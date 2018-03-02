The Myth of Global Markets Explains Why The DC UniParty View POTUS Trump As a Risk To Their World Order…

If the U.S. were to exit NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement), the price you pay for most foodstuff at the grocery store would drop 10% in the first quarter and likely drop 20% or more by the end of the first year. Here’s why:
Approximately a decade ago the U.S. Dept of Agriculture stopped using U.S. consumer food prices within the reported measures of inflation. The food sector joined the ranks of fuel and energy prices in no longer being measured to track inflation and backdrop Fed monetary policy. Not coincidentally this was simultaneous to U.S. consumers seeing massive inflation in the same highly consumable sector.
There are massive international corporate and financial interests who are inherently at risk from President Trump’s “America-First” economic and trade platform. Believe it or not, President Trump is up against an entire world economic establishment.
When you understand how trade works in the modern era you will understand why the agents within the system are so adamantly opposed to U.S. President Trump.
The biggest lie in modern economics, willingly spread and maintained by corporate media, is that a system of global markets still exists.
It doesn’t.
Every element of global economic trade is controlled and exploited by massive institutions, multinational banks and multinational corporations. Institutions like the World Trade Organization (WTO) and World Bank control trillions of dollars in economic activity. Underneath that economic activity there are people who hold the reigns of power over the outcomes. These individuals and groups are the stakeholders in direct opposition to principles of America-First national economics.
The modern financial constructs of these entities have been established over the course of the past three decades. When you understand how they manipulate the economic system of individual nations you begin to understand understand why they are so fundamentally opposed to President Trump.
In the Western World, separate from communist control perspectives (ie. China), “Global markets” are a modern myth; nothing more than a talking point meant to keep people satiated with sound bites they might find familiar. Global markets have been destroyed over the past three decades by multinational corporations who control the products formerly contained within global markets.
The same is true for “Commodities Markets”. The multinational trade and economic system, run by corporations and multinational banks, now controls the product outputs of independent nations. The free market economic system has been usurped by entities who create what is best described as ‘controlled markets’.
U.S. President Trump smartly understands what has taken place. Additionally he uses economic leverage as part of a broader national security policy; and to understand who opposes President Trump specifically because of the economic leverage he creates, it becomes important to understand the objectives of the global and financial elite who run and operate the institutions. The Big Club.
Understanding how trillions of trade dollars influence geopolitical policy we begin to understand the three-decade global financial construct they seek to protect.
That is, global financial exploitation of national markets.
FOUR BASIC ELEMENTS:
♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national outputs and industries of developed industrial western nations.
♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
Against the backdrop of President Trump confronting China; and against the backdrop of NAFTA being renegotiated, likely to exit; and against the necessary need to support the key U.S. steel industry; revisiting the economic influences within the modern import/export dynamic will help conceptualize the issues at the heart of the matter.
There are a myriad of interests within each trade sector that make specific explanation very challenging; however, here’s the basic outline.
For three decades economic “globalism” has advanced, quickly. Everyone accepts this statement, yet few actually stop to ask who and what are behind this – and why?
Influential people with vested financial interests in the process have sold a narrative that global manufacturing, global sourcing, and global production was the inherent way of the future. The same voices claimed the American economy was consigned to become a “service-driven economy.”
What was always missed in these discussions is that advocates selling this global-economy message have a vested financial and ideological interest in convincing the information consumer it is all just a natural outcome of economic progress.
It’s not.
It’s not natural at all. It is a process that is entirely controlled, promoted and utilized by large conglomerates, lobbyists, purchased politicians and massive financial corporations.
Again, I’ll try to retain the larger altitude perspective without falling into the traps of the esoteric weeds. I freely admit this is tough to explain and I may not be successful.
Bulletpoint #1: ♦ Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national elements of developed industrial western nations.
This is perhaps the most challenging to understand. In essence, thanks specifically to the way the World Trade Organization (WTO) was established in 1995, national companies expanded their influence into multiple nations, across a myriad of industries and economic sectors (energy, agriculture, raw earth minerals, etc.). This is the basic underpinning of national companies becoming multinational corporations.
Think of these multinational corporations as global entities now powerful enough to reach into multiple nations -simultaneously- and purchase controlling interests in a single economic commodity.
A historic reference point might be the original multinational enterprise, energy via oil production. (Exxon, Mobil, BP, etc.)
However, in the modern global world, it’s not just oil; the resource and product procurement extends to virtually every possible commodity and industry. From the very visible (wheat/corn) to the obscure (small minerals, and even flowers).
Bulletpoint #2 ♦ The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
During the past several decades national companies merged. The largest lemon producer company in Brazil, merges with the largest lemon company in Mexico, merges with the largest lemon company in Argentina, merges with the largest lemon company in the U.S., etc. etc. National companies, formerly of one nation, become “continental” companies with control over an entire continent of nations.
…. or it could be over several continents or even the entire world market of Lemon/Widget production. These are now multinational corporations. They hold interests in specific segments (this example lemons) across a broad variety of individual nations.
National laws on Monopoly building are not the same in all nations. Most are not as structured as the U.S.A or other more developed nations (with more laws). During the acquisition phase, when encountering a highly developed nation with monopoly laws, the process of an umbrella corporation might be needed to purchase the targeted interests within a specific nation. The example of Monsanto applies here.
Bulletpoint #3 ♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
With control of the majority of actual lemons the multinational corporation now holds a different set of financial values than a local farmer or national market. This is why commodities exchanges are essentially dead. In the aggregate the mercantile exchange is no longer a free or supply-based market; it is now a controlled market exploited by mega-sized multinational corporations.
Instead of the traditional ‘supply/demand’ equation determining prices, the corporations look to see what nations can afford what prices. The supply of the controlled product is then distributed to the country according to their ability to afford the price. This is essentially the bastardized and politicized function of the World Trade Organization (WTO). This is also how the corporations controlling WTO policy maximize profits.
Back to the lemons. A corporation might hold the rights to the majority of the lemon production in Brazil, Argentina and California/Florida. The price the U.S. consumer pays for the lemons is directed by the amount of inventory (distribution) the controlling corporation allows in the U.S.
If the U.S. lemon harvest is abundant, the controlling interests will export the product to keep the U.S. consumer spending at peak or optimal price. A U.S. customer might pay $2 for a lemon, a Mexican customer might pay .50¢, and a Canadian $1.25.
The bottom line issue is the national supply (in this example ‘harvest/yield’) is not driving the national price because the supply is now controlled by massive multinational corporations.
