U.S. CoC President Tom Donohue Preaches To Globalist Wall Street Choir at Summit of Americas…

The Eagle and the Arrow – An Aesop’s Fable

An Eagle was soaring through the air. Suddenly it heard the whizz of an Arrow, and felt the dart pierce its breast. Slowly it fluttered down to earth. Its lifeblood pouring out. Looking at the Arrow with which it had been shot, the Eagle realized that the deadly shaft had been feathered with one of its own plumes.

Moral: We often give our enemies the means for our own destruction.

The United States economy is the Eagle; the shaft is Wall Street; the feather is the U.S. middle-class, and the archer is U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue.

Need proof? Please, don’t take my word for it, read:

Tom Donohue: Tonight feels like a gathering of old friends. Five years ago, I had the pleasure of being in this beautiful city to help start a hemispheric business dialogue, and I’m pleased to be back in Lima for this year’s CEO Summit of the Americas. […] I also want to talk a little about the priorities within our government. Because, as everyone knows, many of the policy decisions coming out of Washington today not only impact the U.S. economy and its businesses and workers, but indeed those across this hemisphere and around the world. […] The Chamber has helped lead the fight to protect the status of more than one million people who are at risk of deportation. It makes no sense to send one million talented workers back to their home countries when we don’t have enough labor to get the job done in our own. This includes the young men and women who were brought to our country as children through no fault of their own—known as “the Dreamers”—as well as hundreds of thousands of individuals who are working in the U.S. under temporary protected status.

Moreover, as the debate has unfolded in Congress, we have been fighting back against proposals that would further reduce legal immigration.

♦You get that? I cannot tell you the number of people who have argued with me, and CTH, about Tom Donohue supporting amnesty and open borders. Many of the voices who oppose truth are deep within CONservative media. I digress.

Donohue continues on the topic of trade:

[…] NAFTA “As many of you know, there several problematic U.S. proposals that have stalled progress toward a deal.” […] [The Trump administration sunset clause proposal] calls for an automatic termination date after five years unless the three parties agree to continue it. I don’t need to tell any of you as investors that this is untenable to anyone who intends to achieve return on his investment; the conversation should start at 20 years in order to provide the certainty in ROI that we all require.

•You get that? “Problematic U.S. proposals”… WTF? Wall Street, via The U.S-CoC is demanding no review of any new NAFTA deal for any period less than 20 years? Twenty.Fucking.Years. [Twenty years ago cell phones were shoe boxes.]

[…] Next, the U.S. has put forward a proposal introducing severe restrictions on Mexican and Canadian access to U.S. government procurement. While touted as a way to supposedly promote improved reciprocity, the U.S. proposals are likely to have the opposite impact. U.S. companies have far more at stake in North American government procurement than our Canadian and Mexican partners. Hundreds of American firms in financial services, IT, education and beyond have literally billions of dollars in government contracts in Canada in Mexico.

•You get that? Wall Street, via the U.S-Coc, wants Mexican and Canadian companies to benefit from U.S. taxpayer expenditures on government contracts (ie. infrastructure spending etc.) Why? Because Wall Street has investment in Mexican and Canadian companies, that’s why.

[…] Finally, the U.S. has advanced a proposal on rules of origin for auto production that mandates increases in North American content. I touch on this area last because it’s the controversial proposal that’s shown the most promise for a potential breakthrough. Negotiators are creatively looking at ways to introduce areas like vehicle design and research and development into the content equation in a way that potentially limits disruption to production. And there’s the key. Whatever solution they come to cannot disrupt the fully integrated North American supply chains that have made our continent’s auto sector the most competitive in the world.

•Your get that? Wall Street, via the U.S-CoC want to keep the flow of cheap Chinese and Asian parts into their investments in Mexican auto-plants. In an effort to hoodwink the details, Wall Street, via the U.S-CoC want to add the cost/value of designing a car into the content as if “design and research” was an actual physical component. See the scheme?

[…] As we heard at the recent meeting of AACCLA leaders in Miami that many of you attended, our regional partners view NAFTA as a bellwether for the fate of other agreements. Let’s not forget that all U.S. FTAs are slated to be reviewed, presumably once NAFTA 2.0 is complete. And twelve of our 20 FTA partners are in the Americas. Nearly half of all U.S. goods exports are bound for this region. … The U.S. Chamber will keep fighting for that outcome, here and in Washington, and for as long as it takes.” (continue reading)

Oh there’s more, much more, but you get the picture. There are trillions of dollars at stake and the U.S. CoC is committed to exploiting every single penny. President Donald Trump is an existential threat to these endeavors.

Hey Tom!

BIG PICTURE – Specifically Related:

The raid on @MichaelCohen212 's home and office was gov. directed political opposition research. The FBI/DOJ officials who carried out the raid will leak the content to media to damage @POTUS & engineer narratives for election(s). That was the intent of the raid. pic.twitter.com/0RwQlVCB6P — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) April 12, 2018

Advertisements