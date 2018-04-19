Breaking: Five James Comey Memos Released (Full pdf enclosed)…

A few hours ago the DOJ released five memos to congress from the files of fired FBI Director James Comey. The total number of memos and emails is uncertain, presumably seven, however the DOJ released five (full pdf below).

Several of the emails and memos are sent to the Former FBI chief legal counsel James Baker (now a cooperating witness with IG Horowitz and Federal Prosecutor Huber); and/or Comey’s chief-of-staff James Rybicki (he resigned after the Page/Strzok texts surfaced). The publicly released versions contain redactions due to their classified nature:

