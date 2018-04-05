Quick NAFTA Update…

Yesterday U.S. Trade Represenative Robert Lighthizer and Mexico’s Minister Ildefonso Guajardo met in Washington DC for a bilateral discussion. Likely one of the key avenues for Lighthizer to explore surrounded the upcoming election of a hardline Marxist in Mexico and how Guajardo views the impact to Mexican policy therein.
At this point it’s virtually guaranteed that Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will win the election – I would VERY strongly bet on that outcome (likelihood 85%). That puts a Hugo Chavez type ideologue, and the attached economic policies, at our southern border. [Pro-Tip: prepare your business affairs accordingly now, and avoid the chaos later]
Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland arrived in Washington DC today to join Lighthizer and Guajardo and expand the informal discussion toward a trilateral trade discussion.
Thankfully Lighthizer is on his home turf because he’s now surrounded by left-wing globalist advocates from Mexico, Canada and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce via Tom Donohue.
There was some media talk, and a hint from Trump’s NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow yesterday, about the U.S. strongly wanting to have an agreement on principle utilizing the cornerstone of the Auto-Sector as a building block.
However, I cannot caution strongly enough that NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow is in love with NAFTA and POTUS Trump is not. So filter Kudlow’s optimistic glee against his trade worship with NAFTA.
Larry Kudlow and U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue are BFF’s on NAFTA, and will extort maximum pressure on President Trump from congressional allies in that regard.
Do not be surprised to see Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan and the entire Decepticon wing of the GOPe go nuclear against Trump in the near future; while Kudlow works quietly to assist the objective. Tom Donohue has hundreds of “billions” to pass out in golden annuity parachutes for any congressperson who will destroy themselves during a suicidal charge against the Trump administration.
If they stick to their historic approach (and there’s no reason to see them changing it) U.S. CoC President Donohue will coordinate the attacks, but stay behind the curtain. This is an issue where the Republican apparatus will willingly give up massive seats in House and Senate mid-term races to retain their access to the U.S. CoC checkbook.
Within Washington DC nothing is more important than money and several hundred million for a congressional reps family makes it easy to walk away.
The only voices on the other side of this confrontation are President Trump, Wilbur Ross, Steven Mnuchin and Peter Navarro. Everyone else inside and outside the administration, along with Wall Street, the swamp (writ large), CONservative media, Fox News and K-Street, is essentially against them and supporting open-ended global trade with China and fully exploitative NAFTA.
From the timing of the meeting yesterday it was likely U.S.T.R. Lighthizer was testing to see if he could leverage the predictable Mexican election outcome into a renewed sense of urgency amid more reasonable business voices in Mexico…. no-one knows the outcome, but I doubt his success.
Globalists and multinational interests would rather have a Marxist in office in Mexico than run the risk of trade markets outside their control. There are trillions at stake.
.
I remember having a conversation with someone from Venezuela shortly after Hugo Chavez took power. He and his family were trying to decide whether to move to the US or Spain, since the family had property and didn’t want to see it confiscated. I thought he was overreacting.
Here we are no more than 11 years later, and Venezuelans have gone from prosperity to eating out of dumpsters to stay alive. I never would have dreamed that it was possible to destroy a country so fast.
How fast will Mexico go down the drain?
LikeLiked by 29 people
After NAFTA gets flushed in its current form and the socialists take over it’ll happen at a more rapid pace then we can imagine!
LikeLiked by 17 people
It’s been going downhill for the last 60 years anyway. With this new election possibly putting in a Marxist, well….I give it two years or less.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Hey Mark, I never heard how your first “festival of the streets” went…Hope it was a great experience for you.
Very sad to say, I have to agree with you…two years or less.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I sold about $450 worth of prints and framed pieces and I made another $1,000 from doing three commissioned pieces. Thank you for inquiring. I’m surprised people even remember that event LOL!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Very nice day & $…awesome.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, but I haven’t attended any since. I might do that now that the weather is starting to warm up a bit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are absolutely right! I was so happy to hear our President share that the military will be constructing the WALL in areas that they control the land on the Southern Border. Not sure what that equates to in miles but it is a victory nonetheless.
Mexico 🇲🇽 truly is a SH…THOLE for a country. Look at this data just from last year. Imagine what it will look like as soon as the Marxist and his government take over!
Look what the Marxist wants to do to reduce the number of murders! You and I but more importantly our Lion 🦁 knows this plan of appeasement will end badly for Mexicans! He will do everything in his power to protect our country! The National Guard aren’t going anywhere anytime soon!
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/dec/23/new-figures-reveal-2017-to-be-the-deadliest-year-in-mexicos-history
From the article linked above:
Murder statistics reveal 2017 to be the deadliest year in Mexico’s history
With 23,101 murder investigations opened in the year up to December, 2017 is the deadliest year since records began in 1997.
