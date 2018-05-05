Patriots Charge – Legal Fund For Trump Campaign Aide Michael Caputo Raises Over a Quarter Million Dollars…

Last week former campaign aide for President Trump, Michael Caputo, made headlines when he testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee and outlined the personal impacts as a person caught up in the ridiculous frenzy of the Russian conspiracy narrative and the Special Counsel investigation. Mr. Michael Caputo finished his frustrated congressional remarks saying: “God damn you to hell.”
People began to take note; many, perhaps for the first time. The personal impact upon the life of an ordinary citizen was explained by Mr. Caputo on a few TV shows, where he outlined the jaw-dropping financial costs incurred as a witness in the insufferable investigation. An investigation based on abject nonsense and left-wing conspiracy theory.
Mr. Caputo and his family were on the precipice of financial ruin. Patriots took note. As of this writing over 5,300 people responded to a GoFundMe fundraising effort and almost $260,000 was raised in the past three days. [SEE HERE]
People are seeing through all of this BS. They are angry and fed up. God bless him. He truly doesn’t deserve this.
THIS….
is AWESOMESAUCE!
What really touched me and many Americans was the fact that he and his family were most likely going to sell their home which meant he couldn’t be next to his father who they were taking care of.
No man should ever be put in this situation for helping get our incredible President elected. Thank you 🙏 to all the Patriots that stepped up for him and his family!
His Go to ”Hell” statement should be made into an Election campaign advertisement targeting all Democrat senator districts. It could be run in local papers – many people read the local papers – and even as a T.V. ad with voice-over.
The everyday American will see himself or herself in his situation and what they did to him and his family.
Go, Patriots! Well done.
(Give me ten thousand reasons I don’ hang out with lawyers.)
I am a lawyer and I agree with most gripes against lawyers. But this is not Caputo’s lawyers’ fault. It is politicians and prosecutors’ fault – the ones calling witnesses. They may themselves be lawyers, but they are pursuing political goals not legal ones.
Don’t you mean the ones trying to railroad Caputo because their panties are in a twist because HilLIARy couldn’t hang on to a sure win??
(Give me ten thousand reasons I don’ hang out with lawyers.)
My wife and family have been avid snow skiers for decades. We belong to our ski club and socialize with so many of our like minded ‘ski buddies’. Within our group are an incredible number of medical Dr’s, nurses, PA’s etc. but no lawyers? Wonder why?
Hallelujah, and God bless this man and his family, and all of his fellow Americans who are helping him who was prosecuted and pursued totally because he was associated with our President. If Mueller’s team is truly interested in knowing all the details about “Russian interference”, why is it only looking at one side…the Trump side? Commentators such as Andrew Napolitano never question the initial legitimacy of this probe. We seem to know more than he does, and we are not on TV!
Napolitano is controlled oposition.
Yes
Somebody needs to invent something like gofundme only it takes money away from someone – like mueller. Call it godrainme!
Frivolous litigation fund. Or FOIA / Sue for all personal emails for Mueller and his cronies fund (we want all text messages, clean Gmail accounts, text messages, burner phones for the entire DOJ including Rosenstein). – Join me in the rebellion!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Since spy-craft (clean Gmail, not using DOJ and FBI email) is apparently the new way of doing business over there (ala page & strzok)
I like it !
We elected President Trump, he will freeze assets…
👍
Just donated and wish I could have given more.
It’s not how much you gave that matters, what matters is your show of support and gave what you could…..
Next SS pay is the 16th. Will definitely contribute something that day.
someone needs to set up Flynn a fund page……
Flynn has a legal defense fund, and I’m trying to remember if he has a Go Fund Me page or not…
No go fund me for Flynn, his family has a defense fund set up for him…
They just recently sent out a tweet that the only legit fund for General Flynn is the one that they have set up………
Thanks MM, I appreciate your clarifying this for us!
There was apparently a fraudulent go fund me for Flynn. His real website is mikeflynndefensefund.org.
