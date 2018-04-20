Anatomy of a Political Smear Confirmed – James Comey January Briefing Was Scripted by Clapper and Brennan To Create Media Narrative…

Generally I would not refer so strongly to a prior discussion thread if the latest information did not absolutely confirm was was originally suspected.
On January 10th, 2017 we discussed “The Anatomy of a Modern Political Smear“, where we connected the dots, as they were happening in-real-time between James Comey, the Obama intelligence community and the media, specifically CNN. {Please See Here}
Yesterday, two events happened which absolutely confirm -with demonstrable certainty- what we immediately saw over 15 months ago. The first event was the appearance of James Comey on CNN to discuss his book. In part of the questioning by Jake Tapper, Comey admitted his January 6th briefing of the Steele Dossier content was ONLY about the Russian hookers, pee-tapes, and ridiculous sexual accusations against the President-elect. [CNN Transcript]:
TAPPER: So, let’s talk about the investigation and what you can talk about it. In January, 2017 when you met with President Trump and you did that oral presentation of what’s in that two page memo, summarizing the Steele dossier. We know from the book that you talked about these unverified allegations involving him and prostitutes.
Did you brief him about any — any of the other things in the Steele dossier, claims that his associates, Michael Cohen or Paul Manafort, were potentially working with the Russians? Or was it only about the prostitutes?
COMEY: It was only about the salacious part of it.
TAPPER: Why? Why only about that?
COMEY: Because that was the part that the leaders of the intelligence community agreed he needed to be told about because we knew it and thought it was about to become public. And if it was true, we didn’t know whether it was true, it would be important to let him know this as part of a defensive briefing. (link)
The second event, was the actual release of the Comey memo describing that January 6th, 2017, briefing as directed by “the leaders of the intelligence community”. We now know exactly who was giving that instruction:
That’s the Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper.
So, exactly as we anticipated in January of 2017, the entire briefing of the President was a set-up to create a media narrative. After affirming that Comey carried out the objective, James Clapper then leaked the salacious details of the story to CNN. CNN then ran with the story using the hook of ‘the president has been briefed on this material’ etc.
Immediately thereafter, literally hours later, Buzzfeed published the Clinton-Steele Dossier under the auspices of it being newsworthy because CNN was now reporting on it.
This was transparently a set-up at the time we saw it happening, and the current releases of information confirm exactly that. The intelligence apparatus, namely DNI James Clapper and FBI Director James Comey, conspired to weaponize false intelligence in order to create a media narrative that would damage the incoming president and his administration. There is no other way to look at these events.
The reason we know James Clapper (DNI) and John Brennan (CIA), not James Comey, was the structured leak to CNN was specifically because CNN made a subtle mistake. On January 10th, 2017, CNN claimed the intelligence briefing included giving President Trump a two-page document:
[…] The two-page synopsis also included allegations that there was a continuing exchange of information during the campaign between Trump surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government, according to two national security officials. […] CNN has confirmed that the synopsis was included in the documents that were presented to Mr. Trump (link)
…However, we know from James Comey’s memo and his own statements about the briefing there were no documents provided. That means the two national security officials that were leaking details to CNN, and made the mistake about Comey giving Trump the documents, were John Brennan and James Clapper.
As Michael Horowitz investigates the Comey memos, and their subsequent leaking to Daniel Richman, there’s a strong possibility this connection will be made by his investigative unit. Heck, if not, they just read it right here.
Additionally, at the time media were fixated on President Trump’s push-back against the media reports of the dossier specifically because President-elect Trump was focused on the ‘Pee-tape” aspect. We now know the reason for that perspective was simply because Comey never briefed the President-Elect on any other part. He only discussed the Russian hookers, and ridiculous nonsense.
Again, back to the not-so-subtle errors in the January 10th, 2017, CNN report, because they were relaying information from Clapper and Brennan:
[…] The two-page synopsis also included allegations that there was a continuing exchange of information during the campaign between Trump surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government, according to two national security officials. (link)
No, actually, President-elect Trump was never briefed on “Trump surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government.” James Comey, stated he never mentioned anything except the Russian hookers and pee-pee nonsense. So again, CNN was reporting on what Clapper and Brennan thought Comey had done and they were getting some of the more nuanced details incorrect.
