Brilliant – Justice Department Appoints Robert Mueller To Investigate 2016 Russian Election Interference…

Brilliant move.
…”Be careful what you ask for because you just might get it”….
Tremors tonight in the Deep Swamp. The deep cleaning machine just got fired up. Watch how quiet and tenuously supportive the Democrats and their Left-Wing media cohorts are with this announcement.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein at the Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to justice to oversee the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
The appointment of a special counsel is excellent because it means Mueller has wide latitude to look into all of the 2016 Russian Conspiracy narratives the political opposition to Donald Trump has postulated.
Deputy AG Rosenstein did the appointing because Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the ‘muh Russia conspiracy’, collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russian officials. The results here will be splendid for the Trump administration because there is no ‘there’ there in the collusion narrative. The White House approved of Rosenstein’s decision.
This opens up an independent investigative path of: ♦The DNC leaking (Seth Rich), and ♦The impetus of the “Russian Dossier“, and ♦The Obama White House “surveillance and leaking” (Susan Rice/Evelyn Farkas), all the way to ♦John Podesta, the Hillary Clinton campaign, and the Obama White House.
Remember, FBI Director James Comey specifically stated (March 20th) that he intentionally withheld notification of congress for the FBI counterintelligence operation that began in July 2016 and was premised on the ‘vast russian conspiracy theory‘.
Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice only needed to confirm one aspect of the intelligence unmasking story for all of the dots to connect. She made that confirmation within two minutes of her interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell.
From the MSNBC transcript, emphasis mine:
Susan Rice @00:51 – …”Let me explain how this works. I was a National Security Adviser, my job is to protect the American people and the security of our country. That’s the same as the Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense and CIA Director.; and every morning, to enable us to do that, we receive – from the intelligence community – a compilation of intelligence reports that the IC, the intelligence community, has selected for us –on a daily basis– to give us the best information as to what’s going on around the world.”
Note, right there. STOP. No need to go any further. There it is – Susan Rice is describing the Presidents’ Daily Briefing, aka the “PDB”. She continues:
“I received those reports, as did other officials, and there were occasions when I would receive a report in which, uh, a ‘U.S Person’ was referred to. Name, uh, not provided, just ‘U.S. Person’.
And sometimes in that context, in order to understand the importance in the report – and assess it’s significance, it was necessary to find out or request, who that U.S. official was.”
This is the important detail. Susan Rice was requesting unmasking of U.S. person’s names, which she moments later describes as “U.S. official[s]”, to understand the context and importance for the intelligence being given within the Presidents’ Daily Brief.
Under President Obama’s communication and intelligence directives, the Presidential Daily Briefing was widely shared with dozens of administration persons in various agencies.
From a Washington Post story explaining the PDB and Obama’s use therein. (again, emphasis mine):
(Washington Post) […] It’s the president’s book. And indeed, it is tailored to each president’s individual needs. CIA officers in 1961 designed what was initially known as the President’s Intelligence Checklist specifically for John F. Kennedy’s tastes, using punchy words and phrases while avoiding clunky bureaucratic language and annoying classification markings. That checklist evolved into the President’s Daily Brief in late 1964 , as the agency reformatted and retitled the book of secrets to appeal to Lyndon Johnson’s preferences. While the name has stuck, the content and format have continued to evolve. President Obama receives his in digital form and reads it on a tablet .
But while through most of its history the document has been marked “For the President’s Eyes Only,” the PDB has never gone to the president alone. The most restricted dissemination was in the early 1970s, when the book went only to President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger, who was dual-hatted as national security adviser and secretary of state.
In other administrations, the circle of readers has also included the vice president, the secretary of defense and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, along with additional White House staffers. By 2013, Obama’s PDB was making its way to more than 30 recipients, including the president’s top strategic communications aide and speechwriter, and deputy secretaries of national security departments. (link)
The post article was written December 26th 2016, after the election – and was presumably written due to post-election media reports the intelligence community had concerns over sharing information with President-elect Trump; this was the preferred, and false, anti-Trump narrative for a few weeks. I digress.
The important aspect two fold: #1) the PDB is electronic viewable by POTUS Obama on his iPad; and #2) how many people were getting the PDB information 30+, against the backdrop of Rice’s admitted unmasking of names within the raw intelligence for PDB user comprehension.
