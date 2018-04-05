It’s Complicated – Chairman Devin Nunes Demand Letter to FBI Director Wray and AAG Rosenstein…

It was noted –and reported– yesterday that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes sent a letter (full pdf below) to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Nunes is demanding un-redacted FBI documents surrounding the origination of the July 2016 counterintelligence operation against candidate Donald Trump, and the FISA application stemming from within the FBI investigation.
The issue(s) surrounding the declassification of the FISA application and subsequent FISA warrant against Carter Page are not new. The new aspect within the Nunes demand relates to a request for the intelligence community “electronic communication” (EC) that kicked off the initial FBI counterintelligence op. Within that new line of inquiry the subject of interest is ultimately former CIA Director John Brennan.
However, there are issues here; serious issues. There are VERY valid reasons why the FBI (Wray) and DOJ (Rosenstein) would push back against HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes. It’s complicated, and we’ll try to unpack.
Begin by noting on page two of the Nunes request, Paragraph #3, something all media writing about the Nunes demand seem to overlook. Screengrab below:
Chariman Nunes takes exception to the origination documents being redacted for his committee review while noting: “multiple members of other committees have been the beneficiaries of such access.” This is a key aspect that outlines a motive for the FBI and DOJ to proceed cautiously with the HPSCI.
From earlier research and congressional letters we know House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, holding direct statutory oversight over the DOJ, is working closely with DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz. It is almost certain the committee Nunes refers to is Goodlatte’s Judiciary Committee. However, while the DOJ/FBI are sharing information with Chairman Goodlatte, they same DOJ/FBI are reluctant to share unredacted inormation with Chairman Nunes HPSCI committee.
Remember, Attorney General Jeff Sessions instructed Inspector General Michael Horowitz and Federal Prosecutor John Huber to investigate the DOJ (National Security Division) and FBI (counterintelligence unit: Priestap/Strzok) insofar as their conduct toward the FISA court; and the potential for unlawful abuse of the process therein.
As such, the FISA material (application and Title-1 surveillance warrant) is now much more than a controversial political matter; the FISA aspect is now in the purview of an ongoing criminal investigation (Huber).
Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, the origination documents [“electronic communication” (EC)] surround another aspect that directly relates to CIA Director John Brennan and his earlier testimony to congress regarding the origination of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Operation against Trump.
Most media and pundits have likely forgotten how John Brennan explained his role on May 23rd, 2017. THIS IS CRITICAL.
On March 20th, 2017, FBI Director James Comey stated he did not inform congressional oversight about the FBI counterintelligence operation against Trump, that began in July 2016, at the recommendation of his counterintelligence division head Bill Priestap, and due to “the sensitivity of the matter”. {GO DEEP}
Two months later, May 23rd, 2017, former CIA Director John Brennan testified in his opening statement to congress that, in addition to providing intelligence to the FBI, he personally informed the “Congressional Gang of Eight” of the underlying raw intelligence.
Pay very close attention to the segment at 13:35 of this video of Brennan’s testimony:
Brennan: [13:35] “Third, through the so-called Gang-of-Eight process we kept congress apprised of these issues as we identified them.”
“Again, in consultation with the White House, I PERSONALLY briefed the full details of our understanding of Russian attempts to interfere in the election to congressional leadership; specifically: Senators Harry Reid, Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein and Richard Burr; and to representatives Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff between 11th August and 6th September [2016], I provided the same briefing to each of the gang of eight members.”
“Given the highly sensitive nature of what was an active counter-intelligence case [that means the FBI], involving an ongoing Russian effort, to interfere in our presidential election, the full details of what we knew at the time were shared only with those members of congress; each of whom was accompanied by one senior staff member.”…
In essence John Brennan told congress he informed: Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes, Adam Schiff, Mitch McConnell, Harry Reid, Dianne Feinstein and Richard Burr of the same intelligence information he delivered to FBI Director James Comey and ODNI James Clapper. According to his testimony those briefings were between the 11th of August and 6th of September 2016.
So Devin Nunes is asking for the “electronic communication” (EC) documents that initiated the July 2016 FBI counterintelligence operation, while seemingly having been briefed by CIA Director John Brennan on the substance of the material in Aug/Sept 2016?
And the FBI/DOJ are reluctant to share with the HPSCI (Nunes) the same information they are willing to share with the House Judiciary (Goodlatte).
Why would that be?
Simple answer, the HPSCI is compromised.
Remember, ranking member Adam Schiff and Representative Eric Swalwell are also targets of ongoing FBI leak investigations; and notably (with that self-interest in mind) they have been working to undermine -and politicize- the outcomes of the Inspector General Horowitz investigation.
Additionally, the HPSCI is where the Awan Brothers scandal (investigation and indictments) comes into play and the Democrats on the HPSCI committee who waived the background checks for their use as IT support staff.
There are very good reasons for the FBI and DOJ to keep potentially devastating criminal evidence away from the HPSCI until Huber is prepared to use it. The HPSCI membership are inherently tied up inside multiple facets of the soft-coup plot and supportive ideology within the conspiracy against candidate Trump; and later President-elect and President Donald Trump.
Lastly, remember the Chief Legal Counsel for the FBI is now Dana Boente. The origin of the operation against Trump began within the DOJ National Security Division (DOJ-NSD). That’s where the small group was operating.
We know from the recent text messages of Strzok/Page and from the critical last days of the Obama administration’s action they viewed Eastern District of Virginia Attorney General Dana Boente as a threat with President-elect Trump taking office.
After the top-tier of the corrupt DOJ-NSD officials were removed, Dana Boente became the head of the DOJ-NSD and subsequently IG Horowitz was granted full oversight authority (previously denied by Sally Yates).
In April 2017, Dana Boente, a perceived risk from the Obama “small group” perspective, goes into the DOJ-NSD as the rats run out… Boente grants IG oversight access… and then remains inside the division for a year prior to exit. Upon leaving the DOJ-NSD he goes into the FBI as Chief Legal Counsel (replacing corrupt James Baker). There’s no better authority, with inside information into the heart of the conspiracy group effort, than the current chief legal counsel of the FBI, Dana Boente.
That’s why the investigative White Hats are going to keep the HPSCI at a distance.
Here’s Nunes letter:
.
This point is exactly reinforced by the leaking of the fusion testimony by Feinstien. Schiff is one of the biggest pieces of liberal trash in the whole stinking swamp
And Swallwell is chief butt sniffer!
It could be the other way ‘reach around’ …
Why is it that all the dims look really really creepy? I guess you look like you think.
“There’s no better authority with inside information into the heart of the conspiracy group effort than the current chief legal counsel of the FBI, Dana Boente.”
Then Mr. Boente should be so deep within the Witness Protection Program that his own handlers can’t even find him.
More dirt on McCabe now! Catherine Herridge is unloading!
where? link please.
Here is a link I found to Herridge (on Fox) explaining: http://video.foxnews.com/v/5764872232001/?#sp=show-clips
Love it, Strzok went to London to meet with James Bond.
strzok went to London to investigate a witness!
Did it say when he went to London ?
early august 2016
After repeated requests for you to stop posting riddles there is no option other than moderation.
Well, you know man I saw something and read like, you know man, like a story and why you hasslen me man.
riddles?
I wasn’t posting riddles? I was posting the news that was breaking
as it broke. It was NOT up as a llnk yet so I rewound my tv and wrote it all down to share the details.
A Q wanna be.
holy crap……..he texted Page about hiding info……………this is getting deeper and deeper and the leaks are coming fast That report will be here any minute!
Where are you seeing this?
Fox news
I just used this FNC live stream https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3F2kftevxqM
and scrolled back one hour, and found the start of it. Haven’t watched all yet.
Live repeat just started
Whooa dude, the smoke is thick. It's like I can't see the TV and Ziggy is singing. You know like truth or something. Hey my dog barked and I know what it meant.
Is it possible that Nunes is trying to manipulate the release of IG report by April 11th?
