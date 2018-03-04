A Trade War? No, a Coordinated Phase-Two Trade Policy Shift by the Trump Administration…

Ya know, it’s increasingly funny to watch the Wall Street crowd going bananas simply because POTUS Trump does exactly what POTUS Trump said he was going to do. I mean it’s not like the administration has been hiding the trade policy plans and objectives for the past year; yet, the financial class acts shocked, SHOCKED, when it actually happens.
Cue the audio visual demonstration….. Was anyone paying attention in January at the Davos World Economic Forum when Commerce Secretary Ross said exactly what the administration was going to do in the coming months? ….Apparently not.
Against the backdrop of current financial and corporate media running around like blindfolded zombies with forks in their eyes – hysterically bumping into walls, it might be worthwhile to revisit Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s purposeful remarks at Davos:
Twitter Thread HERE to Expand Full Dynamic
Any ideas what a perfect financial play would be for a small time investor?
American-centric public companies who make things, I would think. Coming from a novice, though.
You are correct….domestic industrials and energy….use exchange traded funds (ETF’s). $5 for buy and sell with most brokerages (Fidelity). There are a gazillion ETF…..stay with the big players like SPDR and IShares. I was doing great until February lol….The correction shoukd be over for the most part; though still maybe some downturn left to shake out over this new trade stance….but the fundamentals of the MAGA economy are strong….I’m a bull all the way.
Same, Luke. Stick it out! I never faulted with the market through tha last 9 years, stayed steady, recovered and excelled. Hope for all.
Sell short, then play the long game. Buy commodities for six months then switch to stocks and bonds. Buy gold and silver until the tipping point then buy penny stocks and wait for a split. Avoid stock with dividends unless you were born in March.
That’s my advice after listening to 20 years of advice on TV and radio shows.
We are in uncharted territory now.
We’ve never had a President like this before, who is deploying policies to help out the middle class.
There has been lip service…but not actual policies that work.
So all that ‘advice’ from the last 20 years may no longer be valid.
It’s probably a good idea to just your thinking cap on, and try to figure out which companies will benefit the most and grow under this new paradigm.
…*just put your thinking cap on
I have never heard of anything like that. Ever.
You’re joking.
Penny stocks and radio shows? Just no..
Hope you are being sarcastic:)
Domestic Industrials/Manufacturing. Another great opportunity is ITA (IShares Aerospace and Defense). Look for ETF’s stay awsy from individual stocks. ETF’s are bought and sold like stocks. ETF’s are similar to mutual funds but with a much lower expense ratio. Use the big boys (SPDR Funds and IShares)…again I am focused on Energy, Industry, and Defense…all mainly domestic.
I will at least clarify that my historical interest has been in small cap American stocks; but there should be substantial growth in large cap American companies who will participate in the remaking of America.
Russell 2000 companies since they represent companies in the US!
This was from Friday:
Perfect? I’m not so sure that isn’t a “unicorn in the garden” however, my team and I look for difficult to shift major themes like aging demographics in the USA and globally. Biotech, senior living/memory care facilities, etc. We also implement a Peter Lynch style approach and when we look around our every day lives we see crumbling infrastructure in the USA which absolutely has to change. I have traveled all over the world the last 20 years. I have been to China at least 20 times and I can tell you our infrastructure is an embarrassment. Whether it’s our roads, bridges, airports, railways, electric grid, broadband, cellular networks, etc. The next 25-50 years will see massive investments in these areas and therefore strong long term fundamentals. All that being said, the truly best advice I can give you is to have a comprehensive financial plan, be diversified, stay invested and do not let emotions influence your decisions. I can guarantee you success if you are committed to those foundational elements.
Love your moniker! Used to have an office in HK!
Whenever I hear ‘money’ and ‘play’ used I think casinos and or Monopoly. The casino will give you free drinks and every once in a while Monopoly will give you either a ‘free pass go’ or a ‘get out of jail free card’ 😀
buy boeing while it dipped…Micron is also looking great.
Yes, parachutes for big-shot executives in the Banking, Wall Street, and Mega Conglomerate Globalist enterprises all around the world.
We want them to contemplate death, but no one really wants them to die jumping out the windows of their high-rise Globalist buildings. It will be so much more appealing to watch them suffer the death of their dreams of world domination.
One particular dream deserves annilation….”Dreams of My Father”. Hopefully, that jerk is just crushed.
That was worth every minute to listen to! Our Wilburine defended our President and our country extremely well. You could tell that the Globalist and Multinationalist are scared to death. One thing that was clear as day to me is that our President and his killers have their eye on China 🇨🇳. The Wilburine shared some interesting facts.
China 🇨🇳 in one damn month produced more steel than the US did for the entire year in 2017. He also shared that there are countries in Asia that are selling steel that don’t have a single mechanism to actual produce steel. China 🇨🇳 is passing e their steel to these countries so that they can get around tariffs.
He also talked about how China 🇨🇳 wants to be the leader of technology production by 2025. They are stealing intellectual property from our companies that want access to their market.
Our President has made a decision about imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum. 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum with NO exceptions. At some point he will make a determination on the Intellectual Property dispute that our President opened last year. China 🇨🇳 is going to be in a world of hurt once those decisions are rendered.
