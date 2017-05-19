Rosenstein to Congress on Recommendation to Fire Comey: “I wrote it. I believe it. I stand by it.”…

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein briefed congress earlier today and firmly stood by the recommendation he wrote that outlined James Comey’s ineptitude and inability to be an effective FBI Director.

Deputy Rosenstein’s recommendation was part of the portfolio President Trump cited in reference to his decision to fire FBI Director Comey.

Here’s the text of the opening statement made to congress earlier today:

Good afternoon. I welcome the opportunity to discuss my role in the removal of FBI Director James Comey, although I know you understand that I will not discuss the special counsel’s ongoing investigation. Most importantly, I want to emphasize my unshakeable commitment to protecting the integrity of every federal criminal investigation. There never has been, and never will be, any political interference in any matter under my supervision in the United States Department of Justice.

Before I discuss the events of the past two weeks, I want to provide some background about my previous relationship with former Director Comey. I have known Jim Comey since approximately 2002. In 2005, when Mr. Comey was Deputy Attorney General, he participated in selecting me to serve as a U.S. Attorney. As a federal prosecutor, he was a role model. His speeches about leadership and public service inspired me.

On July 5, 2016, Director Comey held his press conference concerning the federal grand jury investigation of Secretary Clinton’s emails. At the start of the press conference, the Director stated that he had “not coordinated or reviewed this statement in any way with the Department of Justice…. They do not know what I am about to say.”

Director Comey went on to declare that he would publicly disclose “what we did; what we found; and what we are recommending to the Department of Justice.” He proceeded to disclose details about the evidence; assert that the American people “deserve” to know details; declare that no “reasonable” prosecutor would file charges; and criticize Secretary Clinton.

I thought the July 5 press conference was profoundly wrong and unfair both to the Department of Justice and Secretary Clinton. It explicitly usurped the role of the Attorney General, the Deputy Attorney General and the entire Department of Justice; it violated deeply engrained rules and traditions; and it guaranteed that some people would accuse the FBI of interfering in the election.

There are lawful and appropriate mechanisms to deal with unusual circumstances in which public confidence in the rule of law may be jeopardized. Such mechanisms preserve the traditional balance of power between investigators and prosecutors, and protect the rights of citizens.

Director Comey attended the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office training seminar on October 27, 2016, and gave a detailed explanation of his reasons for making public statements about the conclusion of the Secretary Clinton email investigation. I strongly disagreed with his analysis, but I believe that he made his decisions in good faith.

The next day, October 28, Mr. Comey sent his letter to the Congress announcing that the FBI was reopening the Clinton email investigation. He subsequently has said that he believed he was obligated to send the letter. I completely disagree. He again usurped the authority of the Department of Justice, by sending the letter over the objection of the Department of Justice; flouted rules and deeply engrained traditions; and guaranteed that some people would accuse the FBI of interfering in the election.

Before the Senate Judiciary Committee on May 3, 2017, Director Comey testified under oath about his public statements concerning the Secretary Clinton email investigation. I strongly disagreed with his explanations, particularly his assertion that maintaining confidentiality about criminal investigations constitutes concealment. Nonetheless, I respected him personally.

Former Department of Justice officials from both political parties have criticized Director Comey’s decisions. It was not just an isolated mistake; the series of public statements about the email investigation, in my opinion, departed from the proper role of the FBI Director and damaged public confidence in the Bureau and the Department.

In one of my first meetings with then-Senator Jeff Sessions last winter, we discussed the need for new leadership at the FBI. Among the concerns that I recall were to restore the credibility of the FBI, respect the established authority of the Department of Justice, limit public statements and eliminate leaks.

On May 8, I learned that President Trump intended to remove Director Comey and sought my advice and input. Notwithstanding my personal affection for Director Comey, I thought it was appropriate to seek a new leader.

I wrote a brief memorandum to the Attorney General summarizing my longstanding concerns about Director Comey’s public statements concerning the Secretary Clinton email investigation.

I chose the issues to include in my memorandum.

