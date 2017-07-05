BOOM – U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley Delivers Economic MOAB With Trade Warning to China…

Exactly as predicted. President Trump is aboard AF1 headed to the EU. After discussions with the President this morning, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley delivers prepared remarks at the United Nations on the topic of North Korea’s continued military escalation.
Her full remarks are below. Note she discusses speaking with President Trump this morning about trade with China. Specifically note her comments about trade:
[02:59] “We have other methods of addressing those who threaten us, and of addressing those who supply the threats; we have great capabilities in the area of trade. President Trump has spoken repeatedly about this, I spoke with him at length about it this morning.”
“There are countries that are allowing, even encouraging, trade with North Korea, in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. Such countries would also like to continue their trade arrangements with the United States, that’s not gonna happen. Our attitude on trade changes when countries do not take international security threats seriously.”
Before the path to a peaceful solution is entirely closed however, there remains more that the international community can and must do diplomatically and economically. In the coming days we will bring before the security council a resolution that raises the international response in a way that is proportionate to North Korea’s new escalation.
I will not detail the resolution here today, but the options are all known to us. If we are unified the international community can cut off the major sources of hard currency to the North Korean regime. We can restrict the flow of oil to their military and their weapons program; we can increase air and maritime restrictions; we can hold senior regime officials accountable.
[04:54] […] We will not look exclusively at North Korea, we will look at any country that continues to do business with this outlaw regime. We will not have patience for stalling or talking our way down to a watered-down resolution. Yesterday’s ICBM escalation requires an escalated diplomatic and economic response. Time is short; action is required; the world is on notice.
If we act together we can still prevent a catastrophe and we can rid the world of a grave threat. If we fail to act in a serious way there will be a different response. Much of the burden of enforcing U.N. sanctions rests with China. 90% of trade with North Korea is from China. We will work with China; we will work with any and every country that believes in peace, but we will not repeat the inadequate approaches of the past that have brought us to this dark day.
We cannot forget the multiple missile tests this year, or yesterday’s escalation. We cannot forget Otto Warmbier and others North Korea continues to hold. We cannot forget the threats to our friends and allies around the world. We will not forget, and we will not delay. Thank You.
In the final analysis, China will either take action to remove the North Korean threat, or the United States will collapse the economy of China with the biggest set of economic actions against China in the history of economic sanctions.
√ Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will establish and highlight the action of the enablers.
√ U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad will politely request China to stop enabling and take action.
At the G20 – President Trump will politely ask Xi Jinping not to put him in a position of destroying the Chinese economy. Trump will remind Xi Jinping he really doesn’t want to, but he is being left no option.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue are the atomic economic sledgehammer…. awaiting orders.
Well, well, well. This is an interesting development! Thanks for the heads up on what was coming, Sundance.
As it is said: Money Talks, Bull S. walks.
Ahead of the curve… thank you Sundance. Stark contrast to the blowhard G Beck and his rantings this am.
Glen who?
Is beck still on the air? Thought he may have retired after making millions on the border crossing teddy bear franchise.
Does that mean Cruz has the soccer ball franchise?
Or cashing in on gold.
He’s selling prayer cloths.
I was off on Friday. Station in Orlando still has that jackass on in the morning. He’s probably paying the radio companies at this point.
What did Batshit Beck have to say?
I listened for about 10 minutes before I turned it to Herman Caine. You can tell Beck thinks he’s going to win over liberals as some sort of go between. I’m willing to bet he’s probably using his own stash. He should quit and go out in obscurity with money but he won’t. Think Captain Ahab.
Should make the G20 discussions real interesting.
Time to take the gloves off and start punishing china. 50% import tariff on every thing imported from or made in china. Not only will the chinese squel but so will the globalists. Putting pressure on the globalists is prolly better than putting pressure on china. With trillions of dollars at stake, some one will make sure little kim disappears.
And feed the body to Mr. Wu’s pigs. (Deadwood reference).
Methinks better to be more subtle, and not make the Chicoms lose face. Maybe give them the option of a carrot instead of a stick, as an incentive to cut economic ties with the Norks.
What do you think we’ve been doing for decades? The only reason China has an economy at all is because we’ve been stupidly generous to them while they steal from us and lie to us and stab us in the back. They have zero honor and it’s past time to treat them as the lowlife scum that they really are.
A nuclear Korean Peninsula may also be another consequence. With China building islands (i.e. Military installations) moving additional assets in the area makes sense as well.
S korea will never allow nukes on their soil.
Apparently we had tactical nukes there until 1991 when GHW Bush removed them as a negotiation strategy with the Norks. Worked well, didn’t it? Geez.