The current frontrunner in the race, leftist Andres Manuel López Obrador, has mentioned exploring an amnesty with criminal gangs to reduce the violence, without fleshing out the idea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All the more reasons to line our US/Mex Border with our Military NG/Res units. As soons as Mexico’s people are hit with the reality, they are going to charge for the US border!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Mexicans need to reform their own country, we have our hands full. #BuildTheWall
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen to that. Build the Wall, like yesterday! We need it fast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I stayed at my wife’s Cabo Timeshare a couple years ago and was appalled at what I saw. Mexico is a 3rd world sh*thole. Poverty and despair everywhere. Timeshares needed to be fenced-in with razor wire atop chain link fences. The WARNINGS issued by the timeshare staff were truly frightening.
If Mexicans are so desperate as to elect a Marxist-Socialist president, then they are doomed. I predict the decline will be even more rapid than Venezuela. If that disgusting head of the chamber insists on doing business with the Socialist slave owners, then there are going to be some serious boycotts started.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That is so sad. Cabo used to be SO much fun…used to go fishing…
LikeLike
Yeah, I expected much better. I won’t EVER be traveling to Mexico … ever again. Not “my people” or my culture, or my economy. Buying things made in Mexico supports SLAVE labor and environmental degradation.
LikeLike
All those central american countries below Mexico are doing horribly. Horrible living conditions, ghettos tens of miles wide, people so poor they fight for food. I watched a documentary about Pedro Lopez, a serial killer in Columbia. He killed likely 300 children before he was caught, because the governments were so corrupt. After he was caught, they sentenced him to 16 years and let him out after 14 for good behavior.
I mean it’s THAT BAD down there. Mexico is amazingly moving in THAT direction instead of trying to work with the USA.
The more you learn about the whole central american experience the more you get disgusted. Billions of peoples lives on the line and their governments are running the places like a public sewer.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“… Billions of peoples lives on the line and their governments are running the places like a public sewer.”
And just think that is the EXACT SAME FATE the DemonRats want for the USA. 😡
LikeLiked by 11 people
Your absolutely right! All the countries in Central and South America are complete HELL HOLES including Mexico 🇲🇽!
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/dec/23/new-figures-reveal-2017-to-be-the-deadliest-year-in-mexicos-history
From the article linked above:
At 18.7 per 100,000 inhabitants, the 2017 Mexican murder rate is still lower than it was in 2011, when it reached almost 19.4 per 100,000. The rate has also held below levels reported in several other Latin American countries.
According to UN figures used in the World Bank’s online database, Brazil and Colombia both had a murder rate of 27 per 100,000, Venezuela 57, Honduras 64 and El Salvador 109 in 2015, the last year for which data is available. The US rate was five per 100,000.
LikeLike
Mexico goes through these political swings every election cycle.
They have a three party system
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_political_parties_in_Mexico
They go right, they go left, they go center…
It’s distribution of wealth for those (Castillion) who are right, left, or central.
Elections are rigged, politicians are bought and paid for and the working man has little to say and no influence….
There is no middle class in Mexico, and if we don’t stick to our guns there will not be one in the USA!
God Bless America!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Elections are rigged, politicians are bought and paid for and the working man has little to say and no influence….”
I dunno, it kinda sounds familiar….. Only PDJT has changed the equation slightly towards the working peoples favor.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In Mexico…Bribe comes first…well known fact! Coming to the USA soon unless we stop this pay on the street politics.
LikeLike
If the marxist is elected then MX heading down the drain will accelerate. First they will nationalize all the industries so that they can collect the profits. As with most businesses that are acquired this way, the businesses will promptly fail since the people that will be running them have no idea what they’re doing. When that money runs out the next most obvious pot of gold will be the funds repatriated from the US. Wait till they start grabbing that. It’ll be slowly implemented by starting with a “transaction fee” and soon thereafter they’ll be confiscating most if not all of it. Then, tourism will drop to nothing because it’ll be too expensive and extremely unsafe to visit (think kidnapping for dollars). With no industry, no repatriation and no tourist money MX will rapidly become unstable. We need a wall (a very good wall) to protect ourselves from the disaster that is coming soon on the other side of the border.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“…the businesses will promptly fail since the people that will be running them have no idea what they’re doing…”
Alexander Solzhenitsyn, in recounting the history of the Gulag wrote that after the Bolsheviks took over, they rounded up all the managers of the public utilities and sent them to the camps. They were replaced by Bolshevik street thugs who could bust heads, but had no idea what to do with a power plant. The Imperial managers were quickly brought back to get things running smoothly. After the thugs or other, slightly more intelligent thugs figured out what how things worked, the original managers were sent back to the gulag.
