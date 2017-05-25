Clapper and Brennan Leave Comey Holding Russian Conspiracy Bag – What Now?…

It is not coincidental the origin of all ‘vast-Russian-conspiracy‘ stories seem to start with a discussion of intelligence gathering beginning in July of 2016. The GOP convention to nominate Donald Trump was July 18-21st of 2016.
Surrounding the nomination that stunned the geo-political world almost every foreign government was trying to figure out who and what Donald J Trump was all about; and more specifically: how would his run for the presidency impact their specific interests.
WASHINGTON NYT — American spies collected information last summer revealing that senior Russian intelligence and political officials were discussing how to exert influence over Donald J. Trump through his advisers, according to three current and former American officials familiar with the intelligence.
[Paragraph #5] The information collected last summer was considered credible enough for intelligence agencies to pass to the F.B.I., which during that period opened a counterintelligence investigation that is continuing. It is unclear, however, whether Russian officials actually tried to directly influence Mr. Manafort and Mr. Flynn. Both have denied any collusion with the Russian government on the campaign to disrupt the election. (link)
The New York Times should win a Pulitzer for undermining their own ‘Russian Conspiracy’ headline narrative within the fifth paragraph. [It’s a current trend] I digress.
Obviously Russia would be asking these questions along with China, France, England, the larger EU and every nation in every continent. It would be silly to claim otherwise.
Ergo a diplomatic mission by Russian governmental officials surrounding the GOP convention to understand the Trump orbit is no different than a Chinese, European or Arab-Asian effort for the same reason.
However, what the international interest did necessarily initiate was a bunch of foreign officials making contact with anyone and everyone who would be associated with Trump-world regardless of concentric circle distance from the epicenter.
That intellectually honest understanding highlights how the origin of the July 2016 raw intelligence gathering began so easily.
The CIA simply monitoring chatter amid foreign diplomats, their customary job, turns into raw data provided to the FBI which in turn becomes frequent FISA warrants to explore the U.S. contacts on the other side of that chatter.
The FISA warrants turn into intelligence reports and that begins the entire process now known as “unmasking” etc. Nothing within this process so far is even in question. This is the accurate backdrop for the origin of intelligence reports used as political weapons. This week CIA Director John Brennan testified to this exact process before congress.
However, what is not reported by any media outline is John Brennan, understanding the potential legal risk looming on the horizon, also completely backed toward the exit and threw James Comey in front of the rapidly approaching sunlight.
Former CIA Director John Brennan gave very specific testimony to congress where he noted he provided the raw intelligence to FBI Director Comey – FULLSTOP. Where “fullstop” directly and immediately indicates Brennan’s throwing the responsibility for all that came next upon FBI Director James Comey.
John Brennan did the ‘outta-here-like-a-fat-kid-playing-dodge-ball routine‘ with great specificity:
“Again, in consultation with the White House, I PERSONALLY briefed the full details of our understanding of Russian attempts to interfere in the election to congressional leadership; specifically: Senators Harry Reid, Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein and Richard Burr; and to representatives Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff between 11th August and 6th September [2016], I provided the same briefing to each of the gang of eight members.”
“Given the highly sensitive nature of what was an active counter-intelligence case [that means the FBI], involving an ongoing Russian effort, to interfere in our presidential election, the full details of what we knew at the time were shared only with those members of congress; each of whom was accompanied by one senior staff member.”… (link)
Shorter version: don’t try pinning this investigation to no-where, and the illegal leaks, on me; I just provided the raw intelligence.
It is important to emphasize here the possibly illegal “unmasking“, and the certainly illegal “leaking“, were all based on intelligence reports generated from raw intelligence, and not the raw intelligence itself.
It was the FBI (Comey) and ODNI (Clapper) generating the intel reports, including the Presidents’ Daily Briefing (PDB).
The CIA provided raw intel, and the NSA generated the raw monitoring intelligence from the characters identified by the CIA and approved by FBI FISA warrant submissions.
The FBI were running the counter-intelligence operation and generating the actual reports that were eventually shared with the White House, Susan Rice and the Dept of Justice. Those reports, or interpretations of the report content, was eventually leaked to the media.
During the time James Comey’s FBI was generating the intelligence reports, Comey admitted he intentionally never informed congressional oversight: “because of the sensitivity of the matter“.
John Brennan has effectively (and intentionally) taken himself out of the picture from the perspective of the illegal acts within the entire process. James Clapper while rubbing his face and scratching his head had taken the same route earlier. That leaves James Comey.
How will Über-political James Comey play his hand?
The answer to that question explains why Comey changed his mind on testifying to congress before talking to newly appointed special counsel Robert Mueller.
Former FBI Director James Comey is not stupid and is intensely political. Comey understands the legal risks he is facing within the faux “Russian conspiracy story” and the “subsequent leaking” of his political FBI reports.
