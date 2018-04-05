It’s Complicated – Chairman Devin Nunes Demand Letter to FBI Director Wray and AAG Rosenstein…

It was noted –and reported– yesterday that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes sent a letter (full pdf below) to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Nunes is demanding un-redacted FBI documents surrounding the origination of the July 2016 counterintelligence operation against candidate Donald Trump, and the FISA application stemming from within the FBI investigation.

The issue(s) surrounding the declassification of the FISA application and subsequent FISA warrant against Carter Page are not new. The new aspect within the Nunes demand relates to a request for the intelligence community “electronic communication” (EC) that kicked off the initial FBI counterintelligence op. Within that new line of inquiry the subject of interest is ultimately former CIA Director John Brennan.

However, there are issues here; serious issues. There are VERY valid reasons why the FBI (Wray) and DOJ (Rosenstein) would push back against HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes. It’s complicated, and we’ll try to unpack.

Begin by noting on page two of the Nunes request, Paragraph #3, something all media writing about the Nunes demand seem to overlook. Screengrab below:

(full pdf here)

Chariman Nunes takes exception to the origination documents being redacted for his committee review while noting: “multiple members of other committees have been the beneficiaries of such access.” This is a key aspect that outlines a motive for the FBI and DOJ to proceed cautiously with the HPSCI.

From earlier research and congressional letters we know House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, holding direct statutory oversight over the DOJ, is working closely with DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz. It is almost certain the committee Nunes refers to is Goodlatte’s Judiciary Committee. However, while the DOJ/FBI are sharing information with Chairman Goodlatte, they same DOJ/FBI are reluctant to share unredacted inormation with Chairman Nunes HPSCI committee.

Remember, Attorney General Jeff Sessions instructed Inspector General Michael Horowitz and Federal Prosecutor John Huber to investigate the DOJ (National Security Division) and FBI (counterintelligence unit: Priestap/Strzok) insofar as their conduct toward the FISA court; and the potential for unlawful abuse of the process therein.

As such, the FISA material (application and Title-1 surveillance warrant) is now much more than a controversial political matter; the FISA aspect is now in the purview of an ongoing criminal investigation (Huber).

Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, the origination documents [“electronic communication” (EC)] surround another aspect that directly relates to CIA Director John Brennan and his earlier testimony to congress regarding the origination of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Operation against Trump.

Most media and pundits have likely forgotten how John Brennan explained his role on May 23rd, 2017. THIS IS CRITICAL.

On March 20th, 2017, FBI Director James Comey stated he did not inform congressional oversight about the FBI counterintelligence operation against Trump, that began in July 2016, at the recommendation of his counterintelligence division head Bill Priestap, and due to “the sensitivity of the matter”. {GO DEEP}

Two months later, May 23rd, 2017, former CIA Director John Brennan testified in his opening statement to congress that, in addition to providing intelligence to the FBI, he personally informed the “Congressional Gang of Eight” of the underlying raw intelligence.

Pay very close attention to the segment at 13:35 of this video of Brennan’s testimony:

Brennan: [13:35] “Third, through the so-called Gang-of-Eight process we kept congress apprised of these issues as we identified them.” “Again, in consultation with the White House, I PERSONALLY briefed the full details of our understanding of Russian attempts to interfere in the election to congressional leadership; specifically: Senators Harry Reid, Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein and Richard Burr; and to representatives Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff between 11th August and 6th September [2016], I provided the same briefing to each of the gang of eight members.” “Given the highly sensitive nature of what was an active counter-intelligence case [that means the FBI], involving an ongoing Russian effort, to interfere in our presidential election, the full details of what we knew at the time were shared only with those members of congress; each of whom was accompanied by one senior staff member.”…

In essence John Brennan told congress he informed: Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes, Adam Schiff, Mitch McConnell, Harry Reid, Dianne Feinstein and Richard Burr of the same intelligence information he delivered to FBI Director James Comey and ODNI James Clapper. According to his testimony those briefings were between the 11th of August and 6th of September 2016.

So Devin Nunes is asking for the “electronic communication” (EC) documents that initiated the July 2016 FBI counterintelligence operation, while seemingly having been briefed by CIA Director John Brennan on the substance of the material in Aug/Sept 2016?

And the FBI/DOJ are reluctant to share with the HPSCI (Nunes) the same information they are willing to share with the House Judiciary (Goodlatte).

Why would that be?

Simple answer, the HPSCI is compromised.

Remember, ranking member Adam Schiff and Representative Eric Swalwell are also targets of ongoing FBI leak investigations; and notably (with that self-interest in mind) they have been working to undermine -and politicize- the outcomes of the Inspector General Horowitz investigation.

Additionally, the HPSCI is where the Awan Brothers scandal (investigation and indictments) comes into play and the Democrats on the HPSCI committee who waived the background checks for their use as IT support staff.

There are very good reasons for the FBI and DOJ to keep potentially devastating criminal evidence away from the HPSCI until Huber is prepared to use it. The HPSCI membership are inherently tied up inside multiple facets of the soft-coup plot and supportive ideology within the conspiracy against candidate Trump; and later President-elect and President Donald Trump.

Lastly, remember the Chief Legal Counsel for the FBI is now Dana Boente. The origin of the operation against Trump began within the DOJ National Security Division (DOJ-NSD). That’s where the small group was operating.

We know from the recent text messages of Strzok/Page and from the critical last days of the Obama administration’s action they viewed Eastern District of Virginia Attorney General Dana Boente as a threat with President-elect Trump taking office.

After the top-tier of the corrupt DOJ-NSD officials were removed, Dana Boente became the head of the DOJ-NSD and subsequently IG Horowitz was granted full oversight authority (previously denied by Sally Yates).

In April 2017, Dana Boente, a perceived risk from the Obama “small group” perspective, goes into the DOJ-NSD as the rats run out… Boente grants IG oversight access… and then remains inside the division for a year prior to exit. Upon leaving the DOJ-NSD he goes into the FBI as Chief Legal Counsel (replacing corrupt James Baker). There’s no better authority, with inside information into the heart of the conspiracy group effort, than the current chief legal counsel of the FBI, Dana Boente.

That’s why the investigative White Hats are going to keep the HPSCI at a distance.

Here’s Nunes letter:

