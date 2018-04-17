BREAKING: Mexico Agrees To Pay for Wall – Offering Emergency Deal To Close NAFTA Tariff Loophole…

Allow me to introduce:”SUPER-MAGA-NAFTA-WINNING“
This Reuters article is framed around Mexico making a surprise announcement they will support the U.S. steel tariff against China by shutting down the NAFTA back door on that specific trade segment…. However, the bigger story is Mexico’s admission/concession to the U.S. trade position that Canada and Mexico structure access to the U.S. market inside their trade deals with other nations.
With a Marxist about to win the July 1st election; and with certain nationalization of private industry soon to follow; and with free capital markets anticipating and responding by shifting investment into the U.S.; Mexico proposes to close the fatal flaw in NAFTA.
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The ministers leading the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) could meet again on Thursday in Washington as they push for quick progress, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Monday.
Guajardo said he had spoken to Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Monday and would talk to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Tuesday to see about agreeing a trilateral meeting in Washington on Thursday.
Speaking after meeting with steel industry executives, Guajardo also said if that the United States imposed steel tariffs, Mexico might seek to mirror the move against some countries in order to prevent them from using Mexico to elude the duties.
Teams of trade experts from the United States, Mexico and Canada have been meeting for weeks to try to narrow their differences on NAFTA, and Guajardo said a total of 10 chapters of a revised deal were now concluded or virtually settled.
But he did not expect major announcements on Thursday. “Thursday is about starting to work through the list of issues pending. The truth is the horizon going forward is a horizon of a couple of weeks,” Guajardo told reporters.
By shipping parts to Mexico and/or Canada; and by deploying satellite manufacturing and assembly facilities in Canada and/or Mexico; China, Asia and to a lesser extent EU corporations, exploited a loophole.
Through a process of building, assembling or manufacturing their products in Mexico/Canada those foreign corporations can skirt U.S. trade tariffs and direct U.S. trade agreements. The finished foreign products entered the U.S. under NAFTA rules.
Why deal with the U.S. when you can just deal with Mexico, and use NAFTA rules to ship your product directly into the U.S. market?
This exploitative approach, a backdoor to the U.S. market, was the primary reason for massive foreign investment in Canada and Mexico; it was also the primary reason why candidate Donald Trump, now President Donald Trump, wanted to shut down that loophole and renegotiate NAFTA.
This loophole was the primary reason for U.S. manufacturers to relocate operations to Mexico. Corporations within the U.S. Auto-Sector could enhance profits by building in Mexico or Canada using parts imported from Asia/China. The labor factor was not as big an aspect of the overall cost consideration as cheaper parts and imported raw materials.
All nuanced trade-sector issues put aside, the larger issue was always how third-party nations will seek to gain access to the U.S. market through Canada and Mexico. [It is the NAFTA exploitation loophole which has severely damaged the U.S. manufacturing base.] That’s why this trade admission by Canada and Mexico is stunning.
[…] U.S. President Donald Trump has driven the renegotiation of NAFTA, arguing that the deal has hollowed out American manufacturing to the advantage of lower-cost Mexico.
Trump has threatened to use other measures, such as slapping import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum, to gain leverage over Mexico and Canada in the NAFTA talks. Both countries have been initially exempted from the tariffs.
Guajardo said that if Mexico remained exempt, the government would consider mirroring any U.S. tariffs on countries with which Mexico did not have a free trade agreement.
Otherwise Mexico could become a “back door” for Asian imports the United States wanted to discourage, Guajardo said. (read more)
Oh SNAP.
That is one heck of an admission. However, the qualifier: “on countries with which Mexico did not have a free trade agreement“… is sketchy. Yet even within that qualifier Mexico and Canada are admitting to their exploitation; that’s a big admission.
We shall wait and see where this new development goes, because there’s no way that Trump and Lightizer are going to watch Mexico and Canada admit to what they do with Steel/Aluminum, and not demand they apply the same “mirror standard” to other aspects, industries, materials and sectors of the agreement.
By admitting to the flaw on Asian imports, Mexico is opening the negotiation door to all product sectors. This is the FATAL FLAW we did not anticipate Mexico and Canada ever agreeing to close.
Can/Mex must really be anticipating a U.S. withdrawal, otherwise they would never make the admission public. However, again, all of this said, it’s almost an impossible loophole to close unless Canada and Mexico agree to allow the U.S. to dictate the terms for their future bilateral trade agreements.
