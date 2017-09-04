REMINDER: Fox News, Rupert Murdoch, Tucker Carlson and The GOPe Amnesty Immigration Agenda…

During the 2015 Fox Business News GOP Primary debate several political junkies noted a rather curious and brutally obvious omission: Senator Marco Rubio was never questioned about the 2013 Senate Gang-of-Eight bill and his stance on Comprehensive Immigration Reform. In fact, if you were to review the 2015 debate substance you’d note candidate Rubio wasn’t directly questioned about his immigration positions at all.
It is not disconnected that during the 2013/2014 Gang-of-Eight immigration constructs we later discovered Fox News was an active participant in the promotion of the immigration reform proposals.
In order to facilitate the congressional immigration intent Fox launched a previously unknown pro-amnesty propaganda blitz to support senate immigration bill.
What follows below is an evidenced expose’ of their agenda.
Candidate Jeb Bush attends Chamber of Commerce dinner with Fox’s Rupert Murdoch and Valerie Jarrett (December 2014)
♦ It was in 2014 when writer Mickey Kaus was chastised by Tucker Carlson, a Fox contributor and now prime-time show host, for writing an article in the Daily Caller outlining the relationship between Rupert Murdoch, his company Fox News, the talking heads under his control and authority, and Murdoch’s request for pro-amnesty propaganda to be broadcast on the network.
Tucker Carlson took down the article from the Daily Caller, and subsequently Mickey Kaus quit in disgust over the agenda-driven editorial decision. Apparently some things are just too sensitive for sunlight and exposure.
However, what Mickey Kaus outlined was a pattern within Fox to push immigration reform and included a first person excerpt between David Axelrod and Rupert Murdoch:
On page 424 of his recent memoir, Obama’s former top strategist David Axelrod describes running into Fox chieftain (and immigration amnesty supporter) Rupert Murdoch at a dinner in the fall of 2010:
During the dinner, Murdoch, who was seated beside me, insisted that the president had to move on immigration reform. ….
“But the solution has to be comprehensive,” I said. “We can’t just attack a piece of the immigration problem. And you know, there’s one big thing that you can do to help, and that is to keep your cable network from stoking the nativism that keeps us from solving this.” [Emphasis added] (link)
Kaus goes on to outline how Fox News followed the plan and conspicuously avoided any mention of the crafting: “in the spring of 2013 when the “Gang of 8” amnesty bill snuck through the Senate“. Mickey uses a historical timeline, day-by-day story leads, showing how Fox was intentionally NOT COVERING the story (see here).
♦ However, even before Kaus discovered -and outlined- proof of what his research into Fox revealed there was a prior article written by Ryan Lizza in The New Yorker Magazine [June 2013] which was even more revealing:
New Yorker 2013 – […] Fox News has notably changed its tone since the election. A Democratic policy staffer who worked on the issue in 2007 and has helped write the current bill said, “NumbersUSA and FAIR”—two groups that want to dramatically limit immigration—“managed to convince Fox News back then to be their twenty-four-hour news channel of the anti-immigrant point of view. Fox has now totally bought in to the idea that we just need to figure something out.”
Rush Limbaugh, who fiercely opposes the bill, has come to sound resigned. “I don’t know if there’s any stopping this,” he said on January 28th, the day the Gang held the press conference announcing its framework for the legislation. “It’s up to me and Fox News, and I don’t think Fox News is that invested in this.”
McCain told me, “Rupert Murdoch is a strong supporter of immigration reform, and Roger Ailes is, too.” Murdoch is the chairman and C.E.O. of News Corp., which owns Fox, and Ailes is Fox News’s president.
McCain said that he, Graham, Rubio, and others also have talked privately to top hosts at Fox, including Bill O’Reilly, Sean Hannity, and Neil Cavuto, who are now relatively sympathetic to the Gang’s proposed bill. Hannity voiced support for a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, which he previously dismissed as “amnesty,” on the day after the 2012 election. “God bless Fox,” Graham said. “Last time, it was ‘amnesty’ every fifteen seconds.”
He said that the change was important for his reelection, because “eighty per cent of people in my primary get their news from Fox.” He added that the network has “allowed critics to come forward, but it’s been so much better.” (link)
So there’s a trio of GOPe Republicans in the so-called Gang of Eight huddled with leading figures at Fox News Channel. A few days later Bill O’Reilly interviews Marco Rubio and urges the Senator to come to him if anyone opposes the proposal.
