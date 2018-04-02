Lucky Day, Lucky Day – Mexico’s Version of Hugo Chavez is Holding 18 Point Lead In Election Polling…

If the news from the first round of Mexican election polling was any better we’d have to be twins to enjoy it. Andres Obrado, a well-known Marxist who intends a government take-over of the Mexican energy sector, is holding a commanding 18-point lead.
This is excellent news for border wall enthusiasts and those who want the Trump administration to pull out of NAFTA.
Mr Obrador is the modern Mexican version of Hugo Chávez (or Nicolàs Maduro/Bernie Sanders) with a similar ideological outlook. His resulting territorial economic policies are certain to deliver the Venezuela outcome to the Mexican people.
For American companies doing business in Mexico, an Obrador win would be the worst possible outcome. They will lose hundreds of billions from their current Mexican investments, as President Obrador swoops in to skim (tax) corporate profits for his state-run enterprises and care for ‘his people’. However, the good news is – those U.S. multinationals will likely all return to the U.S. asap. Lucky day, lucky day.
Funnily enough, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross must have held some insider information about this likelihood when he sheepishly hinted toward this possibility a few weeks ago. Oh, the poor multinational critters in Wall Street are gonna have a heart attack when they see this. Wait, wha… they did already?
MONTERREY (Reuters) – Mexican left-wing presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has an 18-point lead ahead of the July 1 election, according to a poll published on Monday that showed him with a growing advantage at the start of formal campaigning.
Lopez Obrador, who launched his campaign on Sunday, holds 38 percent of the vote, according to the poll by Parametria, published by Reuters on Monday ahead of wider distribution. That compared to 35 percent in its previous poll.
A Lopez Obrador victory could usher in a Mexican government less accommodating toward the United States, where President Donald Trump has stoked trade tensions with Mexico and aggressively moved to curb immigration.
Lopez Obrador has backed the North American Free Trade Agreement, but his plan to review newly issued oil contracts sparked worries he will deter foreign investment. (read more)
Too funny… The “smart set” (pundits) are reading it wrong:
Oh dear…
.
.
Oh, noes …
.
.
Oh, my.
Will they get tax write offs for their poor decisions? Serves them right for abandoning the USA for filthy lucre
Well, the lucky thing for them is we just lowered our corporate tax rate AND are offering lower rates for repatriation of funds.
It’s like everything’s lining up for Trump by some kinda wave of a Magic Wand or something.
Which means that Mexico WILL be paying for the Wall…if it hasn’t already.
If this Leftist takes over, there will be no money left in Mexico to pay for the wall but wall will help keep the stupid starving Mexicans in their self made hell hole. …and Bernie Sanders says “Stop talking about Marxism in Mexico, because we will be different…”
Obama only had a broken stick and knew not how to use it.
Mexico’s $2 trillion economy has quadrupled in size since the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement. Let that sink in for a moment!
It was their choice to abandon our country, no matter what their reasons! Lose, lose for them and hurt for the market!
They can move their businesses back but certainly will forfeit the physical assets…much like Venezuela. I used to live in Venezuela and often visited the gated enclave of the CEOs of American companies. In those days, terrazzo floors were in deluxe homes and there was always a woman who did nothing all day but clean those floors, by hand on her knees. I’ve often wondered who lives in those houses now.
“‘his people’” code word for his connected cronies.
The peasants will continue to wallow in misery. Saddam Hussein and Muammar Qaddafi * took better care of their people with their countries natural resources (just enough to keep them in power) than these new world buffoons.
* – which is why the neocon [Paul] “Wolfowitz Doctrine” was designed around 1989-1990 to overthrow the regimes (using US military power) so the countries could be plundered by the multi-nationals. Remember the fake WMD claims by our “intelligence” agencies?..
