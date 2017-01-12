With CNN Credibility in Tatters Anderson Cooper Attempts To Defend Propaganda…

In addition to the Trump transition team and NBC Reporting, Fox News is now also reporting the original claims by CNN were entirely manufactured, “fake news” by four CNN agenda driven reporters:
(L-R) Jake Tapper, Jim Sciutto, Evan Perez and Carl Bernstein
Nothing reported as fact by the CNN constructionists actually took place. Against, the back drop of CNN’s destroyed credibility, pundit Anderson Cooper attempts to obfuscate and push back against the collapse during a contentious interview with Kellyanne Conway:
Despite Anderson Cooper’s professional pearl-clutching, even the Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper issued a statement refuting the CNN construct:
A standard of expectation must be set, and an example must be made. In addition to revoking the White House press credentials of CNN’s Jim Acosta for an extreme display of rudeness and lack of professionalism, I would strongly recommend the Trump Communications team:
♦ Keep using twitter daily, or as determined. Keep using social media, and/or any alternate communications platforms to communicate with the American People.
♦ Establish dress code for credentialed media. No casual days, ever. 100% business professional, 100% of the time.
♦ Discontinue the live-feed broadcast of the Daily White House briefing. Stop allowing a press briefing to be the daily news lede ‘in-and-unto-itself’. Only conduct the WH press briefing when POTUS is actually in the White House. Set an earlier time for the press briefing – ex. 7:30am daily, for a set amount of time, ex. 1hr. Deliver the day’s bullet-pointed news as it pertains to the White House and current events, answer questions and be done.
♦ Ten hour work days. 7am to 5pm. Use TWO Continuous, Alternating, Press Secretaries, not just one.
♦ Have a quarterly lottery for press briefing media attendees. Equal opportunity participation. Seating = first come first seated, general seating, every day.
♦ Drop the traveling Presidential press pool completely. Give the press a daily schedule, and then make media use their own resources to cover the events therein as they deem needed. Equal access without preferential treatment. This also includes foreign travel.
♦ When POTUS, V-POTUS, or cabinet officials travel give first preference to local media, not national. Allow local reporters to ask questions pertaining to their community perspective on the event or engagement.
♦ Drop the insufferable White House Correspondent’s dinner fiasco. It’s a ridiculous bubble event with no inherent value for the country. It’s also a grotesque exhibition of disconnected indulgence and vulgarity. There’s too much work to be done, just go about doing it.
♦ Engage the legacy media as a communications unit. Deliver the Trump message as a communications unit. Have a self-broadcasted roundtable meeting of communications officials with a rotating group of media invited to attend. Maybe every other Sunday etc.
♦ Have POTUS give monthly EVENING press conferences; with part of the presser containing an ongoing and established outline to share progress on agenda. Perhaps half for ongoing efforts, half for current events.
♦ Re-establish a media work ethic by setting high standards, high expectations and a zero tolerance for laziness and unprofessional behavior.
This is a great list. As I’ve said before though, I’d like to see White House press credentials revoked not from the individual, but from the media organization they represent. Force organizations to change, not just one sorry individual who they will simply plug in another to replace. If CNN can’t get their stuff together and act right, they have no business having anyone in the White House press corps.
“♦ When POTUS, V-POTUS, or cabinet officials travel give first preference to local media, not national. Allow local reporters to ask questions pertaining to their community perspective on the event or engagement.”
Great ideas on the list but this one I like especially!
I agree, this is a great start to getting a handle on the MSM and their “filtering” of the facts to suit their agenda. The only suggestion I would add is to let RSBN do the camera work from any WH briefings, then charge the rest of the MSM to use the feed. Make them help fund their own demise.
Had this happened in the UK, Trump would have a very strong libel case. You cannot libel people in this way and get away with it in the UK.
Also, as to the sex allegations, in the UK, you have respect of those. Trump’s sexual activities are noone’s business except his wife’s. Max Mosley got redress for that. Buzzfeed should go the way of Gawker. And if CNN aren’t capable of gutter press standards, at least Gawker got the facts right, than they have no business pretending to be journalists either.
Is it really a gift? We need to stop thinking of these folks as journalists, but rather properly understood, the mainstream media are advocates for the left. As such, they will continue to undermine all people who do not follow their agenda. This is not the end of journalism, but the beginning of President Trump’s first 100 days. The battle has just begun.
