WARNING: Laura Ingraham Interviews Marco Rubio…

There’s a big con job just over the horizon. All of the elements are there. The timing, the platform, the personalities, the discussion topics, etc., it’s a familiar script. CTH would like to direct attention to this interview which took place last night on Laura Ingraham’s new Fox News show. Listen carefully to three elements:

♦On Tax Reform – on one side of Rubio’s ‘full-throated‘ mouth he wants higher taxes on corporations 22% -vs- 20%. In the almost the same breath, inside the same argument, he says “it’s not their (the government’s) money”. Try to reconcile that.

♦On DACA – [Remember, three months ago President Trump gave congress six months to fix DACA] Rubio says the “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” (DACA) program is not the “Dreamers”. What? Yes it is. The childhood arrivals ARE the so-called ‘dreamers’.

♦However, much more importantly, listen to what is said on “chain migration“. Ingraham asks if Rubio supports “chain migration”. Rubio says no, then immediately says: “I’ve always agreed to limiting chain migration to immediate family members”. WHAT? That is chain migration.

Laura Ingraham suffers from the same interview issue as Sean Hannity. Both conduct interviews where they ask questions but are not listening. Instead, they are waiting to talk. There’s a big difference.

Given the nature of the topics, and the interview on Fox, and knowing the specifics of the 2013/2014 immigration agenda of the Murdoch family specifically on Fox… and the relationship between Murdoch and Rubio… there’s justifiable room for skepticism and cynicism in the narrative construct of this entire interview.

Any reasonable person, receiving those responses, would have called Marco Rubio out for those three jaw-dropping, virtually simultaneous, hypocritical and mutually exclusive positions… Especially the last one on chain migration. Yet Laura Ingraham skipped right over them as if the answers provided were irrelevant and she was simply checking off a list. [Insert Suspicious Cat Here]

Something is going on in DC that precipitated this interview.