If they were actually concerned about taking care of “their people”, “their people” wouldn’t have been illegally invading us for decades. We fought a revolutionary war for our freedoms, and had a terribly bloody civil war to correct our course. What those people lack, is the fortitude to insist that their Government represent the common interest of the average citizen. It isn’t up to us to care for people who will not care for themselves.
Stop with the common sense, will ya! 😉
TWO thumbs up, Alonzo!!!!!
Am I wrong to think this isn’t great news until we start enforcing the border?
Correct.
Agree. If we don’t get that wall up before the Mexican Marxist takes power, we’ll see a tidal wave of illegals flood into our country. Which is ironic because the left tells us how great Marxism is yet millions flee from countries that impose it to countries that don’t. Should be the other way around, eh?
Venezuela has people eating out of the garbage, Detroit is ruined like a war torn country, but they still vote for their destruction
“they still vote for their destruction”
Universal suffrage ends up at that point, inevitable as night follows day.
Venezuela=CIA
Democrat
The great irony is Marxists eventually build walls . . . to keep people in.
LikeLiked by 6 people
So this will be how Mexico pays for the wall.
We need to build the wall now.
And that is the real truth.
The TIDAL WAVE of ILLEGALS will have 4 months to flood America leading up to the Mid-Term Elections moment we seize to throw the enabling Congressional Bums OUT.
BKR, I’m pretty sure Trump has this on his radar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Logging in so I can….
Like x10
It will suck to be Mexico soon.
Bueno enough for them.
They’re doing it to themselves. We are a shining example of what an orchestrated vote can accomplish.
It already sucks to be the average Mexican — soon it will suck for the more well to do Mexican as well. Give it a couple of years (hopefully it gives us time to secure our border, as it will be needed…of course by then even the most naïve of American may get the nagging hunch that perhaps the leftists aren’t good people to listen to and that border security is a definite “to do” on the list).
It already does. State Department travel warnings for Cancun and adjacent areas, drug violence continues to escalate and corruption everywhere. If elected he will nationalize as many businesses as he can and the expertise to run those companies will flee.
We need the wall now. We need to play hardball with Mexico to get their cooperation. The key is stopping the flow of US dollars back into Mexico. That is their achilles heel. It isn’t just drug money headed back it’s the millions of illegals who work in the US and send their money back to Mexico.
Sounds an awful lot like a chapter from Atlas Shrugged. Wilbur = Dagni (anticipated the move) and imagine the panic after the mines are destroyed…. LOL.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wonder if the same polling is going on down South , Does he have a 93 % chance of winning ?
In the last two presidential elections AMLO lost each by a narrow margin. No doubt he’s a flaming Marxist and will try to reverse the privatization of government companies that’s been the direction the last three presidents (18 years ) have taken. Mexicans are uber nationalistic and have been fed a continuous stream of anti Trump/US propaganda. So his campaign will be all about taking it to the Gringo.
The economic reality is that Mexico is tied at the hip to the US and AMLO if he gets elected, will have to tone down his retoric in order to keep the favorable balance of trade with the US that Mexico enjoys because of NAFTA. The remittance from the US to Mexico made by Mexican workers are around $26 billion USD and constantly growing. I doubt AMLO wants to see that stop as it one of the mainstays of the Mexican economy.
Another reason for AMLO to tread lightly is that there are more than a million Americans living in Mexico, who own property and feed the economy with Dollars. Only a fool would try to stir up anti American sentiment. Plus damn near every Mexican has a relative living in the US. But as in Venezuela, never underestimate a Marxist/nationalist to destroy a growing capitalist economy and most favored nation status with the US. I hope he is defeated again.
I thought foreigners couldn’t own property but had long-term leases? We looked into buying a condo and were told it was a lease for a certain amount of years, but the property itself was government owned. Would be interested in clarification…this BTW, was over 30 years ago.
Seen the pic many times before but who is the sweating man to the right of Wilbur?
Current Mexican president.
He’s Enrique Pana Nieto, president of Mexico.
