Rosenstein to Congress on Recommendation to Fire Comey: “I wrote it. I believe it. I stand by it.”…

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein briefed congress earlier today and firmly stood by the recommendation he wrote that outlined James Comey’s ineptitude and inability to be an effective FBI Director.
Deputy Rosenstein’s recommendation was part of the portfolio President Trump cited in reference to his decision to fire FBI Director Comey.
Here’s the text of the opening statement made to congress earlier today:
Good afternoon. I welcome the opportunity to discuss my role in the removal of FBI Director James Comey, although I know you understand that I will not discuss the special counsel’s ongoing investigation. Most importantly, I want to emphasize my unshakeable commitment to protecting the integrity of every federal criminal investigation. There never has been, and never will be, any political interference in any matter under my supervision in the United States Department of Justice.
Before I discuss the events of the past two weeks, I want to provide some background about my previous relationship with former Director Comey. I have known Jim Comey since approximately 2002. In 2005, when Mr. Comey was Deputy Attorney General, he participated in selecting me to serve as a U.S. Attorney. As a federal prosecutor, he was a role model. His speeches about leadership and public service inspired me.
On July 5, 2016, Director Comey held his press conference concerning the federal grand jury investigation of Secretary Clinton’s emails. At the start of the press conference, the Director stated that he had “not coordinated or reviewed this statement in any way with the Department of Justice…. They do not know what I am about to say.”
Director Comey went on to declare that he would publicly disclose “what we did; what we found; and what we are recommending to the Department of Justice.” He proceeded to disclose details about the evidence; assert that the American people “deserve” to know details; declare that no “reasonable” prosecutor would file charges; and criticize Secretary Clinton.
I thought the July 5 press conference was profoundly wrong and unfair both to the Department of Justice and Secretary Clinton. It explicitly usurped the role of the Attorney General, the Deputy Attorney General and the entire Department of Justice; it violated deeply engrained rules and traditions; and it guaranteed that some people would accuse the FBI of interfering in the election.
There are lawful and appropriate mechanisms to deal with unusual circumstances in which public confidence in the rule of law may be jeopardized. Such mechanisms preserve the traditional balance of power between investigators and prosecutors, and protect the rights of citizens.
Director Comey attended the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office training seminar on October 27, 2016, and gave a detailed explanation of his reasons for making public statements about the conclusion of the Secretary Clinton email investigation. I strongly disagreed with his analysis, but I believe that he made his decisions in good faith.
The next day, October 28, Mr. Comey sent his letter to the Congress announcing that the FBI was reopening the Clinton email investigation. He subsequently has said that he believed he was obligated to send the letter. I completely disagree. He again usurped the authority of the Department of Justice, by sending the letter over the objection of the Department of Justice; flouted rules and deeply engrained traditions; and guaranteed that some people would accuse the FBI of interfering in the election.
Before the Senate Judiciary Committee on May 3, 2017, Director Comey testified under oath about his public statements concerning the Secretary Clinton email investigation. I strongly disagreed with his explanations, particularly his assertion that maintaining confidentiality about criminal investigations constitutes concealment. Nonetheless, I respected him personally.
Former Department of Justice officials from both political parties have criticized Director Comey’s decisions. It was not just an isolated mistake; the series of public statements about the email investigation, in my opinion, departed from the proper role of the FBI Director and damaged public confidence in the Bureau and the Department.
In one of my first meetings with then-Senator Jeff Sessions last winter, we discussed the need for new leadership at the FBI. Among the concerns that I recall were to restore the credibility of the FBI, respect the established authority of the Department of Justice, limit public statements and eliminate leaks.
On May 8, I learned that President Trump intended to remove Director Comey and sought my advice and input. Notwithstanding my personal affection for Director Comey, I thought it was appropriate to seek a new leader.
I wrote a brief memorandum to the Attorney General summarizing my longstanding concerns about Director Comey’s public statements concerning the Secretary Clinton email investigation.
I chose the issues to include in my memorandum.
Before finalizing the memorandum on May 9, I asked a senior career attorney on my staff to review it. That attorney is an ethics expert who has worked in the Office of the Deputy Attorney General during multiple administrations. He was familiar with the issues. I informed the senior attorney that the President was going to remove Director Comey, that I was writing a memorandum to the Attorney General summarizing my own concerns, and that I wanted to confirm that everything in my memorandum was accurate. He concurred with the points raised in my memorandum. I also asked several other career Department attorneys to review the memorandum and provide edits.
My memorandum is not a legal brief; these are not issues of law.