From the POTUS Trump position, NAFTA always came down to two options:
Option #1 – renegotiate the NAFTA trade agreement to eliminate the loopholes. That would require Canada and Mexico to agree to very specific rules put into the agreement by the U.S. that would remove the ability of third-party nations to exploit the current trade loophole. Essentially the U.S. rules would be structured around removing any profit motive with regard to building in Canada or Mexico and shipping into the U.S.
Canada and Mexico would have to agree to those rules; the goal of the rules would be to stop third-party nations from exploiting NAFTA. The problem in this option is the exploitation of NAFTA currently benefits Canada and Mexico. It is against their interests to remove it. Knowing it was against their interests President Trump never thought it was likely Canada or Mexico would ever agree. But he was willing to explore and find out.
Option #2 – Exit NAFTA. And subsequently deal with Canada and Mexico individually with structured trade agreements about their imports. Canada and Mexico could do as they please, but each U.S. bi-lateral trade agreement would be written with language removing the aforementioned cost-benefit-analysis to third-party countries (same as in option #1.)
The issue of Canada and Mexico making trade agreements with other nations (especially China), while brokering their NAFTA access position with the U.S. as a strategic part of those agreements, is a serious issue that cannot adequately be resolved while the U.S. remains connected to NAFTA. …*UNLESS* Canada and Mexico agree that U.S. trade tariff amounts will always be the floor for their own trade deals with other nations.
Trump tried to tell you guys you will get tired of winning! As for Me, I’m not there yet but imagine how how all those cucks in Washington must feeling about now….
LikeLiked by 15 people
Even funnier, imagine being a democratic strategist…
LikeLiked by 10 people
LOL 😀 😀 😀
LikeLike
“imagine being a democratic strategist…”
We are really going to find out which ones can think for themselves, rather than spout off talking points
prepared for them by the clownz at media matters. Looking forward to the end of that dung over there.
LikeLike
Let’s see, Pelosi? Waters? Nadler? I could go on but as you can see, its pointless.
LikeLike
I clicked on this story but can’t find ANY details about how Mexico will pay for the wall. Neither from the Article nor the Comments. Thought I would finally understand how this would be done. Guess I must be stupid!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The benefits to our economy by restoring fair & reciprocal trade arrangements will more than pay for the wall.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If the funds are allowed to be spent though right? I mean thus far, there has been on a drop of funding allocated to the wall. We could rake in billions, and if its never voted in or approved? Am I missing something?
LikeLike
Treepers maintained during the election that Mexico would pay for the wall one way or another, through a remittance tax or tarrifs or trade deals. This is the fulfillment of that.
The media were the ones who demanded Mexico literally write a check. The rest of us took it seriously, not literally. We would prefer cash, but an economic boom caused by fair trade will do nicely.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How does the money get from the Treasury to the wall. Doesn’t Congress still have to approve the funds?
LikeLike
Congress sure does! Others may be dancing around your question but I lived through the Reagan amnesty with assurances funds would be provided for a wall. They got amnesty we got squat. Congress has to allocate the funds or maybe a little more Trump majic. I see the walnut shells but where the hell is he hiding the Pea! I’ll take either all I want is the wall and border security I was promised in the 1980’s.
LikeLike
Remember the YUGE defense appropriation in the Omnibus? There is your wall, wait and see.
LikeLike
Lets see! Steel companies hiring back laid off workers! Coal being mined in this Country again! Oil being EXPORTED by this country, oil being explored on land and off shore. Can we see why the globalist will do anything to oust this special AMERICAN from the white house? Now Mexico surrenders along with Canada on trade! Hmmmmm is this called winning? MAGA.
LikeLike
Well, remember that Trump’s off-hand comment about Russia and Hillary’s email eventually led to Russia Russia Russia. So the Media is dead serious when it comes to Republicans.
LikeLike
The war of the two Koreas may be over next week with de-nuclearization of the north…nah, that’s not winning. Putin backed off on Syria and the Ayatollah has decided to be quiet rather than risk sanctions again. Nah, this is not winning. MAGA!
LikeLike
I am all for an economic boom, but I see as something that is separate from the wall. one does not equate the other. I think the wall and subsequent immigration enforcement would boost our economy just the same.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m greedy! I want both! I agree with you they are separate items.
LikeLike
The wall could come out of the defence budget, I believe, if it had to.
LikeLike
The wall is a tariff on imports originating from china.
Mexico ports and shipping routes are willing to ‘pay’ their share by dropping support for chinese imports destined to america.
Apparently Canada too will pay their share.
