Chinese Central Planners Forecast “Weak Growth” in Manufacturing and Housing…

Panda Reacts To Finding Lion Tracks Amid Shrinking Bamboo Forest !
A Chinese central planner, Zhang Yong, the vice-head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), made a statement today (during the communist party congress) that carries much more significance than most people recognize.
The statement was made on behalf of communist China’s central planners and is directed toward what sectors of their economy they will focus investment (emphasis mine).
BEIJING (Reuters) – China will introduce measures aimed at guiding private investment into areas that have a higher growth potential, a senior official with the state planning agency said on Saturday.
China also would take steps to lower the investment threshold for private investors, said Zhang Yong, the vice-head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), during a briefing on the sidelines of China’s Communist Party Congress.
The manufacturing industry as well as the property market, which have been driving private investment, are now quite weak, Zhang said.
“Now we want to attract investment in sectors with growth potential such as subway projects.” (link)
Notice two key points: #1 forecast growth in manufacturing is seen as “quite weak”, and #2 they are shifting toward building their own domestic transportation infrastructure.
[*Note* China currently has massive empty housing projects (ie. ghost towns), and now shifts toward funding massive transportation projects.]
These two aspects are very important, and also confirmational, as they highlight their shift (a reaction) in response to U.S. President Trump, and the globally strategic economic shift Trump is executing.
China’s inherent economic weakness – To understand the China ‘One-Belt / ‘One-World‘ economic trade strategy it becomes necessary to understand how structurally weak the Chinese economy was when created.
People often talk about the ‘strength’ of China’s economic model; and indeed within a specific part of their economy -manufacturing- they do, according to the party apparatus ‘did’, have economic strength.
However, the underlying critical architecture of the Chinese economic model is structurally flawed and President Trump with his current economic team understand the weakness better than all international adversaries.
Lets take a stroll and lightly discuss.
China is a central planning economy. Meaning it never was an outcropping of natural economic conditions. China was/is controlled as a communist style central-planning government; As such, it is important to reference the basic structural reality that China’s economy was created from the top down.
This construct of government creation is a key big picture distinction that sets the backdrop to understand how weak the larger Chinese economy really is.
Any nations’ economic model is only as stable (or strong) as the underlying architecture or infrastructure of the country’s economic balance.
Think about economic strength and stability this way:
If a nation was economically walled off from all other nations, can it survive? …can it sustain itself? …can it grow?
In the big picture – economic strength is an outcome of the ability of a nation, any nation, to support itself first and foremost. If a nations’ economy is dependent on other nation for itself to survive, it is less strong than a nation whose economy is more independent.
Most Americans don’t realize it, but China is an extremely dependent nation.
When the central planning for the 21st century Chinese Economy was constructed, there were several critical cultural flaws, dynamics exclusive to China, that needed to be overcome in order to build their economic model. It took China several decades to map out a way to economic growth that could overcome the inherent critical flaws.
Critical Flaws To Exploit:
♦Because of the oppressive nature of the Chinese compliant culture, the citizens within China do not innovate or create. The “Compliance Mindset” is part of the intellectual DNA strain of a Chinese citizen.
Broadly speaking, the modern era Chinese are not able to think outside the box per se’ because the reference of all civil activity has been a history of box control by government, and compliance to stay (think) only within the approved box. The lack of intellectual independent thought-mapping needed for innovation is why China relies on intellectual theft of innovation created by others.
American culture specifically is based around freedom of thought and severe disdain of government telling us what to do; THAT freedom is necessary for innovation. That freedom actually creates and drives innovation.
Again, broadly speaking Chinese are better students in American schools and universities because the Chinese are culturally compliant. They work well with academics and established formulas, and within established systems, but they cannot create the formula or system themselves.
♦ The Chinese Planning Authority skipped the economic cornerstone. When China planned out their economic entry, they did so from a top-down perspective. They immediately wanted to be manufacturers of stuff. They saw their worker population as a strategic advantage, but they never put the source origination infrastructure into place in order to supply their manufacturing needs. China has no infrastructure for raw material extraction or exploitation.
China relies on: importing raw material, applying their economic skill set (manufacturing), and then exporting finished goods. This is the basic economic structure of the Chinese economy.
See the flaw?
Cut off the raw material, and the China economy slows, contracts, and if nations react severely enough with export material boycotts the entire Chinese economy implodes.
