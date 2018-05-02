Michael Caputo Discusses His Three-Hour Questioning by Corrupt Legal “Small Group” Clinton Representatives…

Posted on May 2, 2018 by

Michael Caputo appears on television with Tucker Carlson (Fox) and Anderson Cooper (CNN) to discuss his three-hour inquisition by Hillary Clinton’s “small group” #Resistance lawyers within the Robert Mueller special counsel team.

Tucker Carlson first:

Anderson Cooper below:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Election 2016, Election 2018, FBI, Jeff Sessions, media bias, President Trump, propaganda, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

105 Responses to Michael Caputo Discusses His Three-Hour Questioning by Corrupt Legal “Small Group” Clinton Representatives…

  1. HBD says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    Loved his statement to the Senate committee.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  2. Caius Lowell says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    Why do “Recusal-boy” Sessions and “Himmler” Rosenstein allow this abusive madness to occur? Because they’re an important and well-camouflaged part of Obama’s deep state protection team…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      May 2, 2018 at 11:29 pm

      “obama’s deep state protection team”???

      bath house bari was just the last puppet of the REAL deep state players. An unknown actor, no BC. “deep state” is so much more than just “holdovers” etc… blah blah blah.

      Deep state begins and ends with the globalist banksters that have controlled this nation since 1913. We will never get where we need to if we don’t address the real players, the true bad guys behind it all. And sure, scumbag soros is one of today’s really bad guys, but so are the rockefeller, bush, clinton, etc… families of criminal traitors.

      ghw bush announced the “new” “world order” from OUR oval office on 9/11/1990 but gets a free pass??? 9/11 happened on his hapless kids watch, and he gets a free pass? Puppets. All of them. ghw is/was as high up as it gets, but still a puppet.

      Jefferson warned us about the central banksters. Woodrow Wilson embraced them and sold our nation down the road.

      All of this other crap is distraction and busy work to fool the sheople and keep a true patriot from doing what must be done. Face it, krooked killery of all people is still stumbling around out there scot-free, while the same @$$holes who made sure of it have been Laventiy Beria style making damn sure they can fit a fake crime and President Trump together.

      Sick, but should be opening more eyes to UNIPARTY and GLOBALIST evils. All of it is evil, and damn sure isn’t the “government” for the people as defined in the Constitution.

      Keep your powder dry and watch your six.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • motreehouse says:
        May 3, 2018 at 12:04 am

        Saw a clip from Morning Joe with CFR President Richard N. Haas saying the reason We have a deep State is because of situations like this where Congess is trying to exercise oversight of DOJ and former General Hayden laughing right along. Sick Bassturds

        Like

        Reply
  3. ecmarsh says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    Michael, I am also tired!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      May 2, 2018 at 11:52 pm

      The entire nation is and they don’t realize that the damage they are doing to themselves is going to be enormous. I am talking about the Democrats, MSM etc. Democrats in the middle of the country are begging their party to stop this. They know they are going to get buried. Look what has happened in just one week with Kanye. Reuters had to put out a poll that has the Democrats realizing they will never win a national election again in at least 50 years.

      Our President when he meets with Kim Jong-un is going to announce a resolution has been agreed upon where North Korea 🇰🇵 allows our people into the country to remove every single nuclear weapon and ballistic missile.

      One Economy is going to hit 4%+ real GDP for the 2nd Quarter. Trade deals will be finalized with Japan 🇯🇵, Argentina 🇦🇷, Brazil 🇧🇷, Australia 🇦🇺.

      Unemployment will be under 4% within a month or two. The Mullahs will be on the last leg in Iran 🇮🇷.

      Yet CNN, Democrats, MSM etc. will be continuing with Muh Russia as the country continues to be Made Great Again! They are all truly a GIFT!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. ezpz2 says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    Powerful truths spoken!

    I think many people don’t realize how this bogus ‘investigation’ is adversely affecting so many lives, and that’s the personal side.