The mistake people often make is calling this a “global commodity” process. In the modern era this “global commodity” phrase is particularly nonsense.
A true global commodity is a process of individual nations harvesting/creating a similar product and bringing that product to a global market. Individual nations each independently engaged in creating a similar product.
Under modern globalism this process no longer takes place. It’s a complete fraud. Massive multinational corporations control the majority of production inside each nation and therefore control the global product market and price. It is a controlled system.
EXAMPLE: Part of the lobbying in the food industry is to advocate for the expansion of U.S. taxpayer benefits to underwrite the costs of the domestic food products they control. By lobbying DC these multinational corporations get congress and policy-makers to expand the basis of who can use EBT and SNAP benefits (state reimbursement rates).
Expanding the federal subsidy for food purchases is part of the corporate profit dynamic.
With increased taxpayer subsidies, the food price controllers can charge more domestically and export more of the product internationally. Taxes, via subsidies, go into their profit margins. The corporations then use a portion of those enhanced profits in contributions to the politicians. It’s a circle of money.
In highly developed nations this multinational corporate process requires the corporation to purchase the domestic political process (as above) with individual nations allowing the exploitation in varying degrees. As such, the corporate lobbyists pay hundreds of millions to politicians for changes in policies and regulations; one sector, one product, or one industry at a time. These are specialized lobbyists.
EXAMPLE: The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)
CFIUS is an inter-agency committee authorized to review transactions that could result in control of a U.S. business by a foreign person (“covered transactions”), in order to determine the effect of such transactions on the national security of the United States.
CFIUS operates pursuant to section 721 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended by the Foreign Investment and National Security Act of 2007 (FINSA) (section 721) and as implemented by Executive Order 11858, as amended, and regulations at 31 C.F.R. Part 800.
The CFIUS process has been the subject of significant reforms over the past several years. These include numerous improvements in internal CFIUS procedures, enactment of FINSA in July 2007, amendment of Executive Order 11858 in January 2008, revision of the CFIUS regulations in November 2008, and publication of guidance on CFIUS’s national security considerations in December 2008 (more)
Bulletpoint #4 ♦ With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
The process of charging the U.S. consumer more for a product, that under normal national market conditions would cost less, is a process called exfiltration of wealth. This is the basic premise, the cornerstone, behind the catch-phrase ‘globalism’.
It is never discussed.
To control the market price some contracted product may even be secured and shipped with the intent to allow it to sit idle (or rot). It’s all about controlling the price and maximizing the profit equation. To gain the same $1 profit a widget multinational might have to sell 20 widgets in El-Salvador (.25¢ each), or two widgets in the U.S. ($2.50/each).
Think of the process like the historic reference of OPEC (Oil Producing Economic Countries). Only in the modern era massive corporations are playing the role of OPEC and it’s not oil being controlled, thanks to the WTO it’s almost everything.
Again, this is highlighted in the example of taxpayers subsidizing the food sector (EBT, SNAP etc.), the corporations can charge U.S. consumers more. Ex. more beef is exported, red meat prices remain high at the grocery store, but subsidized U.S. consumers can better afford the high prices.
Of course, if you are not receiving food payment assistance (middle-class) you can’t eat the steaks because you can’t afford them. (Not accidentally, it’s the same scheme in the ObamaCare healthcare system)
Agriculturally, multinational corporate Monsanto says: ‘all your harvests are belong to us‘. Contract with us, or you lose because we can control the market price of your end product. Downside is that once you sign that contract, you agree to terms that are entirely created by the financial interests of the larger corporation; not your farm.
The multinational agriculture lobby is massive. We willingly feed the world as part of the system; but you as a grocery customer pay more per unit at the grocery store because domestic supply no longer determines domestic price.
Within the agriculture community the (feed-the-world) production export factor also drives the need for labor. Labor is a cost. The multinational corps have a vested interest in low labor costs. Ergo, open border policies. (ie. willingly purchased republicans not supporting border wall etc.).
This corrupt economic manipulation/exploitation applies over multiple sectors, and even in the sub-sector of an industry like steel. China/India purchases the raw material, coking coal, then sells the finished good (rolled steel) back to the global market at a discount. Or it could be rubber, or concrete, or plastic, or frozen chicken parts etc.
The ‘America First’ Trump-Trade Doctrine upsets the entire construct of this multinational export/control dynamic. Team Trump focus exclusively on bilateral trade deals, with specific trade agreements targeted toward individual nations (not national corporations).
‘America-First’ is also specific policy at a granular product level looking out for the national interests of the United States, U.S. workers, U.S. companies and U.S. consumers.
Under President Trump’s Trade positions, balanced and fair trade with strong regulatory control over national assets, exfiltration of U.S. national wealth is essentially stopped.
This puts many current multinational corporations, globalists who previously took a stake-hold in the U.S. economy with intention to export the wealth, in a position of holding contracted interest of an asset they can no longer exploit.
Perhaps now we understand better how massive multi-billion multinational corporations and institutions are aligned against President Trump.
RELATED:
♦The Modern Third Dimension in American Economics – HERE
♦The “Fed” Can’t Figure out the New Economics – HERE
♦Proof “America-First” has disconnected Main Street from Wall Street – HERE
♦Treasury Secretary Mnuchin begins creating a Parallel Banking System – HERE
♦How Trump Economic Policy is Interacting With The Stock Market – HERE
♦How Multinationals have Exported U.S. Wealth – HERE
It never ceases to amaze me that the MSM doesn’t seem to think that we can see through their bias.
Thank you for all you do, Sundance!
LikeLiked by 20 people
I didn’t fully realize and understand the depth of it until I came to CTH. Sundance is giving me a Masters in Global Trade, for free.
I owe a donation to the site ASAP and don’t mind saying so.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I just did!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now you see. Welcome.
LikeLiked by 3 people
One by one…..one…by…one
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh I’ve seen, just more clearly. IMHO there was a lot more depth in today’s post, from my perspective. Plus I’m in a dang good mood today, as you know. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
There you go. 👍
LikeLike
Amazing Sundance. Thank you so much, and also thank you for making it such compelling reading.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sundance has provided this previously. Read it over a few times.
It is truly eye opening and provides many “ah I see moments” when certain politicians are against something of this nature and you ask yourself:
“Why would they be against the wall?”
“Why would they be against illegal immigration?”
“Why would they be against tariffs?”
“How did they become millionaires?” and much more.
Money….it’s always the money..
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Free markets” between countries has NEVER existed and cannot exist. It is a lie promoted by liars. The United States must protect primary industries, even if it is solely for national security.