TY Michelle I forgot to add the website for Flynn……
THANK YOU! That is horrible for someone to take advantage by setting up a fraud site.
WOW! Bless this man for just trying to save his home, his family’s future where McCabe, a millionaire, goes begging to get his legal fee paid in advance.
I wish there was a way to see what kind of funds have been given to Flynn. They were smart to leave that private.
That’s incredible! I would give but I’ve blown my budget on General Flynn’s fund. BTW Jerome Corsi started a gofundme fund, supposedly for Gen Flynn, but the Flynn Family has not sanctioned this account and has asked that folks donate to: https://mikeflynndefensefund.org
Donated Friday, also donated again to General Mike Flynn’s defense fund. If more victims of the Deep State are identified, I will donate to them too.
#metoo……….
It’s part of MAGA……..
I just told my friend that I needed to go get a second job so I can allocate the money earned from a 2nd job to help defend people being wrongly persecuted by our corrupt government…..
That would be an incredible campaign – mow a lawn for Patriots, or something like that. The Kiddos could get involved and then donate the proceeds to Patriots in need.
I thought about baking Orange Juice cakes……
I bake around 600-700 of them a year for different orgs…..
Shipped a pallet to the owner of the Cincinnati Reds for a food show.
Big hit………
Didn’t Rush have a bake sale for something like this in the past?
I’m game for anything………
Maybe instead of charging they can donate directly to defense funds and show me the receipt?
Never heard of orange juice cakes. Could you elaborate? My grandson is an orange addict.
Old recipe from grandmother, I’m an organic citrus grower so at Christmas time we would bake cakes and send them out to customers that order a min. of 10 pallets per order cycle…Would fly my mom and others in for the month of December and they’d bake cakes all day every day… LOL……….
I wish there was a way and a means to get all of us together to donate to a fund that would go to pay a top notch lawyer to go after dirty cop Mueller.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/992485847415967744.html
He seems to be speaking louder each interview he gives. I have to think he can now speak out due to the fact the issue of going bankrupt because of attorneys fees is off the table because the Deplorables are stepping up to the plate…
He says he is free to speak now because he has the money for lawyers. 🙂
Great, I felt so bad for the man and his family….
Really had enough of Mueller time for him to go!
So let me get this straight. Illegal border jumpers get government paid legal advise and consume thousands of dollars for each and every case litigated at no cost to the petitioner. A murdering rapist get FREE legal counsel. But, if the Feds come after you and you can’t afford an attorney who specializes in white collar crime, tough shit. Got it.
Yep…….. Burns me up!
Gov’t. could care less about white middle class, esp. conservatives. We are a threat to their commie agenda. As soon as we are no longer a threat, the USA will come out of the closet and will publicly become a third world banana republic.
Says a lot about our crooked justice system when attorneys fleece a person of everything they have so as to pay the club who is causing the fleecing.
Big Brother—the Big Enforcer. Motto: You play our game on our terms or we WILL break you. And we have the power of the IRS behind us!
That makes donating an even better thing for us, because I would definitely pay to support the truth being spoken.
The more we hear from those like Caputo, who have been ruined financially by Mueller and his Merry Bandits, the better for most Americans to understand what is going on. I hope every one of them comes out with the costs for lawyers, etc. Most probably think it’s only rich Republicans, and they can afford it!
“The more we hear from those like Caputo, who have been ruined financially”
The allocated air time was not long enough to list all the things he has had to endure. Because of his Political Consulting business tucked away in upstate WNY, his cell phone number was not a secret. One time he was on the road and he received a call from an alleged Antifa member threatening to burn down his house when he wife and two young daughters were home alone. They were not alone for long. Any “unpleasantness” from such an “incident” most likely will not be experienced by the Caputo family, so now the cowards have resorted to mailing offensive items, so the U.S. Postal Service can help apprehend the offenders.
I’m waiting for Trump to expose all of them… when this BS goes on Good and long. When the folks find out the number of times and ways they have been used and abused and half the time didn’t even know it…. well, peeps be sharpening their bayonets; just sayin.
