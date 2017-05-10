The Biggest Political Scandal The Media is Missing – It Should Lead To Congressional Leadership Censure…

Everyone is so caught up with their discussion of President Trump around the firing of FBI Director James Comey that they are completely overlooking the most explosive scandal in the history of congress.

This scandal, if exposed, should remove, or at least censure: Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Dianne Feinstein, Richard Burr, Devin Nunes, Adam Schiff and Mark Warner.

The absence of their accountability shows the depth of corruption within Washington DC.

First, understand their job – Each of the aforementioned was/is part of the congressional intelligence oversight called the “Gang of Eight“. The Go8 are exclusively responsible for overseeing all intelligence community activity as it relates to intelligence gathering and corresponding investigations.

In short these eight elected representatives are in charge of all oversight of all U.S. intelligence operations and investigations.  As elected representatives, they represent one of the most important checks within the system of government overseeing non-elected officials.

Again, we refer back to the March 20th testimony of FBI Director James Comey where he is questioned by Freshman Representative Elise M. Stefanik.

Stefanik is a young, freshman republican congresswoman from the Albany New York area.  And using a probative questioning timeline, she single-handily pulled the mask from FBI Director James Comey, and exposed the corruption within the Gang-of-Eight yet no-one seems to notice.

In the segment of the questioning below Rep. Stefanik begins by asking director Comey what are the typical protocols, broad standards and procedures for notifying the Director of National Intelligence, the White House and senior congressional leadership (aka the intelligence Gang of Eight), when the FBI has opened a counter-intelligence investigation.

The response from Comey is a generalized reply (with uncomfortable body language) that notification of counter-intel investigations are discussed with the White House, and other pertinent officials, on a calendar basis, ie. “quarterly”.

With the statement that such counter-intel notifications happen “generally quarterly”, and against the backdrop that Comey stated in July of 2016 a counter-intel investigation began, Stefanik asks:

…”when did you notify the White House, the DNI and congressional leadership”?

Everything happens in the first three minutes of that questioning.  Against the backdrop to what you know now about Director James Comey’s investigation which began in July 2016, let’s unpack the response.

Director Comey said he informed the DNI (James Clapper), White House National Security Council (Susan Rice), and the DOJ who would have been his boss acting Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates (head of counter intelligence operations).   He DID NOT notify congress.

Again, review that 2:49 second Q & A segment.

Director Comey is admitting to congress that for eight months he did not tell them about the counterintelligence investigation “because of the sensitivity of the matter“.

From his own testimony Director Comey admits he coordinated with: Susan Rice (White House), James Clapper (DNI) and Sally Yates (DOJ Counter-Intel).  However, Comey also admits he intentionally did not tell congressional oversight.  EVER.

The people within congress who SHOULD HAVE BEEN notified of the counterintelligence operation are the ‘Gang-of-Eight’: (Ryan, Pelosi, McConnell, Schumer, Nunes, Schiff, Burr and Feinstein/Warner) [*note Warner replaced Feinstein in ’17].

Director Comey is openly admitting to beginning an intelligence operation/investigation in July 2016 and intentionally not notifying congress until March 2017.  In essence, he is completely operating without oversight.

However, did you hear a single member of the Gang of Eight raise objection to this stunning revelation?

Comey is admitting to keeping the Go8 in the dark.  Comey is admitting to intentionally acting without oversight.  Did a single member of the Go8 call for his removal?  Did they protest this action?  Did they demand to know why he felt empowered to violate the checks-and-balances?

NO.

Not a single member of the oversight Gang of Eight raised an eyebrow after this testimony.  Why?

What is the purpose of oversight when the people doing the oversight don’t care if a non-elected official can operate independent of oversight?

Answer those questions and you can see the depth of the swamp.

This is a much bigger issue than President Trump firing James Comey.  This reality represents the structural collapse of a primary function of government.

Here’s where it gets interesting.  Pay close attention to the names and actions by congressional leadership as they respond to Director James Comey’s firing.

Nunes and Shiff are the head of the House Permanent Committee on Intelligence.  Burr and Warner are the heads of the Senate Intelligence Committee.  Ryan and Pelosi are the heads of the House.  McConnell and Schumer are the heads of the Senate.