Be patient! It’s only been what, 26 years? Diplomacy is a slow art. /s/
Yeah,……Strategic patience.
Every Boomer sub that the US deploys is in itself, a nuclear deterrent. Add to that, aircraft carrier groups. The US has the counter to Red China’s militarized islands in S. China Sea and these carriers are islands that move.
Okay, thanks for that. It does make me feel better.
Nikki Haley’s rebuttal to Russia, plus the UN Russian Ambassador’s response to the US at the very end of this afternoon’s UN meeting is a must watch!
Maybe someone can post it? I do not know how.
I should add that the exchange takes place in the last 4 minutes of the UN meeting. Nikki Haley is no nonsense!
C-Span has the video.
Maybe Sundance can add it to his post…
Can’t find it – CSpan has not even identified speakers on their unofficial transcript.
Hope someone can find it and post a link.
As the SC Governor, I didn’t think she did too well. Wasn’t she a NeverTrumper in the beginning? As Ambassador to the UN, she has found her fit. And is tearing it up.
Trump pulled me way deeper into politics than I had ever been. Never heard of Niki before the elections. Many treepers were very negative on her and especially the UN appointment. I’ve been impressed with all her videos and support of USA since she took on the UN role.
Now it’s just too bad that the UN is mostly a ineffective group to address most global concerns…
Both her speech and rebuttal to Russians here. You must scroll to the end to see rebuttal
//www.c-span.org/video/?430907-1/united-nations-security-council-meeting-north-korea
Thanks!
My bad, sorry.
But it’s working.
Transcript of Ambassador Nikki Haley’s direct response to the Russians
AS DELIVERED:
I thank you for holding this meeting in the public and allowing us all to voice our concerns.
I first wanted to tell my Russian friends that not only has the Secretary-General said this was an ICBM, and the U.S. has said this is an ICBM, North Korea has said this was an ICBM. So if you need any sort of intelligence to let you know that the rest of the world sees this as ICBM, I’m happy to provide it.
Secondly, in reference to being opposed to sanctions on North Korea – this Council all knows we have done repeated resolutions, and nothing has happened. If you are happy with North Korea’s actions, veto it. If you want to be a friend to North Korea, veto it. But if you see this as a threat, if you see this for what it is, which is North Korea showing its muscle, then you need to stand strong and vote with the international community to strengthen sanctions on North Korea.
And if you choose not to, we will go our own path. But it makes no sense to not join together on this threat against North Korea. They have not had any care for Russia or China in this, they have not listened to anything that you’ve said. They’re not going to listen to anything that you say. And so it’s time that we all stand together and say we will not put up with this action. To sit there and oppose sanctions, or to sit there and go in defiance of a new resolution means you’re holding the hands of Kim Jong Un.
Thank you.
Here’s the whole thing.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?430907-1/united-nations-security-council-meeting-north-korea
Let’s see how the eurotrash leaders deal with THIS man-caused climate change.
ONE MAN climate change! And he’s on our side!!!!! MAGA. Thank You Jesus 😉
Could this message be any clearer ? This is not a complicated message to decipher… China.. either you get your Fat boy brat under control for good OR We will and now it not just going to be him…
Folks the missile that was launched the other day is a major reality check for us. As much as we say that they are a few years away, our President isn’t going by that timeline. His mission is not only to MAGA in the United States but around the world. It is his mission as well as TREX, General Mattis and others in his administration to have all world conflicts resolved by the time they step away in January 2025. For the sake of South Korea, possibly Japan and our men and women in South Korea, the Chinese need to do what needs to be done. Otherwise we will destroy them economically to the point their people will look to overthrow their government.
In the meantime, our Lion will have the best plan possible to destroy NK as quickly as possible with as few deaths as possible. We are a ways away from that day, but you can bet your bottom dollar the conversations have begun in earnest.
LikeLiked by 13 people
You are correct. Trump does not trust the IC’s lies that N Korea is a few yrs. away from their ICBM. Our IC has been so wrong about so much, I wouldn’t trust a thing they say. Bring china down economically, and it will bankrupt them. We will not only replace their crap made goods by having them made in america, thus increasing our mfg. by YUGE amounts, but w/china on verge of bankruptcy, we can buy down our china debt for pennies on the dolllar. America debt free and producing like crazy. Talk about MAGA, we will be making america SUPER great again…MASGA.
LikeLiked by 11 people
4sure you are 1000% correct! Our energy dominance will pay off in ways many of us can’t comprehend yet. If we kill the Chinese economy and begin to produce everything here, we will be able to pay down the national debt because of our energy and manufacturing dominance.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Trump: ‘President Xi, Please don’t throw me in the briar patch. Every time that happens, someone ends up broke.’