My memorandum is not a finding of official misconduct; the Inspector General will render his judgment about that issue in due course.
My memorandum is not a statement of reasons to justify a for-cause termination.
My memorandum is not a survey of FBI morale or performance.
My memorandum is not a press release.
It is a candid internal memorandum about the FBI Director’s public statements concerning a high-profile criminal investigation.
I sent my signed memorandum to the Attorney General after noon on Tuesday, May 9.
I wrote it. I believe it. I stand by it.
Finally, I want to address the media claims that the FBI asked for additional resources for the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. I am not aware of any such request. Moreover, I consulted my staff and Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, and none of them recalls such a request.
I like this guy!
And this is why we must trust the Dep. AG and his choice of Special Counsel for the ‘Russia’ thing. He knows what he is doing.
I’m trying. It’s a reasonable argument.
I don’t think Trump and Sessions would have appointed him if they didn’t have confidence in him. 94-6 vote in the Senate indicates that the confidence is probably well founded.
This may be a way for Hillary Clinton to finally be held accountable for some of her crimes. This is not the Trump AG going after her, this is the Special Counsel the Democrats begged for. So technically, President Trump didn’t go after Mrs. Clinton, the Dims did.
I have to admit, this would be soooooo beautiful! Like having chocolate cake after a 59 missile launch.
Weiner waved his weeny for the last time he plead guilty, what else was on the weenies hard drive besides his weeny? didn’t uma duma use the computer? not the weeny it was too teeny.
I am inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt until his actions indicate otherwise.
He may also realize that he is in a place in time where his name could be associated with the return of respect to an organization to which he has dedicated a significant portion of his career.
He seems to know what he’s doing. It’s a very well thought out and written statement. I suppose Comey thought he could just do whatever he wanted and that the public would sit back and support it. He found out the hard way that he was wrong.
While we are dealing with all this BS! Our Lion is dismantling MS-13 each and everyday!
I LOVE IT!
What did Comey say today???? Rosenstein is a puppet of Big Bad Trump…. Did Barry meet with Reggie Love????? Is HRC back in the woods???? Mueller is our HERO…. Antifa statement!!!!! Evelyn Farkas is waiting patiently for the :Hill People” to save her….. OBAMACARE is alive and well….. Trump is wrong that Barry is sick or bad…. Egg McMuffin is growing his hair back…..
REALITY
Early morning raids end in arrests of nearly two dozen MS-13 gang suspects!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-ms13-sweep-20170517-story.html
From the article:
Twenty-one people accused of being part of the notoriously violent MS-13 gang were arrested Wednesday as federal and local investigators forced their way into homes and businesses across Los Angeles County in a pre-dawn sweep that came as a result of a more than two-year racketeering investigation.
The detainees were among 44 gang suspects facing federal charges — including murder and racketeering — listed in a 41-count federal indictment unsealed Wednesday, officials said. Twenty suspects were already in custody, and three are considered fugitives.
Acting U.S. Atty. Sandra Brown said the operation against MS-13 was the largest ever conducted in Los Angeles and is expected to “deal a critical blow to its leadership.”
Even the sad state of California can’t stop all the winning!
GOOD to know!
I’ve sworn off the LA Times.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/18/may-18th-2017-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-119/comment-page-4/#comment-3922099
Well it’s encouraging to read and see that the LA Police are involved, considering their sanctuary city BS.
Promises made. Promises (being) kept.
Oh, Evelyn Farkas. I wonder if she has any idea what is coming for her. I have a feeling she is going to be in the hot seat.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Farkas and quite a few others.
Pray God the rot is fully exposed and justice served.
Pray God that’s the reason Trump ran and — seemingly against all odds — was elected.
If Mueller finds that the FBI knew of a Rich-Wikileaks connection and buried it, then Comey was provably in on the coup attempt and that fact should come out in Mueller’s findings. Unearthing a conspiracy to take down an elected president is an even better cap on a career in government than trying to assert some meaningless quid pro quo between Russia and an underling tenuously connected to the Trump campaign.
FLepore,
Also remember that Comey testified before Congress in October, and revealed that he made the decision, without DOJ input, to offer immunity to Clinton confidantes, and agreed to destroy any evidence they gave him!!
http://www.westernjournalism.com/thepoint/2016/10/13/while-media-attack-trump-theyre-missing-this-bombshell-james-comey-development/
They gave immunity to Paul Combetta and allowed him to plead the Fifth.
That was a gobsmack moment for me – they gave him immunity and let him use it TO SHUT UP. Unbelievable. If that wasn’t an in-your-face we’re-corrupt moment I don’t know what is.