The group functions as the Gang-of-Eight as a result of their position in congress and on the oversight committees.   Yet it would appear they held no active interest in oversight of FBI Director James Comey’s intelligence activity.

Why is that?

Tell me again about how the UniParty doesn’t exist.

311 Responses to The Biggest Political Scandal The Media is Missing – It Should Lead To Congressional Leadership Censure…

  1. Sayit2016 says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Perhaps I have an overdeveloped sense of irony…….but I would LOVE to see President Trump name Michael Rogers( NSA) head of the FBI– the only white hat in the bunch…..full disclosure…. I do so enjoy watching liberal heads explode on a daily basis. I just do. ; )

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  3. fleporeblog says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    If I were the President, I would invite all 8 to the WH and share the fantastic news below:

    Could things get any better? Aetna just announced they are pulling out of their final 2 states; Delaware and Nebraska!

    From the article link below:

    Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Wednesday it will exit the 2018 Obamacare individual insurance market in Delaware and Nebraska – the two remaining states where it offered the plans.

    Insurers Humana Inc and UnitedHealth Group Inc have also pulled out of most of the government subsidized individual health insurance market.

    “This decision is not a surprise given continued uncertainty about market stability and whether cost-sharing subsidies will continue to flow,” Evercore ISI analyst Michael Newshel said in an investor research note.

    He noted that only one health plan remains in both Delaware, where Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield sells Obamacare coverage, and Nebraska, where Medica still offers coverage but has warned it may exit the program.

    https://www.yahoo.com/news/aetna-exit-delaware-nebraska-individual-insurance-markets-213435530–finance.html

    He can tell all 8 that they have until December 31, 2017 to pass a repeal and replace bill that allows Phase 3 to be incorporated into the new bill, approval of his 2018 budget using the appropriations process and his tax reform bill approved for his signature. Failure to do so will have them eradicated along with ISIS!

    Winning!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  4. Pam says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  5. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    This is all political theater by these people. They only care about re-election. Then, they love to tout how they had this hearing and that hearing and held such-and-such accountable. Blah, blah, blah. As Trump always says, “Politicians are all talk and no action.”

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  6. Skinner says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Trey Gowdy. Would love to see him actually do something other than talk.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. missmarple2 says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Guys, impeachment is not available for removal from Congress, as I read it.

    The way to remove Senators and Congressmen is:
    1. Resignation
    2. Vooted out by constituents
    3. Expulsion by the body (details in Wikipedia here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Expulsion_from_the_United_States_Congress )

    Impeachment is only available for Congress to use as a tool to remove members of the executive or judiciary. Expulsion is probably not an option due to the power of the Gang of 8.

    We will have to mount a campaign to vote them out, which means that we will need primary candidates for the GOP of exceptional character and fortitude. We will be fighting various state political machines who will not want a challenger.

    The other alternative would be if there are actual criminal charges which could be brought against these people. Pretty hard to serve from a federal pen.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. andi lee says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    This morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rips fellow democrats anew (Senator Schumer sent word, everyone to be in their seats by 9:30 A.M. sharp!).

    McConnell reveals two investigations into (possible) Russian election tampering AND they still don’t know what or how, if anything, transpired. Acknowledges, “too much at stake”. Plus, STOP interfering with Burr & Warren’s investigation!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Bert Darrell says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    With congress critters spending half of their time fundraising, the other half at parties, scheming to get rich and where to hide the loot, participating in fake hearings leading nowhere by design, and the occasional town hall meeting where would they get the time needed to oversee the IC or anything/anybody else? We expect too much of swamp dwellers. Let’s be realistic. /S

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. teaforall says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Just sent this article to WhiteHouse.gov

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. TwoLaine says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    WHAT IF, the DIMS were told, but the RePubes were left in the dark. OR, what if they all knew. How many times did thye all say TRUMP would never win?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • woohoowee says:
      May 10, 2017 at 8:21 pm

      Schumer and Pelosi were leading the pack to get AG Sessions ousted.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      May 10, 2017 at 8:21 pm

      See my post down thread. Comey was about to request MORE money for his investigation. Who was financing this to begin with?