This entire set-up is particularly Machiavellian when you look at what DNI James Clapper was saying publicly at the time. Remember this release:
Publicly DNI James Clapper is saying the next day (Jan 11th) the intelligence community does not have any confirmation as to the reliability of the Clinton-Steele dossier. Yet the previous day Clapper was leaking details of that dossier to CNN.
Lastly, and perhaps more consequentially, remember the FBI used the dossier to get the FISA warrant against Carter Page on October 21st, 2016 claiming to the FISA court the information therein was reliable. However, the DNI is saying three months later the dossier is NOT reliable.
Bastards.
All.Of.Them.
Timeline:
♦ January 10th, 2017 – CNN Frames “Russian Narrative” – The anatomy of a media smear (link).
♦ January 11th, 2017 – President Trump confronts CNN – “You are fake news” (link)
♦ January 12th, 2017 – Confronted by the Trump Transition Team, independent NBC and Fox News Reporting, CNN’s Anderson Cooper attempts to defend CNN Propaganda (link)
♦ January 15th, 2017 – Bob Woodward calls out CNN, Jake Tapper, John Brennan and James Clapper for false statements and indefensible politicization of institutional U.S. intelligence agencies (link)
In essence the week beginning January 10th, 2017 was the origin of the vast ‘Muh Russia’ conspiracy/collusion narrative against the incoming administration. The CNN report pushed by Jake Tapper was the distribution of leaked information James Clapper and John Brennan. This false narrative was specifically the origin of the “collusion” angle.
Again, outstanding work. Being exceptionally uninformed regarding federal statutes, other than Clapper and Brennan lying under oath to Congress is there some greater crimes these two and others in the Obama White house can be charged with? Leaking classified information even if the information is totally false? The unmasking American citizens will get a few of Obama’s peons but can’t there be some larger conspiracy charge for all these traitors?
Cuomo’s announcement re CNN’s hiring of Clapper: Cuomo praised the Obama-era DNI. “It’s good to have him, good to be on. [He’s] part of the family. We’ll benefit greatly from his perspective,” Cuomo said.
I would call it an INCESTUOUS family! So Clapper leaks info to CNN and then later they pay him to be an adviser? Does anyone else see this? I wonder how much they are paying him?
Are there other investigators helping Huber? Or is it just Horowitz’ team? Once you cross over to Clapper, Brennan and Rice do you call on additional resources outside of Horowitz’s team?
Thanks for connecting the dots. CIA, FBI, DNI – were these also the 3 of the 17?
It was never 17 – that is Hillary jargon, that was refuted almost immediately, never published. Because it didn’t meet the necessary MSM narrative of the Hillary sycophants within.
As I continue to read Sundance’s exposure of what msm, DNC, Obama, GOPe, CF etc thought was the perfect crime as the number one puppet steps to the stage and tells President Trump B$$$. I can only imagine how utterly stupid President Trump must have thought, how stupidly of these clowns as he listened. Even to this day many in justice here and away including President Trump are light years ahead of these simpletons.
Therefore, Mueller and company w/Fake News continues to double down making all a very bad comic book of characters. So sad if some of these jokers have children. I would change my name.
Hey journalists at CNN, NYT, etc., how does it feel to be on this deplorable website reading brilliant reporting from this independent nobody called Sundance? Journalism is dead and you’re a disgrace to your dead profession.
‘Watching CNN yesterday evening was like seeing four men who just won a $100M lottery trying to pretend they were not excited. Jake Tapper, Jim Scuitto, Carl Bernstein, and Evan Perez could hardly contain their glee at getting to report what they fervently hoped could and would be verified as true.
They kept saying it had not yet been corroborated but they were clearly certain it would be. They so badly wanted it to be true. Watching with the sound off, anyone would have thought they were celebrating something electrifying, like man’s first walk on the moon. Then they mentioned BuzzFeed – hint-hint – so of course anyone who was interested in reading the actual dossier could go there and read it. CNN did not have to discuss the ugly details contained within. Tapper could spill the beans and pretend his own hands were clean. BuzzFeed should be done and gone by tomorrow.’