♦ As you watch this segment in retrospect, with the information you now possess, consider that both Bill O’Reilly and Marco Rubio have pre-discussed the entire topic and worked out exactly what the framework of questions and answers would be:
.
Rupert Murdoch, Wall Street, The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the entire GOPe apparatus -including House Speaker Paul Ryan- are 100% behind comprehensive immigration reform to include amnesty.
Back to Fox News and their debate agenda – The executive in charge of Fox News debate programming, debate questioning and debate structure is Vice President Bill Sammon. (circled below)
The Washington Post has an outline describing how Bill Sammon runs the entire show at Fox regarding debates; and how he is the person who Chris Stirewalt, Megyn Kelly, Chris Wallace and Brett Baier directly reported to for all debate issues, construction, and question organization.
In essence, Bill Sammon runs the show.
Bill Sammon’s daughter is Brooke Sammon who was the national press secretary for Marco Rubio’s presidential campaign.
Now, lets contrast this information against the backdrop of Rupert Murdoch’s response to the republican debate.
There is a particular clarity that resonates, no?
Mr. Rupert Murdoch, who is also leading the executive decision-making on Fox programming, also contracts pollster Frank Luntz to appear on Fox News broadcasting during the 2015 and 2016 election cycle.
[…] since June, Murdoch has been attending Ailes’s daily executive meeting held on the second floor of Fox headquarters. The secretive afternoon gathering in Ailes’s conference room is attended by about a half-dozen of the network’s most senior lieutenants. It’s where some of the most sensitive decisions about running the channel are discussed. (link)
Frank Luntz had sub-contracts with Marco Rubio and a long-term relationship with Rubio going back to the Freshman Senator’s time in the Florida Legislature. Rubio alone has paid Luntz $350,000+ It’s not accidental that Frank Luntz focus groups regularly found Marco Rubio as the winner of debate and opinion programming.
In an extensive 2016 article within New York Magazine, mostly outlining the rather sordid details of Roger Ailes, readers may also noted confirmation from August of (2015). Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch instructed Fox News executives to take down candidate Donald Trump.
Excerpt:
(NY MAG) […] Murdoch was not a fan of Trump’s and especially did not like his stance on immigration. (The antipathy was mutual: “Murdoch’s been very bad to me,” Trump told me in March.) A few days before the first GOP debate on Fox in August 2015, Murdoch called Ailes at home. “This has gone on long enough,” Murdoch said, according to a person briefed on the conversation.
Murdoch told Ailes he wanted Fox’s debate moderators — Kelly, Bret Baier, and Chris Wallace — to hammer Trump on a variety of issues. Ailes, understanding the GOP electorate better than most at that point, likely thought it was a bad idea. “Donald Trump is going to be the Republican nominee,” Ailes told a colleague around this time. But he didn’t fight Murdoch on the debate directive.
On the night of August 6, in front of 24 million people, the Fox moderators peppered Trump with harder-hitting questions. But it was Kelly’s question regarding Trump’s history of crude comments about women that created a media sensation. He seemed personally wounded by her suggestion that this spoke to a temperament that might not be suited for the presidency. “I’ve been very nice to you, though I could probably maybe not be based on the way you have treated me,” he said pointedly. (read more)
A July 2017 article written by Roger Ailes confidant Michael Wolff affirms one of the more transparently obvious hidden secrets in the 2015/2016 presidential race and election.
Fox News owner/mogul Rupert Murdoch was intensely against the candidacy of Donald Trump. So much so that Murdoch instructed former President of Fox News, Roger Ailes, to shape favorable coverage toward anyone other than Donald Trump, including a request to tilt toward support for Hillary Clinton.
New York – […] It was Ailes’ tacit support of Trump that, in part, made his removal from Fox all the more urgent for the Murdochs. And it was not just the liberal sons who were agitated by Ailes’ regard for Trump, but also the father, whose tabloid, the New York Post, helped create Trump, but who found him now, with great snobbery, not of “our” conservative class. (“When is Donald Trump going to stop embarrassing his friends, let alone the whole country?” Murdoch senior tweeted the day after Trump officially declared himself a candidate.)
Murdoch instructed Ailes to tilt to anyone but Trump, Ailes confided to me before he was fired, even Hillary. (Ailes, for his part, characterized Murdoch’s periodic efforts at interference as similar to Nixon’s instructions to bomb this or that country — best ignored.)