Immunity is supposed to be used to get someone to agree to talk – not to allow them to agree to shut up. What a farce.
Feds indicted eighty-four Bloods gang members in Charlotte this week also…
seventy already in custody.
What people don’t realize with obsessing about the
swamp not being drained. To do so, you have to
take their credit card away. This is part of that.
Keep going. When they start looking into by the
week motels, then I’ll know they are serious about
what they’re doing. I’ll leave it at that.
Thanks for the giggle. Made my day😎
Keep posting results. Amidst the constant gaslighting by the enemy it is more important than ever to keep doing what you’re doing.
I can’t define irony but I know it when I see it: I agree with Jim Comey that the [social] Justice [warrior] Department could NOT be trusted to carry out anything even remotely looking like JUSTICE. They were compromised. By their own selves. Intentionally. Without remorse. Maybe Jim Comey is a black hat and if he is then he took out The Basilisk with friendly fire and for that he deserves applause.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He spent 8 years infusing Social Justice in to our FBI.
LikeLiked by 8 people
In fairness Howie..the social justice infusion of the DOJ began shortly after 9-11 under Bush, but it was put on steroids under Barry. I know I lived it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
They started it at sea too with SCTW Social Justice Training as included requirements for mariners to get their Z card. It has to be stamped out.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I totally agree
Roger that!!
Sick and tired of seeing the military being used as some man-child’s social experiment and our former Sec of Navy Ray Mabus…who I could not stand implementing everything I thought the Navy stood for / against.
The only applause Comey gets from me is that he was fired.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I guess I’m alone then, applauding that his showboating cost Her Royal Highness the election and *the*reason*why*is*because*he*didn’t*trust*the*Justice*Department*
How could anyone not trust the Justice Department under Obama / Holder / Lynch? It’s inconceivable!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hated Holder and Lynch but Clinton lost the election for a number of reasons – including the Wikileaks emails, her health, etc., etc., etc., and that she was a horrible candidate. She did not lose just because of Comey, who actually tried to save her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She has a loser streak a mile long over the decades. She is her own worst enemy – although many of us run a close 2nd.
She didn’t lose the election, our President WON the election. There is absolutely no stopping the Trump Train!
MAGA!
He wanted it more than she did and the result proves it.
I understand your point of view, but I think if he had done his job and presented charges to DOJ, it would have kept Hillary out even more, and shined a torch on the corrupt DOJ,
Mike
–> “It’s inconceivable!
You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.
/jk (hoping you get the reference … ) 🙂
I get it.
🤔
What IS the sound of one hand clapping?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’d have to ask Glenn Beck that one…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course, by definition one hand cannot clap. Just sayin’.
Yes, there is a way to clap with only two fingers, on one hand. It is, however painful, just sayin’. 🙂
Comey believed Hillary was going to win. All he was doing was signaling to hillary that he had the goods on her, flexing his power and signaling to her that he wasnt going to be under her thumb during her administration.
It threw him big time when Trump won. Then his plan had to turn to this drawn out investigation to keep Trump under suspician and under his power.
LikeLiked by 9 people
That makes a LOT of sense. Fits the facts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If anyone believed Crooked was going to win then it was due to media influence via cooked polls.
Agree with your thinking, Chic. The Trump win devasted all of their plans to avoid prosecution.
Interesting theory.
Another concern troll. Brietbart will love you, spread your crappola there.
Who is a concerned troll? Are you speaking to me?
LikeLike
no, to the first post in this thread.
Aw, thanks, I got my first hater!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone who can use basilisk and Hillary inference in a sentence is OK with me…
However there is no maybe in “Comey is a black hat”
Well, anyone that makes me look up basilisk is okay by me. I’m with Spanglish on the Hillary association. Comey definitely black hat.
he was the designated fall guy. After Lynch had her little meeting with Billy on the tarmac, they needed someone with at least some plausible claim of impartiality to dump the case. Comey appeared quite happy to do so.
And as for bringing up the Weiner emails, with reports the NYPD was set to release them if the FBI/DOJ didn’t do something about them, I think his hand was forced. Seems had to believe they took months to clear Clinton on the first set of 30,000, but days to clear her on 600,000. All just speculation on my part though…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Speaking of which, did we all notice how quickly Weiner pled guilty after the fixer was taken out? Smells like another fishy deal. What happens to the evidence from that case (e.g. “the laptop”) now?
LikeLike
I’m glad Comey ‘publicly’ state what he did about Clinton’s e-mail. Here’s the crime…BTW nothing will be done about it.
