China Announces $3b Tariffs on U.S. Imports – Pork, Scrap Aluminum, Wine and Fruits…

In retaliation for $50 billion in U.S. trade tariffs against Chinese imports, China laughably hits back with $3 their own billion tariffs against the U.S. According to most reporting Beijing has selected U.S. pork and scrap aluminum as targets for a 25% tariff, along with wine and fruit tariffs around 15%.
It should be emphasized the approach by China is rather ridiculous considering the Chinese government purchased the largest U.S. pork manufacturer Smithfield in 2013 for $5 billion; at the time the purchase price was 30% more than the company was worth. Smithfield, now a Chinese company, represents 25% of all U.S. pork products.
Do you really think China is going to not import it’s own pork products… or subject them to a domestic tax? Think about it. It’s ridiculous. China knows they have ZERO leverage in a trade-dispute with the U.S., they cannot afford to lose access to the U.S. market.
The example of Smithfield foods is exactly what we have outlined in how China cannot sustain itself and needs to control the assets of foreign countries. Hence, their one-road/one-belt program for securing products and raw materials. China is a dependent economy, they need to exploit global trade to survive. China cannot feed itself. This is the inherent flaw within their short-sighted authoritarian government-controlled economic model.
Again, for emphasis, the Chinese government underwrote the purchase of Smithfield foods in 2013. They paid 30% more than the company was worth because they were securing access to food just like they would any other raw material (uranium, minerals, etc). China also purchases U.S. politicians to retain their ability in this regard.
Now look at the cartoon from the unofficial Chinese state-run media today:
Remember THIS is the position of the Chinese Government:
[…] China’s latest countermeasures target fruit, pork and other US goods totaling some $3 billion, the equivalent of China’s losses caused by US tariffs. The list indicates China will never compromise and will always retaliate against unreasonable tariffs.
For every single move against Chinese interests, the US can expect retaliation. It is time for Washington to bid farewell to the delusional, make-believe world whereby it imagines China an unresponsive, over-tolerant nation.
China does not want a trade war, but it will not retreat should one emerge. Monday’s announcement is hardly a subtle hint. China will show its strength through action.
Recent White House statements have revealed a tough stance on Sino-US trade disparities while some have even shown a level of optimism at resolving trade conflicts through negotiation. But it is not hard to realize that such self-contradictory behavior reveals that the US knows its actions are unjustifiable. China’s attitude toward a trade conflict has been consistent and Beijing will carefully handle all challenges from the US.
There are always a few Western politicians who think China might step back and concede. But they are wrong. The Chinese government only cares about what is in the best interest of its people rather than elections.
Washington must be reasonable dealing with China. Threats will fail as China is not afraid of the US, plus the Chinese have zero tolerance for political weakness. (read more)
Nuance and subtlety is everything in China. Culturally harsh tones are seen as a sign of weakness and considered intensely impolite in public displays between officials; especially within approved and released statements by officials representing the government.
There is no doubt in my mind that President Trump has a very well thought out long-term strategy regarding China. President Trump takes strategic messaging toward the people of china very importantly. President Trump has, very publicly, complimented the friendship he feels toward President Xi Jinping; and praises Chairman Xi for his character, strength and purposeful leadership.
To build upon that projected and strategic message – President Trump seeded the background by appointing Ambassador Terry Branstad, a 30-year personal friend of President Xi Jinping.
To enhance and amplify the message – and broadcast cultural respect – U.S. President Trump used Mar-a-Lago as the venue for their visit, not the White House. And President Trump’s beautiful granddaughter, Arabella, sweetly serenaded the Chinese First Family twice in Mandarin Chinese song showing the utmost respect for the guests and later for the hosts.
Why the constant warm messaging?
What is the purpose?
What does all this have to do with a trade confrontation?
Historic Chinese geopolitical policy, vis-a-vis their totalitarian control over political sentiment (action) and diplomacy through silence, is evident in the strategic use of the space between carefully chosen words, not just the words themselves.
Each time China takes aggressive action (red dragon) China projects a panda face through silence and non-response to opinion of that action;…. and the action continues. The red dragon has a tendency to say one necessary thing publicly, while manipulating another necessary thing privately. The Art of War.
President Trump is the first U.S. President to understand how the red dragon hides behind the panda mask.
It is specifically because he understands that Panda is a mask that President Trump messages warmth toward the Chinese people, and pours vociferous praise upon Xi Jinping, while simultaneously confronting the geopolitical doctrine of the Xi regime.
In essence Trump is mirroring the behavior of China while confronting their economic duplicity.
China has no cultural or political space between peace and war; they are a historic nation based on two points of polarity. They see peace and war as coexisting with each other.
China accepts and believes opposite or contrary forces may actually be complementary, interconnected, and interdependent in the natural world, and they may give rise to each other as they interrelate to one another. Flowing between these polar states is a natural dynamic to be used -with serious contemplation- in advancing objectives as needed.
Peace or war. Win or lose. Yin and Yang. Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome. If it does not benefit China, it is not done. The outlook is simply, a polarity of peace or war. In politics or economics the same perspective is true. It is a zero-sum outlook.
Therefore, when you see China publicly use strong language – it indicates a level of internal disposition beyond the defined western angst. Big Panda becomes Red Dragon; there is no mid-status or evolutionary phase. Every American associated with investment, economics and China would be well advised to put their business affairs in order accordingly.
President Trump will not back down from his position; the U.S. holds all of the leverage and the issue must be addressed. President Trump has waiting three decades for this moment. This President and his team are entirely prepared for this.
We are finally confronting the geopolitical Red Dragon, China!
The Olive branch and arrows denote the power of peace and war. The symbol in any figure’s right hand has more significance than one in its left hand. Also important is the direction faced by the symbols central figure. The emphasis on the eagles stare signifies the preferred disposition. An eagle holding an arrow also symbolizes the war for freedom, and its use is commonly referred to the liberation fight of righteous people from abusive influence. The eagle on the original seal created for the Office of the President showed the gaze upon the arrows.
The Eagle and the Arrow – An Aesop’s Fable
An Eagle was soaring through the air. Suddenly it heard the whizz of an Arrow, and felt the dart pierce its breast. Slowly it fluttered down to earth. Its lifeblood pouring out. Looking at the Arrow with which it had been shot, the Eagle realized that the deadly shaft had been feathered with one of its own plumes.
Moral: We often give our enemies the means for our own destruction.
RELATED:
Leverage… We have it, China doesn’t.