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/01/the_four_horsemen_of_the_media_apocalypse.html
Jokers is a good name for these butt holes.
Well, well, well re: Comey’s meeting with PEDJT, “leaders of the intelligence community agreed he needed to be told about because we knew it and thought it was about to become public.” Thought! No, they KNEW it was about to become public! Gotcha Clapper!
I had always assumed that the briefing of POTUS and subsequent leak to press was an attempt to “tickle” the wire. When you have a wiretap up for a couple of months and nothing significant comes across the wire, it is not uncommon for law enforcement to attempt to shake things up. In narcotics investigations, agents or local police would normally do some car stops or other minor enforcement actions of certain players to get conspirators paranoid, break protocol, and start talking over the telephone, thus, creating incriminating conversations on tapped lines. In January 2017, there would only be a couple of weeks left before the Trump administration took over and who knows what would happen to the investigation at that point so Comey, Clapper, and Brennan decided to shake things up to create chatter over the wires while Obama was still in office. As we know now there doesn’t appear to have been any chatter over the wire as there was never any conspiracy to begin with. I also believe the outing of Flynn meeting with Russian ambassador and subsequent interview was also an attempt to “tickle” wire as also happened just before Trump was to take over.
This series of accurate phrases, from the post, makes the eyelashes hurt:
“The intelligence apparatus….conspired to weaponize false intelligence in order to create a media narrative that would damage the incoming president….”
Just think of how much more Nixon could have gotten away with if he had been a Democrat. He could have had the press help him with constructing a narrative of exoneration and they could help him sell it to the public.
Since Nixon was also framed by the CIA, it would have been the right thing to do.
Sean Davis.
“The intel chiefs didn’t brief Trump on the dossier to inform him of pressing national security info. They did it so one of them could immediately leak the briefing to CNN to validate a dossier none of them had verified. It was a PR scheme from day one.”
And the leakee was ValJar’s precious newly hired spawn, Laura.
No doubt.
Love it… lol
There are BASTARDS,
there are LIARS,
and there are FILTHY, LYING BASTARDS who are
attempting a COUP TO BRING DOWN A FREELY ELECTED PRESIDENT.
CLAPPER, BRENNAN, AND COMEY ARE FILTHY, LYING BASTARDS.
I hope they rot the rest of their miserable lives in prison.
This is been said countless times before, Sundance, you are one hell of an investigative journalist. My goodness, you are good. If only….others would follow suit. Thank you!
So, this may be related…just hearing over the newswire that employees at Google, Amazon and others who have DOD contracts are protesting that their contracts should be broken because they do not want to be part of the US war efforts.
Now, Mac Inerny is on now saying that using Carnegie-Mellon would indeed be better because all of these entities all have ties to China.
This must be connected to all of this so far, no?
A couple of edgy, early Sunday morning wake up tweets are in order. No sense in letting a good scandal go to waste. That I can tell you.
I knew there was a soft coup.
I knew the media colluded with the DNC.
What I was never sure about, and was hoping didn’t happen (because it’s so egregious) was that Intel orgs colluded with the media to destroy a presidential candidate. But, as is now apparent. …that happened, too.
How Trump won is beyond me.
And despite my worst fears being proven true, there’s a dark part of me that giggles each morning knowing that these swampers have to live with President Donald Trump, despite doing everything possible to destroy him.
I’ll take a moment tonight and raise a glass to that.
To President Donald Trump…may he remain healthy, crazy and get re-elected!!!!!
Gee…..I’m starting to get mad. (that’s a joke)
How much longer do we have to wait for indictments? These are high crimes against Trump and the people of the United States who elected him fairly to be our president. Another week has passed and the evil doers are still walking around Scott Free. We need judicial leadership to get these conspirators behind bars where they belong! Where are the indictments General Sessions?
Don’t forget, they also failed to disclose the FISA warrant against Carter Page to the Congressional oversight “Gang of Eight” (and that the dossier was the probable cause upon which it was based) for several months, until long after they leaked the dossier itself. I do not know when (or if) the oversight committees were ever told that Steele had been terminated or the source of funding for the production of the dossier.