    The damage it’s doing to our country has yet to manifest.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      May 2, 2018 at 11:34 pm

      There is already more than enough damage to this country that has manifested and infected the lives of millions. I am one of them. Personally attacked for being outspoken and “conservative” and wiped out in 2014.

      Fortunately, I was prepared for the evil that came my way. Most are not. I already knew that these “people” act against our Natural and Constitutional rights all day every day.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • ezpz2 says:
        May 3, 2018 at 12:15 am

        @TheHumanCondition, I can definitely relate. I live in a blue state and most of my family and so called friends have a visceral hatred toward our President. I really try to avoid any conversations about politics, but for the first time in my life, It seems I have to defend myself for NOT hating someone, lest I’m labeled a bigot or any number of names from that basket of deplorables.

        I have stopped associating with some of the real fanatics- people I used to consider friends.

        As for family, we don’t choose them so we have somewhat of a truce.
        Hallelujah for that!

        Like

        Reply
  5. Craig D says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    I think Michael Caputo’s comment that “he would never work for a Republican politician ever again” due to the legal ramifications should be an alarm bell for everyone (even people working for Democrats). When things start to go bad, you are on your own against a corrupt legal (and political) system.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • listingstarboard says:
      May 2, 2018 at 11:16 pm

      The message is clear–if you stand up to the Uniparty you will have your reputation smeared by false allegations, your family will be threatened, you will be bankrupted, and you may be fished out of a river if you really have the dirt on them.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • Caius Lowell says:
        May 2, 2018 at 11:20 pm

        I had this happen a few years ago at an elite east coast university. Wrote a paper that was correct and not politically correct and found myself kicked out, which was very confusing. Got my degree from a flyover state school instead, but the same thing happened to a classmate of mine, and her career was destroyed and she kinda went nuts. Years later, I now realize this is the way the game is played, and I thought people played fair…

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
    • filia.aurea says:
      May 2, 2018 at 11:43 pm

      I got the impression Caputo felt strongly that when democrats lose an election, one can rest assured things will go bad.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    Here is a UK link about this story from a Treeper on the other thread that goes into more detail than what I have seen anywhere else:

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5682739/God-damn-hell-Former-Trump-campaign-aide-explodes-Senate-aides.html

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Justbill says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    I posted this under the original story, but I’ll post it again. Could a legal fund be set up to reimburse our guys? What would be the ramifications? Pitfalls? We’ve got a lot of talent and brains here at CTH. Surely there is something we can do instead of being passive in this cold civil war.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Linus in W.PA. says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    This kind of crap should not be able to happen with the Trumpet in the White House.

    The institutional rot is still wielding influence and damage, writ large.

    Got to burn it all down!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. mikey says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:20 pm

    The fact a low hanging fruit like Cavuto is even being dragged into this fiasco shows how low our unelected bureaucracy has sunk into globalist control.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Jay Wizz says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:21 pm

    The biggest question this interview raises:

    WHO ELSE WAS UNDER FISA SURVEILLANCE?

    Like

    Reply
    • mikey says:
      May 2, 2018 at 11:22 pm

      Anyone without a (G)lobalist behind their name.

      Like

      Reply
    • Jan says:
      May 3, 2018 at 12:09 am

      Subjects unmasked during the OVomit Administration didn’t even have to be doing ANYTHING. The very fact that they might be “someone who OVomit thought could be an adversary” was enough to get a FISA-like inquiry in the FBI & NSA databases. We know that hundreds of Americans were unmasked. The scary part is that we don’t know the full story yet BECAUSE (1) the DOJ is investigating/indicting people involved in illegally unmasking Americans, which would go back to when OVomit was surveilling reporters like James Rosen or even before; or more likely (2) the DOJ is withholding illegally obtained surveillance on more Americans than just Carter Page or Paul Manafort. Rep. Nunes’ committee is still investigating this aspect, as well as the State Dept.’s role in the Dossier.

      And all of this still involves the FISA courts, which other Congressional committees have been working on.