No hes a figure head! Vincent’s Fox is the power in Mexico! Maybe that’s why the people want change! Fox heads ALL cartels, all the murder can be laid at his feet!
The people of Venezuela wanted change for many of the same reasons: the old regime was fabulously corrupt. Unfortunately, blindly wishing for change can get you change all right — change for the worse is still change!
We just got lucky here in America; we could have easily done the same stupid thing (still may in fact).
Out of the frying pan and into the fire. Perhaps there will be some opportunity for us though; it bears watching.
That is how we got Obama. Or, at least, that was the slogan attached to the stolen election.
That is what my sister said in 2007 when telling me she was voting for him. I asked what he was going to change. She didn’t know. Like all the rest of the Obama voters, they blindly believed that change had a positive meaning.
The guy looks like a white dude. I always get confused when “hispanics” say I’m racist against them yet they look like i do.
Perhaps you are guilty of the unforgivable sin of considering low IQ people stupid?
You’ve stumbled upon the big joke when it comes to race relations with Mexico……
There are two classes in Mexico, descendants of Europeans, who look the same as Euro-descended Americans, and Mexicans descended from aboriginal Americans (Mestizos). The former group controls everything down there, and treat the latter group terribly. They love exporting people from the latter group to the US. We extend a place to live, jobs, benefits, all even if they’re here illegally. And, those folks send a big pile of the cash they make here, back home to Mexico, keeping said economy afloat.
It all makes perfect sense til you get to this part…. we’re the racists! See how that works?
Biggest joke of the modern world.
SO the former are guilty of what they call other Americans and the latter are projecting their experiences in Mexico on us. joy.
BobbyCannoli you are 1000% right. No work for the “natives” so they encourage them to leave. That way no welfare or benefits are spent, as we do that for them. This racket has been going on for a century. No “native” Mexican can be in national government, only the Europeans. Talk about racism! Do the natives live anywhere but the ghettos, while the WHITES live in splendor!
I along with two other ladies hired a driver in Spain to take us around the country. One of the ladies was Puerto Rican and one was Mexican. The driver (Spaniard) despised those two and before the trip was over all 3 were into a snit. I was shocked! I ask the Puerto Rican lady what was going on and she explained the “caste system”. Spaniards are superior , next are the Spaniards of South America and then come the lowly Puerto Ricans and at the bottom are the Mexicans. Actually…he wasn’t crazy about the Americano either.
It’s the Mexicans white skin color vs the Mexicans dark skin color. The darkies are from the bottom of the barrel per the white color Mexicans in Mexico……….
Just for some humor.
Bobby…bingo!
I’ve not had that happen to me, but do those folks know what continent Spain is on? My guess is they do not. Even the Mestizos speak a form of Spanish.
“Hispanic” isn’t a race. It’s just people who speak a different European language than Americans do.
White Mexicans are associated with the wealthy class, aristocracy. Same as in Spain. Through European bloodlines and dare I say it, avoiding the sun. A light tan is acceptable for men in those circles but generally women of the aristocracy are very fair.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It also has a lot to do with facial/body hair (believe it it not!). Mestizos ((Indians) don’t really have body facial hair, but if there’s a little “mixing” of DNA, shall-we say, and facial hair appears…even ONE single chin hair…it is displayed with great pride because it demonstrates European blood. That was my experience living in Central America.
This is frightening, they will be flooding into the U.S. Build The Wall…NOW!
Make Mexico Venezuela!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mexico is already Venezuela without remittances from the USA. They chose Communism many, many years ago.
Venezuela is currently #179 out of 180 ranked countries on Heritage’s Index of Economic Freedom, while Mexico is #63. But as you say, without the $$ from the USA, they would be lower.
Someone ask Vincente how much money he and his ilk have stolen. Ask him and his foul mouth, what he ever did for his country, but rob it blind, and grow the dope his cartels export here!
