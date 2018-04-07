NAFTA Watch – No “Agreement on Major Issues” After Three Days of Discussion Between Principals…

After three days of discussions between U.S Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo they were not able to develop any consensus on the major issues within the North American Free Trade Agreement, NAFTA.
The likely outcome of the upcoming Mexican national election on July 1st brought the principals together for non-scheduled talks, as U.S. President Trump instructed Ambassador Lighthizer to explore whether the three nations could find common ground on the ‘big picture’ issues behind the largest schism. The auto sector and rules of origin is the epicenter of the biggest difference between the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
The U.S. auto-sector NAFTA position is that North American content of vehicles made in NAFTA countries be increased to 85 percent from 62.5 percent. The Canadian and Mexican position is for lower North American content.
Canada is not arguing for higher Canadian content. Mexico is not arguing for higher Mexican content… Instead both Canada and Mexico are arguing for higher imported content (China and Asia). Honestly, I cannot fathom why more people don’t see the inherent ridiculousness of NAFTA against the reality of Canada and Mexico arguing for more Chinese imports.
The reason Can/Mex are arguing for more imported material content is because both of their trade economies exploit the NAFTA loophole that allows European and Asian parts to be shipped into Can/Mex, assembled, and shipped into the U.S. market without duty.
It’s bizarre; yet this is the reality.
NAFTA is so completely flawed, it is against Canada and Mexico’s financial interest for them to agree to a North American trade agreement that is structured around North American trade.
When you ask a pro-NAFTA advocate why Canada and Mexico are arguing for less Canadian and Mexican manufacturing in their NAFTA position the advocate cannot answer with any intelligence…. because their pro-NAFTA entire premise is ridiculous, and based on structural falsehoods. Very frustrating.
Depending on which ideological broadcast or print media you review, there is a massive disconnect in their projected framework of optimism that a deal can be reached. Canadian media are desperate to find hope that any deal can be reached. Mexican media is ambivalent; and U.S. media is mostly driven by the position of multinational corporations who demand the exploitative nature of NAFTA be retained.
My gut, and the ongoing deep reviews of nuance therein, still lean heavily toward the inability of any deal to be possible because the underlying dynamic is so structurally flawed. It is against U.S. interests to stay in NAFTA. It is against Mexico and Canada’s interests to exit NAFTA. There is a massive amount of media manipulation between those polar opposite positions.
Princess Rainbow Sparkles continues selling the Canadian position based on ‘feelings’ and ’emotion’…
NAFTA will fall apart after the Mexican elections, regardless. The wall will be 10 feet higher with a Mexican Hugo Chavez in office. Can a shooting war be far off??
Shooting war? Mexico lost the last two………would lose this one as well……..might as well annex
them after the gun smoke clears.
You wrote: Can a shooting war be far off??
The USA and Mexico have a history of shooting wars. Every so often, the US would have to send troops to clean up Mexico (Does the Halls of Montezuma ring a bell?). Then things would be stable for a couple of decades until the next regime let things get out of hand and spill into the USA. The last time this was done, was about 100 years ago when Congress (obviously not the lefties in their today) sent the US Army after Pancho Villa on his home turf.
It’s been my opinion that the good people of Mexico, and there are many, always appreciated the gringos coming in to get rid of the criminals that were exploiting them. Sadly, their criminals are exploiting and murdering them now in record numbers aided and abetted by a corrupt government, as in the past, but it’s unlikely the USA will save them this time because WE have a corrupt Congress. But, that’s just my interpretation.
Wait until the socialism really gets going in Mexico. It’s going to be Venezuela Norte. We’re going to need a wall to keep out the tides of misery.
Words can’t describe how shocked I am to hear of this.
Why? Because I am not shocked in the least.
Pull the plug on NAFTA!
Kill NAFTA and bring back those manufacturing jobs.