I suspect that virtually everyone who can, will be heading for a border to escape a similar fiasco to our south. If we don’t want most of the rest of Mexico’s population coming here, we’d better build that wall.
LikeLike
Just walk away! Build the wall. Keep the Guard at the border and Pick up the pieces later.
LikeLiked by 17 people
It’s well known that China owns a YUGE portion of the pork industry in the U.S.
And with that, China also owns the largest pig in the U.S. CoC – Tom Donohue.
As the saying goes:”Sheep get sheered but pigs get slaughtered”. I sure we Treepers are smart enough to vote for strong pro-Trump candidates come mid-terms. These GOPes need to be removed.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Mark, It is important that we also drag 10 people (voting Reboolican of course) kicking and screaming to the poll even if we have to drive them.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I know! That’s why I keep harping on those I know around here who voted for Trump, that I’m going to be standing outside the ballot station with a clipboard and pen and take names. If some haven’t shown up by 11 a.m., I’m going to go get em’ myself!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sadly, we cannot do that here in the Peoples Democratic Republic of Washington. Elections by mail is the rule here so there aren’t any polling places any more.
Never allow your state to switch from polling stations. Among other things, election day now becomes election two weeks. Plus, anybody can vote in your place and you’ll never know until your vote is disqualified because there are two ballots with the same name. Sometimes they catch the right ballot before the count but that is not guaranteed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
my sympathies
LikeLike
I’m going to vote for whoever supports President Trump, with the exclusion of democrats. Anyone running as a democrat doesn’t deserve a second look – it’s that obvious by now. It’s sickening to watch the kabuki theater on Capitol Hill.
I’m also going to directly support any Republican running against known RINOs. After what happened to Roy Moore, anyone who sends money to MitchMcchink’s GOP is colluding with the enemy.
LikeLike
We to put up a list of all incumbents who are running, then another list for viable candidates to oppose the RINOS and another list of candidates challenging Democratic held seats! Visually seeing it in order to help zero in the focus will be helpful.
LikeLike
We need! Sorry! Doing this on my phone!
LikeLike
Beware of the Swamp running stealth Decepticon candidates in the Republican primaries. We must vet all challengers extremely carefully.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gail: “Mark, It is important that we also drag 10 people (voting Reboolican of course) kicking and screaming to the poll even if we have to drive them.”
YES! We need a cat-tle drive to the polls. MAGA!
LikeLike
Correction…
Sheep get sheared then slaughtered.
LikeLike
Odd, because we never slaughtered our sheep when we sheared them annually for their wool. Maybe that’s what happens to them at the slaughterhouse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m refering to the Chinese or Conglomerate way of raising animals.
Hundreds of animals in a small feed area, fed horrible food, sheared then slaughtered.
Times have changed from individual rancher/farmer.
I live in Ca and the Change in ranching and farming I have witnessed in my life time sickens me.
BTW. Californias ranches and farms are being gobbled up at an astonishing rate.
Here is who is doing it…
https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2015/11/04/americas-nuttiest-billionaire-couple-amid-drought-stewart-and-lynda-resnick-are-richer-than-ever/#3cc4204b3713
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahhhhhh….GOTCHA! Thanks for the clarification.
LikeLike
God love the farmer! I have tremendous respect for them!
LikeLike
The permits and the regulations are killing our country.
LikeLike
When I think of large-scale, industrialized ranching, I think of Coalinga.
Driving up I-5 and encountering the *choke* aroma of Coalinga. Only thing that comes close is Holland in the wintertime, with steaming manure on the fields (which will later produce tulips, bell peppers, and tomatoes)…
LikeLike
To quote Abbot and Costello (from “Who’s On First”)
“Enos Slaughter”… 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!
LikeLike
They may all be against President Trump, Ross, Lighthizer, Mnuchin and Navarro…. but the American People largely, overwhelmingly side with the President on this 1 issue as well. Even Bernie’s campaign was about that.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And with every passing day of Trump’s success … more American citizens are being employed …having their personal dignity restored. More anti GOPe, anti-DemonRat voters are joining the rolls … just look at Trumps rising poll numbers despite the forces aligned against him. The great Blue wave is as ephemeral as the great Blue Firewall that ensured HER presidency.
LikeLike
But I heard there are many Congressional seats where the incumbent is retiring that have no R candidate identified for the primary!
LikeLike
Source?
LikeLike
True, but remember the old commie is a career politician, who played the game alongside Hillary Rotten Klinton and folded like a cheap suit, as directed. Did you really believe all his b.s.?
LikeLike
So I guess my question after reading is this: What’s the point of fighting, then? Without Congress there is nothing much to get done, and it sounds like that train left the station before it even arrived. So are we to sit and wait for impending doom?
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s the point of fighting?
