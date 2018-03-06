South Korea Claims DPRK Willing to Enter Denuclearization Talks With the U.S….

Very cautious optimism because Red Dragon has history of using the Panda Mask to cloud intents as a strategy. North Korea is a proxy state to their enabler, China. DPRK Kim Jong-un is little stompy-feet panda to the big panda/red dragon, Chairman Xi Jinping.
The one constant in an ever-changing universe is the gravity of China; it only goes one-way. China allows and directs what is in China’s best interests. Period.
Chinese Chairman-for-life Xi Jinping (all he represents) view smiling panda economics as modern intercontinental nuclear weapons.
Chairman Xi and President Trump have been deep inside a geopolitical smiling contest for over a year. Xi and Trump are playing grandmaster level geopolitical economics. Their most consequential moves are well beyond the horizon; far away from the gaze of the crowd; the media is oblivious to them.
•Japan (Shinzo Abe) has stated they have “great confidence” in President Trump’s Asian national security approach. •South Korea (President Moon Jae-in) stated they are “confident there will not be war again on the Korean peninsula“; •and they are willing to send a special envoy to North Korea to begin talks. •In addition, China quietly removed the 71-year-old veteran diplomat, Wu Dawei, from the position of negotiator toward the DPRK, and replaced him with 58-year-old Kong Xuanyou. Kong is a long time Chinese diplomat in charge of Asian affairs and he speaks Korean.
All of this was generally under-reported and took place months before President Trump arrived in Asia last year. The U.S. media was busy pushing racism and Charlottesville narratives. More importantly this quiet activity took place while President Trump directed US Trade Rep Robert Lighthizer to begin a section 301 trade investigation (Intellectual Property theft) into China.
President Trump was ramping up the economic pressure on Chinese President Xi Jinping; but more specifically Lighthizer’s action was targeting Beijing’s command and control economy along with the behavior of North Korea.
China -vs- U.S. moves have been taking place in Europe, Russia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Cuba, Venezuela, India, Libya as well as Mexico, Canada and ASEAN nations. When dragon puts a footprint in Mexico, eagle puts a footprint in Vietnam. When eagle puts a print in India, dragon puts a print in Pakistan…. this has been going on for well over a year, well beyond the media horizon, and almost no-one’s paying attention.
Trump plays Arabella to the Panda mask, knowing the cultural dynamic means dragon cannot, and will not, show face. Similarly dragon plays magnanimous panda to Eagle knowing only retracted claws can stroke panda fur. ….And so it goes, and so it has been going…
Recently, Eagle-One raises economic stakes with Steel and Aluminum (global) tariff; simultaneous to NAFTA exit…. Red Dragon would suffer {{Check}} Red Dragon plays little Kim-happy-panda maneuver to Eagle-One…. Eagle could benefit {{Check}}
Or, another way:
Mr. Panda (Xi) asks how much is DPRK denuclearization worth to you Mr. Eagle (Trump)?
Is it worth re-upping NAFTA, keeping our back-door access in place, and minimizing Steel/Aluminum tariffs?
This is how the game is played with China. Red Dragon does not negotiate on common terms. If it is not in China’s interests, it is not done. Period. If you want to get rid of DPRK nuclear weapons, there must be a wonderful economic Panda benefit.
New York – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has expressed a willingness to begin nuclear disarmament talks with the US — and halt nuclear and missile tests during negotiations, a South Korean official said Tuesday.
Kim also agreed to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in for a late April summit in the border village of Panmunjom, South Korean national security chief Chung Eui Yong said after discussions in Pyongyang.
“North Korea made clear its willingness to denuclearize the Korean peninsula and the fact there is no reason for it to have a nuclear program if military threats against the North are resolved and its regime is secure,” Chung said.
According to Chung, Kim agreed not to carry out nuclear or missile tests while talks with the international community were under way. The rogue regime has not carried out any such tests since November. (read more)
Here’s what I can guarantee you. The solution to DPRK nuclear weapons will not be in the vicinity of DPRK nuclear weapons. The deal to denuclearize the Korean peninsular will be made from something far away from North Korea in a place of great value to China where President Trump has leverage and control.
This I can guarantee.