Insert big flashy sign for: “One-Belt / One-Road” HERE
Again, we reference the earlier point: Economic strength is the ability of a nation to sustain itself. [Think about an economy during conflict or war] China cannot independently sustain itself, therefore China is necessarily vulnerable.
China is dependent on Imports (raw materials) AND Exports (finished goods).
♦The 800lb Panda in the room is that China is arguably the least balanced economy in the modern world. Hence, China has to take extraordinary measures to secure their supply chain. This economic dependency is also why China has recently spent so much on military expansion etc., they must protect their vulnerable interests.
Everything important to the Chinese Economy surrounds their critical need to secure a strong global supply chain of raw material to import, and leveraged trade agreements for export.
China’s economy is deep (manufacturing), but China’s economy is also narrow.
China could have spent the time to create a broad-based economy, but the lack of early 1900’s foresight, in conjunction with their communist top-down totalitarian system and a massive population, led to central government decisions to subvert the bottom-up building-out and take short-cuts. Their population controls only worsened their long term ability to ever broaden their economic model.
It takes a population of young avg-skilled workers to do the hard work of building a raw material infrastructure. Mine workers, dredge builders, roads and railways, bridges and tunnels etc. All of these require young strong bodies.
The Chinese cultural/population decisions amid the economic builders precluded this proactive outlook; now they have an aging population and are incapable of doing it.
[*insert* consideration for conscripted N-Korean labor here]
This is why China has now positioned their economic system as dependent on them being an economic bully. They must retain their supply chain: import raw materials – export finished goods, at all costs.
This inherent economic structure is a weakness China must continually address through policies toward other nations. Hence, “One-Belt / One-Road” is essentially their ‘bully plan’ to ensure their supply chain and long-term economic viability.
This economic structure, and the reality of China as a dependent economic model, also puts China at risk from the effects of global economic contraction. But more importantly it puts them at risk from President Trump’s strategic use of geopolitical economic leverage to weaken their economy.
Nuance and subtlety is everything in China. Culturally harsh tones are seen as a sign of weakness and considered intensely impolite in public displays between officials; especially within approved and released statements by officials representing the government.
Historic Chinese cultural policy, the totalitarian control over expressed political sentiment and diplomacy through silence, is evident in the strategic use of the space between carefully chosen words, not just the words themselves.
China has no cultural or political space between peace and war; they are a historic nation based on two points of polarity. They see peace and war as coexisting with each other. China accepts and believes opposite or contrary forces may actually be complementary, interconnected, and interdependent in the natural world, and they may give rise to each other as they interrelate to one another. Flowing between these polar states is a natural dynamic to be used -with serious contemplation- in advancing objectives as needed.
The Chinese objective is to win, to dominate, using economic power.
Peace or war. Win or lose. Yin and Yang. Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome. If it does not benefit China, it is not done. The outlook is simply, a polarity of peace or war. In politics or economics the same perspective is true. It is a zero-sum outlook.
Therefore, when you see China publicly use strong language – it indicates a level of internal disposition within Beijing beyond the defined western angst. Big Panda becomes Red Dragon; there is no mid-status or evolutionary phase.
♦U.S. President Donald Trump and the U.S. economic team fully understand this dynamic and fully understand the inherent needs of China. When you are economically dependent, the ‘bully plan’ only works until you encounter a ‘stronger opponent’. A stronger opponent is an economic opponent with a more broad-based stable economy, that’s US.
President Trump, Commerce Secretary Ross, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer, represent the first broad-based national team of economic negotiators who know how to leverage the inherent Chinese economic vulnerability.
Every American associated with investment, economics and China would be well advised to put their interconnected business affairs in order according to their exposure.
President Trump will not back down from his position; the U.S. holds all of the leverage and the geopolitical economics must be addressed. President Donald Trump and his team are entirely prepared for this.
Donald Trump has been discussing this for more than two decades. We are entirely engaged in economic combat with China and the Chinese planners are awake to the confrontation.
China’s historic objective is conquest. China’s tool for conquest is economics. President Trump’s entire geopolitical strategy, using economics in a similar way, is an existential threat to China’s endeavor. Communist Beijing calls the proverbial DPRK shots.
President Trump is putting on a MASSIVE economic squeeze.
