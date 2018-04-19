Breaking: Five James Comey Memos Released (Full pdf enclosed)…

A few hours ago the DOJ released five memos to congress from the files of fired FBI Director James Comey. The total number of memos and emails is uncertain, presumably seven, however the DOJ released five (full pdf below).
Several of the emails and memos are sent to the Former FBI chief legal counsel James Baker (now a cooperating witness with IG Horowitz and Federal Prosecutor Huber); and/or Comey’s chief-of-staff James Rybicki (he resigned after the Page/Strzok texts surfaced). The publicly released versions contain redactions due to their classified nature:
Please tell me that the dominoes are FINALLY starting to fall!!
Let’s see. In the past 24 hours or so…
We have the House (small group) GOP referral of multiple players to DOJ and FBI – theatrical though it may be.
We learn of the IG referral of McCabe to the US Attorney in DC for criminal investigation.
DOJ releases these Comey memos.
I’d say we’re lining up to hit the first domino.
add Giuliani …. nice 24 hours indeed.
It would be really funny if Trump did have tapes of the conversation and they contradicted Commy’s memos.
yeah was just thinking that the other day…he said “tapes” I can’t imagine he doesn’t have them..who knows
Comey’s trail of tears. CYA memos turn into gotcha’s!
Hollywood Squares! I love it. Things are really getting interesting now. Thanks as always for your brilliant work Sundance, and thanks to all the Treepers for their insightful commentary!
Busy day! Thanks for all your hard work getting this out Sundance!
Sad when Hot Air makes more sense than BB and Drudge.
Lordy!
That picture! Gotta have tissue 🙂 “There there cupcake, Big Bertha’s got ya.” OMGLOL
Hannity is reporting that the memos contain no news except that they state that Trump did not want the investigation shut down because he wanted to find out if anybody did anything wrong.
I should read this crap, just to know what the craps says… but I need a break. The smell is so stinky. I hope POTUS has recordings. 😂
I am taking these doc’s as 7 memos since there are seven referenced dates.
