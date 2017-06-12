Never Underestimate The Severity of James Comey’s Manipulative Intent…

There are times when it becomes important, perhaps very important, to emphasize inherent angles and intentions that breed within the scheme.
Those who view the actions, behaviors, and more importantly the words, from a perspective of their own outlook and moral center are making a critical mistake. Former FBI Director James Comey does not frame his sentiments from the same operational perspective of those guided by an honorable moral compass.
Former FBI Director James Comey is steeped in the dark arts of self-serving deception. It is a character trait necessary for life at the top of the food chain in the deep swamp. As such, the fully developed Comey persona is necessarily devoid of any cognitive genetic composition which would frame compassion for anything, or anyone. Comey looks out for his own best interests. FIRST. FOREMOST. and ONLY.
Everything is thought out. Every word is carefully considered. Every possible angle is run through a perspective of consequence so vast and extensive it would exhaust anyone unfamiliar with the necessary level of energy it takes to train your mind to a point where lying as the basis for preservation is habitual.
Skills that are second nature take less effort. Professional lying is a trained skill, only possible amid those who have taught themselves to psychologically disconnect from any sense of guilt or remorse. That is James Comey.
Unfortunately, that is the appropriate perspective to view these words:
“I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter – I didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons – but I asked him to, because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel.”
A swamp dweller skilled in the dark arts of deception and control would state those words knowing ordinary people, those with honest minds, would seek to remove the special counsel as an outcome.
Liars use reference points of honesty against their victims.
James Comey is setting up Special Counsel Mueller as fruit of a poisoned tree Comey would have you believe he planted. He didn’t; but his future interests are served in having us believe he did.
These ‘after-the-fact-words‘, spoken before congress, are framed as James Comey setting up an explanation and reference point for the appointment of his “friend”, Robert Mueller. However, these are also the Machiavellian words of Comey trying to diminish the risk inherent in Robert Muellers investigation.
Fired Comey has no way of knowing how deep the investigation may go. Nor does James Comey know the severity of disposition amid those within the FBI ranks who saw and experienced his true, manipulative and self-serving character.
Therefore, the easiest way to remove risk is to corrode the foundation for the underlying investigative construct by deteriorating support for the investigation itself.
James Comey is no longer in control of the investigative inputs or investigative outcomes.
Those whom Comey has injured, namely Attorney General Jeff Sessions and President Trump, are in positions where they can honestly and openly monitor the larger investigative inputs and follow the outcomes; they can also monitor the ongoing activity of Comey himself.
When someone of Comey’s inherent disposition is in a place like this, they seek to influence through direct contact. Absent of an ability to engage in direct contact the fall-back position is to influence the surrounding landscape (media an public opinion).
Never, ever, underestimate the severity or skill of a professional liar.
Never take anything they say at face value the way you would a disconnected observer.
Liars lie, it’s what they do.
Professional liars lie well, it’s what they’ve trained themselves to do.
Will Mueller have the guts to nail Comeys lies to a prison cell wall?
LikeLiked by 4 people
The fact that people on twitter were cheering that a FBI director was bragging on television about keeping Hoover files on a President to later blackmail is mind-blogging. His good boy confused facade is sooo obvious but peoples blind-hated for Trump clouts their judgement its sad. He was so bold he outed his whole team at the FBI EXCEPT Maccabe. Never included him a bit weird right? Unless he outed them to possibly used as leverage in case anyone bails ship?
Lets be honest, this whole investigation is to GET ANYONE that worked in the Trump campaign whether he/she is innocent or not. Muller is a Bush necon who as the FBI signed off that Iraq was responsible for 9/11 despite many agents at the time knew it to be false. Former FBI agent Coleen ( was one of the 3 whistle-blowers on Time magazine about the 9/11 cover-up and Iraq war/ her congressional testimonies are on youtube) is sounding the alarm about Muller’s appointment and those who he hired.
Her Article : https://libertyblitzkrieg.com/2017/06/09/retired-fbi-special-agent-blows-the-whistle-on-the-real-robert-mueller/
Also Muller hiring some shady people ; http://www.newsmax.com/Newsfront/robert-mueller-andrew-weissmann/2017/06/07/id/794685/
Preet Barhara (SCHUMER protege) is pushing hard obstruction of justice so hes definitely involved in this plot
LikeLiked by 2 people
I Think Preet screwed up the Clinton Foundation investigation and is trying to create some gravitas with Dems to get him through it with his reputation intact.
LikeLike
From the way the dems and never-trump are behaving Fylnn is the ultimate target. He is the one Muller et al are out to get. There are salivating at the prospect. Not Carter Page, Roger Stone or Manafort.
