WARNING: Laura Ingraham Interviews Marco Rubio…

There’s a big con job just over the horizon. All of the elements are there. The timing, the platform, the personalities, the discussion topics, etc., it’s a familiar script. CTH would like to direct attention to this interview which took place last night on Laura Ingraham’s new Fox News show. Listen carefully to three elements:
♦On Tax Reform – on one side of Rubio’s ‘full-throated‘ mouth he wants higher taxes on corporations 22% -vs- 20%. In the almost the same breath, inside the same argument, he says “it’s not their (the government’s) money”. Try to reconcile that.
♦On DACA – [Remember, three months ago President Trump gave congress six months to fix DACA] Rubio says the “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” (DACA) program is not the “Dreamers”. What? Yes it is. The childhood arrivals ARE the so-called ‘dreamers’.
♦However, much more importantly, listen to what is said on “chain migration“. Ingraham asks if Rubio supports “chain migration”. Rubio says no, then immediately says: “I’ve always agreed to limiting chain migration to immediate family members”. WHAT? That is chain migration.
Laura Ingraham suffers from the same interview issue as Sean Hannity. Both conduct interviews where they ask questions but are not listening. Instead, they are waiting to talk. There’s a big difference.
Given the nature of the topics, and the interview on Fox, and knowing the specifics of the 2013/2014 immigration agenda of the Murdoch family specifically on Fox… and the relationship between Murdoch and Rubio… there’s justifiable room for skepticism and cynicism in the narrative construct of this entire interview.
Any reasonable person, receiving those responses, would have called Marco Rubio out for those three jaw-dropping, virtually simultaneous, hypocritical and mutually exclusive positions… Especially the last one on chain migration. Yet Laura Ingraham skipped right over them as if the answers provided were irrelevant and she was simply checking off a list. [Insert Suspicious Cat Here]
Something is going on in DC that precipitated this interview.
Battered Conservative No-More !
Rubio has only two brain cells and one is out looking for the other.
That’s 2 more than McCain and several billion less than President Trump.
And McStain’s one functioning brain cell is trying to escape.
McCain has been very quiet since he has been wearing the boot. Has he gotten religion? Does Trump having playing ball and not being the turd in the punch bowl?
LOL. Founding Fathers, that’s so sharp witted I’m going to use it! 👍
I can interpret fluent bull crap:
Rubio’s a liar…. warning valid… Lovers of American identity, Liberty and cultural history beware!
Rubio has two brain cells:
The first…we don’t know what it is.
The second… Is telling the first “BREATH”!!!
LOL
The weasel of all weasels. And Ingraham is hardly better.
Never forget how Rubio was adamantly against amnesty while running for that senate seat…and about 2 weeks after he was sworn in, he was a MIS(member in standing) of the Gang of Eight.
He’s a DC Swamp Rat and Ingraham is a tool to let that crap slide. Rubio has learned well DC speak, which is delivered with a smile while he twisting the knife. Scum.
I have not been at all impressed by Laura Ingram or her show.
ILLEGAL Dreamer Rub10 has never impressed me.
I agree. I was expecting much more from her but have been very disappointed. I watched the first few episodes (like a soap opera) and haven’t watched since. Very happy she was not chosen to be Press Secretary.
She’s a giggling blonde ditz. High on herself. Like I can only imagine what’s his name, cheetoh-face must’ve been.
actually Lil’ Marco is in fact a US citizen under the now canceled “Wet Foot Dry Foot” policy and the 14A….he is however NOT NBC and so disqualified from the positions of POTUS and VPOTUS
In full disclosure, I didn’t watch the interview. I kinda reached my limit on Little Marco during the primary battle and just haven’t really had the stomach to go back for more.
I am aware that Rupert Murdoch was apparently in love with Little Marco and wanted to put his teensy tiny high heeled boots in the Oval, and that Laura works for Rupert now.
Having said that, I’m kinda shocked and disappointed that Laura didn’t push back on those statements. For crying out loud, Laura has talked and talked and TALKED and talked some more ever since 2012 about immigration, and how she thought the Republicans famous autopsy was wrong headed in trying to remake themselves into illegal immigration lovers to woo Hispanic voters and that she truly believed the American public wanted illegal immigration stopped. She has always been strong and vocal about this.
