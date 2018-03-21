NAFTA Watch – GOPe Construct U.S. Deregulation and Business Scheme To Increase NAFTA Appeal…

Sneaky. CTH anticipated POTUS Trump would withdraw from NAFTA due to the FATAL FLAW that still remains unaddressed in all discussions. So it came as a surprise to see reports (opaquely cited) that U.S.T.R. Lighthizer was willing to drop the U.S. firm stance on content origination rules within the auto-sector.
Why would the Trump team agree to low thresholds of U.S. auto-parts used in American cars? It just doesn’t make sense. Still doesn’t… but no-one’s talking right now; and clarity is impossible to find. The bigger question remains: Why haven’t we pulled out yet?
Perhaps the answer to that question lies in the heart of a plan concocted by a small group of conniving GOPe multinational business interests. The tricksters are creating an enticement plan to insert domestic rules on U.S. regulations into a renegotiated NAFTA draft. The GOPe loves them some NAFTA. The GOPe will scheme to keep NAFTA.
Their current enticement plan is to work around congress, by structuring a NAFTA chapter on “rules of competitiveness”. If the scheme works as they have outlined, many domestic regulations currently tripping up expanded U.S. business development, specifically shipping/transportation infrastructure (ports/railroads), could be reduced or eliminated by putting rules to override U.S. regulations in a final NAFTA deal.
Hypothetical Example: Portland, Oregon doesn’t want a new port facility to open. They block the proposal citing environmental regulations or internal infrastructure etc. However, the new NAFTA rules require streamlined timelines and support the facility being built. The NAFTA rule overrides the federal regulatory register (the domestic rule) being used by Portland to stop the development.
On it’s face, this sneaky approach seems like a way to cut through bureaucratic regulations to speed up economic expansion. Ergo POTUS Trump would like the approach; or so the architects of the plan are approaching their construct by anticipating Trump’s thinking… Therefore POTUS Trump would see this innovative approach at deregulation as reason to remain in NAFTA. “An enticement to remain”, at least that’s the plan in their mind.
However, the ultimate beneficiaries are not necessarily the local U.S. business interests; rather the beneficiaries are multinational corporations (Wall Street) who would still exploit NAFTA, but now hold a talking point showing benefit to Main Street U.S.A. Hence, my definition of the schemers as “sneaky bastards”.
The “SNEAKS” never stop conniving and scheming. EVER. In this endeavor, just like the TPP scheme no-one understood, Tom Donohue has the same Wall-Street-Minded Decepticons in position to pitch the ruse:
Ted Cruz of Texas, Steve Daines of Montana and Cory Gardner of Colorado. The senators touted the plan in a letter to Donald Trump on Tuesday, describing it as an unprecedented opportunity “to lock into law” major elements of the president’s economic development plan. (link)
You can barf or eye-roll, your choice.
Remember this is the same Decepticon crew that was for TPP and giving Obama the legislative fast-track trade approval authority (TPA); before one of them decided to run for the 2016 presidency and manufactured an insufferable walk-back that convinced a bunch of “Battered CONservatives” he really didn’t support TPP or TPA. [See: historic reference for “sneaky bastard.”]
Behind the curtain here we can sense the invisible hand and familiar fingerprints of Tom Donohue and the U.S. CoC.
BLOOMBERG – […] The tactic could enable passage of an array of legislative proposals, including regulatory overhaul bills stymied in the Senate and measures to expand workforce development programs. Potential changes also could include setting ceilings on the cost of new regulations and making additional spectrum available for commercial use.
Adam White, who directs George Mason University’s Center for the Study of the Administrative State and who has been briefed on the effort, says the approach could improve the U.S. trade position by strengthening American competitiveness from within and enticing businesses to invest in the country.
“We need to be given the best possible opportunity to compete,” White said. “In some ways, that involves lowering barriers to trade abroad, but sometimes it involves lowering the barriers that we have created for ourselves.” (read more)
Consider me suspicious cat on this scheme, as we look for more details:
.
Build the wall.
Destroy NAFTA.
Enough with the too-cute-by-half plans.
Out.
Just – get – us – out.
Out.
A$$E$.
That container ship reminds me of the stupidity of politicians. The port authorities in cities across the country are vying to be the supercargo port n there is no desecration that is too great. In my hometown of Savannah, Georgia, they are digging up the river channel which will eventually destroy everything in that area, the fishing, the shrimping, the wildlife, erosion to people‘s properties along the waterways and future lawsuits…all for something that they have not been promised. How incredibly insane is that? These damn politicians talk jobs jobs jobs even though they know that imports are on the downturn. It’s enough to make me weep.
I lived in Savannah, Georgia, for a bit, AND Springfield, Ga also Statesboro..
Sav. Has a big port, (much Larger than ours)…. Nice towns liked them all…
REASONS are that Yours, Mine, (Wilmington, NC) & Morehead City, Charleston, SC Our largest East Coast, Mid-Atlantic ports are ALL wanting to “deepen” River channels, Widen them..
Because it’s the expansion of the Panama Canal that Handles much larger Ships, than Panamax class size vessels..
I’m for Deepening & Widening for OUR port here..
Same NIMBYS are trying to stifle it here, under the same reason(s)..
Either We can “smartly” grow, or Die on the vine..
Coming soon — the Afta Nafta era…
Why would the US need to enact domestic regulations by bundling them with a NAFTA continuation? Just drop NAFTA, and enact the domestic regulations as normal US regulations…
“The tactic could enable passage of an array of legislative proposals, including regulatory overhaul bills stymied in the Senate and measures to expand workforce development programs. Potential changes also could include setting ceilings on the cost of new regulations and making additional spectrum available for commercial use.”
Whu? Toodoo whu?
“You can barf or eye-roll, your choice.”
I am doing BOTH.