Nucor has some of the most technologically advanced steel mills on the planet, but cannot compete with subsidized steel , directly and indirectly, from countries who want their people employed, instead of on the street fomenting revolution
LikeLiked by 11 people
WE can see through the hate and bias, no doubt thanks to these ‘studies’ from Sundance. These understandings must get through to the millions of voters that are deliberately blindfolded by the media. Sundance University should be unlocked and unleashed on the masses in some manner. The enemedia will always smother and block this knowledge.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trumpstumper, that’s because I doubt they truly understand it. They are all puppets. Intellectual understanding not required to pass on this global issues like this. Just give them a piece of paper to read from and keep moving.
What chance to e have to squaring this this the lo-fo voter? It’ll be more than a challenge to have this concept understood. We really are fortunate to have Sundance lay this out for us…
LikeLike
I wow this one article or post explains so much! It explains how politicians become instant millionaire when elected! It explains how supply and demand is passe, you can increase oil production 10 fold and have very little impact on the price at the pump, which then explains why finding and drilling for oil was a no no for the left. He’ll it took money out of their pockets. Hooray Trump!
LikeLike
“Perhaps now we understand better how massive multi-billion multinational corporations and institutions are aligned against President Trump….and middle-class America.”
Fixed. 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
They will not go quietly. As I said before, this is why they backed Clinton 100% because under Obama they made their beds by staking business models to cheap goods built overseas, sold to hamburger flippers in the USA. The thought of volatility and dealing with balancing between equities and bonds was too much work.
The fake financial crisis of 2008-09 was all about helping Multi-nationals in clearing their balance sheets and executing a massive 3-5 month margin call on businesses in the USA. They paid back their bailout money, with interest, way too fast and the rate of rise in the markets was way to fast an acceleration for the crisis to have been real.
LikeLiked by 10 people
The multi-nationals now have to earn their investments and work to sustain them as well as growth in a more balance manner in the face of “fair” competition, a real growing US work force and a government that actually represents its electorate and national interests.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Round one of this long battle attrition to Trump. Only the DJIA finished negative today and not by much. The NASDAQ and SP500 were up by a nice margin. Futures are reflecting the same.
On another positive note, foreign markets took a good beating. Lets see how Monday shakes out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Flep, I did not know that about the Russell 2000.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just learned about it myself from Charles Payne!
LikeLike
Thanks so much Sundance! When you wrote about the lemon a while back, it opened my eyes to what the global corporations are up to. My ex-husband worked for Cargill a long time ago, and he was involved with soybean oil production. I learned then about their international orange juice policies, and I’ve always thought there was something weird about the whole production. 30 years ago, I always thought our orange juice came from Florida, no. Most of it at the time was from Brazil. I really appreciate what you teach me every day!
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 16 people
Yep. And the US is the world’s consumer market. They need us more than we need them (which is not to say we don’t need them, we just don’t need them as much as they need us). PDJT knows this and is trading on this fact. Like he said, it’s easy!
LikeLiked by 5 people
If you are realistic about our country, you may understand the United States can be entirely self supporting. Food, energy, fuel, rare earth minerals, all of it. We are blessed in that.
We were once told we could not survive without oil from the mid-east, without the Service sector.
All wrong. Dis-information by the Globalists.
This country is the prime target for Globalists, the Golden Calf so to speak.
Trillions are at stake.
Not to be a downer, but these people are evil to the core.
Seriously, can you envision them not caring about destroying entire cities, killing most of the population, keeping illegals working in the fields and factories to maintain their money flow…..
It is almost like that now. Politicians living in walled homes like kings in the castle, looking down at the peasants. Feeding them crumbs. Bored sitting on their money They have everything. They have their court jesters, their magic shows..still bored. Then what do they do?
They have battles between men. (The Romans.) The abuse children. They rape women. Anything to fight the boredom of sitting on their piles of gold.
The do not care about us. They will do any thing to get rid of us. To eliminate us. To kill our children in the schools…anything…But they cannot yet …..
Because we have our guns….and if they take our guns…it is over…Germany, France, UK, Italy, even Canada…..rapes, child molestations, women wearing rape proof clothes…
They want us too…But we will stand…with our God….our Bibles… and our guns.
Never give up the guns…..or they will kill us all…
LikeLike
Interesting that Canada could be as well.
Population of thirty five million or so, Oil, Gas, Beef, Seafood, Wheat, Dairy, Forestry and nearly every mineral on earth.
Yet we run massive deficits or so..hmmm. Just like the U.S.
We have all been conned by the globalists and their bought and paid for politicians.
God bless PDJT
LikeLike
The really interesting thing about our consumer market is that if the parasites pay us a living wage, they prosper also. Instead they go around the world trying to figure out how to destroy the common man and benefit themselves only.
It breaks my heart when I see what they have done to us. They have raised the food and fuel prices so that our senior citizens have to practically starve to death and our veterans are homeless in the streets. Our families can’t afford to have children. They steal our savings through inflation and reduced interest rates.
I kept thinking they would finally get enough and share the rest but they want it all and prefer us dead.
I have finally realized that they all need to be put in a place where they are not ever again allowed to interact with the common people. They are truly people who must live alone and must never be allowed to have power over others.
They are why America created a government of the people, by the people and for the people. They are why we are now fighting the Second American Revolution.
We tend to be soft hearted, kind and forgiving. They see that as weakness and move in for the kill. It is their nature. Period.
We need to forgive them for our own sake, accept the fact that they are not capable of change, separate them from the rest of humanity and never again forget who they are or we will simply end up in the same place over and over.
President Trump reads the poem about the “vicious snake”. “You knew I was a snake when you let me in.”
LikeLike
What is the remaining schedule for NAFTA?
And how do we exit? Does everything just cease that has been put in place, like mexican trucks running shipments that arent up to our standards, or prioritized change? Would CAN and MEX have retaliatory hissy fits, like not delivering goods or slow delivery?
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s another 6 month window to exit and then another leverage point…no matter, the key is the next announcement I think April 2018
LikeLiked by 2 people
This seems like it was put in place this way to make it that much more difficult to end it, hoping one group would just give up. Thank goodness POTUS likes a challege and is determined to win.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes several elections…two Presidential and one Congressional!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump does love a challenge. When one is a genius, you just hope and pray for a challenge.
LikeLike
See this on steel situation from our PM Zoolander here in Canada –
Will someone in the US please adopt me and my hubby asap? (Will do windows)
LikeLiked by 14 people
I know your pain. I’m on the border and hear it and feel it every day. Don’t give up hope. Canada is still a great country, and I love it. It pains me to see some of the cheep shots and childish Canada-bashing that sometimes occurs in the Treehouse.
