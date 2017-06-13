Sara Carter and Sean Hannity Are Being Played By James Comey…

Continuing evidence continues to mount that James Comey is carefully playing an orchestrated scheme leading to counter-positioning he has constructed, and useful idiots are playing along without noticing who is baiting them. This is so typically Comey.
The latest evidence surfaces as Sara Carter writes an article, based on a leak of a discussion Comey had with lawmakers in the closed intelligence committee session last Thursday.
However, what Carter and later Sean Hannity actually end up doing, under the auspices of catching Loretta Lynch in something sketchy, is restoring the dignity, honor and moral certitude of former FBI Director James Comey – JUST LIKE COMEY PLANNED.
It is actually getting hilarious to watch play out.
To understand the Machiavellian construct you must first READ THE SARA CARTER article and see how it favorably positions James Comey as the harbinger of all things moral and virtuous. Secondly, you must understand James Comey (See Here).
Reminder: Nothing James Comey says or does is mere happenstance, it’s all well thought out; including the statement he made behind closed doors after planting the public testimony “Matter” talking point from Loretta Lynch as the seed for the closed session follow-up.
James Comey constructed that hearing in the way James Comey wanted to construct that hearing. Comey controlled when the hearing took place; Comey controlled the hearing being in public; Comey controlled the duration of the hearing, and Comey controlled the length of time each Senator had for the questioning within the hearing.
James Comey controlled everything about that hearing and said exactly what he wanted to say within that hearing. Comey released his opening statement before the hearing, on the day prior to the hearing, because that was James Comey’s intention for the hearing.
Everything Comey said within the hearing was for a specific purpose, and with a specific audience for his message in mind. There were no discoveries from the hearing that Comey did not intend as discoveries from the hearing.
Comey was messaging to former AG Loretta Lynch, former President Obama and former candidate Hillary Clinton. There was nothing accidentally released within the hearing; everything was pre-planned, pre-staged, coordinated with like-minded travelers and well thought out. (more)
Anyone who is buying into the story of James Comey leaking the memos to his friend, Daniel Richman, to get a special prosecutor appointed is falling into the trap constructed entirely by James Comey.
James Comey admitted to the “leaking”, because that storyline is exactly what James Comey wanted to see play out in public. James Comey is setting up Special Counsel Robert Mueller as fruit of a poisoned tree Comey would have you believe he planted.
Comey wants his political opposition to eliminate Robert Mueller. Comey didn’t leak the memo to get Mueller appointed, he leaked the memo as an afterthought to cover for the leak mentioned by President Trump (May 12th), of a private conversation, that appeared in the New York Times on May 11th.
Remember, Comey controlled Asst. AG and Interim AG Sally Yates. If Comey wanted a special counsel, Comey could have asked DOJ to appoint a special counsel any time he wanted. He didn’t.
Comey didn’t, because the reality is he didn’t want a special counsel, because the reality is there’s no “there” there for the special counsel to investigate. Comey was part of the political apparatus that constructed the “muh, vast Russian conspiracy” narrative and carefully nurtured it for over 8 months – even keeping congress in the dark on the entire matter. Therefore James Comey knows there’s nothing within the narrative to substantiate the narrative.
Comey didn’t request appointment of a special counsel because the special counsel would only prove there’s nothing there.
That reality hasn’t changed just because the Russian Election Hacking Narrative (November), turned into the Russian Trump Conspiracy Narrative (December), which evolved into the Russian Trump Collusion Narrative (January), that has now become the Russian Trump Obstruction Narrative (May)… etc.
♦ Trump fired Comey on Tuesday May 9th.
♦ The New York Times wrote their “Loyalty” article on Thursday May 11th. With leaked details of the private dinner meeting between President Trump and Director Comey.
♦ President Trump tweeted about possible “Tapes” on Friday May 12th.
♦ Supposedly Comey gave his friend Richman the “loyalty memo” to leak on Tuesday May 16th. And later told congress the intent was to spur a special prosecutor. However, if you accept the probability this was a strategic justification in hindsight, things make more sense.
♦ More sense, because Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller on Wednesday May 17th. Obviously there was more than a few days of internal discussion about the appointment.
♦ Friday May 19th Rod Rosenstein testifies to congress about his support for Comey’s firing.
Now, think it through. In perspective, and knowing Comey never requested a special counsel himself; and knowing there’s no “there” there amid the vast Russian conspiracy nonsense; Robert Mueller is currently more of a threat to James Comey than he is to President Trump.
James Comey’s carefully presented admissions to congress, including his leaking and his motivation therein, is Machiavellian Comey positioning to undermine the special counsel – and bait his opposition into removing it.