When you are the hammer, Strike.
If Occam’s razor is applied as stated several times in the past within Sundance’s posts, one can decompartmentalize this controversy surround the HPSCI, without negating anything Sundance has blogged about it.
Shortest and simplest observation, Nunes is publicizing the controversy to gain traction for IG Horowitz report and the hammer Huber is about to drop. By Nunes, going on the record, he is gaming the MSM of both sides of the isles, in which they now have gone on record, tying up their positions into an on the record statements which may or may not have to be back tracked at best, or where by places these punditants in undeniable poor position to deconstruct the Howoritz report.
As noted with other recent controversities involving Muller and Rosenstein the letters of authorisation of investigated scope.
IMHO
The sausage making machinery of MSM pundants is whipping numerous divergent and conflicting voices to blunt the forth coming IG Horowitz report.
Hey, folks it is the last card those directly insight of the report can play, MUDDY THE WATERS. Period end of story.
Better word for INSIGHT would be AFFECTED.
In addition I suggest that if President Trump didn’t want this to happen it wouldn’t.
PDJT wants to drain the swamp. Nunes wants the same thing. I believe President Trump is quarterbacking, and he and Nunes are at the least exchanging signals.
Drain the Cesspool !!!
Throw some dynamite in it and run like crazy.
Forget the dynamite…h$ll use frag grenade…
I can’t wait to see John Brennan locked up.
…or hung by the neck until dead.
He doesn’t have a neck.
A hook under his jaw would work. Just take a bit longer for him to dangle until dead.
Oh no – he has a neck – just no morals.
Hung by the balls for thirty days. Don’t care how long he’s been dead.
You are much nicer than I Historic Punishment For High Treason
That is a bit harsh, even for me. I guess it was meant to instill fear in any would be traitors.
I think a simple, civilized hanging would suffice.
By all means, hang the various parts that remain after the drawing and quartering.
Don’t we all long for the good old medieval days.
me too!
Brennan is a coward – he will play it to the end and then disappear.
Like into the gulags? Oh, yes please.
Just maybe, Nunes is a tired of waiting, being pushed off one month after another for the IG investigation to be released and is creating a situation where people will go to jail if we have to wait one more week. If so, 6 cheers for him!
You gotta look at timeline. Sundance (The Last Refuge) gives it – if you’re willing to do the archive research and other sites, whether fair or indifferent, to find the truth. To be a instant gratification person – I want them indicted TODAY – is not realistic.
Then there is the strategy of it all. Nunes has been in the middle of it all – he was on Trumps transition team and candidate advisor. The only reason he wasn’t removed by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan as a sitting chairman of a powerful committee – is because he got the truth before Ryan could eff him… Now watch
Perhaps Nunes wants to force the FBI to state its reasons for not providing the access: based on their history, Schiff and other committee Democrats are extremely likely to leak or lose sensitive information.
You don’t think Nunes knows what the play book is?
Why bless your heart!
Interesting
Here It Is=> The 10 Different Reasons The Mueller Investigation Is Unconstitutional!
https://www.teaparty.org/10-different-reasons-mueller-investigation-unconstitutional-298966/
“The 10 Different Reasons The Mueller Investigation Is Unconstitutional!”
Great. Now if we can just get the MSM to publish that and start talking about it, Mr. Mueller can close up shop and go home. Hopefully to wait for some indictments to be unsealed with his name on them.
#1 – uranium one bribery cover-up pertaining to CFIUS approval
#2 – subverting the FBI by ordering the destruction of a database containing thousands of names of Muslims in the USA with suspected radical ties.
#3 – Aiding & abetting enemies of the United States by ordering the removal of anything pertaining to Islam in FBI training materials. Such materials were not only used by the FBI, but also other LE agencies throughout the country.
This is such a waste of taxpayers’ monies..Just think of all the people that could be helped with this monies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Steers & heifers? Yes, congressman Nunes likely knows the difference. Trying not to visualize the rest of that post. 🙂 Apparently his patience is running out dealing with SES leftovers on the DoJ.