I have no doubt if we in the U.S. were ever to come under attack, Canadians would be the first to fight alongside of us. They will continue to be our most trusted and dependable ally.
You simply need some adults in the room to settle these trade deals. Get busy!
LikeLike
I think Treepers are just bashing the leftist elites in Canada, just like we do here with our own insufferable leftists.
Maybe we should be more specific, though, so it doesn’t seem like we’re bashing all Canadians.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good points. Among all my family, friends and acquaintances, some of the most strident President Trump supporters I know are on the other side of the border. They feel like hostages of a liberal-socialist government and see no end in in sight. I’ve jokingly asked some of them to apply for entry into the U.S. as political refugees.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We feel their pain, since we suffered through the same thing under 8 years of Ozero.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, but we faced the fake President Obozo years, with dignity and grace. The liberals aren’t handling a real American President so well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We love our Canuck bretheren and sisteren; it’s y’all’s bastard elites we make fun of and detest–and they make it soooooooo easy!
Please feel free to do the same and more to ours–with so much risible idiocy, there’s so little time!
LikeLike
It just gets, well, not better but more absurd?!?
LikeLike
Sure! Come on down to the Beach(s) of N.C.!!! ONLY, if you can stand Hot & Humid weather for about 3 months of the year, Mostly NO SNOW in winter.. And Guns, LOTS of guns in N.C. (We tend to love those).. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kill Devil Hills!
LikeLike
Opioids anyone!?
LikeLike
Speaking of Canada, has seen Dekester lately? I haven’t noticed any posts from him in weeks. Maybe he gave up posting for Lent. Many people do. Anyway, I hope he is okay.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s been posting off and on and seems to be good😀
LikeLike
Seems where I saw a post from him a few days back however, he does not seem to be posting much at all these days. Like you I am praying all is well with our Great Northern Friend.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Questions for the Prime Minister!!!
LikeLike
Canada has elected to be led by a blooming idiot. Their are high school students that have a better command of economics than this doofus!
LikeLike
That has to be the worst response by a politician I’ve ever seen. I almost feel sorry for him. Pathetic. Hallarious. Does he even now what country he lives in. Mom and dad should have let him out if his room more often when he was a kid. I think those misguided teenagers from the school shootings on cnn make more sense than that clown
LikeLike
I believe there is a least one more meeting. We get our by providing 6 month notice. Problem is there is legislation that was passed to implement NAFTA. So, I assume you need legislation to undo parts of NAFTA. CAN/MEX could try and do that. But it would assume they are the sole source of the goods and products which would give them some leverage. Until another company steps up to fill in the void.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Easy for politicians to sign us up, but a cluster getting out. 😤
LikeLiked by 3 people
No no at all! Our President holds all the cards. The only thing Congress is needed for is when an agreement is reached to vote and agree on it. Many times they go ahead and do so because they were not involved in the negotiations.
https://theweek.com/articles/675156/what-trump-actually-about-nafta
From the article linked above:
So what if Trump just pulls America out of NAFTA unilaterally? It sounds like he could do it. NAFTA’s Article 2205 presumably allows the president to pull the U.S. out of the trade deal without any input from Congress. All he has to do is provide six-months written notice.
http://money.cnn.com/2016/07/06/news/economy/trump-nafta/index.html
From the article linked above:
Would he even have the power to scrap it on his own? Turns out presidents do have that power and don’t need Congress. NAFTA’s Article 2205, which Trump cited in his speech last week in Pittsburgh, is only 34 words and simply says that a party may withdraw from the agreement six months after it provides written notice.
They (companies) would take the President to court but would eventually lose because he has the right according to the bylaws that were written. They never anticipated our LION 🦁!
LikeLike
The excesses of the French Revolution always puzzled me but I am beginning to appreciate the frustration those people felt. They obviously recognized that the elite had powerful circles of influence and simply breaking the circle was insufficient. Every one of them had to be eliminated lest the serpent re-spawn.
The depths of corruption, manipulation and malice are difficult to accept. I can only hope that more people recognize how we have been manipulated and abused because this demands a massive uprising.
Sundance, thank you again for your excellent work and your generosity for sharing it.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I have no doubt that multi factors impact the world economic balances. For me, I see clearly how detrimental those policies/practices have destroyed American manufacturing and production. Our industrial heartland resembles the bombed out corpses of the cities of WW ll and the corpses of millions of American workers have been tossed on our ash heap of global abuse. Damn them all!
LikeLiked by 7 people
When it comes to the story, print the legend! They’ve been lying since time immemorial…the Fools Jokers and thieves all at the behest of “royalty”…our President gives the American People respect…he doesn’t talk down and as he said: there’s no time for political correctness!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks, Sundance, for keeping both classical and re-newed economic principles and realities before an intelligent public who can, in turn, educate many, many others. Yours is the best “university” education for real economics. My regular subscription to your “educational institution” is soon on the way. I hope others contribute, too.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Main reason Amazon bought Whole Foods: “The biggest lie in modern economics, willingly spread and maintained by corporate media, is that a system of global markets still exists.” Amazon like Google…evil
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow. This is great stuff. Sundance and co..are the Jack of ALL trades and Master of ALL! Learning Central at the CTH.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance has some serious chops on economics,Trumpthepress. I send his economic stuff to more people than anything else.
LikeLike
Give it a couple years and that chart will show
USA 25 Trillion GDP
China 5 Trillion GDP
LikeLiked by 4 people
China may be a parity in 2025
LikeLike
Good Lord that was heavy ! So can POTUS reverse. change, disrupt, stop. WIN ? How ?
LikeLike
Everyday…our economy is a super behemoth…notice President Trump offers unlimited carrots to the multinational companies: BUILD YOUR PLANTS HERE; NO TARIFFS! We are open for business: low Regulation, low taxes, low energy costs, low overhead too…unlimited expansion and access to markets!
LikeLiked by 4 people
It was heavy for me until I thought about it in terms of drug companies. Most of us understand how drug companies operate.
Imagine a drug company develops a drug. If it charges say an ‘honest’ price of $5 per pill, most in the USA can afford it, many in Western EU can afford it, some in Southern EU can afford it, but very few in the most populated continents, Africa, Asia, South America can not afford it. What to do?