Bring out the good Bourbon! (No Tequila, thank you.)
Which is a favorite here? Don’t have money for the REALLY expensive stuff, but Pikesville [an “enhanced” version of Rittenhouse] does hit the sweet spot between price and quality.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not bad for sippin’. If you can find Zeppelin Bend Reserve, give it a try. The folks here at New Holland do good work. It’s on the pricey but not extravagant side but makes up for it with character.
Leadslingers Bourbon or Rye, combat veteran owned, awesome bottles😉 Awesome taste…long day, have a rye goin myself, cheers🥃and pew🔫 pew🔫 for good measure😉😁
http://leadslingersstore.com
I am a Rye guy but Whistlepig is my choice.
Sounds a bit like a Pinochet wannabe. Maybe just avoid the Junta, all civil like? Lefty’s leftovers. Yuck!
Why do these types keep getting voted in ? Merkle? This loser? Why?
“Why do these types keep getting voted in ?”
Are they using voting machines from a George Soros owned company?
They count the votes, ask Al Franken about that!
They keep their population ignorant watching soap operas, sports, and officially sanctioned state news — and always give it a strawman or two upon which to take out their frustrations.
Sound familiar?
Meanwhile, “community agitator” and globalist puppet maobama’s cultural revolution is being ramped up with useful latino idiots being marched (bussed) in to mexico for entry into our nation to distract, invade and distract… with many Amerikan social justice agitator’s assistance…
So, how long before crooked “news” network begins bowing to the soon to be new dictator in mexico and boasting of how socially just it is??? Who will fawn over him the most??? Any guesses?
His Snowflakes wearing Che Guevara tees?
Meanwhile..from Dr. Michael Savage:.
Winnie Mandela Set People On Fire And Is Lauded By The Media
The headlines about the death of Winnie Mandela today are unbelievable.
The Wall Street Journal – Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Antiapartheid Campaigner and Former Wife of Nelson Mandela, Dies at 81, NBC News – South African anti-apartheid stalwart Winnie Mandela dies at 81…It goes on and on and on. They conveniently forget who this woman is.
https://michaelsavage.com/?p=14634
LikeLiked by 1 person
Careful what you wish for. Having a drug-riddled failed-state adjacent to us is not a pleasant prospect. Not good for the neighborhood, so to speak.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The wall will need to be 200 feet tall and 100 feet under the ground and I think they will still try to tunnel under.
Does Obrador Lopez believe in aztlan and reconquista? If so he will have many allies on the U.S. side. Its one of many things to plan for.
I’m waiting on the polling of the Drug Cartels. Don’t they run the country?
Wow! Without President Trump, The Americas are becoming GLOBALIST SOCIALISTS! South America is over run…Central America lost! Now, O Canada to the North and Senor O to the South? Thank God for Trump!
Too much to be done by one man in a short time frame. I’m afraid it’s over for America. Like the Roman and Greek empires, liberalism always destroys great nations. I’m glad I lived during the heyday. 50’s -70’s.
Short of a revolution, there is no saving it.And too many are dependent on the federal government and the millennials have never lived under real freedom, and the generation that could have saved the country is now too old to fight.
Turn out the lights. The party is over.
I may be a bit older, a bit slower, and take a few minutes more to get moving, but as long as I have a tree, or other such sturdy support, to lean against, Mabel, Marge, George, Moses and Harold don’t know how old I am.
Some days I start to feel like you say, 4sure, then I’m just thankful, like you that I grew up in the 50s when America was really, really great! It will never be that way again. I cherish the memories like it was yesterday…I go to classic car shows and walk around almost weeping, silly me.
President Trump is amazing and I am grateful to be living in this historic time and pray that more people realize how great America should be with the President we’re blessed to have now.
We don’t need a party — we need sanity.
Can you imagine O Canada, Senor O, and Bernie as leaders of the North American Union??? This was obviously the plan with Crooked at the table!!! The Betrayer McCain must’ve known…This was the Globalist Plan! Why isn’t mini Pena running???
