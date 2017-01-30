President Trump Fires Acting Attorney General Yates, Replaces With Dana Boente…

BREAKING: President Donald Trump has fired Obama appointee, and acting Attorney General, Sally Yates for refusing to enforce a legal order. Yates has been replaced with Dana Boente, US Attorney for the Eastern District of VA who will now act as Attorney General until nominee Senator Jeff Sessions has been confirmed.
“Sally, …before you leave, ….make me a sandwich”…
“You mean I actually have to use this to earn money now?”
STATEMENT FROM SECRETARY KELLY ON THE PRESIDENT’S APPOINTMENT OF THOMAS D. HOMAN AS ACTING ICE DIRECTOR
WASHINGTON — Today, the president appointed Thomas D. Homan acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Since 2013 Homan has served as the executive associate director of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO). In this capacity, he led ICE’s efforts to identify, arrest, detain, and remove illegal aliens, including those who present a danger to national security or are a risk to public safety, as well as those who enter the United States illegally or otherwise undermine the integrity of our immigration laws and our border control efforts.
Homan is a 33-year veteran of law enforcement and has nearly 30 years of immigration enforcement experience. He has served as a police officer in New York; a U.S. Border Patrol agent: a special agent with the former U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service; as well as supervisory special agent and deputy assistant director for investigations at ICE. In 1999, Mr. Homan became the assistant district director for investigations (ADDI) in San Antonio, Texas, and three years later transferred to the ADDI position in Dallas, Texas.
Upon the creation of ICE Homan was named as the assistant agent in charge in Dallas. In March 2009, Homan accepted the position of assistant director for enforcement within ERO at ICE headquarters and was subsequently promoted to deputy executive associate director of ERO.
Mr. Homan holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and received the Presidential Rank Award in 2015 for his exemplary leadership and extensive accomplishments in the area of immigration enforcement.
I am confident that he will continue to serve as a strong, effective leader for the men and women of ICE. I look forward to working alongside him to ensure that we enforce our immigration laws in the interior of the United States consistent with the national interest.
Ice should be happy, he seems to be a good internal candidate.
Maddow had a phone call with Huffington Post on this one. Supposedly the original guy, Ragsdale, not fired. Just had top position since Jan 20th. Referenced a tweet from ICE. Also, that both him and Homan were originally Obama appointees. Of course Maddow had to frame Homan as a deportation police guy.(Probably just from the statement bio)
MSNBC trotting out Mandow for Midnight fight. Panic in libville.
Had to dump livestream. Manddow unwatchable. Lemon emergency team still up on Cnn stream. Loving it.
Carl Bernstein continues nervous breakdown on live tv.
You’re a brave man to stomach CNN, Howie.
From Lara Ingraham on that subject:
Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Works like a Brain Flush for Liberals.
Stand Back!
Lol!!!!
Do you notice LSM leaves out that Yates also defied the DOJ Chief Council who deemed the EO completely legal? Convenient. Give Yates the Pussy Hat.
Even Brit Hume thinks that Yate’s statement sucked:
She is an Activist; not an Attorney General, or an attorney at anything BUT bonds well with the Local Community Organizer in Chief!
Obi Wan Holder, and Yoda Lynch, have trained her well in the ways of “The Daft Side”
#YouCantFixLiberal
The farce is strong in that one.
The Trump administration after 10 days in office: shock and awe. It’s happening folks. Much quicker than I could imagine. Leftists and activists media – parading as journalists – are beside themselves. They had forgotten /underestimated/ignored the thinking of the rest of the country – us. We stand united under one constitution, one flag and one president.
Charlie Rose trotting out his show regular Black Hat — ex-CIA acting director Mike Morrell,
“Trump’s EO makes us less safe”.
Morrell’s statement above, makes me feel much safer and very confident in Pres. Trump and his actions.
If he knows of a group that will become terrorists because of a 90 day waiting period, then he needs to speak up. They can’t be allowed in.
“Trump’s EO makes us less safe”
The Leftist morons who believe that, probably believe Federal Felons should be released to Freely roam our streets.