      To all of you out there constantly summarizing and analyzing day-in and day-out on what is the most important aspects of a government gone wrong–the truly Biggest Ugly ever–and whether we get to turn it around and make this a government by-the-people for-the- people, thank you. You give me hope because there are still people who come here who are hugely intelligent, curious & thinking about things I never even thought about. As always, Sundance, you ROCK!!

      Like

      Reply
  11. rf121 says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    Back in the middle ages the armies would pick the place and time of battle. Lets do this and get it over with. Too many good people getting destoryed at this point.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Juice Adams says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    Nothing says, “We are ticked-off and we are not going to take it any more, nothing says it better to progressives than for them to witness patriotic Trump supporters paying for Mr. Caputo’s lawyer bills, helping out an innocent bystander.
    https://www.gofundme.com/michael-caputo-legal-fund

    Like

    Reply
  13. Conservativeinny says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    Is it me or was the interview with Anderson a bit off?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Jay Wizz says:
      May 2, 2018 at 11:28 pm

      Andy knows that this is all wrong. That this is not American, and has the potential to rip the country apart.

      The problem is Andy works for CNN and he has been complicit in this entire scheme, knowingly and unknowingly.

      He’s just starting to realize how much he screwed up.

      Like

      Reply
      • Matrony says:
        May 2, 2018 at 11:50 pm

        Anderson Cooper knows exactly what’s going on. He interned for the CIA for 2 years while in college. Can you say Project Mockingbird?

        Like

        Reply
    • willvecchio says:
      May 3, 2018 at 12:07 am

      Caputo was either punch drunk from exhaustion or just plain odd.
      BTW, Who wears a big ring on the middle finger of your right hand anyway?

      Like

      Reply
  14. billarysserverroom says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    Sundance: I saw this evening that Rudy “stuck his foot in his mouth by admitting that POTUS repaid Cohen to the tune of 130k” as reported by the daily fail. From everything I’ve read about Flood and from everything I know about Rudy…This seems to be a possible Columbo type strategy playing out? Any way you can hint at the subtleties of such a thing as being plausible?

    Ty’s “retirement” was very welcome by this reader. Thanks. I’ll hang up and listen 😉

    Like

    Reply
    • Michelle says:
      May 2, 2018 at 11:26 pm

      That doesn’t seem like putting his foot in his mouth to me. To pay Cohen after the fact is still consistent with not knowing at the time that Cohen made a payment.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • billarysserverroom says:
        May 2, 2018 at 11:36 pm

        Maybe you should refresh yourself on Columbo with all due respect. He was an evil genius. Played dumb as could be. Always knew the answer before he asked. Always played dumb while building a bigger profile of a suspect. Just sayin.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • listingstarboard says:
          May 2, 2018 at 11:41 pm

          Obviously the black hats already know about the re-imbursement for the payment, my guess is it was lumped into Cohens bills for service–in any case they are getting out ahead of the shock and awe sensationalism that the media was planning. Took the wind outta their sails hopefully.

          Like

          Reply
          • Jay Wizz says:
            May 2, 2018 at 11:45 pm

            We learned from Hillary, that billing anything under the sun as “legal services” is perfectly acceptable. On second thought, Barack did the same thing with Perkins Coie and Fusion GPS in 2012.

            Like

            Reply
          • billarysserverroom says:
            May 2, 2018 at 11:46 pm

            Don’t know that POTUS doesn’t deserve some benefit of doubt. Not to discredit of course. Just sayin.

            Like

            Reply
    • deplorable says:
      May 2, 2018 at 11:53 pm

      I don’t see what any of this has to do with Russia collusion. And would any of this even be an issue if Mueller had not illegally raided Cohen’s office.

      Mueller’s SC investigation is trying to publicly smear the President and destroy his reputation in order to politically weaken him.

      Lives are being ruined (Flynn, Caputo, …), Mueller is going after the President’s family, business associates, and friends, and the DOJ does nothing! Mueller should be investigated and sued for the lives and reputations he has destroyed.

