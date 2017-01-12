With CNN Credibility in Tatters Anderson Cooper Attempts To Defend Propaganda…

In addition to the Trump transition team and NBC Reporting, Fox News is now also reporting the original claims by CNN were entirely manufactured, “fake news” by four CNN agenda driven reporters:

(L-R) Jake Tapper, Jim Sciutto, Evan Perez and Carl Bernstein

Nothing reported as fact by the CNN constructionists actually took place. Against, the back drop of CNN’s destroyed credibility, pundit Anderson Cooper attempts to obfuscate and push back against the collapse during a contentious interview with Kellyanne Conway:

Despite Anderson Cooper’s professional pearl-clutching, even the Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper issued a statement refuting the CNN construct:

A standard of expectation must be set, and an example must be made. In addition to revoking the White House press credentials of CNN’s Jim Acosta for an extreme display of rudeness and lack of professionalism, I would strongly recommend the Trump Communications team:

♦ Keep using twitter daily, or as determined. Keep using social media, and/or any alternate communications platforms to communicate with the American People.

♦ Establish dress code for credentialed media. No casual days, ever. 100% business professional, 100% of the time.

♦ Discontinue the live-feed broadcast of the Daily White House briefing. Stop allowing a press briefing to be the daily news lede ‘in-and-unto-itself’. Only conduct the WH press briefing when POTUS is actually in the White House. Set an earlier time for the press briefing – ex. 7:30am daily, for a set amount of time, ex. 1hr. Deliver the day’s bullet-pointed news as it pertains to the White House and current events, answer questions and be done.

♦ Ten hour work days. 7am to 5pm. Use TWO Continuous, Alternating, Press Secretaries, not just one.

♦ Have a quarterly lottery for press briefing media attendees. Equal opportunity participation. Seating = first come first seated, general seating, every day.

♦ Drop the traveling Presidential press pool completely. Give the press a daily schedule, and then make media use their own resources to cover the events therein as they deem needed. Equal access without preferential treatment. This also includes foreign travel.

♦ When POTUS, V-POTUS, or cabinet officials travel give first preference to local media, not national. Allow local reporters to ask questions pertaining to their community perspective on the event or engagement.

♦ Drop the insufferable White House Correspondent’s dinner fiasco. It’s a ridiculous bubble event with no inherent value for the country. It’s also a grotesque exhibition of disconnected indulgence and vulgarity. There’s too much work to be done, just go about doing it.

♦ Engage the legacy media as a communications unit. Deliver the Trump message as a communications unit. Have a self-broadcasted roundtable meeting of communications officials with a rotating group of media invited to attend. Maybe every other Sunday etc.

♦ Have POTUS give monthly EVENING press conferences; with part of the presser containing an ongoing and established outline to share progress on agenda. Perhaps half for ongoing efforts, half for current events.

♦ Re-establish a media work ethic by setting high standards, high expectations and a zero tolerance for laziness and unprofessional behavior.