After the election, a confounded Murdoch had to call on his ex-wife Wendi’s friends, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, to broker a rapprochement with the disreputable Donald. Now, to Trump’s great satisfaction, a humbled Murdoch is a constant caller. (read more)
All intellectually honest media and political observers already knew this was the basic premise for Fox News in the 2015/2016 presidential race. Murdoch supported Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio as the frontrunners because each of them advanced policies that were beneficial to the interests of Rupert Murdoch.
The August 2015 ambush by Murdoch’s princess Megyn Kelly was merely a highly visible example of Murdoch’s aversion to the ‘America-First’ agenda of Donald Trump. Ms. Kelly was later paid $10 million by Harper Collins, another Murdoch company, as compensation for services rendered, ie. advance payment on her book deal.
However, what most people don’t recognize is the motives behind these activities. There were/are billions of dollars at stake from the policies and outcomes of the election.
Maintaining control of multinational corporate trade policy and influence; along with retention of multinational “Wall Street” banking policy; in conjunction with open border mass immigration policy is still the primary objective of the Big Club.
Connecting the dots, so I could follow. To tell you the truth, it makes me feel like I need a shower, just reading this… Ty…Sd.. and TY to our President…
Here, let me pass the disinfecting soap 😡
Ty… I was ticked off at Carson.. bigly… oh boy!
I tell people that I’ve been surprised by Tucker’s awesome performance,
Since he took over Megyn’s Fox slot (so to speak),
And this story reminds me why I had reason to be concerned…
Initially Tucker was a change from the norm, but it got old fast. Fighting with far left loons to no end. Not very informative, didn’t solve anything. My take, it was moving the bar. “See how bad these people are.” They are the alternative to what we show you on the other shows (i.e., GOPer’s Sleepy Jeb, Lil Marko). For me “the bar” is at PDJT and stays at PDJT and anyone who fully supports him.
I know just what you mean. As a formerly avid FOX viewer, I knew Jeb! was the fair haired child and then next was Rubio. And they obviously enjoyed hating on Trump, just like the rest of the media.
What absolutely confounded me was once Trump had the nomination, they continued to trash him hard which to my mind was just favoring Hillary. And now it seems that is exactly what they did.
True
I didn’t save the article, but a few weeks back it mentioned FOX ratings were at the same level of six years ago. That was the dead period before the republican primaries began. My FOX viewing is down 90% starting two years ago and their campaign coverage was a joke, just like their Trump coverage now….They could have double the ratings ,but they are now CNN lite and boring to boot….
Posters at CTH may remember that, during a Fox-sponsored debate, answers to questions posed to Marco Rubio were accompanied by the display of a text screen insert above Rubio’s head, highlighting his memorized points. How did Fox know what Rubio would say? It was a shameless giveaway of the fact that the questions and the answers had been prearranged. Totally unfair and dishonest.
Yes, FOX continued their Trump bashing through the general and many of those fake news polls showing Hillary way ahead of Trump came from FOX news. They even brought back retired liberal Trump basher (who pretends to be a conservative), Brit Hume for some special Trump bashing.
FOX News is not our friend, they just pretend to be one on TV……
amwick, I completely agree. So many corporations/leftists/evil elites that are fighting Trump, us and our country. To date, Trump has always known this and has his plans in place to knock them out. Makes me glad I don’t watch any of the news channels or listen to them on the radio. They are owned by horrible people who think and call themselves Americans, but they are trash, traitors and their business die asap! Rubio was never anything to think or worry about because he had and has nothing to add but be a useful fool. Disgusting to the nth degree! I will continue listening to Rush Limbaugh and some others via radio because at least you get the truth!
Go.To.Hell. all you anti-MAGAtes…
Rupert Murdoch and his newspapers in the UK ensured Tony Blair was elected.Tony Blair had an open door immigration policy that the electorate knew nothing about. It was not in their manifesto. We are still suffering the consequences of Murdoch and Blairs partnership and mass immigration.
Murdoch is a snake and has far too much media power.
Murdock and family are the globalist evil elites we need to get rid of and bring them down by causing their businesses to fail. They can have their personal opinions, but not publicize them because it will definitely cause their businesses to fail. Stupid but cunning rats.
The mUrDoChs are part of the Infiltrating Hoard, trying to Influence/Instigate America to be a Socialist tagalong Democracy.
America is a Republic!
There is only One, USA!