LikeLiked by 5 people
Can someone add trump’s face to that bomb and plant a cnn logo at point of explosion?
So – Trump is going to just ignore the joint China-Russia Statement of July 4th that pretty much gives Kim Jong Un everything he wants (no THAAD missile defense and no joint US/South Korea military training exercises)?
“The key points to take away from this statement are the following
(1) The Russians and the Chinese are coordinating their positions on the Korean issue “in the spirit of their strategic cooperation” (ie. their alliance). What this means in effect is that China can count on Russia’s support in its dealings with the US on the Korean issue.
(2) The Russians and the Chinese accept that North Korea has justified security concerns and consider that these should be respected. In other words they both oppose regime change in North Korea.
(3) The Russians and the Chinese categorically oppose any US military action against North Korea. The Russians support the Chinese initiative whereby
(i) North Korea freezes its nuclear testing and ballistic missile programme;
(ii) the US and South Korea cease further joint military exercises on the Korean Peninsula;
(iii) the US and North Korea, and North Korea and South Korea commence direct talks with each other aimed at a comprehensive settlement of the conflict on the Korean Peninsula (“the comprehensive resolution of problems on the Korean Peninsula”).
(3) The Russians and the Chinese consider the US’s deployment of THAAD on the Korean Peninsula destabilising and a threat to the international balance of power.”
http://theduran.com/russian-chinese-joint-statement-korea/
They can both stick that agreement up where the sun doesn’t shine! Wrong President!
LikeLiked by 9 people
fle….You are on fire today….MAGA!
That sounds like as good or better deal than Iran got from Hussein. Trump should ignore it or just laugh. It’s not serious it’s positioning with a weak hand.
Since his Excellency cannot I willl. Here goes…
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH!
There I feel better
All Trump has to do is threaten to devalue the dollar and the trillions in Treasuries that the Chinese hold in exchange for Xi to de throne little Kim. The MOAB is the US dollar, its value Vis a Vis the Remembi, and how its valuation impacts the trade deficit with China.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen kisk
Can we put the people tearing down Confederate statues in charge of North Korea? Let’s negotiate from the goal of having every littlest tiniest reference to there ever having been a North Korea be stricken from the collective mind. Kim Jong Anything should know that if he goes down we will paper over him like a crayon drawing on the wall and his legacy will be nothing. Zilch. Zero.
Turn the land into a bird sanctuary.
Whilst applauding the President’s message, the thought of listening to or watching the latest crass feminazi ambassador to the UN makes me nauseous. This iteration is a warmongering liar of alien descent. Her brain is not genetically wired to understand or respect what it means to be a cultured American female speaking on the world stage. Mr. President, wth?
??????
Flattery will get you nowhhere-s
Do you think you could try to be more offensive and insulting in denigrating Ambass. Haley? Try harder.
I don’t know, fillia….
Never liked her but this is a no nonsense, take no prisons speech. She seems to take direction well
“I wear heels, and it’s not for a fashion statement – it’s ammunition.” Nikki Haley (Cultured American)
Some of us have a different definition of “Cultured American Female”. Ambassador Haley, in my uncultured opinion, is exactly what America needs on the world stage at this time in our history.
How wonderful we live in a country that allows differences of opinion.
MAGA
Your post makes me nauseous.
The ants have arrived at our picnic.
This is an excellent no nonsense speech. Talk about bringing down the hammer, well Nikki Haley does that here. China better be paying attention.
Agree Pam. While we all had her number as governor, POTUS saw something and she has certainly responded as a very good UN spokesperson. I hope it sticks.
Once again, thank you for the insight Sundance! You made the explaination easy enough so even libs can understand.
NOTE the time of President Trump’s tweet: 04h21. This is one hell of a GREAT President.
After Lil Kim is annilated, can we exile that dingleberry Obama there! At least he’d have some well trained minions to say yes to all of his globalist wishes!
I predict, Trump walks out of the G20 meetings at some point on this trip, far out, maybe
That strategy though.
A) China behaves, cuts trade to North Korea, chokes off the cash for the regime’s economy, neutralizes threat – WIN.
B) US enacts most severe trade sanctions on China in history of trade with China, destroys Chinese economy, blame falls on China for not following international agreements, eliminates largest US trade deficit, US manufacturing soars, China no longer able to finance North Korea, North Korean regime collapses, neutralizes threat – MAGA WIN.