This is why homosexuality was always considered a mental illness watch Anderson’s hateful lying eyes. Watch the blinks. Cooper is mentally ill. The ends justify the means with him. He is possessed with demonic lying spirits.
You are making an online diagnosis of mental illness and blaming in on his being gay? Absurd. Leftism is the cause of Anderson’s idiocy, not his sexual orientation.
I have had years to diagnose this deviant. He shouldn’t be in the position he is and he is definitely mentally ill. Media is a programming device nothing more. If you want to be gay that is your business, but it comes with hairs like everything else. It is the most violent segment of all domestic relationships. It is just a fact. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. It doesn’t mean I don’t love my homosexual friends. I just know their struggle. It is very violent and fraught with mental illness.
You need to find another site, another thread to vent your outrageous, sweeping, fact-deprived conclusions. You are, in effect, no better than Anderson Cooper in repeating factually unsubstantiated rumors and myths. Please stop.
I’ve represented victims of violent domestic relationships for more than 20 years of all genders. I have no need for you to agree with my understanding of the criminal justice system or domestic violence if you aren’t prepared to face the truth. I wish you only peace and happiness. I do not however promote homosexuality as a legitimate alternative lifestyle for the reasons previously stated.
Nevertheless, people deserve the liberty to live in whatever consensual adult relationship they choose. They have a right to their life and their pursuit of happiness. Whether that relationship is healthry or not for them is none of our concern, unless we really are demanding socialism and social engineering to disincentivize them from being able to have that liberty to be themselves. I’m here to inform you the ship of that particular brand of socialism has sailed. Peter Thiel was massive asset to Trump throughout the primary and gave him access to AI to help him choose his cabinet. I’m not going to sit by quietly while some Johnny come lately’s waltz in after Trump won and starf spouting a completely politically damaging message which Trump himself doesn’t support.
Besides Thiel, there’s also Milo Yiannopoulos.
It’s not correct to paint all gay people with the same broad tar brush.
I worked in a DV shelter. There are far more, possibly 8x more, heterosexual acts of DV than homosexual. We cannot record an accurate # as so many go unreported.
CDC has shown STDs incidence in this population is greater 40-150% higher incidence of all STDs -including incurable (HIV, HPV, Herpes) and untreatable new strains of gonorrhea and syphilis. Many have more than one STD, making syndemic situation, complicating or preventing treatment because one treatment exacerbates symptoms of other disease.
There is a much higher incidence of violence, addictions, injuries, bowel syndromes, mental illness, personality disorders, relational instability, suicides and early death.
Police and research statistics,
ZM you are a great guy (I also love my friends and relatives among this population) but you, being in a stable, committed longterm relationship, are the minority among this population.
The majority of my gay friends were such tragic stories: severely beaten in encounters, died early of health issues, HIV or are suffering from health or mental conditions, such as bipolar or just emotional lability/bpd-like symptoms. They also had absent or distant fathers, overbearing or mentally unstable mothers, who used them for emotional comfort…the classic picture of conditioning for identity confusion. All our human responses are conditioned from conception, as studies show. I studied psychology and social work, read CDC reports and medical research, articles published @ NARTH and other sites over several decades.
The tragedy of our era is forbidding counselors and therapists to help people who want to leave these unhealthy, high risk lifestyles to do so.
Sorry – in my haste, I forgot to complete my thought here:
“Statistics (police, clinical medicine, research and CDC) are in agreement with the above statements. In addition, there is no Scripture affirming these high risk lifestyles, but rather warning against engaging in them. So, Science, Statistics and Scripture agree on the dangers and negative outcomes.
georgiafl,
Talking about fake news, you are quite the purveyor of it. Your screed sounds like something right straight out of the oeuvre of Paul Cameron.
After a successful 1982 campaign against a gay rights proposal in Lincoln, Nebraska, Cameron established the Institute for the Scientific Investigation of Sexuality (ISIS), now known as the Family Research Institute (FRI). As FRI’s chairman, Cameron has written papers stating associations between homosexuality and the perpetration of child sexual abuse and reduced life expectancy.
In 1983, the American Psychological Association expelled Cameron. Position statements issued by the American Sociological Association, Canadian Psychological Association, and the Nebraska Psychological Association have each accused Cameron of misrepresenting social science research.[1]
No, never read Cameron – just quoting CDC, research and clinical medicine statistics and science.
Don’t try to defend the indefensible.