Its an unseen part of the ‘wall’s foundation. The human flood is the least of our worries.
We told china to knock it off with the commodities dumping… sure i can appreciate a bargain on a dozen wood screws and a piece of aluminium stock on occasion, but for the love of god, China…. China China China.
LikeLike
“The human flood is the least of our worries.”
Say what?
LikeLike
It’s called click bait.
LikeLike
And there he was, riding his bike along the US/Mexico border…
~David Hogg
LikeLike
I bet he wasn’t riding on the Mexican side!
LikeLike
So what’s to prevent SUPER-CORRUPT Mexico from setting those mirrored Tariffs on Auto-Component Imports (etc.) from China or Trans-Shipment Countries
… only to “LAUNDER” Tariff Receipts into Industrial or Real Estate Investments that the Source Countries would own in Mexico?
Tangles of Government Agency Transfers and Shell Corporations would make it impossible to trace, and would MULTIPLY the graft flowing to Mexico’s Political Grifters, Cartels and Oligarchs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As Felice keeps saying, President Trump and his killers are keeping NAFTA on the table so companies rather build here in the USA. Corporate heads HATE uncertainty and that is what President Trump is using to drag manufacturing back to the USA.
I very much doubt that the USA will end up with NAFTA. Right now it is strategic Smoke and Mirrors.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Right now PDJT &Team are educating Ametica and the World. All on the same subject, but different lessons for each nation. They are motivating, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please send that thst to the VSG?
We’d need a permanent army of inspectors and regulators both North and South to keep them honest.
Then again, having such an “Army” in those countries would enable us to have a sufficiently large footprint to incorporate an expansive Anti-Jihadist force to address the Islamic Hordes salivating at our frontiers. That’s one import that has to be “regulated” out of existence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The greatest part of this news re the Wall and NAFTA is that no matter how the MSM and the Left try to spin it Trump is fulfilling his campaign promises. Making Mexico pay for the Wall absolutely shoves it in the face of every anti-Trump pundit and MSM liar. With the IG rpt out next month and this news re the wall and trade, Mueller is going to have to serve a search warrant on the WH or some other major witch hunt activity to temper the positive momentum of PDT
LikeLike
Either option leaves Mexico MUY screwed! This is the end of NAFTA amigos. Buh-bye rules of origin 🙂
This news also will accelerate the return of so many company ops to the USA from Mexico. Adios maquilas! Adios TN visas!
Como se dice “winning” in Espanol? :):):)
LikeLike
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perot–you crack me up!!! good one!…Our VSG –he got a hat trick under his belt…
LikeLike
Trump.
LikeLike
The comments on this thread are rockin. Reminds me why I love CTH!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen!!!
Praise God!!
MAGA
Covfefe Rules.
LikeLike
Love Me Trump in Morning Noon and night
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Win first then go to war.” [Reposted from earlier thread]
• NAFTA: Delaying the deal until half the factories relocate to America … and Nieto falls 18% behind in the June Election polls and Trudeau’s “Investment Deficit with America” swells from $14 Billion in 2015 to $50 Billion in 2017.
LikeLiked by 3 people
ouch, ouch , ouch … 😉 Play fair or he Boss is going to put the hurt on…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
TRUST VSGPDJFT.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I leave the tree house for 15 flipping minutes and look what happens. MAGA BABY!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, Good Morning Sayit2016
Yeah….that is why we just cannot sleep….this site made me into a “Night Crawler”…just don’t want to miss anything……cannot leave for 10 minitues …
The Treehouse….best site going….by far….time for more coffee.. 😎
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well..good morning to you too Gunny..! Do you mind grabbing me a cup of coffee as well?
LikeLiked by 1 person
hey Gunny and sayit– can we have covefe? lol!
LikeLiked by 1 person
covefe …… …..comin right up…..😎
LikeLike
Same here. I can’t stand being away from this screen. I just know I will miss big breaking news if I do! It is a horrible addiction, almost.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God forbid that I ever try to get some sleep. One peek at CTH and 👀!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those eyeballs made me laugh, but darn it is so true!!!
LikeLike
Since you’re pouring for everyone, Gunny, can I have a shot of something in mine? Just this once? TY!
LikeLike
So what stops China from directly investing In Mexico and Canada? There is an India corporation – Essar Steel Algoma, Inc. which owns a steel plant in Canada. Their products are imported into the US.
LikeLike
Good we can TAX China 3 times….
LikeLike
They would be exempt from any tariff if the product is produced in Mexico or Canada.
