
These issues cannot be reconciled/justified.
Only one campaign was targeted, Donald Trump. Only one campaign was under surveillance by the FBI under false and conspicuously fraudulent reasoning.
The IG report will lay bare the ideological motives, and the specifically designed plan, by the FBI to exonerate Hillary Clinton.
That IG report is finished. It is being reviewed prior to finalized print.
The last phase of the identified IG report is the FISA court abuse by the same government officials who weaponized the intelligence apparatus. That IG investigation has also been ongoing as an outcropping of the original January 2017 origin.
It is within this OIG investigation where the fraudulent Russian conspiracy scheme, and the exhaustive weaponization of the intelligence apparatus therein, will be revealed.
Timing is everything:
The Obama administration officials are going bananas.
The Democrat politicians who participated in the weaponization plan are also going bananas.
Deep State is deeply triggered.
Welcome to the biggest political battle in U.S. history.
#TheBigUgly.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Like is was planned?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wooow…..I will eat my hat if that is the case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too. I sure thought RR was a Rat.
LikeLike
Honestly I’m still not convinced he isn’t.
LikeLike
He isn’t either. He’s contemplating fate right now.
LikeLike
exactly…more sharp thinking by Sundance.
LikeLike
For the impatient and “24D chess” bashers….
QUOTE:
“Beginning with the confirmation of DNI Dan Coats in March 2017, a series of CAREFULLY PLANNED SEQUENTIAL STEPS HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED (emphasis mine) – preparing the groundwork to expose the biggest political scandal in the history of the U.S. government”
– Sundance
Reread this. Now reread it again. And again. And again. And again…
….until you understand that you can’t just open fire and start the battle without CAREFULLY prepping for it beforehand.
LikeLike
This is the most dangerous time. The traitors are flammable and the Zippo is lite. Protect the President at all cost. It is that serious. Lives are really at risk now. Brennan has it in him to always have a final option. I don’t put it past the “group” to go there. Does anyone think “that” is off limits to the conspirators?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brennan is NOTHING compared to this man! Our President has PATRIOTS like him, General Flynn, Admiral Jackson, Secretary of State Pompeo, General Mattis General Dumford and others ready willing and able to do what needs to be done for our President!
All he asks of us is our support and prayers. Sleep well my fellow Treeper!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Agreed. Brennan is threatening PDJT in tweets. Nobody knows if he has a secret gangs working for him.
LikeLike
It was a long time ago but I seem to remember that at the time the RNC agreed to support Reagan if he would put GHWB (champion of the NWO) on the ticket as veep.
For quite a while I’ve thought that the the attempt to kill Reagan was an attempt by the corruptocrats to elevate GHWB to the presidency. Perhaps I am wrong, but I hope PDJT has a food taster
LikeLike
It’s been an option since the escalator ride.
LikeLike
They had Operation Crossfire; I propose Operation Nuke Em…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I want to do to the conspirators the same thing Roseanne got WhoreMe to admit she left her husband do on video except I want to do it with the Law. Right up their asses. Hard with No KY.
LikeLike
We’ve been intellectually and mentally prepared for this moment by the Big Treep for months.
Honestly, I doubted it would come on more than one occassion, but I was carefully guided back into the fold by many of my fellow Treeps.
It begins. The Big Ugly. Burn it down.
Imho
LikeLiked by 1 person
Treeperin Training, you are correct! It begins tomorrow!
LikeLike
Operation Zippo commences in 3.2….
LikeLike
So, should us ordinary grunts be locked and loaded?
ie, might this get physical, do you think (anyone)?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t know about you but I always keep a few mags loaded.
LikeLike
Most people don’t even know it’s going on. So no there won’t be any uprisings in the streets, YET. Might change at any time though so be ready!
LikeLike
The left is loud and stupid—-full of threats, demands and destructive mob-type violence.
But should they be ignorant enough to start something—you know which side is armed to the teeth.
I sleep quite well at night—God is in control, DJT in the WH and my loaded Glock in the nightstand.
Try us-
LikeLike
“So, should us ordinary grunts be locked and loaded?
ie, might this get physical, do you think (anyone)?”