♦Squeeze #1. Trump and Mnuchin sanctioned Venezuela and cut off their access to expanded state owned oil revenue. Venezuela now needs more money. China and Russia are already leveraged to the gills in Venezuela and hold 49% of Citgo as collateral for loans outstanding. Venezuela has been paying back China and Russia with oil, but Venezuela needs money. Now China and Russia will need to loan more, directly. EXAMPLE:
♦Squeeze #2. China’s geopolitical ally, Russia, is already squeezed with losses in energy revenue because of President Trump’s approach toward oil, LNG and coal. Trump, through allies including Saudi Arabia, EU, France (North Africa energy), and domestic production has driven down energy prices. Meanwhile Russia was spending heavily in Syria.
(Via CNBC) Russia has accounted for oil at £30.1 ($40) a barrel in its budget, finance minister Anton Siluanov said. Oil prices have fluctuated this year, falling below $45 a barrel and going above $59.
Russia has accounted for oil at $40 a barrel in its budget, the country’s finance minister Anton Siluanov told CNBC in a TV interview on Friday.
*Note* Iran is the financial reserve, but they too are energy price dependent; and part of President Trump’s strategy has been to tell EU allies to “take the money”.
Q Have you spoken with Theresa May or Emmanuel Macron about the Iranian Deal?
THE PRESIDENT: Yes.
Q What did they say to you? What did you say to them?
THE PRESIDENT: They would love me to stay in, only for one reason: Look at the kind of money that’s being sent. You know, Iran is spending money in various countries.
And I’ve always said it, and I say to them: Don’t do anything. Don’t worry about it. Take all the money you can get. They’re all friends of mine.
Actually, Emmanuel called up, and he talked to me. And I said, look, Emmanuel, they just gave Renault a lot of money. Take their money; enjoy yourselves. But we’ll see what happens.
♦Squeeze #3. Trump and Tillerson put Pakistan on notice they need to get involved in bringing their enabled tribal “extremists” (Taliban) to the table in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s primary investor and economic partner is China. If U.S. pulls or reduces financial support to pressure Pakistan toward a political solution in Afghanistan, China has to fill void.
“The Pakistani people have suffered greatly from terrorism and extremism. We recognize those contributions and those sacrifices, but Pakistan has also sheltered the same organizations that try every single day to kill our people. We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars, at the same time they are housing the same terrorists that we are fighting. But that will have to change. And that will change immediately. (link)
♦Squeeze #4. China’s primary economic threat (competition) is next door in India. President Trump has embraced India as leverage over China in trade and pledged ongoing favorable trade deals. The play is MFN (Most Favored Nation) trade status might flip from China to India. That’s a big play. If you don’t think India is critical – READ THIS.
“China, while rising alongside India, has done so less responsibly, at times undermining the international, rules-based order even as countries like India operate within a framework that protects other nations’ sovereignty.” (more)
♦Squeeze #5. President Trump has launched a USTR Section 301 Trade Investigation into China’s theft of intellectual property. This encompasses every U.S. entity that does manufacturing business with China, particularly aeronautics and technology, and also reaches into the financial services sector.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Friday formally launched an investigation into China’s alleged theft of U.S. intellectual property, a widely expected move following a call from President Donald Trump earlier this week to determine whether a probe was needed.
The probe is the administration’s first direct measure against Chinese trade practices, which the White House and U.S. business groups say are bruising American industry. (link)
♦Squeeze #6. President Trump, Secretary Ross, Secretary Mnuchin and USTR Robert Lighthizer are renegotiating NAFTA. One of the primary objectives of team U.S.A. is to close the 3rd party loopholes, including dumping and origination, that China uses to gain backdoor access to the U.S. market and avoid trade/tariff restrictions. [China sends parts to Mexico and Canada for assembly and then back-door entry into the U.S. via NAFTA.]
[USTR- Lighthizer] … As difficult as this has been, we have seen no indication that our partners are willing to make any changes that will result in a rebalancing and a reduction in these huge trade deficits. Now I understand that after many years of one-sided benefits, their companies have become reliant on special preferences and not just comparative advantage. Countries are reluctant to give up unfair advantage.
But the President has been clear that if we are going to have an agreement going forward, it must be fair to American workers and businesses that employ our people at home. (link)
♦Squeeze #7. President Trump has been open, visible and vocal about his intention to shift to bilateral trade renegotiation with China and Southeast Asia immediately after Team U.S.A. conclude with NAFTA renegotiation.