Before finalizing the memorandum on May 9, I asked a senior career attorney on my staff to review it. That attorney is an ethics expert who has worked in the Office of the Deputy Attorney General during multiple administrations. He was familiar with the issues. I informed the senior attorney that the President was going to remove Director Comey, that I was writing a memorandum to the Attorney General summarizing my own concerns, and that I wanted to confirm that everything in my memorandum was accurate. He concurred with the points raised in my memorandum. I also asked several other career Department attorneys to review the memorandum and provide edits.

My memorandum is not a legal brief; these are not issues of law.

My memorandum is not a finding of official misconduct; the Inspector General will render his judgment about that issue in due course.

My memorandum is not a statement of reasons to justify a for-cause termination.

My memorandum is not a survey of FBI morale or performance.

My memorandum is not a press release.

It is a candid internal memorandum about the FBI Director’s public statements concerning a high-profile criminal investigation.

I sent my signed memorandum to the Attorney General after noon on Tuesday, May 9.

I wrote it. I believe it. I stand by it.

Finally, I want to address the media claims that the FBI asked for additional resources for the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. I am not aware of any such request. Moreover, I consulted my staff and Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, and none of them recalls such a request.

(Source Link)

HERE’s The Original Recommendation for Removal:

177 Responses to Rosenstein to Congress on Recommendation to Fire Comey: "I wrote it. I believe it. I stand by it."…

    kriseton says:
      May 19, 2017 at 3:11 pm

      And this is why we must trust the Dep. AG and his choice of Special Counsel for the ‘Russia’ thing. He knows what he is doing.

      Reply
      CharterOakie says:
        May 19, 2017 at 3:23 pm

        I’m trying. It’s a reasonable argument.

        I don’t think Trump and Sessions would have appointed him if they didn’t have confidence in him. 94-6 vote in the Senate indicates that the confidence is probably well founded.

      Donna in Oregon says:
        May 19, 2017 at 4:16 pm

        This may be a way for Hillary Clinton to finally be held accountable for some of her crimes. This is not the Trump AG going after her, this is the Special Counsel the Democrats begged for. So technically, President Trump didn’t go after Mrs. Clinton, the Dims did.

        I have to admit, this would be soooooo beautiful! Like having chocolate cake after a 59 missile launch.

    Tom S says:
      May 19, 2017 at 3:29 pm

      Weiner waved his weeny for the last time he plead guilty, what else was on the weenies hard drive besides his weeny? didn’t uma duma use the computer? not the weeny it was too teeny.

    James Alan Groome says:
      May 19, 2017 at 4:28 pm

      I am inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt until his actions indicate otherwise.

      He may also realize that he is in a place in time where his name could be associated with the return of respect to an organization to which he has dedicated a significant portion of his career.

    Pam says:
      May 19, 2017 at 4:34 pm

      He seems to know what he’s doing. It’s a very well thought out and written statement. I suppose Comey thought he could just do whatever he wanted and that the public would sit back and support it. He found out the hard way that he was wrong.

  fleporeblog says:
    May 19, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    While we are dealing with all this BS! Our Lion is dismantling MS-13 each and everyday!

    I LOVE IT!

    What did Comey say today???? Rosenstein is a puppet of Big Bad Trump…. Did Barry meet with Reggie Love????? Is HRC back in the woods???? Mueller is our HERO…. Antifa statement!!!!! Evelyn Farkas is waiting patiently for the :Hill People” to save her….. OBAMACARE is alive and well….. Trump is wrong that Barry is sick or bad…. Egg McMuffin is growing his hair back…..

    REALITY

    Early morning raids end in arrests of nearly two dozen MS-13 gang suspects!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-ms13-sweep-20170517-story.html

    From the article:

    Twenty-one people accused of being part of the notoriously violent MS-13 gang were arrested Wednesday as federal and local investigators forced their way into homes and businesses across Los Angeles County in a pre-dawn sweep that came as a result of a more than two-year racketeering investigation.