With our new form of government, the People have to rely on leaked information to get any information at all. What would we know about NSA if it hadn’t been leaked?
I don’t miss Comey at all but Mr. Rosenstein didn’t care about the lack of legal process; he’s all about tradition, the food chain and keepin’ it quite.
I’m sure he thinks President Trump should stay the heck off of Twitter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The lack of legal process?
For the record, the “like” was not intended but accidental.
Not applause… snickers maybe, disparagement for sure, relief definitely
Hm, so what about all the fake news stating that he was really upset that he was being “blamed” for it (which didn’t actually happen anyways). He doesn’t seem upset about it at all to me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Media’s Arch-Narrative, which as usual crumples days later.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But it’s annoying because they still use that as evidence of “ongoing chaos” and pretend there’s some sort of pattern of incompetence. Even though they’re the incompetent ones.
LikeLiked by 2 people
True. The Media, is well going to be the Media and we shouldn’t expect them to not be. Doesn’t mean we need to respect them, or assume they are telling the truth.
The opposite in fact.
CNN News Room
LikeLiked by 19 people
CNN says, ” So we can ignore what he said and look incompetent, or we can acknowledge what he said and look incompetent- OK, incompetence it is!!!!”
Straightforward, forthright, and leaves no potential for misunderstanding (except for those willfully choosing ignorance). As it should be.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The MSM will have to spike this and bury it. It does not comport with their lies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Easy to do on a Friday.
wait for 0530pm Eastern that is when they strike with fake news!
At long last !!! The iliterate journalists kept harping on the “the Deputy AG did not explicitly call for the Director to be terminated” nonsense for days on end.
So for these dumb morons, writing – “The Director has lost the public and congressional trust…the current Director cannot be expected to implement necessary corrective actions..” is not necessary a recommendation to fire.
The wanted a man who is mired in jurisprudence to instead write “The Director should be fired” for the meaning to get into their thick, dense heads.
This is a “teachable moment” that quite clearly exposes the level of intellect that these corrupt mainstream media hacks have.
LikeLiked by 2 people
** illiterate **
This actually gives me FAITH that the Special Counsel headed by Mueller will be on the up and up! You can’t fight the truth and our Lion has been speaking the truth from day one. His rally song when he would conclude really fits into so many scenarios.
You can’t always get what you want but if you try some times you might find you get what you need!
63 million deplorables on November 8, 2016 got our 2nd chance by the grace of GOD to save this beautiful country for generations to come!
Our bayonets are ready when the call is given!
LikeLiked by 10 people
AMEN!
We definitely got what we need!!!!!!!
#MAGA #IStandWithTrump
Actually I am keen to march right now…I will show up anywhere in the Pacific Northwest.
Our adopted brother from Canada is one of us!
You might be interested in the Northwest Trump Alliance for Change. They’re hosting a “birthday bash” for Trump on Saturday June 17. Sounds like fun!
More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1275804515790305/
The Northwest Trump Alliance for Change main web site is here: http://www.nwtac.org/
thank you!
Flepor,
I posted the below post a few days ago of my assessment of Mueller’s appointment. It’s my reasoning for why I believe Mueller will do his job, which your assessment of Rosenstein today reiterates mine. Top notch lawyers are trained to think & act just like Rosenstein did. It’s the corrupt ones that drop the ball. Time will tell on Mueller but he has the ability to do just like Rosenstein.
———————————————
“It actually does compute in the high-powered-firm legal professional. I would guesstimate that less than 1%, maybe -2%, of attorneys in all USA are chosen for such a creme de la creme designation. Lawyers have a pecking order. Now he is at the top equal with AG Sessions.
His career has made his 9-10 digit retirement bundle. Worked in a high level firm where YE bonuses or even single corporate client cases for a top partner can be many millions.
“During his tenure, he oversaw prosecutions that included Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega, the Pan Am Flight 103 (Lockerbie bombing) case,[2] and the Gambino crime family boss John Gotti. In 1991, he was elected a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.”
He’s 72 yo. This will be the crowning and last achievement in is career. Hope he lives to finish the work. Lawyers are high stress risks.
Additionally, top notch attorneys are quiet capable of compartmentalizing stuff. He will have his attorney hat on – not his FBI hat yet he know the drill. He knows the job to be done and he will do the job. He’s a high powered attorney. That’s what they do. That’s why corp clients pay $1,000/hr without blinking.
I believe Mr. Mueller is a brilliant choice also.”
Rosenstein is a ringer.
