Woodward Skewers Bernstein – Bob Woodward Dismantles Propaganda of CNN and Carl Bernstein (video)…

Interestingly, today Bod Woodward separates his journalistic integrity from the corrupt bastardization of CNN and Carl Bernstein. Additionally, President Donald Trump thanks Woodward for his intellectual honesty.
BACKGROUND: Four political operatives at CNN (Jake Tapper, Jim Scuitto, Evan Perez and Carl Bernstein), colluded with two highly politicized top level Obama administration intelligence officials, ODNI John Brennan and CIA Director John Brennan, under the auspices of leaks from “anonymous senior intelligence officials” – on the construct of Russian narrative to undermine the incoming presidency of Donald Trump.
After being called onto the carpet, and doused in sunlight for their endeavors, CNN has been rabid in their attempts to obfuscate the construct of the intentional hit job and defend the indefensible.
CNN has spent the better part of every single broadcast for the past six days trying to justify their role in carrying out the synergistic political objectives of the politicized intelligence community and media propaganda. They have failed.
Today, Bob Woodward appears on Fox News Sunday and calls out Brennan and Clapper for their indefensible politicization of institutional U.S. intelligence agencies.
In doing so, Mr. Woodward is separating himself from the construct of Carl Bernstein who was a key architect in aiding Clapper and Brennan to push their objectives. Watch:
.
(Full Panel Discussion Video HERE)
Carl Bernstein hasn’t aged well since he starred in the movie.
Carl Bernstein sold his reputation for a few pieces of fake silver. What a shame! I can’t help wondering what makes an individual with a reputation to maintain go into a sticky sewer trench at his age?
To say that CNN is totally and complete,ly corrupt is an understatement.
They are the underbelly of the Hillary and Obama people.
CNN are the waste product of the Clintons and Obamas. Definitely something you don’t want stuck to the bottoms of your shoes.
That’s exactly what I referred to as a sticky sewer trench, above.
CNN – Cesspool News Network.
Drain the Hillary underbelly!
CNN. Just part of the left’s Ministry of Propaganda.
Collusion between four hacks who masquerade as journalists ~ and two hack Obama-appointed hatchet-men who masquerade as public servants! The result of this inbreeding between hacks is the exposed politicization of the ODNI and CIA! Not a surprise since Obama has also politicized the Dept. of Justice, including the FBI, DHS, and the IRS! No clamor from the mainstream media because it/they are complicit….. DJT, that one helluva big swamp you’re about to drain…..
Obama is the puppeteer and they are his puppets the last eight years
Actually, Laverne, I maintain that Obama, too, is a puppet! He’s a puppet of Islam, his strings pulled by Valerie Jarrett on orders from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR, etc….
Obama was born into Islam, raised and educated in the Islamic cult of terror….. I admit I’m holding my breath until the eight-year term of Islamic terror is terminated by the inauguration of DJT as our 45th POTUS….. What Obama could do, and will do, between now and then is cause for great concern…..
Don’t forget the true puppet master: George Soros.
George Soros is a puppet too. The master puppeteers are the Rothschild New World Order Cartel….
I hope that Trump will expose Obama for his facilitation of widespread Muslim infiltration into US government.
I hope so too. But unfortunately, for far too many Americans, that exposure will not be accompanied by an understanding that the infiltration is a bad thing. The “Religion of Peace” has been very successful in its taquiyya campaign to convince the kumbaya crowd of it’s peacefulness.
A few centuries ago, Fernando of Aragon, Isabel of Castilla, and Pope Alexander VI were faced with the vexing problem of Taqqiyah, the Muslim oath by the defeated muslims to lie and pretend fealty, to live to rise up against infidel conquerors when the time was right.
The Pope and the Reyes Catolicos created the holy office (aka the inquisition) to root out crypto muslims hiding under taqqiyah. It took over 100 years to root them and their allies out of Spain and Italy. As is the way of the flesh, when the job was completed, the Holy Office was turned to other uses… to the great shame of all loyal catholics.