Also any low-level interns are second best. They will be easy target. They all need to lawyer up ASAP. They all need to watch their backs
LikeLike
Comey & Mueller are both weasels! This article from blacksphere is long but very interesting …. http://theblacksphere.net/2017/06/president-trumps-strategic-firing-swamp-rat-james-comey/amp/
LikeLiked by 1 person
They still – STILL! treat Trump like a dumbshit who they say can never win – debates – nomination – ELECTION – and they keep at it, and he keeps winning.
Something tells me The President has the upper hand here, no matter what kind of silly fiction the dems and swampcritters will try to invent to diminish him.
Onward!
LikeLiked by 4 people
He has many tells. His eye twitches when a good question is asked of him.
He elaborates unnecessarily.
Everything comes out like a script, written, polished, rehearsed.
He may be very good at lying but he’s not good at lying under the spotlight.
He’s pathological and it shows.
He is a very sick man. Quite deeply pathological and exposed as a fraud, corrupt, criminal and very dangerous—demonstrably capable of treason. His sole loyalty is to himself.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good liars usually sprinkle a little truth to make it believable. The hard part is figuring out what part is the truth. If they have a high IQ it is harder to trip them up. It’s always in the details.
Now if Comey is a sociopath…..truth is not really necessary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve learned that it’s not wise to doubt Sundance. But I don’t trust Mueller to do anything but continue Deep State efforts to thwart Trump’s agenda if not to also destroy him. The insiders know that the Russian nonsense in general, and collusion of the Trump campaign with them in particular, isn’t going anywhere. They are changing tact and will now see how far they can push the obstruction narrative.
I do agree that Comey is only focused on his own security and interests. At the very minimum, he is hoping his good friend Mueller will keep the lid on any damaging info that could come back on his own actions.
LikeLike
I don’t think he as good of a liar as he thinks he is. I’ve seen attorneys wrap themselves up many times in this particular fabric. Just because it might be POSSIBLE, doesn’t mean it is remoely PLAUSIBLE. Any normal clear eyed honest person can see that right away
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller should resign/recuse himself – he’s too close to Comey to do the job.
http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/06/robert-mueller-should-step-aside-friends-shouldnt-be-investigating-friends/
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Now the serpent was more subtil than any beast of the field which the LORD God had made. And he said unto the woman, Yea, hath God said…” Genesis 3:1
Sounds a lot like Comey
LikeLiked by 1 person
He certainly has a lot of exposure after years of covering or Hillary, Obama, and who knows what else.
And he has no power over the people who know how he operated and what he did.
And Mueller certainly could be left holding the basket if he goes all in for his “friend.”
Trump is too unpredictable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And you have to consider the possibility, President Trump is getting discreet assistance from white hats in the IC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have “faith” that Trump team DID NOT COLLUDE WITH RUSSIANS.
I do NOT believe there was any “Muh Russians” (beyond regular insignificant stuff)… it was made up by Hillary.
Nobody.. no matter how biased… will find anything.. because there is nothing there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something changed in 2002. The Danielle Van Damme murder case in California is believed to be the root. A friend of mine is lifelong friends with the Van Dammes, that keeps it fresh in my mind. steven feldman, the defense attorney in the case, blamed Danielle’s brother, among others, for the murder at trial. At the same time he was negotiating a plea bargain, no death sentence in exchange for the location of the body. Until that time, lawyers were not allowed to present evidence or testimony at trial they knew to be false. That feldman was not disbarred, at the least, ot charged with a crime opened the legal profession to become home to serial lying, and serial liars.
LikeLike
Comey seems to be at the centre of the enterprise aimed at overthrowing president Trump. So far, we know what he said at the open hearing of the Senate, but we don’t know what he said in the closed hearing. The same goes for Coates, Pompeo, Rodgers and the others who testified in closed hearings. Did they suggest that presidentTrump asked them to pressure Comey to let go of the investigation of Flynn?
I find all this very stressful and I wish president Trump and his war room will strike back forcefully, and very soon.
LikeLike
LikeLike
So if I’m reading this correctly, the knee jerk reaction to get rid of Mueller is Comey’s intent? So then is it also his intent to get Sessions to reverse his recusal?
I will say his admission came very easily and it wasn’t extracted via trick questions. My initial reaction was it took a simple question to get him to spill the beans. I passed it off as a severe character defect. Hmmm.
LikeLike
The date that Comey is admitting to the leaking is the day before Mueller is announced as SC. There is No Way the DOJ contacted Mueller, hired him & announced it in 24 hrs. It takes more time than that to get him in place.
I think Comey caught wind of Mueller being hired & that’s why he woke up that Monday night.
NYT ran 1st article on Thursday,May 11th but Comey didn’t wake up & think about it until Monday, May 15th ?!
Comey then leaked memo story on Tues May 16th — which was same as story on May 11th.
Mueller was announced Wed, May 17th.
Timing does Not work for Comey’s Fables.
LikeLike