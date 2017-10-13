Trump Doctrine Delivering Results With Pakistan via Afghanistan…

On August 22nd, 2017, President Trump began a very familiar process toward Pakistan within the foreign policy approach known as the “Trump Doctine”: the accurate ownership of responsibility by honestly calling out the historic nature of the relationship.
The approach toward the Taliban through the enablers in Pakistan followed an identical pattern: ♦noted in the Muslim Brotherhood’s enabling via Qatar; ♦noted in Assad’s enabling via Russia; ♦noted in North Korea’s enabling via China.
In each example President Trump positions his chosen policy leverage toward the enabler, toward the root cause, and not direct confrontation with the symptom. The results from this approach are quite remarkable.
Well, today:
Here’s a reminder of the August policy announcement toward Pakistan and Afghanistan:
A very familiar pattern is emerging as President Trump turns his attention toward solving the ongoing issues within Afghanistan. A very uniquely Trumpian geopolitical strategy based on assigned ownership, economics and self-interest.
Last night as President Trump addressed the nation to discuss the ongoing conflict within Afghanistan he took the first step: Trump assigned strategic ownership to Pakistan:
[…] “The next pillar of our new strategy is to change the approach in how to deal with Pakistan. We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organizations, the Taliban, and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond.
“Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists. In the past, Pakistan has been a valued partner. Our militaries have worked together against common enemies.
“The Pakistani people have suffered greatly from terrorism and extremism. We recognize those contributions and those sacrifices, but Pakistan has also sheltered the same organizations that try every single day to kill our people. We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars, at the same time they are housing the same terrorists that we are fighting. But that will have to change. And that will change immediately.
“No partnership can survive a country’s harboring of militants and terrorists who target U.S. service members and officials. It is time for Pakistan to demonstrate its commitment to civilization, order, and to peace. (transcript link)
If anything President Trump stated was not the brutal reality the placement of strategic ownership would not work. However, the entire international community knows that Pakistan, including their intelligence service ISI, has a great deal of hidden sympathy toward Islamic extremists within Afghanistan.
Never was that reality more stark than when the international community realized that 9/11 terrorist Osama Bin Laden held refuge inside Pakistan for almost a decade. Within the governing systems inside Pakistan there is a large contingent of Taliban sympathy. This reality has been the 800lb gorilla amid public discussions of international national security for several years.
Last night President Trump called it out, publicly.
This is where those who follow Trump closely will note a familiar pattern emerging.
The Taliban in Afghanistan are to Pakistan, as the DPRK is to China.
Remember, the solution to the threat that is Kim Jong-un was to assign direct responsibility toward Beijing. In a similar approach, the solution toward eliminating the threat of extremist violence from the Taliban is to assign direct responsibility toward Pakistan. President Trump began that process last night.
However, those who have followed closely will note there’s additional references.
♦When the threat is Sunni Extremism, the problem was/is the Muslim Brotherhood and the enabling of Qatar. Trump assigned responsibility for solving that issue to Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council. It is the GCC who are confronting Qatar, not the United States.
♦When the threat is Syria’s chemical weapon, the problem was/is the Assad regime and ISIS. Trump assigned responsibility for solving that issue to Russia; Russia initially refused to solve it, so Trump bombed the shit out of Assad – Russia/Assad took ownership, the chemical weapon use stopped; further action was not needed by the United States.
♦When the threat is DPRK’s nuclear weapons, the problem was/is Kim Jong-un and the enabling China. Trump assigned responsibility for solving that immediate threat to China. It was Beijing who told Kim Jong-un to stand down. Not the United States.
See the pattern? In each example President Trump assigns responsibility. However, the important element is the underlying ownership must be based entirely on truth. In each of the examples the truth was/is that Gulf States/Qatar, Assad/Russia, and China/Beijing were manipulating and enabling the problem behavior. By calling out that truth, each enabler was forced to take ownership and corrective action.
The same approach extends here with Afghanistan. However, the solution is not Pakistan eliminating the Taliban per se’; the solution lies in leveraging Pakistan to force the Taliban into negotiations with the legitimate Afghan government. Like the previous examples of Saudi Arabia and China, Trump has now assigned ownership of this objective to Pakistan.