Very good comment! Deviant behavior is that behavior which deviates from God’s plan for us on Earth. The Bible clearly lays out that which is acceptable and that which is not. Our bodies were amazingly designed by our Creator for specific functions. People who use their bodies in ways not originally intended suffer rather difficult consequences which no amount of denial can reverse. Sorry, but the “gay lifestyle” is just not so gay.
That depends on a person’s belief system. To many people sodomy is an anatomically and biologically aberrant practice and thus feel a person that participates in this activity is mentally ill. IMO whether a person is heterosexual or homosexual sodomy is an aberrant practice because of the nature of the tissue lining of the proper vs improper orifice and the activities it was designed for. I don’t consider it mental illness, I just consider it ignorance.
But only a doctor can make a medical diagnosis. Not that if they do it would be necessarily correct, and doctors often are wrong; but a person on a blog stating their opinion as fact is not really diagnosing, it’s more of their observation or opinion. Perhaps angrydude could’ve said “I think Cooper is mentally ill.” Which is what I think he really meant.
In any case, he is entitled to his opinion, as we all are.
HAVE A NICE DAY IN BEAUTIFUL SWITZERLAND!!
This thread about CNN’s lying is not the place to have even posted his ridiculous conflation of mental illness with sexual orientation and then pretending to be mental health practitioner based on personal observation.
When a person makes the decision to be “gay” the rest of their decision making processes are compromised. Yes, being gay is a decision, period.
Born this way. The only decision I made is to accept it. Period.
What’s compromised are self-avowed “specialists” who claim to be the sole respository of what’s acceptable/unacceptable in the human condition.
It really bothers me when the same people claim to be anti-socialist. Stay strong, you’ve got support here.
Absolutely fantastic interview with Peter Thiel in the NYT. The lying deceitful left has nothing to do with the division which they preach. Dividing people by race, gender, religion, etc. is just a tactic. It is also their fatal flaw. E pluribus unum. Leftists get it, but they need to divide us to advance their agenda. If we unite, they cannot advance.
Trump doesn’t support these attacks against LGBTQ peeps I’ve been seeing showing up here on this site the past couple of days. Feel free to trash Cooper as an idiot Trust Fund baby, and tons of other personal insults, but don’t get the idea that Trump or the majority of his supports support your agenda driven smearing of people who are part of the expanding tent supporting Trump. We aren’t deslerate to make our coalition smaller.
desperate, wow, I can’t type accurately on this kindle.
okay shall I run my thoughts through a marxist sane or tester. Trump followers aren’t all the same I can accept that. How much of my right to free speech and free exchange should I limit to satisfy you?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a privately owned blog. As such there are rules to be allowed to comment here; one of which is to remain on-topic within the thread. I’ll be happy to direct your attention to said rules, if you are unaware. The topic is CNN’s lost credibility.
If you don’t like the rules of SUNDANCE’S blog, you are free to leave.
Facts are not attacks.
The fact is that the GOP will be supporting LGBTQ with Trump’s administration. He is going to continue to grow his coalition.
Not necessarily support the propaganda of the LBGT activists, that ignores the health and behavior problems.
LBGT has been a political movement since the 1970s and used gestapo tactics to enforce their invented concepts and propaganda constructs. It’s not a healthy, happy, stable population and no amount of force/enforced blindness, PC can make it so.
All evidence to the contrary in both situations.
angryduc,
So Anderson Cooper is a lying putz because he is gay?
Lordy, lordy! Who can argue with “logic” like that?
Cooper had a traumatic, tragic upbringing that conditioned/affected his identity development and consequent sexual behaviors.
Trump doesn’t support your message.
Mr. Trump is a common sense conservative – he does not condone attacks against LBGT and neither do I, but as I do, he will support science and evidence.
It’s amazing how two people can look at the exact same statement and see two different things. This New York Times reporter after reading Clapper’s statement thinks he is talking about the briefing meeting and thinks it confirms the CNN story. Jim Acosta retweeted her tweet. I see him talking about the phone call with Trump last night.
President Obama didn’t know what Lester Holt was referring to when Holt asked about it and Trump said he wasn’t told about these allegations. NBC has a source that says CNN got it wrong. It appears this two men weren’t informed on the garbage dossier or its contents.
Had this dossier been about President Obama, CNN would not have taken this crap to air. We all know it and they’ve lost even more trust with the shrinking number of people turning to that channel for news.