Out. Get us out of NAFTA!
Just do it.
Please don’t fall for this trickery, Mr. President!
Yes let’s drop NAFTA once and for all.
Canada still wants their “gender justice” chapter added to NAFTA.
They also still want a global warming chapter, an indigenous rights chapter, and they want us to drop the “America First” policy that our president wants.
https://www.thenewamerican.com/world-news/north-america/item/27054-canada-wants-a-progressive-nafta-to-promote-agenda-21-2030
This is not different from passing the budget after the addition of one trillion dollars in spending for left wing causes and blaming the increasing deficit on President Trump, or the proposed omnibus bill. I wish there was a way to stop falling for this never ending garbage!
Trump is under no illusions as to what this means. His counter moves are about positioning his enemy where he wants them and where there only escape is the one he has planned for them.
“Build your opponent a golden bridge to retreat across.”
― Sun Tzu
Best comment of the month. The golden bridge is there, it has been built. Any who cross it we will welcome them as brothers. Ain’t no better, no more friendly, more brotherly more welcoming bridge ever built.
I have an idea Sundance. Why dont you send this article to Sean Hannity or Laura Ingraham. PDT might watch the program and figure out what his party is up to.
Don’t kid yourself that Trump does not know… he does. He knows exactly how they are trying to knee cap him.
And yet he will sign this.
rf121 what are the indications the President will sign this?
Sign what? Look again, there is nothing for our President to sigh,
Whoa! POTUS is a VSG and knows very well what is going on and understands his enemies; yet many cannot grasp that kind of genius in our country’s history.
With all due respect why does everyone think Trump watches Fox but doesn’t read Sundance?
The problem is, are we willing to throw the baby (sovereignty) out with the bathwater (Democrat obstructionism)? The west coast states are the shortest logistics route to Pacific transports, and coincidentally some of the most onerous environmental and socialist (labor-centric) wackos in the USA. There are many of us in the Central and East side of the country that point at California and say “they brought it on themselves, a save the spotted salamander mentality, human-caused drought because of poor water management, poor logging management, cultural destruction, illegal immigration, etc” and say cut-em-off.
California might be crazy, but it’s our family’s crazy. It’s like I can pick on my brother, but anyone outside of the family badmouth and you better watch out. If we start allowing multinational pseudo-government bodies to dictate rules to the federal and state governments, then where does that leave us as citizens? There’s always a slippery slope.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, kinda like the international trade tribunals supposedly to be set up in TPP that would have overridden national sovereignty. No.
LikeLiked by 3 people
don’t forget the Pan Canal has been widened & upgraded, they can handle bigger ships now..
LikeLike
Well… we know darn well that President Trump and the AMERICAN PEOPLE that want to MAGA are going to have to fight tooth and nail every damn day. These people are not going to give a bloody inch. As we have read here 100 x “There are trillions at stake”- they will not go quietly into that good night….. We will have to beat them back every single day, we can not allow them even a toe hold.
Look at the way they are having the vapors over POTUS congratulating Putin. you would think POTUS sent out a decree to waterboard all the kitties in America, the uproar while amusing in it’s absurdity has a purpose. While the former is LOUD the backdoor crap they are trying to pull with NAFTA is quiet.. stealth if you will. There is a saying, ” you are either contributing or contaminating” ….NAFTA
as is, is CONTAMINATING the US…..time for a surgical separation.
The US does not need anyone’s permission to be FREE or prosperous. NAFTA will either be on terms that support America- or it will die a SWIFT death.
Build the wall.
Destroy NAFTA.
Enough with the too-cute-by-half plans.
Out.
Just – get – us – out.
Out.
I’ am with you SD! Enough of this 9D chess nonsense. Time to take off the gloves and put on the brass knuckles!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Never under estimate the treachery possible when such large sums of money are at stake.
Scrap NAFTA completely and start over. All these hundreds of pages of legal mumbo-jumbo is the perfect way to sneak in a “Trojan horse”.
I do not trust that omnibus bill, either. Not with the smirk on Schumer’s face. That told me all I need to know.
Remember Nancy Pelosi –
“We have to pass it to find out what’s in it”
How did that turn out last time?
For all the things Texas gets right, Cruz & Cornyn (our 2 senators) are such weasels. Sometimes I feel like they are schizophrenic. Maddening. Suppose they love the omnibus as well. 😡
LikeLiked by 4 people
Landslide, perhaps they have a real “interest” in staying in NAFTA and because of that they don’t want to lose whatever. Sad so many in Congress are just plain leftists and greedy and power hungry instead of realizing they are there to represent us. What a concept!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Slimy, Slithering Snakes – Greedy Globalists Get lost!
Sundance –
LUV the faces of the mariachi !!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
AS SOON AS I READ “TED CRUS OF TEXAS” …
I knew it was a scam…
What is even more grating and ADDS to the COLD ANGER is these POS’s think we are that stupid….
GO TO HELL CRUZ et al!!!
Sounds like UN Lite to me! I can’t believe this is even being discussed it is so crazy.
Congress is going to fix it? Yeahhh….ok…..
What I read somewhere today was that Trump was willing to forgo the 50% United States content, not the higher North American content. I don’t know if that’s true, but that would make a little more sense. Remember what Trump has always said, “I will never let you down. He seems willing to listen to anything, but he always goes back to his hardcore position on the big ones.
Budget was a slap in the face to conservative voters and these same schmucks have done nothing but obstruct POTUS at each and every turn. End them Don end NAFTA end it
LikeLiked by 2 people
Isolationism sounds better to me every day. And while we’re at it, bring back the gold standard. Make our currency actually worth something tangible again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The thing that sticks out with me is the cast of players. It’s like they’re on a rotation or something.
“Alright, we got the latest and greatest plan to get him. Who’s up?”