Listening to the first interview above, the reporter states at the end that the longer their is uncertainty with NAFTA, the more likely companies are going to open up businesses in the USA 🇺🇸 instead of Canada 🇨🇦!
Well sweetheart, our President and his Killers know exactly that!
It’s broken. Don’t try to patch or fix it. Exit. Renegotiate bi-laterally, POTUS, as discussed.
Give the end notice on NAFTA now.
Can PDJT witndraw us from this by exec order or does the swamp CONgress have to approve? You know they never will. I hope he can find a way to kill it without their help.
PT is dragging these negotiations out for what ever good reason he has.
It will come to light eventually like everything else PT does.
He’s stated the goal. I don’t think he’s dragging it out. He’s giving the parties every chance to come to an agreement. WE are the 2nd largest consumer market in the world. They have a choice and it will be theirs to make.
It will be additional leverage against China if they try to dump treasury debt.
It’s the “China Import Loophole Agreement.” Why would the USA want to renew that?
“They stabbed it with their steely knives but they just can’t kill the beast.”
Some days I feel a little pessimistic, but my money remains on PDJT. He will give it the knock out punch when the time is right.
I believe that President Trump has always viewed NAFTA as something that needed to go. However, because it’s been in place so long, he wants to give the appearance that he did EVERYTHING possible and offered EVERY opportunity for Mexico and Canada to do the right thing. When he pulls the plug, it’s going to be owned by Mexico and Canada. JMHO
Our president does not have to knock it out… All he has to do is point to it, shine some light on the issues, and then it will wither and die on its own…
Welcome to the Hotel Mexifornia you got that right. Demolish the building. If you can’t leave it, then make it leave you.
How apropos, Sylvia!
“Our Last BEST Hope” comes to mind.
War is Hell!!
Like You, Sylvia, and the ALL the Deplorables in this Great Nation, I’m stickin’ with
President Donald J. Trump!
🇺🇸🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸🇺🇸
. ON!
Death by a thousand cuts. That’s Trump’s strategy. Nobody was noticing what was happening with the FISA abuse until it had avalanched out of control already. Trump is guiding all these seemingly smaller and disparate issues until they all snowball into one giant trainwreck that the Uniparty and media is going to be unable to manage.
There was a story I heard once about Miyamoto Musashi arranging to have a duel with a famous swordsman. The guy was eager to fight the guy but Musashi didn’t show at the appointed time. Eventually a slovenly Musashi showed up to the duel reeking of alcohol, and the swordsman, disgusted with this display didn’t take the fight seriously and toyed with Musashi and insulted him in front of their audience.
Only Musashi wasn’t drunk. He was putting on an act and the moment the guy gave him a clear opening he lashed out and cut the man down in one stroke. Trump has said he’s read Sun Tzu. Considering how much Trump talks about winning, I wouldn’t doubt he’s read Musashi, either.
Everyone keeps underestimating Trump. And they keep being surprised when he springs out and cuts his opponents down effortlessly.
http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/current_events/mexico/51_favor_using_nafta_to_stop_illegal_drugs_immigrants_from_mexico
From the article linked above:
51% Favor Using NAFTA To Stop Illegal Drugs, Immigrants from Mexico
Voters here are strongly critical of Mexico’s efforts to keep illegal drugs and illegal immigrants out of the United States, and just over half agree with President Trump that NAFTA is a good weapon to use to make our southern neighbor clean up its act.
“U.S. President Trump instructed Ambassador Lighthizer to explore whether the three nations could find common ground on the ‘big picture’ issues behind the largest schism.”
This does not really surprise me. President Trump probably expected the same. However, it was his duty to explore negotiations. Now that he has done so to no avail (for the benefit of U.S. citizens), he now has the reason he needs to exit NAFTA. He can say that he tried.