China is no longer hiding their alignment with their proxy province of North Korea. Meanwhile President Trump has cultivated a very close relationship with Shinzo Abe of Japan, and to a lesser extent Prime Minister Modi of India.
Two teams preparing for the economic conflict:
China/North-Korea/Russia and Pakistan.
-VS-
U.S./South-Korea/Japan and India.
.
That’s the big picture. The rest is chaff and countermeasures.
And yet the MSM continues to bash Trump regarding starting a “trade war”.
The Chi-puppet concern troll American media speaks!
While a few of us can’t help but to L😀L
Yes, it’s like Fake News Media prefers any nation but ours? These Globalists are purveyors of destruction of Constitutional rights…they want everyone at their beck and call…not anymore: AMERICA FIRST!
Malaysia has just made Fake News a federal crime.
6 years in jail plus BIG fines.
Philippines and Singapore looking to follow suit.
This will be fun.
Singapore surely does not fool around. Lived there for two years on Ex-pat.
Three canings while I was there. After two lashes, they usually pas out. They bring you back to conciousness, then finish the lashes. Serious stuff..
Their media is forbidden to speak out against the government. Media is highly controlled.
And…virtually no crime…but would not ever live there….I like freedom
Perfect.
We’ll sign an Extradition Treaty for Corporate-Media Fake News.
Executives for any Media Corporation with operations in those Far East countries will be subject to Fake News Extradition, Speedy Trial and Immediate Punishment.
It’s the Globalist Community thing to do.
Exactly Service Economy equals Servant of the Elitist weather political elite or media elites.
This is the only line of attack the media currently has, at least until Comey’s book comes out.
The goal is to tank the market with “trade war” talk.
Tanking the market was also why the Amazon leak came out of the White House.
But it doesn’t matter. This pushback on China has to happen, and now is the time to do it. There is one Congress-level special election this month (AZ; GOP should win) and then no Congress-level elections until August.
Now is the time to do this, even if the market temporarily tanks or Trump’s approval temporarily tanks (which isn’t happening at the moment).
It’s also a good time to do the Cabinet shake up.
The markets will get it together and Trump’s strategy will prove correct. In the long term.
For now, the media will shout “trade war” in the hopes of getting any kind of negative story on Trump they can get.
Meh.
President Trump’s Amazon tweet was no leak.
They’re now in the crosshairs.
Keep telling yourself, Bezos, that it’s all talk and no plan.
So is WaPo-turn-Lobbyists as an unregistered operation.
Good luck with that!
It was actually a leak.
The goal was — in the midst of the Facebook and tech world problems — to help tank tech stocks and the market. And is has somewhat worked.
But Trump, as usual, flipped the issue. So he took the leak and turned it into something valuable for himself, which is to go on offense against clown Bezos and his blog.
I think Trump has done this a few times recently. And the message is being sent to the leakers —> No matter what you do, I’m going to come out on top.
Great way to handle things.
Other recent examples of this:
– Trump wants drug dealers executed
– Trump called Putin to congratulate him
Trump is disarming his foes now, including the leakers.
Genius gonna genius.
Where did you find the Amazon Leak link?
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.axios.com/trump-regulation-amazon-facebook-646c642c-a2d7-454b-a9a9-cdc6e4eaef2c.html
I could find other sources, but this suffices.
This story came out soon after the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica one really started to take a toll on Facebook’s stock.
With Facebook hurting, other tech stocks started hurting. The Nasdaq started to fall more.
Why not throw out some more gasoline on the “tank the market” fire? Can’t have a bigger target than Amazon.
But, as with the “death penalty for drug dealers” leak, Trump flipped the issue. Now he’s on the attack against Amazon, damn the leak and damn the market.
He’s neutering the leakers, bit by bit. And soon Bolton is going to clean house on more of them.
So those ultra-wealthy “Tech Titans” are about to spend the next 7 years in Regulation Renaissance, Class Action Lawsuit and Wealth Give-Back mode.
Congrats on what Political Racketeering and Social Justice Warfare got you.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Can’t wait, brother! I’m more than happy to take a short-term market dip if we round up the Silicon Valley robber barons!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ditto. Cubed.
yep. They are dangerously big, increasingly predatory and break black-letter consumer protection laws as a part of their business model. Chop em up, POTUS.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Make Amazon the 7 Sisters.
Each gets 1/7th of the customers and assets in every geography. Zero logistics cooperation. Have a nice day.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And force them to unbundle Amazon Prime shipping with the TRASH they have on their “movie channel”… And maybe a stronger hand cleaning up the “marketplace” vendors who are rather less than honest at times…
AND NO DRONES!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
And prosecute them for stealing their vendors’ product concepts once the demand for them takes off … knowing that small retail vendors lack the resources to fight it.
I’m blame no one but ourselves! Just like the fable, we gave them the means to our own destruction. We stood by, did nothing and continued to vote because we were trapped by fear of one party having control over the other party. You want term limits? Only ‘We the People’ can make this happen! Otherwise, count on having a continuous cycle.
The play never changes, only the actors.
There is only one man who has the balls to guide us to a better future, but… can we continue the path President Trump has shown?
To be continued…
How’s about for the next ratchet-up we just put a big, red label with the words “China product” on every single product that comes in from China.
Said label must take up no less than 25% of original packaging surface.
No further tariffs necessary, let consumers send the next message.
LikeLiked by 2 people
ha ha. Sounds good Illinois!
MSM will always bash, and the President will always be a genius…. really gets their goat.
Trish Regan discussed this on Outnumbered today. She read off a list of their tariffs compared to ours, and scoffed at the alleged China “trade war”. She also said the markets and everyone else just need to “Get over it!” It’s the right thing to do and it’s way past time it got done.
LikeLiked by 16 people
I have it queued up to when the tariff discussion begins.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why snag the most flattering shot of Kennedy?
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s bound to happen no matter what I do. She’s always got her snarky mouth open. 😉
LikeLiked by 9 people
You’ve been reading my mind.
I’ll have to start thinking more softly.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes. You will. 🙂
You say snarky mouth like it’s a bad thing ?
Snack while being “objective” is not an issue. You are good BK.
Snark while being “subjective” is just causing issues without facts.
I.E. Trolls
Troll? What kind of a Leftist dismissal technique is that? I expect better from a gunnery Sargent. Your aim is wayyyyy off. You wanna critique Kennedy’s BIG L looney libertarianism … now that would be “substantial”.
But you’re still good with me gunny. We can’t afford to frag our own troops.