I also learned a lot about how automotives is skewed completely against our country. The US only can enforce a 2.5% tariff according to the WTO on incoming automobiles 🚗 and parts. However, Europe can impose a 10% tariff while Japan 🇯🇵 and South Korea 🇰🇷 also have formidable tariffs (according to Wilburine) and China can impose a 25% tariff in the near future as they get rolling with their automotive sector.
Our politicians, both Republicans and Democrats had no problem giving away the entire store. The CoC is a complete POS organization that doesn’t care at all for our country. They payoff politicians at the expense of everyday Americans. I LOVE ❤ our President and his killers more after listening to that forum.
We should walk out of the WTO.
I actually think that may actually happen! It absolutely was set up to screw the hell out of our country.
OMG, Felice! Some of us may have an exciting decade!!!!!!!!!
“…We don’t intend to abrogate leadership, but leadership is different from being a sucker and being a patsy. We would like to be the leader in making the world trade system more fair and more equitable to all participants” Ross said.”
Yeah, see, that’s the thing…the rest of the world doesn’t want our trade policy to be ‘equitable’ to the US.
They want to continue to skrew us over, on everything.
The whole world has been waging a Trade War against us…for decades.
Pres Trump didn’t start this.
He inherited it.
I am so sick of hearing people say “Trump is starting a trade war.”
Some are even calling it “Trump’s trade war”.
Uh, no…this trade war has been waging for a long time.
Our politicians have just been standing by, letting us get creamed.
Pres Trump is simply fighting back, for us, in a trade war that was not of his making.
Thanks, Sundance…that’s another great twitter thread that you’ve done.
Thank you, for all that you do.
On this inherited “trade war,” the Trump Doctrine (to finally enforce rules and standards to level the playing field) proves the wisdom of private sector perspective brought to the White House.
On President Trump’s consistency on tariffs, today’s s’plodey heads sit atop career bureaucrats, globalists and typical politicians who’ve done nothing to fix trade imbalances… which pretty much says it all.
Exactly so, Gov Palin.
And the howler monkey pundits in the enemedia are doing the bidding of their globalist masters, howling about doom & gloom…and predicting Armageddon, again.
Where were they, when the DC weasels were selling out our country in these bad trade deals?
As I recall…they were parroting the party line, telling us how great it was going to be.
They have known this was coming since June of last year,
“The plan was criticized in a WTO committee as early as June last year, and has caused an international outcry since Trump confirmed he intended to go ahead this week.”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-wto/wto-chief-makes-rare-warning-of-trade-war-over-u-s-tariff-plan-idUSKCN1GE28P
I wonder if Germany will raise tariffs on Bourbon and Levi’s as a matter of ‘national security’. 😀
Touché!!!!!!!!
PS, I wish Navarro had said that to Chris Wallace today in his interview. No criticisms, as I would never have been that quick on my feet, but how blessed would that be. Chris Wallace was the rudest I have ever seen him. Disgusting.
Twitter warriors could post that to Chris Wallace’s Twitter account no matter what!!!!!!
In July 1789 Congress established the Customs Service. The idea was to collect tariffs and use them to pay off the war debt, build infrastructure (lighthouses for example), and protect and encorage US manufacturing. Hamilton set it up, and sent his instructions to the Collectors in “circulars”. Customs collected duties, navigation fees, tonnage tax etc. The system went as planned, and today we have the greatest nation in earth. So explsin why tariffs were a bad idea.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Bingo!
Thanks Sundance for the reminder of Trump experts at Davos. Ross was a superstar on every panel. He must have been disgusted having to deal with Chuck Todd this morning trying to belittle him. Ross always handles his interviews stoically. I on the other hand are more of a Navarro slash and burn.
I wonder if Wilbur Ross leaves these interviews feeling like I do that they are beneath him.
Wilbur Ross is the epitome of keep it simple stupid.
I listened to the first few minutes of the video. Wilbur Ross is fabulous!!! God has blessed America with this leader.
I’ll have to finish viewing tomorrow. It is late here. SD thanks for posting.
Why there is no tariff on service and IT industry which are running as offshore operations? We need to find some way to charge their hourly rate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wonder how long it’ll be until Union Pacific starts pulling locomotives out of storage…
I wager that would be a good sign relative to our coming economic boom…
We are gonna build stuff again – and it’s already happening…
Wow. That’s amazing.
Great video…thanks for posting it.
Wonderful anticipation!
Fix our roads, airports and air traffic control system. From what I understand not much has been done with our air traffic control since I was involved in General Aviation 50 years ago. For sure we aren’t equipped to take advantage of all our overhead (space) assets.
Track repair and new tracks made with Reardon Steel.
Squealers going to squeal. It lasts for awhile, and we hear it only because of the loud hailer press, and politicians paid to set their hair on fire by their corporate owners. It reminds me of someone, who when faced with public tantrums, kept raising the wall by ten feet, and said you will pay for it.
Thanks for posting this video. I listened to it all, even though it is way past my bedtime. Really interesting to note Sec. Wilbur Ross’ explanation (what follows is my paraphrase – which could be erroneous), of how subsidized economy and a true market economy don’t mix. Banks, in the latter case, won’t lend a business if that business is not profitable. In a subsidized economy, the government steps in. So… how can fair trade happen between the two types of economies?
… I love the way Ross explained it. …