Because you have a monopoly on this drug with patents etc you control the price you charge. You sell it to the poorer nations for say $0.50 per pill, but in the wealthy nations you charge $10 per pill. Essentially the US customer subsidizes the drug for the poorer nations. This is a form of wealth transfer.
So how do you translate this business template to, say, lemons?
First you monopolize lemon production around the World via mergers and acquisitions. Now you have the same control over lemons as the drug company has over its patented drug. Now you can charge the maximum price that each market can bear.
LikeLike
I sure am glad I got myself edumacated before the globalists took over.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Globullists with their bought senators and congressmen are promoting poverty for the USA. Aided and abetted by the media-rat propaganda division.
There was no recession under Obama, it was a full fledged DEPRESSION, much worse than the classic Great Depression of the 1930s. Yet, during this time when people had few jobs and much less money, prices for food and energy continued to rise. That is NOT how the system is suppose to work. Less demand = lower prices but not when the entire construct is manufactured by the Globullists.
These people have all the money they would every need. They don’t care how much food costs or electricity. That sleeze bag Bill Gates for example, back before O raised electricity prices to unaffordable levels, had a 35,000.00 per month power bill. I can’t even wrap my head around that. I’m hot in the summer and cold in the winter and can barely afford to pay the power bill. I can only afford basic food needs. The O depression plunged me into poverty.
Poverty for the USA is what these people who oppose President Trump fixing the economy are supporting. They want to turn us ALL into serfs. Personally, I’m not going to tolerate it. I’m with President Trump 1,000% and whatever economic measures he takes, I’m IN!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think you used lemons once to explain this, Sundance. I like to use limes, because I watched it happen. In the 1990s they used citrus canker as an excuse to cut down all the lime acreage in Dade County. At that time, South Dade provided almost all the limes for the entire United States. They also cut out all the backyard Citrus in Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. More on that in a moment. Strangely enough, at exactly the same time as they were cutting down all the south Florida limes, massive acreage in Mexico was coming up to productive size. Imagine that. There was already production coming online to totally take over the lime market. All it needed was a hole in the existing market. Coincidence, I suppose. I don’t know if it was the reduced cost of producing in Mexico, but the same limes that were 10 for a dollar at Publix now cost $0.75 each. And think about it. Even if you were to replant in South Dade, by the time your lime trees got to bearing age, all the packing houses, and all the other infrastructure that supported the industry has gone belly-up. How would you distribute your product? When Colorado first legalized marijuana, the State Department put on a full-court press to try to get the cartels in Mexico to buy up their lime and avocado groves. Big business would much rather have the marijuana trade. And back to cutting down all the backyard trees. Not only did Jeb Bush allow them to enter your property and destroy your property without any proof of anything, the compensation was $100 per tree, paid with gift certificates from Walmart. So imagine, everybody in South Florida lost their trees, and all the tax money that compensated them, ended up on Walmart’s bottom line. Thieving scum.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Southern CA has lost almost every dairy and citrus grove. Massive massive acreage gone. Replaced with tract homes and shopping centers. Just the last 16 years is jaw dropping. And since the land is covered, no where to put that stuff now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Same thing in Dade and Broward, Gil. You have to build pack and stack housing in the house all those immigrants and refugees on welfare somewhere
LikeLiked by 2 people
But in reality CA has a water issue and some of the citrus and other crops they were growing are water intensive. Farms came first but with population growth there was always going to be a battle over the water. Farmers are losing.
LikeLike
Yes but the water issue California has, is that they keep dumping it in the ocean, for the same reason. If you can take all the tree crop farmers, almonds, walnuts, peaches, plums, etc in the Central Valley, deny them water for a few years, those trees die. All the packing houses and infrastructure that support that industry blow away as well. Even if you replant your trees and could survive with no income for the years it took them to get to bearing size, how are you going to get that stuff to market? The small farmer goes bust, big AG buys up their farms at auction for peanuts. It’s the same play as the one I just described in Dade County, using government as a weapon to kill small business. Victor Davis Hanson has written extensively on this subject from a Central Valley resident’s point of view
LikeLike
Nunes is going to become a national hero from FISAGATE….he could lead California to common sense!
LikeLike
Unbelievable/very interesting. F-ing JEB.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And where did that citrus canker come from?
…From imported fruit!
The Fed Govt failed in it’s job of inspecting and quarantining Imported Produce.
And our domestic growers were punished as a result.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“And our domestic growers were punished as a result.”
And the American Citizen who consumes what the domestic growers did produce were/are being punished to this day
LikeLiked by 1 person
GREAT point, Wheatie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Folks our President has the ultimate bomb that will absolutely destroy all these countries, the Globalist, CoC, MSM etc. He has every right to talk freely about going into a trade war with as many countries that want to take us on. The entire world is welcome to come together against us. Once he drops his MOAB, it will all be over for each and everyone of them.
RECIPROCAL TARIFFS!
He actually showed them his hand with this one tweet!
It would have these countries decide rather quickly to lower their tariffs on our products and will allow us to once again win because American made products are head and shoulders above the rest of the world.
That decision alone would add 4% to 5% each quarter and each year to our GDP Rate! We will be living in the 7% to 8% GDP range. The same way China, India and others are currently.
We will be able to kill our entire deficit of $20 Trillion Dollars in less than 10 years.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Lurking lawyer here. Your comment has much substance. I was part of a four person team hird to render a determinitive ‘thumbs up/down’ (reference to Roman Emporers in gladiator Coloseum combat) when the then Owner Board had decided thumbs down for Harley Davidson. Spent two months in Japan with a translator investigating. Found the following free trade fact. At that time, no Japanese manufacturer had a motorcycle over 750cc. Harley made none under 900cc. (Background is not horsepower, it is stroke/bore ratio and engine RPM). Harley wanted to enter the Japanese market to put price pressure on Honda, Yamaha, Kowasaki, and Suzuki. So the Japanese government made a slight change to the motorcycle drivers license law. IF your bike was over 750cc, as part of the DL test you had to lay it down on the ground then right it again and ride it. Short stature Japanese could not. Effective exclusion.
Trump is correct. The only real trade remedy is bilateral reciprocity. Almost biblical. “Do unto others as they do unto you.” Makes a great initial trade negotiating stance, also.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love the biblical piece! It is so true in this case.