♦Squeeze #8. President Trump has positioned ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) as trade benefactors for assistance with North Korea. The relationship between ASEAN nations and the Trump administration is very strong, and getting stronger. Which leads to…
♦Squeeze #9. President Trump has formed an economic and national security alliance with Shinzo Abe of Japan. It is not accidental that twice North Korea’s Kim Jong-un fired his missile over the Northern part of Japan. Quite simply, Beijing told him to.
Add all of this up and you can see the cumulative impact of President Trump’s geopolitical economic strategy toward China. The best part of all of it – is the likelihood China never saw it, meaning the sum totality of “all of it”, coming. Beijing’s central planning statements today reflect a reactionary position as they are catching up to the ramifications.
The Olive branch and arrows denote the power of peace and war. The symbol in any figure’s right hand has more significance than one in its left hand. Also important is the direction faced by the symbols central figure. The emphasis on the eagles stare signifies the preferred disposition. An eagle holding an arrow also symbolizes the war for freedom, and its use is commonly referred to the liberation fight of righteous people from abusive influence. The eagle on the original seal created for the Office of the President showed the gaze upon the arrows.
The Eagle and the Arrow – An Aesop’s Fable
An Eagle was soaring through the air. Suddenly it heard the whizz of an Arrow, and felt the dart pierce its breast. Slowly it fluttered down to earth. Its lifeblood pouring out. Looking at the Arrow with which it had been shot, the Eagle realized that the deadly shaft had been feathered with one of its own plumes.
Moral: We often give our enemies the means for our own destruction.
What a backwards way of doing it. Develop vast swathes of territory and have it do nothing for you, because you didn’t build an infrastructure to connect that territory to the wider economy. Communists are stupid.
Yes rsanchez, China has made a lot of mistakes.
A huge country with lots of undeveloped territory.
An aging population, more young males than females.
A huge population with no creativity, unable to solve new and growing every day problems.
A country that based its prosperity on being a world wide bully.
Sundance could go on and on about all the mistakes that China made in it’s quest for world dominion.
It looks like China make almost every single mistake in the book.
LOL
Really I had to laugh out loud reading Sundance’s great write up of how Hillary Clinton’s Economics…….ER……I mean…..How Communist China’s “economy” works(?).
Got another big laugh reading the linked Rooters article.
“China also would take steps to lower the investment threshold for private investors…..:”
LOL You have NO private investors when you have NO free thinking and NO creativity!
That is EXACTLY what I was thinking Victor Adam Smith.
What private investors?!
Planned economies are vulnerable to the mistakes of the few, and all eggs in a basket.
China’s goal to be dominant in Pharmaceuticals is well on its way, and look, Trump is talking about pharma prices. Add that to your list, it ain’t tiny… to say the least, it is uber massive.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Send in
Howie, who was that?
He doesn’t look like Milton Friedman.
Robert “The Dwarf” Rrrrrrrrrrrreeeeeeeeiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiccccccccccccccchhhhhhhhhhhh.
Frankly, given the state of the other “products” China manufactures, I have serious reservations trusting their pharmaceuticals. Profit over integrity. Remember the Sanlu baby formula tragedy? The Chinese dairy farmers added melamine to their milk to boost its lactose content. Also do not forget they also added melamine to a product used by US pet food manufacturers prior to that. Those are NOT the only food products they have adulterated.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2008_Chinese_milk_scandal
LikeLiked by 3 people
My comment is directed to MVW.
“It looks like China make almost every single mistake in the book.”
No, China made only one serious mistake: They did not anticipate Trump beating Hillary. All their other “mistakes” could have been eventually corrected given time, which the Globalist were more than happy to grant them.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Bingo !!
China, and a whole lot of others, made that mistake, and it’s starting to bite.
vs. our Christian free West MAGA. I mean, look at the decor in that Commie Central room.. that heavy clunk of a hammer and sickle symbol of the comrade Workers. The dregs.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Christianities teachings of Free Will is something that the communists will fight with their last breath.
Until they give up making their citizens worship the government they will never ever prosper.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is pretty grim. Moochelle will surely comment on the lack of color in and on the audience!
