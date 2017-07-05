Trump Doesn’t Bluff – Observers, Writ Large, Continue To Find Emphasis on the Wrong Syllable…

Sharing only because CTH readers have a more thorough understanding than most; and we are entering a phase of extreme consequence.
Donald Trump doesn’t bluff.
Bluffing is for those who accept they may or may not win. The outcome is based on an unpredictable response from the opponent.
In business or in life, go review the decades of available information and you will see that Donald Trump, now President Trump, doesn’t bluff. It’s one of the reasons he so openly owns the downsides. It’s also the reason he has never engaged in the stock market.
President Trump controls outcomes.
Donald Trump the person, doesn’t wait for an entity, ally or opponent to enter his orbit. He greets them at the perimeter. Trump doesn’t sit with his back to the door, he positions to see all upon entrance. Donald Trump doesn’t try to hide his interest, he’s quite open about any engagement he is focused upon.
Donald Trump limits those who know the strategy to a select group he chooses; and even within that group each participant often doesn’t know the intent of their role in the larger dynamic, but he ensures they have clarity of purpose in the specific action required. Action that he designs after a great deal of consideration.
There are not three aircraft carrier battle groups positioned off the coastal waters of Asia and North Korea because President Trump is positioning for military engagement, or positioning as a deterrent for DPRK military engagement. Thinking that’s the purpose is the popular review, but it, in the full scope of review, is incorrect.
Again, President Trump doesn’t bluff; he tells you openly what is the focus. President Trump has not mentioned one-single-word about using the military to engage the North Korean missile threat.
All of President Trump’s words are directed at the economics of the situation. All of them. Yet almost every review of analytical opinion of the situation is centered around the military. Why is that? Tradition? Traditional frames of reference?…
If the long-term strategy is economic, and with Trump almost everything is economic, the military inventories are more purposeful as enforcement mechanisms for a trade and mercantile blockade, not for military combat.
[And with that in mind, close quarter shipping lane maneuvers could be requested as part of an exercise to train on mission for something the navy has not encountered in decades. That might adjust thinking on the recent U.S.S. Fitzgerald situation – and I’ll just leave that there.]
President Trump doesn’t bluff.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (HERE) and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (HERE) are not delivering idle threats.
President Trump has zero inclination toward military conflict, but he has gobsmacking levels of strategic interest in economic leverage toward attaining security objectives without the use of military. (“take the oil”)
Right now the Gulf Cooperation Council is dealing with the issues of terrorism in the middle east. It is not U.S. President Trump pressuring Qatar, he’s already outlined the security and economic value to the group (and established the argument for their self-interest), it is the GCC pressuring Qatar. President Trump doesn’t need to pressure Qatar; the U.S. role, Trump’s role, is now supporting those who are doing the confronting.
President Trump knows the key to North Korea is China. Intellectual minds established in decades long perspectives of geopolitical events have not yet caught up to the reality of modern trade economics driving the behaviors of militaristic nations.
Those same minds are so entrenched in the larger, more popular, dynamic of advanced global logic, they can no longer contemplate national action shaped by anything other than applied force.
President Trump doesn’t apply force, he simply creates outcomes were the best alternative for the adversary is to change their approach according to their own best interests. Trump positions the interests themselves, he does not need the direct application of force.
President Trump doesn’t seek to apply force to the mouse running through the economic maze; he simply changes the location of the cheese, and the mouse’s travel responds accordingly.
China will take direct action to change the behavior of North Korea because it will be in China’s best interest to do so. Trump doesn’t bluff. Once he makes up his mind on a long-term strategy he simply works through each sequential move to obtain the objective.
There’s no limit to the economic squeeze President Trump is willing to apply toward China. The U.S. Treasury, the U.S. Dept of Commerce, the U.S. Dept of State, the U.S. Dept of Agriculture, these are all tools in the sequential approach that are far more powerful than bombs, planes and rockets.
There is nothing to fear from North Korea in this equation because there is nothing to lose from this Trumpian level approach. The more the DPRK provokes, the more China has to lose. Start with multi-millions, then go to hundreds-of-millions, then billions etc. etc. The behavior of North Korea is essentially irrelevant; the focus is on the root entity that can change the behavior of North Korea, China.
There is not a single regional military benefit surrounding the DPRK that is worth losing a single U.S. service member. Especially not when there is an essentially endless supply of economic leverage available to put upon their enabler, China.
