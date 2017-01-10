CNN Media Heads and Political DC Operatives Construct More Russian Madness (w/ important video reminder)…

Anatomy of a Modern Media Political Smear

If they didn’t continually use the same playbook (reference Trump’s pre-election manufactured sex assault accusers), these insufferable political media constructs would not be so transparent. There are trillions of dollars at stake.

The framework for the latest narrative begins with a CNN report, constructed by a familiar set of characters (Jake Tapper, Jim Sciutto, Evan Perez and Carl Bernstein), all referencing a vague and intensely obtuse claim about Russians attempting to gain some form of opposition research leverage against President-elect Trump.

To establish the construct of their political narrative they must first set the cornerstone. The cornerstone must appear reasonable and prudent. The cornerstone establishes their ‘high horse’ credibility position.

The team attempts to do this by presenting notification of a two page addendum to the DNI report on Russian interference with the 2016 election. The CNN crew claim the addendum discusses Russians attempting to find opposition research on Trump.

The existence of this addendum comes from the ever predictable “unnamed official intelligence sources” etc. Sound familiar? It should.

The reported claim as outlined by Jack Tapper and crew, within the addendum, stems from a political opposition research file commissioned by Team Hillary Clinton and Team Never Trump in the run up to the election and reportedly executed by a British former intelligence agent.

[Pause and Insert Big Flashy reminder-to-self of Democrat operative Bob Beckel saying he was headed off to England to explore potentially damaging information about Donald Trump’s sexual escapades – January 2nd 2016] Watch Video:

.

Well, well, well. See if that year old Bob Beckel CNN segment doesn’t ring a few bells here in a moment.

CNN pushes the story today of the Russian black mail angle – SEE HERE – about the FBI/DNI summarizing the addendum from a 35 page oppo-research report which came as an outcome of this Clinton/NeverTrump commissioned investigation.

However, even CNN admits everything within the memo discussion is innuendo, allegations and unsubstantiated political rumor, ie. bullshit.

[…] One reason the nation’s intelligence chiefs took the extraordinary step of including the synopsis in the briefing documents was to make the President-elect aware that such allegations involving him are circulating among intelligence agencies, senior members of Congress and other government officials in Washington, multiple sources tell CNN. […] Some of the memos were circulating as far back as last summer. […] The two-page summary was written without the detailed specifics and information about sources and methods included in the memos by the former British intelligence official. (read more)

The entire construct is ridiculous, and these bizzarro memo claims are complete nonsense. It can be fully anticipated the 2 page addendum describing the ridiculous allegations, was largely saying they were nonsense. Especially considering the details within the “memos” are wrong about the geography and locales they describe in Russia.

However, with the cornerstone firmly in place, thanks to CNN, it’s off to the political races.

Democrat Senators fully anticipating and given advanced notice of the play, introduce the ‘Russian Blackmail Memo Narrative’ at Senator Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing via Senator Al Franken.

The Daily Beast gleefully pushes the story. And the concerted effort of CNN and congress finally allows Buzzfeed to publish the memo’s they previously didn’t publish out of embarrassment for the ridiculous and absurd claims within them:

(Via Buzzfeed) […] The dossier, which is a collection of memos written over a period of months, includes specific, unverified, and potentially unverifiable allegations of contact between Trump aides and Russian operatives, and graphic claims of sexual acts documented by the Russians. CNN reported Tuesday that a two-page synopsis of the report was given to President Barack Obama and Trump. (link)

See what they did there? “Media reports on media reports” again. All timed to coincide with the beginning of President Donald Trump’s cabinet confirmations.

See how that works?

Oh, and what happened to the 20 female “October Surprise” assault accusers? Yeah, vanished right after their usefulness was gone. We can expect the same disappearing outcome with this ridiculous CNN story line as soon as it holds no more value in diminishing the incoming White House. Playbook returns to shelf.

It’s just how they roll.

These exact same characters constructed a similarly false story in August of 2016 about the Secret Service and Donald Trump – Remember This – Even Reuters had to call them out on the past manufactured narrative (here):

Jake Tapper, Jim Sciutto, Evan Perez and Carl Bernstein just make it up as they go along, and then coordinate with their ideological DC colleagues to sell the messaging. It’s 100% manufactured “FAKE NEWS”, nothing more.

No such meeting or conversation ever happened – a made up story by "low ratings" @CNN. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2016

Reuters just announced that Secret Service never spoke to me or my campaign. Made up story by @CNN is a hoax. Totally dishonest. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2016