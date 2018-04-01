Good Grief – House Democrats Waived Background Checks for Pakistani IT Aides Who Worked on Intelligence Committee…

Jumping ju-ju bones… THIS is stunning. Luke Rosiak is the subject matter expert when it comes to the Awan Brothers scandal and the use of Pakistani nationals for Information Technology assistance by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee. His latest report is incredible.
Apparently the 44 House Democrats who used the services of the Pakistani IT unit, hired them and exempted them from background checks. It should be noted these IT employees worked with some of the most sensitive national security secrets.
DAILY CALLER – Every one of the 44 House Democrats who hired Pakistan-born IT aides who later allegedly made “unauthorized access” to congressional data appears to have chosen to exempt them from background checks, according to congressional documents.
All of them appear to have waived background checks on Imran Awan and his family members, even though the family of server administrators could collectively read all the emails and files of 1 in 5 House Democrats, and despite background checks being recommended for such positions, according to an inspector general’s report. The House security policy requires offices to fill out a form attesting that they’ve initiated background checks, but it also includes a loophole allowing them to simply say that another member vouched for them. (read more)
I suspect that some globalist entity with much money at stake turning on US policy, and willing to pour money into Congresspersons’ campaign coffers in exchange for what is euphemistically called “access,” cut a deal with Dem House leadership, Becerra, DWS and their predecessors, to hire the Awans, who would enable these globalists to monitor their emails, looking after their “investments.” Leadership could point to candidates, money would flow to them, candidates would get re-elected, would re-elect leadership, and the globalists could count on those 35 votes whenever they were needed. Monitoring communications would simplify the “lobbying” process. That’s the simplest hypothesis, speculative, of course, but in the absence of investigations, and in light of guilty behavior, what are we left with?
