Jordan’s King Abdullah III Will Visit White House Wednesday April 5th…

Holy Cats !! No-one is watching this intensely important stuff. It’s all happening right in front of media, yet seemingly it’s under their radar. Previously it was reported that President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt is coming to the White House on Monday April 3rd.

President al-Sisi’s Monday visit is a huge deal all by itself (more on that later). However, additionally today the White House announces Sisi’s ideological and regional BFF, Jordan’s King Abdullah III, is arriving on Wednesday. No coincidences there.

[White House] President Donald J. Trump looks forward to welcoming King Abdullah II of Jordan to the White House on April 5. President Trump and King Abdullah will exchange views on a range of shared interests in the Middle East, including how the United States and Jordan can best defeat ISIS, end the conflict in Syria, and advance peace between Israelis and Palestinians. The two leaders will also discuss how to further strengthen cooperation between the United States and Jordan and promote peace and prosperity in the Middle East.

♦ Immediately following his inauguration, President Trump spoke to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and gained his ideological and financial support for building a safe zone for Syrian’s as they rebuild.

♦ A week later, President Trump spoke at length to Egypt’s Fattah al-Sisi about their efforts.

♦ At the beginning of February – King Abdullah III of Jordan traveled to Washington to meet with Vice-President Mike Pence and discuss aide and assistance for regional security. Previously, in November 2016, King Abdullah spoke to President-elect Trump

♦ A week later – Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington DC for a very warm and optimistic meeting with President Trump for talks on regional security.

♦ At the beginning of March – Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry visited Washington, met with members of Congress and held a long discussion with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson,

♦ Mid-March Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met with an envoy from President Trump and told him that a peace deal is possible under the new president.

♦ Next Week (Monday) – Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is coming to Washington for an official White House state visit.

♦ Next Week (Wednesday) – Jordan’s King Abdullah III comes back to Washington for an official visit to the White House.

Egyptian President el-Sisi has already secured most of the Sinai border region. The current challenge is to keep the extremist elements in check and undermine their destabilizing efforts. A big part of that stability includes Syria, Russia and the U.S. defeating the remnants of ISIS.

Under-reported in Western media, during the fall/winter of 2014 and spring/summer of 2015 al-Sisi removed every Hamas tunnel and relocated thousands of homes to create a miles-wide buffer zone no longer useful by terrorists.

The scope of what Egypt did to secure the Southern and Eastern border of Israel/Gaza is quite remarkable, and they have paid a high price battling extremists every inch of the way.

Simultaneously, as his Egyptian forces were removing the most significant security threat, al-Sisi brokered a peace deal between Abbas and Netanyahu and forced the Palestinian Authority to speak with one voice. That’s why Egypt was so furious when John Kerry insisted on poking his nose into the agreement.

After the peace deal, and after he constructed the border security zone, Fattah al-Sisi then set up the construct for a Joint Arab Intervention Force.

We have continued to express optimism for a confluence of events, people and activity that is happening quietly, and could stun the geo-political world. The timing is right, because we view these activities through a different prism. We review against the backdrop of President Obama’s mid-east failure, equitable misery.

The reality of President Obama’s expressed foreign policy of regime change -regardless of cost or consequence- has left millions of Mid-East communities in peril; far worse off today than they were nine years ago. In an odd and accidental way, President Obama created equitable misery.

• The Egyptian people, in no way a populist entity favorable to Israel, suffered through two years of brutal dictatorship from the Muslim Brotherhood and Mohammed Morsi. Their very survival only due to a successful return of cultural and economic stability at the hands of General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

• The Syrian people, again holding no favorable disposition toward Israel writ large, only just now coming out of the shadows of a horrific five-year civil war and seeing sunlight for the first time in half a decade. Breathing room.

• The Libyan people, caught amid an ongoing crisis of regional and tribal strife suffering through ongoing extremist violence that has taken them into the depths of economic and social chaos. And before the fighting is even over, Europe is outlining demands of the North African gates.

• The Jordanian people, again a tenuous and precarious Muslim nation, who has watched the most barbaric and horrific consequences from extremist violence in their lifetimes.

The end result of almost all far-left policies when carried out to their natural conclusion is equitable misery. At no moment in recent history has the choking consequence of a decade-long ideological war left a larger population of people so exhausted than at this very moment.

Think of the nationalist possibility. ♦ Fattah al-Sisi (Egypt), ♦ King Abdullah III (Jordan), ♦ Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel), ♦ Mahmoud Abbas (Palestinian Authority), ♦ King Salman and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Saudi Arabia), and ♦ U.S. President Donald Trump. Together they have a remarkable canvas.

Remember, when President Obama unleashed the terrorists within the Muslim Brotherhood, Jordan, Egypt, Libya and Syria became the victims of a horrific White House policy which grew worse over time. President Obama aligned himself with Turkey’s Recep Erdogan, another ally of the Muslim Brotherhood.

This Obama policy further angered those who were trying to keep the Brotherhood from tearing their nations apart. Turkey was, and is, considered an enemy of those leaders who value stability over religious ideological purity.

As a consequence of the void created by Obama changing sides in the region, both al-Sisi (Egypt), and Abdullah (Jordan), in addition to Assad (Syria) formed an economic and strategic alliance with Russia.

Thus, THIS from T-REX BECOMES TOTALLY RELATED :

These are consequential times of such significance it’s really a once in a millennium opportunity to see such seismic shifts in the tectonic plates of geo-politics and the alliances therein.

Something incredible is on the cusp…

When you elevate yourself high enough, you begin to recognize why the U.S. Deep State, represented by John McCain NeoCon Inc., is a willing participant in Democrats’ Vast Russian Conspiracy.

It is all related.