Secondly, in the abstract, the mention of Loretta Lynch and the “matter” comments were entirely arbitrary, out of place, and generally unneeded in the framework of Comey’s testimony.
James Comey brought up the issue of Loretta Lynch because he wanted it brought up; and he wanted it brought up in public testimony to fuel media and ensure it was present in the minds of the public. Comey also wanted to expand on the comments in the closed briefing; and he also planned on getting that closed briefing discussion into the bloodstream of his opposition (Carter/Hannity) because it benefits his intentions.
Again, think it through.
Comey briefed the same intelligence committee behind those closed doors twice, over three months, about President Trump never being under investigation. THAT never leaked. However, two leaks (so far) come out from the last closed door briefing: one about AG Sessions (Mayfair Hotel), and the second about Loretta Lynch (as Sara Carter outlines).
Those leaks are scripted. James Comey wants those leaks. James Comey is playing this.
James Comey wants the risk that is Special Counsel Robert Mueller shut down. Utilizing the bathtub principle James Comey also wants public banter, leading to another entire congressional inquiry about former Attorney General Loretta Lynch. This keeps Comey coming back to Capitol Hill; this keeps Comey in the loop; this keeps Comey….
James Comey is controlling all of this, and yet those playing along just can’t see it. Former FBI Director James Comey is steeped in the dark arts of self-serving manipulation. It is a character trait necessary for life at the top of the food chain in the deep DC swamp.
Once you see the strings on the marionettes it’s impossible to watch the performance and not see them.
It was in FEBRUARY when the FBI (McCabe) went to President Trump’s Chief of Staff privately and told Reince Priebus there was no truth to media reports, based on FBI leaks, of FBI evidence showing Trump campaign officials involved with Russian officials regarding the 2016 election. It was all a complete nothingburger.
Details – On February 15th while discussing another issue FBI Assistant Director Andrew McCabe asked Reince for 5 minutes alone after the meeting. At the one-on-one meeting McCabe told Priebus the New York Times Russia and Trump campaign story was a “bunch of BS”.
Priebus asked McCabe if McCabe would be able to say that publicly and get the media off his back about a ridiculously false narrative. Asst. Director McCabe said he would check with his boss, FBI Director James Comey. Later, McCabe called back and said he couldn’t issue a statement about it.
Reince Priebus was simply asking for the FBI to give truthful information about the false reports to the public. The White House was asking Comey to deliver transparency.
Quote from the FBI to Priebus: “We’d love to help, but we can’t get into the position of making statements on every story”…
In hindsight, from current appearances, those February leaks (mentioned above) that drove the New York Times February report were actually leaks coming from James Comey.
Stop and think about it. McCabe is telling Priebus not to worry about a NYT report based on leaks coming from Comey. James Comey then tells Priebus he cannot publicly refute the story based on his leaking.
Yea. Perhaps now you see how Machiavellian this is.
I had my eyebrows raised at this emerging “fire the special prosecutor” narrative because it seems so obviously to be a bad move for Trump – I was questioning why Newt and others seemed so intent on advising the President to fire Mueller. Getting better at sniffing out these Deep State tactics.
Thanks for the expose as always, Sundance.
In this case there are so many hypothesis that might be true is what makes it so interesting. Every clue can have different effects. I think it is getting ready to blow!
Yes, but Comey has already admitted he leaked FBI information.
The Director of the FBI simply cannot leak to the media.
His credibility on anything and everything is now shot to bits. He is not supposed to be a politician.
End of story for Comey.
In case you hadn’t noticed he doesn’t work there any more.
Relevant how?
He’s prosecutable.
Further destroying his credibility.
Not if he was given full immunity by Mueller. I am wondering about that one. Today is the day it will become clear just who, is who. I bet Trump will surprise everybody. Homey Comey really is a sick twisted case. A real Nut Job.
And a Showboat. Lordy, can our President call it or what???
Yep #NUTJOB is putting it mildly
His story made zero sense when he testified, he was playing everybody and still is.
The entire investigation is in Bad Faith. All of it, on all sides. There are no good guys. The good guys are the victims of the scheme.
Yes, I said Comey and his Team have been leaking since PDJT was elected. He is a snake in the grass and was a poor FBI Director.
One thing I haven’t heard anybody bring up is that POTUS hasn’t said anything else about finding the leakers since Comey was fired. The only tweets about leaks mention Comey as a leaker.
I know Mueller & Comey are friends but I’ve always found the timing of Comey being fired & Mueller being appointed strange. I wondered if DOJ had pegged Comey as the main leaker & didn’t want that can of worms opened until the Russia narrative was put to rest.