The question is: how effectively can Chairman Xi Jinping position the valuation of their economic target to make President Donald Trump view the deal as worth accepting to get rid of DPRK nukes?….. Simultaneously, how much hurt is Trump willing to position, in order to have China accept less-than-optimal economic outcomes as the best alternative?
[…] “Here in Seoul, architectural wonders like the Sixty-Three Building and the Lotte World Tower — very beautiful — grace the sky and house the workers of many growing industries.
Your citizens now help to feed the hungry, fight terrorism, and solve problems all over the world. And in a few months, you will host the world and you will do a magnificent job at the 23rd Olympic Winter Games. Good luck. (Applause.)
The Korean miracle extends exactly as far as the armies of free nations advanced in 1953 — 24 miles to the north. There, it stops; it all comes to an end. Dead stop. The flourishing ends, and the prison state of North Korea sadly begins.
Workers in North Korea labor grueling hours in unbearable conditions for almost no pay. Recently, the entire working population was ordered to work for 70 days straight, or else pay for a day of rest.
Families live in homes without plumbing, and fewer than half have electricity. Parents bribe teachers in hopes of saving their sons and daughters from forced labor. More than a million North Koreans died of famine in the 1990s, and more continue to die of hunger today.
Among children under the age of five, nearly 30 percent of afflicted — and are afflicted by stunted growth due to malnutrition. And yet, in 2012 and 2013, the regime spent an estimated $200 million — or almost half the money that it allocated to improve living standards for its people — to instead build even more monuments, towers, and statues to glorify its dictators.
What remains of the meager harvest of the North Korean economy is distributed according to perceived loyalty to a twisted regime. Far from valuing its people as equal citizens, this cruel dictatorship measures them, scores them, and ranks them based on the most arbitrary indications of their allegiance to the state.
Those who score the highest in loyalty may live in the capital city. Those who score the lowest starve. A small infraction by one citizen, such as accidently staining a picture of the tyrant printed in a discarded newspaper, can wreck the social credit rank of his entire family for many decades.
An estimated 100,000 North Koreans suffer in gulags, toiling in forced labor, and enduring torture, starvation, rape, and murder on a constant basis.
In one known instance, a 9-year-old boy was imprisoned for 10 years because his grandfather was accused of treason. In another, a student was beaten in school for forgetting a single detail about the life of Kim Jong-un.
Soldiers have kidnapped foreigners and forced them to work as language tutors for North Korean spies.
In the part of Korea that was a stronghold for Christianity before the war, Christians and other people of faith who are found praying or holding a religious book of any kind are now detained, tortured, and in many cases, even executed.
North Korean women are forced to abort babies that are considered ethnically inferior. And if these babies are born, the newborns are murdered.
One womans baby born to a Chinese father was taken away in a bucket. The guards said it did not deserve to live because it was impure.
So why would China feel an obligation to help North Korea?
The horror of life in North Korea is so complete that citizens pay bribes to government officials to have themselves exported aboard as slaves. They would rather be slaves than live in North Korea.
To attempt to flee is a crime punishable by death. One person who escaped remarked, “When I think about it now, I was not a human being. I was more like an animal. Only after leaving North Korea did I realize what life was supposed to be.”
And so, on this peninsula, we have watched the results of a tragic experiment in a laboratory of history. It is a tale of one people, but two Koreas. One Korea in which the people took control of their lives and their country, and chose a future of freedom and justice, of civilization, and incredible achievement. And another Korea in which leaders imprison their people under the banner of tyranny, fascism, and oppression. The result of this experiment are in, and they are totally conclusive.
When the Korean War began in 1950, the two Koreas were approximately equal in GDP per capita. But by the 1990s, South Koreas wealth had surpassed North Korea’s by more than 10 times. And today, the Souths economy is over 40 times larger. You started the same a short while ago, and now you’re 40 times larger. You’re doing something right.
Considering the misery wrought by the North Korean dictatorship, it is no surprise that it has been forced to take increasingly desperate measures to prevent its people from understanding this brutal contrast.
Because the regime fears the truth above all else, it forbids virtually all contact with the outside world. Not just my speech today, but even the most commonplace facts of South Korean life are forbidden knowledge to the North Korean people. Western and South Korean music is banned. Possession of foreign media is a crime punishable by death. Citizens spy on fellow citizens, their homes are subject to search at any time, and their every action is subject to surveillance. In place of a vibrant society, the people of North Korea are bombarded by state propaganda practically every waking hour of the day.