But Laura is a smart cookie and a lawyer. It seems inconceivable to me that she would have been caught up in the shut up Little Marco I want to talk thing and not actually heard him or paid attention to him. I hate to say it, but it seems more likely that she is aware of who signs her paycheck…
I view Little Marco and anything he wants or says with extreme suspicion. I can’t believe I ever actually thought he might make a good President.
But again, I didn’t watch the interview so I should probably not even venture an opinion. I actually haven’t been watching her new show. I had intended to but I just haven”t taken the time to check it out.
Agree with your statement. No interest in Rubio or his opinions and find Laura like most people who have entered the big stage in the political world. What they said before they got there goes out the window and they become puppets. The only person I have seen not do that is President Trump. If he called for an armed army of citizens to gather in DC I would drive, walk, or drag my butt across this country to be there. Have dreamed of a General like President Trump in DC but never thought I would see one in the seat of power.
Case in point, and I almost can’t believe I’m outing myself by saying this: Glenn Beck, before his more recent pod-person replacement arrived, used to preach with clarity about the nefarious gate-keepers infesting the media. It’s sadly predictable.
Saw parts of it, heard most of it, while doing other things.
You didn’t miss anything.
Sundance is absolutely correct in his analysis, so he saved you from the ordeal of watching it.
Laura’s show is a mixed bag.
It reminds me of that nursery rhyme about the “Little girl, who had a little curl, right in the middle of her forehead.”
“When she is good, she is very very good.
But when she is bad…she is horrid.”
Laura is about Laura. She is better than most when being interviewed but is lousy as the interviewer. She is a good talker, but a terrible listener…much the same as Sean. I have been disappointed with her, but actually pleased that Shannon Bream has been better than I initially expected her to be.
“For crying out loud, Laura has talked and talked and TALKED and talked some more..”
That’s about it.
I read the article and appreciate that the video was posted within. However, I couldn’t stomach watching Laura, so I didn’t view it.
Some weeks back, I watched a Laura video posted in the comments. Laura kept going on about she wanted us voters to be “happy”. I felt my face burn, and had to watch it twice to make sure I wasn’t hallucinating.
Who does she think she’s talking to? We weren’t the ones causing mayhem in the streets. I don’t believe for a second she was alluding to ‘cold anger’ because it’s not something worn on our sleeves. Laura is marching to a strange drummer and I’m staying away from her foolishness.
Anyways, I do appreciate videos posted within articles and the comments section.
Hoping all Treepers, Lurkers and Treehouse admin have a beautiful Thursday.
POTUS may have to step back a little. In today’s speech in MO he stated he promises will sign the tax when it hits his desk. What if it has all of this crap in it?
Just Sayin
Never trusted Rubio, and never will. He’s a sleaze and back-stabber, Fake Tea Partier and anchor baby. SD’s comment on Laura and Sean’s questioning, “they are not listening. Instead, they are waiting to talk” is dead-on! Unfortunately, this type of interviewing disease infests many of these talking heads, including my favorite Lou Dobbs; they all have a sense of so much self importance; it’s “interviewee interruptous”. In particular with Laura and Rubio, why not ask Mr. Marco Rubicon what significant difference would that 22% vs 20% make and would that be a show stopper for him.
not an “anchor baby” as his parents were legally in the US under “Wet Foot Dry Foot” policy dealing with Cuban refugees at the time
Suspicious cat closely studying the situation 😂
I watched and felt time was running out and Laura just wanted to finish asking questions, regardless of the answers. But really, Marco is still “Little Marco”, of so little consequence, especially next to Our Lion, his opinions don’t matter at all.
brh82, as a Central Florida voter, I wholeheartedly agree with your comments. Little Marco is a big disappointment. All I got out of that interview was a bunch of double talk. The more he talks, it is apparent how little he knows. Too bad he is not up for re-election in 2018. I would like to see him GONE.
Thanks for pointing out the substance of this interview. Can’t stomach to listen to this guy.
I watched part of it last night, had it on in the background…I felt like I needed a shower, from just seeing & hearing parts of it.
Sundance’s analysis of it is spot on, as usual.
We must once again realize that the great reconquesta story is now being rehearsed before our very eyes, in the rise of Marco Rubio indicating that only a two-faced … I mean a bi-faced … I mean a bi-polar … I mean a bi-sexual … I mean a bi-lingual hombre can receive the award for reconquesta, unlike Kenyan Hussein Obama whose reconquesta plans didn’t drink nearly enough water.