Barf. And Oblowhole’s older sistah’ (Auma) is over here in Germany telling us how to raise our children to be good little Marxists, or something… (co-sponsored by our government-owned “mist-media”) (mist = bs or manure).
Somehow jugears and his family are always popping up over here. Maybe Merkel misses the “good old days”. She sure misses the “East German Way”…
And have throughout their long history.
Those young males getting Russian young females from Siberia, because Russian males drink too much.
Only in China- the trees in the forest, the grass of the fields, the flowers in the door yards all sprout in the clouds, grow down to the earth, and spread roots.
“It takes a population of young avg-skilled workers to do the hard work of building a raw material infrastructure. Mine workers, dredge builders, roads and railways, bridges and tunnels etc. All of these require young strong bodies.
The Chinese cultural/population decisions amid the economic builders precluded this proactive outlook; now they have an aging population and are incapable of doing it.”
Let’s not forget China’s ridiculous one child policy and the deleterious effect it has had.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes. As Mark Steyn so succinctly put it, “China will be old before it’s rich,” and that’s not good.
LikeLiked by 4 people
All that empty housing. Maybe they could take in some “refugees”…….
LikeLiked by 10 people
I find it quite interesting that China taken an extremely hard stance against Islam.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Islam is not just religion. It is also sharia, which is its own form of govt. China is not going to allow competition.
LikeLike
Yes they could and in fact they need those “children” illegally crossing borders but they won’t. They are not equipped to handle a dissenting group of people. Then there is the fact that if the economy declines they really cannot feed their own people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They have to import a lot of food, something I find astounding.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Take em in, work em and pay for em.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With China’s population, they should be taking FOUR times what the USA has taken.
SOLUTION: Ship ALL migrants and immigrants to China – from the Mideast and Latin America – until they make up their shortfall!
Border Patrol and ICE can FILL those EMPTY SHIPS on their return trips to China until our Trade and Immigration Deficits are EVEN.
DACA and DAPA for China.
No child left behind.
Instead, the families come here to have their additional children so they can be born in the USA and get “birthright” citizenship.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Millions of horny men looking for wives to have family’s with. I’d think the value of a women is sky high in China. Just trying to be honest. I be some of those men escape looking for women in other countries.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The only alternative to that would make China look like San Fransicko. 😉
You are so right, Molly. This situation might bring women put on the pedestal that will end of human rights abuse. Cross my fingers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read somewhere that sex robots are in high demand in China.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, it is the younger men that will be having a problem. The older women from the one child only policy have been kicked to the curb by their husbands for the younger Chinese woman. The younger Chinese women want the status and wealth of the older men and lets face it, the older men are thrilled, and divorce their same age wives like hot potatoes. Many of the divorced Chinese women are desperate since there are no men their age. They have become all about the money, looking younger than their age and finding an somewhat older foreign rich husband. Younger women valued more, older (45+) divorced women not so much, if they have no family they are housed in dormitories provided by their employer until they retire. Very sad one child only result.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s ok. Stupid American men will take in all of those used-up Chinese women. They’ll happily kick their same-age American wives to the curb for a Chinese hag that looks like every other Chinese hag–MGTOW, baby, MGTOW–MGTOW’s hate on the American woman and blame her for everything but oh, no, not the little Asian woman. Who let these MGTOW clowns out of the clown car, anyway? God bless lovely American women!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Easy – MGTOW is men’s answer to feminists. Each is as bad as the other, and arguing with either is practically interchangeable – just change the pronouns.
LikeLike
I’m sure Kalifornistan has a few pronouns left over…
What I worry about is that a large disparity M-F in the population means that the only solution is a war (in order to bring back balance). At least that’s the way it used to be.
Thinking of the millions in the army of the North in Revelation…
LikeLike
Was wondering which country they’d target to start kidnapping young women…
LikeLike
I had a guide in China who had the one allowed child. However, this young boy has severe developmental problems. In China it is the son that takes care of the elderly parents. So far, the government will not allow another child in this family…see the problem?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Read an article a month or so ago where China now allows a second child, most just don’t want one. I’m on my phone so I can’t really find it, but a bit of research would probably turn it up.
Brutal…forced abortion and all kinds of other immoral evils.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So China will build “SUBWAYS”
… and use Subways as a cover to move their Infrastructure & Defenses Underground.
