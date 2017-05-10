The Biggest Political Scandal The Media is Missing – It Should Lead To Congressional Leadership Censure…

Everyone is so caught up with their discussion of President Trump around the firing of FBI Director James Comey that they are completely overlooking the most explosive scandal in the history of congress.
This scandal, if exposed, should remove, or at least censure: Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Dianne Feinstein, Richard Burr, Devin Nunes, Adam Schiff and Mark Warner.
The absence of their accountability shows the depth of corruption within Washington DC.
First, understand their job – Each of the aforementioned was/is part of the congressional intelligence oversight called the “Gang of Eight“. The Go8 are exclusively responsible for overseeing all intelligence community activity as it relates to intelligence gathering and corresponding investigations.
In short these eight elected representatives are in charge of all oversight of all U.S. intelligence operations and investigations. As elected representatives, they represent one of the most important checks within the system of government overseeing non-elected officials.
Again, we refer back to the March 20th testimony of FBI Director James Comey where he is questioned by Freshman Representative Elise M. Stefanik.
Stefanik is a young, freshman republican congresswoman from the Albany New York area. And using a probative questioning timeline, she single-handily pulled the mask from FBI Director James Comey, and exposed the corruption within the Gang-of-Eight yet no-one seems to notice.
In the segment of the questioning below Rep. Stefanik begins by asking director Comey what are the typical protocols, broad standards and procedures for notifying the Director of National Intelligence, the White House and senior congressional leadership (aka the intelligence Gang of Eight), when the FBI has opened a counter-intelligence investigation.
The response from Comey is a generalized reply (with uncomfortable body language) that notification of counter-intel investigations are discussed with the White House, and other pertinent officials, on a calendar basis, ie. “quarterly”.
With the statement that such counter-intel notifications happen “generally quarterly”, and against the backdrop that Comey stated in July of 2016 a counter-intel investigation began, Stefanik asks:
…”when did you notify the White House, the DNI and congressional leadership”?
Everything happens in the first three minutes of that questioning. Against the backdrop to what you know now about Director James Comey’s investigation which began in July 2016, let’s unpack the response.
Director Comey said he informed the DNI (James Clapper), White House National Security Council (Susan Rice), and the DOJ who would have been his boss acting Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates (head of counter intelligence operations). He DID NOT notify congress.
Again, review that 2:49 second Q & A segment.
Director Comey is admitting to congress that for eight months he did not tell them about the counterintelligence investigation “because of the sensitivity of the matter“.
From his own testimony Director Comey admits he coordinated with: Susan Rice (White House), James Clapper (DNI) and Sally Yates (DOJ Counter-Intel). However, Comey also admits he intentionally did not tell congressional oversight. EVER.
The people within congress who SHOULD HAVE BEEN notified of the counterintelligence operation are the ‘Gang-of-Eight’: (Ryan, Pelosi, McConnell, Schumer, Nunes, Schiff, Burr and Feinstein/Warner) [*note Warner replaced Feinstein in ’17].
Director Comey is openly admitting to beginning an intelligence operation/investigation in July 2016 and intentionally not notifying congress until March 2017. In essence, he is completely operating without oversight.
However, did you hear a single member of the Gang of Eight raise objection to this stunning revelation?
Comey is admitting to keeping the Go8 in the dark. Comey is admitting to intentionally acting without oversight. Did a single member of the Go8 call for his removal? Did they protest this action? Did they demand to know why he felt empowered to violate the checks-and-balances?
NO.
Not a single member of the oversight Gang of Eight raised an eyebrow after this testimony. Why?
What is the purpose of oversight when the people doing the oversight don’t care if a non-elected official can operate independent of oversight?
Answer those questions and you can see the depth of the swamp.
This is a much bigger issue than President Trump firing James Comey. This reality represents the structural collapse of a primary function of government.
Here’s where it gets interesting. Pay close attention to the names and actions by congressional leadership as they respond to Director James Comey’s firing.
Nunes and Shiff are the head of the House Permanent Committee on Intelligence. Burr and Warner are the heads of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Ryan and Pelosi are the heads of the House. McConnell and Schumer are the heads of the Senate.
The group functions as the Gang-of-Eight as a result of their position in congress and on the oversight committees. Yet it would appear they held no active interest in oversight of FBI Director James Comey’s intelligence activity.
Why is that?
Tell me again about how the UniParty doesn’t exist.