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • TwoLaine says:
        May 10, 2017 at 8:42 pm

        Yeah, I heard heard he’d already asked for it. The taxpayers foot all the bills on these investigations that go nowhere. Just like President TRUMP said.

        Comey is also out because he refused to investigate the illegal unmasking of TRUMP & Team. According to Nunes on NUMEROUS occasions, he was also stonewalling his investigative committee. The one that he later stepped down from, for no reason at all.

        Like

        Reply
      • Napoleon Trombonoparte says:
        May 10, 2017 at 9:25 pm

        Tgat has been debuncked by DoJ , Cimey didnot request additional resources

        Like

        Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      May 10, 2017 at 8:28 pm

      Exactly. And THIS is yet another form of perversion of government. It means that Comey informed them (a) selectively, (b) off-the-record, or (c) not at all. All of which are a violation of his duty.

      Think about it. Since when is “sensitivity” an excuse, unless Comey is INVESTIGATING CONGRESS? Answer – it’s NOT a valid excuse. Comey had no right to withhold information from congressional oversight.

      Trump has just lit the briar patch on fire, and he’s the only person with an asbestos suit of true innocence.

      The truth is going to become apparent, even if nobody admits to it. Barack Obama was given an imperial presidency by group surrender because he’s black, communist, and had a working plot against everybody. EXCEPT TRUMP.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  13. woohoowee says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    This is a much bigger issue than President Trump firing James Comey. This reality represents the structural collapse of a primary function of government. (sd)

    And there you have it.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Weeper says:
      May 10, 2017 at 8:37 pm

      This ended up being the last post on the first page. Moving it here. Sorry for the double post if you already skipped or read it.

      Name ‘um and Shame ‘um…..

      So the real Constitutional Crisis, not the one they all claim has occurred every time PDJT lifts a finger, is the fact that we will be left without a Legislative Branch once all the “secrets” in the swamp see the daylight. Get the popcorn 🍿 I get the feeling this one’s gonna be a real “tear jerker” 😭

      More Winning & Cryin’
      MAGA!!! 🦁🚂📢🌳😭

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. andi lee says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    McCabe will testify tomorrow in open Intelligence Cmte. hearing. Comey to testify Tuesday.

    Just NOW getting around to requesting General Flynn’s documents???? What the heck have they been doing for 6 months?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. WSB says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    So, Comey was running a serfdom with Rice, Clapper, and Yates. Supposedly, he was to ask today for more money to continue the Russian Collusion investigation. So who is lying about this? Was there budgetary coordination prior? If so, someone who doles out money knows about all of this.

    Congress is like a deer in headlights. The Gang of 8 must be deaf, morons, or terrified of what Comey had over them? And their complete reversal in rejection of his firing means his knowledge is still a threat?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. bofh says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    “Comey is admitting to intentionally acting without oversight. Did a single member of the Go8 call for his removal? Did they protest this action? Did they demand to know why he felt empowered to violate the checks-and-balances?”

    Why would they? They’re all grateful for the (semi)plausible-deniability that he created for them by ostensibly not keeping them informed. “Hey, not our fault… we didn’t know…”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Pam says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  18. Pam says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  19. Pam says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. andi lee says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Ist subpoena in 6 months???

    What. Have. They. Been. Doing?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • SharonKinDC says:
      May 10, 2017 at 8:39 pm

      What documents do they want? How do they know what documents exist? This looks like a fishing expedition without a permit, rod, reel, or lure. IMO, at a minimum, they should call him to testify first…then ask for documents.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        May 10, 2017 at 8:53 pm

        They’re scared of Flynn going “Oliver North” on Obama and Hillary, so they need anything they can find to roadblock him and diminish his credibility. Yes – absolute fishing expedition.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • nontroll says:
          May 10, 2017 at 9:18 pm

          “They’re scared of Flynn going “Oliver North” on Obama and Hillary…”

          Wouldn’t that just be the cat’s pajamas?