The U.S. Military can/will engage the Taliban and Pakistan is on notice it better not act to enable the extremists. Cliff Notes:
Additionally, this approach only works if there’s leverage to cajole Pakistan to act. Fortunately creating “leverage” is almost a uniquely Trumpian life-skill. Throughout Trump’s business career he’s been a master at leverage. Now with control of the largest economy and market in the world, he’s got massive economic leverage to generate beneficial national security outcomes.
Saudi Arabia was leveraged by U.S. economics and our commitments to their national security. China was/is being leveraged by U.S. economics and their need to keep access to our markets. So what approach will POTUS Trump use for Pakistan, yep – economics. It’s right there:
[…] “We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars, at the same time they are housing the same terrorists that we are fighting.”…
Who is Pakistan’s biggest regional adversary? India.
[…] “Another critical part of the South Asia strategy or America is to further develop its strategic partnership with India, the world’s largest democracy and a key security and economic harbor of the United States.
“We appreciate India’s important contributions to stability in Afghanistan, but India makes billions of dollars in trade with the United States, and we want them to help us more with Afghanistan, especially in the area of economic assistance and development.” (transcript)
President Trump is smartly focusing on alliances with open democracies in regions where the greatest mutual economic benefits are possible.
♦For the North Korean problem, Japan, South-Korea and India are all economically leveraged against China by President Trump via favorable trade and market access opportunities.
[Note that “bilateral” trade deals are essential in these efforts.]
♦For the Afghanistan problem, India again becomes the economic leverage against Pakistan. China has a great deal of investment in Pakistan, and China also views India as an economic threat to their one-road/one-belt plans.
For those who are worried about expansive military endeavors that will result in death and quagmire I would advise to put your mind at ease. The military is needed as the visible alternative to economic leverage, see North Korea. It is a reference; but military engagement unto itself is not the central tenet or fulcrum upon which the economic leverage is dependent.
The U.S. military is not the leverage, the military helps creates leverage. The leverage itself is economic. Financial interests are always the best leverage to use because inherent within the fundamental principles of economics is ‘self-interest’. Actions taken generate financial benefits; those benefits are direct and immediate to the interests of those generating the results.
From the policy and outlook of trade and U.S. economic engagement, obviously India’s Prime Minister Modi is a much more preferred ally. Both China and Pakistan fully understand the dynamics of this mutually beneficial Trump/Modi relationship and what it can mean for their own economic self-interests.
Finally Afghanistan’s government appears fully aware of the approach.
So what can we anticipate as next steps? Well if the familiar pattern repeats:
- Look for Pakistan to attempt to avoid ownership.
- Look for President Trump and Secretary Tillerson to keep pulling Pakistan into each discussion point when referencing Afghanistan.
- Look for President Trump tweets aimed at creating and affirming the U.S. expectations of Pakistan. Each time this happens the ownership gets stronger.
- Look for our diplomatic team to talk about Pakistan helping to solve the problem.
- Look for any affirming U.S. signals of warmth and friendship toward India.
These will all be indications of the ongoing strategy. So far, this economic geopolitical approach has worked well with Syria/Russia, Qatar/Saudi Arabia and DPRK/China. No reason not to be optimistic about Afghanistan (Taliban)/Pakistan.
[Donald J. Trump-Starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its leaders. I want to thank them for their cooperation on many fronts.]
Pakistan may be concerned Trump may open a canofwhoopass on ’em if they don’t start behaving.
They’re more concerned we’ll turn off the money tap.
Different branded canofwhoopass.
Absolutely right. The Pakistani army uses these funds not just for matériel, but to fund the army’s housing, healthcare, food, and so on for their families, perquisites that the ordinary people are denied.
President Trump’s policy has them running scared. The bottom line.
“See the pattern? In each example President Trump assigns responsibility. However, the important element is the underlying ownership must be based entirely on truth. In each of the examples the truth was/is that Gulf States/Qatar, Assad/Russia, and China/Beijing were manipulating and enabling the problem behavior. By calling out that truth, each enabler was forced to take ownership and corrective action.”
Trump dealt with one problem…MOAB’s!
Threatened to destroy NK.
And then said cryptically, CALM BEFORE THE STORM!
I’ll bet he’s got these countries shaking in their boots! LOL!
“However, the important element is the underlying ownership must be based entirely on truth.”
And, in domestic policy, Trump is making the Dems and Republicans, the Uni-Party, take ownership of the MESS he inherited, “based entirely on truth”.