Why should it get physical? We are a nation of laws. We all follow the rule of law. They broke the law. They go to jail. Its as simple as that.
Although, that being said, I predict you will see some Republicans hemming and hawing tomorrow against the demand by Trump for the DOJ to investigate the putting of a political spy into a campaign.
These politicians sense their gravy train ride is over. It will be interesting to see how they react tomorrow. We already know how McCain will react and Graham, unless they see the handwriting on the wall for themselves and have enough sense to keep quiet.
LikeLike
The Big Ugly is f—ing beautiful, just beautiful!
Bring it you dumb M-Fckers
LikeLiked by 3 people
lol
LikeLike
Warner drew a line in the sand by supporting DOJ sandbagging of the docs. Finally our President has had enough. What Muller try to do something big tomorrow. I hope Rosie gets fired. Just him, and no one else for now at least. The guy is conflicted as anything and Sessions should appoint someone else who will get the job done.
LikeLike
I worry about domestic terror, big school shooting, a ship attacked. . . . some tragic distraction.
LikeLike
The American people have erected a place of honor for you sir. Dont fret your cohorts wont miss out but since you are such a narcissist you get to be first.
LikeLike
Yes maam? Oh well the American people have made you something special, fit for a queen such as yourself. Dont worry, your pretty head …oh never mind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
After a year of rope-a-dope, it just turned and here comes the knock out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Check the Twitter replies…as ever, anti Pres Trump tweets at the top, but these people really live in a separate reality.
LikeLike
Well so much for a boring Sunday. Thanks Sundance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Battle for America. May the good Lord in His infinite wisdom protect all those on the side of truth and justice and most especially PDJT
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen. Prayer is a big part of this fight against evil.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All the moonbeam leftists are just now realizing that for the past year and half, That’s Donald Trump PLAYING NICE.
Wait till they see what he looks like pissed off.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My humble opinion – our First Lady is home from the hospital. Possibly the big ugly was delayed because of doctor visits and tests. The President needed to be there as a supportive husband 100%.
His can now get this started.
LikeLiked by 1 person
GeeWhiz Deep State, calm down, the expanded investigation is to PROTECT you !
LikeLiked by 2 people
I remember a lawyer saying two things that have stuck with me. You don’t ask a witness a question that you don’t know the answer to… and it’s easy to escalate but harder to de-escalate. Trump has all the cards and he knows who is hiding aces up their sleeves. I truly believe this is the start.
Pompeo in an interview at the Reagan National Defense Forum talked about how he thought Trump’s tweets were a positive.
Paraphrasing Pompeo, he said that how people reacted to the tweets globally helps us to understand them. Trump and his team are watching the reactions. I’m on an inferior device or I would have pulled the quote because it says it in detail.
That interview was why I knew Pompeo as Sec. of State was a decent choice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I come down firmly, and as forcefully as someone in my position is able, on the side of President Donald J. Trump.
LikeLike
I kind of have to wonder why Trump tweeted this out a day before he plans on officially asking for the investigation? To flush someone out?
LikeLike
Can anybody remember, or find the video from one of President Trump’s rallies, where he nonchalantly said “There will be an investigation, of the investigation.”
?
LikeLike
Our President’s tweet calling for an investigation tells me IMO:
He knows everything.
He is in charge and in control.
As a master of timing, he waited until the right moment to pull the trigger.
God speed Mr. President. You have my total support, faith, and prayers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
THE REAL “DEEP THROAT” ????
RICHARD OBER was born in about 1921. He studied at Harvard University with Ben Bradlee. After graduating in 1943 Ober joined the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) he became a liaison with the anti-Fascist underground in Nazi-occupied Europe.
After the Second World War Ober joined the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). For over 20 years he served under James Angleton as his chief counter-intelligence deputy. According to Angus Mackenzie, Ober was a senior figure in the special operations branch, that “carried out wiretaps, break-ins, and burglaries as authorized by their superiors”. The liaison between the special operations unit and Richard Helms, director of the CIA, was Ober. Mackenzie quotes one senior CIA source as saying: “Ober had unique and very confidential access to Helms. I always assumed he was mucking about with Americans who were abroad and then would come back, people like the Black Panthers.”
