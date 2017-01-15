Woodward Skewers Bernstein – Bob Woodward Dismantles Propaganda of CNN and Carl Bernstein (video)…

Interestingly, today Bod Woodward separates his journalistic integrity from the corrupt bastardization of CNN and Carl Bernstein. Additionally, President Donald Trump thanks Woodward for his intellectual honesty.

BACKGROUND: Four political operatives at CNN (Jake Tapper, Jim Scuitto, Evan Perez and Carl Bernstein), colluded with two highly politicized top level Obama administration intelligence officials, ODNI John Brennan and CIA Director John Brennan, under the auspices of leaks from “anonymous senior intelligence officials” – on the construct of Russian narrative to undermine the incoming presidency of Donald Trump.

After being called onto the carpet, and doused in sunlight for their endeavors, CNN has been rabid in their attempts to obfuscate the construct of the intentional hit job and defend the indefensible.

CNN has spent the better part of every single broadcast for the past six days trying to justify their role in carrying out the synergistic political objectives of the politicized intelligence community and media propaganda. They have failed.

Today, Bob Woodward appears on Fox News Sunday and calls out Brennan and Clapper for their indefensible politicization of institutional U.S. intelligence agencies.

In doing so, Mr. Woodward is separating himself from the construct of Carl Bernstein who was a key architect in aiding Clapper and Brennan to push their objectives. Watch:

.

(Full Panel Discussion Video HERE)

Link and Link