LikeLike
Whoa…Whoa there big fella. I was not at all insinuating you or any one else in these few posts are a troll…I was just defending the use of the word “snarky”…it can work both ways…
You can be snarky while being objective…and snarky while being subjective. two different animals..
An objective perspective is one that is not influenced by emotions, opinions, or personal feelings – it is a perspective based in fact, in things quantifiable and measurable.
A subjective perspective is one open to greater interpretation based on personal feeling, emotion, aesthetics, etc.
And Kenji…I really enjoy your posts, but calling me a ‘leftist” in my posts is uncalled for and anyone who has read my posts, knows that….
And since we are still good…here’s something a very, very wise man taught me.
DON’T MAKE ASSUMPTIONS;
Find the courage to ask questions and to express what you really want. Communicate with others as clearly as you can to avoid misunderstandings, sadness, and drama.
“With just this one agreement, you can completely transform your life”.
Thanks Kenji and look forward with pleasure to seeing more of your posts..
Gunny
How much trouble is Abe in with the “scandal” in his own country? How will it effect trade and noko?
http://www.businessinsider.com/shinzo-abe-popularity-falling-as-north-korea-rises-2018-3
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not too much, IMO. But that IS interesting. Business Insider is not to be trusted on politics, IMO. They’re great to see what the “party line” of the Wall Street Left is, but they’re not reliable as an indicator of reality, IMO.
Wall street media is as bad as sports media or “men’s culture magazine” media – totally taken over by the left. NO SURPRISE that a bunch of Russia-bot (real Russia) Fusion GPS spuds came out of Wall Street Journal.
LikeLiked by 6 people
85% of what I hear from fox biz doesnt strike me as unbiased or completely factual. If I cant get clarification here Im stumped or just write it off. For instance, this am fox biz quoted a farming lobby that represents 100 fsrmers who said this trade war wont allow them to grow food or create jobs in the US. I call bs but more so, this farm group is probably corporate farmers and fox didnt clarify.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Most farms that produce exports, the product is owned by the Globalists. Sundance has written extensively on this.
As far as FBN. Varney and Lou are is the only show I tune into. But, you are correct, most of what they is total tripe. Even Varney is very irritating.
Charles Payne is the best. He gets it. Hey. Charles 😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh noes! An import tax on scrap Aluminum! What ever will America do? We’ll be forced.. *forced* I tell you to ..well…process it ourselves, which will create more jobs, more resources, and more economic prosperity.
Oh darn.
LikeLiked by 17 people
But, but, but, but… those jobs aren’t coming back, according to the previous admin….
LikeLiked by 7 people
Raise prices to match the Chinese Tariffs or match them to fund American recycling operations.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why pray tell did the former president so easily sale our jobs over seas then refuse to consider they would ever come back?
LikeLike
“according to the previous admin….”
That is because they did not know that the magic wand (PDJT’s pen) actually works when applied to the right papers. PDT also knows the value of personal relationships with world leaders (along with the correct behavior to observe in their cultures) instead of BHO and his phone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCain got caught on a hot mic in Detroit when he ran for President: “Somebody needs to tell these people these jobs aren’t coming back.” Actually McCain said a lot of very uninformed things when he ran.
LikeLike
The non-hero, John McStain was just doing his level best!
LikeLike
But what will we ship to China? 😉
Pre-President TRUMP most all containers going back to to China were empty or filled with plastics and other trash for recycling. I heard late last year, or early this year, that they had changed the rules on incoming plastics shipments and made them almost impossible to adhere to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I didn’t know that China owned Smithfield. Good to know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hormel for me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Neural – So In retaliation for $50 billion in U.S. trade tariffs against Chinese imports, China laughably hits back with $3 their own billion tariffs against the U.S.
Big poker game, DJT raises $50 B and Xi tries to call with $3 B? One of these numbers is a lot bigger than the other. Globaltimes needs to go back to the 2nd grade and work on their numbers.
Wikistupedia’s Smithfield page is disturbing. I never buy Smithfield or Tyson. Our grocers all push these two brands. Buy Purdue. That is the brand the stores barely stock. Now I know why.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I buy locally grown, locally butchered pork from my local butcher shop. I know a couple of the hog farmers. they produce everything the hogs eat. Been buying meat this way most of my adult life.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I agree. BEST way to go! Buy local!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’ve been saying go local for 28 years now, to deer in the headlights. 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
How many deer have you hit?
Were they ‘two-point does’ out near the dairy farm?
Shotgun slugs are cheaper than your deductible, just sayin’.
😜
Yep..hitting a deer can really mess up your car….
got one with a 410 slug one time…good eatin..
I’ve had the opportunity to buy local in the past, and it is a large step better in quality. Where we live now it is not possible to buy local for meat, because of distances, etc., and we don’t have a freezer to store things in. Hoping to change that soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A very good alternative to buying local: https://grasslandbeef.com/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Local butcher shops….I remember them. I didn’t know any still existed. Good for you. Lucky you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t buy Perdue either. All of these big meat companies are the ones using your tax dollars to subsidize their businesses, and the ones bringing refugees into America in the dead of the night and placing them into your towns along with all kinds of diseases. President TRUMP is tired of that too.
Harrisonburg, Virginia: Perdue admits that they are hiring locally as refugee arrival numbers ‘plummet’
by Ann Corcoran
29 Mar 2018
https://refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpress.com/2018/03/29/harrisonburg-virginia-perdue-admits-that-they-are-hiring-locally-as-refugee-arrival-numbers-plummet
LikeLiked by 8 people
If my memory serves me correctly, Tyson was a big donor to the clintons (iteration #1) That’s enough to keep them off my list.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow, if they are going to slap us with $3 billion in tariffs for every $50 billion we impose on them, then that’s what I call WINNING!
LikeLiked by 11 people
I’ll see that $3 Billion and raise $750 Billion.
Thanks for triggering Trump, Xi.
President Trump always DID say he liked you.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Saving Face. Huge in China.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Letting China save face: “We’ll impose those tariffs ourselves to save China the paperwork.”
Pork Tariffs: Cool. Great idea, China.
Now President Trump can announce you’ve INSPIRED him with your Trade BEST PRACTICES.
Now President Trump can impose RECIPROCAL Tariffs on Pork Exports to China from Smithfield, given that it’s a state-controlled corporation [by definition in Communist China] that just happens to be located in America.