In June 1970, Richard Nixon held a meeting with J. Edgar Hoover, Richard Helms and the heads of army and navy intelligence. Nixon wanted better intelligence on “revolutionary activism”. The result was Operation Chaos. Ober was put in charge of the operation. He was given an office in the White House and worked closely with Nixon, H. R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman.
NIXON WAS UNAWARE THAT OBER WAS PLACED IN THE WHITE HOUSE TO SPY ON HIS ADMINISTRATION. In her book, “Katharine the Great”, Deborah Davis argued that it was during this period that Ober gathered information on Nixon’s illegal activities. Ober discovered that Richard Nixon was trying to undermine the power of the CIA. It was therefore decided to bring him down. OBER THEREFORE BECAME DEEP THROAT AND PROVIDED INFORMATION TO CIA ASSETS BEN BRADLEE AND BOB WOODWARD.
In February, 1973, Richard Nixon sacked Richard Helms as director of the CIA. His deputy, Thomas H. Karamessines, resigned in protest. Nixon now appointed James Schlesinger as the new director of the CIA. Schlesinger was heard to say: “The clandestine service was Helms’s Praetorian Guard. It had too much influence in the Agency and was too powerful within the government. I am going to cut it down to size.” This he did and over the next three months over 7 per cent of CIA officers lost their jobs.
On 9th May, 1973, James Schlesinger issued a directive to all CIA employees: “I have ordered all senior operating officials of this Agency to report to me immediately on any activities now going on, or might have gone on in the past, which might be considered to be outside the legislative charter of this Agency. I hereby direct every person presently employed by CIA to report to me on any such activities of which he has knowledge. I invite all ex-employees to do the same. Anyone who has such information should call my secretary and say that he wishes to talk to me about “activities outside the CIA’s charter”. As a result of this information Ober was transferred to the National Security Council. One source claims that Ober wasn’t fired because, he was “too embarrassing, too hot.”
http://spartacus-educational.com/JFKober.htm
**********************
Katharine the Great : Katharine Graham and Her Washington Post Empire
By Deborah Davis
THE BOOK THEY TRIED TO SUPPRESS …
When the first edition of Katharine the Great was published, Katharine Graham had it pulled from the bookstores and pulped. But Deborah Davis sued the publishers for censoring her book, and won. Now this new, updated edition goes beyond Watergate all the way through Contragate, and shows how the Washington Post has changed during the Reagan-Bush years.
Although Katharine Graham is surely one of the most powerful women in the world, few people are aware of the extent of her influence. World leaders meet with her; presidents meet with her; anyone moving up in the circles of power in the nation’s capital tries to meet with the owner of the Washington Post – Newsweek communications conglomerate.
Katharine the Great is the story of a woman born into wealth and power. Her husband, the brilliant, mercurial Philip Graham, became the publisher of her father’s paper, the Post, while she settled down to home life. But by the 1950s Philip Graham was battling manic depression, and in 1963 he committed suicide.
Middle-aged and inexperienced, Katharine Graham took over the newspaper. Together with Ben Bradlee she made the Post successful and powerful, publishing the Pentagon Papers and pursuing the Watergate investigation that led to Richard Nixon’s resignation. After Watergate, the Post- and Kay Graham – became an institution, a fourth branch of government.
Paperback: 400 pages
Publisher: Inst for Media Analysis; 3 edition (October 1, 1991)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 0941781135
ISBN-13: 978-0941781138
LikeLike
One hour ago;
John O. Brennan@JohnBrennan
“Senator McConnell & Speaker Ryan: If Mr. Trump continues along this disastrous path, you will bear major responsibility for the harm done to our democracy. You do a great disservice to our Nation & the Republican Party if you continue to enable Mr. Trump’s self-serving actions.”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Boom! Boom! “Fireworks”, Sundance! FIREWORKS 🙂
LikeLike
A lot of people will find God in the coming days,……………………..now that they know their azz belongs to Trump.