President Trump is turning it all around. Slowly. He’s doing things that the democrats haven’t even figured out yet. Notice how they’re freaking out about Pruitt at the EPA right now… that’s because Pruitt has almost completely restored the EPA to it’s PROPER mission. Protecting the environment… within reason. Almost everything else is gone.
He’s putting people on the Supreme Court that are young and healthy and originalists. The Democrats cannot fix that.
He’s completely defeated ISIS and changed global foriegn policy. He’s completely changed the dynamic between the U.S. and China, the U.S. and Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. and the EU.
What’s the point of fighting? … because we got to HELP HIM A LITTLE BIT! With us behind him and the Lord above him he can turn this around. He’s already turned much of it around.
These same people, for instance, who oppose his destruction of NAFTA all opposed him being elected. He telegraphed this two years before he won. Hell 20 years before he ran. they all knew he was against NAFTA and as such they were all against him.
Guess what? He still won. BECAUSE HE FOUGHT. And WE FOUGHT WITH HIM.
We need you to fight with us. Keep up the good fight and keep your head up high, he’s just got ’em surrounded!
LikeLiked by 16 people
I’m with you
LikeLiked by 2 people
THAT was excelllent TH Ron!! You may not like Q, But it sure did sound like “Where We Go 1 We Go All!” 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am with you as well. When you realize the power behind the resistance with the clinton/0bama cabal, the deep state, foreign nations, soros, Congress, and Sundance’s frightening write up of the powerful multi national corporations…I am humbled by what President Donald J. Trump has taken on, for us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I ask myself why our President is fighting. Then I understand.
We have a choice to make. Electing him was a start. How about impending greatness?
LikeLiked by 4 people
There ya’ go, amwick. MAGA = Impending Greatness.
I’m in. In spades. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Without Congress there is nothing much to get done…”
NAFTA is written such that President Trump just has to give 6 months notice to torpedo it.
The big problem as I see it is the Chamber of Commerce controls the RNC purse strings.
LikeLike
The gop are idiots. They have learned nothing. It is about the issues, period! If they want to go after trump, he should return the favor and start exposing how much money each has gotten from Tom Donahoe. Explain what he does and expose it.
A GOPe candidate will never win another presidential election again. They have no electoral majority coalition.
LikeLike
Can we somehow access that information and then make it available? That in of itself would be huge needs to be shown the sunlight in order to bolster the argument why NAFTA needs to go!
LikeLike
Our choice then becomes voting for a Communist? No thanks.
I would rather get out the heavy duty laundry detergent, a scrub brush and the bleach, spot clean them, soak them and then put the dirty Republicans through the Heavy Duty wash cycle twice and hang them out to dry in the fresh air and bright sunlight.
Make everything the Republicans do transparent. Make them have to explain everything: the good, the bad and the ugly in public. Reveal their contributors and what the contributors are trying to buy from them. Make them wear patches like the race car drivers so we know who they really support. If we can’t clean one up, then throw them into the trash bin of history and find one that is clean to start with or at least cleanable and primary the dirty ones.
Do not contribute to the RNC because they are too dirty to clean up. Contribute directly to the candidate, support them and work to get them elected.
If you think the Democrats are an option, they are not. A Communist (aka Progressive, Liberal) has never and will never be a good option unless you are in favor of completely destroying our country. The Democrats and the Rino Democrat lights are why we are in this mess now.
Out of the 20 people who ran for President, no one was fit to hold office except President Trump. We stood up and managed to get him elected. We have this chance to save our country. We need to stand up and fight for it.
A third party is not a good plan either. Let the establishment start their own 3rd party. Let’s clean up the one we thought we were electing all these years.
MAGA
LikeLike
They’re not idiots. They are evil. They serve their globalist donor-masters.
LikeLike
Actually not true…The GOPe has learned a lot. They’ve learned how to be bought, and at what cost. I would DEARLY love to see PT expose the off shore accounts, and have them explain to America where the bazillion came from…..Just before he purp walks them to Gitmo.
LikeLike
From SD’s article:
“This is an issue where the Republican apparatus will willingly give up massive seats in House and Senate mid-term races to retain their access to the U.S. CoC checkbook.
Within Washington DC nothing is more important than money and several hundred million for a congressional reps family makes it easy to walk away.”
I have a BIG problem with just saying that as a fact (it is) and yet no one has brought up – why isn’t that pursued as illegal bribery? What happened to charging and prosecuting politicians who accept any kind of remuneration from outside parties affected by pending legislation in order to influence their vote?
LikeLike
“What’s the point of fighting, then? ”
Because I do not want my children and grandchildren living in a 3rd world dung hole because I was too lazy to do what ever I could to possibly STOP it, that is why.
1Timothy 6:6 But godliness with contentment is great gain.
