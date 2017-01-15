Woodward Skewers Bernstein – Bob Woodward Dismantles Propaganda of CNN and Carl Bernstein (video)…

Interestingly, today Bod Woodward separates his journalistic integrity from the corrupt bastardization of CNN and Carl Bernstein.  Additionally, President Donald Trump thanks Woodward for his intellectual honesty.

BACKGROUND: Four political operatives at CNN (Jake Tapper, Jim Scuitto, Evan Perez and Carl Bernstein), colluded with two highly politicized top level Obama administration intelligence officials, ODNI John Brennan and CIA Director John Brennan, under the auspices of leaks from “anonymous senior intelligence officials” – on the construct of Russian narrative to undermine the incoming presidency of Donald Trump.

After being called onto the carpet, and doused in sunlight for their endeavors, CNN has been rabid in their attempts to obfuscate the construct of the intentional hit job and defend the indefensible.

CNN has spent the better part of every single broadcast for the past six days trying to justify their role in carrying out the synergistic political objectives of the politicized intelligence community and media propaganda.  They have failed.

 

Today, Bob Woodward appears on Fox News Sunday and calls out Brennan and Clapper for their indefensible politicization of institutional U.S. intelligence agencies.

In doing so, Mr. Woodward is separating himself from the construct of Carl Bernstein who was a key architect in aiding Clapper and Brennan to push their objectives.  Watch:

(Full Panel Discussion Video HERE)

trump-tweet-woodward-1trump-tweet-woodward-2

  1. booger71 says:
    January 15, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Carl Bernstein hasn’t aged well since he starred in the movie.

    • Bert Darrell says:
      January 15, 2017 at 7:11 pm

      Carl Bernstein sold his reputation for a few pieces of fake silver. What a shame! I can’t help wondering what makes an individual with a reputation to maintain go into a sticky sewer trench at his age?

  2. Okeydoker says:
    January 15, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    To say that CNN is totally and complete,ly corrupt is an understatement.

  3. Jim Rogers says:
    January 15, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Collusion between four hacks who masquerade as journalists ~ and two hack Obama-appointed hatchet-men who masquerade as public servants! The result of this inbreeding between hacks is the exposed politicization of the ODNI and CIA! Not a surprise since Obama has also politicized the Dept. of Justice, including the FBI, DHS, and the IRS! No clamor from the mainstream media because it/they are complicit….. DJT, that one helluva big swamp you’re about to drain…..

    • Laverne Wojack says:
      January 15, 2017 at 6:29 pm

      Obama is the puppeteer and they are his puppets the last eight years

      • Jim Rogers says:
        January 15, 2017 at 6:41 pm

        Actually, Laverne, I maintain that Obama, too, is a puppet! He’s a puppet of Islam, his strings pulled by Valerie Jarrett on orders from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR, etc….
        Obama was born into Islam, raised and educated in the Islamic cult of terror….. I admit I’m holding my breath until the eight-year term of Islamic terror is terminated by the inauguration of DJT as our 45th POTUS….. What Obama could do, and will do, between now and then is cause for great concern…..

      • glenndc says:
        January 15, 2017 at 7:08 pm

        A few centuries ago, Fernando of Aragon, Isabel of Castilla, and Pope Alexander VI were faced with the vexing problem of Taqqiyah, the Muslim oath by the defeated muslims to lie and pretend fealty, to live to rise up against infidel conquerors when the time was right.

        The Pope and the Reyes Catolicos created the holy office (aka the inquisition) to root out crypto muslims hiding under taqqiyah. It took over 100 years to root them and their allies out of Spain and Italy. As is the way of the flesh, when the job was completed, the Holy Office was turned to other uses… to the great shame of all loyal catholics.

        There are persistent rumors that Brennan is a muslim convert, who knows? I don’t… But his behavior is troubling…

        Keep a weather eye out for trouble, armed and ready…

        • JAS says:
          January 15, 2017 at 7:35 pm

          Every Spaniard knows that a “musulman” (Muslim) is a liar. It’s in the DNA of the Spaniards after so many centuries. So much so they call a liar a “musulman”. It’s become a synonym.

      • The Other Donald says:
        January 15, 2017 at 7:54 pm

        Not quite right. Obama is himself a puppet; George Soros is the puppeteer.

    • Bert Darrell says:
      January 15, 2017 at 7:14 pm

      Jim Rogers please add the EPA and the ATF to your list.

  4. starfcker says:
    January 15, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    I’ve been noticing this. Good pickup. They are getting exposed, aren’t they?

  5. Abster says:
    January 15, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Chris Wallace looked sick…he wasn’t hearing what he hoped to hear. These people don’t give a rat’s arss about the truth. Looking forward to Trump’s presidency and his keeping us abreast of what is really going on.

  6. feralcatsblog says:
    January 15, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    “Four political operatives at CNN (Jake Tapper, Jim Scuitto, Evan Perez and Carl Bernstein), colluded with two highly politicized top level Obama administration intelligence officials, ODNI John Brennan and CIA Director John Brennan, under the auspices of leaks from “anonymous senior intelligence officials””

    When I look around me I am often troubled to see how many people are mad.
    – Mark Twain

  7. All American Snowflake says:
    January 15, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Dum dum John Lewis is just trying to make himself relevant.