America First, requires a Purging of All immigrants who will not Assimilate into being a True America Firster.
We Reject the Euro Socialist Paracites!
Blair also gave UK the Iraq disaster
LikeLiked by 2 people
Didn’t Tony Blair and Murdoch’s young, Chinese wife, Wendi Deng, go in to have a flirtation or affair that led to their divorce? Pit of vipers in any regard.
Many Brits saw through Murdoch’s meddling years ago. Rupert Meddling Murdoch has slithered his way into sovereign nation governance and policies through the power of his media empire to decide elections. He prides himself in his ability to control politicians’ success or failure. Every outcome is scripted toward his own craven lust for power and financial reward.
The Australian born 86 year old sack-of-bones bought his way into U.S. naturalization in 1985 in order to facilitate the growth of his media empire. The U.K. failed to curtail his reptilian ways over the News of the World scandal. Why his control of Sky is still being entertained escapes me. IMHO, Murdoch and his spawn pose a threat to Western civilization, their empire must be challenged through the courts and curtailed before its too late.
On the related topic of refugee resettlement:
“America has its own refugees—‘Harvey’ refugees—
so tell the President to suspend the entire UN/US Refugee Admissions Program for FY18.
Every day tell the White House what you think about refugee program!
https://refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpress.com/2017/07/06/every-day-tell-the-white-house-what-you-think-about-refugee-program/
Can also contact Trump via whitehouse.gov/contact#page and potus45@wh.com and how wonderful it is we can communicate with our President.
Absolutely nimrod. Until our own are sufficiently cared for and their lives restored, shut the damn door. Our resources of money, manpower, first responders, housing, social safety nets are not infinite. Americans first. God bless Trump.
I believe that the 2017 refugee admission quota was reached a couple of months ago and that further admission is not allowed. Anybody, please correct me if I’m wrong.
Bottom line?
The Big Uglycan’t come quickly enough.
Trump won because of CRAP LIKE THIS.
were dealing with a UNIPARTY THAT’S WORKING AGAINST WE THE PEOPLE AND OUR NATION, THEY ALL NEED REPLACED IN 2018.
The uniparty is made possible by all those people who refuse to vote in the primaries and get rid of the RINOs. There’s only 17% turnout in republican primaries, even when the RINO runs against a conservative.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We must start seeking patrios as our new candidates NOW because you can be sure those currently in our Congress will buy another re-election in 2018. We must Drain the Congress Swamp, remove all benefits/perks, make them move and live and work as senator or representative in their home state/city/district for a reasonable salary, maybe 2 assistants, no stipends, no junkets, no free or cheap meals or haircuts and enjoy our so-called benefits. No need to be in DC in today’s modern world when business can be conducted via real time videos. Only our Founding Fathers needed to stay for a time in DC because of travel by donkey or horse both ways. Not so today and so with them under our eyes, they will NOT take bribes/donor dollars and think they are our boss while we truly need to take back the reins so they know we are their BOSS!
It became obvious… the only one that showed ANY semblance of honesty at Fox was Hannity.
I guess he’s still there because firing him would cause Trump to cut off Murdoch forever.
Lou Dobbs
Judge Jeanine
I remember quite clearly how shocked I was when I heard Hannity promoting comprehensive immigration reform and thereafter, supporting Marco Rubio. It wasn’t until Trump won the primary that he began to support him. Now , thanks to this SD article I can connect the dots and can see that Sean was following the orders given to him by Murdoch , his boss. Am I ok with this ? No. I’m disappointed in Sean because he was in fact willing to sell out his country in return for his salary and position . I really started distrusting him at that time when he changed course so abruptly and began ever so connivingly pushing for immigration reform in order to manipulate us his listeners . I stopped liking him then .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jesse Watters.
Hannity supported constitutionally ineligible candidate Cruz in the primaries. He has a little more leeway with his script than the others. We return to Constitutional principles or we die, it’s that simple. Anyone who supports incumbent candidates of either party who haven’t ACTED as supporters of America First are enemies of this Republic.
Also, a Happy Labor Day to all of you Treepers.
Even though it’s kind of Commie holiday.
Our real work begins again tomorrow.
I slept most of the day. That’s what commies do, right?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just cancelled cable TV last week. Done with the fake news propaganda. Starve the beast!!! Will get news online with sources I trust, the Conservative Treehouse topping the list. 🙂
Excellent 👍
CONGRATULATIONS!!!!