Very clever analogy !
McCabes firing was a result of 3 violations:
Lack of candor under oath
Lack of candor not under oath
Improper disclosure of non-public information 5to the media about the investigation into the Clinton Foundation.
In October 2016, in an attempt to clear up the conflict his wife’s campaign caused, he directed Page & Kortan to leak to the media. Page was interviewed and gave up the truth which McCabe denied. She proved it and then Comey denied authorizing the leaks,.
On to Peter Strzok
Here is Catherine Herridge’s report:
http://video.foxnews.com/v/5764872232001/?#sp=show-clips
It does contain brand new info. Including that Lisa Page turned on McCabe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
TY Sandra it was not up on Fox site when I typed it but I wanted to let everyone know
“Lisa Page turned on McCabe.”
WHAT? (sarc/) It could not have happened to a nicer guy. I hope Robyn Givens gets a lot more evidence for her lawsuit, too.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Thanks
Just viewed it. Why is the reporter speed reading? Goodness, I could hardly keep up with what she was saying. Thanks Sandra, I just wish this got more attention than speed reading. Most people that are not aware would not be able to follow that.
Aha! Lisa Page turned on McCabe and probably Strzok too. That could explain why she told Strzok to not text her again on June 25 2017 and eft Mueller’s team on July 13. Meanwhile Strzok hung around and he was fired on July 27, and McCabe was eventually fired too. Wish she had some dirt on Mueller but she was not on his team for long.
Uh, Sundance, have fun with this new development! I don’t know how you get any sleep these days. It’s crazy how fast things are developing.
Praise the Lord and pass more ammunition!
So -allowing Nunes to see the requested classified EC docs would mean that Schiff or the other Dem gets to see them too? Last time, only Gowdy and Schiff were able to view the docs released by the DOJ/FBI (just before the Nunes memo was released.) As the leader of the House oversight committee, why can’t Nunes be the only one to view them? Is there a rule that says the committee has to include a house minority member?
I don’t understand the real harm in letting them view these documents. Huber and Harowitz already have the evidence—it’s not like the bad actors can destroy it with bleach bit. And if Schiff leaks classified information, they can just tack that onto his other leaks and arrest him. I’m sorry but I’m an anxious to get this party started. I’m a huge fan of Nunes and after all, he does have congressional oversight over these matters. Like Sundance has said, they already have the evidence. What is the worst that can happen from Schiff’s leaking besides his getting in trouble?
Leaking doesn’t mean the info immediately goes public. It would however give the crooked media a head start on contriving excuses for the exposed wrong doers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am grateful for the work summarized at this website, but Would Sundance consider redacting the pictures of Ms Ohr and Ms Page?
No, oh no! We need to have the Faces of Liberalism permanently etched into our brains so that we cannot unsee.
Kinda like Adam Schiff and Eric “wonky eye” Swalwell…
We must know the face of our enemy!
Replace their pictures with an embedded link for those who are still uncalibrated.
https://ellacruz.org/2018/01/21/878/
That guy looks like his pants are full.
It seems like the hour is approaching……
Thank you, Sundance.
MAGA.
THAT makes me want to grab my shovel and go!
I thought Nunes was calling the NYTimes’ bluff on the Papadopolous ‘Russian Reset’ Origin Story 2.0
Strzok traveled to London in early August 2016 to interview a key witness. Just days later, the investigation into Trump Russia was opened. Page & Strzok discuss this trip in texts and discuss what they will share with their superiors when Strzok returns, His text to Page reads,” I think we need to consider the lines of what we disclose to DOJ, for example, the last stipulation notes we will NOT disclose.”
Less than 1 week later, a series of High Profile briefings began on the hill and at the WHITE HOUSE!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very clear that there were very bad intentions and all of Sundance’s reporting is spot on.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Confirms that Page told the truth like Sundance said. I’ll bet you a plugged nickel that is why she sent Strzok the message to never text her again. She was interviewed & started cooperating to save her own skin & didn’t need anymore messages that would help hang her.