Begin there, and everything starts to make sense.
Donald Trump doesn’t bluff.
Europeans are like the Left and Right coast Loons here. Loons are Betas.
Money. It’s always about the money. The war drums? We still have the 16-year-old war to finish. Taking away Asia’s allowance is enough of a punishment for now. Unless the Chubby Bucket deviates from China’s strategy and creates his own demise.
Don’t trust the Japanese or any of the other countries over there. Especially South Korea. Many of them at one time or another has had dreams of taking over the world. Bad tempers and big egos have always stopped them. Don’t give them nukes. None of ’em.
The anger and egos of the Middle East, Ottoman Empire, Chinese empires, Japanese imperialists, is why they will never rise again. They have genetic, cultural character defects:
Move not unless you see an advantage; use not your troops unless there is something to be gained; fight not unless the position is critical. No ruler should put troops into the field merely to gratify his own spleen; no general should fight a battle simply out of pique. If it is to your advantage, make a forward move; if not, stay where you are. Anger may in time change to gladness; vexation may be succeeded by content. But a kingdom that has once been destroyed can never come again into being; nor can the dead ever be brought back to life. Hence the enlightened ruler is heedful, and the good general full of caution. This is the way to keep a country at peace and an army intact. Sun Tzu
This is the Art of War lesson these hotheads cannot ever maintain.
In addition to re-negotiating US imports from China, the US might consider opening negotiations with African and Asian nations for their minerals.
Way back in the 1960s as Britain and France withdrew from Empire, guess who rapidly filled the “leadership vacuum” ? Yes indeed and, at a minor cost of a few $ million in private Swiss accounts, China sealed long-tern mineral deals at a fraction of world prices. Immediately, export income in these nations fell by over half and caused comparable deterioration of local schooling systems, health systems, roads and local investment.
Perhaps Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross might begin publicly courting those nations with an offer of fair value for their mineral resources ?
Sundance, as usual, you describe things that the ordinary person might overlook, and then slap their forehead and say, “Why hadn’t I seen that before?” I totally got how you described the President’s instinct of positioning himself so he isn’t unprepared and taken by surprise. I was born in Brooklyn and raised on Long Island. We knew “the boys” would never sit in a restaurant with their backs to the door. No, they strategically sat where they could see who enters their environment. Whoever enters, good or bad, he is ready to take charge and meet them at the perimeter if need be. DJT, a man of integrity, is totally focused, and never surprised. Note that I don’t condone what the mob does, but the principle of being aware of one’s surroundings applies to all of us, whether politicians, construction workers, first response personnel, or deep sea divers. I even apply this to when I’m seated in a restaurant over the last 50 years. You have read enough accounts of terrorists invading places of business and attacking the unsuspecting patrons. Personal awareness may give you enough seconds to save your life and the lives of your loved ones. Trump is always aware. He always knows the escape exit locations if it comes to that. He knows when to duck behind barricades or below tables because of his extensive preparedness training. I’m not just addressing physical attacks. More than anything, DJT is mentally and emotionally prepared to meet his enemy. But what is often overlooked is his psychological preparedness. A master chess player, he is so many steps ahead of his opponent, that sometimes he does things that appear illogical at first, only to be seen as genius a short time later. Let’s follow his example, folks. Stay focused. Know your Constitution. Grasp and improve your ability to communicate the Constitution to others. Know your surroundings, especially when being confronted by the fascist scum on the street. Exhibit integrity yourself. Assume you are being watched at all times and act accordingly. And if man isn’t watching you, rest assured God is. Proud to be an American, and despite my strong ethnic background, proud to be an Unhyphenated American.
WOW, Dave, THANK YOU!
"the recent U.S.S. Fitzgerald situation."
Too long a bow. This wasn’t a 3 dimensional chess incident.
I am not sure what you are referring to when you say “Too long a bow.” The whole incident could be an inept Captain’s fault or the result of the most hair raising maneuver ever attempted by any Captain. In the midst of an devastating and extraordinary attack on Japanese shipping during WWII, the U.S. sub Tang sank itself with a defective torpedo that circled and hit the sub. No one knew what happened until after war.
During much of the cold war every single Russian sub was followed throughout their entire patrol by a U.S. sub. The Russians never knew that in the event of a nuclear war every single Russian sub would have been torpedoed immediately. There is a deadly game going on at all times on the high sea.