AND,,.with respect to Congress, “…the important element in the underlying ownership must be based entirely on truth.”
Praise God for our Lion, who is doing this same thing domestically: Yep, based entirely on truth.
People are, imo, beginning to see.
Amen.
we had an ENABLER in the White House with Obummer who is A MUSLIM AND A DAMN FRAUD.
AND THAT’S BEING HID BY THOSE DEEP STATE TRAITORS.
at LAST WE HAVE A LEGITIMATE PRESIDENT, WHO IS DOING A GREAT JOB.
Agree. What a mess for our President! He never wanted to go to war. I can remember him telling Hannity on the radio a long time ago (right after the invasion) it was a big mistake. I can distinctly remember him saying it had caused the shortage of cement and building material and that the war would do no good. Hannity didn’t want to hear anything against Bush and kept trying to change the subject. Trump just kept right on!
Wasn’t just Obummer. He was just carrying the torch that Jr. had been carrying before that. And that Clinton had been carrying before that. And the one that Sr. had been carrying before that.
There’s been a Clinton or a Bush in the White House since 1980, right up to Hellary’s appointment in BamBam’s administration. And they would have coronated yet another Bush or a Clinton in the next election, if Trump hadn’t blown them out of the water. These families are crime syndicates, like the Gambinos and the Genoveses. How in the world did we let our country sink so low?
Bush Sr. was in the CIA and he learned some important lessons on Psy-ops. And he passed those lessons on to the others.
Until a bunch of us got so sick and tired of the lies and lies and more lies for the NWO that we started praying our arses off and God finally heard us!
Not a lick of difference between Bush Sr., Clinton, and Shrub……Remember that the Bush family were pro HIllary……
The masks were finally off by the time HRC ran for president. One suspected they were simpatico, but it was still disconcerting to see the Bushes endorse her. That there was the full unmasking of the elite plan for us. The NWO being run by the Bushes\Clintons\assorted heirs forever.
And then Trump happened. 😀
Peace through strength! Way better doctrine than “might makes right”
Joeknuckles, Amen to that baby!
Headphones cranked up on that one!
The cat outside my window sang along!
This is too much winning.
No such thing. Like a car to fast or a women to pretty.
No one can hide under their rocks any more! He is leaving no stone unturned. Making so many enemies in the process but we have his back..Even the insurance companies are getting angry. What a brave man.
LikeLiked by 8 people
No new enemies. Same ones you and I have always had. He just removes their masks
I am reminded of that “one dollar” bet between Billy Ray Valentine and Louis Winthorpe III against Randolph and Duke Mortimer: See, I bet we could make millions of dollars AND put ya’ll in the poor house at the same time..
At the succussful pace President Trump is applying his Trump Doctrine he is going to run out of recipient countries before his 2nd term.
MaineCoon:
I think that is his ambition. After the current crop of deserving recipients of the Trump Doctrine have been addressed, then the MAGA will really kick in. The result will be that the entire world can then grow both richer and freer in (relative) peace within itself. The rising tide of means and freedom can indeed raise all boats.
Hammersdad
We knew he was secretly a Globalist./s
God Bless and Protect Our President
And when Congress wouldn’t work, he dumped DACA on them, and now dumped the Iran deal at their doorstep. Hah! Works everywhere.
President Trump is simply returning the garbage back to the factory from which it came. We are seeing what accountability in the Trump Era looks like…and I like it!
President Trump is placing strategic ownership to Congress….
This man Trump, played by the progressive rules for decades, analyzed how twisted their doctrine was, paid their extortion and all the while filed it away for the day he would right their corrupt exploitation.
The Regressives had world domination in their hands. It was Barracks ego (and exhaustive incompetence) that blew it to smithereens. The Hildabeast knows this, deep down, in her hollow core. Everyone of “them” does.
Trump is the God send we all prayed for. The right man at the right time. He is genius.
The joy watching the regressive house of cards implode borders on decadent.
“Regressive” – perfect.
Scary perfect.
Hurricanes, possible ISIS attack in Las Vegas (remember 9/11, Orlando, San Bernadino etc.), Hollywood Sex Scandals, Fake News, NFL Anthem Controversy, BLM, Antifa, KKK, Deep State Shenanigans, Political turmoil, and now California Wildfires and Secession threats, this Scripture comes to mind:
Isa 1:4-7 KJV
(4) Ah sinful nation, a people laden with iniquity, a seed of evildoers, children that are corrupters: they have forsaken the LORD, they have provoked the Holy One of Israel unto anger, they are gone away backward.