Perhaps I have an overdeveloped sense of irony…….but I would LOVE to see President Trump name Michael Rogers( NSA) head of the FBI– the only white hat in the bunch…..full disclosure…. I do so enjoy watching liberal heads explode on a daily basis. I just do. ; )
That would be hilarious. And awesome. All the liberal splodeyheads make every day a Fourth of July celebration!
I know lol splody head extravaganza…day in day out…I absolutely love it……..I wonder….does this make me a bad person ? ( sorry not sorry ; -) )
My dream would be Mike Flynn, if we find out he is clean. He also knows where the bodies are and would then just be able to tie up the bad guys.
@Sayit2016,
Great minds’n’stuff…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/10/officials-being-interviewed-for-interim-fbi-position-with-vp-mike-pence-interview/comment-page-1/#comment-3894363
If I were the President, I would invite all 8 to the WH and share the fantastic news below:
Could things get any better? Aetna just announced they are pulling out of their final 2 states; Delaware and Nebraska!
From the article link below:
Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Wednesday it will exit the 2018 Obamacare individual insurance market in Delaware and Nebraska – the two remaining states where it offered the plans.
Insurers Humana Inc and UnitedHealth Group Inc have also pulled out of most of the government subsidized individual health insurance market.
“This decision is not a surprise given continued uncertainty about market stability and whether cost-sharing subsidies will continue to flow,” Evercore ISI analyst Michael Newshel said in an investor research note.
He noted that only one health plan remains in both Delaware, where Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield sells Obamacare coverage, and Nebraska, where Medica still offers coverage but has warned it may exit the program.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/aetna-exit-delaware-nebraska-individual-insurance-markets-213435530–finance.html
He can tell all 8 that they have until December 31, 2017 to pass a repeal and replace bill that allows Phase 3 to be incorporated into the new bill, approval of his 2018 budget using the appropriations process and his tax reform bill approved for his signature. Failure to do so will have them eradicated along with ISIS!
Winning!
It almost looks like Blue Cross Blue Shield had an insider track to be the single payer mechanism. Meanwhile, we probably are at a constitutional crisis with everything else going on.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Constitutional crisis my butt.
Be still my heart , fleporblog. I’m still getting used to all this winning.
Hippos in the swamp. Wearing pearls and clutching them tight!!! PDJT is always “RIGHT”!!! 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh I love that Hippos in the swamp clutching pearls. Only thing is I think hippos are adorable, but these could be rare ugly ones 😂😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Comey-crites.
This is all political theater by these people. They only care about re-election. Then, they love to tout how they had this hearing and that hearing and held such-and-such accountable. Blah, blah, blah. As Trump always says, “Politicians are all talk and no action.”
LikeLiked by 11 people
Trey Gowdy. Would love to see him actually do something other than talk.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not going to happen.
Gowdy is ATNA
^^^^^^^ THIS.
I had a boss who used to say “$25 haircut on a $2 head”.
(PS – same boss leveraged his technology successes in the 1980s, 90s and early aughts, to become a internationally renown venture capital bigwig post 2000, and now relaxes and makes & sells his own charcuterie. Not bad for a 5’4″ tall kid from Staten Island with no dad and no college degree).
Always has been ATNA.
I’d like to see him something more than just talk. But I doubt he will ever do more. He does like to hear himself talk.
Guys, impeachment is not available for removal from Congress, as I read it.
The way to remove Senators and Congressmen is:
1. Resignation
2. Vooted out by constituents
3. Expulsion by the body (details in Wikipedia here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Expulsion_from_the_United_States_Congress )
Impeachment is only available for Congress to use as a tool to remove members of the executive or judiciary. Expulsion is probably not an option due to the power of the Gang of 8.
We will have to mount a campaign to vote them out, which means that we will need primary candidates for the GOP of exceptional character and fortitude. We will be fighting various state political machines who will not want a challenger.
The other alternative would be if there are actual criminal charges which could be brought against these people. Pretty hard to serve from a federal pen.
Miss Marple, I have arrived at the same conclusion. We can pray that some of them have enough honor to resign. But other than that, I see no other way out.
Come on darlin’, rethink that statement: “…enough honor to resign.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Silly, silly me! I forgot myself momentarily. Thanks for the reminder!
I vote for charges, please.
Count me in
This morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rips fellow democrats anew (Senator Schumer sent word, everyone to be in their seats by 9:30 A.M. sharp!).