North Korea is a country ruled as a cult. At the center of this military cult is a deranged belief in the leaders destiny to rule as parent protector over a conquered Korean Peninsula and an enslaved Korean people.
The more successful South Korea becomes, the more decisively you discredit the dark fantasy at the heart of the Kim regime.
In this way, the very existence of a thriving South Korean republic threatens the very survival of the North Korean dictatorship.
This city and this assembly are living proof that a free and independent Korea not only can, but does stand strong, sovereign, and proud among the nations of the world. (Applause.)
Here, the strength of the nation does not come from the false glory of a tyrant. It comes from the true and powerful glory of a strong and great people — the people of the Republic of Korea — a Korean people who are free to live, to flourish, to worship, to love, to build, and to grow their own destiny.
In this Republic, the people have done what no dictator ever could — you took, with the help of the United States, responsibility for yourselves and ownership of your future. You had a dream — a Korean dream — and you built that dream into a great reality.
In so doing, you performed the miracle on the Hahn that we see all around us, from the stunning skyline of Seoul to the plains and peaks of this beautiful landscape. You have done it freely, you have done it happily, and you have done it in your own very beautiful way.
This reality — this wonderful place — your success is the greatest cause of anxiety, alarm, and even panic to the North Korean regime. That is why the Kim regime seeks conflict abroad — to distract from total failure that they suffer at home.
Since the so-called armistice, there have been hundreds of North Korean attacks on Americans and South Koreans. These attacks have included the capture and torture of the brave American soldiers of the USS Pueblo, repeated assaults on American helicopters, and the 1969 drowning [downing] of a U.S. surveillance plane that killed 31 American servicemen. The regime has made numerous lethal incursions in South Korea, attempted to assassinate senior leaders, attacked South Korean ships, and tortured Otto Warmbier, ultimately leading to that fine young man’s death.
All the while, the regime has pursued nuclear weapons with the deluded hope that it could blackmail its way to the ultimate objective. And that objective we are not going to let it have. We are not going to let it have. All of Korea is under that spell, divided in half. South Korea will never allow what’s going on in North Korea to continue to happen.
The North Korean regime has pursued its nuclear and ballistic missile programs in defiance of every assurance, agreement, and commitment it has made to the United States and its allies. It’s broken all of those commitments. After promising to freeze its plutonium program in 1994, it repeated [reaped] the benefits of the deal and then — and then immediately continued its illicit nuclear activities.
In 2005, after years of diplomacy, the dictatorship agreed to ultimately abandon its nuclear programs and return to the Treaty on Non-Proliferation. But it never did. And worse, it tested the very weapons it said it was going to give up. In 2009, the United States gave negotiations yet another chance, and offered North Korea the open hand of engagement. The regime responded by sinking a South Korean Navy ship, killing 46 Korean sailors. To this day, it continues to launch missiles over the sovereign territory of Japan and all other neighbors, test nuclear devices, and develop ICBMs to threaten the United States itself. The regime has interpreted Americas past restraint as weakness. This would be a fatal miscalculation. This is a very different administration than the United States has had in the past.
Today, I hope I speak not only for our countries, but for all civilized nations, when I say to the North: Do not underestimate us, and do not try us. We will defend our common security, our shared prosperity, and our sacred liberty.
We did not choose to draw here, on this peninsula — (applause) — this magnificent peninsula — the thin line of civilization that runs around the world and down through time. But here it was drawn, and here it remains to this day. It is the line between peace and war, between decency and depravity, between law and tyranny, between hope and total despair. It is a line that has been drawn many times, in many places, throughout history. To hold that line is a choice free nations have always had to make. We have learned together the high cost of weakness and the high stakes of its defense.
America’s men and women in uniform have given their lives in the fight against Nazism, imperialism, Communism and terrorism.
America does not seek conflict or confrontation, but we will never run from it. History is filled with discarded regimes that have foolishly tested Americas resolve.