    The detainees were among 44 gang suspects facing federal charges — including murder and racketeering — listed in a 41-count federal indictment unsealed Wednesday, officials said. Twenty suspects were already in custody, and three are considered fugitives.

    Acting U.S. Atty. Sandra Brown said the operation against MS-13 was the largest ever conducted in Los Angeles and is expected to “deal a critical blow to its leadership.”

    Even the sad state of California can’t stop all the winning!

  Lunatic Fringe says:
    May 19, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    I can’t define irony but I know it when I see it: I agree with Jim Comey that the [social] Justice [warrior] Department could NOT be trusted to carry out anything even remotely looking like JUSTICE. They were compromised. By their own selves. Intentionally. Without remorse. Maybe Jim Comey is a black hat and if he is then he took out The Basilisk with friendly fire and for that he deserves applause.

  Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    May 19, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Hm, so what about all the fake news stating that he was really upset that he was being “blamed” for it (which didn’t actually happen anyways). He doesn’t seem upset about it at all to me.

  Howie says:
    May 19, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    CNN News Room

  kevinrexheine says:
    May 19, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Straightforward, forthright, and leaves no potential for misunderstanding (except for those willfully choosing ignorance). As it should be.

  vanroth50 says:
    May 19, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    At long last !!! The iliterate journalists kept harping on the “the Deputy AG did not explicitly call for the Director to be terminated” nonsense for days on end.

    So for these dumb morons, writing – “The Director has lost the public and congressional trust…the current Director cannot be expected to implement necessary corrective actions..” is not necessary a recommendation to fire.

    The wanted a man who is mired in jurisprudence to instead write “The Director should be fired” for the meaning to get into their thick, dense heads.

    This is a “teachable moment” that quite clearly exposes the level of intellect that these corrupt mainstream media hacks have.

  fleporeblog says:
    May 19, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    This actually gives me FAITH that the Special Counsel headed by Mueller will be on the up and up! You can’t fight the truth and our Lion has been speaking the truth from day one. His rally song when he would conclude really fits into so many scenarios.

    You can’t always get what you want but if you try some times you might find you get what you need!

    63 million deplorables on November 8, 2016 got our 2nd chance by the grace of GOD to save this beautiful country for generations to come!

    Our bayonets are ready when the call is given!

    Albertus Magnus says:
      May 19, 2017 at 2:57 pm

      AMEN!

    SandraOpines says:
      May 19, 2017 at 2:57 pm

      We definitely got what we need!!!!!!!

      #MAGA #IStandWithTrump

    dekester says:
      May 19, 2017 at 3:51 pm

      Actually I am keen to march right now…I will show up anywhere in the Pacific Northwest.

    MaineCoon says:
      May 19, 2017 at 4:07 pm

      Flepor,

      I posted the below post a few days ago of my assessment of Mueller’s appointment. It’s my reasoning for why I believe Mueller will do his job, which your assessment of Rosenstein today reiterates mine. Top notch lawyers are trained to think & act just like Rosenstein did. It’s the corrupt ones that drop the ball. Time will tell on Mueller but he has the ability to do just like Rosenstein.
      ———————————————

      “It actually does compute in the high-powered-firm legal professional. I would guesstimate that less than 1%, maybe -2%, of attorneys in all USA are chosen for such a creme de la creme designation. Lawyers have a pecking order. Now he is at the top equal with AG Sessions.

      His career has made his 9-10 digit retirement bundle. Worked in a high level firm where YE bonuses or even single corporate client cases for a top partner can be many millions.

      “During his tenure, he oversaw prosecutions that included Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega, the Pan Am Flight 103 (Lockerbie bombing) case,[2] and the Gambino crime family boss John Gotti. In 1991, he was elected a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.”

      He’s 72 yo. This will be the crowning and last achievement in is career. Hope he lives to finish the work. Lawyers are high stress risks.

