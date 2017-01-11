Epic – Trump Confronts CNN’s Russia Narrative Directly: “You are fake news” – NBC Confirms CNN is “fake news”…

Today, during President-elect Donald Trump’s press conference, PE Trump took exception with “fake news” surrounding the ridiculous release of an unverified dossier by Buzzfeed and the intentional efforts of CNN to promote the accompanying narrative.

President-elect Trump directly called Buzzfeed a “failing piece of garbage”, and further rightly calling CNN “fake news”. Watch:

• Jim Acosta: “Since you are attacking us, can you give us a question?”

• Trump replied “No, not you, your organization is terrible!”

• Acosta continued: “You are attacking our news organization, can you give us a chance to ask a question, sir?”

• Trump reminded Acosta: “don’t be rude.” “I’m not going to give you a question. I’m not going to give you a question. You are fake news!”

Following the press conference, NBC and the Trump Transition exposed the entire construct of the CNN narrative, as created by Jake Tapper, Jim Sciutto, Evan Perez and Carl Bernstein was ENTIRELY FALSE:

(Via The Hill) CNN LIE #1 – President-elect Donald Trump was never briefed on the allegations that Russian intelligence services have collected compromising information on him, according to NBC and Trump’s transition team.

CNN LIE #2 – Officials prepared a two-page summary of unverified reports that have been circulating Capitol Hill for months in advance of their Friday meeting with Trump, an intelligence official told NBC, but never discussed it with him.

CNN LIE #3 – The briefing was shared with Trump verbally, the report said, and no documents were left with the president-elect. (read more)

….It was all made up. All of it.