It’ll be weird adjusting to your new habits, but hang in there. It’s worth it!!!
Thank you! We had contemplated cutting the cord for over a year, and I can say that I’ve never been more at peace than now, despite the worldwide turmoil. The TV background noise can’t be healthy! We truly are creatures of habit, but if I can get my hubby to make that leap, anyone can do it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Imagine how great your whole household will feel just one month from now! There will be moments of withdrawal, to be sure, but that is what they are. Letting go of the old, and replacing with the new is life-changing. You won’t regret this.
Well said! When the family comes home during the holidays, they will just have to deal! Lol
It can be a real hard habit to break JustMe.
We cut the cable several years ago when we finally just had too much of the propaganda.
But it was not easy.
We were use to turning on the TV and having it “right there”.
It took a bit of work to go out and find our news and entertainment but we are sooooo glad we did.
Appreciate the support, coloradochloe! Definitely a habit so many become dependent upon for entertainment. Perhaps “TV programs” has a hidden meaning. Heh. Regardless, the time has come to break those old habits that die hard. Relieved to be free from the endless social conditioning and mind control emanating from faux journalists, commercials, and trashy shows. Looking forward to a much improved quality of life. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I did the same. $85/month for the garbage. Fox News has gone into the toilet. More time for me to spend on the Treehouse where I can get real news.
JustMe, I cut our cable too, this past May. I have never been happier. You can still watch Fox on YouTube if you want to. I watch it during Pres Trump’s rallies. YouTube also has many of the older movies for free. Congrats!
Don’t get too comfortable with YouTube, Google is being a total bit ch about it lately. We need a friendlier internet these days.
Good to hear, redtreesquirrel! Congrats to you, as well! This is still JustMe…had trouble “liking” comments and was promoted to sign up for WordPress. Then, it wouldn’t accept “JustMe”,’so I guess I’m now justmehotmail. Maybe Sundance has suggestions?
Not ‘promoted’, prompted. Sorry about that. 😐
Don’t feel bad. I had to ask for help signing up too. Things went wrong. They sent links, which was good, because I have no sense of direction. Ha ha…
You can also get OAN Live.
So did we – only kept our internet so I could keep up with anything/everything important that Sundance has to share.
My hubby does miss watching his Cubs, though. He sits by the radio like in the old days. 🙂
My husband likes drag racing, and now he can only watch them online after the fact. You get used to it though. I have found so many good sites online. Whereas I never found anything interesting to watch on cable. I saw a funny ad on “Woot!” – the deal of the day site. Most of their electronics are sold refurbished at a greatly reduced price, but all their ads are funny as heck. The curved 4K tv was promoted “for people who want to watch Ant Man for the 6th time”. I thought that was funny as hell because it was played repeatedly on cable this summer. Maybe it still is?
I quit watching Fox news during the campaign sensing that Trump was not getting a fair deal (remember the Friday poker chip play on the candidates). Thanks for documenting what was going on. Never again, Fox or any of the others.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Damn, it feels good to be a Trumpster.
This question and his answer won him the Election. I never get tired of watching this one.
Agreed! That was the moment when everything changed…meaning, FINALLY, someone was going to confront the media. I’ll never forget the excitement of having hope we could actually win.
There was another debate, where the answer was not what they expected:
Real conservative minded folk’s have the best sense of humor!
Wow. Just… wow. Against all odds, we have the best POTUS. #MAGA Thank you SD for bringing this to daylight so concisely.
If you haven’t already, it’s time to do a de-Fox.
Nice work on this, Sundance. The push for “comprehensive immigration reform,” complete with amnesty, has been ongoing for a long while now. It’s been pushed with a shrug of the shoulders, a “what else are we going to do” expression on the face, and repeated statements of “it’s not like we can round them all up and deport them….”
It reminds me somewhat of “what magic wand do you have?”
“comprehensive immigration reform”
If we send ALL illegal aliens back, that’s “comprehensive”, right?
Right?
Si. Yo comprendo. 🙂
You make a very good point cyn3wulf.
As you say it has been pushed with a shrug of the shoulders and “what can you do” expression on their face.
They all say “We can’t round them up and deport them all”
And then all of us who live with the beatings the robberies, the rapes and the daily horror of ” all of them” say you better believe we can.
With these guys in charge we would never have beaten Hitler, who almost seems to be a sissy compared to the drug cartels we fight every day in our inner cities.