          Like

          Reply
  21. cycle1 says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    I just hope Trump really takes care of clowns 🤡 like Schumer. I hope the American people can take care of them by voting them out. I pray that God humbles Schumer in a big way.
    Here’s my vent: I am so sick and tired of hearing Schumer, MSM, and the rest of them constantly bantering the bogus BS that essentially goes like this: Trump…Russia…Trump…..Russia….Trump…..Putin….Trump…..Russia..Comey..Comey…Comey. Its just a big nothingburger plot by the Dems. Here’s one silver lining to all this: The average American seems to know the Dems/Schumer/MSM are FOS (full of scatological material). At least I think most are seeing through it. Plus I think it’s actually strengthening the resolve of Trump supporters.

    MAGA! We are behind you President Trump!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      May 10, 2017 at 8:59 pm

      There is a part of me that thinks Comey wanted this – that he was still beholden to the Secret Global Empire – particularly in being the final roadblock protecting Hillary and company from prosecution.

      If Comey turned on Hillary, he and his family would be destroyed. So he just played the putz and blocked Trump with just enough passive-aggressiveness to stay in good with Cankles, but to both annoy Trump and quietly feed him rope around his own neck, until Trump had enough on him to fire him / set him free.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Annie says:
        May 10, 2017 at 9:27 pm

        It’s inconceivable to me that Comey can be that soulless, knowing that as each morning breaks he has to go through the machinations of extreme cover-up for a slug like Hilary Clinton all the while losing his integrity and honor in the deal.

        Was the price really worth it?

        Like

        Reply
  23. Fred says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    They all cover each others butts, so it is hard to remove them. They also have set the system up to get re-elected. We need term limits, and we need them now.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      May 10, 2017 at 8:38 pm

      What we need is a million patriot Trump rally/town-haul on the steps of congress.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • missmarple2 says:
      May 10, 2017 at 8:38 pm

      Term limits would have to be enacted by Congress. Good luck with that.

      The other way is an Article V Constitutional convention, which certain people (including Mark Levin) have been pushing.

      I have been reluctant to support that because of the unknown stuff which could be injected into a re-writing of the Constitution.

      We may be at the point where it is our only hope.

      I am not going down without a fight, this i can tell you. Believe me.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  24. andi lee says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Seditionist. Read his timeline!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • SharonKinDC says:
      May 10, 2017 at 8:42 pm

      One cannot produce that which does not exist.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • TheLastDemocrat says:
      May 10, 2017 at 9:00 pm

      Why was Comey firing so dramatic? To serve as a warning that Trump is not afraid to declare “You’re Fired!” when warranted.

      Wyden of Oregon, you are thus forewarned.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • LKA in LA says:
        May 10, 2017 at 9:23 pm

        Last demo that is exactly what I have wanted to know. Why all of the drama? You’d think the news media were all relatives and Comey was paying their rent. Any sane person saw this coming. The faux drama doesn’t fit the actual scene. I will say it takes a lot of energy to act out so much, so someone is getting paid somewhere. Needs are being met.

        Like

        Reply
    • woohoowee says:
      May 10, 2017 at 9:15 pm

      Maybe we should open an investigation into if Wyden knew about Malheur. Let’s see where that goes and how long it takes.

      Like

      Reply
  25. Thurstan says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Those of us old enough to recall Reagan years know that he was criticized nonstop by Dems. This is their main tactic. Reagan was deemed unfit, just an actor, how could we let him have his finger on the nuke button, Ronald Raygun, he’s senile, and on and on. Like Reagan, PDJT moves on amidst the lunacy.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  26. vanroth50 says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    I vaguely remember Burr stating that there was no need for a Senate Committee a few days after the inauguration but then he turned on a dime and is now just as insufferable as McCain.

    Sundance, I bow to thee. Thank you for succinctly expressing the immense frustration that so many feel about the grotesquely devious game being played out by this corrupt cabal, unmatched in the country’s political history. All being done with the most wicked intentions of bringing down a Presidency.

    Why curse the Dimms when these utterly dishonest and unprincipled rogues who call themselves republicans are cheerleading this horrible farce.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. rumpole2 says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    It is SAD that those 8 morally and ethically “damaged” people have sway over ordinary people’s lives… and they are the CREAM of elected members of Congress and the Senate.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • 22CatsInTN says:
      May 10, 2017 at 8:54 pm

      Off topic: Gotta say this again, I love your emoticons! They are just superb!