There you can see that “more than 30 recipients” would be privy to the unmasked information within the PDB as an outcome of the protocols instituted by the White House and President Obama’s National Security Advising team.
From Rice’s MSNBC interview the departments of “State (John Kerry et al) and Defense (Ash Carter et al)”, along with CIA (Director John Brennan), NSA (Director Mike Rogers) and ODNI James Clapper, all participated.
As such, and as outlined by the Washington Post on distribution, deputies within Defense and State, along with “other national security departments” would have access to the unmasked PDB information.
Here’s where you realize within those “more than 30 recipients” you find people like Secretary Hillary Clinton, Undersecretary Patrick Kennedy and various high level officials in the Office of the Secretary and its Executive Secretariat (S/ES) past and present. This is also where the Deputy Secretaries of Defense like Dr. Evelyn Farkas come into play. All of these officials would be accessing, or at least have access to, the President’s Daily Brief, and the unmasked intelligence within it.
When you recognize how widely the Obama administration disseminated the PDB you begin to realize how easy it was for any foreign entity, including the Russians, to have access to the EXACT SAME daily intelligence brief as President Obama and his National Security Adviser Susan Rice.
An additional character within this wide-dissemination construct would be John Podesta. Remember, after Hillary Clinton stepped down from Secretary of State, she inserted, with Obama’s approval, John Podesta within the White House Senior Advisory staff to keep a communications line open with direct information. (As pictured below) Podesta remained in that position throughout 2013, 2014 and into 2015.
Having a known entity like John Podesta with access to the PDB and the unmasked intelligence therein, puts the appropriate highlight on the risk carried by Russian hacking into Podesta’s electronic communications, stored data and email correspondence.
Is it any surprise Russian, or any foreign intelligence group, would then be making attempts to enter the unsecured private email accounts of Secretary Hillary Clinton and her top level staff?
And John Podesta is only one of numerous people who would have access to this PDB information. All of which would potentially be at risk of being read daily by enterprising hackers, or various spies, who would glean a gobsmacking level of information by actually reading the same unmasked intelligence as the President of the United States.
Oh, the angles are almost limitless.
Not only would President Obama and his entire NSC team be gathering operational political intelligence on their political adversaries to include President-Elect Donald Trump and his transition team, but they would also be gathering intelligence and unmasking it on other U.S. Officials…..
…..That same unmasked and widespread surveillance, under the auspices of intelligence gathering, was then shared with dozens of administration officials -beyond the likes of the National Security Council, Asst. Defense Secretary Farkas and politicos like John Podesta- which means it was more than likely reviewed, via hacking etc., by our most critical national enemies.
Follow that trail to where it leads and you’ll likely discover the real story that encompasses the motive to create the ‘vast Russian conspiracy‘.
It only took Susan Rice two minutes on MSNBC to highlight the entire motive.
Another March 2nd MSNBC interview takes a new context:
“I was urging my former colleagues, and, and frankly speaking the people on the Hill [Democrat politicians], it was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people, get as much information as you can – get as much intelligence as you can – before President Obama leaves the administration.”
Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior [Obama] people who left; so it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy, um, that the Trump folks – if they found out HOW we knew what we knew about their, the Trump staff, dealing with Russians – that they would try to compromise those sources and methods; meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence.
So I became very worried because not enough was coming out into the open and I knew that there was more. We have very good intelligence on Russia; so then I had talked to some of my former colleagues and I knew that they were also trying to help get information to the Hill. … That’s why you had the leaking”.
[Link to Farkas MSNBC Interview and Transcript]
“if they found out HOW we knew … that they would try to compromise those sources and methods; meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence “,
Indeed they would Dr. Farkas. Indeed they would.
This special counsel thing has dragged on and expanded beyond it’s original intent the the past. I don’t see Hilary getting ensnared or any other rat either. And speaking of Hillary does anyone think if she won her AG would take their boot off Trump’s neck? Hillary needs to be destroyed. Sessions can’t let her walk away.