7 For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out.
8 And having food and raiment let us be therewith content.
9 But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition.
10 For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.
11 But thou, O man of God, flee these things; and follow after righteousness, godliness, faith, love, patience, meekness.
12 Fight the good fight of faith, lay hold on eternal life, whereunto thou art also called, and hast professed a good profession before many witnesses.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Here is why we fight……Watch the testimonials from our dear West Virginians today!
Their lives have been changed and yes…saved by MAGA Trump!
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/05/president-trump-remarks-during-tax-reform-roundtable-west-virginia-225pm-est-livestream/
LikeLiked by 2 people
The point of fighting is to support President Trump as he battles to repair our economy, our lawful (v legal) system of government, our liberty & sovereignty, i.e. the restoration of the greatest Republic ever conceived.
LikeLike
No you don’t give up. You simply go to the primaries in your state and Vote against the any incumbent Congressional Rep or Senator who has proven to vote or make public comments consistently against Trump’s MAGA anti-illegal immigration policies or who has voted or commented against Trump’s economic proposals along with the rest of the USCOC-supporting elitists. And even before that, talk up the positive benefits of doing so to friends and family – anyone who will listen. You are already armed with excellent information from this Blog.
LikeLike
GROWTH of CHINA (WTO & NAFTA 1995)
Gross domestic product, current prices (US$, billions)
1980 — ..202.46
1990 — ..390.28 <—
2000 — 1,198.48 <—
2011 — 6,988.47
2016 — 11,779.98
Gross domestic product per capita, current prices (US$)
1980 — ..205.12
1990 — .. 341.35 <—
2000 — 9,45.6 <—
2011 — 5,183.86
2016 — 8,522.86
SOURCE: IMF, WORLD BANK for CHINA:
LikeLike
One good thing about Mexico vs. Venezuela is that Mexico, for now, only allows their president one six year term. That might save Mexico.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unless the new guy decides to be president for life…
LikeLiked by 6 people
And funnily enough that is always what they do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Too late.. It truly is one of the Presidents s**tholes… That being said a new Commie
El Presidente can help accelerate it’s demise and the border will get a whole lot taller…
LikeLiked by 1 person
It may not matter for long. It appears that the drug cartels have the muscle down there – they will allow the “elected government” to play their marxist LARP as long as it doesn’t impact their business dealings. Otherwise, I suppose they will remove the government. In either case it will be awful for the mexican people, and not the sort of neighbor that we’d want, either.
LikeLike
Dealing with Mexico on trade is like dealing with a criminal organization. Dealing with Canada on trade is like dealing with a patient in the psych ward. How can anything productive come out of it?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ditto for dealing with Congress.
LikeLike
Perfect analogies.
LikeLike
While I believe every word SD says about the Rinos willing to lose house and senate seats, it makes me sick to read it. I pray we Treepers fight this to the bitter end. We can not let these scumbags screw us again! Fight fight fight!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Except for a little pay bump and a nicer office for some of the older members who get to chair committees, there’s no real incentive to want to be in the majority. Too much work, too much responsibility. The media dumps on you, your wife gets cold-shouldered by the other wives, and you don’t get invited to the “A” level social events. Plus, your base expects you to actually do stuff. As the minority party you can just shrug your shoulders and say “hey, we don’t have the votes”. And the CoC gratuities don’t hurt, either.
LikeLike
The uniparty WILL, I repeat, WILL, see that the pubs. lose the house and Sen. They will never let anyone have power that is not a member of the club. NEVER!
LikeLike
Maybe we need to find a creative way to take the C of C money out of the equation. All.others as well. Cut off the head of the snake. We need to get real serious about this and quickly.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
President is doubling down. Good
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, you are correct. He can quadruple down with the trade deficit we have with China.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent statement from our VSG President. Always covering the bases, always moving forward, always reassuring Americans, informing allies and signaling all others around the world. You’d think he’s already run a multi-billion-dollar company before. Wait…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Based upon Fake News Media jumping on off the cuff made up lies about our President, the proof is in the pudding: GLOBALISTS ARE AT THEIR WHITS END!!! They will lie cheat steal to continue to perpetuate their fraud on the American People…Sorry, AMERICA FIRST! Senor O is a disaster of biblical proportions and with O Canada to the North, NAFTA IS DEAD!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
The swamp is a bit late to the table. So they are going full psy-ops.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does this mean Brady is siding with the Swamp?
I was hoping he was a good guy.
LikeLike
Last fall I ordered a new Ford Superduty with a Diesel engine. Ford had designed their 6.7 engine and fully engineered the facility to build it. Of course they built the plant in Mexico. I remembered thinking that I would be lucky to get the truck built before the trade maneuvering began. I think there is a good chance that Ford just may have this factory snatched out of their control the way things are looking.