Then President Trump can require that China IMMEDIATELY sell 51% of Smithfield to a 100% American-owned company [RECIPROCAL TREATMENT]
… and do likewise with EVERY SINGLE Chinese-owned company in America
… until China returns COMPLETE control over and ownership of every American operation in China – FREE of CHARGE – to the Company that originally owned it.
LikeLiked by 10 people
By the way, China,
• The FDA Inspectors will be camping out at every Smithfield facility for the foreseeable.
• Same with ICE to confirm E-Verify for every worker there.
Did you guys notice the Executive Order to CONFISCATE ASSETS for any person or entity involved in CORRUPTION?
LikeLiked by 11 people
Why yes… yes I did notice that. Nice of you to mention it… 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, when was that?
LikeLike
PJT just need to order US Custom and FDA to quarantine all China imports to be inspected for contamination and dangerous materials. This will take US Custom about 200 years to process and clearing just for the products in the boats on the way here until they will rot and the cargo ships will line up all the way from US shore to Hongkong port. Let see who will blink and I am not even talk about tariff. Just inspection!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now THAT’s a Terminator SOLUTION.
Bonus: China continues to pay for Transit-Hold Time on the cargo ships in the queue.
Double Bonus: China gets to pay air freight for the goods jamming their ports, warehouses, highways and factories as they await the return of those cargo ships.
Triple Bonus: Every business ordering from China finds NON-Chinese sources for all future orders.
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would put all the EPA employees to the inspection job. They will find anything with dangerous substances in few parts in billion and public regulations after regulation that will strangle the China imports out of existence. DJT will tell China Importers, “If you want to buy imports from China. You can but I’ll bankrupt you”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Imagine how many Obama Puddle “Navigable Waterways” the EPA will identify on their properties. YUGE fines if not property confiscations … our ranchers will no doubt consult for a piece of the action on the How-To steps … in case the EPA has conveniently forgotten.
LikeLike
All the Trump Admin need do is quarantine a fresh shipment of tainted Chinese dog food. Game over, China. Because EVERYONE {exaggeration effect} LOVES their animals MORE than their own children … and will swear off Chinese products entirely
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump wants foreign investment by multinational corporations…it’s part of MAGA! The Tax Cuts, Regulation Reform, Energy Policy, and Immigration Reform spcenters around factories and industries starting and returning here…Ownership can be foreign but production and capital investment must be local!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Chinese Government just got caught thinking they were a corporation investing in America.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They’ve been buying up luxury real estate worldwide too
LikeLiked by 2 people
BKR, you realize of course that this means that China will now have to consume all of the politicians & propagandists they’ve purchased. Smithfield was only the tip of the iceberg.
AND, they’ll have to charge themselves a tariff on every “pork belly” they slaughter. Those will wind up being some VERY expensive corruptocrats being served as dinner. [sigh] Whatever will Congress, WaPo, CNN and the NYT do for “talent” in the future?
“
LikeLiked by 3 people
Elect Romney the Ripper.
[Ask his Bain acquisition victims.]
Mmm mmm good.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh GAG! You are scary theluckyone. Remind me not to have dinner with you!
The ID Channel recently did a story about a chef who chopped up his wife and cooked her….
http://abcnews.go.com/US/chef-killed-wife-cooked-days-disposed-remains/story?id=17268949
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yikes… the emotional illness in the world is astounding, not to mention it’s evil.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gives new meaning to the phrase “Home Cooking” 😎
LikeLiked by 2 people
thluckyone, somehow the things in the adage “two things you don’t want to see made are law and sausage” appear to be converging (lawmakers about to be made into sausage)…
I guess “Piglosi” will have to cook it to find out what’s in it 🙂 [barf]
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂 😂 😂
What kind of reciprocity can or should occur with CA real estate holdings by the Chinese? I would love to know percentages and breakdowns between residential and commercial.
So simple: Forced 30-day fire sale to Americans ONLY.
LikeLike
Local taxes are getting insane…watch California impose out of residence tax…
LikeLike
• Land prices plummet.
• Real Estate taxes “necessarily skyrocket”
Great idea on that skyrocketing thing, Obama.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stop it! My entire net worth will be CRUSHED if CA totally implodes. I am praying we can survive Jerry -good Catholic boy- Brown … it can’t get any worse … can it?
If California Real Estate crashes, local and state officials will be at fault! Some of the most beautiful land on Earth…they make it a private government party…
LikeLike
Message to California Dems:
You wanted a shitstorm, and you earned yourselves a shithole.
Start wallowing or dig yourselves out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s the Progressively FAIR thing to do.
I wonder if there is a way to expose the politicians who take money from China to sell us out?
LikeLiked by 5 people
“expose the politicians who take money from China”
It has already been done.
MSM is yapping about Scott Pruit paying $50/night for a room in Washington, District of Corruption. As far as I am concerned, they can talk about that AFTER the 1.5 Billion dollar deal that Joe Biden’s son received 10 days after his his to China with daddy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“China also purchases U.S. politicians to retain their ability in this regard.”
Follow the link in the article.
Trade Immigration THE WALL Budget! All on tap for 2018! It’s like President Trump has a Board and is moving his pieces in place! If not for the Fools in Congress, President Trump could play The Russia Card and reset the table even more…Russians always prefer US alliance than Chinese…a look at history shows US is best when bilateral trade takes precedence and not Global Diplomacy! US loses its way whenever forced to play ancient or by aristocratic rules…
LikeLike
Wonder who’ll be winning…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Space Exploration…would be great to form alliance for Mars Expedition…also negotiation for Artic Ocean and Crimea…Crimea must be returned or freed for Russian sanctions to be lifted…Maybe Hong Kong style independence and investment
LikeLike
We could always do a Russian JV for Island-Building to service our Oil & Gas Production in the South China Sea.
LikeLike
LikeLike
China is obviously playing with optics here. They have no leverage over the US – we’re buying all their stuff.
China’s response would be akin to a hypothetical scenario where Apple, in responding to customer complaints about the prices of their products, announces that they are retaliating by discontinuing the white color versions of their phones.
Since China is now an owner of 25% of US pork production, and they’re announcing duties on US pork exports, I would not be surprised if China will subsidize Smithfield duties in an effort to further give them leverage in the US market over their competitors. Such a move would be extraordinarily dishonest and probably illegal, but par for the course for China.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is a perfect time to remind ourselves; “80% of the people are wrong 80% of the time. 20% of the people are correct 80% of the time”. It has been this way since before Jesus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If that axiom was generally true, wouldn’t it be more likely that one of the 80% “usually wrong” people came up with the concept in the first place? Do you believe that only the “right” 20% make these kinds of generalizations? And if it has been true “since before Jesus”, why did no one express it explicitly before 1896? We’re 100% of people wrong about it (or unaware) for 18+ centuries before then? (The 80/20 “rule” is called the Pareto principle, and it only applies to business transactions, not to general knowledge, truth, facts or life decisions.)
