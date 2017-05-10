The Biggest Political Scandal The Media is Missing – It Should Lead To Congressional Leadership Censure…

Everyone is so caught up with their discussion of President Trump around the firing of FBI Director James Comey that they are completely overlooking the most explosive scandal in the history of congress.

This scandal, if exposed, should remove, or at least censure: Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Dianne Feinstein, Richard Burr, Devin Nunes, Adam Schiff and Mark Warner.

The absence of their accountability shows the depth of corruption within Washington DC.

First, understand their job – Each of the aforementioned was/is part of the congressional intelligence oversight called the “Gang of Eight“. The Go8 are exclusively responsible for overseeing all intelligence community activity as it relates to intelligence gathering and corresponding investigations.

In short these eight elected representatives are in charge of all oversight of all U.S. intelligence operations and investigations. As elected representatives, they represent one of the most important checks within the system of government overseeing non-elected officials.

Again, we refer back to the March 20th testimony of FBI Director James Comey where he is questioned by Freshman Representative Elise M. Stefanik.

Stefanik is a young, freshman republican congresswoman from the Albany New York area. And using a probative questioning timeline, she single-handily pulled the mask from FBI Director James Comey, and exposed the corruption within the Gang-of-Eight yet no-one seems to notice.

In the segment of the questioning below Rep. Stefanik begins by asking director Comey what are the typical protocols, broad standards and procedures for notifying the Director of National Intelligence, the White House and senior congressional leadership (aka the intelligence Gang of Eight), when the FBI has opened a counter-intelligence investigation.

The response from Comey is a generalized reply (with uncomfortable body language) that notification of counter-intel investigations are discussed with the White House, and other pertinent officials, on a calendar basis, ie. “quarterly”.

With the statement that such counter-intel notifications happen “generally quarterly”, and against the backdrop that Comey stated in July of 2016 a counter-intel investigation began, Stefanik asks:

…”when did you notify the White House, the DNI and congressional leadership”?

Everything happens in the first three minutes of that questioning. Against the backdrop to what you know now about Director James Comey’s investigation which began in July 2016, let’s unpack the response.

Director Comey said he informed the DNI (James Clapper), White House National Security Council (Susan Rice), and the DOJ who would have been his boss acting Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates (head of counter intelligence operations). He DID NOT notify congress.

Again, review that 2:49 second Q & A segment.

Director Comey is admitting to congress that for eight months he did not tell them about the counterintelligence investigation “because of the sensitivity of the matter“.

From his own testimony Director Comey admits he coordinated with: Susan Rice (White House), James Clapper (DNI) and Sally Yates (DOJ Counter-Intel). However, Comey also admits he intentionally did not tell congressional oversight. EVER.

The people within congress who SHOULD HAVE BEEN notified of the counterintelligence operation are the ‘Gang-of-Eight’: (Ryan, Pelosi, McConnell, Schumer, Nunes, Schiff, Burr and Feinstein/Warner) [*note Warner replaced Feinstein in ’17].

Director Comey is openly admitting to beginning an intelligence operation/investigation in July 2016 and intentionally not notifying congress until March 2017. In essence, he is completely operating without oversight.

However, did you hear a single member of the Gang of Eight raise objection to this stunning revelation?

Comey is admitting to keeping the Go8 in the dark. Comey is admitting to intentionally acting without oversight. Did a single member of the Go8 call for his removal? Did they protest this action? Did they demand to know why he felt empowered to violate the checks-and-balances?

NO.

Not a single member of the oversight Gang of Eight raised an eyebrow after this testimony. Why?

What is the purpose of oversight when the people doing the oversight don’t care if a non-elected official can operate independent of oversight?

Answer those questions and you can see the depth of the swamp.

This is a much bigger issue than President Trump firing James Comey. This reality represents the structural collapse of a primary function of government.

Here’s where it gets interesting. Pay close attention to the names and actions by congressional leadership as they respond to Director James Comey’s firing.

Nunes and Shiff are the head of the House Permanent Committee on Intelligence. Burr and Warner are the heads of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Ryan and Pelosi are the heads of the House. McConnell and Schumer are the heads of the Senate.

The group functions as the Gang-of-Eight as a result of their position in congress and on the oversight committees. Yet it would appear they held no active interest in oversight of FBI Director James Comey’s intelligence activity.

Why is that?

Tell me again about how the UniParty doesn’t exist.

Advertisements