This DepAG found the Clinton investigation void as to prosecution attempt by Comey to be both prosecutor and investigator which was to any legal observer worth their salt an ultra vires act.
But the man did not order a new investigation nor a Special Counsel or any action on the many myriad of Hillary Clinton crimes some of which had the Statutes of Limitation run out during Comey’s joke of an investigation.
There should be a Benghazi prosecutor too to find out who authorized the removal of a competent free to DoS elite US Military team in favor of a jihadist militia with member sworn to die killing the infidels (who they were nired to guard).
Clearly four counts of manslaughter here.
Sorry. Rings hollow.
Now taking that stand while not appointing special counselor….THAT would be worth an applause. Instead it sounds like a guy who gets to play tough while essentially turning loose a wild card that prevents him from being held accountable for this very decision.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would be curious to know what, if any, influence Jared Kushner had on PDJT’s decision to fire Comey.
LikeLike
I’m curious as to Why you’re curious about that, smiley.
LikeLike
Impressive, Rosenstein. Did not allow personal positive feelings to hinder his professional objectivity.
Hopefully, Mueller, in spite of his close friendship with Comey, will be as impressive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is a good sign. Apply the law in impartial manner is all it takes. Social Justice is not law yet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fake MSM got soft and playing little nice because internal rats polls are not good and people are not in support for impeachment. Now I remember snake poem and never trust and donot give red meat to fake MSM.
LikeLike
thats a pretty good statement.
I still wish Jeff Sessions hadn’t recused, because I don’t have any confidence in mr Rosenstein, but like I said, that was a pretty good statement.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can you imagine if Sessions wouldn’t have recused? Why the Democrats would be screaming for a special couselor, yelling “Impeachment!” from the floors of Congress, and the media would be a never ending drumbeat proclaiming “Obstruction!” “Nixon!” etc ……
Oh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL Chuck, I am so spring-loaded I was typing a reply and then looked up and saw your “Oh.” 🙂 I agree 100 percent with your take on this. Appeasing dems works as well as appeasing Hitler. See, we can do that too! 🙂
Mike
😉
agree with you on that one! I hope he does not do that again!
The Stock Market appears to have like his clarification comments…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wrote it. Believe it. Stand by it. PERIOD.
That’s a real MENSCH. NO BS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like this guy. I hope there are a lot more like him remaining in the DOJ. America needs all the white hats it can muster to take on the Deep State/Media/Leftist/Globalist onslaught our good president is weathering. Lord give strength to his aides to resist temptation and forego their egos for the good of the country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Much ado about nothing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump would be better off keeping Comey than appointing Leiberman. Just the fact that Leiberman supported Hillary despite knowing full well that she was corrupt to the core, is enough to disqualify him from any position of responsibility in the Trump administration.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who says Trump is going to appoint Leiberman? CNN?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Excellent point Emet. I have liked some of Leiberman in the past, but I forgot or did not know he supported the corrupt, America endangering Hillary. That undoes any pro-America actions Leiberman had done in the past,
Mike
emet,do you remember all the hype about Romney.Well who is SOS,Trex
LikeLiked by 3 people
“So long, sucker!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hope he does the same thing with Lieberman! 😉
The Deputy AG sounds like a stand up guy. And professional, as well as non-partisan. Lets hope he stays that way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! Wow! Wow!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The comments are kind of amusing…. do you all realize not less than 72 hours ago this guy appointed a special counselor to investigate criminal charges in a counter-intelligence case that not only has produced no evidence, but no one can even point to a potential statute that COULD be violated?
And now he is the bastion of integrity? Please.
LikeLiked by 2 people
After being briefed yesterday, at least two Senators that I heard said on camera that it was now a criminal investigation.
I don’t trust Graham or Blumenthal any further than I could throw them, but apparently there is more than had met the media’s eye.
And no, I don’t believe it’s a criminal investigation of Trump or even of Flynn.
Let’s see where it goes.
LikeLike
Mike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reminds me of Stalin, “show me the man and I’ll show you the crime”
Mike
Correct, they did not (on camera at least).
Well, my assessment is that Flynn is the focus at this moment. Of course, the goal of those yelling for Flynn’s indictment are really simply interested in damaging President Trump in any way they can.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not a criminal investigation…it’s a counterintelligence investigation…and there is no law against “collusion” according to Dershowitz…so what are we doing here anyway? …watch and see who gets stuck in the net. …big big Democratic fish.
Can’t wait until the investigation has concluded and the javelin circles back to take out the MSM, Dem’s, and GOP Elites!
Where’d that come from?!?!