LikeLike
Guess what Crying Chuck! Our Lion is taking on your beloved “IC”.
PS: why there was not more absolute outrage when Chuckie made this statement is telling.
LikeLike
To all the people thinking President Trump doesn’t play games, may I remind you that he wrote the….
Wait a minute, actually, he made a deal that someone else write The Art of The Deal.
Think about that.
LikeLike
There are a few other items that need to be concurrently investigated:
The HRC bathroom server, the CGI money laundering, Scalia who wrote a scathing dissent saying Special Councils were unconstitutional, the DNC kiddy stuff, the June 29 2016 Tarmac meeting, the July 7 & 8 2016 cop ambushes, the July 10 2016 Seth Rich ambush, etc. etc.
Leave no stone unturned.
2015 DNC EMAIL (For your enjoyment) ….. March 22, 2015 titled “Hillary actions / unpleasant odor.” “People tell me that Hillary is acting ‘like a retard’ since her head injury,” wrote Podesta on March 22, 2015. “Frankly, considering her normal behavior, I’m surprised anyone noticed! (this is a joke!) Have someone talk to her doctor and see if there’s anything he can give her.” “Also, I’ve noticed she’s had an ‘odor’ lately,” he continued. “It reminds me of a combination of boiled cabbage, urine and farts. I’m guessing it’s either connected to her fall or simply the fact that she rarely bathes.” “Outside of encouraging her to take a shower once in a while, I don’t know what to do about this. — any suggestions would be appreciated.”
2016 PODESTA EMAIL (needs to be investigated)
(3 days before Scalia passed away at Texas ranch)
From: John Podesta [mailto:john.podesta@gmail.com]
Sent: Tuesday, February 09, 2016 4:36 PM
To: Steve Elmendorf
Subject: Thanks
“Didn’t think wet works meant pool parties at the Vineyard.”
From:elmendorf@teamsubjectmatter.com
To: john.podesta@gmail.com
Date: 2016-02-09 20:56
Subject: RE: Thanks
“I am all in
Sounds like it will be a bad nite, we all need to buckle up and double down”
June 29 2016 Tarmac mtg
***** Around the time of beginning of Operation Crossfire Hurricane?
July 5, 2016 Comey exhonerates HRC after listing her crimes
July 5, 2016 Carter Page in Russia
July 5 2016 HRC and Obama fly together to NC campaign event
(Two hours after Comey press conference)
July 7 & 8 2016 Multiple Cops ambushed in Dallas, MN, MO, GA, Baton Rouge
July 10 2016 Seth Rich ambushed
LikeLike
By the way remember that Podesta used password for his password. Not sure if he has changed it yet but it didn’t take a $100,000,000 Mueller Special Council to investigate the hacking of his emails.
LikeLike
This is going to be fun.
Splodey heads tomorrow.
Bring it on President Trump.
LikeLike
So this week I got a fancy & pretty new shovel, purple & white paisley handle that cuts thru dirt like butter. I have named it “Sylvia.” (I’m not sure how it whacks, though…) This AM I go to work in the yard with my shovel, end up out for 5 hours and come back to POTUS’s tweet…AMAZING!!! the tweet…
I pray for safety for those fighting & exposing as the swamp creatures are thrashing and ready to inflict….
LikeLike
Soon people
Soon we’ll find out if we the people own this country & it’s government, or if a globalist cabal, along with it’s political & media minions, own it
If people, & I’m talking VIP people, are allowed to escape true justice, & if globalist money is allowed to continue to permeate & influence our politicians, we the people will have lost
This is a major turning point in our country. This is a battle for all the marbles
Are we the people adults who demand the truth, demand justice & demand to choose our own destinies no matter our political affiliation, or are we child like sheeple, too weak willed to handle the truth & too submissive to progressive politics / culture & the global money which controls it?
That’s the ultimate question
Soon people. Soon we’ll know
LikeLike
The fact that the DOJ tried to set up Nunes to take the fall for leaks to the media on this past Friday means that Rosenstein failed his test and is toast.
If Sessions doesn’t take the ball and run with it tomorrow, he will be toast as well.
Godspeed President Trump.
LikeLike