      Like

      Reply
  15. Bacall says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    Okay, why doesn’t this guy object to Mueller after he acknowledges that it is a focused search for something, that he personally (like others) has lost large sums of money, that he objected to the Manafort raid and the Cohen raid? It took getting to the end of the interview to know that he believes there never was Russian collusion by anyone from the campaign including the Trumps. He advised Trump not to interview with Mueller. Why does he still have “respect” for Mueller? Is it solely fear????

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Julia Adams says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    Sorry for the typo…I got too excited when I found Caputo’s go fund me page I rushed to post. My bad.

    Like

    Reply
  17. TPW says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    When he told tucker he would never work on a “republican” campaign again then stressed the point that this was about an outsider coming into the political system…..he was pointing those comments at GOPe McConnell and the like. Make no mistake about it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. cwf60 says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    I hope the people that are destroyed by the treasonous perpetrators in this silent coup are able to recoup their losses and more. Their lives have been ruined financially and professionally by deranged people in powerful positions. Their hatred for President Trump knows no boundaries. It is frightening to watch.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • TPW says:
      May 2, 2018 at 11:29 pm

      What kills me is that we are sitting back and watching this in real time……we are the majority and we have lost our government…are we powerless?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • cwf60 says:
        May 2, 2018 at 11:35 pm

        TPW, It appears that we are powerless. How many times have we been told that this investigation was flawed from the beginning, but it continues. Is there not one brilliant legal mind that can stop this travesty of justice? Is there no one that believes in the rule of law? This is beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  19. Curry Worsham says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    “I think they want to destroy the President; they want to destroy his family; they want to destroy his businesses; they want to destroy his friends; so that no billionaire in, let’s say 15 years, wakes up and tells his wife: ‘You know what? The country is broken and only I can fix it.’ His wife will say: ‘Are you crazy? Did you see what happened to Donald Trump and everybody around him?'”

    Bingo. These people are evil. Goddamn them to Hell.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  20. hardwarejunkie says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    Welcome to the Gulag comrade.

    Like

    Reply
  21. billarysserverroom says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    Caputo on Cooper’s show was about as good of a representation as anyone could ever ask for considering the circumstances. Feel really bad for this guy honestly. Could have been any one of us if you really think about the logistics of geography and local politics.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Michelle says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    Cavuto points out a huge injustice in this mueller situation. So many innocent people are getting destroyed in this process and not only does mueller et al not care, it is their goal. Somebody needs to put a stop to this. Who is responsible for letting this go on? Sessions? I know Trump can fire mueller but who is really in charge here?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • dayallaxeded says:
      May 2, 2018 at 11:48 pm

      One thing I think I’d do differently is tell any of these progzi hacks that if they want to talk to me, they can come to my attorney’s office and I’ll talk to them there. Saves a lot of money and makes them get real about what/who is important enough to travel for. If they demand attendance at their offices, demand expenses.

      Like

      Reply
    • Matrony says:
      May 3, 2018 at 12:11 am

      The buck stops here: Trump is in charge.

      Like

      Reply
  23. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    This was the big write up in the Buffalo News from July of last year with the history and bio, etc.

    MICHAEL CAPUTO EMERGES FROM HIGH-STAKES TESTIMONY ON CAPITOL HILL UNBOWED

    http://buffalonews.com/2017/07/16/michael-caputo-goes-washington/

    ‘The bio at Caputo’s company website heralds him as “the only executive in history who has worked for both the White House and the Kremlin.” He also worked on the Trump campaign, so you better believe the House Intelligence Committee wanted to have a chat with him…”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Julia Adams says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    I’m hoping today’s Caputo moment will become an infamous turning point in the attitudes for many Americans toward the Robert Mueller Investigation as was Joseph Welch’s plea to Senator McCarthy in 1954 in ending this drama now!

    “Until this moment, Senator (McCarthy), I think I have never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness … Let us not assassinate this lad further, Senator. You’ve done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency? “

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. RJ says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    I have nothing but contempt and disgust for the sniveling marble-mouthed gerbil Jeff Sessions.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    Here is the link to local article from today:

    Caputo questioned by Mueller’s team on Russian election meddling

    http://buffalonews.com/2018/05/02/caputo-questioned-by-special-counsel/

    “Michael R. Caputo underwent an intense three hours of questioning from investigators from the office of special counsel Robert Mueller in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, and the East Aurora political consultant emerged sounding shaken.