    • All American Snowflake says:
      January 15, 2017 at 6:27 pm

      Rep. Lewis needs to find a “safe space” and get himself a coloring book and some play doh… ,maybe a stuffed animal. He can’t live in the real world where someone he disagrees with wins. Just a little Representative snowflake.

      • The Boss says:
        January 15, 2017 at 6:41 pm

        I’m surprised Lewis never objected to the AG’s last name.

      • Bert Darrell says:
        January 15, 2017 at 7:27 pm

        When the democrats are allowed to speak and criticize opponents they will invariably step on stinky, gooey stuff (also known by other names). So, Hillary and Lewis, as well as many other congress critters, stepped on it when they criticized Trump for not publicly assuring the public that he would abide by the results of the election (knowing full well the cheating had been organized and massive in some places. Now, the stinky stuff is flying to their own faces, and staying there. Let it be a lesson to the Paul Ryans, John McCains and Marco Rubios of this country.

  8. JC says:
    January 15, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    “Four political operatives” – perfect, SD.
    PO’s accurate; “journalists” utterly inaccurate.

  9. E, ROBOT says:
    January 15, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Maybe Woodward is making amends before he meets his maker.

  10. Joe Knuckles says:
    January 15, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    At this point, since the election is long since over and Trump is the incoming president, these conspirators are actually trying to undermine the United States Government. The phony “journalists” may be able to get a pass, but the “leaders” of the “intelligence” agencies are sworn to uphold the constitution. They should go to jail.

  11. gettherejustassoon says:
    January 15, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    A check of Trump’s first Tweet indicates it has been retweeted 15K. Team Trump might considering setting up a Tweet Tree. Persons at the top of it have, say, 25 people to retweet to. They in turn have another 25 and so on and so on. Perhaps, 25 is too few. Make it 50 or even 100.

    Especially on something like this, not relying just on followers.

  12. Harry Lime says:
    January 15, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    I could only listen Woodward’s comments because my eyes burned and popped out of my skull after seeing Nancy Pelosi on screen. Bleh!

  13. Supermarket Fool says:
    January 15, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    The man made global warming crowd perfected this method of “media reporting on media” for wild accusations. Someone would release a outrageous report of some kind on an obscure website. Seth Bornstein at WAPO or NYT would pick it up and then it would appear all over the place. W/in a few months it would be debunked but usually w/out any significant retractions anywhere. Then, frequently, 8 – 12 months later, the same crap would be used as a source to support further BS claims ignoring the falsehood of the base article(s). When truth is not part of the guiding principle, truth is completely disregarded (if you think about it, truth simply is in their way).

  14. flawesttexas says:
    January 15, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Obama gonna be giving out a lot of pardons this week.

    Trump Admin needs to launch investigation of CNN, Brennan, and Clapper. We cannot have our natl intelligence and security run thru a news channel

  15. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 15, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Kellyanne Conway said this morning on Fox & Friends that things are not as they seem; she said there is more to the Intelligence story that the public is being told. Remember, Trump said “I know things.” Something is going to break bigly on this and I wouldn’t be surprised if the O Administration has their hands all over it.

  16. freddy says:
    January 15, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Please don’t forget Uncle Johnny McCain and sidekick Lindsay. They gave the whole ruse legitimacy with the Bipartisan effect as you notice on all propaganda forums. Those two are always quoted. Heck they were just helping out turning in that document they found like any citizen would……..In a few days only the stupid moron Congressmen will be left to carry the water on the Russian spy story as the real guys will Take over………If they don’t start a coup like in Turkey. I see lots of similarities here………..Rosie knows what they want…Marshall law………..

  17. paper doll says:
    January 15, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    I find comfort in the fact they are as incompetent as hell …Look at the trail of failure they drag behind them, miles long, I might add….. They should remember…he who sings first, get the best deal

  18. freepetta says:
    January 15, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    I sure hope DJT gets rid of Brennan, Clapper and Comey. They are all political hacks who are undeserving of such powerful positions.

    Thank you Mr. Woodward for your honesty and integrity it’s refreshing to see.

  19. emet says:
    January 15, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    1/20/17. The Trump Whitehouse receives a credible threat that Morrel, Brennan, and Clapper are targets of a KGB kidnapping plot. The US Marshals take them into protective custody.

  20. dmi60ex says:
    January 15, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    I think before he gets rid of Comey he needs to have a good long come to Jesus talk with him .I believe Comey may have a good story to tell about the Administrations obstructionism on the Clinton email saga.
    The best thing he could do for America is come clean on Obama and Lynch and then resign.

  21. Daniel says:
    January 15, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    The media and all the rest have become arms of the leftist agenda. And when I say leftist, I’m bored of saying socialist when I mean communist. I say communist and people scoff at me as if I were a cold war fossil. I’m not a fossil but this goes well before the cold war.

    If you have three+ hours to devote to a little history lesson, you would be well advised to watch this. The media/hollywood and the state department and numerous bureaucrats have indeed been conspiring against this country.