      Additionally, top notch attorneys are quiet capable of compartmentalizing stuff. He will have his attorney hat on – not his FBI hat yet he know the drill. He knows the job to be done and he will do the job. He’s a high powered attorney. That’s what they do. That’s why corp clients pay $1,000/hr without blinking.

      I believe Mr. Mueller is a brilliant choice also.”

  TrashTheCorrupt says:
    May 19, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Rosenstein is a ringer.

    This DepAG found the Clinton investigation void as to prosecution attempt by Comey to be both prosecutor and investigator which was to any legal observer worth their salt an ultra vires act.

    But the man did not order a new investigation nor a Special Counsel or any action on the many myriad of Hillary Clinton crimes some of which had the Statutes of Limitation run out during Comey’s joke of an investigation.

    There should be a Benghazi prosecutor too to find out who authorized the removal of a competent free to DoS elite US Military team in favor of a jihadist militia with member sworn to die killing the infidels (who they were nired to guard).

    Clearly four counts of manslaughter here.

  Chuck Finley says:
    May 19, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Sorry. Rings hollow.

    Now taking that stand while not appointing special counselor….THAT would be worth an applause. Instead it sounds like a guy who gets to play tough while essentially turning loose a wild card that prevents him from being held accountable for this very decision.

  BMG says:
    May 19, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Impressive, Rosenstein. Did not allow personal positive feelings to hinder his professional objectivity.

    Hopefully, Mueller, in spite of his close friendship with Comey, will be as impressive.

  SR says:
    May 19, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Fake MSM got soft and playing little nice because internal rats polls are not good and people are not in support for impeachment. Now I remember snake poem and never trust and donot give red meat to fake MSM.

  james23 says:
    May 19, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    thats a pretty good statement.
    I still wish Jeff Sessions hadn’t recused, because I don’t have any confidence in mr Rosenstein, but like I said, that was a pretty good statement.

    Chuck Finley says:
      May 19, 2017 at 3:04 pm

      Can you imagine if Sessions wouldn’t have recused? Why the Democrats would be screaming for a special couselor, yelling “Impeachment!” from the floors of Congress, and the media would be a never ending drumbeat proclaiming “Obstruction!” “Nixon!” etc ……

      Oh.

    codasouthtexas says:
      May 19, 2017 at 4:27 pm

      agree with you on that one! I hope he does not do that again!

  saywhat64 says:
    May 19, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    The Stock Market appears to have like his clarification comments…

  Marygrace Powers says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Wrote it. Believe it. Stand by it. PERIOD.

    That’s a real MENSCH. NO BS.

  Oddnot (@AnotherQuidam) says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    I like this guy. I hope there are a lot more like him remaining in the DOJ. America needs all the white hats it can muster to take on the Deep State/Media/Leftist/Globalist onslaught our good president is weathering. Lord give strength to his aides to resist temptation and forego their egos for the good of the country.

  TwoLaine says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Much ado about nothing.

  emet says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Trump would be better off keeping Comey than appointing Leiberman. Just the fact that Leiberman supported Hillary despite knowing full well that she was corrupt to the core, is enough to disqualify him from any position of responsibility in the Trump administration.

  AmericaFirst says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    The Deputy AG sounds like a stand up guy. And professional, as well as non-partisan. Lets hope he stays that way.

  Jay Chou says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Wow! Wow! Wow!

  Chuck Finley says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    The comments are kind of amusing…. do you all realize not less than 72 hours ago this guy appointed a special counselor to investigate criminal charges in a counter-intelligence case that not only has produced no evidence, but no one can even point to a potential statute that COULD be violated?

    And now he is the bastion of integrity? Please.

  CountryclassVulgarian says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    “I wrote it. I believe it. I stand by it”. Thank you Mr. Rosenstein.

    Now take that you nasty critters.

    Kintbury says:
      May 19, 2017 at 3:21 pm

      The only good thing about the special council is that he is probably more honest than the critters in the Senate and House and I mean the Never Trumpers who rush to the microphone at the drop of a hat. I doubt Mueller will be speculating as much as they do.

  CharterOakie says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Sundance — thanks for posting this. Excellent.