Did they read SUNDANCE’s INSIGHT:
“It takes a population of young avg-skilled workers to do the hard work of building a raw material infrastructure. Mine workers, dredge builders, roads and railways, bridges and tunnels etc. All of these require young strong bodies.“
LikeLiked by 3 people
They can always import a few gazillion “refugees” from the ME to amp up their population of fine young workers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If there are any left when Merkel is finished.
I hope Merkel is finished soon – as in forced to step down. The “Young CDU” want that, as do many others (like us oldsters)…
I find it easier to follow, with some expectation of consistency, what’s going on with China on the world stage right now (in the context of Mr. Trump’s well-tested skills) than it is to follow what’s going on with our own governance.
Mr. President has a freer hand in dealing with China than he does in leading our own nation ~ because of Congress. His world leadership is accomplished more directly with less effective interference. Disgusting.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Simple- the Chinese Elites are for the Chinese Elites- clear (but regressive); the US Elites are for the Global Elites- murky (but progressive).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another GEM Sundance, its so refreshing to come to the Treehouse and read intellectually stimulating analysis on all things politics. We’ll rarely find this in the MSM, they’re too concerned with bashing POTUS and are clueless to the real world in which POTUS occupies. Thanks again for another lesson in FACTS….:)
LikeLiked by 19 people
ok4ayl, I agree with your sentiments and added a few words to your comment.
“We’ll rarely find this in the MSM, they’re too concerned with” applauding the stupid politicians that got us $20 trillion in debt, “ bashing POTUS and are clueless to the real world in which POTUS occupies.”
SD, I absolutely enjoyed this article. The title is perfect! I learn so much at CTH. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Adding my sincere thank you for this bit of education, Sundance. Having spent some time in China fairly recently, it was especially fascinating. Wouldn’t you think that at least SOME of the MSM and talking heads on TV would read and learn. Yet you continue to have comments about POTUS being so stupid he doesn’t even know what’s in the bills he’s signing. Uhh…that would be Obama, folks….there goes that projection b.s. again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Visited China (HK {not yet China} and Beijing) in the winter of ’89. Street vendors selling roasted sweet potatoes (surrounding snow orange from the peels), bought one for equivalent $2 (large tuber, seemed cheap). Was later told by Chinese tour guide that UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WAS I ALLOWED TO BY ANYTHING AGAIN WITHOUT GUIDANCE. Seems I had (in her view) been “ripped off”.
The Chinese people, like all people, in freedom know how to make a “buck” and are quite creative. ‘Nuff said.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait for it… Check… and… Mate…
Game Over, Shall we play again?
The MSM refuses to talk about any of this economic news. Instead they are distracted by Trumps tweets and battles. Battles he hardly has to invest any real time implementing. He just picks up a smartphone and tweets away. An ensuing MSM storm erupts and grows running it’s course of several weeks or months. The Left and MSM refuse to let the story die. Their anger increases with every battle, their masks slip and the public witnesses their ugly and is awakened to their lies and deception. Meanwhile Trump AMD his cabinet are moving chess pieces unnoticed and unannounced.
A tipping point will eventually occur and like a snowball rolling down a hill it will have a huge impact when it hits ground level. That’s when it will be obvious to everyone that America is suddenly Great Again. There will be no denying it as it will be YUGE! At that point Trump will list his accomplishments, take no questions, drop the Mic and exit stage Left. Mission Accomplished. Another four years guaranteed.
LikeLiked by 17 people
The Hand of God. Amen and Amen.
I saw a lot of China 20+ years ago. Weaknesses were evident then, and I’m not all that smart. The events brought about by President Trump and his team are highlighting what few dared even speak of until now. It was NOT politically correct to point out that the emerging market of China was like the growing dotcom bubble on NASDAQ. It was NOT politically correct to suggest that the old geezers running China were pretending to embrace a hybrid capitalist system. Censorship continues to this very moment. Guaranteed an essay like this one will never be seen by the masses in China.
LikeLiked by 10 people
You make an interesting point Boss.
No one was ever “allowed” to point out that China’s mix of communism and capitalism was not really working out.
No one was ever allowed to point out the obvious flaws of this disastrous soul killing system.
All of the economic and political guru’s in charge in the last 30 years told the rest of us that we did not know what we knew.
Everyone who was anyone praised China to the high heavens.
But so many of us “average joes” knew it was only a matter of time.