Wow STILL STUCK IN MODERATION!
Wow! Some of us have lives, too – and eat supper ‘n stuff. Have patience. 😉
LOL Sorry! (Eating in front of my puter now too!
Welcome back. 🙂 And good catch on that Herridge report. Big news, big big big news.
It could be that Nunes knows all about the efforts of Sessions/Horowitz/Hubert, and is in full support of their strategy– but, for political reasons, chooses to keep this issue in the public eye. If this is true, he is performing a delicate balancing act: Keeping the public appraised and the faithful fired up– while, at the same time, avoiding compromising the DOJ’s investigation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
@Electra…agreed. Even is Sessions and Huber are whispering secrets in Nunes’ ear each night, Nunes has to put up a beef about the redactions. What would Schifty say if he asked Nunes or asked publicly about it, and Nunes just shrugged that he was OK with it. He can’t let on if he knows that there are grand juries and these redactions indicate evidence they are seeing/have seen.
I am still uncertain about Mueller, but I can imagine that if he is a white hat, he has the same need to stay in character. So: he knows the evidence against Flynn is tainted; but he is playing the black hat role, so he can’t just turn it over to Flynn. Colyer recuses Contreras and Sullivan orders Mueller to surrender the exculpatory evidence. Of course Mueller objects, but he ultimately has to throw up his hands and say, effectively,”here is the evidence that McCabe had 302s rewritten.”
There are a lot of impatient people. I am fine waiting while the garrote is turning slowly on the perps, who must be spending sleepless nights sweating blood.
2018 is going to be a glorious year.
Electra, That is what I think. Remember Nunes was on Trump’s team before inauguration.
I agree, Electra.
Well stated.
It seems the story is falling apart on the other side of the pond as well! One of their “Russian agents” is connected to UK intelligence. Interesting article:
https://disobedientmedia.com/2018/04/all-russiagate-roads-lead-to-london-as-evidence-emerges-of-joseph-mifsuds-links-to-uk-intelligence/
Those interested in what seems to be developing about Strzok going to London should definitely read it. Next step will be figuring out which Brit(s) he met with. Mysterious Mr. Mifsuds?
This is taking way too long.
The FBI suggests it doesn’t want to give material to HPSCI because HPSCI MAY be compromised. THAT IS THE POT CALLING THE KETTLE BLACK. The FBI is compromised up and down the yin-yang. And yet it refuses to comply with lawful Congressional demands. Why? Because HPSCI MAY be compromised. As in: “we don’t have to obey the law–not even about whether we previously broke the law–because we suspect somebody somewhere within the HPSCI might have leaked to help us in our hiding the prior breaking of the law.
The “white hats” whoever they may be need to start kicking butt and moving along quickly so that slimy Deep State actors don’t corrupt the 2018 Electoral Process by maintaining the fraudulent investigation about the duly elected President through a second election cycle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
As I posted above, Nunes motive might not be to force out the docs, but to force the FBI to admit in court the real reason: Schiff and company.
Here are the House Judiciary Committee Dems in full … total loons
Jerrold Nadler
Zoe Lofgren
Sheila Jackson Lee
Steve Cohen
Hank Guam Johnson
Ted Deutch
Luis CRIMINY Gutierrez
Karen Bass
Cedric (Slap Forehead) Richmond
Hakeem Jeffries 😀
David Cicilline
Eric Swalwell
Ted Lieu
Jamie Raskin
Pramila Jayapal
Brad Schneider
Val Demings
This article needs a reboot…
Then there’s the DOJ. Led by the unrecused Ron Rosenstein. So is Nunes unreasonable in having his own suspicions?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“… Led by the unrecused Ron Rosenstein. …” 🙄
Sessions is ONLY recused on the Trump-Russian nothing burger. He has also appointed Huber to work with IG Horowitz.
There is indications of a Urainium One investigation, A Clinton E-mail Investigation, and a Clinton Foundation investigation.
On top of that we now know the Obama Admin was aiding Hezbollah (and therefore leaving the southern border open.)
