Grand Jury Indictment For Democrat Intelligence Staffer Imran Awan and Spouse…

(Via Fox News) Imran Awan, a former IT aide for Democratic Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, was indicted Thursday on four counts including bank fraud and making false statements. The indictment also includes his wife Hina Alvi.
The grand jury decision in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia comes roughly a month after Awan was arrested at Dulles airport in Virginia trying to board a plane to Pakistan, where his family is from.
Awan and other IT aides for House Democrats have been on investigators’ radar for months over concerns of possible double-billing, alleged equipment theft, and access to sensitive computer systems. Most lawmakers fired Awan in February, but Schultz had kept him on until his arrest in July.
The indictment itself, which merely represents formal charges and is not a finding of guilt, addresses separate allegations that Awan and his wife engaged in a conspiracy to obtain home equity lines of credit from the Congressional Federal Credit Union by giving false information about two properties – and then sending the proceeds to individuals in Pakistan.
The case has put renewed scrutiny on Wasserman Schultz for keeping Awan on the payroll for months, even after a criminal investigation was revealed and he was barred from the House IT network.
Awan and other family members for years had a lucrative arrangement for IT-related work on Capitol Hill for House Democrats. According to The Daily Caller, the members of the Pakistani family made at least $4 million since 2009. (read more)
Ahhh! Mein eyes!
Colonel klink needs to put her in the klink!
There is so much going on in this story. This is just the beginning.
LikeLiked by 5 people
As in google awan brothers George Webb
Sinister, complicated, but fascinating
LikeLiked by 3 people
A multitude of rabbit holes and they all seem to lead right around here:
Ohz noze….
LikeLiked by 7 people
#WhatHappened
LikeLike
At first glance I thought Sargent Schulz was DWS! The could be related!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s prettier…
LikeLike
DWS and the rest of the POS traitors are goin to prison right behind these two turds.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Has anyone seen the actual text of the indictment? I can’t find it anywhere.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting read: https://www.courtlistener.com/opinion/148489/united-states-v-awan/
They are also charged with conspiracy against the US!
#MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
grrr – that one is actually from 2010 & looks like a different Awan. Still an interesting read, but not the right one… sorry.
LikeLike
You owe me a new heart monitor, I thought it might be true. Just kidding.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.trbas.com/media/media/acrobat/2017-08/70202225250080-17151530.pdf
LikeLiked by 2 people
HS! Do you see the judge on the case? Is she even legally sitiing on the bench, being an Obama appointee and from Kingston, Jamaica?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tanya_S._Chutkan
Judge regifting anyone? Who is responsible for determining who taks this case? How manyotgers are serving on this bench who could take this case?
LikeLike
Theoretically, they use a random assignment system in federal court, sort of a rotating assignment wheel, but it has been gamed on occasion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe much?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ack, my tablet is dangerous. ‘Take’ and how ‘many others’…
LikeLike
$283k for funeral expenses in Pakistan. Yeah, nuthin’s fishy here. We did’n do nuthin’ wrong.
LikeLike
Thank you, George Webb. Any investigation into Awan should bring down a host of DimDems who had to know over a 20 year period what in the heck was going on. Or else they are too stooopid to leave their parents’ basement.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Four million of taxpayer funds.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh, that’s just loose change to every politician in DC. Don’t be so small minded!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was shut up money.
I’d bet the scandal circles around Wasserman.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the loss to this country beyond greenbacks.
LikeLike
There is evidence out there that the $4M represents four times the amount other IT specialist in his (his wife and his brothers and sister-in-law) pay grade. Muchly overpaid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m hoping Congress puts the breaks on the Congressional hearings for the time being, and lets the wheels of justice grind away to find the truth.
Congressional hearings have a way of mucking up legal cases, and sometimes I think Congress does it deliberately. Hearings are especially worrisome when one of their colleagues is involved. They protect their own. In that respect they are truly bipartisan.
LikeLiked by 4 people
While I’m correcting it to “brakes”, I wanted to add that Congressional hearings would give the Dems too many opportunities to rant that ANY prosecutions of Democrats or officials of the prior administration are being done for purely political purposes. They’ll say the President is doing this out of revenge.
These prosecutions can’t be tainted by politics in any way.
LikeLike
When are they going to release the mugshot? Who is protecting his identity?
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are Muslims. They are always more protected.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mugshot, pictures of takedown at airport, bystander videos…too many missing pieces. Hard to believe much of what we’ve been told. Bet they have pictures of DWS and she was being blackmailed.