McConnell reveals two investigations into (possible) Russian election tampering AND they still don’t know what or how, if anything, transpired. Acknowledges, “too much at stake”. Plus, STOP interfering with Burr & Warren’s investigation!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a reason Jason announced he is not running again. The GOPe hatchet man.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Chaffetz was the one who threatened Mark Meadows with his chairmanship when he disagreed with Boehner.
http://www.politico.com/story/2015/06/chaffetz-strips-meadows-of-subcommittee-chairmanship-119252
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jason Chaffetz is an idiot. How is a DOJ Inspector General going to investigate the firing by the POTUS of someone who works at the pleasure of the POTUS?
https://pjmedia.com/andrewmccarthy/2016/11/03/yes-the-president-may-fire-the-fbi-director/
LikeLiked by 9 people
Chaffetz is but one organism in a swamp that is DEEP and FETID.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yeeeaaaahh buddy…
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the first one is revealed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s idiotic. The recommendation to terminate came from the DOJ.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Dunce.
With congress critters spending half of their time fundraising, the other half at parties, scheming to get rich and where to hide the loot, participating in fake hearings leading nowhere by design, and the occasional town hall meeting where would they get the time needed to oversee the IC or anything/anybody else? We expect too much of swamp dwellers. Let’s be realistic. /S
LikeLiked by 8 people
Just sent this article to WhiteHouse.gov
LikeLiked by 7 people
WHAT IF, the DIMS were told, but the RePubes were left in the dark. OR, what if they all knew. How many times did thye all say TRUMP would never win?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Schumer and Pelosi were leading the pack to get AG Sessions ousted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who haven’t they tried to oust?
LikeLiked by 2 people
See my post down thread. Comey was about to request MORE money for his investigation. Who was financing this to begin with?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, I heard heard he’d already asked for it. The taxpayers foot all the bills on these investigations that go nowhere. Just like President TRUMP said.
Comey is also out because he refused to investigate the illegal unmasking of TRUMP & Team. According to Nunes on NUMEROUS occasions, he was also stonewalling his investigative committee. The one that he later stepped down from, for no reason at all.
Tgat has been debuncked by DoJ , Cimey didnot request additional resources
LikeLike
Exactly. And THIS is yet another form of perversion of government. It means that Comey informed them (a) selectively, (b) off-the-record, or (c) not at all. All of which are a violation of his duty.
Think about it. Since when is “sensitivity” an excuse, unless Comey is INVESTIGATING CONGRESS? Answer – it’s NOT a valid excuse. Comey had no right to withhold information from congressional oversight.
Trump has just lit the briar patch on fire, and he’s the only person with an asbestos suit of true innocence.
The truth is going to become apparent, even if nobody admits to it. Barack Obama was given an imperial presidency by group surrender because he’s black, communist, and had a working plot against everybody. EXCEPT TRUMP.
LikeLiked by 5 people
SO TRUE! Every little word!
Obama is nothing but a Kenyan crook, and all his sycophants are right down in the mud and muck with him, because they stole and pillaged right alongside him smiling all the way to the bank.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Obama was given an imperial presidency by group surrender because he’s black, communist, and had a working plot against everybody.”
You forgot muslim and gay. (The irony is palpable)
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL! True. Different wings of the Actual Axis of Evil had different bets riding on Hussein. 😉
This is a much bigger issue than President Trump firing James Comey. This reality represents the structural collapse of a primary function of government. (sd)
And there you have it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This ended up being the last post on the first page. Moving it here. Sorry for the double post if you already skipped or read it.
Name ‘um and Shame ‘um…..
So the real Constitutional Crisis, not the one they all claim has occurred every time PDJT lifts a finger, is the fact that we will be left without a Legislative Branch once all the “secrets” in the swamp see the daylight. Get the popcorn 🍿 I get the feeling this one’s gonna be a real “tear jerker” 😭
More Winning & Cryin’
MAGA!!! 🦁🚂📢🌳😭
McCabe will testify tomorrow in open Intelligence Cmte. hearing. Comey to testify Tuesday.
Just NOW getting around to requesting General Flynn’s documents???? What the heck have they been doing for 6 months?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just heard on Tucker Carlson these were requested much earlier, but Flynn’s attorney would not give them over voluntarily.