    There seem to be some important things ‘between the lines’ or just touched on ever-so-lightly in that statement, too.

  aqua says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    So how come the media or the lefties in Congress haven’t called for an investigation into undue influence by the FBI in this election? Hmph. I’ll just leave this comment here; of course we know why not.

    I trust that this special investigation WILL get into the rest of the muck, including the DNC, the tarmac discussions, Comey’s non-investigations of everything Obama and Clinton related, and most of all, the surveillance and unmasking. If this needs another special investigator, let’s get them on board now, too.

    This Russia thing is a farce.

  MaineCoon says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Excellent statement. Logial methodology upn which he supports his conclusions. The statement that really caught my eye was:

    “My memorandum is not a finding of official misconduct; the Inspector General will render his judgment about that issue in due course.”

    I’m looking forward the the Inspector General’s final judgment regarding issue of Comey’s ‘potential’ misconduct.

    IMO cosidering he’s under investigation, I would be shocked if he voluntarily appears to testify on Tuesday to whatever the committee is….expect his lawyers will advise against it..

  vanroth50 says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    The more important thing to come out of this is that the WaPo story about Rosenstein threatening to resign because he was upset and annoyed at being the fall guy has now been conclusively and thoroughly discredited. It was obvious that it was fake news when Rosenstein himself denied it the day after it was published but even then there was no retraction from that vile and dirty publication.

    This has exposed for the umpteenth time, how corrupt and how shameless the media is in manufacturing lies and quoting “anonymous sources” to discredit the President. It is also an indication on how fake and malicious the other stories they have put out in the last few days are.

    Dirty bastards, may they rot in hell!

    Daniel says:
      May 19, 2017 at 3:27 pm

      I just have to wonder what WaPo loyalists are saying and thinking when reality conflicts with hearsay from anonymous sources.

      That’s the line I’m taking with people on the other side — “all this stuff is coming exclusively from anonymous sources with no physical evidence. This is worse than tabloid news by tabloid news standards. And then when actual living people appear before camera speaking directly to the country saying ‘no, that’s not true’ what what manner of response could actually convince people that this is truly fake news?”

      I also compared this “anonymous source” reporting which is destabilizing the country to something that hits every company worker at the core. “What if party A speaks to HR on condition of anonymity about sexual harassment from party X to party Y? HR is required to investigate. Asking questions of party X and of party Y results in a VERY uncomfortable and unstable working environment and meanwhile party A is never, ever held to account.”

      People know precisely how uncomfortable that scenario would be. And that is precisely what is going on with these fake leaks coming from various parties “A” to a press which is never held to account for journalistic integrity while the target(s) of party “A”s attacks pretty much have no recourse.

      Of course, in the HR scenario, party X would disappear… I don’t see Trump disappearing.

  Daniel says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    It’s very interesting and I thought well known the Justice Department under Lynch prompted the FBI director to make his recommendation. I believe it was to avoid or reduce public rage and finger pointed directed at her.

    I agree with Rosenstein’s statement but I think it’s better when keeping in mind WHY Comey did what he did. In part, he was their selected fall-guy. While I’m sure he was a fully-compromised black-hat as Obama sucked him into the darkness, but in my mind, nothing shows “blinking torture” quite like the inexplicable show which was put on for the whole world to see.

    I also think if Comey hadn’t, on camera, made the statements he made while Lynch made the decision not to prosecute (which was STILL her decision regardless of recommendations) a lot more of the public would have been looking directly at the Obama administration for corruption… not like there hasn’t been enough of that already, but it’s a horrible “last few days in office” to leave under… that last taste is the one that lasts which is pretty important for an egomaniac like Obama concerned about his legacy.

  All American Snowflake says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Former Director Comey was afraid for his life if he crossed the Clintons. Period.

  Howie says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Poor Morning Schmoe….This puts the lie to his psychobabble about it. Compleat Defeat.

  gary says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    I wonder if Leiberman had a past relationship with Trump, do you guys know?