Trump stated that Comey had told him he was not subject of an investigation. Comey briefed Grassley and Feinstein and Grassley stated nothing Comey stated disputed Trumps assertion . Feinstein kind of said nothing (after taste of crow makes speaking difficult )
criminal investigation of whom?
He actually stated they should treat it like one, That to me is not real definite and suggests he was leaving open the possibililty of future criminal charges.
Nothingburger so far.
Maybe that is why the Special Counsel was appointed – but he can also look into other things – like leaks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/19/rosenstein-to-congress-on-recommendation-to-fire-comey-i-wrote-it-i-believe-it-i-stand-by-it/?replytocom=3927849#respond he can investigate Hillary and Podesta and he reports to Trump’s AGux
What’s amusing is you obviously are trolling as it’s evident by your statement that you did not read Sundances post about said special counsel.
LikeLike
Um Weiner just took a plea deal (my educated guess). The only collusion between Russia and the election we know of is with the Hillary campaign. It has not been widely noted on CTH but CNN, the dummies, ran with the story as proof of something nefarious. http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/24/europe/dead-russians/
You all realize that this has been a giant trap for the swamp… don’t you? Let the dems and media scream Russia, Russia, Russia let them eat some chum and then skewer their hides.
Sessions has been quiet and busy; Hillary, Podesta and possibly Obama are about to find out what real justice looks like.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. The swamp critters and guardians would not be screaming so desperately otherwise. Let justice be served, and praise the Lord.
Thrre is no criminal investigation. The only criminal charges Mueller could bring would be in reference to an obstruction of the investigation.
LikeLike
“I wrote it. I believe it. I stand by it”. Thank you Mr. Rosenstein.
Now take that you nasty critters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only good thing about the special council is that he is probably more honest than the critters in the Senate and House and I mean the Never Trumpers who rush to the microphone at the drop of a hat. I doubt Mueller will be speculating as much as they do.
Sundance — thanks for posting this. Excellent.
There seem to be some important things ‘between the lines’ or just touched on ever-so-lightly in that statement, too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So how come the media or the lefties in Congress haven’t called for an investigation into undue influence by the FBI in this election? Hmph. I’ll just leave this comment here; of course we know why not.
I trust that this special investigation WILL get into the rest of the muck, including the DNC, the tarmac discussions, Comey’s non-investigations of everything Obama and Clinton related, and most of all, the surveillance and unmasking. If this needs another special investigator, let’s get them on board now, too.
This Russia thing is a farce.
Excellent statement. Logial methodology upn which he supports his conclusions. The statement that really caught my eye was:
“My memorandum is not a finding of official misconduct; the Inspector General will render his judgment about that issue in due course.”
I’m looking forward the the Inspector General’s final judgment regarding issue of Comey’s ‘potential’ misconduct.
IMO cosidering he’s under investigation, I would be shocked if he voluntarily appears to testify on Tuesday to whatever the committee is….expect his lawyers will advise against it..
LikeLiked by 3 people
The more important thing to come out of this is that the WaPo story about Rosenstein threatening to resign because he was upset and annoyed at being the fall guy has now been conclusively and thoroughly discredited. It was obvious that it was fake news when Rosenstein himself denied it the day after it was published but even then there was no retraction from that vile and dirty publication.
This has exposed for the umpteenth time, how corrupt and how shameless the media is in manufacturing lies and quoting “anonymous sources” to discredit the President. It is also an indication on how fake and malicious the other stories they have put out in the last few days are.
Dirty bastards, may they rot in hell!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just have to wonder what WaPo loyalists are saying and thinking when reality conflicts with hearsay from anonymous sources.
That’s the line I’m taking with people on the other side — “all this stuff is coming exclusively from anonymous sources with no physical evidence. This is worse than tabloid news by tabloid news standards. And then when actual living people appear before camera speaking directly to the country saying ‘no, that’s not true’ what what manner of response could actually convince people that this is truly fake news?”
I also compared this “anonymous source” reporting which is destabilizing the country to something that hits every company worker at the core. “What if party A speaks to HR on condition of anonymity about sexual harassment from party X to party Y? HR is required to investigate. Asking questions of party X and of party Y results in a VERY uncomfortable and unstable working environment and meanwhile party A is never, ever held to account.”
People know precisely how uncomfortable that scenario would be. And that is precisely what is going on with these fake leaks coming from various parties “A” to a press which is never held to account for journalistic integrity while the target(s) of party “A”s attacks pretty much have no recourse.