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 28, 2017 – requested. See post below; fineprint.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, Comey was running a serfdom with Rice, Clapper, and Yates. Supposedly, he was to ask today for more money to continue the Russian Collusion investigation. So who is lying about this? Was there budgetary coordination prior? If so, someone who doles out money knows about all of this.
Congress is like a deer in headlights. The Gang of 8 must be deaf, morons, or terrified of what Comey had over them? And their complete reversal in rejection of his firing means his knowledge is still a threat?
LikeLiked by 5 people
It pains me to say that Schiff is an alumnus of my high school. What a creep.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Painful indeed. I’ve never seen a Hollywood villain any smarmier, oilier or nastier than Schiff. He reminds me of Gary Oldman’s character Zorg in The Fifth Element, or Burke in Aliens.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gary Oldman can really creep me out. It seems like he can totally re-invent himself for whatever role he’s playing. Loved him as Dra Koola.
LikeLike
“Comey is admitting to intentionally acting without oversight. Did a single member of the Go8 call for his removal? Did they protest this action? Did they demand to know why he felt empowered to violate the checks-and-balances?”
Why would they? They’re all grateful for the (semi)plausible-deniability that he created for them by ostensibly not keeping them informed. “Hey, not our fault… we didn’t know…”
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 16 people
Wow! Powerful demonstration of Democrats hypocrisy!
LikeLiked by 3 people
VERY share-worthy!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m sorry, but this is disgraceful. President Trump is have just a little too much fun winning. (heh)
Trump should have a Press Conference and just say..the American Flag is Red White and Blue…. What the bet liberals would say otherwise….
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trust me, Jim. The President had many good reasons for blowing yer azz away!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
cnn SUCKS!
So did comey.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ist subpoena in 6 months???
What. Have. They. Been. Doing?
LikeLiked by 2 people
What documents do they want? How do they know what documents exist? This looks like a fishing expedition without a permit, rod, reel, or lure. IMO, at a minimum, they should call him to testify first…then ask for documents.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They’re scared of Flynn going “Oliver North” on Obama and Hillary, so they need anything they can find to roadblock him and diminish his credibility. Yes – absolute fishing expedition.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“They’re scared of Flynn going “Oliver North” on Obama and Hillary…”
Wouldn’t that just be the cat’s pajamas?
I just hope Trump really takes care of clowns 🤡 like Schumer. I hope the American people can take care of them by voting them out. I pray that God humbles Schumer in a big way.
Here’s my vent: I am so sick and tired of hearing Schumer, MSM, and the rest of them constantly bantering the bogus BS that essentially goes like this: Trump…Russia…Trump…..Russia….Trump…..Putin….Trump…..Russia..Comey..Comey…Comey. Its just a big nothingburger plot by the Dems. Here’s one silver lining to all this: The average American seems to know the Dems/Schumer/MSM are FOS (full of scatological material). At least I think most are seeing through it. Plus I think it’s actually strengthening the resolve of Trump supporters.
MAGA! We are behind you President Trump!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Head Clown Cryin’ Chuck…..😭
😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are soooo much more charitable than I. I’d love to see God go all Job on his slimy, swampy azz.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is a part of me that thinks Comey wanted this – that he was still beholden to the Secret Global Empire – particularly in being the final roadblock protecting Hillary and company from prosecution.
If Comey turned on Hillary, he and his family would be destroyed. So he just played the putz and blocked Trump with just enough passive-aggressiveness to stay in good with Cankles, but to both annoy Trump and quietly feed him rope around his own neck, until Trump had enough on him to fire him / set him free.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s inconceivable to me that Comey can be that soulless, knowing that as each morning breaks he has to go through the machinations of extreme cover-up for a slug like Hilary Clinton all the while losing his integrity and honor in the deal.
Was the price really worth it?
They all cover each others butts, so it is hard to remove them. They also have set the system up to get re-elected. We need term limits, and we need them now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What we need is a million patriot Trump rally/town-haul on the steps of congress.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Term limits would have to be enacted by Congress. Good luck with that.
The other way is an Article V Constitutional convention, which certain people (including Mark Levin) have been pushing.
I have been reluctant to support that because of the unknown stuff which could be injected into a re-writing of the Constitution.
We may be at the point where it is our only hope.
I am not going down without a fight, this i can tell you. Believe me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Seditionist. Read his timeline!
LikeLiked by 1 person
One cannot produce that which does not exist.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why was Comey firing so dramatic? To serve as a warning that Trump is not afraid to declare “You’re Fired!” when warranted.