!Chingate Mexico!
The wall better go up fast and include gun towers.
Im partial to US military base installations as part of a “wall complex” in some high risk areas.
FANTASTIC idea!!! I like the way you think Matthew. Can you send your idea to PDJT?
Our country’s survival depends on that Wall. Pray.
I keep trying to red-pill some firends who just love “Mexico” for vacations, and how the US is so cruel for not allowing a free border…
Looks like I can relax and wait for Mexico to serve them the red-pill itself.
Does it make me a bad person? …but this is good for a chuckle. Great fun to see the Globalist take a long overdue haircut. Build that wall Mr. President.
MAGA!
Wonderful news. If Sundance reports this now, Trump knew this months ago. It’s as if Trump personally summoned the MSM to give extra coverage to THIS years caravan (they do it every year). Quite the orchestration.
Mexico has been a failed state for nearly two centuries, and it appears they have learned nothing. An interesting and timely article:
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/03/america_not_to_blame_for_mexicos_problems.html
Trapper failed for who! The European class is fat and sassy, the native Mexicans are still peons and slaves!
A lot of food production and farming has been sent to Mexico. Do we have the ability to get produce and the other food produced there back into the U.S. before I would assume the socialists repatriate the commercial ag as well?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its been successfully grown in socal. Mexico sued the grower because they are the only ones who can make “tequila”. Not sure what happened to the company but someone else could grow it.
D.I.
True but we should look at history.
Rhodesia ( Zimbabwe.) was the garden for Africa. S.Africa had wonderful farms too.
The Europeans that farmed in Rhodesia were destroyed, the same is happening in S.A. today.
It’s a few generations off yet, but the farms in U.S. and Canada were next on the Marxists list of “ trophies “
Hopefully PDJT can right this “ floundering vessel “ I will support him to the end, but we must not forget that we were a “ smidgen “😉 from HRC and a jubilant and triumphant MSM. Neither of whom have any respect for farmers. Likely just disdain.
God bless PDJT
california’s farmer needs water
The water problems in Kalyfornya are mostly political. The liberal cities get all the water they want. The farmers are primarily republicans (Rep. Nunes) and they suffer.
All President Trump has to do is forewarn Globalist Manufacturers that “Lopez” intends to nationalize their assets and that they should immediately “Insure against Total Losses” unless they will have relocated manufacturing to the USA before Mexico’s July 1st Election.
Punchline: I’ve been telling you to return your manufacturing to America for 18 months.
• If you won’t save yourselves, no one else can.
• Boards of Directors who fail to protect their corporations will no doubt face Class Action Lawsuits, if not criminal charges for violating their fiduciary duties.
Sit back and enjoy the show: The Stock Market will take care of the rest.
P.S. Tom Donahue, how are those USCOC Pay-for-Play Coffers doing this year?
I see what you are saying BKR, but I say dont forewarn them, let them reap what they have sown…How many of our Patriot Americans have lost jobs, family, homes and maybe their lives because of these cruel globalist creatures…I say let them feel the pain they have caused this country and our fellow citizens🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Then it occurred to me that a President Trump forewarning would trigger the Markets to throw stocks into a TEMPORARY TAILSPIN that’s big enough to trigger a RACE to RETURN.
It would also trigger an INSURANCE INDUSTRY meme that magnifies the existential risks to those who are late to return.
This would be far better than allowing Mexico to seize their assets, causing REAL (vs. TEMPORARY) Stock Market Losses.
It’s also far better to accelerate our Manufacturing Renaissance than delaying it … in terms of Job Gains, Wage Gains and Trade Deficit Reductions.
And this is why I should sit back, learn and absorb from those with a more well trained thought process than I.
Thank you for increasing my understanding, BKR, and i will re-read your comment to absorb. Sometimes the desire for revenge is not the best avenue travelled, though at first it seems so appealing. T45 teaches us this patience every day.