There are persistent rumors that Brennan is a muslim convert, who knows? I don’t… But his behavior is troubling…
Keep a weather eye out for trouble, armed and ready…
Every Spaniard knows that a “musulman” (Muslim) is a liar. It’s in the DNA of the Spaniards after so many centuries. So much so they call a liar a “musulman”. It’s become a synonym.
Not quite right. Obama is himself a puppet; George Soros is the puppeteer.
Jim Rogers please add the EPA and the ATF to your list.
Yes, Bert, they demand being added to the list….. Surely is a long one, isn’t it???
I’ve been noticing this. Good pickup. They are getting exposed, aren’t they?
Noticing what? Please don’t talk in riddles. 1000th request.
Chris Wallace looked sick…he wasn’t hearing what he hoped to hear. These people don’t give a rat’s arss about the truth. Looking forward to Trump’s presidency and his keeping us abreast of what is really going on.
LikeLiked by 13 people
His soul is rotting out.
Sure Wallace looked sick.

“Four political operatives at CNN (Jake Tapper, Jim Scuitto, Evan Perez and Carl Bernstein), colluded with two highly politicized top level Obama administration intelligence officials, ODNI John Brennan and CIA Director John Brennan, under the auspices of leaks from “anonymous senior intelligence officials””
When I look around me I am often troubled to see how many people are mad.
– Mark Twain
“ODNI
John BrennanClapper and CIA Director John Brennan”
this edit needs to be made in the 1st line of the background too 😊
One of the two John Brennan should be James Clapper.
Dum dum John Lewis is just trying to make himself relevant.
Rep. Lewis needs to find a “safe space” and get himself a coloring book and some play doh… ,maybe a stuffed animal. He can’t live in the real world where someone he disagrees with wins. Just a little Representative snowflake.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m surprised Lewis never objected to the AG’s last name.
When the democrats are allowed to speak and criticize opponents they will invariably step on stinky, gooey stuff (also known by other names). So, Hillary and Lewis, as well as many other congress critters, stepped on it when they criticized Trump for not publicly assuring the public that he would abide by the results of the election (knowing full well the cheating had been organized and massive in some places. Now, the stinky stuff is flying to their own faces, and staying there. Let it be a lesson to the Paul Ryans, John McCains and Marco Rubios of this country.
“Four political operatives” – perfect, SD.
PO’s accurate; “journalists” utterly inaccurate.
Maybe Woodward is making amends before he meets his maker.
He was in the thick of things during the election.
At this point, since the election is long since over and Trump is the incoming president, these conspirators are actually trying to undermine the United States Government. The phony “journalists” may be able to get a pass, but the “leaders” of the “intelligence” agencies are sworn to uphold the constitution. They should go to jail.
LikeLiked by 11 people
^^^YES^^^ This Joe!
I want Sedition on the part of Enemedia, and Treason on the part of OATH GIVERS, to be PROSECUTED!!, by Our NEW JUSTICE Dept.
#WAR!!
NO QUARTER!!!
Seditious behavior must be punished. If you don’t like the country – MOVE.
A check of Trump’s first Tweet indicates it has been retweeted 15K. Team Trump might considering setting up a Tweet Tree. Persons at the top of it have, say, 25 people to retweet to. They in turn have another 25 and so on and so on. Perhaps, 25 is too few. Make it 50 or even 100.
Especially on something like this, not relying just on followers.
As far as I know, while a tweet can be sent to a specific person, every tweet goes out to all that tweeter’s followers, be it 100 or 1,000,000.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Followers only” means people pick up on it and retweet on their own initiative. It spreads under willful guidance. Those 15K retweets that Trump had will have moved on to become many many more as other people retweet the retweet. That one tweet might have been retweeted millions of times by now.
Oaky. Since I don’t Faceback (ref The Other Guys), text, twitch, or tweet, this is what I was attempting to get at. Trump’s page indicates that he has 20 million followers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most people don’t retweet.
Is tweets are still being seen by millions of people, and reported in the press.
Hell NO! Don’t screw with Trump’s tweets. I’m getting tweets directly from the president…if that stops, the usefulness ENDS!