LikeLike
Yes but taxed sending product to Mexico or China
LikeLike
“a steel plant in Canada.”
There is a difference from making steel in Canada vs shipping steel made in China to Canada and calling that “Canadian steel” before shipping it here or using it to make products there and shipping them here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To move automotive iron foundries back home, the EPA will have to be brought to heel. EPA is why GM moved to Mexico in the first place, not labor costs. SPEAKING of labor……..the UAW is going to have to be emasculated also. This will be a golden opportunity for them to cripple GM and Ford, (as if they haven’t already!).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Think the Rust Belt, Detroit, and Black America will love this!?
LikeLiked by 1 person
” the EPA will have to be brought to heel.”
That is already being done, which is why we have the relentless attacks on Scott Pruitt lately from the GAO to the MSM. Even my urologist at Roswell Park Cancer Institute was apoplectic over PDJT’s selection of Mr. Pruitt. I will not repeat what he said, it does not warrant a visit from the SS.
LikeLike
So you want to see LEVERAGE?
President Trump announces he’s close to a NAFTA deal.
AND
Mexico has agreed to pay for it.
BUT
He can’t sign it until CONGRESS APPROPRIATES the “unrestricted” FUNDS for the Wall.
He gives Congress 1 week to do it.
PLUS
He requires that Congress APPROVE every one of his Pending NOMINEES:
• Administration
• Courts
THEN
He requires that Congress REPLACE Ryan and McConnell with M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A! Leaders.
LikeLiked by 3 people
IN the Mid-Term Election Year.
• Republicans face a do-or-die decision.
• USCOC either funds meeting Trump’s Art of the Deal.
… or sends NAFTA down the drain.
… only to see BETTER BILATERAL DEALS replace it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What the hell:
PLUS
Congress passes IMMIGRATION REFORM
• Augmenting the Border Patrol and ICE
• Ending the Visa Lottery and Visa Abuse
• Terminating funding for Sanctuary Cities and States
The reductions in Cartel Income and Wire Transfers to Mexico PAY for the WALL.
… not to mention the Corporate and Worker Income (and Taxes) from Manufacturers that relocate from Mexico to America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stop, stop, you have made my head explode!!! It is too much winning!!! Well, no, not actually too much because you can never have too much but darn I’m all WIDE AWAKE now!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are sick enough they may tube the NAFTA deal to hurt Trump.
**Trump using that Magic Wand again!**
TM Barry Sortero
LikeLiked by 1 person
DO it.
Bilateral Deals will be AWESOME.
LikeLike
Bilateral Deals will become TEMPLATES for deals elsewhere, too.
THAT’s got the USCOC panicked!
LikeLiked by 2 people
A nice time to announce your proposals here and following would be during that rally that is supposedly scheduled for the same time as the WH Correspondents Dinner.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOLOL.
LikeLike
When the commentariot went all deflated over the Mueller/Cohen business, I was afraid to add my contrarian view that things would swing back quickly. That’s why we elected the guy. A shout-out to all the Treepers saying ‘patience’ he has this.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Fox News suggesting Mike Pompeo secretly met with North Korean leader over Easter!!??
Discussions on neutral meeting location for PDJT includes 5 possible sites, including Vietnam and Singapore!
OMFG!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
i am cool with this… HEY–EASTER! What could be wrong with that/
LikeLike
Our first acting SOS who was appointed Director of CIA. Confirmed or not, he’ll be deaf to SOS. 😉
LikeLike
He’ll be acting SOS
LikeLike
I am listening to a youtube video on 1 Corinthians while I am browsing here. It has the same baby picture that sundance used at the top of the post. I am going to put the link here, I do not know what we will see.
LikeLike
The picture appears when it starts playing
LikeLiked by 1 person
And to end this wonderful day. Melania our lovely FOTUS is wearing the most fabulous dress..from my favorite designer(whom I cannot afford!!) Carolina Herrera..whom I think is a patriot..she came from Venezuela and her nephew was recently killed there by the regime .
LikeLiked by 1 person
At some stage in the game the Dems in Congress will be forced to work with DJT. I expect that will occur after the mid terms when the Pubbies lose GOPe members and gain a veto proof Senate.
LikeLike
The North Korea and South Korea signing will be something they can’t ignore.
LikeLike
I just don’t trust either the current group in power to the north or the potential group to the south in terms of enforcement, all,while,we hold ourselves to the treaty standards. Would much rather it go away.
LikeLike