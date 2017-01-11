Epic – Trump Confronts CNN’s Russia Narrative Directly: “You are fake news” – NBC Confirms CNN is “fake news”…

Today, during President-elect Donald Trump’s press conference, PE Trump took exception with “fake news” surrounding the ridiculous release of an unverified dossier by Buzzfeed and the intentional efforts of CNN to promote the accompanying narrative.
President-elect Trump directly called Buzzfeed a “failing piece of garbage”, and further rightly calling CNN “fake news”. Watch:
• Jim Acosta: “Since you are attacking us, can you give us a question?”
• Trump replied “No, not you, your organization is terrible!”
• Acosta continued: “You are attacking our news organization, can you give us a chance to ask a question, sir?”
• Trump reminded Acosta: “don’t be rude.” “I’m not going to give you a question. I’m not going to give you a question. You are fake news!”
Following the press conference, NBC and the Trump Transition exposed the entire construct of the CNN narrative, as created by Jake Tapper, Jim Sciutto, Evan Perez and Carl Bernstein was ENTIRELY FALSE:
(Via The Hill) CNN LIE #1 – President-elect Donald Trump was never briefed on the allegations that Russian intelligence services have collected compromising information on him, according to NBC and Trump’s transition team.
CNN LIE #2 – Officials prepared a two-page summary of unverified reports that have been circulating Capitol Hill for months in advance of their Friday meeting with Trump, an intelligence official told NBC, but never discussed it with him.
CNN LIE #3 – The briefing was shared with Trump verbally, the report said, and no documents were left with the president-elect. (read more)
“You are Fake News.”
Trump must follow up on this truism by booting CNN out of the White House Press Corps.
I enjoyed watching Trump taking the stick to CNN and Buzzfeed then offering carrots to the networks that did not run with the false story.
Our American Gladiator officially buried CNN today with their own shovel. RIP 🙂
Ever notice how uncanny all of this has been? Everything, & I mean everything they try against Trump not only blows up in their faces but ends up with consequences for them that behooves Trump & our side
I believe in God, but I rarely if ever invoke his name within the context of the everyday dealings of the human race, especially our pathetic political situation
But man, this is almost spooky. It’s almost as if God himself has had enough too
This is spooky. I agree with everything you said. It is also great to see theses people get their karma. Long overdue. God foes work in mysterious ways.
Very well said and I completely agree. God is at work here.
He’s definitely the road runner. That leaves them Wylie coyotes. Truly is amazing.
It was a very enjoyable moment indeed.
it’s almost like someone is giving the news media the rope and says hey come help me set up these gallows. The smug media thinks to themselves “i get to help be the one that gets rid of trump”. They get up to the stage and hang up the rope and ask the other person “so where’s trump”. The other person wryly smiles at them and points out into the crowd that has begun to gather…. “why he’s right there”. Confused the media ask the other fellow “why’s he out there? Shouldn’t he be up here?” and the other fellow replies…. ” I never said the rope was for trump”.
It’s almost like the media keeps getting set up and they keep taking the bait. The whole situation has reminded me of (and i’m going to show my geeky side) the way Griffith from the Manga/Anime Berserk handled political enemies. A master tactician always ahead of his enemies and setting them up to out themselves.
“You are fake news!” … Did you notice the other reporters started clapping?
Trump is with us
FLASH BACK: Trump’s media firing squad
“Trump started with [CNN chief] Jeff Zucker and said, ‘I hate your network, everyone at CNN is a liar and you should be ashamed,’ ”
http://nypost.com/2016/11/21/donald-trumps-media-summit-was-a-f-ing-firing-squad/
I do believe that God is guiding Trump in all this. There are a lot of dark forces working against him but God tells us who will be the Victors. I try to say a little prayer every day for him and I know most of you Treepers do too.Thank you all and God bless.
Trump was on fire today. Actually, Priebus, Spicer, and Pence did well too in going after the media. Well done.
It was great team work (Spicer, Priebus and Pence) and Trump just flabbergasted the media by exposing their lies and corruption.
No one has ever spoken to them such forcefully. I enjoyed watching!
Buzzfeed is now buzzard feed.
These guys look like the media in “V for Vendetta.” Totally fraud, faux, fake news.
http://www.infowars.com/cnn-rattled-jake-tapper-scrambles-to-defend-fake-news-report/