Anyone who doubts the strength or determination of the United States should look to our past, and you will doubt it no longer. We will not permit America or our allies to be blackmailed or attacked. We will not allow American cities to be threatened with destruction. We will not be intimidated. And we will not let the worst atrocities in history be repeated here, on this ground, we fought and died so hard to secure. (Applause.)
That is why I have come here, to the heart of a free and flourishing Korea, with a message for the peace-loving nations of the world: The time for excuses is over. Now is the time for strength. If you want peace, you must stand strong at all times. (Applause.) The world cannot tolerate the menace of a rogue regime that threatens with nuclear devastation.
All responsible nations must join forces to isolate the brutal regime of North Korea — to deny it and any form — any form of it. You cannot support, you cannot supply, you cannot accept. We call on every nation, including China and Russia, to fully implement U.N. Security Council resolutions, downgrade diplomatic relations with the regime, and sever all ties of trade and technology.
[…] It is our responsibility and our duty to confront this danger together — because the longer we wait, the greater the danger grows, and the fewer the options become. (Applause.) And to those nations that choose to ignore this threat, or, worse still, to enable it, the weight of this crisis is on your conscience.
I also have come here to this peninsula to deliver a message directly to the leader of the North Korean dictatorship: The weapons you are acquiring are not making you safer. They are putting your regime in grave danger. Every step you take down this dark path increases the peril you face.
North Korea is not the paradise your grandfather envisioned. It is a hell that no person deserves. Yet, despite every crime you have committed against God and man, you are ready to offer, and we will do that — we will offer a path to a much better future. It begins with an end to the aggression of your regime, a stop to your development of ballistic missiles, and complete, verifiable, and total denuclearization. (Applause.)
A sky-top view of this peninsula shows a nation of dazzling light in the South and a mass of impenetrable darkness in the North. We seek a future of light, prosperity, and peace. But we are only prepared to discuss this brighter path for North Korea if its leaders cease their threats and dismantle their nuclear program.
The sinister regime of North Korea is right about only one thing: The Korean people do have a glorious destiny, but they could not be more wrong about what that destiny looks like. The destiny of the Korean people is not to suffer in the bondage of oppression, but to thrive in the glory of freedom. (Applause.)
What South Koreans have achieved on this peninsula is more than a victory for your nation. It is a victory for every nation that believes in the human spirit. And it is our hope that, someday soon, all of your brothers and sisters of the North will be able to enjoy the fullest of life intended by God.
~ U.S. President Donald Trump (Nov 8, 2017)
This speech was delivered in Seoul, South Korea. However, the most important audience was in Beijing China.
Interesting this happens right after tariff talk. Hmmmmm.
Panda starting to read the tea leaves.
Yes, but…
Let’s just hope now that Smiling Panda doesn’t decide to go poop in those tea leaves when the message becomes clear.
The best part of the coming trade war is we will go from academic theory to reality. We will see what really happens as PT fights back. Either he will be right or they will.
You are SO SPOT ON! Great statement
It’s not a “coming trade war”…the trade war has been waging against us for decades.
Our previous leaders just stood by and let us get creamed.
Pres Trump inherited this trade war.
What this is, is the ‘Trump response in the waging trade war’.
The gaslighting of “trade war” and “free trade” is about to be revealed as what it always was – China’s foot in the door to our bank vault.
Time to CRUSH that REPTILE foot under AMERICAN STEEL as we close the vault door on Stealthy Red Dragon.
The globalists will try to muck the waters in a bid derail Trump from proving that the the globalists have systematically and purposefully destroying our country and exporting our wealth by the bribery of our very greedy and stupid politicians.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You paint quite the picture there, Mr. Artist!! LOL!
Yes, Sundance…China isn’t fooling anyone with their feigned arms-length involvement with NorKo.
China controls Norko.
It is their little proxy ankle-biter and it does nothing without China’s approval.
Dubya and Ozero could’ve done this.
But they didn’t…and instead just kicked the can down the road.
Pres Trump stomped on the can.
And a stomped, flattened can doesn’t go far (or anywhere) when kicked. Nice metaphor.
President Trump = 100, uniparty puppets = 0.
‘laboratory of history’….precisely
This country does not deserve the shrieking monkeys that befoul our body politic. Small men like Barry and W and Billy were among the worst presidents. And we have suffered.
Trump is a leader…which is why they hate him.