You might. Others are not. My idea is simply about expanding those who are made aware of what he’s saying.
Now I understand why the Dems do not want him to continue tweeting.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And why we want him to keep tweeting 😁
Also the MSM.
Not necessary.
Hes not even president yet.
Once he becomes official leader of the free world even his enemies will become ‘followers’, if for no other reason than to make snarky comments.
Good point. Almost makes me want to get a Tweeter account. Almost.
Me too!
Almost.
You can still read his tweets and responses on Twitter without an account.
Now, I have progressed that far. That is, I’ve bookmarked a few on my computer. Thanks for the pointers.
Sounds very Clinton-seque.
Preceded them by years. Before there were fancy phones, Twitter, computer, etc., there were phone trees. They were, and still are, a good way to get info out quickly w/o placing the burden on just a few people. So, if the Clintons used something like this, they were not its originators but adapted it to more modern technology.
I could only listen Woodward’s comments because my eyes burned and popped out of my skull after seeing Nancy Pelosi on screen. Bleh!
The man made global warming crowd perfected this method of “media reporting on media” for wild accusations. Someone would release a outrageous report of some kind on an obscure website. Seth Bornstein at WAPO or NYT would pick it up and then it would appear all over the place. W/in a few months it would be debunked but usually w/out any significant retractions anywhere. Then, frequently, 8 – 12 months later, the same crap would be used as a source to support further BS claims ignoring the falsehood of the base article(s). When truth is not part of the guiding principle, truth is completely disregarded (if you think about it, truth simply is in their way).
Obama gonna be giving out a lot of pardons this week.
Trump Admin needs to launch investigation of CNN, Brennan, and Clapper. We cannot have our natl intelligence and security run thru a news channel
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kellyanne Conway said this morning on Fox & Friends that things are not as they seem; she said there is more to the Intelligence story that the public is being told. Remember, Trump said “I know things.” Something is going to break bigly on this and I wouldn’t be surprised if the O Administration has their hands all over it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
There can be no doubt.
Please don’t forget Uncle Johnny McCain and sidekick Lindsay. They gave the whole ruse legitimacy with the Bipartisan effect as you notice on all propaganda forums. Those two are always quoted. Heck they were just helping out turning in that document they found like any citizen would……..In a few days only the stupid moron Congressmen will be left to carry the water on the Russian spy story as the real guys will Take over………If they don’t start a coup like in Turkey. I see lots of similarities here………..Rosie knows what they want…Marshall law………..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry Freddy…it is martial law ……..
Thank you. That misspelling just one of my pet peeves.
suziepuma, please read the CTH Guidelines for Comments, in particular:
7.) SPELLING AND PUNCTUATION – This is not school and we do not demerit for poor spelling, nor do we allow anyone to call others out for the same.
I find comfort in the fact they are as incompetent as hell …Look at the trail of failure they drag behind them, miles long, I might add….. They should remember…he who sings first, get the best deal
They think we are stupid, and act accordingly. It’s been a real shock for them to realize just how many of us can see through them.
I sure hope DJT gets rid of Brennan, Clapper and Comey. They are all political hacks who are undeserving of such powerful positions.
Thank you Mr. Woodward for your honesty and integrity it’s refreshing to see.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
1/20/17. The Trump Whitehouse receives a credible threat that Morrel, Brennan, and Clapper are targets of a KGB kidnapping plot. The US Marshals take them into protective custody.
😂😂😂😂😉
I think before he gets rid of Comey he needs to have a good long come to Jesus talk with him .I believe Comey may have a good story to tell about the Administrations obstructionism on the Clinton email saga.
The best thing he could do for America is come clean on Obama and Lynch and then resign.
The media and all the rest have become arms of the leftist agenda. And when I say leftist, I’m bored of saying socialist when I mean communist. I say communist and people scoff at me as if I were a cold war fossil. I’m not a fossil but this goes well before the cold war.
If you have three+ hours to devote to a little history lesson, you would be well advised to watch this. The media/hollywood and the state department and numerous bureaucrats have indeed been conspiring against this country.