I enjoy these kinds of nonsensical percentage statements, as an exercise in bs detection and critical thinking. You can’t track down studies or experiments to support them, and when you examine the ideas closely they fall apart out of a lack of logic and/or verifiable data.
Another of my favorites is the assertion that people only use 10% of their brain capacity. If that is true, then it is almost certain that whoever originally came up with the theory had 90% of their brain “turned off”.
Invisible Mikey….Boom….Target Hit…
“If the brain was so simple to understand, we would be too simple to explain it.”
Run foreign policy like a business and economically crush the competition.
LikeLiked by 3 people
BTW, next up to get the President TRUMP & FLOTUS Melania Mar-a-Lago royal treatment is Japan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Setting a new standard! Power luxury success…President Trump! Remember the three seas pact…KORUS too…can’t wait to see what US Japan trade agreement will look like!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I would like to see these Red Star politicians exposed as the puppets of China. If it was widely known that they were on the Chinese payroll, they’d have a much harder time with their special interest votes. Also, an investigation of said Red Star politicians as to accepting money from foreign governments, which as far as I know is very illegal, would turn up the heat on them. The first step to fighting these criminals is to turn off the cash.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well the Clinton’s for one. Loral Aerospace leaps to mind.
Oh no! What will we do with all our scrap aluminum? We will be forced to find a domestic use for it all.
Clearly we are screwed.
Hahahhahahahaaha, Trump wins again.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Clearly! 👍
I am wondering if Americans would be willing to eat more bacon. You know, just for the “cause”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sign me up. I’ll take double duty.
Yep. Suddenly “bringing home the bacon” is OK again 🙂
Zurich Mike would be on board😎
I’m looking forward to lower prices on baby back ribs for my Memorial Day and 4th of July parties. Would be happy to buy a few extra slabs with the lower price.
HA HA HA HAHA HAHA HAHA HAHA HAHA HAHA HAHA HAHA HAHA HA
Our most potent weapon in ANY international brouhaha is our own YUGE domestic consumer market!!!
We can’t lose — unless we have stupid or traitorous leaders, which is what we have had for past administrations.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes! I would like to see all raw materials and food exports to China discontinued. If they were sold in U.S. markets, that would have the effect of lowering prices to U.S. consumers. It’s the old supply / demand theory. Increase the supply and demand goes down, so prices also go down. As it is, food prices are kept artificially high due to huge exports of pork, beef, vegetables and fruits.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If tariffs on pork imports from the US (regardless of who owns the business) means that less of it is going to get imported, doesn’t that mean there will be a surplus here (at least temporarily), lowering prices for us?
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump should immediately impose a ZERO EXPORTS “QUOTA” to eliminate those unfair Smithfield exports that China felt compelled to punish with their new tariff.
Then thank Xi for tipping us off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s the joke! SD shows how multinationals manipulate price to maximize local prices by exporting supply to control market share…look at nuts…the price of cashews rivals the price of steak per pound!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“how multinationals manipulate price to maximize local prices by exporting supply to control market share”
That was the argument for not allowing the wholesale export of natural gas to Europe via CNG tankers in an article in Popular Mechanics magazine a few years ago. However, that was before PDJT and his MAGA policies.
LikeLike
I wish I’d have known Smithfield was owned by the Chinese. Last month I bought a case of pork tenderloins at Costco; the box said “Smithfield” on it. As far as I could tell the meat was quite good but I refuse to buy Smithfield products now. @#$%!!(&^@! smh
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! Let’s boycott Smithfield pork products!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And what about those Americans that are employed there? In rural America those are some times the only big employers in the area. Looking to put them on the welfare, unemployment roles?
LikeLike
Well, from what I understand Americans are not mostly employed there. Most of the employees are aliens or illegal aliens. I.E. Foreigners
Really big stink in Wisconsin about virtually all meat processing employees are foreigners. Americans are not happy about it. Those were once good paying jobs. Now cheap foreign labor took them away.
Just sayin
“Collateral damage, Tony.”
time to play the long game
SUNDANCE! How do you know so stinkin’ much? I am so glad you are one of my best friends! I brag about you to all of my other friends!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hey sundance, how does the ‘Petro-Yuan’ and IMF Special Drawing Rights play into all of this ‘economic war’? It would be helpful to gain some insight into this geoplitical economic play.
I’d welcome any insight. Thanks in advance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The one Belt One Road China Policy is about papering the world with Yuan and ensuring fixed rates of return for their “paper money”…pretty insane to realize that this Communist Country can print money out of thin air and get 8% to 10% rates of return on their fantasy money…of course the FED turned the financial crisis into $4 Trillion balance sheet from $600 billion so anything is possible!
“The one Belt One Road China Policy is about papering the world with Yuan ”
There are a lot of countries out there that would like to get rid of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency. Look what happened to Great Britain after the U.S. dollar replaced the Pounds Sterling.
I’m with you. I know the WTO is a contrived, ‘fake’ organization, however, since China is in the WTO, and there are RULES, doesn’t the US have a right to place tariffs on National Security products? Are Pork and Recyclable Aluminum Products considered national security for China?
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Don’t try to ham it up now….😎
OH NO! This will have serious ramifications for the USA!
Once the per pound price of scrap drops, the illegal aliens who pick up scrap in their broken down junk trucks will make less money, thus causing the entire US economy to collapse!
Quick! Get Pelosi on the phone. This must be stopped!!!
….and Juan, the guy in that scrap truck, keeps stealing my 10 gallon cat litter garbage can…with the used litter inside it.
I wish I had some of that Russian poison to put on the lid.
LikeLike
Alli…they can always mow lawns. I am sure Pelosi will admit to that.
It actually says an awful lot about the trade relationship and the hollowing out of our economy that the things China is targeting are all commodities. If we’d had a level playing field for the last few decades, we’d export higher value-added goods to China than we import from them. They’d send us batteries, and we’d send them microchips, for example. Instead, they’re sending us products largely based on technology they stole from us in the first place.