Mr. Panda: How much is NK’s nukes worth to you
Mr. Eagle: We can discuss Intellectual Property (IP)
Mr. Panda: But, how about tariffs on steel and aluminum
Mr. Eagle: Too late, that’s in place
Mr. Panda: How about NAFTA
Mr. Eagle: Too late, you should have thought about it earlier
…
Mr. Panda: Hmmm.
Mr. Eagle: Take those nukes and I’ll hold back on IP tariffs a bit.
Mr Panda: (to self: dang it, I got played).
“…a place….. where President Trump has leverage and control.”
A bull moose attacked two hikers. One climbed a tree while the other guy ran into a cave. He kept coming out until the moose chased him back. The one in the tree yelled “stay in the cave you idiot” but the other guy screamed “you don’t know the local situation – there is a bear in the cave”.
– Louis L’Amour
LikeLiked by 9 people
The tariff talks are not what is scaring China 🇨🇳! Even the NAFTA negotiations aren’t the end all be all. That 301 trade investigation (Intellectual Property) is what is scaring China 🇨🇳 to death.
Our President and his Killers have positioned themselves perfectly. Gary Cohn exiting stage left sent an immediate message to China 🇨🇳 this evening. Our President is absolutely ready, willing and able to go to war with the entire damn world if he has to.
By the end of the week, the tariffs on steel and aluminum will be signed with NO exceptions. In another month or so, our President will sign the EO terminating NAFTA. That will start the 6 month countdown. A month or so after that, our President will pull us out of the South Korea 🇰🇷 trade deal.
If the European Union gets stupid, as our President said today with the Moron PM of Sweden 🇸🇪 next to him, he will slap a 25% tariff on European cars 🚗 imported into our country.
Xi will know at this point that the hammer 🔨 is about to be dropped from the 301 investigation. We are talking about crippling sanctions across the board on nearly everything China 🇨🇳 imports into the USA 🇺🇸. PM Modi from India 🇮🇳 is waiting patiently to step in where China 🇨🇳 once was.
To me, NK is about stopping the hammer 🔨 from falling on China 🇨🇳 over the 301 investigation.
China 🇨🇳 sees the writing on the wall! Tax Reform passed, deregulation happening at record speed. The Senate today moved forward with 50 Republicans and 17 Democrats to basically destroy Dodd-Frank. Major deregulation of the banking system is coming. Especially for banks with less than $10 billion dollars 💵 in assets.
China 🇨🇳 also saw this tweet and realizes the ramifications for both our country and theirs because of our Energy Dominance!
From the article linked above:
The U.S. will overtake Russia to become the world’s largest oil producer by 2023, accounting for most of the global growth in petroleum supplies, a top industry monitor said Monday.
U.S. crude production is expected to reach a record of 12.1 million barrels a day in 2023, up about 2 million barrels a day from this year, said the International Energy Agency, which advises governments and corporations on industry trends. American oil output will surge past Russia, currently the world’s largest crude producer at about 11 million barrels a day.
Treepers, THE EAGLE 🦅 HAS LANDED!
PDJT will be all in trade war with China with outrageous $1T tariffs on China with Section 301. Then start negotiating while tariffs in place, China will fold just to stop the clock. That will be the formula to other countries trade deal negotiations
I am suddenly flashing on the Apple move of not long ago. Is there any chance they brought some jobs and business back here because they don’t want any intellectual property battles over iDevices? I can’t recall the exact details of what/why they came back…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think that’s a good assessment – that IP is part of the reason to come back, even if TAX RATE is what Apple talked about (or didn’t talk about, and let people assume) publicly.
Look at the big picture. In addition to its proud tradition of sneaky IP theft all across the planet, China has tried to build legalized IP theft into the use of its work force OR access to its market, by forcing toxic deals onto anything that moves. So Apple has THAT on one side. But then on the other side is going to be a government that protects them HERE in America – with lower taxes, reduced regulation AND with an aggressive defense against IP theft and other threats. And a President who will USE TARIFFS and OTHER MEASURES to defend our economic interests, and not fold every time like a CHUMP.
Now – to explain why this is even more compelling.