Wyden of Oregon, you are thus forewarned.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Last demo that is exactly what I have wanted to know. Why all of the drama? You’d think the news media were all relatives and Comey was paying their rent. Any sane person saw this coming. The faux drama doesn’t fit the actual scene. I will say it takes a lot of energy to act out so much, so someone is getting paid somewhere. Needs are being met.
Maybe we should open an investigation into if Wyden knew about Malheur. Let’s see where that goes and how long it takes.
Those of us old enough to recall Reagan years know that he was criticized nonstop by Dems. This is their main tactic. Reagan was deemed unfit, just an actor, how could we let him have his finger on the nuke button, Ronald Raygun, he’s senile, and on and on. Like Reagan, PDJT moves on amidst the lunacy.
LikeLiked by 5 people
We worry when they STOP attacking him and start praising him.
I vaguely remember Burr stating that there was no need for a Senate Committee a few days after the inauguration but then he turned on a dime and is now just as insufferable as McCain.
Sundance, I bow to thee. Thank you for succinctly expressing the immense frustration that so many feel about the grotesquely devious game being played out by this corrupt cabal, unmatched in the country’s political history. All being done with the most wicked intentions of bringing down a Presidency.
Why curse the Dimms when these utterly dishonest and unprincipled rogues who call themselves republicans are cheerleading this horrible farce.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is SAD that those 8 morally and ethically “damaged” people have sway over ordinary people’s lives… and they are the CREAM of elected members of Congress and the Senate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Off topic: Gotta say this again, I love your emoticons! They are just superb!
On topic: they are only the cream in their own small minds. The rest of us know they are sellouts and traitors. Every single one of them. A day of reckoning is coming, though. We’ve seen the cracks emerge since January 20th. I firmly believe the whole dam is coming down eventually. Some in slight cracks; others in large chunks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
More like SCUM than ‘cream’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s another revelation from Comeys firing. It showed that the leaking problem may now be resolved. No one expected it. Now the left want a special prosecutor so they can broaden the range of their investigative powers. It’s literally how they brought rapist bill down and led to impeachment although he still finished his term. They are all aware that the Russians and Trump were not in cahoots and have been stuck sifting through the lives of those around him, hoping to find connections that simply aren’t there. I only say they arnt there because I’ve watched the hearings and have not seen anyone who actually matters in all this say they had something conclusive. Yet each week there’s something new posted claiming impeachment is imminent. Let’s be real, the “wiretaps” that focused literally on Russian spys yielded ZERO impeachment worthy intel. So the only logical next step for those who want to impeach him is to get that Special Prosecutor power. Although the original intent of the investigation will be on Russian collusion. The charges brought in the end will be completely different. So they are foaming at the mouth to be able to have full access to investigate Trump to hopefully find something else to bring him down. I don’t think they would find anything but the original intent of william rape clintons special prosecutor had nothing to do with Lewinskys relations but that entire scandal was a direct result of the investigation. All the while, Trump has overcome his internal leaking problem and paved the way for law and order to finally take place.
#TeflonDon
One thing I would suggest is setting up a “Swamp Watch” web site.
Document donations to people like Burr, McCain, and Sasse (one I personally think is a creep).
When they travel out of the country, follow them. Photograph them at dinner with people in the Beltway. Dog their every move.
The web site should be attractive, humorous, and easy to navigate. I would do this if I werren’t a rudimentary computer user and 68 years old.
This is one way to get people interested and aggravated at these creeps.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I like it. And oh, I just remembered… all of us are privileged to be able to donate money to the Conservative Tree House, so let’s have at it! 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Intelligence Cmte member (D).
Decided to write Rep. Elise Stefanik again to share this wonderful article.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is now longer about hacking emails. It is now what they always wanted it to be. An endless investigation, a fishing expedition to treat anything and everything related to Trump and his campaign as sinister in order to take him down. And these guys think that if they use fancy and nonsensical phrases like “find out how Russia undermined our democracy”, it gives them the cover and excuse they need.
** ..now NO longer about hacking emails …**
Seems to me that the Dems and Rinos are parcelling out these stages of investigation, so that they can prolong the finish of the whole mess shortly before the 2018 elections, so that Trump’s backers can not win so easily. If they bring it all to the conclusion too soon and it turns out to be proven bullsh-t, then they are the ones who will loses seats. They are playing with fire, but what else do they have?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jail would be nice…
test
5X5, wyntre
Senate Intelligence Cmte member (D).