Time to buckle up between this and China. Not that I’m not used to it, I am in manufacturing and we have been through hell already. Time to fight back is long overdue.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m so eager for manufacturing to return. I have an old vacuum cleaner Made in the USA. It was having problems, and I’m old enough to think I should get it fixed rather than throw it out and get a new one.
But then I wondered if there were even such things as vacuum cleaner repair shops any more? I discovered there was one in town. I thought about taking it in and asking for an estimate, but I had a pretty good notion of what it would cost me to fix it if it was repairable, so then I wondered if it was even cost effective.
I began looking online and discovered, naturally, that they are all made in China or some are assembled here of Chinese components. Heavy sigh.
Finally, I wondered how hard it could possibly be to fix the thing myself? So, on a rainy afternoon, I tore it apart. Discovered vacuum cleaners aren’t very complex inside. Figured out the problem, fixed it, and reassembled it. Should be good for another 20 years.
By then, I hope I can just go buy a new one Made in USA…
LikeLiked by 7 people
Find a good used one on ebay or Craig’s List and hang onto it for parts
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t care if I sound sexist, I just gonna say it…
I’m very impressed by women who take on a project, maybe knowing very little about the task, but are willing to take on the challenge.
Maybe because I’m surrounded by women who say they can’t do so many things and would rather pay someone to do it for them (or get me to do it).
My mother started out as a housewife but when my father passed away she put her nose to the grindstone and entered the business world to support her two young children. She became a very successful general contractor in the home building industry. Her vendors, customers and people who knew her in the community, loved and respected her. Mom passed in 2001 but I still get comments about how respected she was.
She was, and still is, my hero.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Your mom sounds like a grand lady! And what an accomplishment to transform herself from housewife into a contractor!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a truly lovely tribute to your mother.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good for you. I’m doing the same with my washing machine – although it’s doubtful I can fix it myself – lots of washing machine repairmen around.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Go for it!
If you get in too deep THEN call the repairman. See if you can find the maintenance manual for your machine on-line, it will make it a lot easier.
LikeLike
Yeah, I don’t think I would have the guts to try fixing my washing machine.
But I did fix my dishwasher once and I was pretty darned proud of myself over that! (Although truthfully, my DW was new enough I went online and did the troubleshooting and wrote down what to do and it was pretty simple as it turns out.)
LikeLike
You can find a video on you tube that will show you how to fix anything.
LikeLike
You can buy vacuum after vacuum these days and none of them are worth spit. Hang on to your good one forever. It is a proven fact that hardly anyone can or does bother to make the good stuff any more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sylvia, I know what you mean about finding a repair shop. My sewing machine is a 45 year old Kenmore (I got it the year my son was born), fortunately there is a repair shop in the next town so I can sew again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know what is funny, in my town we have a “sewing machine and vacuum cleaner repair shop.” I wouldn’t have put those things together, but hey whatever works!
Now, try finding someone who can repair clocks…we had an old guy in his 90s that I had repair my antique mantel clock, but I think he may have passed on, sadly.
LikeLike
Love your style Sylvia….(I’m tellin’ ya, electrical tape is a girls best friend – next to a good sturdy shovel)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha, ha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
When millions-of-dollars-spent in elections became the new normal, representation by the people became a fantasy. There IS the freedom caucas, but it is small at present.
Scenario #1… IG investigation yields convictions, Trump is vindicated, RepubliCON’s are elected, slow walk Trumps agenda.
Scenario 2# ….. No such luck. Dim’s sweep (Soros organizing), Trump under pressure (impeachment), pressure cooker America descends into Civil War 2.
LikeLike
“Tom Donohue has hundreds of “billions” to pass out in golden annuity parachutes for any congressperson who will destroy themselves during a suicidal charge against the Trump administration.”
Well then it is high time to go nuclear with this book and DEMAND legislation to prevent this scenario from occurring.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’d bet money out Lion has already seen it coming.
LikeLike
PDJT forbade it among his administration, so he’s well aware of the issue. Maybe it’s on his B priority list. With 63% of his 1st term agenda accomplished, he’ll propably get to it in september 2018.
LikeLike
I’m with POTUS, not the criminals in Congress, Mexico, multinational corporate money, or Canada. Reciprocal trade policies on a bilateral basis is the optimum solution.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah sure! Spoken like a true double speak Globalists
LikeLiked by 2 people
That phrase, “moving forward”, can be taken two ways.
Heheh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Especially if the shredder is located at the front of the room 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
If things go the way they are expected to go, it will be only a short matter of time before the new Mexican government nationalizes and destroys all the globalist factories that are currently pumping Chinese-manufactured/Mexican assembled cars and durable goods into the U.S. Rebuilding our national manufacturing infrastructure then becomes ever more urgent and critical. One must assume that in a few years Mexico, like Venezuela, is going to be manufacturing absolutely nothing and the people starving to death. I suspect that the Mexican socialists were counting on having the United States available to absorb the millions of starving refugees created in the Socialist takeover. It’s the wall that is going to throw a monkey wrench into their plans. They are going to create the starving mobs, but what if we refuse to take them?