There is a lot of 301 horror about Chinese IP theft that would rock the world if people generally knew about it. Nobody except victims in tech wants to talk about it, and then only in hushed, scandal-preventing whispers. Meanwhile, the panda-stroking UniParty fur-fetish idiots had NO real inclination to ever do anything about it except make money, gain power, and avoid their own blackmail stories. Nobody EVER did anything real, because CHINA had a majority of people in power in America chasing globalist laser-pointers that could NEVER be traced back to the one true economic and defense beneficiary.
So who is sitting on all that now? NOT “Bags of Chinese Cash” Hillary. NOT Bill “Missile Tech to China” Clinton. NOT “Microdonations” Maobama. And not a New World Order Bush Dynasty princeling.
That particularly blackened tea leaf is one that I’m sure a lot of people in big tech are reading properly now.
check out TonyE’s Xi-Trump dialogue, above.
He said what you said, but he had them say it.
Felice,
I just wanted to say how much I enjoy your research and presentation. It always puts a smile on my face and lifts me up.
In this Republic (S.Korea), the people have done what no dictator ever could, You took, with the help of the United States, responsibility for yourselves and ownership of your future. You had a dream, a Korean dream, and you built that dream into a great reality. – President Donald J. Trump
LikeLiked by 3 people
NK nukes or no nukes, it is a mirage, China has its own nukes. If China wanted a nuclear war they could just fire the missiles.
China intends on dominating every industry in the world and they are well on their way. If you want to see how China would treat our population once they have the upper hand, just look at NK’s countrymen. Think that is a joke? An aberration? Wouldn’t happen? Cruelty knows no limit, and China is only for China. Americans tend to think everyone is just like us. Rainbows and Unicorns.
Stay on the sidewalk, stick to fair and reciprocal. This economic ship of ours is just beginning to turn, just beginning. It will be a long time before it is really righted.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You are right that it will take a long time, which is why it is even more important to keep the foot on the gas pedal or our boots on the necks of progressives to prevent anyone from messing this up, or stunting its growth before realizing its full potential Long after Trump is gone, someone will need to fill in, to complete the process, which is why we must win at all costs, and keep winning enough to pass this on to the next generations to protect! First Soros and the Obamas need serous reckoning to be permanently eradicated from ever influencing our Democracy ever again! In other words we must remain vigilant to protect our status and all that we hold dear, and to not become what Canada is about to become! China is our number one security risk, and they must be dealt with using the same methods they prescribe to in order to dominate the world economically. We just been lulled into a make belief world sold to us by corrupt political leaders. This can not continue! 30+ years of this nonsense is a long time for a mess to get this big and will take a long time to fix. Start with the infrastructure reinvestment act, and get the engines roaring again.
Pretty incredible that a U.S. President *may* talk to a N.Korean leader. Not sure that’s ever happened in my lifetime?
Maybe I’m wrong about that, but this feels like a first.
Well, you can say China caused this but I think it was our President.s perfect plan as such.
Remember the killing of those Russian contractors in Syria the other day? 200 were killed by B-52’s, Drones, and jet fighters. B-52’s 100 to 200 people? A, one, B-52 can carry 20 to 25 2000 lb bombs. Have you ever seen a 2000 lb bomb crater? You can put a small house in one. And there are never just one B-52’s on one mission. Usually two to four. 4 would be over 80,000 lbs of bombs in a small area for 100-200 Russian contractors.
Previous to the attack they jammed all their communications. Everything, probably with upgraded A-4 intruder aircraft. Do you know what happens in an area that is completely jammed from communications? Your first thought is: “Oh Shit” “Here it comes” The survivors are probably still in shock and just drooling from their mouths.
For 100-200 Russian contractors to be dealt with a sledge hammer when only a fly swatter was needed is a message. This wasn’t China’s message to North Korea, this was our President’s special message to Lil’ Kim. “This is what can happen to you if you continue to mess around.”
Also carbon copied was Russia and China. You seen Putin’ response. But…but…but.
Then the icing. Two scoops. The tariffs on China. Another message. China. “Make em move or else.”
Now little KIm is coming hat in hand……and Russia and China know who the Big Dog is.
Pure Genius.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well said. Trump means business. You can take that two ways, and both are absolutely correct.
Trump’s economic diplomacy reminds me of General Grant’s military strategy.