LikeLike
A very interesting interview with Peter Navarro on FoxBiz today where Navarro laments those who condemn the VSGPDJT imposed 10% tariff on aluminum. Navarro states that protesting reporters and “free traders” have zero knowledge how the 10% aluminum tariff increases prices on a 6 pack of Miller. Navarro posits “… As an example, the price increase on a 6 pack of beer, packaged in aluminum cans, translates to an increase of “ONE PENNY”. HAH! Seems the multinational COC crowd screaming disruption and therein manipulating the stock market protests too much–for EXACTLY the reasons SD states–there are TRILLIONS at stake…
LikeLiked by 4 people
So, how can the money that changes hands between the corporations, lobbyists, and politicians be better tracked?
It seems that, especially for Senators, they start as paupers but, soon, become multi-millionaires in no time.
What can we do to follow and put a stop to the corruption?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Remember: Companies set prices to maximize profit. They DO NOT set prices based on their costs.
A tariff may cut in to a company’s profit margin, but that absolutely DOES NOT mean they will raise their prices. If the market won’t pay higher prices, then prices will stay where they are and the corporation will suck it up and take a few percent margin hit.
These companies aren’t full of babies. They have real nice profit margins right now. Chances are the tariffs aren’t going to be passed on to customers at all.
Steel prices don’t automatically mean higher car prices… if customers would pay 2% more for a car, car companies would be charging that already.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I disagree. Corporate America will run the numbers and figure that the penny increase in the cost of producing that six pack could easily be made up by adding $0.30 to the price of the six pack. See? Problem solved, the multi-national way. That way they could also get compensated for the decrease in their corporate taxes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Both of you guys are right. It will depend on how elastic the demand is. If the demand for the product is very elastic, meaning the demand is sensitive to price changes, then prices will increase. However if the demand is inelastic, the producer or the retailer will eat the tariff.
LikeLike
If companies could charge an extra $0.30 for a 6 pack, they’d be charging that already.
When price goes up, demand goes down. You can have the elasticity discussion with needs and utilities but there’s not a lot of wiggle room for pricing in consumer goods. These companies know microeconomics and they aren’t leaving on the table.
LikeLike
Once you give food stamp grifters a cash stipend every month to buy beer with, you have a lot of wiggle room with beer pricing. Don’t kid yourself.
LikeLike
Thank you for da trut’, williamk !!
LikeLike
If I am understanding you correctly, it appears as if the pharmaceutical industry might be a more glaring example of this fraud. And now they have tried to monopolize the insurance companies (investment – banking/casinos), who now dictate medical treatment. Not only are they controlling the supply, they are creating the demand. And the American people pay the bill.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So true, John. I have a pet theory that I’d like to put before SG Sundance and VSG PDTrump. This two idea could free up the pathway to MAGA.
First, via state law then federal, enable “FreeMarket Medical Zones” where (a) doctors or groups of doctors are allowed to post their prices in public, (b) patients pay doctors directly, (c) insurance companies are required to reimburse the customer up to the amount of, say, Medicare, (d) the Free-Market doctor is required to certify only (d.1) the patient paid him X$ or more than (c) for these (d.2) specific medical services, and (d.3) doctor certifies treatments were medically necessary. (e)Many patients using FreeMarket Med will, of course, not have insurance or file for any reimbursement. (f) Insurance never pays to doctors, only to their patients.
The insurance companies can not require more from the doctors, but the companies and governments can employ investigators to search out and fight fraud if suspicions warrant. Patients may be paying more than they are reimbursed but medical services and prices are transparent. Patents are free to use standard current insurance models or FreeMarket Med as they wish.
Charities, private individuals, cities/counties/states can buy medical treatment in FreeMarket Medical Zones for themselves and for the needy, and may also operate within the current standard insurance model. Governments can buy insurance for the needy uninsured or they can by medical treatment directly in the FreeMarket Zone. Doctors can work in both standard medical model and FreeMarket Med if accounting is separate.
LikeLike
Wait. Serious question. If Manafort, Flynn and rest can be investigated for violations of FARA, why can’t the Chamber of Commerce? For that matter why aren’t some of these ‘immigrant’s rights’ groups investigated to be sure they comply with FARA?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry Red Frog, but we can’t investigate anything because we currently don’t have an Attorney General.
LikeLike
Thanks. That was really informative.
LikeLike
I don’t know if you’re being sarcastic or not, but either way, the delivery was excellent
LikeLike
Brilliant analysis. I learned a lot. I come from a conspiracy background, and I would just point out that there’s an even bigger agenda at work behind globalization and that is the push towards a One World Government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t “One World Government” biblical?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not just Biblical; it’s here, in the form of Agenda21 and Agenda2030, and the Satanic UN itself. With the subordinate “fiefdoms” of the EU (with the unelected, unaccountable European Commission and Jean-Claude Juncker at the helm), and the failed North-American Union, and the African Union, and others, it would be only a matter of time before everything is divvied up and control taken and assigned…
Look at the World Economic Forum. Meets at Davos, Switzerland every year, but also at other ritzy destinations in-between. They basically decide what is going to happen in the following 12 months. Makes for interesting (if not MADDENING) reading. http://www.weforum.org .
There are many, MANY, ultra-rich families here in Europe, many of them no-one would know if you mentioned there names, or if you met anyone of them in person. The Rothschilds are the “public” face of them, but are paupers compared to the rest. And they are bound together by a common evil (which they consider to be a virtue), and a love and worship of Satan that is both repulsive and horrifying. The moose-horn parties and spirit cooking are just the tip of the Demonic iceberg.
When you have everything that money can buy, your toys, interests, hobbies, and diversions take a decidedly darker twist, as there’s nowhere else to go…
Ephesians 6:10-18. We need that as a warning and protection, and we need it to turn these people from their evil. Even if they don’t listen… GOD forgive and help us all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, after reading this, I don’t think President Trump could care less about all the investigations and corruption that failed to keep him from office and bringing the crooks to justice as long as he realizes his number one goal of Making America Great Again by cleaning up this WTO, trade deficit mess. He is all out for “America First”. He is not worried at all about Jeff Sessions bringing anyone to justice, after all, that’s what he hired him to do. I wish him success.
LikeLike
It’s all connected.
And I think that Pres Trump cares very much about the corruption…and about bringing the crooks to justice.
But you need Judges in place that will deliver convictions and not let their leftist friends off the hook.
Without good Judges in place…the indictments will be futile.
Our President has nominated dozens of new Judges, but the confirmations in the Senate are moving at a snail’s pace.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I remember when George HW Bush was talking about the New World Order. No one knew what George HW Bush was really talking about because he didn’t explain what it really meant, but we were suspicious. I remember listening on news talk about how evil Monsanto was and that they were trying to own and patent all the world’s seeds and that they would destroy our health and control our food supply. I remember the Voodoo stick and how NAFTA was going to destroy jobs and industry in America.