Last night (I forget which pundit show) he emphasized that he was not the only one who suffered financially and he encouraged helping other “victims” (who are out of prosecutorial danger). Not sure how to make that happen but he;s a hero for shining a spotlight on the abuse.
We use to have an organization that specialized in protecting Americans from unlawful government intrusions and prosecutions all the time. I think they called themselves the American Civil Liberties Union or something like that. They morphed into the mouthpiece for the communist progressives party. As useful as Planned Parenthood.
Yes they represented my farm in 1968 in a lawsuit against the federal government….
We WON by the way!!!!!!!!!!
Writing off the cuff, I think the ACLU was founded by a Communist — or Communist sympathizer.
Where is Jeff?
Jeff, who?
I am so proud of Americans who see another American in distress and want to help.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Federal Appeals in Complex Commercial Litigation + Author of Best-seller LICENSED TO LIE: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice + Senior Adviser for America First + Senior Fellow – The London Center for Policy Research
SidneyPowell.com
LicensedtoLie.com
FederalAppeals.com
Steve Stockman:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_Stockman
https://www.chron.com/news/houston-texas/article/Former-GOP-lawmaker-aide-indicted-on-federal-11034305.php
Who brought charges against Mr. Stockman and what was he found guilty of? I looked at the web page mentioned and it didn’t explain much of what was happening with him.
All Treepers should get a copy of your book for insight into our justice system. I started with Kindle version, read 4 times then got autographed HC copy from you. Too bad Bezos is Shadowbanning your results on Amazon.
BTW for Treepers not familiar with Sidney there are several good videos on YouTube
Can it be bought from another outlet??
I will not spend one dime anywhere Jeff Bezos is involved!!
Mr. Caputo’s children can have happy hearts again since they now know there are more good people than bad 🙂
The little ant does not know that he cannot pick up something so large.
“The little ant ”
I have some video that I took last summer of a single medium size ant struggling to drag a bird wing (The bird probably fell victim to a cat) across the some concrete. It was moving it a little, but there was no way it would make much progress. The proportion would be if someone had a large tree, perhaps 75 feet high and a trunk 2 feet in diameter fall in their yard and the person was able to wiggle and move the whole tree a few feet.
Yeah but how much does he gave to pay in federal and state taxes ???
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pretty sure ants are tax-exempt
That is what I was wondering too. Bet the taxes will bite a good chunk.
Now you know what Mueller knows.
The process IS the punishment.
They can break you and ruin you and you are innocent.
That’s the way they like it.
True power is being able to decide who to prosecute, you then can choose who to break, then you are truly King.
Never thought of it that way, Obs, but it is so true.
In a way, the process is the punishment for PDJT as well. The Muh Russia, Obstruction, and Stormy Daniels SC investigations and media narratives are tactics to further the overall strategy of rendering ineffective the MAGA agenda.
Thankfully our President is carrying on with his work, and actually seems to be reveling in the squabble with Mueller and beating the MSM at their own game.
“the squabble with Mueller”
Oh my, not a squabble but an attempt to have the President impeached by the media / bureaucratic left, the CoC, Never Trumpers like Ryan and Mitch and in fact many Republican members of the House and Senate. PDJT and a few Congressmen and the Deplorables stand utterly alone.Thank god Sessions has PDJT’s back.
I’m just in reading mode but had to post because I just want to thank Sundance for his tireless work in keeping us informed , the patriots here who are in this fight , to keep the mood positive in spite of so much negative onslaught and relentless censoring and trolling . We are living the second American Revolution and history is happening before our eyes . We are fighting for country , for our families , for Our God . No surrender . I pray daily for President Trump and his family , for his protection , health and clarity of purpose , especially Giudance from God .
Mark Steyn had an excellent article about this topic the other day. Just as you have stated, he also agrees that The Process of the full force of the Federal Government coming down on you IS the Punishment. The hope of these evil people is that everyone will avoid Trump and others like him because they don’t want The Process to happen to them. Until We the Little People could donate to help these innocent citizens government attorneys were able to destroy lives in order to send a message to the rest of us.