Good Lord! SIC cannot even decide on WHAT THEY’RE INVESTIGATING!
Russian election interference OR trump campaign – russia interference. SIC DOESN’T KNOW!
The argument that the FBI director cannot be fired by the POTUS has been debunked by legal minds (see my post at 8:12 pm, above) and corroborated by James Comey himself (see Pam’s post at 8:21 pm, above). What else will the DemoRats, RINOs and nevertrumpers come up with now to show us beyond any doubt that they are crooks?
Cnn Anderson is talking impreachment and citing blumenthal.
Senate Intelligence Cmte member (D).
Huh. A good guy.
The new director will fit right in place perfect like the cabinet members. He/she will be the best for the job no doubt.
What the hell!
“IF”.
Random investigations …
Just because?
Felt like it?
In the mood?
Nothing else better to do?
How about … the “WITCH HUNT” you, Senator Feinstein, screamed about for 8 years.
June 26-2016
Bill and Loretta Lynch meet on tarmac
July 2-2016
Comey meets with Clinton for 3.5 hours about the email investigation.
July 5-2016
Comey gives a scathing case to prosecute Ms Clinton for 14 minutes before recommending no charges
July 7-2016
Comey testifies that Hillary was not put under oath during their July 2 meeting and that there was no transcript of their meeting.
July ??-2016
Still unsure of this date but if I’m not mistaken this was the first FISA warrant hearing for Trump surveillance. Via Carter Page? Before the RNC Convention setup by State Dept for a meeting with the Russian diplomat. The “sponsor” was The Heritage Foundation but this actually was an event that was organized and scheduled by State not by Heritage. This was part of another FISA setup.
The only logical conclusion is that when Comey met with Clinton at her home is when he received the Dossier!!! He met with her to strategize not to talk about an investigation. Comey agreed to have the optics of a highly publicized meeting with Clinton on that date in a private residence not under oath and without anyone else present. The investigation was already agreed to have a certain ending on the tarmac a week before (at the very latest) and they used the optics of this meeting (which was filmed from helicopters in transit) to discuss surveillance and FISA warrants in exchange for Comey being able to give the press conference that made no sense on the 5th. Comey was terrified of how he’d look after the tarmac meeting so he struck a deal with Clinton.
I thought one would have to be intelligent to be on Intelligence Cmte.?
BINGO! You nailed it, SD. Thank you!
Stefanik: “So why didn’t you notify oversight of this?”
Comey: “Because of the sensitivity of the matter..”
Question that should have been asked: “Who decides when matters are too sensitive to notify oversight?”
Comey: “uh.. me..”
Next question that shoulda been asked: “how many other matters are too sensitive to notify oversight about?”
Comey: “uh… none I promise!”
What did we get?
Crickets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Senate Intelligence Cmte member (D).
This IS from GotNews but . . .who knows?
A new report claims that Trump not only fired Comey to send a message to McCain, but that Trump kept the news of his decision to fire Comey from Reince Priebus and Press Secretary, Sean Spicer to avoid leaks to the press.
President Donald J. Trump fired now-former FBI Director James Comey to send a message to Senator John McCain, sources close to the White House confirm. Comey’s firing is a direct rebuke to McCain’s control over the nation’s defense, White House staffers confirm.
Earlier this year, McCain went after Trump with widely discredited opposition research that he immediately shared with Comey, his longtime friend.
Comey worked with McCain to go after businessman Jack Abramoff after Abramoff stopped McCain from winning the Republican Primary in 2000.
McCain has since been working with FBI Director Comey to help undermine President Trump since Trump was elected.
There’s a method to McCain’s madness, as McCain has used his position as chairman on the U.S. Senate Armed Services to veto Trump’s national defense picks.
“McCain has shot down two offers for Army Secretary from Trump,” our source notes.
McCain has been a persistent nuisance ever since Trump announced his candidacy in 2015.
The FBI firing move, which did not leak, was carried out by White House counsel Don McGahn and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. President Trump deliberately kept Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer in the dark to keep them from leaking.
http://gotnews.com/breaking-comeyfiring-warning-anti-trump-senjohnmccain-kept-secret-reince-stop-leaking/
SIC Schedule Tuesday’s hearing:
LikeLike
LikeLike
*9th circuit