I will try to improve my skill set. God bless you🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been educated by YOUR posts!
Very kind, but I cant think why…let me just say thank you & God bless💖💖💖
The Lord works in strange ways.
Happy Easter to us all!
Less reason to be a californian. More reason to be a Wyomingite
I lived in Lander for a while and my dad spent the last half of his life there. My brother lived in Casper and Fort Laramie for about 20 years.
I visited Wyoming one summer and it was gorgeous. Someone more familiar told me that there are a lot of people who love Wyoming in the summer, decide to purchase land/housing, and then run away after their first winter? The houses were compact, probably to keep them warm during the blizzards.
But wow was it beautiful in the summer
Sorry I just can’t be happy about this. I lived in Mexico, in Guanajuato, and loved it. At the time PAN was in charge, corruption had dropped dramatically, and things were improving. My friends were definitely not socialists. This makes me incredibly sad. PRI is bad, Pena Nieto is PRI, but PRD is horrific and would destroy the country. All the parts PRD (think Hugo Chavez) control are disaster zones. The productive parts of Mexico are PAN strongholds. Mexico is no more uniform in outlook that we are. Detroit is not Phoenix. I would much rather see an independent, prosperous and free Mexico.
For the person who made the Pinochet comment, Pinochet saved Chile. Do some deeper digging.
The stupid drug war is destroying more countries and lives than any other policy we have supported as a country. Without spoiled rich kids paying a small fortune for illegal drugs there would be little drug trade. When the drug trade was cut off in Florida it moved to Mexico and chaos has ensued. Also as they cut off cartel heads the violence increased because it left a power vacuum and lots of smaller groups fighting for control of the lucrative trade.
That said I agree that with Mexico’s history of appropriations moving factories down there was stupid. I would never own property there.
I too do feel a certain amount of pity for the average Mexican in general — but perhaps this is the only way to red pill their society as well. They have largely created their own problems, much like everyone else on this little green-blue orb, and they will have to be the ones to fix said problems if they are to survive going forward (let alone prosper).
Solution: Immediately REPATRIATE every Mexican Illegal.
20 million votes would save the day for Mexico’s future, not to mention the additional Mexican Nationals they convince to save themselves.
The Repatriates might also ignite some legitimate economic growth as well.
Win-Win for both Mexico and America.
Mexico may need a military strongman like Pinochet. When Pinochet saved and stabilized Chile he allowed free elections and bowed out of politics. Allende came into power with less than 30% of the vote and quickly started his socialist agenda. History will be kind to Pinochet.
“Sorry I just can’t be happy about this.”
Me neither. Do we really want to trade short-term political gains for the risk of creating another Venezuela on our immediate border? Emphatically no!
You think it’s bad now; it won’t compare to how bad it will be if the commies partner with America’s enemies and the population ends up eating grass. We will really wish we had a 100-foot tall wall with moats and armored troops at that point. We need a comparatively ‘conservative’ Mexico on our border.
I disagree with SD on this one.
Without bold contrast…. Marxists invoke the slippery slope approach.
A collapsed Mexico in chaos and Mad Max anarchy does more to secure the U.S. in one year, than ten terms of a Trump administration.
When Americans see actual human heads on tent poles they begins to look at their neighborhood security a little more severely.
Meanwhile, Venezuela is exploding……………lots of deaths yesterday
Yes.
http://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/world/americas/venezuela/article207281029.html
“March 29, 2018 12:11 PM — Updated March 29, 2018 03:57 PM
“Junior Rodríguez is used to seeing death and violence up close because he’s a doctor in a public hospital in Venezuela, one of the world’s most dangerous countries….The staffers work under constant death threats made by relatives or friends of patients — some of them dangerous gang members — if the patients die.