Wickedness is the author of all confusion. It is also a common tool of manipulators and con artists aka POLITICIANS!
Is she high? How anyone can read that and believe it “confirms CNN” story is beyond me.
But then again, it seems CNN allies are more interested in differentiating BuzzFeed with CNN.
SMH
I saw snippets from last night showing they dragged Anderson Cooper into the foray. He has veteran clout and perhaps the most accessible persona out of all the bobbleheads on that network.
I am so happy that Conway obliged the invite. She fended him off beautifully.
Anderson Cooper was their last gambit, their last card in the deck. I honestly believe CNN is going to quiet down and hope the issue goes away, at least in the public sphere.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can we insist the reporters wear shock collars? “Pipe down, jim acosta. No? ZAP
I cannot take Anderson Cooper seriously EVER.
Anderson Cooper, pillow biter
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s hard to take news people seriously, hey Megyn, when they pose like cheesecake stars. Oh for the days when UK journo Angela Rippon’s career was ended because she stood up from behind her desk and we saw her legs…. now we’re lucky if we don’t get a full view of their breats if not worse.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
CNN and the other media whores are using thier “corporate gravitas” to basically retweet trash, and call it “journalism”. Anderson cites “well, NYTimes and WSJ reported on this” — not admitting (and I wish Kellyanne had pointed out — that another outlet repeating the same nonsense is not proof that what CNN reported was factualy correct.
Suggestions:
1. Statements from Trump linked to or attached as a JPEG to tweets, with the tweet introducing/summarizing the point and the document with the facts.
2. Thorough review of FCC licenses. CNN was, is, and continues to be an arm of the Democratic Party. Yank their license.
3. Perpetrating a public fraud is still a crime, correct? Prosecute.
4. The intelligence community’s entire organizational structure needs to be gutted, people put out to pasture and/or prosecuted for leaking information.
obviously you do not understand the concept of CABLE TV…….the FCC licenses and regulates BROADCAST media and since CNN does not use public airwaves are not under their governance
That is not entirely correct. The FCC does license cable companies and and the programming therein through COALS – Cable Operations and Licensing System. They just don’t regulate certain content (nudity, profanity, etc.) for cable networks because that law as originally in the books only applies to airwaves transmission. That law was challenged but upheld in the courts.
The FCC does heavily regulate defamatory cable provided presentations against individuals for example, and there are a lot of regulations that control political content.
The FCC regulations apply more to the cable providers, and the programming provided is the cable providers responsibility. That programming part is handled through contractual obligations with the programmers. For example, the FCC prohibits cigarette advertising. In that case they hold the cable provider responsible if the law is violated.
In addition, Major news media outlets are all regulated in other areas because they are all satellite transmission feed operators. And on top of that, major cable companies do OWN news media outlets. CNN’s ownership is complex, but still ends up being owned by Time Warner Inc., a public cable provider company.
All great suggestions! 1-4 and in that order. At the very least #2! I think you should share those steps at the transition website: “share your story” which I think used to be called “share your ideas how to make America great again.
https://apply.ptt.gov/yourstory/
Why even go on CNN at this point? They’ve shown a clear disdain for the new administration and aren’t likely to change their tactics. Chris Cuomo lashed out at Kellyanne the other day and now Anderson is driving her crazy. Personally, I couldn’t watch the entire interview. The first five minutes and I was done. Gotta give her credit, she likes the back and forth with these folks and doesn’t shy away from giving it back to them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If this isn’t protocol already, I would suggest there be a WH videographer to accompany any administration guest to be interviewed and record the entire event for later comparison with aired soundbites for response purposes if the purported theme of the interview is distorted by the news outlet.
Sundance….
Go to the 22 minute Mark of this YouTube Recording of The Kuhner Report” to hear “Tom” as to the real origins of this story. This was all to get under Rick Wilson’s skin and it has gone way out of control.
Go here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KzdH9eDJFIE
The citizens of America need to tar and feather people like juan mcshame and anderson cooper.
PRONTO.
Sounds good to me.
Correct me if I have this wrong: Spicer reprimanded Acosta with a, next time you’re out; but press credentials were not revoked.
“How Trump Can Gain 100% Control at His Press Conference from Day One” by Dr. Gary North
http://www.garynorth.com/public/16031.cfm
The above is another way of controlling the press conferences, and I think Dr. North hit upon a great plan.. It is a fun read regardless.