SD was hinting that perhaps the Fitz collision was due to practice harassment of the Chinese? merchant marine in their local waters.
” close quarter shipping lane maneuvers could be requested as part of an exercise to train on mission for something the navy has not encountered in decades. That might adjust thinking on the recent U.S.S. Fitzgerald situation – and I’ll just leave that there.]’
No.
But wait. There’s more.
“the US Senate Armed Services Committee has approved a bill for US naval vessels to make regular stops at Taiwan ports and help the island develop undersea warfare capabilities.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/editorial-roundup-excerpts-from-recent-editorials/2017/07/05/2cc790ae-61b4-11e7-80a2-8c226031ac3f_story.html
“It would also permit the US Pacific Command to accept requests for Taiwanese vessels to dock in their ports.”
“While the bill has been approved by the US Senate Armed Services Committee, it still has to pass both houses of Congress before coming into effect.”
http://englishnews.ftv.com.tw/read.aspx?sno=6732E70EBF8A79862F7DED5910DED05A
Tell me Our POTUS and his Administration is not on top of things.
I'm also thinking this Russian Sanctions bill that sailed through Congress just before G20 is no coincidence. POTUS is "reluctant" to sign it right, but it IS there while he meets with Putin. Did Congress pass this to give PTrump leverage with Putin? Maybe they are working together? One can only hope.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/06/09/president-trump-responds-to-comey-testimony-with-whistling-sound-of-moab-in-distance/comment-page-2/#comment-4012737
He has also positioned himself to be as independent of Congress as possible. Congress declares war, but the cabinet level departments are more independent. Congress can't agree on anything, so he uses that against them and gets the job done anyway.
Trump doesn't bluff. Neither does Tillerson! This will turn out very, well, Trumpian….more popcorn is in order. We are in effing control now. Awesome! You don't go from being a billionaire or making 24 million a year, to lose!
President Xi ‘Mr Harmonious Society’ Jinping will be a bit of brown bread if he continues down this path. Millions of Chinese have been lifted from abject poverty and have invested their new found wealth in housing, investments, stocks (love to gamble), and business enterprises all of which has been encouraged by the government to make China ‘rich and prosperous’ and has created an aspirational middle class citizenry.
If the economic MOAB falls (it will be precision targeted), no Chinese, worthy of the name will countenance a reverse engineering on their hard won economic wherewithal.
President Trump has, and will continue to brand Xi as putting his ‘foreign adventures’ i.e. support of North Korea above his own people’s prosperity and well-being. Remember that the biggest investors and business owners are high-ranking members of the CCP and have by far the most to lose.
There will initially be ‘patriotic’ anti-American rhetoric in the State-owned press, and Xi has already started extreme censorship of VPNs that millions use to circumvent the “Great Firewall’ so they can access outside social media. But this too will fail.
A pejorative term for China circulated by pissed off netizens, Xī Cháoxiǎn 西朝鲜, literally “North Korea of the West”, who have complained about similarities between China and longtime (if increasingly uneasy) ally North Korea, such as repressive leaders, a lack of democracy, official corruption, and a fear of the West.
It is censored of course by The Ministry of Truth, but not forgotten.
Also recall, the exemplar of the Arab Council and the swift reaction to Qatar. If Xi wasn’t taking note, he won’t survive the next Party Congress.
Oh, A2! I hadn’t THOUGHT about the puppeteers (CCP) who yank the strings of President XI as actually having anything but their ideology in the game. But, LOL! What a TREAT to think of them as wanting to protect their investments by empowering President XI to do exactly what our Lion wants done. ROTFL! Let THEM clean up their NorKor mess! Oh, I LOVE it! Who needs war or Chairman Mao when you can stay RICH by cooperating with President Donald J Trump? LOLOLOLOL! THANK YOU!
"There is not a single regional military benefit surrounding the DPRK that is worth losing a single U.S. service member."

Well said, as always.
Well said, as always.
And, A2, besides being a Master Strategic Genius from all his negotiated and successful business experience, he KNOWS China businessmen and how they think. He only recently applied for 38 new trademarks there for his businesses. The man KNOWS his 'adversary' more than any prior US president before him. Wow!!

http://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/china-approves-38-new-trump-trademarks-his-businesses-n730561
http://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/china-approves-38-new-trump-trademarks-his-businesses-n730561
Fred Reed on China….https://fredoneverything.org/china-tech-interesting-bits-and-pieces/