James Clapper (DNI) and John Brennan (CIA) have essentially left Comey holding the bag of nothing-burgers while standing on the hot coals of possibly: A) illegal leaking; and B.) unethical unmasking; and C.) illegal use of investigative resources for political objectives – All three stemming from activity within his FBI counter-intelligence investigation.
If the entire fiasco blows up, does Comey anticipate the Trump DOJ taking legal action against him?
If yes, can Comey leverage the nothing-burgers into plausible claims of investigative interference by President Trump in order to generate a get-out-of-jail card for himself?
Beside the media, who will help him in that regard?
Decisions… decisions….
*Additionally, smart move by POTUS on delaying the nomination of the FBI Director. Comey would love to know that answer before he gives his story.
I truly laughed at “it’s a current trend:
Seems as though if Comey thought that Trump was trying to influence the investigation that he was anticipating blackmailing the President as what other reason would one not voice such concerns at the time yet make notes regarding such?
Great analysis Sundance!
Whoa. This puts a whole new spin on the appointment of Comey’s ex-boss as Special Counsel. It also looks like the whole Lieberman name-drop was a feint.
Next week after Memorial Day should be exciting… Stock up on popcorns!
I’d like to see Pres Trump reach deep inside FBI and find an unassailable man of character and by-the-book bearing as next Director.
Enough of these political sidewinders.
Find the FBI-Tillerson or FBI-Sessions or FBI-Mulvaney, there’s got to be one there.
There’s way, way less cover for Congressional weasels to oppose the appointment if it’s a company man instead of an accusable partisan.
Find a white hat.
Maybe this guy
He’s already got a position.
That could be a good call, Howie. Going with a known known.
Being that the FBI is so much at the crux of the whirlwind lately, it may be more important to have that position filled with a known white hat and then backfill Homeland Security with the next-best choice for his replacement there.
Yes, like new Deputy of Homeland Security Sheriff Clarke??? Just a thought.
Is the Deep State planning to frame President Trump with a deal with Guccifer to falsely testify that President Trump paid him to hack the DNC server ? youtu.be/hqmgyewb2S4 Hope there is no truth to this!
Like this could even possibly work? They certainly would be jumping the shark with a stunt like this.
We need to remember when we found out that NSA software can make intrusions look like they come from anyone or anywhere. That information will blow any kind of deal the feds make with ‘guccifer 2/0’ to smear Trump especially if a demonstration of the software is ordered by DoJ.
Clapper/Brennan is a swamp creature now in the CYA mode. J Edgar Comey will try to save himself. He has demurred to “testify” in front of Intelligence Committee because he knows Mueller will nail him to a cross, old buddies or not.
Again, I believe Our President Trump knew going in that this particular deputy AG was going to appoint a special counsel. He probably knew it was going to be Mueller.
MAGA
Agree! Question for you: Why is Comey’s deputy still in place (I forget his name right now)? I’m wondering why he wasn’t fired at the same time Comey was. He’s just as dangerous, if not more so.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s McCabe and maybe for leverage against Comey
McCabe, and he is nothing but a hack for the demwits. His wife ran for a VA. seat, funded by Hillary besty, Governor Punk, also of VA.
Exactly! That’s why he should’ve been sacked along with Comey. He’s deep in it with Hillary and the rest of that ilk. Someone suggested McCabe could be used as leverage against Comey, but not sure how that would work. Would he really go up against Comey/Hillary on anything?
Acting FBI director Andrew McCabe is not a threat to Our President Trump in that he is under investigation himself! He is neutered.
Meanwhile Steve B flew back last night to give his blessing to the new FBI director designate.
MAGA
Okay, that does make sense! 👍👍. MAGA!!
Rod Rosenstein was Comey’s Deputy. Attorney General Sessions and Rosenstein had conversation about Comey running rogue this past winter. I hope I’m understanding this correctly. If not, my fellow treepers will graciously help with providing the Truth. https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/19/rosenstein-to-congress-on-recommendation-to-fire-comey-i-wrote-it-i-believe-it-i-stand-by-it/
Scratch everything I just posted. Oh man my bad!
That’s okay. I’m getting confused, too. I think Rod Rosenstein is deputy AG?
So this is why Ryan in his interview months back was able to say Trump was being spied on because Brennan told him and other IC officials. So it’s looking more and more like Comey is the Leaker or how do we know it’s not one of those in Congressional leadership?
LikeLiked by 2 people
As the leader of the gang of 535 RYNO and his aide are in the gang of eight.
Russia called…… they want their Conspiracy back.
Here’s a no-brainer…
They did nothing, because there was nothing to do something about.
Sundance, did you know that Seth Rich was scheduled to testify in the Hillary Email investigation?