    “They have every bit of information you could possibly have on the Trump campaign,” said Caputo, who worked for the Trump effort in late 2015 and early 2016, in a telephone interview with The Buffalo News. “They had a lot of questions I had no answers to. At times it was kind of frightening.”

    Prosecutors made clear that Caputo is considered just a witness and not a suspect in the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign, but he said the session remained intense nevertheless.

    Caputo said he could not go into details of what the three-person team from Mueller’s office asked him. But, he could not recall the prosecutors asking him any questions directly about Donald Trump, the Republican elected president in 2016….”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • dayallaxeded says:
      May 2, 2018 at 11:55 pm

      Everything Caputo gingerly revealed showed the 40 Mulehead team is doing the standard Imperial FedGov RICO thing–take innocent people they’ve got some bee in their bonnets about or who they think might be weak enough to turn and lie against a bigger target and try to twist them up and catch them in an invented “untruth” that will allow them to charge a “process” crime they’ve made up from their own sack of lies, like they did with Scooter Libby and Gen. Flynn. That’s why they question a family man living modestly in small-town USA for 3 hard hours about stuff they already have fully documented and know more about than anyone else. It is spear fishing–for anything and anyone–in a barrel.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  27. OmegaManBlue says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:44 pm

    If anyone thought Mueller was part of some 44 DD chess by Trump and company…

    Like

    Reply
  28. emet says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:44 pm

    I do not believe the FBI can recover from this. By the time its over, FBI agent testimony and investigations will be suspect, and defense attorneys will find it much easier to portray their clients as victims of Bureau abuse.
    Can you imagine?
    “Special Agent? Who appointed you to be SAC?
    @Uh, Director Comey”
    @Your honor, the defense rests.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. robohobo2014 says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:44 pm

    The US Feral Gov’t has descended into 3rd world status of Gangster Gov’t.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:44 pm

    This is the article published yesterday:

    Senate Intelligence panel grills Caputo on Trump campaign

    http://buffalonews.com/2018/05/01/senate-intelligence-panel-grills-caputo-on-trump-campaign/

    “Staff members from the Senate Intelligence Committee questioned East Aurora Republican consultant Michael R. Caputo for three hours Tuesday, probing his connections in Russia and with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign as they continued their investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

    Caputo, who worked for the Trump campaign in late 2015 and early 2016, said the staffers questioned him about 20 or so people associated with the campaign. He said the investigators asked him if he aware if any of those people had any contacts with Russia during the campaign.

    “My answer for each of them was the same,” Caputo said. “There was none.”

    The people the staffers asked about included former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort; informal adviser Roger Stone; Donald Trump Jr.; and the president’s son in law, Jared Kushner

    Caputo’s appearance before the Senate panel came 10 months after he spoke to the House Intelligence Committee. He said the Senate staffers seemed much less political than those on the House side, asking him nonpartisan questions about his past and his contacts……”

    Like

    Reply
  31. Joe S says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:45 pm

    Just simply appalling!

    Like

    Reply
  32. Julia Adams says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:47 pm

    Mr Caputo’s injury is real. The stress on him and his family is truly distrubing.
    To Democrats, this is all a game. I have a feeling Trump is going on offense right now.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. Justbill says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    The other part of this story is moneybag Dan, former Feinstein senior investigator, collects fifty million to hire Fusion GPS and Steele…AFTER the election, to keep the story going. I will guarantee you it’s to pay legal bills for Fusion, Steele, Simpson, along with any other dirtbag I’ve overlooked. And to pay off stooges…er…stenographers…oops…I mean journalists to plant more false stories. Thereby helping to destroy more innocent lives. Goddammit I’m pissed. Furious actually. And don’t tell me to calm down. This is calmed down from where I was a short while ago.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. Michelle says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    That was a great interview w Anderson. I’m glad that Anderson gave cavuto enough time to make his points and give his conclusions based on what he knows and what was asked in the interview. And that the bottom line is, there is no collusion and Trump is in the clear, and that the “holes” that mueller is digging into will come up empty, but mueller is going to “keep digging.”