Let’s hope Mueller does open up all these scandals and does a truthful thorough investigation and there are consequences for the crooks and liars. He’s got a lot of targets to go after. Cautiously optimistic. I guess this means the senate and house can shut down their circuses and get back to doing the work we the people elected them to do by passing Trump’s agenda.
2 things worry me. The announcement came at around 6 pm est, that’s been the pattern of our adversaries in the deep state the last few nights. Also I saw that rate Kinzinger singing the praises of Mueller. I’m not sure if this is going to be good or bad. We should know soon I guess.
It is NOT the time when our adversaries have been attacking us. It IS the time media savvy people with big media microphones or writing pads release their bombshells so they will dominate the nightly cable shows. Now OUR GUYS are wising up and following suit.
White hat? Black hat? Pro-Trump?… etc… Well, It doesn’t really matter because THERE IS NO “THERE” HERE !!
There is nothing to “uncover” involving POTUS. The whole Russian collusion thing is a fraud. The only things Mueller may actually uncover are things that the uniparty and deep-state would rather remain buried.
POTUS won’t loose any sleep at all over this. But, some others surely will.
Very astute comment Bob 👍
Thinking the same thing.
Only hesitence is we know the media will inflate, conflate , or infer a scandal where there is none over some previously unprecedented line of attack.
How confident are we on this guy to expose not cover for deep state?
The media is a known enemy. They will continue to attack either way.
If Mueller is a “good-guy” and exposes some filth, that’s a plus. But, at minimum, the “investigation” that the enemy wants will be put to bed.
POTUS can’t be touched here because he didn’t do anything (unlike every other politician who has ever been investigated).
So does this mean we might see some “random” Arkancides popping off soon?
Comey better not take any walks in Ft Marcy Park
You forget about fabricated “evidence” and false testimony. The deep state has an army of professional saboteurs, liars and whatnot. They call this scum “intelligence community”.
I haven’t forgotten anything. POTUS knows their game, and he’s playing it at a level they’ve never seen.
It sure how this will all play out. See the following from Wikipedia:
Director Mueller, along with Deputy Attorney General James B. Comey, threatened to resign from office in March 2004 if the White House overruled a Department of Justice finding that domestic wiretapping without a court warrant was unconstitutional.[12] Eggen, Dan; Kane, Paul (May 16, 2007). “Gonzales Hospital Episode Detailed”. Washington Post. Retrieved September 28, 2007.
Lawyers work together over their careers in this town normally don’t bring criminal prosecutions against each other. Maybe we will be pleasantly surprised. Still, IMHO, Rosenstein’s action puts a cloud over President Trump’s work in the Middle East these next weeks. But I know the President will be looking out for us and our troops.
Watching CNN and they are just talking about this stops his agenda, not that he is guilty…
Good Grief and I thought he was going after the president. He is going after the crooks. Amazing.
We all know it’s the Deep State & the UniParty who are guilty of crimes too numerous to mention, & they all tie in to the “Get Trump” narrative
We all know those criminals always screw up & would be exposed if it weren’t for the power they possess to hide their misdeeds & the cover the media gives them
In other words, we all know everything they accuse President Trump of, they themselves are the guilty parties in those crimes
So yeah, I hope this backfires on the guilty, exposes the lot of them & stops this ridiculous & dangerous subversion of our governments duties so we can start taking care of the people business
But we’ve all seen how every single “big story” against the criminal cabal seems to disappear, never to be heard from again (so far)
They’re still so entrenched within our government & still hold much power, that I can’t help but feel they’ll be able to do their dirty deeds done dirt cheap routine again
I guess I’ll hang on to hope & keep my faith resting on our main warrior
Let’s keep our fingers crossed on this one
Faith and trust.
This site, these comments, this article and the other Run Quite, Run Deep, are AWESOME! I will read here daily, OMG!
Wise decision
Welcome
We the people -VS- the political establishment.
Oh my goodness. About an hour ago, sent an e-mail to President Trump at White House, stating that was behind him 1000 percent, and asking God’s blessing on him, and that God would grant it because he is the future of our country. And now the WH statement about getting on about the future of our country. Did he read my message? Either way, love him and his family and our country. God bless us, every one.
I, too, am hopeful that assistant AG Rosenstein and President Trump are really that clever, and that Mueller understands what he’s there to do: turn the narrative on it’s here and go back on the Democrats for their liesin malfeasance.