Of course, in the HR scenario, party X would disappear… I don’t see Trump disappearing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s very interesting and I thought well known the Justice Department under Lynch prompted the FBI director to make his recommendation. I believe it was to avoid or reduce public rage and finger pointed directed at her.
I agree with Rosenstein’s statement but I think it’s better when keeping in mind WHY Comey did what he did. In part, he was their selected fall-guy. While I’m sure he was a fully-compromised black-hat as Obama sucked him into the darkness, but in my mind, nothing shows “blinking torture” quite like the inexplicable show which was put on for the whole world to see.
I also think if Comey hadn’t, on camera, made the statements he made while Lynch made the decision not to prosecute (which was STILL her decision regardless of recommendations) a lot more of the public would have been looking directly at the Obama administration for corruption… not like there hasn’t been enough of that already, but it’s a horrible “last few days in office” to leave under… that last taste is the one that lasts which is pretty important for an egomaniac like Obama concerned about his legacy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was a Social Justice Fanatic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Former Director Comey was afraid for his life if he crossed the Clintons. Period.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Poor Morning Schmoe….This puts the lie to his psychobabble about it. Compleat Defeat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He has been claiming Rosenstien appointed SC because Trump was using him as an excuse and he was mad at Trump. HAHAHA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a photo! That is one dead seal (in about 2 seconds).
I wonder if Leiberman had a past relationship with Trump, do you guys know?
Leiberman is an independent , sort of like Trump, which to me is an Independent ( a WE THE PEOPLE president).
Why would Leiberman be considered unless he has talked to Trump or Sessions, and voiced strongly that the FBI should be non-political.
Hard to tell if Trump is just tangling different people for the job, but, is holding back his “real favorite pick”. He might be testing the waters in how the MSM/dems/reps respond to the picks he has so far.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Inclined to think your last paragraph is the case. Maybe designed to motivate rank-and-file FBI agents to make known their preferences?
Lieberman WILL NOT be the FBI director.
I have decided not to speculate and deal with facts until the new FBI director is named.
I learned being a supporter of President that only he knows who he will select and he might last minute change his mind when a better candidate comes along.
I have no control and therefore let it go. I am going to enjoy his trip and wish him much success.
“Hard to tell if Trump is just tangling different people for the job, but, is holding back his “real favorite pick”. He might be testing the waters in how the MSM/dems/reps respond to the picks he has so far.”
…or seeing which names he floats to which potential leakers end up being published by which outlets…
Crucial point: Rosenstein discussed the need to remove Comey months ago. Undoubtedly President Trump acted upon the recommendation of AG Sessions, who also undoubtedly passed on the thoughts of Rosenstein at that time. So, the notion that the decision was without foundation and based upon recent events is nonsense. It appears that the decision was carefully considered for months, and that the President quite appropriately sought advice from those in a position to give sound advice (I imagine that Sessions and Rosenstein were in fact joined by others as well).
Bottom line: Not a hint of impropriety, not a HINT.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The leftists do not see the danger yet. When they do it will be Kill The Messenger Time. The only one who can see the legal jeopardy is Dersh so far.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To which legal jeopardy do you refer?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama and The Clantons.
The decision to get rid of Comey was made long ago — likely before the election. The question is timing and whether or not Trump could get anything useful from Comey prior to firing him. I think his usefulness expired and so did his time in government service.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Got to like this guy. Looks like Sessions chose well.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He is also the overseer of the SC. Looking good Luis.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whow! Hold on there: “On July 5, 2016, Director Comey held his press conference concerning the federal grand jury investigation of Secretary Clinton’s emails.” Was there a federal grand jury impaneled for the email investigation? Was I sleeping then? Help me out here! Sundance? Anybody?
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-fbi-court-filing-reveals-grand-jury-targeted-hillary-clinton/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whoa is right! If you cited correctly, I read right over that and didn’t absorb it.
That could put this whole episode — including Comey’s actions and the color of his hat — in a whole.different.light.
Now to go back and read the statement more carefully! Dang.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup. That’s indeed what it says. Holy Iron Maiden, Batman!
LikeLike
Ooops! “Whoa”
LikeLike
Almost made it 24 hours without damaging leaks by the White House staff. Confirmed by Spicer.
https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/05/19/us/politics/trump-russia-comey.html?referer=http://www.drudgereport.com/
*sigh*
sort of makes you wonder if Trump took WH staff’s laptops/smartphones away from them, to see if leaks still come out. 🙂
LikeLike
Yep, time to be quiet. Self-inflicted cuts we do not need.
it’s a big so what…Trump could fire him for whatever reason….Comey was the loose cannon here and a nut job…and he was always dangling the Russia investigation over Trump when it should have been stopped months ago. That’s how Comey thought he could keep his job…he was wrong.
