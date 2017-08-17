Grand Jury Indictment For Democrat Intelligence Staffer Imran Awan and Spouse…

Posted on August 17, 2017 by

(Via Fox News) Imran Awan, a former IT aide for Democratic Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, was indicted Thursday on four counts including bank fraud and making false statements. The indictment also includes his wife Hina Alvi.

The grand jury decision in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia comes roughly a month after Awan was arrested at Dulles airport in Virginia trying to board a plane to Pakistan, where his family is from.

Awan and other IT aides for House Democrats have been on investigators’ radar for months over concerns of possible double-billing, alleged equipment theft, and access to sensitive computer systems. Most lawmakers fired Awan in February, but Schultz had kept him on until his arrest in July.

The indictment itself, which merely represents formal charges and is not a finding of guilt, addresses separate allegations that Awan and his wife engaged in a conspiracy to obtain home equity lines of credit from the Congressional Federal Credit Union by giving false information about two properties – and then sending the proceeds to individuals in Pakistan.

The case has put renewed scrutiny on Wasserman Schultz for keeping Awan on the payroll for months, even after a criminal investigation was revealed and he was barred from the House IT network.

Awan and other family members for years had a lucrative arrangement for IT-related work on Capitol Hill for House Democrats. According to The Daily Caller, the members of the Pakistani family made at least $4 million since 2009. (read more)

“Plots? Conspiracy?  Of this, I know NOTH-ING”…

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Dem Hypocrisy, Legislation, media bias, Professional Idiots, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

53 Responses to Grand Jury Indictment For Democrat Intelligence Staffer Imran Awan and Spouse…

  1. Gil says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Ahhh! Mein eyes!
    Colonel klink needs to put her in the klink!
    There is so much going on in this story. This is just the beginning.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. dman1971 says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    DWS and the rest of the POS traitors are goin to prison right behind these two turds.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. realgaryseven says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Has anyone seen the actual text of the indictment? I can’t find it anywhere.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. rashamon says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Thank you, George Webb. Any investigation into Awan should bring down a host of DimDems who had to know over a 20 year period what in the heck was going on. Or else they are too stooopid to leave their parents’ basement.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Brian L says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Four million of taxpayer funds.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. Niagara Frontier says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    I’m hoping Congress puts the breaks on the Congressional hearings for the time being, and lets the wheels of justice grind away to find the truth.

    Congressional hearings have a way of mucking up legal cases, and sometimes I think Congress does it deliberately. Hearings are especially worrisome when one of their colleagues is involved. They protect their own. In that respect they are truly bipartisan.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      August 17, 2017 at 10:17 pm

      While I’m correcting it to “brakes”, I wanted to add that Congressional hearings would give the Dems too many opportunities to rant that ANY prosecutions of Democrats or officials of the prior administration are being done for purely political purposes. They’ll say the President is doing this out of revenge.

      These prosecutions can’t be tainted by politics in any way.

      Like

      Reply
  7. Papoose says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    When are they going to release the mugshot? Who is protecting his identity?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Some Old Guy says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Can’t but help but believe that the fraud is just the tip of the iceberg here. Sgt DWS’ behavior just doesn’t add up to me if this is it I hope real investigative efforts are being employed to get past the “false bottom” and on towards the real bottom of this case.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • deqwik2 says:
      August 17, 2017 at 10:13 pm

      Yes the FBI is still investigating. The FBI was surveilling Awan & was not expecting him to flee so when he went to the airport, the FBI had to scramble to make placeholder charges to keep him in the country. This was just to keep him here while they finished the investigations into the House IT case.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. Publius2016 says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    It’s the secrets of the Congress for the past 15 years…they’re terrified. Dems, RINOs, and Nevertrumpers all “colluding”

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. First Last says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Never a grand jury indictment for an elected official. They’re above the law.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. jello333 says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Dear Mr Sundance:

    As representative of Mr. John Banner’s estate, I hereby demand that you issue an apology to the friends and family of Mr Banner for the egregious use of his likeness in your post at The Conservative Treehouse. While Mr Banner was known to have a fine sense of humor, I can assure you he would find nothing funny about being compared to the likes of Ms Wasserman-Schultz (name coincidence not withstanding).

    Sincerely,
    James J. Jones, Esq

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. RedBallExpress says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    I just watched John Banner (Sgt. Schultz) on a 1960 Perry Mason. He was playing a Swiss banker and he didn’t know anything although he knew everything.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    He was just doing the job Americans won’t do. 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    just lock her up as well.
    they are ALL GUILTY OF TREASON PERIOD.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. USA loves Melania says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Mrs. Clinton is deeply saddened by the impending suicide of her good friend Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. Question Everything says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    DWS always reminds me of Joe Camel.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. rf121 says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    So Awan, to keep you and you wife out of jail, why don’t you tell me about Debbie 😎

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. alliwantissometruth says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Will this turn into an exposé on the corruption & criminality of the democrat party? Will big names actually be prosecuted?

    I’ll believe it when I see it. Even with Trump in office, the system protects their own. The Deep State is everywhere

    Let’s hope something substantial comes from this

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • not2worryluv says:
      August 17, 2017 at 9:52 pm

      Wonder how many Deep State folks knew this indictment was on the way and that’s why we are seeing such a mass condemnation of President Trump’s statements on Charlottesville. The Beltway doesn’t have a clue that the majority of citizens agree with President Trump on ALL his statements.

      We got the Tail Wagging the Big Dogs now!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • fangdog says:
      August 17, 2017 at 10:03 pm

      Ultimately, all will be held accountable. One of the most basic core values all Americans hold dear; ………….”everyone is equal in the eyes of the law”.

      IMO, restoring justice fairness for all Americans is a huge part of MAGA. President Trump knows this to be the case and one of the major rectifications on the Trump agenda. Yes, the guilty are extremely nervous about now and every imaginable reason to be very nervous.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • mimbler says:
      August 17, 2017 at 10:07 pm

      Until/if Wray gets control of the FBI, nothing is happening. McCabe is total dem partisan hack, and was in charge until a week ago or so when Wray took over.
      Jury is still out on Wray.
      McCabe getting fired/transferred would be an excellent beginning if he is a white hat.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  19. TatonkaWoman says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Hoping this is just one tick of Hannity’s tick..tock..tick..tock

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. WSB says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    OK, so upthread was my HS comment. Below, is my WTH comment..

    “The indictment itself, which merely represents formal charges and is not a finding of guilt, addresses separate allegations that Awan and his wife engaged in a conspiracy to obtain home equity lines of credit from the Congressional Federal Credit Union by giving false information about two properties – and then sending the proceeds to individuals in Pakistan.”

    Can anyone in their right mind tell me what the Congressional Federal Credit Union is?

    Like

    Reply
  21. Nchadwick says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Wow, can’t believe I was able to find this again — 2:55 mark — Wasserman/Shultz desperate to get the computer back while ALSO threatening the capital police during an appropations meeting in May 2017 — she is a fing witch!

    Like

    Reply
  22. ALEX says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    This archived article goes back to 2005. This is around the time Blackberry technology was just being incorporated into Congress. Awan is just starting out and is mentioned as IT director for this democrat. These guys had the run of the House for years…

    https://archive.is/2rCTl

    “Her calendar is sent directly to her BlackBerry, regardless of where she is,” said Imran Awan, the information technology director for eight Democratic members of Congress. “We also send her PDF documents [to brief her].”

    “Then the machine is authorized to talk to our machine,” said Awan, Bean’s IT manager. “Everybody wants to hack into government institutions, so you have to secure yourself.”

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s