    Like

    Reply
    • Michelle says:
      May 2, 2018 at 11:55 pm

      *Caputo

      Like

      Reply
    • dayallaxeded says:
      May 2, 2018 at 11:59 pm

      For about a blink of an eye, AC had some basic human sympathy for Caputo and maybe a brief thought about how evil it would be if he and his friends and associates were subjected to the same type of witch hunt tactics. And then he reverted to standard progzi shill oxygen thief–but at least there was that one little moment!

      Like

      Reply
      • OmegaManBlue says:
        May 3, 2018 at 12:06 am

        Those born moneyed like Cooper don’t care what this process personally costs those being destroyed by it.

        Like

        Reply
  35. VeritasVincit says:
    May 2, 2018 at 11:58 pm

    The sooner someone in government acts on whatever concrete evidence exists on all of these evil actors and as many as possible start doing time is when we get some relief from this stress and peril from all of them.
    Folks, what I’m about to say is not only not politically correct, it isn’t even talked about in most Christian circles. However, the truth of the matter is that this is not only a certifiable “witch hunt” it is spiritual warfare at its worst and we need more prayer cover for everyone under attack and some Spiritual Generals who have knowledge of how to fight spiritual warfare to get into the fight. We also need anyone who understands the reality of how to use the authority Jesus gave to believers concerning the protection available to us from warring and ministering angels to step up and get in the fight. We need prayer warriors, spiritual foot soldiers, and spiritual leaders to get in the fight, because this is war. We elected the President we need for this hour, but right now PDJT and everyone directly associated with him needs our help.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. tunis says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:02 am

    Caputo noted that the end game here is to insure no competent person will work for a candidate that the UniParty opposes.

    I don’t get why President Trump does not declassify all the relevant documents and put all these guys on the spot.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. Bacall says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:03 am

    Well I watched Caputo on both channels, read his comments to the Senate Intelligence Committee, and the Daily Mail interview. He was on fire until the Anderson Cooper interview. I would chalk it up to emotional fatigue. With Cooper he did not start by protesting the cost of the investigation to him and his family and the many others. He was pretty subdued until the end when he proclaimed that there was no Russia collusion by the Trump campaign.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Kan says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:05 am

    “They have every email from the Trump campaign.”

    Carter Page Title 1 warrant.

    I want Trump to declassify all this crap so we can get the abuse out in the open and let the blood spill.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. Uncle Max says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:16 am

    I loved the awkwardness of Caputo telling Anderson Cooper it was as uncomfortable as a prostate exam! bwahahahaa

    Like

    Reply
  40. MSO says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Our legal system is designed to destroy the individuals that it targets. Our prosecutors achieve fame and fortune by destroying individuals in the name of ‘justice.’ Most defendants face massive overcharging as a ploy to extort a guilty plea to a lesser crime. Saves on jury trials, makes the prosecutor famous, bankrupts the defendant and ruins his life.

    “If you can’t afford a an attorney, one will be appointed for you” is a colossal scam; you’ll get ten minutes of time from some overworked, underpaid defense attorney who can’t even afford a secretary let alone an investigator.

    What we are witnessing is our justice system working exactly as it has been designed to work.

    Like

    Reply
  41. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:28 am

    What happened to Caputo’s, Flynn, Hope Hicks, and many more trully angers me. It is the type if stuff that happens in countries like Russia.

    Arrest your political opposition and destroy lives.

    No one should lose everything defending themselves AS A WITNESS to a government investigation. Especially a political witch Hunt like this one.

    Like

    Reply
  42. Joe says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:38 am

    There will be blood.
    I just hope it is drained from the appropriate parties. The smirking and arrogant operatives of the NWO who imagine themselves immune and insulated from consequence.

    Like

    Reply
  43. Keebler ac says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s