Look what happened when Comey was fired .. everyone said Trump was covering up muh Russia. Can you imagine if Trump had outed him as a leaker during that time.
Now Comey has outed himself as a leaker so it will be easier for DOJ to say Comey was main leaker without it looking like a cover up for Russia investigation. Mueller has the Russia ball so they can go after Comey.
Like they say, it will all come out in the wash but I believe Mueller was on board because Comey had to be fired & not because of Comey’s leaks.
I wonder if comey is a good enough liar to pass a lie detector test. Next time he is in public under the cameras with the world watching someone with enough standing to make it onto the news ought to challenge him to his face to do just that.
s/ In his own interest just to clear his name and prove his good character of course. /s
Yes he could pass a lie detector test hands down. He didn’t just start lying yesterday. He has a warped sense of who he is. He reminds me of my husband and once he lied even when you could show him proof he was lying he never batted an eye and stuck to his lie!
He side steps questions, changes the subject, whiffles and prevaricates. If he is tied down to yes and no answers to specific questions it will cripple his MO and chop him off at the knees.
Just to be clear, I put the /s at both ends of the last sentence to signify that it only applied to that sentence however the computer seems to have mangled my layout. The first paragraph I mean and someone should do it.
Sociopaths like this idiot can always pass a lie detector test. Look how many serial killers are able to pass them.
IKR? Thought of that myself. Plus I’m sure he knows all the tricks for fooling them if his own natural reptilian psychopathic self wasn’t enough.
No need for a test. Comey might be a brilliant liar but is body language needs some work.
Instead of taking his answers as gospel, the IC needs to school up on body language. I don’t know how many times Comey would fidget with his pen then place it PERFECTLY parallel to his pad. Pathological perfection/narcissism. His practiced frown was disconcerting as were his gazes to the horizon as he feigned virtuous approval of the questions. Facial flushes, shifting in his seat and castaway remarks like ‘for a variety of reasons’ that the questioner should have asked ‘like what reasons?’ He is able to look his inquirers in the eye which is being taken as sincerity on face value but that’s not enough to be a good liar. It’s a pity there is nobody on the committee who is capable of ‘reading’ him.
Okay, I follow all of that although I am starting to feel like I need some kind of a score card or a spreadsheet to track it all. Whew.
But there’s that old saying just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean people aren’t following you.Just because Comey wants the Mueller Special Counsel quashed because he is afraid it will hurt him doesn’t necessarily mean that doing the opposite, keeping it in place, will help the President, does it? I mean, look who Mueller has hired. From Powerline:
“When I talk off the record to people I trust who know Mueller, there’s less gushing, but no expression of alarm. One former prosecutor who knew him at the Justice Department says: “My sense is that he’s independent, but doesn’t make a fetish of it, as I’m afraid Comey does.”
Yet, there may be cause for concern. In my view, Mueller’s friendship with Comey is one. Some of Mueller’s key staffing decisions are another.
Mueller has selected Deputy solicitor general Michael Dreeben as one of his advisers. Dreeben is a premier criminal law expert. However, he’s considered a left-winger by people whose judgment I trust. And Preet Bharara — former US attorney of the Southern District of New York and current Trump adversary — says he’s over-the-moon about Dreeban’s selection.
Dreeben does not owe his selection to investigative prowess. He’s on the team to evaluate whether the fruits of the investigation give rise to a crime.
That’s fine if Dreeben has no agenda. But if he’s anti-Trump, there’s reason to fear he will bend over backwards to spin out a theory through which Trump can be prosecuted.”
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/06/muellers-disturbing-staffing-decisions.php
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/06/12/gregg-jarrett-are-mueller-and-comey-colluding-against-trump-by-acting-as-co-special-counsel.html
To be clear, I am NOT saying the President is guilty of anything. Of course he isn’t. My issue is process crimes. The federal government is adept at producing charges out of thin air for tiny mistakes. Ask Scooter Libby. Ask Martha Stewart. I am sure there are many more.
We need Bannons multiple white boards to keep up.
No kidding!!!
When the RICO statutes were passed into law we were told by Rudy Giuliani, then prosecutor in New York, that the new law would only be used against the mob and like criminal gangs. Since it’s passing, the law has been used against religious groups, charities and private individuals. This is because “DOJ criminal law experts” determined the easiest way convict someone or group is by using the expanded criminal conspiracy theories. If you can catch a member who committed a crime you can use it to convict the entire group. So, in theory, if a member of church has had a criminal past, commits a crime and then gives the money to the church…the church could be charged. How do you prove the conspiracy…you get the criminal to testify by giving him a “deal” if he can testify the “leaders or leader” of the church knew he was going to steal the money and provide it to the church. This is what the “DOJ criminal experts” came up with. It has changed the justice system in this country. As one DOJ attorney stated “I could indict a ham sandwich if I wanted to.”