Not only do China’s tariffs highlight this fact, they will also have a negligible impact, precisely because these products are commodities. Barring changes in the Chinese diet, China will just import pork, for example, from different places. This will marginally reduce the cost of pork from the US, causing other markets to import more of it, until the market price is right back where it was. This is macroeconomics 101 stuff. If they were imposing tariffs on some specialized thing that is only made in the US, and for which substitutes were readily available, this would matter, but from what I can see, it will have the smallest of impacts and will mostly serve to help straighten out our trade imbalance.
Somehow the MSM will still make it sound like the sky is falling.
When you are a customer that buys half a trillion more product from your supplier than he buys from you then you call the shots.
They will huff and puff all they like, but in the end the customer is always right.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly! And that trade surplus is about 5% of their total GDP … that’s a lot to be gambling with.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Beijing has selected U.S. pork and scrap aluminum as targets for a 25% tariff, along with wine and fruit tariffs around 15%”
Boo-Hoo. Well I am just all broken up about that. They need our food more than we need their cheap knock off dung. I strongly suspect this is what sundance calls chaff and is just a talking point for the Libertarian free-trader utopianism, Globalists infecting the halls of academia, “think tanks” (most of them not thinking anything good) and MSM talking pundits. In the long run, it will be of little consequence because our VSGPDT has outmaneuvered them.
I find it amusing that California will take a brunt of their tariffs considering fruit and wine have been targeted.
LikeLike
California Granola: Lots of fruits and nuts, but mostly flakes… (-Frank Zappa).
Peter Thiel explained it well recently that there really is nothing China can do in retaliation to President Trump’s tariffs. They’ve been fighting economic war for years now, they’ve already deployed all their weapons. President Trump is proceeding knowing that China has already revealed all their cards, and knowing exactly what to do about it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
China NEEDS us to buy all of the crap they produce.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is an example how messed up these trade deals are in some cases. I’m a hay farmer in eastern Washington about 90 mins north of Spokane.
A good deal of area farmers here export their hay to China, Japan and S. Korea. Why? because instead of getting $180.00 per ton locally they can get twice that amount if they are on the export list of hay growers and export their hay.
Now what this exporting has created MASSIVE hay shortages for the local cattle, horse etc. Massive hay shortages mean higher hay prices here locally. Some yrs due to drought you can’t even find hay so then we have to IMPORT from areas of the US so our critters can eat here locally.
Higher hay prices and shortages due to exporting mean people dumping horses and cattle for next to nothing. Horses starving, horse rescues another result.
All is not lost if we lose a market to China in hay for example. Our hay prices will drop because of more hay available but horse and cattle prices will get better and more $$ in folks pockets because of cheaper hay. More people own horses go to horse shows etc and the wealth spreads. So all is not lost if we lose a market.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good post..
The entire situation will work itself out once people understand that the United States can completely support itself from just within our country.
The lies about needing to import, or, just the nefarious dealings of the Globalists have / did change us to a Service economy which is not necessary and virtually destroyed us .
Screw the Chinese. They are not needed. Some aspects of our economy will take a short term hit…like the post regarding the hay above, but in the long term “all” aspects of our economy will be better if we stop giving away / exporting away our wealth…until we are secure with our economy..
Then other countries will come begging for our products..
Isn’t this just going to make US businesses more attractive to other US businesses? We can buy our own pork, our own aluminum, our own wine and fruits. The prices may even drop as a result. I’m not seeing a problem with this at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right? They buy less of our food, demand goes down and our food prices drop. They buy less of our raw material, domestic supply goes up and US manufacturing costs drop. We buy less of their stuff due to tariffs, trade imports fall and our GDP goes up.
Nope. Still no downside from where I’m sitting! #MoreWinning. 😀
On the photos of our Wolverines:
I’m seeing Peter Navarro as more of a Honey Badger assigned to make nice with the media.
President Trump’s “Nice Panda”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Google “honey badger don’t care”. The honey badger meme is about tearing stuff up and not giving a F. Not about being nice to anyone.
LikeLike
And he’s our NICE Panda.
It looks like Hop Sing McConnell can expect a dip in his income.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like “One Hung Low McConnell” 😎
“with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome.”
This is the fatal flaw in both so-called “multi-multiculturalism” letting anyone come here (visa lottery) and “exporting democracy” (neocon think tanks). This country is not only unique in it’s founding and constitution, it is an infant on the world stage of other cultures. To think others are going to change after doing things their own way for thousands of years is absurd.
To think we can “export democracy” and impose our way of life on other cultures is the epitome of arrogance and stupidity. Likewise the importation of vast numbers of refugees, etc. from all over the world. God put oceans between us and them for a reason.
Genesis 10:25 And unto Eber were born two sons: the name of one was Peleg; for in his days was the earth divided; and his brother’s name was Joktan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Arrogant and Stupid: 4 prior Presidents in a row.
Include Gangster-level Corruption to put it mildly.
If those proposed Food Stamp food boxes contain bacon, fresh fruit, and wine no one will complain.
LikeLike
Seems like President Trump has taken the Chinese model to a new level:
His Nice Panda and Red Dragon modes operate CONCURRENTLY
… in ways that make him TOTALLY UNPREDICTABLE
… with a SPEED and SCOPE of EXECUTION that make America UNBEATABLE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely, and I believe their inability to predict our next move is starting to show. I mean we impose $50B in tariffs on some of their goods, they retaliate retaliate with $3B in tariffs on our goods that they actually need (food, raw materials), and we’re supposed to believe they share equal leverage? Haha, that’s cute! 😛
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, the poor Communist Party members will have to pay 15% more for their California Zinfindel. (hic).
LikeLiked by 1 person
THAT’s why we need to match that 15% on the American side of the same Exports.
“RECIPROCAL” works.
LikeLike
Reminds me of Blazing Saddles which I saw recently, and I’m not sure if I can say this here, so, just remember Richard Pryor’s lines at around 00:29:12,973.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doh, can’t edit, but: Cleavon Little, my bad…
With the fires they had in Northern CA, wine prices were already headed upwards, so this could be a double whammy for Chinese fans of CA wines.
On the other hand, losing China as a market will make more CA wine available to domestic markets, lowering the price for our consumers… Win-wine, er, win…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has the president made public any plans on if/how he intends to deal with finished products from China? Places like Ikea make a killing in the US.
Additionally, we need to get some laws in place, or re-enforced regarding people stating that something originates in America. There are already businesses I’ve seen in some areas that are re-selling Chinese products yet *claiming* they are made here in the US.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where did I get the feeling that Wilburine will be REALLY good on both content and origination at every step of the supply chain to America.