Seriously one of the best diplomatic scenarios I have ever seen! Perfect application of leverage. Well done Mr. President and team! #MoreWinning 😀 😀 😀
This is Big Boy stuff here…
I don’t “concern” often here, but there is another possibility here: that the disruption of the Chinese economy on such a scale could cause them to react militarily.
These trade sactions would be an existential threat to China, and sometimes people do not act well when they are cornered like a trapped animal.
I pray pray pray that I am wrong on that fear.
President Trump has led us to wins beyond measure, and I have faith that he has the skill to navigate this quagmire of insanity.
I will fall back now to my default:
Trust Trump.
(certainly feels better!)
M33, I just love that post! You make me smile and feel okay about quaking in my boots. Thanks!
The likely scenario is that if China is at war with U.S., the Chinese communist government will likely collapse as it will rapidly lose the support of the populace and there will be several new nations coming out of it within the border of China. Not to mention most of the members of the corrupt Chinese central and provincial leadership have close family members and billions of dollars of assets located in the west. The leadership in China knows these consequences dearly and will never dare to start a hot war with any of the U.S. allies in Asia. I am sure POTUS knows this.
Trust GOD to instill strength and wisdom in our President.
The whole thing with China and their Military is…. they’re proving RIGHT NOW that they have absolutely no balls and no stomach for war. They’re afraid to upset Lil Kim. You really think they want to fight Uncle Sam? Higggggggggghly doubtful.
China is a Paper Tiger, President Trump has pulled their pants down for all the world to see.
The only problem is that the communist-in-charge, Obama, spent the last eight years disassembling our military capabilities and feminizing them. China, in the last eight years, has meanwhile armed themselves to the teeth.
Does anyone know who puts our astronauts in the space station?
Obama turned NASA into a muslim outreach program back in July of 2010. This means that today while muslims around the world laugh at us, our astronauts are launched by Russian Soyuz rockets from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. We do NOT have the capability to launch them.
So far this year, the Chinese have launched more rockets than the Russians. They are building their own space station and are now far ahead of us. Again, this is due to the communist, Obama.
Read about the history of the Chinese space program here:
http://www.latimes.com/world/asia/la-fg-china-hainan-space-timeline-2017-htmlstory.html
If the Chinese are so far ahead of us in space then, the burning question is; can we defeat them in a war if one comes? Collapsing their economy might just start such a war. Although this is a concern of mine, I put my full trust in President Trump, T-Rex and Mad Dog Mattis.
LikeLiked by 3 people
PT is the perfect man for the perfect time. Keep praying.
Our Military has been weakened, and shrunk, in terms of fighting the types of wars that the Neo Cons and liberals like to fight.
Please believe and know that we have alllll the capability to completely annihilate any other military power, quickly, and decisively. Do we have the boots to march through China and overthrow the government? likely not, but President Trump would never get us involved in a war like that.
If somebody needs bombed back to hell, though, he’ll be happy to do that one.
I am so thankful we now have a STRONG and SMART US President who has surrounded himself with STRONG and SMART Cabinet Secretaries.
I am not sure, but don’t we have two more American prisoners being held by kim jong Pugsley? Sorry, they did get honorable mention in mizz Haley’s last paragraph. I pray they will be returned in much better shape than Otto, whom the norks, it seems, treated him like a labrat. God forbid, we have to send him a message written on the nose cone of some Tomahawk missiles. But if anyone can get results from economic sanctions, that person is our President. We wish you success, President Trump. God bless us for another 241 years and beyond.
I give President Trump and his administration credit for trying their best to reach a diplomatic solution. China must think it cannot be brought down but their greed will do it for them.
Good call on this SD BTW. I read the post you wrote earlier and then heard Haley played on the radio heading home. I hope we can do this without war. Either way that little wrecking ball Kim needs to be dealt with. Scary stuff good thing the high powered business adults are running the show as opposed to smarmy childish lawyers.
There will be no war. China doesn’t even want any trouble with Kim, they definitely don’t want any trouble with us. They are proving their weakness right now in front of our eyes.
Accurate.
The problem of the Chinese holding many US $s is not to be underestimated.
China can threaten to sell the lot and tank the US$ if it is prepared to take the hit on it’s foreign reserves and accept a yugely overvalued yuan. This would just about shut down FX trading worldwide.
Of course, the US has other options that would be dire. Such as creating a “Chinese debt dollar ” for all Chinese held US treasuries. Like a bank compartmentalising all its bad loans in a new bank and letting it sit unprotected by the parent bank. (As Japan should have done 30 years ago).
China’s biggest risk in all this is 100 million new bright light city dwellers who would be forced back to their rural villages, to think and fume.