(5) Why should ye be stricken any more? ye will revolt more and more: the whole head is sick, and the whole heart faint.
(6) From the sole of the foot even unto the head there is no soundness in it; but wounds, and bruises, and putrifying sores: they have not been closed, neither bound up, neither mollified with ointment.
(7) Your country is desolate, your cities are burned with fire: your land, strangers devour it in your presence, and it is desolate, as overthrown by strangers.
The LORD is calling us to repentance. Will we hear?
Been praying for this nation to repent since 1992!
Been praying for America’s idols to fall since 1992!
Been praying for people to wake up since….
I had my life threatened several times just for warning people about the New Age movement. Also been shot at.
So, I just pray harder!
I just saw some guy named Doug McGregor (I think) on Tucker’s show essentially saying that we should just surrender to Iran now before they kill all out troops in the middle east. He doesn’t think we would have a chance if Iran decided to attack them because Russia would help them. I’ve never heard of this guy before. Is he a never-Trumper or something? He did a pretty good job of pretending not to know that Iran was is the process of developing nuclear weapons already.
LikeLike
Never heard of him and no idea if he sloshes left or RINO, but definitely a Swamper with his self-named consultant/lobbyist organization. Exactly the kind of revolving door, self interested coward that got our country into its current mess.
Here is the statements Mr. Boyle gave to the press upon his arrival in Canada:
Boyle gave The Associated Press a handwritten statement expressing disagreement with U.S. foreign policy.
“God has given me and my family unparalleled resilience and determination, and to allow that to stagnate, to pursue personal pleasure or comfort while there is still deliberate and organized injustice in the world would be a betrayal of all I believe, and tantamount to sacrilege,” he wrote.
He nodded to one of the State Department officials and said, “Their interests are not my interests.”
I don’t know if he has already thanked President Trump/USA and it has not been reported or if does not have the common decency to give thanks to those responsible for his release. Guess time will tell.
Better off in Canada hope he stays there. Some thing very wrong with these people.
ECONOMIC ENEMY SUFFOCATION then STRANGULATION:
• The NORKS are feeling the noose tighten with every passing day:
• Enabler China KNOWS they’re on the hot seat and the clock’s ticking.
• Pakistan may find it FAR easier to play ball than become the ball, having watched President Trump hit ball after ball out of the park … and making it happen against all odds.
• Can’t wait to watch the India Alliance take root and flourish.
Rocketman has been very quiet
My view is he has been quiet because those four NK bulk cargo ships sailed full of bribes from Chinese ports are to keep him from spoiling China’s 19th CCP Party Congress on 18 October.
It has been noted that his top missile generals were absent for the NK celebrations of the founding of their communist workers’ party, suggesting they may be preparing for another launch (they were praised by Rocketboy recently and promoted).
The Japanese, who watch this, reported that as of a few weeks prior, Kim was blasting out at China in threatening language. It wasn’t covered in the western media, but I trust these reports as it poses an existential threat to Japan. Kim has also reiterated his threats to Japan just yesterday as well as Guam.
President Trump is a successful businessman and deal maker. I think he has a unique (especially among political actors) understanding of the sovereign responsibility of ownership. His doctrine consists almost entirely in demonstrating (rather than attempting to assign) who in fact owns what.
Once that is acknowledged, productive discussions among those owners can then fruitfully take place. He is an honest capitalist; he wants ownership (and its attendant responsibilities) spread as widely and as far as possible. That lies at the root of the ‘Trump Doctrine’ and his pledge to Make America Great Again – not to own or control anything/everything, but to lead. Because he (and we) know how better than anyone else currently in ‘the game’.
Hammersdad
Not to quibble but I think Sundance is right he assigns responsibility and then demonstrates the assignment is correct by the reactions he gets to his subsequent action. Ownership is demonstrated when the assigned party begins to change the direction of outcomes.
Hammersdad, that was chock full of clarity, insights and implications.
Grateful for your contribution!
Yes indeed. That is in fact the ‘demonstration of ownership’ to which I was referring.
Hammersdad
And who owns Iran? Russia+China+France?
Do tell