A Dead Witness.
And Comey & the FBI have shown no interest in investigating his murder.
Wow! I’ve been following the Seth Rich story and had no idea he was going to testify against her! Thanks for that info.
It is mentioned in this OANN video at the 2:04 mark.
Thanks very much for this!! I really had no idea!
Yeah, Seth had already Leaked to WikiLeaks when he was killed…but he had not testified yet.
This could be yet another Big Reason why the Dems and the enemedia are so desperate to kill this story.
Seth was killed before he could testify.
Right on! I’ve known about his leaking to wiki, etc. I just had no idea that he was set to testify! My word, look at the others that were set to testify against her and are now dead, one with a barbell that crushed his throat! Ron Brown, killed in that airplane “accident”, and all the others. This is some scary stuff!! Poor Rich. So very sad. I pray all of this breaks wide open!
and now Debbie Wasserman-Schultz is demanding her laptop back ‘or there will be consequences’
She probably destroyed it herself.
I am wondering whether the current Imram Awam mess embroiling Debbie Wasserman Schultz is somehow eelated to the Seth Rich story, or even to the broader aspects of the “Muh Russia” plot?
Congress Critter DWS seems VERY concerned over the contents of her laptop that the DC capitol Police are examing, and whether or not SHE is ubder investigation. So much so that she PUBLICLY threatened (during a videotaped committee hearing) the chief of the Capitol Police with “Consequences” when he REFUSED to simply hand it over to her. What is she so nervous about? More damning eevelations about her involvement in the DNC scandal, or something even MORE serious, such as the murder of Seth Rich?
Read this for background:
https://www.google.com/amp/amp.dailycaller.com/2017/04/30/stepmom-says-house-it-scandal-figure-threatened-kidnappings-of-pakistani-kin/
And watch THIS:
President Trump certainly has the resources and people skills to develop his own intelligence network over the years especially if he was planning on winning the US Presidency. People who seemed to have a “falling out” with him may actually still be working with him. We are so lucky to have a brilliant man like him to lead our country at this time.
A big part of President Trump’s amazing first foreign trip was the many closing-the-deal meetings for what Jared Kushner’s group had been working on since President Trump got elected. With all the foreign deals in place President Trump can pivot back to his domestic agendas – he’s holding a rally in Iowa next Wednesday!
How much damage will they do to Trump before all this breaks?
Saul Alinsky must be dancing in his grave how well the democrats have escalated his simple strategy into the political fabric of the greatest country on earth. Millions believe it is Trump and the Russians and not the other way around.
Sundance – if you’re ever dry on content, a blogging book study on Rules for Radicals and how Hillary and Obama leveraged his writings and teachings to FUBAR our country. Someone needs to expose the motivations – it’s all there in Sauls book.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Notice how this news story about the real domestic spying scandal surfaced this week and is now gaining steam…
Many stories are gaining steam but… nothing happens. The Republicains seem powerless in obtaining indictments.
With President Trump timing is everything. He had to neutralize the Left’s Great Shield – The Fake News Media enough to go to the next phase, which is neutralize enough of the opposition in CONgress. He needs to get CONgress to approve his budget, tax reforms, and health care reforms – all of which the Establishment is trying to stop with delaying tactics assisted by the Fake News Media. It will be interesting to see how President Trump applies The Art of the Deal (and The Art of War) to get CONgress to go along…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very. Well. Said! 👍😊
The interview refers to this explosive article:
http://circa.com/politics/barack-obamas-team-secretly-disclosed-years-of-illegal-nsa-searches-spying-on-americans
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOLOLOLOLOL! I’ve been wondering the same thing myself. That old Botox filled scarecrow is absolutely off her nut!
Dear Old Nan is going dotty. If she wasnt wealthy enough to have around the clock help from “Personal Assistants” she would be a Depends-wearing, Park-bench polishing feeder of pigeons.
Sundance. Mind bending stuff. And dead on. This analysis is 180 degrees from any other media. I saw an article the other day that claimed reporters are dumber than average. Wait till this shoe drops. The anchors that will be shown the door won’t be from fox anymore. The public doesn’t believe them now. Taking down the mob. It’s starting to look real probable. Trump is like my golf cart. Plug him in, and he soaks up energy. We ain’t seen nothing yet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“There are those who make things happen. There are those who watch those who make things happen. Then there are those who wondered what happened, who are of course “journalists” 😂
Gosh I’d love to know the meaning of that picture featuring Rosenstein, Mueller and Sessions.
We all want to know, Rosenstein and Mueller – black hats or white hats?
Also, what about Mueller and Comey? I’ve read that they were good buddies at one time…
I can’t wait for this whole thing to blow sky high. I’m tired of waiting.
Has anyone seen Miss Farkus? Paging miss Farkus ….hello?