That is awful. So why can’t we use RICO on the Swamp somehow, or for goodness sake the Clinton Foundation or the Clinton Crime Family? The power of the federal government is truly frightening. Most of us, like myself, putter happily along for the most part unaware. But then you read something like that and it is terrorizing.
Comey and Mueller are said to be friends.
Mueller was Comey’s mentor, allegedly.
How does that fit into this theory ?
No reasonable hypothesis can be excluded. Until it is excluded by events. This is because of the involvement of the CIA and NSA and all the classified out of view, behind the screen, clues. They can only be guessed at and analyzed.
LikeLike
they go WAY back..
more like: Brothers-in-Arms.
There is something really wrong here that doesn’t add up.
Comey and Mueller, friends for 30 years, protege and mentor. Also running mates with Rod Rosenstein, supposedly. .
Trump and Sessions are really smart guys. Sessions picks Rosenstein to be his Deputy AG and Trump approves it. Why would they put a good buddy of Comey’s in that spot? It seems like a foolish mistake, doesn’t it? And yet, Trump and Sessions are not known for making foolish mistakes.
Next play, Sessions recuses himself. Much rumoring in the press of Trump being angry. Maybe he is, maybe he isn’t. We don’t know.
Next, Rosenstein announces he’s created a Special Counsel and it will be Mueller. What??? Comey’s homie? Why wasn’t that slapped down right away due to conflict of interest? Another foolish mistake by our trusting, guillable, naive President? Is that the Donald Trump you know? Me either.
And now for goodness sake Mueller is staffing up with EXACTLY the kind of people we don’t want, people who would be eager to tear PDJT to pieces and throw the pieces to the wolves. Could this go any more sideways?
We know PDJT doesn’t make these kinds of errors. If he makes one, he jumps on it and fixes it. There is something in play here that we can’t see. It suits PDJT’s purpose to have Newt out energetically saying this stinks and getting it lots of attention.
I have no idea what the next act is. I am STUMPED. But tonight I have come to the conclusion that Comey is devious, but he has met his match.
Brilliant. I agree, SD.
Comey’s a swamp creature of the worst sort and an expert in the arts of survival. We saw this as he constantly flip-flopped and re-positioned himself during the election campaign.
He will also sell out his friends if it serves his interests, inc Mueller.
He’s a calculating, Machiavellian creature.
I still think that Trump’s firing was a massive surprise and a devastating blow to Comey. He was outplayed by a superior player. He’s never come across a man like Trump. Too smart, too fast, too many steps ahead for Jim Comey. Trump ate him up for breakfast.
As a result, Comey is now exposed & needs to find new ways to survive. He is a desperate man.
Obama’s people have dropped him. We saw Brennan & Clapper distance themselves a week or so ago.
I wonder if the Clintons have dropped him, too. They may have. That would explain his move against Lynch. He is warning them that he can bury their whole criminal enterprise.
Would he be useful to Trump? Perhaps. He would know a LOT about the Clintons & probably Obama. That’s valuable intel. However he just isn’t a credible witness anymore. On balance, I’d say Trump would be very wary of getting involved with the guy (eg an immunity deal) – and may be happy enough with the evidence he already has.
So, I think Comey is alone and doing whatever he can to stay in the game, which provides him with a form of security. None of his enemies can really touch him while he remains part of the story and in the public view. As soon as he loses that, it’s all over for J Comey.
Anyway, I am sick of him. A best case scenario from my pov would be to see Mueller’s ‘investigation’ terminated and Comey exposed so badly that it kills him off (arrested, jailed). Perhaps that’s what Sessions testimony is part of. We will see.
He’s playing head games on the American people and messing with their emotions. This is what makes me so angry about these fools in DC.
We watched the whole show on T.V.
Something was not right about it. Hannity was too excited, Carter too.
Greg Jarret and Jay Sekulow are the ones to watch I admire Jarret. He has overcome the booze and is solid.
Greg Jarrett totally gets it…one of the very few on fox worth watching.
Yes. It’s funny because after the Convention I became very sensitive about who is and is not on board with the Trump Campaign. I caught Gregg two times on a weekend show on Fox anchoring and I felt he was really snide and unfair to Trump. He went onto my Will Not Watch List.