LikeLike
Me thinks that perhaps the reason that Larry Kudlow is there is to coo in the ears of the Decepticons.
While his Wolverines attack their flank!
#ArtofWar #MAGA 🇺🇸
LikeLike
I’m good with that, MAGAnomics. …And we surround it all and bring up the rear with all the support we can muster. Pound the pavement, write the letters, make the calls, get people to the polls. Encourage our President and his family and Cabinet with emails and letters. And pray.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The President
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Cabinet
https://voicebig.com/voice/contact-president-trump-cabinet-members-your-senators/
Paul Ryan
https://www.speaker.gov/contact
Your Representative
https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
Mitch McConnell
https://www.mcconnell.senate.gov/public/index.cfm?p=contact
Your Senators
https://www.senate.gov/general/contacting.htm
LikeLike
Sundance, while I have long thought about the GOPe going Nuclear against the President because of NAFTA, they are foolish to think that this President can be contained.
LikeLike
[Pro-Tip: prepare your business affairs accordingly now, and avoid the chaos later]
From a personal standpoint, this is the operative line for me. I assume it to mean markets will be volatile and we need to adjust our investments accordingly. I’m not asking for stock picks, but for an interpretation of how we “adjust.” i.e., invest in these companies, not those.
LikeLike
In other words…what does that “tip” actually mean?
LikeLike
NO DEALS – TRASH NAFTA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excerpt from Sultan Knish on defending our sovereign nation
“The United States has 14,000 troops in Afghanistan, 39,000 in Japan, 34,805 in Germany, 23,000 in South Korea, and around 5,200 in Iraq. Our military protects the borders of countless nations.
Except our own.
In 1919, we had 18,500 soldiers on the border. “Twice a day every foot of the border line is patrolled by cavalrymen and infantrymen,” the New York Times noted.”
http://sultanknish.blogspot.com/2018/04/the-military-can-secure-border-and.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
I assume President Trump & his team are well aware of the GOP-CONgress-critters-political-suicide-for-cushy-financial-retirement scheme of Tom Donohue & The US CoC (Cheerleaders of China). How would they counter it though ?
LikeLike
NAFTA problems ahead for the USA if a Marxist government takes over in Mexico.
As the second largest Catholic country, Pope Francis has likely had a political effect on Mexico.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-02-15/pope-wades-into-crime-ridden-mexico-city-for-mass/7167190
Decrying “a society of the few and for the few”, he denounced deep inequality and the vanity and pride of those who consider themselves a cut above the rest.
“That wealth which tastes of pain, bitterness and suffering. This is the bread that a corrupt family or society gives its own children,” the pope said at the mass in the city of Ecatepec.
LikeLike
Kudlow is a globalist free trader. He is there to settle the markets when they over react to the Trump agenda. I have noticed that the president picks people like him, Bolton, Haley etc who are not on the same page as he is so as to unsettle his opponents and the media. He allows people to assume that he must agree with them as he chose them. Then he carries on with his agenda totaly flat footing all those that assumed that he was softening his pre election opinions.
Trump is a political genius. I don’t know where he learned to do what he does but it is pretty darn impressive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing short of amazing, lp1. Thank goodness. Effective and… entertaining as all get-out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watching trump work is an education.
LikeLike
Indeed. 😎
LikeLike
It’s like getting a great education, watching a 3D blockbuster movie, and taking part in significant historical events all wrapped up in one.
LikeLike
We are so lucky… blessed.
LikeLike
Do we know what stocks Larry holds? Actions speak louder than words
LikeLike
Mexicans do not have the same regard for human life that we do. It has always been a corrupt, degenerate, hell hole. Nothing ever changes there. i don’t understand since they have our jobs, why are they still coming here? I guess because the whole country, and that includes them, are degenerates.
On another note, a couple of times in the past week I have been looking at purchasing some small house hold articles. Today it was bamboo cutting boards at Bed, Bath, & Beyond. When I looked to see where they were made, I saw made in China, distributed from Mexico! I did not buy them. For one thing, I would not buy anything that was made in China that touches my food. For another, I thought NAFTA…I learned what this was all about from POTUS and this site!!
LikeLike
“..Globalists and multinational interests would rather have a Marxist in office in Mexico than run the risk of trade markets outside their control..”
This would play into their “invasion” of the U.S. as well. Creating a Marxist state that many Mexicans will really want to flee..
BUILD THE WALL.. NOW..
