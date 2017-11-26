Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Gordon Chang, Subject: China and North Korea…

CTH has been looking, unsuccessfully, for China SME’s who have insight on the DC lobbying angle by Chinese foreign nationals and the hidden story of how the Trump administration might be confronting that aspect.
Gordon Chang briefly touches on that note during a discussion segment on the overall outcome of President Trump’s 12-day visit to Asia.
Apparently, if Chang’s sources are accurate (likely they are), the notification by POTUS Trump toward Chairman Xi Jinping, of the lobbyist warning did take place [Video 02:25].
.
The foreign influence lobbying is a critical element for us domestically in the larger geopolitical strategy. Chinese nationals pay our congressional representatives millions of dollars to purchase U.S. foreign policy. CTH is cautiously optimistic this is a key element of Robert Mueller.
China, Russia and the downstream North Korean enablers (Cuba, Venezuela, etc.) are the keys to stopping the DPRK. As such each national interest is being targeted and leveraged as part of the N-Korean strategy.
♦ President Trump continues to pressure Russia via energy.
♦ President Trump continues to pressure China via trade outcomes.
♦ President Trump is leveraging financial sanctions on Venezuela along with energy pressure; and simultaneously breaking away from former short-sighted benefits for Cuba delivered that were delivered by President Obama.
Hopefully CTH readers can see how comprehensive this strategy is. Unfortunately you won’t see it outlined in U.S. media.
The US media?? Good one sd. They pay more attention to themselves then millions of us do. The people that watch that garbage are an ever decreasing population of idiots. If you’re getting your information from the left dominated media, you’re forcing some poor tree to support your worthless existence.
I hope you have a larger takeaway from the article.
Could you clarify your last sentence
Trees = Newsprint, a euphanism for journalism.
Tree equals newspaper.
You’re so right… My Wife and I canceled cable a while back, and feel a sense of intellectual freedom and less frustrated too. This probably has more to do with Trump winning but saving the extra 2hun a month doesn’t hurt either.
with regard to intellectual property theft, currency manipulation, attempts to displace the U.S. dollar as the world reserve currency and barriers to U.S. companies doing business in China… everything else seems to be OK…… /sarc
2:30 / 5:59 – “Chinese agents…” Any more, this is one of the sites I consume news from… I have not turned on a network show in some time, not even clicked on any of their links…
Ditto going on one year.
I only count on msm to let me know how many scoops of ice cream our President likes for dessert!
b b b b b b b b but Friedman said China could sell Trump the Brooklyn Bridge
May 1996, Norico/Poly Technologies of China conspire to smuggle 2000 Ak46s into the US thru the Port of Oakland. Five Chinese (PRC)fugitives charged in the case are, where?Shipment seized by US Customs. Later, 30 million dollar contract awarded to Norinco/Poly Technologies to provide AK 47s to Iraq.
Been following Gordon Chang for sometime now. He doesn’t nail it 100% of the time, but I have to say that he is correct via-a-vis the Chinese more often than not.
Gordon was in the series all about China and the South China Sea with President Trump’s China expert Peter Navarro. Excellent Documentary.
Pakistan should be on the media’s radar.
Now that was funny….sadly true…..but really damn funny!
Pardon me, but what are SME’s?
small and medium-sized enterprises/businesses…
In context, Subject Matter Experts.
You are correct in this context.
that too… thx…