And the completely unbiased and bi-partisan panel, has determined to give the grand prize to Marco Rubio for his EARNESTYS RAINBOW. Now EARNESTYS RAINBOW is a token of this man’s genius. He told me so himself and repeatedly that he could change perceptions by calling his plan for knocking down those pesky borders EARNESTY. In other words, he could have been more specific, but rather than allude to an articulation of the mundane, he has come to the conclusion that brevity is the importance of our nations first world existence.
The time will come when a first world America will outlive its usefulness. Marx, either Groucho or Karl, I cant remember which, maybe it was both or maybe it was Harpo, once said that America is the opiate of the people. I say that when America outlives its usefulness and becomes a majority Mexican and Central American and Muslim nation , then opium will be the opiate. Ahh that’s not a bad idea we are going to need that badly especially when all the booze runs out.
But I do want to thank la Raza I mean the DNC . …. I mean the Chamber of Commerce .. … I mean the RNC … … I mean la Raza and the DNC and the Chamber of Commerce and their wholly bought and paid for subsidiary the RNC, the organization for the $500 in donations for Teddy Bears and soccer balls and cigarettes for Migrant children they’ve given out. Today they took in over $5,000,000,000 but they do have expenses for their brilliant consultants you know, and I think that I have another appointment. I certainly hope so, and you probably do too. I would like to stay here, but for the sake of brevity I, I must leave. But I do want to thank you, and I want to thank the Founding Fathers for all the sacrifices they made however much they were in vain but now, most of all, and looking into the failure … I mean the future .. I want to thank Marco Rubio acting el Presidenta of Juarez la Raza MexiIslamoamerica and Jeb Bush acting First Lady of Juarez la Raza MexiIslamoamerica and also Mr. Obama acting Pharaoh and Peeping Tom … I mean Drone Commander and Spy Master of the World and also I want to thank Professor Irwin Corey and again, thank you.
Micro Rubio = Jeb + Grecian Formula.
Marco has a particularly interesting talent.
He can effectively speak out of both sides of his mouth.
Make no mistake, liddle-Marco is a devout swamp creature. I suppose we’re lucky he only took two positions on the same point. Like many of the other posters, his betrayal of the Tea Party in 2010-11 with “comprehensive immigration reform” was it for me with Rubio. I can’t stand to hear him speak.
I can interpret fluent bull crap:
Rubio’s a liar…. warning valid… Lovers of American identity, Liberty and cultural history beware!
Don’t like marco, don’t like laura. Sure don’t trust either.
Somehow laura and marco want to be IMPORTANT PEOPLE with BIG IDEAS. But both are just creeps with Bushie ideas. Slugs.
Laura paid by Murdoch. Someone said she’s a smart 🍪. If she were a smart 🍪 she would not be sporting uniparty raisins.
She didn’t question Rubio’s gaffes because she did not want to question them, or was told not to do so. Either way, she is trying to put Rubio in the spotlight. He should try strip-dancing and all-boy-bubble baths again: now THAT got him noticed.
After the election last year, I remember Laura saying:
“What’s great about this is…it is the end of the Bushes.”
So I was kind of hopeful about her new show and have watched it — not every show, but I’ve seen quite a few of them so far.
And…I haven’t seen her badmouth the Bushes so far.
She may have, and I missed it, because like I said I haven’t seen every show…and sometimes just parts of them.
She has been very supportive of Pres Trump and FL Melania, though.
So there’s that.
I never said she supported the Bushes. I said she was supporting Bushie ideas by wearing Uniparty raisins while interviewing Jebbie’s understudy Marco without calling him on his gaffes, likely because Bush-fan Murdoch said so.
If she were a true supporter of Pres Trump and FL Melania she might at least question the worst and most obvious gaffes, if she is indeed a smart enough cookie to even notice what so many of CTH’ers have.
BTW Her earlier comment that “What’s great about this is…the end of the Bushes” leaves much out.
The “end of the Bushes” is just one thing among many, and nary a Bush is arrested tried or convicted, so their political “end” is not yet, just an end to the presidential aspect. Until DJT presidents were puppets: Bushes want to move up to puppet-master status. And THAT might just be what this re-start on Rubio-polishing is about.
What’s great about this is MAGA, we the people, end of PC chains, and so very much much more. What’s that old saying about faint praise?
“I never said she supported the Bushes.”
Oh, I know…and I am sorry if it seemed like I thought you did.
The reason I mentioned what she said that about the “the end of the Bushes” right after the election…is to contrast it with Now.