LikeLike
Can’t but help but believe that the fraud is just the tip of the iceberg here. Sgt DWS’ behavior just doesn’t add up to me if this is it I hope real investigative efforts are being employed to get past the “false bottom” and on towards the real bottom of this case.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes the FBI is still investigating. The FBI was surveilling Awan & was not expecting him to flee so when he went to the airport, the FBI had to scramble to make placeholder charges to keep him in the country. This was just to keep him here while they finished the investigations into the House IT case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or started it. The dates in this whole case are a bit old.
LikeLike
It’s the secrets of the Congress for the past 15 years…they’re terrified. Dems, RINOs, and Nevertrumpers all “colluding”
LikeLiked by 8 people
Never a grand jury indictment for an elected official. They’re above the law.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Dear Mr Sundance:
As representative of Mr. John Banner’s estate, I hereby demand that you issue an apology to the friends and family of Mr Banner for the egregious use of his likeness in your post at The Conservative Treehouse. While Mr Banner was known to have a fine sense of humor, I can assure you he would find nothing funny about being compared to the likes of Ms Wasserman-Schultz (name coincidence not withstanding).
Sincerely,
James J. Jones, Esq
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just watched John Banner (Sgt. Schultz) on a 1960 Perry Mason. He was playing a Swiss banker and he didn’t know anything although he knew everything.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He was just doing the job Americans won’t do. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
just lock her up as well.
they are ALL GUILTY OF TREASON PERIOD.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mrs. Clinton is deeply saddened by the impending suicide of her good friend Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
LikeLiked by 4 people
DWS always reminds me of Joe Camel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So Awan, to keep you and you wife out of jail, why don’t you tell me about Debbie 😎
LikeLiked by 4 people
My opinion?? That should read::
So Awan, to keep you and ur wife safe, in jail, why don’t you tell me about the clintons and Debbie.
LikeLike
Debbie & the DNC…
LikeLike
Will this turn into an exposé on the corruption & criminality of the democrat party? Will big names actually be prosecuted?
I’ll believe it when I see it. Even with Trump in office, the system protects their own. The Deep State is everywhere
Let’s hope something substantial comes from this
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wonder how many Deep State folks knew this indictment was on the way and that’s why we are seeing such a mass condemnation of President Trump’s statements on Charlottesville. The Beltway doesn’t have a clue that the majority of citizens agree with President Trump on ALL his statements.
We got the Tail Wagging the Big Dogs now!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reeeeclaim muh time!!!!!!! Reeeeeclaaim muh time!!!!!!!
LikeLike
Ultimately, all will be held accountable. One of the most basic core values all Americans hold dear; ………….”everyone is equal in the eyes of the law”.
IMO, restoring justice fairness for all Americans is a huge part of MAGA. President Trump knows this to be the case and one of the major rectifications on the Trump agenda. Yes, the guilty are extremely nervous about now and every imaginable reason to be very nervous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Until/if Wray gets control of the FBI, nothing is happening. McCabe is total dem partisan hack, and was in charge until a week ago or so when Wray took over.
Jury is still out on Wray.
McCabe getting fired/transferred would be an excellent beginning if he is a white hat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a must in my book.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hoping this is just one tick of Hannity’s tick..tock..tick..tock
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK, so upthread was my HS comment. Below, is my WTH comment..
“The indictment itself, which merely represents formal charges and is not a finding of guilt, addresses separate allegations that Awan and his wife engaged in a conspiracy to obtain home equity lines of credit from the Congressional Federal Credit Union by giving false information about two properties – and then sending the proceeds to individuals in Pakistan.”
Can anyone in their right mind tell me what the Congressional Federal Credit Union is?
LikeLike
Wow, can’t believe I was able to find this again — 2:55 mark — Wasserman/Shultz desperate to get the computer back while ALSO threatening the capital police during an appropations meeting in May 2017 — she is a fing witch!
LikeLike
sorry typo – appropriations
LikeLike
This archived article goes back to 2005. This is around the time Blackberry technology was just being incorporated into Congress. Awan is just starting out and is mentioned as IT director for this democrat. These guys had the run of the House for years…
https://archive.is/2rCTl
“Her calendar is sent directly to her BlackBerry, regardless of where she is,” said Imran Awan, the information technology director for eight Democratic members of Congress. “We also send her PDF documents [to brief her].”
“Then the machine is authorized to talk to our machine,” said Awan, Bean’s IT manager. “Everybody wants to hack into government institutions, so you have to secure yourself.”
LikeLike