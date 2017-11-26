Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Gordon Chang, Subject: China and North Korea…

CTH has been looking, unsuccessfully, for China SME’s who have insight on the DC lobbying angle by Chinese foreign nationals and the hidden story of how the Trump administration might be confronting that aspect.

Gordon Chang briefly touches on that note during a discussion segment on the overall outcome of President Trump’s 12-day visit to Asia.

Apparently, if Chang’s sources are accurate (likely they are), the notification by POTUS Trump toward Chairman Xi Jinping, of the lobbyist warning did take place [Video 02:25].

The foreign influence lobbying is a critical element for us domestically in the larger geopolitical strategy.  Chinese nationals pay our congressional representatives millions of dollars to purchase U.S. foreign policy.  CTH is cautiously optimistic this is a key element of Robert Mueller.

China, Russia and the downstream North Korean enablers (Cuba, Venezuela, etc.) are the keys to stopping the DPRK. As such each national interest is being targeted and leveraged as part of the N-Korean strategy.

♦ President Trump continues to pressure Russia via energy.
♦ President Trump continues to pressure China via trade outcomes.
♦ President Trump is leveraging financial sanctions on Venezuela along with energy pressure; and simultaneously breaking away from former short-sighted benefits for Cuba delivered that were delivered by President Obama.

 

Hopefully CTH readers can see how comprehensive this strategy is.  Unfortunately you won’t see it outlined in U.S. media.

24 Responses to Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Gordon Chang, Subject: China and North Korea…

  1. MMinLamesa says:
    November 26, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    The US media?? Good one sd. They pay more attention to themselves then millions of us do. The people that watch that garbage are an ever decreasing population of idiots. If you’re getting your information from the left dominated media, you’re forcing some poor tree to support your worthless existence.

  2. freq says:
    November 26, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    with regard to intellectual property theft, currency manipulation, attempts to displace the U.S. dollar as the world reserve currency and barriers to U.S. companies doing business in China… everything else seems to be OK…… /sarc

  3. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    November 26, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    2:30 / 5:59 – “Chinese agents…” Any more, this is one of the sites I consume news from… I have not turned on a network show in some time, not even clicked on any of their links…

  4. conservalicious says:
    November 26, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    I only count on msm to let me know how many scoops of ice cream our President likes for dessert!

  5. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    November 26, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    b b b b b b b b but Friedman said China could sell Trump the Brooklyn Bridge

  6. emet says:
    November 26, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    May 1996, Norico/Poly Technologies of China conspire to smuggle 2000 Ak46s into the US thru the Port of Oakland. Five Chinese (PRC)fugitives charged in the case are, where?Shipment seized by US Customs. Later, 30 million dollar contract awarded to Norinco/Poly Technologies to provide AK 47s to Iraq.

  7. Ellen says:
    November 26, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Been following Gordon Chang for sometime now. He doesn’t nail it 100% of the time, but I have to say that he is correct via-a-vis the Chinese more often than not.

    • tdaly14 says:
      November 26, 2017 at 5:52 pm

      Gordon was in the series all about China and the South China Sea with President Trump’s China expert Peter Navarro. Excellent Documentary.

  8. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    November 26, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Pakistan should be on the media’s radar.
    Over five thousand years ago, Moses said to the children of Israel,
    “Pick up your shovels, mount your asses and camels, and I will lead you
    to the Promised Land.”
    Nearly 75 years ago, (when Welfare was introduced) Roosevelt (Democrat)
    said, “Lay down your shovels, sit on your asses, and light up a Camel,
    this is the Promised Land.”
    Today, Congress has stolen your shovel, taxed your asses, raised the
    price of Camels and mortgaged the Promised land!
    I was so depressed last night thinking about Health Care Plans, the
    economy, the wars, lost jobs, savings, Social Security, retirement
    funds, etc… I called a Suicide Hotline. I had to press 1 for English,
    I was connected to a call center in Pakistan. I told them I was
    suicidal. They got excited and asked if I could drive a truck.

  9. Red Frog says:
    November 26, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Pardon me, but what are SME’s?