We were told nothing beyond terms, and pushed through by design. Thirty years of manipulation and the American public is still not fully informed.
The proof is in this globalism explanation by Sundance. Whenever the Swamp or the Globalists are going to screw us, they take a long, convoluted path, as confusing and enmeshed as possible, and then use phrases and words that mean nothing to obfuscate how they will fleece us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Donna, I DO remember GHWB reference to the “New World Order”. Everyone in the audience listening is clapping enthusiastically– yet no one understands WHY THEY ARE CLAPPING. Needless to say, the WTO (World Trade Organization) and other entities start marching toward the mess we have today–enabling all the “3rd world countries” to improve their status–at the expense of “evil, unjust America” and its white male European roots. Yes, this is an economic/multinational war being waged against the US but it does contain a cultural component also IMO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Phyllis Schfley knew and talked about it all the time. RIP Phyllis. Sure do miss your voice for America first!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bingo! Daddy Bush was the harbinger of what was to come, the evisceration of American manufacturing. His wonderful slogan was a New World Order a Thousand Points of Light, it makes me want to yak.
LikeLike
I understand that the tariff may add a penny to the cost of a can of beer, but my question is… How much will expensive American steel worker union labor increase that can of beer? or any other American manufactured steel product? Have not heard this be addressed.
LikeLike
Right-to-Work States will be more attractive to locate the steel mills, because the Unions do not have a stranglehold on labor in those states.
We have more Right-to-Work States now than ever before.
These states are very welcoming to manufacturing…and would love to have steel mills in their states.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Weatie, I believe steel mills generally get sited as close as possible to the source of iron ore, with water being the primary mode of transportation. It takes a god-awful amount of iron ore to make a ton of Steel
LikeLike
Wheatie. sorry, sometimes this thing has a mind of its own
LikeLike
Not sure that’s as much of a consideration now, Star…not as much as it used to be.
A steel mill can get a rail line run right up to it’s door.
This allows a mill to get ore from wherever it’s available.
The cost of dealing with Union demands is so formidable…I think that most steel producers would opt for locating in a Right-to-Work State.
LikeLike
I predict that all American workers will be able to afford beer in glass bottles by the end of 2018 and that some metal work labor, such as stamping license plates, will be undertaken by a newly available labor force–former FIBers and DO[un]Jers in jail!
LikeLike
This is one of the most important articles you have written Sundance. You have analyzed what ‘has and is happening’ magnificently. This is what is behind everything, all the corruption and mayhem of Clinton, FBI, DOJ, CIA political operatives. This and who – is what is destroying our world. The worst qualities of mankind in action. These corporations are individuals collectively raping and pillaging. They have made an agreement between themselves to ‘incorporate’ in a form not dissimilar to a sophisticated pack of buzzards hovering over a carcass (humanity as a consumer).
Geed and the lust for power by these packs of scoundrels is being projected and spewed upon billions of human beings creating a hell on earth. Drugged, obese, mind dulled, confused, poverty-stricken, mentally incapacitated humans are more compliant consumers and there you have your ‘business plan’ for the ‘corporations’. To create that state in their consumer. And we see the method is highly successful.
One would assume that Dante’s Mountain of Misery in Purgatory with its seven deadly sins in progress on earth – was always a risk for humanity. We are living in a sort of hell designed carefully by these unaccountable dictators of consumerism.
The Rule of Law (and faith in the moral bounds of religion) is a noble human attempt to contain these vile instincts in mankind, but we are in deep trouble now as these cretins only use these institutions as a way of calculating what the general population will likely do (as they obey laws and moral contracts in society). themselves to them as a way to fool populations. They see these things as the blind spots of the world, a dark place where they are not bound. They are bad sports, as good folk play by the rules and these skunks use the rules of society to manipulate the world. They don’t understand the very distinct line, the delicate agreement that separates man from being a beast. It is an intellectual agreement he makes. If another human or group decides they will behave as beasts, we are doomed. It’s easy to see why religious and legal institutions are invaded by the corrupt as they are seen as the underbelly of human behaviour when in fact they are the very delicate threads that define us as humans and not beasts. Massive qtys of money are what have removed these corporate dogs from understanding accountability. They can build fortresses around their abodes and live in bubbles untouched by the consequences of their actions.
Your work here focusing on the DOJ/FBI/CIA fouling is extremely important as it pokes a finger in the eye (and holds it there) of this disgraceful business that has now infested political structure being unveiled.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am not trying to be funny.
But, does this global-market idea relate in any way to the cap-and-trade concept?
Or, are the cap-and-trade people a different global-wide group vying for great control over the productivity of nations?
The cap-n-trade idea, developed by Ken Lay of Enron fame, who had started out at the progressive Dept of Energy, came up with cap-n-trade while at Enron, and promoted it at Kyoto. Lay/Enron’s goal was to be the broker of the carbon credits.
cap-n-trade says that each nation would get a number of pollution points per year (like Deal-A-Meal from Richard Simmons), and if they went below the points, they could sell off those they did not burn up; likewise, if a nation went beyond its allowance of carbon-consumed credits, it could buy the credits from another country.
So, innovation in energy-consumption-reduction at the national level would have a profit-motive.
The final piece is that the entire global ration of credits would be ratcheted down year by year to hit some mythical utopia goal; we would be driven, nation by nation, to innovate and so on and reduce energy consumed to hit some goal level,
In this scheme, two things are obvious, if you think it through.
First, someone has to broker the deals. This was supposed to be Ken Lay / Enron. This line of thought led to the Carbon Market, with Goldman-Sachs in charge of the Chicago CO2 Exchange – with Obama tied into G-S on that effort.
Second: Pinky and the Brain: think about it: some global group would be able to tell each country HOW MUCH ENERGY THEY COULD EXPEND. This is tantamount to dictating the max GDP a country could achieve. How much concrete could be poured, how many trainloads of goods could be transported, how much slag could be smelted, etc.
The governing global overlords would have a dial to turn up or down economic activity of each and every country.
Sounds different fro this high-finance world of globalism, so I ponder: are these two related, or separate, Pinky and the Brain strategies?
LikeLike
In my mind it’s all related.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cap ‘n Trade is a scam…a scam that has been exposed.
It does nothing to stop pollution.
It allows polluters to purchase ‘carbon credits’ and then keep right on polluting!
The Cap ‘n Trade scam was born in the 90’s in the Clinton administration.
Not sure if it was solely AlGore’s brainchild…but he took it and ran with it.