LikeLike
Wouldn’t it be hilariously ironic if the Rs tried to lose at CoC bidding but Dems screwed things up so badly and/or President Trump has been winning so highly that we end up with a Tea Party flavored supermajority with the RINOs ousted along with legacy Democrats
LikeLike
Mexico has got me worried. The problem Obrador presents to the USA is not only (1) converting Mexico into Venezuela in record time, but (2) Mexico becoming analogous to Cuba without the ocean in between.
When Cuba went marxist the problem wasn’t just the instant expansion of poverty there and the problems that caused, it was that marxists always ally themselves with other criminal regimes, including suicidal regimes like North Korea or Iran.
Now, while there is no USSR to move into Mexico and install nuclear missiles right at our border, we ought to anticipate that Obrador immediately will invite in the Islamic Republic of Iran, North Korea, and so on.
It’s what marxists do.
The peril these players would introduce would extend far beyond the border zone. Think of Israel and their struggles against the pan-Arab terrorists (whom the criminal leftist media term “Palestinians”).
Someone please explain to me what’s going to stop Obrador from asking for assistance from, say, China? Think maybe Mexico would give China naval facilities, airfields, and so on, in turn for China’s “military defense” help? Think having Chinese armed to the teeth in Mexico might change a few doomsday equations?
We’re currently worried about illegal aliens and illegal drugs. Yes, we need the wall. A big wall. But add in players like China in Mexico, and now imagine the “enhanced” threat landscape. How do you defend against those type of threats? Clearly, we would we need something way beyond a wall.
The USA will be in Iron Dome territory if we allow such a threat to camp right in our backyard.
Do we let Obrador bring in these bad actors?
Do we let Mexico become the North Korea to our South Korea?
Do we let our southern border become a demilitarized zone?
Or do we do a decapitation strike against Obrador right after he is elected — or maybe before?
If we take out Obrador, do we find ourselves with no alternative but to install and support a military regime that will keep the communists — and China — out of Mexico?
I’m sure President Trump and his advisors are way out in front in calculating permutations of the Obrador threat and well into the development of plans to deal with those scenarios.
Methinks this is one case where regime change, however much we dislike the idea, is necessary, even if Obrador isn’t thinking of turning Mexico into North Korea, but just into Venezuela.
LikeLike
Hey everybody! This week in Hong Kong (it is Friday morning April 6) Everyday on the news Trump is being reported on in relation to trade and the announced tariffs! It’s really weird too because it’s all being reported in Chinese and then when Trump speaks its in English! Anyway, the news media here is calling it a trade war with the US and I am watching this while having breakfast with my boss who now looks at me with a hint of suspicion, and quite frankly it is a new experience for me. (In a funny humorous way because I am the only white in the restaurant) The impression now that I have are ports of HK and Shanghai are in sharp focus and Trump definitely has China’s attention and using the media to rally national sentiment for anything pro Chinese for economic gains.
Meanwhile China is sitting on a dirty secret, such as a very looming problem of the housing market bubble ripe for a crash! Real estate prices is skyrocketing to levels never seen before and HK just became the most expensive city in the world! Killing them softly where the money flow into foreign debts is being gobbled up is also a hushed threat that China is trying to deal with!
Another issue I have read is that the nuclear option for China is the US treasury notes that they hold to be considered to be used as leverage against the US should they be forced to play that hand while trade is being contested between the two Super powers! China even discussing that option and while doing so has a lot of people extremely nervous in the financial markets here as that no doubt will rock the markets! US treasury yields have already slipped this week as a result of such talk. China has a lot in reserves and is positioning themselves to be the reserve currency so their next move will be interesting. I suspect should they go that route it will be short term pain for Long term gains for the US financial markets Realistically speaking I doubt China plays that hand as they know it would be pretty bad for them as well but if you look at what they have been buying in the last 30+ years or so, such as Gold mines, companies, corporate assets and other rich resources to bolster their currency, one has to wonder if at some time this card gets played in order to achieve total control of financial markets, their overall goal.
Tom Donohue is killing us from within and needs to be fragged! He is the diseased cancer to our democracy and represents our most impending threat to it! This guy needs to be in sharp focus everyday with intense scrutiny until he is neutered! I am amazed he has gotten this far without so much a word mentioned from Trump to focus on his buying influences in Washington! NAFTA is a national security risk and it needs to be abolished ASAP! Any compromises on this one issue will be more of the same status quo and an inevitable demise for American economic interests!
Globalism is the new communism, but hey if Obrador gets elected he could be doing us favour as he is on record for wanting to end Mexico’s involvement in NAFTA! So while battles are being fought at home with Donahue and the RINOS, this could be a blessing in disguise that makes any of the arguments from these turncoats in Congress a moot point, and more impetus for Trump’s to announce ending NAFTA! Win win, should it play out that way of course!
LikeLike