LikeLike
LikeLike
POTUS says we subsidize amazon at $1.50 per delivered package.
The taxpayer therefore is subsidizing the destruction of local business outlets.
Sounds really stupid to me.
I’m from the government and I’m here to help you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I kept hearing arguments this morning that Amazon is propping up the postal service so deserves the subsidy. I vehemently disagree. Just about everyone shops online these days. If Amazon didn’t exist we’d shop somewhere else. I believe the shopping volume and number of packages delivered would be just about the same with or without Amazon. They are not the only vendor.
And another thing, Amazon is toying with or ramping up its own delivery service. So what does this mean? If they make their own full blow delivery service they’ll dump USPS? And then where will USPS be?
End the subsidy already.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed. If there was no amazon i’d used ebay more especially for local stuff. I use amazon mainly for the 2 day shipping (GF has an account) and the reviews/pictures can help when buying an item otherwise you have to pay $25 to get free shipping last i checked.
THAT’s the ticket:
Amazon just committed to UNDERMINING the USPS to put them out of business
… or screw Americans that use the Post Office.
… or screw Americans that will have to use Amazon instead.
Winning! M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
LikeLike
Time for another Trump Tweet.
Then Amazon can drop their delivery service plan and watch the stock plummet further.
They hire 3rd party shippers, who hire drivers to work at a frantic pace delivering packages, driving company cars, their rules, but label them “independent contractors”. Avoid taxes, worker’s comp, insurance, HR, … they rack up 2 or 3 tickets, out fhey go and in come new drivers.
I don’t know how this works in NY or California. I’d think there would be a class action suit, but Amazon avoids that using the 3rd party companies?
Here in SoCal they do a mix but try to ship everything in their own in house logistics
Who thinks President Trump sees Amazon’s Federal Government Contract for Cloud Services as the PERFECT opportunity to annually audit their privacy and secrecy compliance.
Retroactively for the past 10 years.
Wanna bet whether they’ve sold your personal data without your knowledge?
MASSIVELY.
Move over, Facebook, you’ve got Class Action Company!
In the 1980’s I worked on circuit boards for an electronic/ computer design company. And they were made in the US! At the time we were all complaining how it seemed almost everything was made in Japan. How the US defeated them in WWII, but was ultimately losing to them in trade at that time. And slowly but surely even Japanese companies, I guess, conceded to China. Why did Japan concede to China regarding trade? We had all thought Japan was competing, and seemed to be beating others in trade, because they transferred their warrior mentality from military, to economic interests.
Am I wrong?
Notice today’s Bloomberg Tech announcement that Apple plans to make their own Mac chips to displace Intel?
Not likely to be made in China. 🕶
DAMN!!!!! I just bought a package of Smithfield bacon!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you bring it home? Haha
And the entire community of Smithfield, VA thanks you!
Just eat it — the Chinese also control major shares in the number two and three pork producers as well.
You’re not going to be able to get away from Chinese ownership with any commercially bought pork in this country…if that is what you desire, then you will have to buy from smaller producers/independent farmers.
ps. that last isn’t such a bad idea: I worked in industrial ag…they don’t follow a lot of necessary protocols
The good news is that overall pork prices should be dropping.
The reality of greed and a desire for lopsided trading is a universal human temptation all over the world. There are many reputable honest business people who are fair and ethical about trade and ethical about manufacture. Even where profit margins may be small, the reliable and continuing stable market keeps business profitable for many who earn a good living simply by doing good business and dealing fair and square with everyone involved in what is a volume business that steadily delivers a reasonable stream of profits to all involved.
However, as an alternative there exists another “type” of unethical and dishonest business people who will “cut corners” and will do anything or nearly anything to make an extra profit. Greed ruins good business. For example, unscrupulous manufacturers produce counterfeits or rely on cheap slave labor, or take advantage of a list of other unethical business practices that are simply wrong. Such greed happens all over the world and adversely affects domestic business and international trade also. It is a problem that has been going on for a very very long time, so long as there have been some people who would try to dishonestly take advantage of other people instead of keeping business honest and fair and square. There is a normal fair distribution of mutual benefit to all the people engaged in fair trade that is good for everybody involved. Greed can subvert that fair bargain in ways that are not good for business for everybody but only profit a few at the unfair expense to others. Greed can quickly bring out the ugly side of capitalism and ruin what would otherwise be a happy experience for everyone.
“China is not afraid of the US, ”
When someone tells you he is not afraid of you, he is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Chinese owned (or were busily buying) around $900 mil in U.S. agriculture resources as of 2012; that number has definitely gone up (although I can no longer access the pdf for their 5 year plan in which this was a stated goal).
They realized that they needed to do this for 2 reasons: 1) biggest one: they are not food self-sufficient; 2) the Chinese public, having gotten a taste of middle class living, also developed a taste for imported foods (and just more calories).
This is a political act, and attempt to pressure U.S. companies that sold shares to them into pressuring the U.S. government through lobbyists — right now that’s where the blow is going to come from…and it could be a trap for those companies (who are guilty of all manner of things, including the willful use of illegals for labor…and insurance/tax fraud to boot).
Should get interesting.
“China also purchases U.S. politicians to retain their ability in this regard.”
____________________
And that is UNLAWFUL.
It is SUBVERSION and bribery and ‘pay for play’.
……………………………………………
“No Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States: And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.” — Article I, Section 9, Clause 8
.
“Similarly, the Framers intended the Emoluments Clause to protect the republican character of American political institutions. “One of the weak sides of republics, among their numerous advantages, is that they afford too easy an inlet to foreign corruption.” The Federalist No. 22 (Alexander Hamilton). The delegates at the Constitutional Convention specifically designed the clause as an antidote to potentially corrupting foreign practices of a kind that the Framers had observed during the period of the Confederation.
Louis XVI had the custom of presenting expensive gifts to departing ministers who had signed treaties with France, including American diplomats. In 1780, the King gave Arthur Lee a portrait of the King set in diamonds above a gold snuff box; and in 1785, he gave Benjamin Franklin a similar miniature portrait, also set in diamonds. Likewise, the King of Spain presented John Jay (during negotiations with Spain) with the gift of a horse.
All these gifts were reported to Congress, which in each case accorded permission to the recipients to accept them. Wary, however, of the possibility that such gestures might unduly influence American officials in their dealings with foreign states, the Framers institutionalized the practice of requiring the consent of Congress before one could accept “any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from…[a] foreign State.”
https://www.heritage.org/constitution/#!/articles/1/essays/68/emoluments-clause
…………………………………………………
.