I agree with all of the responses about NAFTA negotiations so far. NAFTA is dead, bury it. This next comment is only slightly off subject, since both Can/Mex seem to want to force US to give benefits to China that we have already denied them. The comment is this about a trade war: POTUS Trump didn’t start and isn’t starting a trade war. China did that decades ago. We have just begun to defend ourselves against our enemy, the aggressor, Communist China
Dig a hole and bury NAFTA with DACA in the same hole.
Mexico is still saying they aren’t going to pay for the wall, huh, Well that tears it, no more NAFTA.
From everything that I have read regarding NAFTA, the only people and countries it has helped are others and not our own, our so called globalist in this country did make a killing but they are only the 01% of our population, get rid of this mess.
I can’t wait for NAFTA to die. Stick a fork in it NOW!
Except for the substantive analysis here by Sundance, I never read analysis of the China loophole in NAFTA. It’s not really difficult to explain nor to understand but our MSM is working overtime to keep We, the People in a state of ignorance or numbness, or both.
So, thank you, Sundance, for your analysis. I would love to know what Mexico would agree to bilaterally with the US as well as same for Canada. I guess I will find out soon enough when NAFTA disappears and new bilateral negotiations get started. I just wish our press would do their job and ask good questions every so often.
As most of you know, I should change my name to “RulesofOrigin” as this concept is what will be the death knell for NAFTA. I’ve said this for many, many months. It also helps to understand the maquiladora program as the true backdoor for Chinese and other non-NAFTA signatory goods entering the USA. Thousands of companies line the southern border where most of the TV, auto, electronic items are assembled from foreign parts and shipped into the USA. Check out http://www.tecma.com – an interesting example and you’ll be “woke” if you haven’t been already about the maquilas. Trillions at stake –quite a few of those are wrapped up in the maquilas.
Tomatoes from Mexico are a huge export to the U.S. You don’t need a maquila for tomatoes 😉
All you need is a balanced bilateral between Mexico and the USA. VSGPDJT will get us there. Soon.
WELL….”we will have to see where it GOES..”
Nightmares of Ross Perot’s forecast. Giant sucking sound for the benefit of those were positioned and invested correctly to benefit from the collapse of U.S. manufacturing base and union demands.
There’s a new sheriff in town. Them those days are done. Breathe in deeply. Exhale.
Most of The People opposed NAFTA from the jump but The People got NAFTA anyway because the BAD FAITH of “government leadership” of the republic had for way too long been going down that wrong road where it never RESPECTED what The People wanted. What was wanted by The People did not matter to a COCKEYED and CROOKED government that had long ago sold out The People so the pockets of CRIMINAL RACKETEERING SCUM could be filled with the proceeds of that sellout that TRAITORS see being “business as usual”. NAFTA was a “fast tracked” screwing of the American People by Wall Street. American Industry and American Workers were sacrificed on the altar of Wall Street Greed and the knife through the heart was delivered by the crooked politicians that were BOUGHT, PAID FOR, AND OWNED by Wall Street and Globalists.
Every POS and SOB who had any part in that treason that is NAFTA should be hanged.
Arguing to increase Asian content, when we have a huge trade deficit that WILL BE overcome, is somewhat suicidal, given that Trump will just opt the US out of NAFTA completely before allowing that. It is not clear just what the Mexicans and Canadians believe they offer in return. Cheap labor in Mexico, stupid labor in Canada…why do we tolerate these fools? Cut em loose. Watch them beg.
If I am following this correctly MX and du Canada are fighting to continue repackaging and pass thru Chinese made goods to the USA for what amounts to a small handling charge instead of actually building stuff and employing their own people?
Pretty self destructive, ain’t it?
Being forced to watch and listen to Princess Rainbow Sparkles would violate the 8th A for being cruel and unusual punishment. Gosh, it really is painful to watch her. Please forgive me Father.
I read somewhere (maybe here) a while ago that there is a time table for this re negotiating of NAFTA, and when that is up, the we give them a 6 month notice to end the treaty. I think its getting close to that time…possibly May?, to end negotiations.