We have seen it before and we will probably see it again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good points. Reminds me of “Japan Inc.” Another over-hyped foreign success story that we Americans could only wish to emulate. And where is their economy today? [Howie – Please post photo of a commode].
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
You probably remember the 1970’s and 80’s when we were told how much “over” the United States was and how big Japan was becoming.
Japan was the next big thing, going to run the whole wide world.
The US was going to be out of the global moving and shaking business.
Everybody who was anybody was sending their kids to “conversational Japanese” classes and thinking of moving their families to Japan because it was “the place to be”.
Move on to the 1990’s and it was all about China.
So which communist, loser country will the globalist progressive cabal try to phony baloney into an amazing can’t lose deal for investors next?
One of the third world loser sink holes in Africa?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Chinese people know.
” Censorship continues to this very moment. Guaranteed an essay like this one will never be seen by the masses in China.”
Yes, Boss. And it won’t be seen by the masses in the United States either. The MSM will censor it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ironic- China rediscovering Confucianism now(?) Yet all along, and still, ruled by “old geezers”. Some cultures rot and some cultures are mummified before they are exposed to the air and rot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only export China will have after Trump is through with them will be chopsticks
LikeLiked by 7 people
Will trade steel for bamboo mats.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Subway projects” haha. Lefties. Public transportation will save us. Always.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They do have a fabulous high speed train out of Shanghai…of course, only tourists can afford to use it. But, in fairness it shows our transportation system seem as antiquated as it really is. Japan, as well….so easy to travel there….as well as clean and efficient.
LikeLike
The state of NM has a train that costs the taxpayers 20 million a year. Also, the state is broke. The city of Albuquerque is currently building a bus system that will operate in the red forever.
LikeLike
FTA: “Every American associated with investment, economics and China would be well advised to put their interconnected business affairs in order according to their exposure.” Would someone be so kind as to explain this statement in real world terms for me? Should I be sending this article off to my financial advisor and telling him to pull me out of certain market products, stocks, international funds? Anything remotely connected to China, markets that do business with China or both?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Be SURE to tell all your globalist-kissing Leftist friend to invest in China-First, International-Second and Bonds-Third … where the SMART money is just as the SMART energy went … cause President Trump is clueless on International Relations and Economics. [/s but do it anyway]
LikeLiked by 2 people
China has seen the abysmal failure of Soviet Communism and is not going down that route. The next revolution in China will be a capitalist revolution. It’s well on its way down that route, but there are some cultural prerequisites not in place that made capitalism flourish so naturally in the West. Imagine trying to produce full-functioning markets out of nothing, let alone do it in a hurry. Truly a daunting project.
It’s not surprising their first major efforts produced entire “ghost cities” and other central planning drawing board disasters. Maybe not right this minute, but soon the male-female ratio is going to be a full-blown crisis, and simultaneously the country’s well on it’s way to being a net food importer. Hence the importance of Africa, where they are buying up farm land like crazy.
Establishing trade ties to Europe and the single land mass market has been written about extensively in political economics. Theoretically, it could diminish the chance of nuclear exchange. I know Bannon is very deep into understanding China. It’s likely Mattis would be too since they are on the same page on military history.
LikeLiked by 1 person
China’s final solution to domestic economic crisis will be a unicorn for the population.
“Look over there, Taiwan/Sth China Sea territorial waters being invaded by Occidentals/ etc….. big Patriotic War solves most problems for the Chinese oligarchy. Pretend Communists, ya gotta laugh.
LikeLike
The Chinese objective is to win, to dominate, using economic power.
• China News Flash: This is how President Trump rolls, TOO.
Peace or war. Win or lose. Yin and Yang.
• Perfect: We WIN, They LOSE.
Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome. If it does not benefit China, it is not done.
• Great: President Trump’s Trade Deals are America First. NO DEAL.
• Message to Globalist Corporations: GTHO to keep your SHIRTS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are so right BlackKnight.
President Trump’s whole objective is to win for the US.
This will be a huge new experience for the Chinese.
A very unpleasant experience.
LikeLiked by 2 people
China has had their ass kicked in the past; they do not learn.
No Anonymoushorse they do not.
They stagger from one disastrous experience to another.
Most of their people live in ramshakle filthy conditions.
Almost every idea their (now) communist leaders come up eventually plunge the country into more and more difficulty.
Revolutions and uprising one after another.