However, at some point after the election or perhaps the Inauguration, I have been consistently surprised by him at how even handed he has been. I don’t expect TV people to be cheerleaders, but I do expect them to be fair. Greg has been very fair, and in all of the legal stuff he has been excellent. He’s done a great job.
Andy McCabe, white hat or black hat? What a web this comey spins.
I’m wondering that as well.
McCabe, Rybicki, and Baker are (were) Comey’s inner circle. Senator Grassley is all over McCabe, who is under investigation for failure to recuse. McCabe is black hat, all the way.
LikeLike
Does anyone remember the name of the reporter from the NY Times that Comey followed on Twitter. This could be who he leaked to?
Michael Schmidt is the reporter who has written the articles containing almost all, if not all, of Comey’s leaks.
I don’t know, however, if he is the person Comey followed on Twitter.
Wasn’t it the kids at reddit the Donald who uncovered his twitter. He only followed his son a NY Times reporter and a handful of other people.
Sundance wrote an article about it here. I’ll see if I can find it.
Adam Goldman and David Sanger of the NY Times
you know what the info most likely passes through layers of people so as to make it harder to track back
I’d forgotten that. Good catch, Mary.
Alternative hypothesis: Comey is very good at playing himself. The best actors play themselves. You never know what’s true, when you get the ‘real’ Brando or the ‘real Comey’
& my 1st reaction to the Carter story wasn’t that it made Comey look good, but that it allowed him to save some face & at same time hold a few cards if his own side decides to move against him…gotta think this one over
James Comey is a sociopath playing both sides of the fence politically. He’s a pathological liar, a chameleon and a snake. He is not to be trusted. His storytelling is that of a bestselling author. This man is a fraud. Again, he is not to be trusted.
So, I’ll just say it…I have no idea what to think about it all at this moment.
Bingo, his intent is to confuse us
I believe that. I just wouldn’t say I am confused. I am processing.
This is so, so hard to wrap my head around…
So many twists and turns…. All this is so complex, I can barely follow. The best I can do is pray for president Trump, who is under an unprecedented attack in history. I wait with great anticipation for my prayers to be answered, to wake up from this nightmare, and that the topics trending are focussed on gross dereliction of duties by the committes of Congress and gross journalistic malpractice.
It seems to me that once Christopher Wray is confirmed for FBI head, he should open an investigation into the Awan brothers. Nothing will change the subject faster than turning to the Awan brothers spying on congressional democrats.
Wonder if he ever lied to the gang of 8??
This is a clever analysis but I like Hannity and Sarah Carter so the reference to them being “useful idiots” not realizing they are being played turned me off a tad. But I did notice that Jay Sekulow did not look happy or pleased when Sarah Carter made her comments about Comey on Hannity yesterday evening. He might have been thinking that it glorified Comey like Sundance theorizes.
I agree that “Comey is steeped in the dark arts of self-serving manipulation” and is a classic Washington Machiavellian and other unfavorable characterizations and sneaky actions by Comey mentioned in this article. It is also possible but unlikely that “Comey wants his political opposition to eliminate Robert Mueller” and his leaking of the memo with Mueller’s supposed approval and complicity has tarnished Mueller and could substantiate sundance’s theory.
But the comment that Robert Mueller is currently more of a threat to James Comey than he is to President Trump is difficult to believe unless their past associations and friendship is all a big lie which I doubt. Mueller is also hiring Dem donating lawyers, a Clinton Foundation lawyer and several high level criminal lawyers with vast experience against corporations like Enron and several crime families. Mueller seems to be stacking his deck with partisan corporate criminal lawyers against billionaire Trump not self-serving Comey.
The Dem supporting lawyers that were handpicked by Mueller would undoubtedly love to examine every aspect of Trump’s family’s businesses etc. in a phony attempt to find Russian payouts etc. so I would not take a chance and trust Mueller OR Comey.
Sundance
You are warning Carter/Hannity to be very careful about everything Comey says and does, there are hidden motives.
In a way, a good chess player tries to lay traps, and even sacrifices certain pieces on the board, to lure his opponent to fall for the trap.
What do you think the counter move to Comey’s strategy should be?
Do you have any thoughts on that?
Keep the special consul or fire him?
Any suggestions for Sessions/Trump?
I saw the show, and Hannity looked like the cat that caught the mouse. Like the old saying, “if it seems too good to be true it probably isn’t.”
I’m pretty sure Hannity reads the Tree House. I don’t dislike him, he is one of the few media people sticking up for Mr. President, but I would like to see the look on his face when/if he reads this. 😮
I agree that this will all just have to play out, hard to know who’s got the better hand, until we see all the cards. I would’nt bet against PDJT though.