Until Grant assumed overall command of the Union Armies in early 1864, the Union’s vast advantages in manpower and war material were squandered by whack-a-mole strategy. Union armies launched uncoordinated campaigns which allowed the Confederacy to shift limited resources to a single crisis point, defeating or stalemating one army after another. Grant realized that in order to end the war, the Union had to make a coordinated push across a broad front and make that push relentless. The results were bloody- downright awful in the paths of Sherman and Sheridan- but the war was over less than a year later. The acid of war stopped eating into American society.
Trump, like Grant, recognizes the material of superiority. Trump, like Grant, realizes the potential inherent in deploying the weapons at his disposal across a broad, simultaneous front. Trump, like Grant, is unafraid of what his enemies may do or what they may say about him. Trump, like Grant, is resolved to use the power at hand to achieve victory.
From Syria (Russia and Iran) to Qatar (the Sunni fanatics) to North Korea (China) Trump is pushing the force of American economics across a global front in order to solve the myriad crises which have been allowed to fester- quite frankly nurtured- for decades at the expense of the Western democracies. North Korea and Iran can longer be played off against one another as threats. No more whack-a-mole.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Mole-killing cluster bombs are raining down everywhere at once, and it’s a great day for the good guys.
How I love my President!!
💖🦁🇺🇸👍👏🙏
My electricity is going off for about 4 hours. Be back later to comment. I just want to say, Good Health sundance, I guess recovery was A OK.
That was an AWESOME speech! I missed it back in Nov.
My heart goes to the children of North Korea. Shut it down, How do we compromise with evil?
Do I want war with North Korea? I am so tired of being silent to evil.
Well, well just called the govt and their warning letter about suspension of electricity was a mistake. LOL.
Now back to the subject at hand. I agree with the general thrust of this post (and President Trump’s speech to South Korea was one to be treasured through the ages). A few thoughts.
China likes to work through proxies, as we know, and their favorite bitch is Russia. Russia has given cover to China as abiding by sanctions, by violating them in trade sanctions and numerous instances such as laundering coal from NK, gasoline (testimony from NK informants), guest workers et al.
Russia has also announced an intergovernmental visit with NK to talk trade and science and tech transfers at the end of March. (maybe give Kim the key to his missile reentry problem). After all, the soviet scientists that lost their jobs in the 1990s soviet collapse went to NK, and by all accounts their new missiles on parade just before the Olympics, as Jane’s identified, are based on Russian missile tech.
All of this goes into Kim III’s calculations. Partly it his his Dad’s playbook (feint compliance for goodies and time and keep the main objective in train, Nuclear armament). After all, ‘Dad’ was raised in Russia (little Yuri), and Little Kim’s main dynastic rivals (from the first wife not the concubines) fled to China, with one who was murdered in Malaysia, China is not his preferred partner. He even refused to meet the new Chinese envoy Kong Xuanyou.
Having said that, Kim, China, Russia agree on one goal and how to achieve it: Drive a wedge between SK and US and Allies, double freeze (unverifiable) and expulsion of the US from SK. That is what all the peace talks and reunification means. So small or large as they say in Macau casinos. Place your bets.
The counter moves to China’s imperialist ambitions, as we know is India and the Indo-Pacific security strategy. It has now gone beyond the Quads as Britain and France (don’t laugh) have joined forces and training and are steaming their way to the SC sea.
I’m with the President. ‘we will see’.
A2, on target. Remember Kim’s message the other day on starting negotiations.
“And to eliminate any military threat to North Korea”
He wants American troops out of South Korea. Do not trust him.
My comment disappeared or has been binned.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/06/south-korea-claims-dprk-willing-to-enter-denuclearization-talks-with-the-u-s/comment-page-1/#comment-5091577
Yeppers….blame it on the bin. 😦
Bins. My bete noire after septic tanks.
Thanks Ad Rem, you are a gem in the firmament of CTH.
I’ve noticed the propaganda msm has officially broadcast this in a carefully crafted light. This means a backroom strategy has been devised by the American communists and China. They really don’t want the tariffs so they came up with this scheme. I have no confidence in this at all. It’s all a con job. DPRK has been told to just pretend to be nice and play along for awhile..
Keep moving forward on enacting the tariffs..