    Leiberman is an independent , sort of like Trump, which to me is an Independent ( a WE THE PEOPLE president).

    Why would Leiberman be considered unless he has talked to Trump or Sessions, and voiced strongly that the FBI should be non-political.

    Hard to tell if Trump is just tangling different people for the job, but, is holding back his “real favorite pick”. He might be testing the waters in how the MSM/dems/reps respond to the picks he has so far.

    CharterOakie says:
      May 19, 2017 at 3:41 pm

      Inclined to think your last paragraph is the case. Maybe designed to motivate rank-and-file FBI agents to make known their preferences?

    Running Fast says:
      May 19, 2017 at 3:45 pm

      Lieberman WILL NOT be the FBI director.

      singingsoul says:
        May 19, 2017 at 4:09 pm

        I have decided not to speculate and deal with facts until the new FBI director is named.
        I learned being a supporter of President that only he knows who he will select and he might last minute change his mind when a better candidate comes along.
        I have no control and therefore let it go. I am going to enjoy his trip and wish him much success.

    das411 says:
      May 19, 2017 at 4:10 pm

      “Hard to tell if Trump is just tangling different people for the job, but, is holding back his “real favorite pick”. He might be testing the waters in how the MSM/dems/reps respond to the picks he has so far.”

      …or seeing which names he floats to which potential leakers end up being published by which outlets…

  Sherlock says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Crucial point: Rosenstein discussed the need to remove Comey months ago. Undoubtedly President Trump acted upon the recommendation of AG Sessions, who also undoubtedly passed on the thoughts of Rosenstein at that time. So, the notion that the decision was without foundation and based upon recent events is nonsense. It appears that the decision was carefully considered for months, and that the President quite appropriately sought advice from those in a position to give sound advice (I imagine that Sessions and Rosenstein were in fact joined by others as well).
    Bottom line: Not a hint of impropriety, not a HINT.

  starfcker says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Got to like this guy. Looks like Sessions chose well.

  redlegleader68 says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Whow! Hold on there: “On July 5, 2016, Director Comey held his press conference concerning the federal grand jury investigation of Secretary Clinton’s emails.” Was there a federal grand jury impaneled for the email investigation? Was I sleeping then? Help me out here! Sundance? Anybody?

  Chuck Finley says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Almost made it 24 hours without damaging leaks by the White House staff. Confirmed by Spicer.

    https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/05/19/us/politics/trump-russia-comey.html?referer=http://www.drudgereport.com/

    *sigh*

    gary says:
      May 19, 2017 at 3:41 pm

      sort of makes you wonder if Trump took WH staff’s laptops/smartphones away from them, to see if leaks still come out. 🙂

    Sherlock says:
      May 19, 2017 at 3:43 pm

      Yep, time to be quiet. Self-inflicted cuts we do not need.

      benifranlkin says:
        May 19, 2017 at 3:51 pm

        it’s a big so what…Trump could fire him for whatever reason….Comey was the loose cannon here and a nut job…and he was always dangling the Russia investigation over Trump when it should have been stopped months ago. That’s how Comey thought he could keep his job…he was wrong.

    Cardinals82 says:
      May 19, 2017 at 3:44 pm

      Did you even read it? I did, Trump said the buffon was politicizing the investigation and putting unneeded pressure on his (Trumps) ability to work with Russia on matters in Syria, Ukraine etc.

      Also: By grandstanding and politicizing the investigation into Russia’s actions, James Comey created unnecessary pressure on our ability to engage and negotiate with Russia,” Mr. Spicer said. “The investigation would have always continued, and obviously, the termination of Comey would not have ended it. Once again, the real story is that our national security has been undermined by the leaking of private and highly classified conversations.”

      More fakenews twisting words and publishing classified info.

      napoleon32 says:
        May 19, 2017 at 3:49 pm

        Never pass up an opportunity to declare defeat! It’s the conservative way!