Just gave and sense this was posted on CTH 5/5/18 the total has gone up 1000 dollars.Now tell me again why we can not build the wall ourselves.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
We can…….I read where the idea was floated but congress said no that we couldn’t….
Many would go work for free like my brother and uncle do when hurricanes devastate a town… They do wiring and air condition for churches that have been devastated by mother nature… Pay all their own expenses ……….
I’d like to pass some legislation reigning in lawyers and their corrupt schemes
I just donated and this was my first time using GoFundMe.
I was surprised when after I donated I looked down and noticed that on the page I was on it said
“The beneficiary of this is Ralph LORIGO”
This worried me.
I donated to help Michael Caputo.
Does anybody know why it said this or does this make sense to anyone?
Thank you in advance. Dave
LikeLike
I believe that is Mr. Caputo’s lawyer.
LikeLike
I haven’t done a materials cost, but a million people doing 20 cubic feet a day, could build a 1200 mile wall 200 feet high and 100 feet deep in 60 years.
If you start at 10 feet deep and 50 feet high it is a year and a half.
Plus this was being conservative with only 100 days a year and just 20 cubic feet a day(30 cinder blocks).
You can get people to contribute towards material cost, and probably do extras like engraved blocks.
I think the main issue is the engineering of the wall. Not just the wall itself, but the design of the construction process. Properly done, you can make volunteers more likely, perhaps even charge money for the opportunity. I’m thinking you don’t use any heavy machinery. All blocks are carried. You have wide stairwells/ramps to allow blocks to be taken up by many people at once. Now you have a replacement for a gym membership. A football coach may think it’s a good workout for his team. Border Patrol can send people caught at the border here to help build(Mexico’s paying!), or with proper security prison labor can be used.
You can issue certificates for how many blocks you have placed.
We watched his interview and read his testimony. We knew we had to help our fellow deplorable. Glad for his courage and for all other deplorables who stepped up to lift up this patriot. You rock!
McCabe is reported to have raised $500,000 in his GoFundMe effort.
His was not an organic movement though all large donations PR firm set it up to make it look like he had support from we the people…
Looked like a money launder scheme to me……….
Hush money.
BINGO DanO64…………
Please Commissioner Kautter, tell me you have the anatomical parts to audit McCabe after the millionaire set up a GoFundMe Page. What say you?
Yes,donated to both. It’s so upsetting to see good people with families being destroyed by the disgusting witch hunt to bring down President Trump! And where are our elected Republicans standing up and shouting their outrage? No where. Radio silence! We’d have to drag them out from hiding under their desks. Every month, when I donate to the President Trump site, I make sure to highlight that I am ONLY giving because of the President, and have no interest in supporting the disloyal turncoats who make up the Republican Congress. Ugh
American thinker said it nicely about the contrast when between Trump vs deep state and a loyal democrats. ” The comparative financial security of these conspirators sharply contrasts with the financial ruin facing figures like Michael Caputo, General Michael Flynn, and Roger Stone, who have endured ruinous legal fees. The Deep State takes care of its own, apparently.”
Mr Caputo’s powerful statements will likely appear in a film about the Russia Hoax. There needs to be a circuit breaker. Mueller wears the pants in the relationship with Rosy. They don’t know how to stop the runaway train. Their reputations are in jeopardy. Andrew McCarthy suggests the following:
“The president should direct Rosenstein to outline, publicly and in detail, the good-faith basis for a criminal investigation arising out of Russia’s interference in the election — if there is one. If he can’t, Mueller’s criminal investigation should be terminated; if he can, Mueller should be compelled to explain (unless Rosenstein’s disclosure makes it clear) why he needs to interview President Trump in order to complete his work.”