      On topic: they are only the cream in their own small minds. The rest of us know they are sellouts and traitors. Every single one of them. A day of reckoning is coming, though. We’ve seen the cracks emerge since January 20th. I firmly believe the whole dam is coming down eventually. Some in slight cracks; others in large chunks.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      May 10, 2017 at 8:58 pm

      More like SCUM than ‘cream’.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  28. BansheeManshee says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    There’s another revelation from Comeys firing. It showed that the leaking problem may now be resolved. No one expected it. Now the left want a special prosecutor so they can broaden the range of their investigative powers. It’s literally how they brought rapist bill down and led to impeachment although he still finished his term. They are all aware that the Russians and Trump were not in cahoots and have been stuck sifting through the lives of those around him, hoping to find connections that simply aren’t there. I only say they arnt there because I’ve watched the hearings and have not seen anyone who actually matters in all this say they had something conclusive. Yet each week there’s something new posted claiming impeachment is imminent. Let’s be real, the “wiretaps” that focused literally on Russian spys yielded ZERO impeachment worthy intel. So the only logical next step for those who want to impeach him is to get that Special Prosecutor power. Although the original intent of the investigation will be on Russian collusion. The charges brought in the end will be completely different. So they are foaming at the mouth to be able to have full access to investigate Trump to hopefully find something else to bring him down. I don’t think they would find anything but the original intent of william rape clintons special prosecutor had nothing to do with Lewinskys relations but that entire scandal was a direct result of the investigation. All the while, Trump has overcome his internal leaking problem and paved the way for law and order to finally take place.

    #TeflonDon

    Like

    Reply
  29. missmarple2 says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    One thing I would suggest is setting up a “Swamp Watch” web site.

    Document donations to people like Burr, McCain, and Sasse (one I personally think is a creep).

    When they travel out of the country, follow them. Photograph them at dinner with people in the Beltway. Dog their every move.

    The web site should be attractive, humorous, and easy to navigate. I would do this if I werren’t a rudimentary computer user and 68 years old.

    This is one way to get people interested and aggravated at these creeps.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  30. andi lee says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Intelligence Cmte member (D).

    Like

    Reply
  31. fleporeblog says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Decided to write Rep. Elise Stefanik again to share this wonderful article.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. vanroth50 says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    This is now longer about hacking emails. It is now what they always wanted it to be. An endless investigation, a fishing expedition to treat anything and everything related to Trump and his campaign as sinister in order to take him down. And these guys think that if they use fancy and nonsensical phrases like “find out how Russia undermined our democracy”, it gives them the cover and excuse they need.

    Like

    Reply
  33. RICHARD CANARY says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Seems to me that the Dems and Rinos are parcelling out these stages of investigation, so that they can prolong the finish of the whole mess shortly before the 2018 elections, so that Trump’s backers can not win so easily. If they bring it all to the conclusion too soon and it turns out to be proven bullsh-t, then they are the ones who will loses seats. They are playing with fire, but what else do they have?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. wyntre says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    test

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. andi lee says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Senate Intelligence Cmte member (D).

    Good Lord! SIC cannot even decide on WHAT THEY’RE INVESTIGATING!

    Russian election interference OR trump campaign – russia interference. SIC DOESN’T KNOW!

    Like

    Reply
  36. Bert Darrell says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    The argument that the FBI director cannot be fired by the POTUS has been debunked by legal minds (see my post at 8:12 pm, above) and corroborated by James Comey himself (see Pam’s post at 8:21 pm, above). What else will the DemoRats, RINOs and nevertrumpers come up with now to show us beyond any doubt that they are crooks?

    Like

    Reply
  37. HarryJ says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Cnn Anderson is talking impreachment and citing blumenthal.

    Like

    Reply
  38. andi lee says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    Senate Intelligence Cmte member (D).

    Huh. A good guy.

    Like

    Reply
  39. tvollrath66 says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    The new director will fit right in place perfect like the cabinet members. He/she will be the best for the job no doubt.