I especially like the “3 x 5” card for questions. No grandstanding.
Great plan!
Newt had some good ideas about the WH press corps on Hannity radio yesterday – move the press to the Executive Office Building and out of the WH, implement rotating seating and stop the privileged few from sitting on the front row, getting preference for asking questions. He had more to say about the press and the fake story.
This was all a pre-planned journ-o-list takedown. CNN gives the wink, Buzzfeed rushes in with details, CNN reports on Buzzfeed and the rest pile on. I would love to see the email networks/contacts that had a role in setting this up. The news and current affairs divisions of Australia’s taxpayer funded national broadcaster the ABC are controlled by green-left ideologues with a standard Meryl Streep sense of their own moral superiority. I was shocked last night driving home to hear a young female radio reporter earnestly reading the ‘golden’ extracts of the fake news to the nation. Trump has made them all crazy.
You left out Franken. That was truly the Lowest of Low, “reporting” it in a Congressional Hearing as “NEWS” and expecting Sessions to comment.
The Rules of Conduct in Congress need to be reviewed. Their ethical standards are at an all time low, or non-existent.
CNN is flailing like Stevie Wonder with a light-sabre, and the more they flail the worse it looks.
clapper memo YUGE.
cnn is 100% certifiable.
Read the takedown on Ace of Spades blog, he outlines perfectly how the media uses bloggers and unsourced material to “report” on the scandal, when they are really generating the scandal all along.
I will add to your list Sundance:
First, I think they should get the Judge Hanen treatment if they want to be in the “pool”. Ethics classes are a must. These people have NONE. KAC must find a good class that is not a liberal haven. It must include a test, and the test must change every time. These people are cheaters. That is what they teach today.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/05/19/stunning-judicial-ruling-from-judge-andrew-hanen-requires-all-doj-attorneys-attend-ethics-classes-gives-u-s-attorney-general-loretta-lynch-60-days-to-present-correction-plan/
The same goes for a real Diversity class. Taught by a grown up. I recommend Love and Logic. Sadly, many of these people did not learn these lessons from their parents. Accountability, responsibility, respect is earned…
https://www.loveandlogic.com/
They MUST sign a PLEDGE, since they love these so much and really want hold everyone accountable equally. The Pledge is to their pre-defined Code of Conduct and Ethics. They either complete all the requirements, sign the pledge and abide by the terms or they are gone.
P.S. One of the things in the Code of Conduct. “Though shall not stand on chairs that are outside of your own home.” This is not tailgating. GROW UP!
Jim Acosta should have been throw out on his considerable axx yesterday. PERIOD.
FYI, classes are, of course, at the expense of the individual or their bosses, preferably the individual. Call it “individual shared responsibility”.
I believe they might also need classes on how to spot a fake poll and/or fake news, and Bullies Anonymous.
Sundance, with regards to your excellent list, I would offer an addition:
No more offices for “journalists” in the Whitehouse. They show up for press briefings, then leave, just like everyone else. They are NOT entitled to what amounts to free office space/services at our expense.
Yes! The gravy train ends for everybody. Charge space rent because nothing is free.
CNN isn’t worth the air waves it inhabits. They insinuate a lie, which is impossible to challenge because it is unsubstantiated, but the person saddled with the CNN insinuation will have it hanging over them and constantly bought up to discredit them. You can watch it happening now on blog sites. That’s why CNN is scum, and Trump is 100% right to attack them before the insinuation gets false wings.
+100 on list of suggestions.
***Set and control the news conference agenda. Americans DO NOT CARE about the fake news story du jour. we want regular progress reports on meeting our national goals, as articulated in the campaign. The Enemedia now totally sets the agenda. And it is always divisive distracting and phony. End that please.
I can’t be more pleased at the events happening between state run media and the Trump administration. Finally the propaganda machine is being exposed for who and what they really are. The fact they are part of the marxist/progressive epicenter for disinformation (they take control and call facts against them ‘fake news’) and once again control the language and all their minions run with it night after night.
But, it is not working and they are scared to death. The Trump Administration (TA) is going to change how “news” is going to be disseminated out to the American people. State run media has just lost their power over the news cycle and they are just beginning to realize the meaning of irrelevancy. That is “HUGE”.
why did our intelligence agencies even “brief” Trump on this proven fake story?
was it an intended setup?