Mueller has a LONG history of destroying people with whom he disagrees or dislikes, as you can see in this 48 page article/.pdf by Louis Gohmert. He should be LONG gone from SC.
https://gohmert.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=398634
Roger Stone is also in dire straits apparently. Lives are certainly being destroyed by Mueller. Mueller is apparently intensely focusing on him, plus various individuals are raising various charges against him on apparently spurious grounds, and simply to defend himself he may well have to outlay up to $1 million. All because he has been a stalwart supporter of Donald Trump, and hasn’t been afraid to speak his mind and lay bare the corruption. Interview with Tucker Carlson.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/05/03/mueller-focuses-on-links-between-roger-stone-trump-campaign-aide-gates.html
Stone is not in dire straits He made 25 million or more as a lobbyist.
Between 5:00 and 5:45 on the video, Stone addresses the “shady business dealings in Russia” of the Podesta brothers, which he learned about through the “Panama Papers” in 2016. The DNC is claiming that Stone got this info from Wikileaks, which is false, but expensive to deal with.
So it truly is a witch hunt, and any of us could be targeted. What a shameful episode in our history. This has got to stop, and people who live in fantasy lands should not be in charge of powerful agencies
Just donated to Mr. Caputo and his family. All the best to him as he battles the evil that has targeted our President. God bless all who have suffered at the hands of those intent only on evil and control.
The left blathers on about our “shared responsibility,” most “cleverly” and coercively manifested in IRS rules (thank you, John Roberts :-(() which make of every taxpayer the responsible payee in our neighbors’ healthcare costs.
We are delighted now to return the favor: You (the Deep State, anti-American, “progressive,” international communist, globalist elite cabal) are our trailblazers. We will, not by coercive and corrupt deep state machinations (as YOU EMPLOY), do you one better: we will take our dollars and *fight back,* freely and voluntarily and charitably — without state coercion — pony up our COLLECTIVE MASSIVE RESOURCES to pour out our infinite ire in a manner that will make you reel then crumble in defeat.
In the same manner the American people in the many tens of millions came out and cast their ballots for Donald Trump, we will again *overwhelm* your pathetic financial and media efforts to subvert the will of the people — the people, *not* of the radical-leftist tribes which perpetrate sedition against WE the people — but the people who carry the same flame as our original Founders. And WE WILL WIN.
YOU, OTH, are toast.
Sign me — as one inspired by Charles Carroll of Carrollton – my cousin of generations ago.
Happy to say, just did my part. As Caputo righly says, “God damn you to hell.”
I dropped $30 his way…
Not much, I know…
The fund has been on fire for at least the last hour.
Check out the recent donations.
If everyone reading CTH dropped $10.00 dollars it would be easy $1 Million donated…
We the people funded PDJT so we can do this!!!
It IS a lot, M33, because thousands of people are donating similar amounts.
It is to him. ty from another deplorable.
I have a relative who has up close and personal experience in fighting the corrupt, bottomless pockets of the US govt. and a certain VERY corrupt state.
It is SICKENING what the powers that be and the Cabal can do to you if u get in their crosshairs or have the audacity to fight injustices
Godspeed to Mr. Caputo !! He deserves our support!
Mr Caputo – may the good Lord have mercy on you and take your parting comment to Congress to heart!
I bet they are having GATES compose a story just for Mueller…
Should I send him money, or a loaded magazine?
Maybe we should start a website called “ShoutOutReloading!”
Just donated.
$263,941 of $125,000 goal
If Stormy Daniels can raise over 300K we can raise much more………
I sent his go fund me to all my email contacts we need to get the word out to everyone we know………..
As a result of this site, I am a proud contributor. What has happened to him IS criminal. As I said in my donation’s comment, “Mike, you mentioned on TV you felt guilty passing the tin cup. Believe me I am honored to contribute!”
site being CTH.
full transcript of Judge Ellis slapping Team Mueller around.
https://www.justsecurity.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/US-v-Manafort-full-text-transcript-hearing-motion-may-4-2018.pdf
God bless him and his family. We need a fund to take on Muller!
Use care folks..I googled Michael Caputo GoFundMe account and got at least four different ones.
Only 250K and there are 60 million Trumpers
Let’s get this to $10million