Did you even read it? I did, Trump said the buffon was politicizing the investigation and putting unneeded pressure on his (Trumps) ability to work with Russia on matters in Syria, Ukraine etc.
Also: By grandstanding and politicizing the investigation into Russia’s actions, James Comey created unnecessary pressure on our ability to engage and negotiate with Russia,” Mr. Spicer said. “The investigation would have always continued, and obviously, the termination of Comey would not have ended it. Once again, the real story is that our national security has been undermined by the leaking of private and highly classified conversations.”
More fakenews twisting words and publishing classified info.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never pass up an opportunity to declare defeat! It’s the conservative way!
And we wonder why we’ve lost so much the past 30 years…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I read it. I could care less about what Trump said. What bothers me is there is someone (or multiple people) who purposefully leak this to The NY Times in order to damage him. And they keep doing it.
That doesn’t bother you?
yeah, thanks Sundance for this thread, it calms me down knowing Rosenstein seems like a common sense type person. So we can trust his pick of a special prosecutor for the Russia-Trump investigation, it would seem.
Was Rosenstein a Dem who would have wanted Hillary to win, and thought Comey was the “bad guy” for Hillary not winning with all the political crap Comey pulled before the election? (would have Clinton won if Comey didn’t interfere?)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would be impressed only IF and WHEN Rosenstein appoints a Special Counsel to investigate Hillary Clinton’s WELL-DOCUMENTED crimes. Until then — not so much.
Corruption in the highest echelons of power reached the stage when we are ready to applaud any law enforcement officer who promises to uphold the law. He is supposed to uphold the law, for crying out loud. That’s in his effing job description. It’s like applauding a janitor who promises to take the garbage out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So the NYT reports that PDJT called Comey a nut job in front of the Russians. HORRORS!!! Am sure the splodey head libtards will lead with this on tonight’s Pravda broadcasts. Cant hear it now “he’s unhinged” “it vioates national security” “violates [insert statutory citation] and he should be impeached.”
Bottom line: Comey IS a nut job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best yet. The libs will have heart attacks. They will have to go all in backing Homey Comey. Wait til’ Homey Comey becomes Weiners Cellie at club fed.
MSNBC News Director
https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=SWg6sz%2bX&id=C06CBADC13330594B22F75067B99FB1E882C63F5&thid=OIP.SWg6sz-Xl3OfXAP6Q3xKfQEsDh&q=sanford+laughing&simid=608039114293317066&selectedIndex=2
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where is Jeff Sessions….What is he doing?
Must have been a lot of rending of garments, breast beating and gnashing of teeth on the Left side of the aisle today.
“Muh Russia”
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/05/how-barack-obama-conspired-with-an-enemy-to-undermine-us-foreign-policy.php
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maddcow get the report.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Goota love it. Trump told the Russians he fired ‘Nut Job’ Homey Comey!!!! Awesome!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am not a lawyer and wish I had one. Though the political theater looks all well and dandy…. The DOJ is usurping its power in miss use of tax payer money. A Special Counsel should never had been used unless a law was broken. Until the Congress, the lame street media or even the Deepstate can show one piece of evidence against my President, I call for the American people to DEMAND a stop this Special Counsel on the basis of waste, fraud, and abuse. The Tax payer money should not be used in a political witch hunt!!!
Lots of laws were broke. By the leftists.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m talking our DOJ today has no basis to have a Special Counsel.
Rosenstein’s memo clearly lays out the case for Saint Comey’s firing. His unethical conduct during the 2016 election established that lyin’ rat Comey is no Saint.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s official…..
Comey is a Nut Job
LikeLiked by 2 people
ROFL
I hope he called the MSM Jut Jobs too. Perfect description.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Comey.. The Nuts on My Family Tree
Another leak read to the NYT nut job reporter. First he says Trump told them he is not under investigation. Then he says Trump said it because he thought he was under investigation. Another media nut job report, by media nut jobs. Trump is a classic. No Fear. He does not give a Flying Spotted Owl about the MSM.
Comey was a “nut Job”, Thank you Mr President for creating the perfect term for Comey.
What baffled me was when Comey was asked if there was any investigation on the Leaks coming from either FBI/DOJ/NSA/CIA , Comey stated there was no active investigation into the leaks.
And when Susan Rice was asked if the FBI interviewed her for possible leaking stuff, she said the FBI never contacted her about it. (I was stunned).
Scott Adams says