The Emperors of China ( Sons of Heaven), did not do a whole lot better though.
China’s history seems to be nothing but perpetual starvation for many, government upheaval, outsiders invading and internal government instability.
Not lost on Treepers:
The Olive branch and arrows denote the power of peace and war. The symbol in any figure’s right hand has more significance than one in its left hand.
• Peace-FIRST from the RIGHT & PATRIOTS
• War-FIRST from the LEFTIES & GLOBALISTS
LikeLiked by 1 person
I still recall, ,,
The Story a friend from GE Aviation, here in WILM., (where a Majority of OUR aircraft engine Parts are manufactured), (We “shot-peened” them in our Shop) ..
A Chinese delegation, of OUR “Sister-city” was invited into GE, caught wearing “sticky-Gummed” shoes, picking up Metal bits from the CNC Room(s), to capture Metal from the floor to analyze Later … For Metallurgy purposes..
GE Security took their shoes!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The mental image of a bunch of barefoot Chinese spies being marched out of a warehouse with their hands up is too funny!
LikeLike
LikeLike
BRICS= China’s play to exercise power
Add me to the chorus citing the one child policy being somewhat implicated in the expected malaise. Surely housing changes are often responses to a growing family. If the bureaucracy mandates severe limits then it effectively is keeping its boot on the throat of the housing market… no?
I believe that the Chinese government keeps it boot on the throat of everything.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dunces.
Watch the Chinese Communist Party force males to share apartments.
Talk about planting seeds and watering them to become the world’s leading GAY NATION.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Grab the popcorn, take a comfortable seat, and watch the show as the Panda tries to protect and enforce ‘the belt’. History repeats itself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Squeeze Play by DJT.
Brilliant post, SD.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Photo looks like Daly City, City Hall. The clones.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent analysis by Sundance. I don’t fear the Chinese in the world marketplace as much as I fear Mueller, Rosenstein and McCabe in the American justice system. THAT bothers me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are being delegitimized, nullified, exposed. They will never withstand the rules of procedure.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree completely, Howie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a spiritual freedom tsunami rolling since 1776- let not your heart be troubled.
IOW. China can not sell in to China to survive. We can. never leave the house without an edge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s all rivetting, but esp starting at 25:00 where Bannon spells out the threat of China (and folly that Bush started). I never had quite made the Bush connection re China before.
One Belt, One Road => Bannon and Trump are WOKE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
TY for sharing this video.
So in about 10 days the President makes his trip to China (among other Asian countries) He and Xi are cordial. Will de-nuclearization of the Korean area be discussed—-or is that further down the road? If China does take that step at some point, I would imagine our lion will praise China profusely and publicly. Right ? (and take no outward credit for any of this)
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump to Xi:
We look forward to beginning work with you on Bilateral Trade … just as soon as we have verified that the NORKS have been IRREVERSIBLY DE-NUCLEARIZED.
In the meantime, stay tuned as we close Bilateral Trade Deals with Japan, ASEAN Allies and of course our new Most Favored Nation Trading Ally India.
Unfortunately, the delays in solving the NORK Nuclear problem made it politically and militarily impossible to follow any other course.
China has taught America well, and my supporters are demanding that we further hold China accountable for your trade infractions that looted our manufacturing industry over the past 3 Presidencies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Self-sufficiency. We have it. They don’t.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like most of the socialists/communists in this country, one of the things they are going to pump money into is public transportation. Gee, that sounds familiar. You know, one of those things that costs $500 million/mile, takes forever to build, suffers from ballooning cost overruns – and then runs maybe 5 miles and no one ever rides it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Public transport (un-elected bureaucrats / city council) raised property taxes $800/year for every house in the county to subsidize the lite rail and bus fares. Agenda 21, now called Agenda 2030 is still moving forward in many municipalities. The sustainable development bs has not stopped. Now main thoroughfare streets are being narrowed for bike lanes and can not even park on these streets any longer. There is a bike rack behind the new city hall – in 5 years, never, ever has even 1 bike been chained there. Minimum, 6 months of the year is snow! Rare to see a bike on the new street bike paths. This city is FUBAR.
LikeLike
If the Chinese ever discovered freedom, ever discovered the value of the individual, the creativity and productivity of individuals come together in freedom, for the Chinese it would be a true fork in the road, and truly we would all be forked.