    Like

    Reply
  40. andi lee says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    What the hell!

    “IF”.

    Random investigations …
    Just because?
    Felt like it?
    In the mood?
    Nothing else better to do?

    How about … the “WITCH HUNT” you, Senator Feinstein, screamed about for 8 years.

    Like

    Reply
  41. billarysserverroom says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    June 26-2016
    Bill and Loretta Lynch meet on tarmac

    July 2-2016
    Comey meets with Clinton for 3.5 hours about the email investigation.

    July 5-2016
    Comey gives a scathing case to prosecute Ms Clinton for 14 minutes before recommending no charges

    July 7-2016
    Comey testifies that Hillary was not put under oath during their July 2 meeting and that there was no transcript of their meeting.

    July ??-2016
    Still unsure of this date but if I’m not mistaken this was the first FISA warrant hearing for Trump surveillance. Via Carter Page? Before the RNC Convention setup by State Dept for a meeting with the Russian diplomat. The “sponsor” was The Heritage Foundation but this actually was an event that was organized and scheduled by State not by Heritage. This was part of another FISA setup.

    The only logical conclusion is that when Comey met with Clinton at her home is when he received the Dossier!!! He met with her to strategize not to talk about an investigation. Comey agreed to have the optics of a highly publicized meeting with Clinton on that date in a private residence not under oath and without anyone else present. The investigation was already agreed to have a certain ending on the tarmac a week before (at the very latest) and they used the optics of this meeting (which was filmed from helicopters in transit) to discuss surveillance and FISA warrants in exchange for Comey being able to give the press conference that made no sense on the 5th. Comey was terrified of how he’d look after the tarmac meeting so he struck a deal with Clinton.

    Like

    Reply
  42. Doc Cmdr 16 says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    I thought one would have to be intelligent to be on Intelligence Cmte.?

    Like

    Reply
  43. repsort says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    BINGO! You nailed it, SD. Thank you!

    Stefanik: “So why didn’t you notify oversight of this?”
    Comey: “Because of the sensitivity of the matter..”
    Question that should have been asked: “Who decides when matters are too sensitive to notify oversight?”
    Comey: “uh.. me..”
    Next question that shoulda been asked: “how many other matters are too sensitive to notify oversight about?”
    Comey: “uh… none I promise!”

    What did we get?
    Crickets.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. andi lee says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Senate Intelligence Cmte member (D).

    Like

    Reply
  46. wyntre says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    This IS from GotNews but . . .who knows?

    A new report claims that Trump not only fired Comey to send a message to McCain, but that Trump kept the news of his decision to fire Comey from Reince Priebus and Press Secretary, Sean Spicer to avoid leaks to the press.

    President Donald J. Trump fired now-former FBI Director James Comey to send a message to Senator John McCain, sources close to the White House confirm. Comey’s firing is a direct rebuke to McCain’s control over the nation’s defense, White House staffers confirm.

    Earlier this year, McCain went after Trump with widely discredited opposition research that he immediately shared with Comey, his longtime friend.

    Comey worked with McCain to go after businessman Jack Abramoff after Abramoff stopped McCain from winning the Republican Primary in 2000.

    McCain has since been working with FBI Director Comey to help undermine President Trump since Trump was elected.

    There’s a method to McCain’s madness, as McCain has used his position as chairman on the U.S. Senate Armed Services to veto Trump’s national defense picks.

    “McCain has shot down two offers for Army Secretary from Trump,” our source notes.
    McCain has been a persistent nuisance ever since Trump announced his candidacy in 2015.

    The FBI firing move, which did not leak, was carried out by White House counsel Don McGahn and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. President Trump deliberately kept Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer in the dark to keep them from leaking.

    http://gotnews.com/breaking-comeyfiring-warning-anti-trump-senjohnmccain-kept-secret-reince-stop-leaking/

    Like

    Reply
  47. andi lee says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    SIC Schedule Tuesday’s hearing:

    Like

    Reply
  48. aredtailblog says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    This could hopefully get into the 98th Circuits nonsense taking this into consideration, yes?

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