Hezbollah is connected to Drug Running, Human Trafficking and the Latino Drug cartels — Think MS 13 and Broken Heart that nabbed THOUSANDS of human traffickers and tens of thousands of child slaves.
Wanna bet if you added all their IQ’s together it may not reach 1000?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d put a minus sign in front of that number.
“… the full details of what we knew at the time were shared only with those members of congress; each of whom was accompanied by one senior staff member.”
Who are these “senior staff members”, and how exactly do they fit into the “big picture”?
“John Brennan told congress he informed: Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes, Adam Schiff, Mitch McConnell, Harry Reid, Dianne Feinstein and Richard Burr of the same intelligence information he delivered to FBI Director James Comey and ODNI James Clapper.”
Confused. If Schiff and Pelosi and Feinstein et. al. already know what the raw intel is, what’s the point of holding back the info from the committee now? They and the MSM could have already used it any way they wanted. Guess I must be missing something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you really trust that between Aug 11th to Sep 6th that Brennan told the truth and ‘same briefing’.? To each and every Gang of Eight members…
Brennan is parsing words and especially dates… a months worth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with you. You would think it would have leaked out. I was thinking perhaps the documents Nunes wants have information that they were not briefed on? Maybe, the CIA and Comey were holding information from the gang of 8.
This is the best political blog on the internet. Thanks.
Our so-called government, hard-at-work preventing the truth from coming out, avoiding any accountability, and enshrining distrust for another generation.
There are additional considerations the White Hats may be dealing with that we are missing. At one point in my formulative years I became friends with a first rate small city detective. He was constantly stating “remember, for every rat you see there are many more in the walls”. The main Black Hat characters we have been discussing for the last few months have, to some extent self-identified for us. Page/Strzock with the texts, Comey with the contradictory statements and many others by how they immediately jumped ship. However, the enablers, handlers, even fellow travelers (anyone who was a witness to criminal activity within FBI/DOJ and did not report it has much to answer for also) need to be indicted.
It’s much harder to get the rats in the walls. I think the effort to make sure ALL the bad actors have been IDed is also slowing down the process. Even with the army of lawyers/investigators IG Horowitz has at his disposal tihis is a heavy lift here. As an example, if someone has been pulling Brennan’s strings all these years we really need to know who. IMO Brennan isn’t bright enough to have come up with some (strike some, MOST) of the mischief he has caused.
I feel I have done a poor job trying to make this point, hopefully you folks get the drift. One more thing, I have only been a member of the CTH community for a short time. The last time I was this excited to belong to something that really mattered was when I got thru my initial training and was sent to the squadron I served in. You folks and what your doing here is special. Very special.
You are very correct.
I think people miss the fact this is a coordinated multi-pronged effort to take down a multi-facted entrenched multinational criminal EMPIRE.
1. Corruption in the FBI/DOJ and who knows where else.
2. Money distributing from government funds to family members & leftist org
3. North Korea/Syria/Iran ===> Hezbollah ===> Drug Running, MS13, Human Trafficking, Peodophilia
4. Border security
5. NAFTA/WTO/China trade imbalance
6. THE UNITED KINGDOM/election interference
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe Nunes is seeking to break either or both Wrey and Rosenstein. Both have threatened to quit before. I don’t understand why Wrey wants to take on the task of managing a corupt organization. His reputation is being tarnished everyday. There are easier jobs. Rosenstein also needs to think how this is impacting his family. At some point a sane person would question the sanity of all the stress and pressure.
I guess Nunes had to write the letter to go thru the motions. If he didn’t, he would be accused of not doing something.
Chris Farrell, of Judicial Watch is asking for the public’s help to call your congressmen, inquiring what is being done with the Awan Gang IT group that put our national security in “grave, grave danger”?
Farrell notes Congress, nor DOJ, is taking the *appropriate* interest in, acknowledgement of, or whether currently investigating, fearing a, clean-up & sweep under the rug, is taking place.
(Video: 20:58 min.)