I am agreeing with you about Laura now being under the Murdoch’s instructions to lay off the Bushes.
Because as I said, from what I’ve seen so far, that’s what Laura is doing.
She’s laying off of criticizing the Bushes.
And now…she’s giving the Bush-surrogate Rubio a pass.
Why I don’t like her:
Laura Ingraham on new Fox show: Trump will likely be ‘irked’ by some of my coverage
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/laura-ingraham-on-new-fox-show-trump-will-likely-be-irked-by-some-of-my-coverage/article/2638555
Here, Laura says she WORKED FOR the Bush campaign. Apparently she did not get what she wanted out of that so now she’s antiBush.
She also says she will “irk” Trump with her new show. She did not get to be what she wanted within DJT’s administration either. She wanted to advise him: he told her he was his own best advisor. Now she plans to “irk” him. So now she’s an antiTrumpish Trumper?
Now herein she admits she is more interested in Trump’s supporters than Trump. She wants to be our go-to person, since we are too dumb to listen and watch DJT without her advice. Apparently she wants to irk and advise us about Trump, because, well you know Laura is soooo much brighter than Trump /S. Seems to me she wants to slam Trump frequently to turn Trump supporters away from Trump, while maintaining that she is a fervent Trump supporter.
It is called disinformation and it is called infiltration, and I am not so sure she is not still on the Bush team while claiming not to be. Do I trust her? No and for good reasons.
She thinks she’s all that. She thinks she knows more and better than her betters(Trump and Cabinet and his bosses, us US-citizen patriots). She thinks she’s better at advising us than Trump is. She thinks we the commoners are so stupid that we cannot figure anything out without her elite, unlimited and shining intellect./S
President Trump apparently did not agree with her about that. Maybe he didn’t trust her either.
Well sure. Both sides are going to pack the budget bill with the same old crap, and lil Marco is once again the bagman attempting to sell it out front. All of Washington sees what’s coming after tax cuts. MASSIVE SPENDING CUTS. Yeah, they’re squirming. Marco sees it as his job to protect that tax and spending. Can you believe that lightweight ran for president?
As Don Corleone would say, Little Marco isn’t the problem, its the puppet masters behind him who pushed him out to lay the groundwork.
Rubio is the little rat who went around lying through his fake teeth LAST TIME, shopping the Gang of Eight Amnesty to conservatives.
If Rubio is involved, a fraud is being perpetrated. You can take that to the bank.
Weak interviewers who ask questions but are not listening. Instead, they sit there waiting to talk; well put there is a big difference. I find those waiting to talk applies to most of MSM those that actually listen are rare. Oksana Boyko who works for RT listens and gives solid, well responding, interviews. More information is gathered from the person being interviewed when the interviewer listens and bases their questioning on what is said.
As an Aussie, I’m not really qualified to comment on this topic, so instead I will direct a question:
First of all I’ll give a little context : It is 9.03pm ASCT – I am normally up around 5.00am and this blog is normally my first stop of the day, and last of the evening.
Now to the Q:
Sundance – do you ever sleep?
Pissed off cat is hilarious!
Didn’t watch , nor Hannity , glad updates here . Concluded long time ago these yakkers cannot stop themselves , no analysis , just list of scripted questions . Will be interesting to hear , from this website , if the great former Rubio supporter , Limbaugh, ( “ Rubio like Reagan” remember that one ) has to say , or if he is waiting to see which way wind blowing. Probably will massage it to promote/ protect little Marco .
Paid lackey Marco Rubio rears his little head and squeaks.
How can this even be considered an interview without a single follow up question? I wasted my time watching it and I learned absolutely nothing.
Boy this is a tough one for me, I saw the interview last night, however I wasn’t fully engaged. I see Laura trying to take the high ground and sort of become the “Tim Russert” that is missing in the TV arena which is juxtaposed to her more fervent role she plays via Talk Radio. In the grand scheme of things, it was miracle she got on “Mitch” in the same show given how he is on her coal in the stocking for Christmas list most of the time. Again, IMHO she is trying to create a show/brand not on Fox but more as an entrepreneur, she is selling her TV presence branding herself . Note, I am no fan of Rubio and in Dec 14′ I posted an almost sardonic view of our “Vaulted Candidates” and made reference to Mssr Rubio as “I could have been a contenda”. The Senate Shush Fund was big news, but was that planned? Hmmm Que suspicious cat here..,
Remember the cries for “Laura for Press Secretary?”