“Most of the time that’s the doctor’s worst fear, that the patient dies and the relatives take it out on him,” Rodriguez said in a telephone interview. “The threat of harm if the patient dies is always there. We don’t have any kind of protection. You treat a person who turns out to be a criminal, and if that person decides to point a gun at you, there’s nothing you can do.”
Yesterday, Presidential candidate Alvardo won the Presidency of Costa Rico defeating law and order candidate Fabricio Alvarado- same deal and Soros financed by the violence and the rhetoric
” Soros financed ”
George aka “satan” Soros is planning on having a field day here in the US with financing local district attorneys office races all over the country. Ask former Rep. Tom DeLay (R-TX) how that worked out for him. He had a liberal DA bring false charges up against him with no consequences for prosecutorial misconduct. .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Then, the U.S.A. will be sandwiched between a Liberal Canada and a Marxist Mexico.
All the more reason our military and our manufacturing base(steel mills) needs to be re established asap.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Clowns to the left of me.Jokers to right. Here I am stuck in the middle you.
“Surrounded” — I don’t want to dishearten you, but have you attended college classes lately…?
We’re really gonna need to build that Wall now. After this Obrador’s policies start kicking in, there will be a mass exodus to the U.S. worse than we’ve seen so far!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
An article from The Atlantic (Nov 2017)
Mexico’s Populist Savior May Be Too Good to Be True
‘This is the essence of López Obrador’s appeal: a radical belief in himself, what some have taken to calling a “messiah complex.” But it is also this promise—that all will be all right once he is in power—that critics call his tragic flaw.’ …..sounds familiar?
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2017/11/mexico-lopez-obrador-nafta-trade-trump/544295/
Kind of an interesting article. It also states that Mexico was hoping to get NAFTA renegotiated before the election, incase he wins.
a “messiah complex.”
Mexico’s Obama. They will go full cartel.
This is not a good thing at all and it is not a blessing in disguise. This will push more illegals north as Mexico falls to pieces.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If this existing Mexican government is accommodating, I would hate to seea new “less” accommodating one…
Mexico will double down on FUBR – not corrupt enough — they need more corruption, yeah, that’s the ticket. Stupid Mexicans!
Trump and American voters had better drained the swamp of our own corrupt, crooked; politicians, judges and beauracrates by then.
I really don’t understand the entire globalist end game
Yeah, I get that free, prosperous & independent capitalistic societies are a barricade to the globalist dream of accumulating the worlds wealth & power, & installing socialist / communist “leaders” is a tool the globalists use to gain control of countries, but once everyone is poor & enslaved, no one will be able to buy stuff anymore to generate the kind of wealth these miscreants lust after
Is it all just a game to see which of them can amass the most until the people rebel again or the entire humanistic system shuts down?
I’m confused as to what they’re trying to accomplish in the long term
It really seems to be a sickness, a pathology born of a perverted & twisted mindset. I get greed, power lust & ego, but this goes way beyond the norms & into pure evil for basically nothing more than a power trip & ego gratification
It’s truly sick
Never go full venezuela
Mexico goes full Venezuela, China, US, and Columbia stock market surges.
Once NAFTA is gone, can’t POTUS pay for the wall by unilaterally imposing tariffs on one of Mexico’s primary sources of income: those remittances from the US? How about a 40 percent tariff whenever money is transferred south of the border? And why limit the tariff to transfers to Mexico — why not include Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, etc.?
Why are all the pictured candidates for President of Mexico white?
I do not see this as a good thing, whatsoever. All it will mean is that we will eventually get a huge influx of illegals fleeing starvation & violence. In addition, anyone that has a business there won’t have it for long if this guy gets into power. Not to mention Iran setting down some roots as in Venezuela.
No, this is far from being good for the USA.
The left will blame the failure of socialism in Mexico on their next door neighbor (us). You can mark my word.
By the way Sundance deserves many many Thanks and Kudos for shining the brightest spotlight on the many important topics affecting our country!