Every single one of them must go back to their birth countries.
Every single one.
Darn skippy, every.single.one must go back. We are so done with the leeches living off of our tax dollars. 😡
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mark Steyn is no way perfect, he still looks down on Trump.
I do know he was a Cruz guy, being Canadian and all.
Derek H. –
Am looking at Tucker with a very jaundiced eye these days.
We have become familiar with the reasons the Big Club wants illegals and amnesty. The problem is the rest of the public has no idea and falls for the “moral” arguments put up by the globalist media.
The cheap labor illegals/amnesty provide to corporate interests and the effects on employment are ideas too abstract for people to fully grasp or relate to their own situations. Even for those personally affected or unemployed it’s hard to make the connection.
It would be really helpful if we had concrete numbers to talk about. How much money is actually being paid to illegals and imported workers? That’s money that should be used to hire Americans but isn’t. If that data were available it would help convince people of the value of tightening immigration policy across the board.
I’m not sure where to begin to look for such data. If anyone has the info, please share it.
“It would be really helpful if we had concrete numbers to talk about. How much money is actually being paid to illegals and imported workers?”
As much as $600,000 PER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT cost to taxpayers over the course of their lifetime.
“If amnesty is enacted, the average adult unlawful immigrant would receive $592,000 more in government benefits over his lifetime than he would pay in taxes.”
(and that estimate was in 2013, if you’ve bought steak recently, you know that inflation has pushed that well over $600k by now)
And I’m not sure that estimate has totaled up all the costs for schooling, hospital use, translators, multi-language programs, policing, etc. There are different estimates out there that vary with the assumptions built in.
The Cost of Amnesty to the American Taxpayer: $6.3 Trillion
https://www.myheritage.org/news/the-cost-of-amnesty-to-the-american-taxpayer-6-3-trillion/
The problem is the rest of the public has no idea and falls for the “moral” arguments put up by the globalist media.
jrapdx, all you can do is start small unless you’ve got a public megaphone. Tell friends, ask them to tell their friends. Post on social media and be ready for the enmity that comes back.
I gave just one estimate of costs, you can turn up more by keyword searching.
Here’s another:
https://cis.org/Report/Cost-Welfare-Use-Immigrant-and-Native-Households
here’s an estimate of $17k per illegal per year, which the article says is more than the average American retiree on Social Security
http://rickwells.us/17k-per-illegal-retired-americans-ss-103-billion-wasted-build-wall/
FTA:
Hussein Obama, in his final year in office, and under a budget that expires the end of September, gave illegal alien teenagers more money per year than the average Social Security recipient, almost $3,000 more.
The Washington Examiner reported that Obama was seeking at the time $17,613 for every new illegal alien minor. That is $2,841 dollars more than the average Social Security retiree receives. After a lifetime of paying into the system, the average Social Security retiree receives $14,772.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Will NOT hold my nose on another.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It is a control issue. Government wants control of the people.
Fox is the Rove Republican channel, and they are every bit as much into Koch-sucking as the rest of their friends. Why is this any “surprise”???
Never thought I’d say this but, like a stopped clock is right twice a day, when stupid leftists were calling it Faux News, in spite of themselves they were right!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Um, sounds like the right is also correct about MSNBC, CBS, ABC, NBC, CNBC, PBS, NYT, WaPo, Boston Globe, etc. etc…….
So both sides are capable of recognizing the Uniparty, but yet both sides claim a “side”. The Media is quite happy to act like there is great disparity in the “sides” of the Uniparty…..
And people believe this crap….
Stupid leftists knew and know nothing of the Uniparty.
It’s always good to be reminded that Fox News is controlled opposition. Megyn Kelly so visibly raising the curtain on their bias was for most people the final straw. That was the channel’s biggest mistake.
I can’t imagine they expected that backlash. No…this was just someone with an ego as big as her showing what trouble she really is. In a way that really woke people up, I love the irony.
Great expose, Sundance.
I repeat what I point out often … Paid Pundits are Paid to Talk … paid by Bosses who have control of what they say. If no discernable boss, then chaos & controversy are their money-producing bosses.
No one who makes a living talking is immune to $$$.
Click baiters are no different. The new genre of ‘citizen media’ is only as good as their desire to monetize their media, no matter who they are.
The only ‘talkers’ we should be seeking are those like Sundance & Thomas Wictor who might accept donations, but are otherwise not monetized in any way (at least that we’ve been able to discern!)