Wait! Obama did. And they Leftist morons applauded.
The Deep State has been unleashed tonight. And boy, are they trying to get Bannon’s scalp Too.
How painfully painful it must be for them to be under constant bombardment from Team Trump. Poor little Babies are going to learn what shell-shocked really means. Go Trump!!!
Pathetic.
What we saw today was an acting AG who was using tactics equivalent to those rioting in the streets. She blatantly ignored her oath of office and decided that the laws that bind us all did not bind her. This is the left, whether they are in the streets, or in the corridors of power. The system means nothing, laws mean nothing. Trump was fully justified in firing her and I’m gratified he did so.
(I have a feeling she would have been gone soon anyway, which probably helps explain her willingness to behave in the disgusting manner she did).
She could be the State’s Attorney in Baltimore.
Lady liberty was feeling vanquished, her book of laws was becoming heavy. Her torch but a dim flicker. The chains on her feet were burdensome. Her gaze was blurry. The blood of tyrants stained her dress. She has stood watch over our nation and as signpost of freedom across the globe. They all thought she was to reaper. Then we started to pay attention to our Lady, our ears deciphered the corrupted language, our eyes became as a fire in the night. We found out we were not alone and we came to her rescue. Our hammers of truth smashed the chains that bound her. The fire in our eyes became her beacon. Our love of nation cleansed her dress. She is rising from the tyranny that sought to destroy her. Our Lady is standing tall again because we came to her in her hour of need. S. Boston 1-30-2017
300: Send this to the Head Clown Schumer, please ASAP!
He would just cry on it and stain my love of country
Nothing can stain your love for the country. Beautifully said, 300.
Left trying Monday Night Massacre scheme. By 6 am it will be old stale propaganda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They have yet to get over the new acting ICE director, and save some time for the YUGE Supreme Court nominee tomorrow night ….
One commentator on MSNBC tonight sounded weary, and made mention of another late night…
#MoreWinning !!!
Left is on knees begging RINOS to save them. BEGGING!
OK can not tolerate Gurgling on stream. Will check Mandow and turn it off..
Thank you for putting up with it, I’ve enjoyed your comments during their meltdown. 🙂
John Lewis is facing an ethics investigation.
It keeps getting richer and richer. Too much winning.
Mandow in panic over CRS. Total panic over loss of Civil Rights Division.
CRS is done?
Mandow Meltdown!
Didn’t Feinstein have some sort of resolution before the senate today to reverse the EO. How’d that vote go or is that way old news…
Sally Yates Fired for refusing to perform her duties. YEAH BABY!
What a difference it makes to have President who has decades of Business experience vs. Empty-Suit who’s sole experience was Bamboozling and Community Agitating.
Beltway Service Announcement: The days of goofing off on our dollars are up. The days of thumbing your noses at us are up. The days of Progressive / Liberal politics are up. Either get to work for us or get out!
With all the talk of our President’s brilliant maneuvering I have to share this: Trump Files Early With FEC For 2020 Candidacy, Outmaneuvers Nonprofits
Here is the beauty of it:
“More importantly, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations would no longer be able to engage in “political speech” which could theoretically affect the results of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election without running the risk of losing their nonprofit status. The move effectively bars interest groups from creating nonprofits which they could funnel money into for the purposes of opposing Trump’s initiatives. This will likely create chaos for political opponents of Trump such as George Soros, who has sunk significant amounts of money into various nonprofit groups with the intent of opposing Trump’s government.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-30/trump-files-early-fec-2020-candidacy-outmaneuvers-nonprofits
One step ahead, two steps ahead, a month ahead. Ah hell, screw it, 4 friggin’years ahead.
I read that President Trump filed for 2020 on 1/20/17 !!!
A point to keep in mind, she was not “asked to resign….” she did not submit a pithy resignation letter stating “she wanted to spend more time with her family….”. She was FIRED!
From the president of Judicial Watch.
Tom Fitton was replying to this tweet.
Amen,
http://nethugs.com/music/how-great-thou-art-home-free/
Save clicking the link