Setting up ‘charitable Foundations’ as SLUSH FUNDS to get around the Constitutional prohibition against taking bribes from foreign entities doesn’t make it lawful, it only ADDS another crime, conspiracy to evade the Law and violate the Constitution with malice aforethought.
Our political-class are CRIMINALS.
DJT and the Attorney General not only have the power to enforce the Law and uphold the Constitution, they have an affirmative DUTY and OBLIGATION to do so.
So DO IT.
This ‘pig gate’ is just a throwaway by China. WH Group Ltd that owns Smithfield Food, world’s biggest pork/hog producer actually has seen a decline in exports to China as the local market has rapidly increased production.
“In 2017 China/Hong Kong was the second-largest volume destination for U.S. pork at 495,637 tonnes. That was down 9 percent from a year earlier as that country’s total imports decreased, reflecting a rebound in domestic production, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation.”
Dennis Smith, a broker with Archer Financial Services in Chicago, called CME’s hog market sell-off an over reaction to the tariff announcement because of already low pork prices in China.
“The tariff that they (China) slapped on us not going to sharply change the amount of pork we’re going to export this year. Prices in China are at four-year lows, so they do not need our pork,” he said.
“China has not been in our pork markets in any major way this year, so that the action is more symbolic than anything that would impact demand significantly,” said independent CME livestock futures trader Dan Norcini.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-markets-cme-hogs/china-tariff-hike-on-u-s-pork-sinks-cme-hogs-to-16-month-low-idUSKCN1H91MH
“But China buys no more than 7 percent of Smithfield’s fresh pork output, Sullivan said in an analyst call after the company reported earnings late on Monday.
“We’ll find markets, we ship to more than 40 countries,” said Sullivan. “We may very well ship to China even with an increased tariff,” he said.”
“The tariffs may even benefit the firm’s packaged meat business, which generates more than 70 percent of profits, by pressuring fresh pork prices in the U.S., Sullivan said.”
http://www.swineweb.com/smithfield-ceo-downplays-impact-of-possible-china-pork-tariffs/
WH Group’s modern processing facility in Henan (based, no doubt on IP transfers) has only been operating at a third of capacity.
And for all the boycotters, WH Group through Smithfield bought up California’s largest pork processor, Clougherty Packaging (Farmer John;s and Saags Specialty meats as well as a stake in Hormel (Spam) and two of the largest pork processors in Mexico as well as in Poland and Romania).
China never does anything that is not fully calculated to not go against its interests. Face saving tariff retaliation that is just a short-term annoyance.
LikeLike
Forgot to add, Hong Kong is not China…yet as far as imports are concerned. Funny thing about ‘re-exports’.
China buys our debt, no small feat.
Biggest Trump Card: Trump dropping a MOAB on a mountain full of terrorists while having dinner with Xi at Mar-a-lago! Bold.
New book claims Trump often uses the carrot / stick approach he used when pushing for Mar-a-lago as a resort.
JP Morgan Chase was in China pushing derivatives. Derivatives are used to exploit debt by the Globalists.
This line in the article (shown below) should explain everything, without a degree in Economics. Just think 2008 Mortgage Meltdown, people that can’t afford mortgages being sold homes they can’t afford and the loan is bundled up and sold as derivatives on the Stock Market. Now take out the mortgage and replace it with debt. Country or Corporation. They are playing this game with both. The dollar amount for this scam worldwide is 1/2 quadrillion…..
“Such derivatives, which are not openly documented or disclosed, add to the uncertainty over how deep the troubles go in Greece and which other governments might have used similar off-balance sheet accounting.”
What does this have to do with the Chinese economy?
Chase hired the children of the Communist leadership to lure them in. Sound familiar? Like the Biden claim in Peter Schweizer’s most recent publication Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption. Totally a Globalist snare.
China is not a stable economy. Their housing market is very similar to the 2008 Mortgage Meltdown here. It teeters and makes noises and then the politicians shut things up, plugs up the holes. Just like the Bush admin. did when we were being taken for a ride.
Of course Bush knew about the mortgage malfeasance, HUD was right in there feeding the beast. Washington DC had to prop up the US economy with the American job market being taken down to a “Service” industry. The suck trade deals by Bush Sr and Clinton admin/Congresses had to hide the quarterly decimation of the middle class. How else could the Globalists export American manufacturing jobs to NAFTA and China and hide the economic damage?
Did anyone of consequence go to jail for the Mortgage Meltdown? Nope….
President Trump has their number. He will get our ridiculous debt situation under control.
Best to support President Trump as if your life depends on it….
My apologies. I forgot to post the proof of JP Morgan bribing Chinese politicians by using their children….. Guess this doesn’t apply to Joe Biden, his kids gets billion dollar contracts and no legal action is taken. Wow!
“JPMorgan settles bribery case for US$264 million after probe into Chinese hires
The US investment bank ran a programme known internally as ‘Sons & Daughters’ that hired 100 children and relatives of influential Chinese officials and businesspeople over a seven-year period”
http://www.scmp.com/business/companies/article/2047045/jpmorgan-pays-us264-million-fine-settle-us-probe-nepotism-hires
That Global Times propaganda article is pure delusion on the part of an adversary that has, at long last, finally been overmatched.
And that political cartoon wherein President Trump is shown supposedly sweating from fear or some other such nonsense is completely laughable. As if.
Just wrote a post that was intercepted( interferred with) by the fake google pop virus warning and failed to post.
Admin see if it is your lost post bin.
Now I am really concerned.
Pakistan as China’s ally vs. Japan as ours?
I understand that Pakistan is preparing their ultimate weapon, Babhu Bhat. Beware:
Been reading Gordon Chang for years. He matters because he is the non-marketing story of China. The Wall Street and Bankster crowd have pumped up China to make a fast buck. That train left the station in the 90’s, but the talking heads beat the drum every day.
Gordon Chang makes his money off saying China is going to fail any minute. However, there is a lot of truth mixed into his evidence and theory of commie failure.
China is a state owned economy that uses the Globalists as much as the Globalists use them. It doesn’t take a degree in Economics to figure out this will never end well, it’s crooks and liars….bad combo.
Gordon Chang: ‘China Is Going to Go Into Free Fall’
Party politics demand stability, but how long can it last?
https://www.theepochtimes.com/gordon-chang-china-is-going-to-go-into-free-fall_2225666.html