That said, we must continue to ask, seek, expose Who Is Paying in every medium that calls itself reporters or news.
Agree.
Wictor is good but not in the same sentence as Sundance.
You won’t find this quality of analysis anywhere else except up here in the treehouse.
Geez pdq, if it wasn’t so pathetic, it would be funny.
Fox has 50% negative reporting on President Trump and is bashed by MSM as “conservative” news. Fox is owned by an immigrant. Yep, old Rupert had to convert from being an Australian. Of course it was a business decision. It wasn’t about love for America. It was a cash transaction.
So now Rupert thinks the poem on Lady Liberty is all about him.
The elites are selfish b@stards……at best. At their worst they are Politicians. Check out Mr. Amnasty (McCain). Has a fabulous ranch in Sedona, far away from the illegal alien crime mecca he and the Uniparty created in Arizona.
Selfish and greedy, all of them. Pitchforks, torches, and other implements of persuasion are required in the future for these sniveling dorks in Washington DC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you have cable or satellite, you pay the salaries and profits of these people who hate you. Whether you watch them or not, it makes no difference as long as you have your cable.
Just look at any article on Amnesty and you will see that the majority of Americans are fed up with Illegals.
I do believe that if a new, truly independent TV network is formed and Carlson is brought over, he’s 100% behind #MAGA
As for FOX, their mantra is “fair and balanced”, which means you can expect a narrative and “debate” that is also anti-MAGA. While the Murdoch sons are apparently left-leaning, it is my belief that they care about RATINGS above all else. They have to know that silencing Carlson, Hannity and others would ultimately mean total ruin for their network.
I have a buddy who campaigned for Rubio;
Needless to say, our relationship is — strained…
Someone mentioned Dobbs. I wonder if Fox is getting rid of him. Or he has had enough of Fox. He has been on vacation for over a month.
Hope it isn’t health problems. Born 1945 – he’s 71 years old.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lou_Dobbs
georgiafl I have been concerned about the cough he’s had for a while. I hope he is healthy too. Didn’t John Stossel have lung cancer? He was cured or is in recovery/remission. Part of his lung was removed and Fox didn’t really talk about it until he was better.
Lou was already fired once for telling too much truth — about illegal immigration then.
Don’t be surprised if his admirable 100% MAGA stance gets him booted again.
Judge Jeanine Pirro and Hannity are still solid too, as far as I know.
They mentioned Friday he is back Tuesday…
President Donald J. Trump is committed to the American Worker & the American Voter!!!
President Trump’s Contract with the American Voter
Donald Trump is the President of My Dreams!!!
OK. I’m seeing it. A six month delay means deportations would not begin until March 8. Six months for anti-American congressmen to wail and moan and show all their sympathy for non-Americans at the expense of Americans while Texans are in the worst of Harvey cleanup and rebuilding. Will they pass a clean hurricane bill? Will they pass middle class tax cuts, or will they pass tax cuts for hedge fund managers and “pay for” middle class rate cuts by deleting our mortgage interest and real estate tax deductions? Will they appropriate money for a wall? Or will they resurrect the Gang of Eight bill and spend time on that? My money is on the last one.
If they can bungle it, they will, because they are still tone deaf. They still don’t get it. Or perhaps they just don’t understand that now WE get it.
This video never gets old!
HA! That’s great, never saw it before.
After Sundance mentioned Frank Luntz in this edition, I remembered election night around 7:00 pm Luntz saying to a panel ” I think Hillary will have a very good night”. Totally in the tank for her.
But something went terribly wrong in his prognostication. MAGA!!!
The sons of Murdoch. The sons of Soros. The nepotism of the future will lead to even more polarization, fake news, blood thirsty amoral globalist propaganda and activism We may look at the present as more benign than what comes next.
Trump has to become an activist within the Republican Party and bring in a new culture or set the foundation for a new party. He won’t be around forever and a younger base of disciples will be needed to infiltrate the system. His own kids are not cut out for the existential struggle.
Always good to read this reminder again. It goes so well with the breakdown Sundance does of the Fake polls and the same stable of propagandist who publish them…
I have no doubt the President will not budge on this. He didn’t on Paris Accord and so much more..I have never met a Republican who feels Amnesty is an important issue and quite the contrary all feel it’s a litmus test to not support a candidate…
Thanks for posting this again…It’s a great read to share…
Hm, what’d Tucker do/say? I must’ve missed it.