Cap ‘n Trade is related to the Globalist agenda insomuch as it’s a part of the whole plan to bring Western countries to their knees.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cap ‘n Trade – the modern equivalent of the Indulgences sold for profit by unscrupulous pastors in the medieval Church.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you think about about, down the road, they are exactly the same scenario. The sum of the calculation is the same for both enterprises; control of the nation products and markets, ability to compete, and ultimately, permission to trade.
No, not funny at all TheLastDemocrat
LikeLike
Energy consumption taxes were supposed to be the funding mechanism for globalization once the American middle class was bled dry. Goldman Sachs has a famous company motto, don’t be first through the door (that’s the guy who catches the bullet). Enron pioneered private taxation of energy. In the year prior to Enron getting taken apart, (another coincidence, remember the lime trees) Goldman quietly started an energy taxing outfit called the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) it is considered an offshore entity, even though it’s actually located in Atlanta, I believe. Goldman has quietly been doing the job ($$$) Enron was doing ever since. I remember Lee Raymond, at the time chairman of Exxon Mobil, testify in front of Congress that if you took the investment banks out of the energy Market, Gas would go down a dollar a gallon. All of the newer gas station chains that you see, Marathon, Valero, Racetrac, are all investment bank-owned. When Hurricane Wilma knocked out the power in Broward County for 3 weeks, I was able to observe something that I did not understand before. All the power was out, the gas pumps on a Shell station were repowered with the station closed. The price of gas had spiked considerably since the hurricane had struck South Florida. I was out hunting for gas, and noticed a the lit up pumps and pulled in. The station was closed, but to my astonishment, the prices on the pump started changing right before my eyes. I realized that every pump at every Shell station in the country was controlled by Shell headquarters in Houston. And it happens in the blink of an eye. Since the banks have been unable to push their carbon taxing scheme through the United States Congress, the well ran dry in 2008. And they had to go to plan C instead, printing money out of thin air.
LikeLike
When the means of production became owned by global interests instead of national, then national interest is turned upside down. Sir Walter Raleigh best described this as follows:
“He who controls the sea, controls commerce on the sea.
He who controls the commerce on the sea, controls the world.”
The US controls the seas of Asia, but does not have enough money for a safe Navy. Why?
60 consecutive years of trade deficits with Japan.
30 consecutive years of trade deficits with Korea.
20 consecutive years of trade deficits with China.
100 years of cumulative trade deficits is coming to an end!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look at the Georgia “Guidestones” [Satan’s 10 Commandments] to see what the globalists/greens/watermelons/Malthusian misanthropes are after.
By controlling the world’s food, water, and energy supply, not to mention disease propagation and mitigation, they can effect the plagues of Revelation.
It’s that simple.
But they don’t want us to know…
LikeLike
Even their term “multinational interests” is a myth.
Not a single one of the managers of the NWO plan cares one whit, nor are the “interested” about one nation of people nor about all nations of people.
Nothing they do is in the interests of any nation nor any “multi” of nations.
Greed. Power. That is their only interest.
LikeLike
With the largest GDP the United States is naturally the target for looting.
Zerohedge did an article several years ago outlining the return on investment for lobbying versus the return on investment for traditional research and development. The ROI for lobbying was several thousand, the ROI for traditional research and development was in the teens. Why make products when you can steal profit from the taxpayers?
LikeLike
An absolutely AWESOME summary of the “BIG PICTURE”!
LikeLike
Bill Clinton sold out our nation he is a POS nafta creator. Hey Bill you and your stolen money will be held accountable.Chelsey won’t be wealthy off my money I guarantee you that
LikeLike
OPEC = Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and not Oil Producing Economic Countries.
LikeLike
What my father, son and I wrote about TPP supports what Sundance just wrote. Here’s a selection:
“[A]s soon as the Trans Pacific Partnership had been negotiated, Japan’s Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fishery reassured Japanese farmers that there will be little impact upon their sales and prices. A reading of the treaty makes it clear why.
“First, the treaty includes statements that foreigners won’t be able to sell many products to the Japanese people; they will have to sell them to the Japanese government….
“Second, the amount of almost every agricultural product that can be exported without paying Japan’s high tariffs is controlled by strict quotas….”
“Third, the crowning achievements of Obama’s negotiators were the CSQs (Country Specific Quotas) that apply to American products only…. Those companies who obtain these import certificates will be able to buy in the U.S. at the world price and then sell in Japan at the Japanese price. They will make killer profits.”
“This is not a free market treaty. It is the stand-in-line system for distributing goods used by the anti-free-market governments of the old Soviet Union and modern day Cuba, Venezuela, and North Korea. American companies that wish to sell to Japan and make these huge profits will have to be the first to stand-in-line to buy the certificates….”
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2015/11/whats_actually_in_the_trans_pacific_partnership.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
When Obama was President a few of us got together and talked politics and such. Then one of my friends asked us all a question that took us back for a moment. The answer that we came up with is what actually sobered us up.
The questions was: On Obama’s watch. If an American city was ever destroyed by a nuclear bomb, would Obama fight or give up….give up America?
We sat in silence. Obama would have given up our country, without a fight. We all agreed.
We must never give up fighting these vile individuals. They do not care…not one bit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He would have invited them to start the fight so he could give up… for the one communist world… run by a party of elites.
LikeLike
Sundance has done a good job of describing how the multinationals control the market on things like lemons (as his example) but it seems the steel industry doesn’t fit that template because unless I’m mistaken the multinationals don’t control the steel market.
Sundance, would you please explain how the steel industry fits into this false global market place.
LikeLike
One argument I used to fall for . . . American workers were prima donnas that didn’t want to “compete” in the labor “marketplace” against foreign arrivals who would work harder and more reliably for less, blah blah blah.
Well, if labor competes in a marketplace, workers are the sellers. Well, in most marketplaces, sellers wouldn’t have to worry about the freakin’ GOVERNMENT constantly dumping heavy amounts of discounted supply into that “marketplace.”
LikeLike
whatever has gone on the last 30 years destroyed our economy and put our nation near poverty. The arguments of the folks that put us here cannot be taken seriously, they have already proven to be a massive loss to us. Who cares if the market goes down… its just changing the winners and losers at the table… we have to take a greater share of our pot. The analysis done by Sundance makes sense and explains a lot of things. For me it also explains Venezuela.. yeh, I know communists always destroy economies… but I bet if that hadnt nationalized the oil they would not be in the pits. Things go ok until you step on the globalist toes… they will try to do with us similar to Venezuela to make us heel.
LikeLike