        And we wonder why we’ve lost so much the past 30 years…

      Chuck Finley says:
        May 19, 2017 at 3:58 pm

        Yes, I read it. I could care less about what Trump said. What bothers me is there is someone (or multiple people) who purposefully leak this to The NY Times in order to damage him. And they keep doing it.

        That doesn’t bother you?

  gary says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    yeah, thanks Sundance for this thread, it calms me down knowing Rosenstein seems like a common sense type person. So we can trust his pick of a special prosecutor for the Russia-Trump investigation, it would seem.

    Was Rosenstein a Dem who would have wanted Hillary to win, and thought Comey was the “bad guy” for Hillary not winning with all the political crap Comey pulled before the election? (would have Clinton won if Comey didn’t interfere?)

  Summer says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    I would be impressed only IF and WHEN Rosenstein appoints a Special Counsel to investigate Hillary Clinton’s WELL-DOCUMENTED crimes. Until then — not so much.

    Corruption in the highest echelons of power reached the stage when we are ready to applaud any law enforcement officer who promises to uphold the law. He is supposed to uphold the law, for crying out loud. That’s in his effing job description. It’s like applauding a janitor who promises to take the garbage out.

  usayes says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    So the NYT reports that PDJT called Comey a nut job in front of the Russians. HORRORS!!! Am sure the splodey head libtards will lead with this on tonight’s Pravda broadcasts. Cant hear it now “he’s unhinged” “it vioates national security” “violates [insert statutory citation] and he should be impeached.”

    Bottom line: Comey IS a nut job.

  denton838 says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Where is Jeff Sessions….What is he doing?

  bitterlyclinging says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Must have been a lot of rending of garments, breast beating and gnashing of teeth on the Left side of the aisle today.

    “Muh Russia”

    http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/05/how-barack-obama-conspired-with-an-enemy-to-undermine-us-foreign-policy.php

  jstanley01 says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Yeah Rosenstein, okay, whatever. The bottom line is, if these Deep State suits don’t indict Flynn on something SUBSTANTIAL, and if they fail to find CREDIBLE hard evidence of Trump or members of his campaign colluding with the Russians, there is going to be hell to pay. HELL TO PAY for continuing this witch hunt. Furthermore, if they unseat a sitting president for anything less than PROVEN high crimes and misdemeanors, they are going to face an ARMED INSURRECTION. The designated bag-holders, Rosenstein, Mueller, Ryan and McConnell ought especially to take note.

  Howie says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Goota love it. Trump told the Russians he fired ‘Nut Job’ Homey Comey!!!! Awesome!

  Walt says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    I am not a lawyer and wish I had one. Though the political theater looks all well and dandy…. The DOJ is usurping its power in miss use of tax payer money. A Special Counsel should never had been used unless a law was broken. Until the Congress, the lame street media or even the Deepstate can show one piece of evidence against my President, I call for the American people to DEMAND a stop this Special Counsel on the basis of waste, fraud, and abuse. The Tax payer money should not be used in a political witch hunt!!!

  Bonitabaycane says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Rosenstein’s memo clearly lays out the case for Saint Comey’s firing. His unethical conduct during the 2016 election established that lyin’ rat Comey is no Saint.

  rumpole2 says:
    May 19, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    It’s official…..

    Comey is a Nut Job

  Howie says:
    May 19, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Another leak read to the NYT nut job reporter. First he says Trump told them he is not under investigation. Then he says Trump said it because he thought he was under investigation. Another media nut job report, by media nut jobs. Trump is a classic. No Fear. He does not give a Flying Spotted Owl about the MSM.

  gary says:
    May 19, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Comey was a “nut Job”, Thank you Mr President for creating the perfect term for Comey.

    What baffled me was when Comey was asked if there was any investigation on the Leaks coming from either FBI/DOJ/NSA/CIA , Comey stated there was no active investigation into the leaks.

    And when Susan Rice was asked if the FBI interviewed her for possible leaking stuff, she said the FBI never contacted her about it. (I was stunned).

  dutzie60 says:
    May 19, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Scott Adams says