Just listening to Levin on the radio, he isn’t quite so sanguine about these prospects.
I can’t help thinking that if only Donald Trump had appointed the special prosecutor to investigate Hillary Clinton as he said during the campaign, that would’ve sucked all the oxygen out of this “special prosecutor” business.
Agree.
Judicial Watch president on Dobbs isn’t impressed with Mueller and expects same old-same old. No indictments to come from Mueller.
Just a thought…Mueller is special counsel. Indictments would come from DoJ. So I think with the DoJ integrity restored that we will be just fine.
This article by Sundance again shows how important it is for us to have Sundance’s clear-eyed vision through the fog to help guide us. You have to admit. Sundance is RIGHT.
And somebody please catch Howie and give him a few shots of whiskey to help calm his nerves. He has been seen running frantically in circle under the tree for a while… 🙂
I sure was wrong on that one. I thought it was a Uniparty attack!
All I can say at this point is…we’ll see. I am a huge supporter of Trump…but the other side of this could be simply…that Trump got rolled…like the budget…somebody spin that disgrace of a budget into being a good thing…
It wasn’t the budget. That will come later this year.
It was a continuation of Obama’s budget in order to keep the government operating. Some changes were made due to Trump’s priorities, but the full budget will come later this year.
How awesome would it be if Trump recorded that meeting with Comey and it contradicted the “memo”?!
Jus thinkin’ out loud heah.
If they investigate this crap… and find Hillary did something illegal, and send her to jail…
Trump had 0 to do with it, and Sessions had 0 to do with it, am I rite?
Herridge: Mueller is seasoned, trained investigator
Fox News
I’m intrigued by the inclusion of the picture of Robert Gates. Would Gates be a good pick for FBI Director? He would certainly know where all the bodies are buried.
FWIW:
Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch is not impressed with the pick of Mueller.
“Here’s the new boss, same as the old boss.”
He says Mueller participated in the IRS muzzling of Conservative Groups and is not likely to go after the leakers .
Randy whatshisname (RNC Attorney?) however, says that Rosenstein’s addition of the last phrase in his order allows Mueller to go after many things other than the Russia/Trump issue and he expects to see leakers in jail next year.
Lou Dobbs seems as noncommittal and unconvinced as me.
LikeLike
Also, Comey and Mueller have joined forces before, to obstruct another Republican POYUS, George Bush. Both threatened to resign in 2004.
Neither Comey nor Mueller said a d@mned thing during the POS’s reign of illegal governmental overreach.
Just saying.
http://myinforms.com/en-us/a/395465062-comeyand-mueller-joined-forces-13-years-ago-to-prevent-coercion-by-the-bush-white-house/
…and other related issues…
Mueller, I used to get emails from that guy…
LikeLike
Immediately we hear the concern. WHO did You vote for?
Sundance is the best kept open-secret on the internet.
“This opens up an independent investigative path of: ♦The DNC leaking (Seth Rich), and ♦The impetus of the “Russian Dossier“, and ♦The Obama White House “surveillance and leaking” (Susan Rice/Evelyn Farkas), all the way to ♦John Podesta, the Hillary Clinton campaign, and the Obama White House.”
President Trump killing huge flock of birds with one stone.
Just catching up w/ news & still busy…could someone illuminate me?
My younger brother had a different reaction than SD “I’m looking at social media & libs seem to love this guy” – he’s somehow immersed in mainstream social media but critical of it, too much work for me – but my assumption is he & SD can both be correct or accurate in what they see: (a) libs praising Mueller or happy (b) don’t fully mean it
Now to see which one of the rats caves first when someone gets caught in a lie or boxed in real good from questions that actually deal with facts.
Is everybody suddenly starting to realize, that Trump just tricked the Democrats into getting a special Counsel to investigate themselves?
Good Lord this man knows no chill
Ok, so I do tryst Trump’s judgment, but what do we really know about this Mueller guy? Is he a straight arrow? Is he truly independent? Anything that anybody knows would be helpful.
Get em all on the record. Sure sign this investigation is going nowhere. Unless of course there is a stained blue dress somewhere . . .
