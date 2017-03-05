Russia and The 2016 Election – A Complete and Total “Nothingburger”…

Yesterday we highlighted a tongue-in-cheek outline about a transparent foreign official campaigning in the U.S. against Hillary Clinton to benefit Donald Trump, ie. Nigel Farage.
The reason for the outline was to prove a point that even if Russia had an ambassador in the United States actively campaigning to assist Donald Trump – SO WHAT?
Is the media having a conniption because the Trump Campaign was calling and talking to Nigel Farage?
What’s the difference?
It didn’t happen, but even if Team Trump had contact with Russians about the U.S. election, there’s absolutely no issue with such activity taking place. Take the name “Russia” out of the equation and it happens all the time, and political activists from the Obama administration have been the single most aggressive political campaigners doing exactly that in other countries.
Perhaps everyone forgets Obama’s former White House official David Axelrod being paid $500,000 by the UK Labour party to assist candidate Ed Miliband, in the 2015 British election. (Below left) Oh, and he lost.
Perhaps everyone forgets former national field director for President Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign, Jeremy Bird, being involved in an opposition effort to remove Benjamin Netanyahu from office and campaigning for Isaac Herzog in Israel. Or Secretary of State John Kerry (above right) openly doing everything he could to advance Herzog’s chances over Netanyahu in 2015. Oh, and he lost too.
Was CNN, The Washington Post or New York Times calling for investigations of President Obama’s interventionist political activity? Same/Same.
Both David Axelrod (Miliband) and Jeremy Bird (Herzog) lost. These are just two recent examples of President Obama officials and advisers working to “manipulate” the elections of foreign governments; did CNN broadcast 24/7 coverage of outrage in those campaigns?
Especially considering the reality that one of those campaigns was specifically against a sitting democratically elected ally of the United States, Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel?
Again, think about it.
Remember President Obama campaigning in London, England on behalf of the liberal politicians in the UK who wanted to remain in the EU ahead of the Brexit referendum? Same/Same. And U.S. taxpayers paid for Obama’s trip to the U.K. to campaign on behalf of the Remain Camp. Was the media up-in-arms about spending U.S. taxpayer money to interfere in the British nationalist referendum?
Think about it.
If Canada’s liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was campaigning on behalf of Hillary Clinton in 2016 would it be an issue? Of course not. Same/Same – ie. who cares?
Did the Mexican government openly oppose the U.S. presidential candidacy of Donald Trump? Of course it did. Were there voluminous outlines on CNN about the inappropriateness of that? Of course not. Same/Same – ie. who cares?
The entire narrative about Russia having a preferred outcome in the U.S. election is a complete nothing burger. Of course Russia would have an opinion; so would, and did, just about every nation on the planet. Sheeesh has everyone forgotten the reported anti-Trump “world marches” the weekend after the U.S. inauguration of President Trump. Hello?..
Or what about President Obama calling for Egyptian President Hosni Mubarek to step down from his leadership position in Egypt in 2010/2011…. Or even more extreme how Obama and Hillary Clinton worked with Nicolas Sarkozy to leverage U.S. military via NATO to kill Libyan leader Muammar Kaddaffi in 2011 without any input from congress? Now, that’s some serious “we came, we saw, he’s dead” type intervention.
The point is, everyone is going so far into the weeds on the ‘Vast Russian Conspiracy’, that no-one is left to objectively look at the screeching pundits and say “SO WHAT”?
What exactly do you think Senator John McCain and Senator Lindsey Graham spend all of their time jaunting all over the world doing? They are engaging themselves in the outcomes of foreign countries politics. That’s just about their entire full-time job. Ambassador Kislyak is a nosy Russian version of Senator John McCain. Same/Same.
So what if the very worst case scenario is found to be true. The Trump campaign talked to Russians; it’s not, and they didn’t, but so what if it was – and they did? What is the issue with Trump Campaign officials talking about the U.S. election outcome with Russian emissaries? So what?
There’s no there, there. And even if there was some there, there – so what? This is a hyper-constructed partisan media narrative with no relevance – except for those inside a DC bubble to find perpetual offense to their candidate Hillary Clinton losing an election.
Your thoughts?
Exactly. I’ve done nothing but wonder at the handwringing since the idiotic msm started in on this. I just wish so many people were not so gullible as to swallow the narrative…that’s the danger, imo.
Great article and perspective SD. This is so true yet is being completely ignored. As far as potential crimes go, if the Russians did indeed “hack” the DNC server (and even if they did there is no evidence they are the ones who supplied the information to WikiLeaks) that is the only crime that was committed. There is no evidence Trump’s campaign was in collusion with them to do this.
And the DNC is not a governmental body, so how could a FISA wiretap be authorized? Does FISA get involved when a private corporation’s server has been hacked by China to steal their proprietary information?
This is all really going to start getting interesting. I think the Dems and media jumped the shark with all of their Russian nonsense. And now they are going to be hoisted on their own petards.
Well, and then there is the other option. That Obama knew he was going to get busted over tapping Trump Tower. He would then need the Russian threat to appear to be widespread and real in order to minimize his action.
The current theory is that it is to draw attention away from Hillary’s loss and have a scapegoat to blame. What if though, the real reason is to give credible cause for the wiretapping?
We now have to rethink our previous positions.
I agree 100%, I never understood what the big deal was? The MSM is to blame for so many believing it is huge news because they lie about everything. I bet there is a huge percentage of people out there that think that Russia hacked into the voting machines.
I have it on background that Jeff Sessions puts Russian dressing on his salad.
He must recuse himself from all eating.
This makes as much sense as the Russian diplomat scare.
Perspective.
It’s what happens here at the Treehouse. That’s why I was attracted to this place in the first place: Perspective. 100%
When was Russia placed on the US enemy list. I thought all that was done away with. I’m pretty sure Al-Qaeda and their splinters like Al Nusra etc are actual enemies of the US that Obozo/Clinton was arming.
It’s a difficult area since a lot of the intel is classified and made known only through leaks. That said, the major US intel players appear to have concluded that Russian state actors hacked the DNC and the Clinton campaign.
It seems farfetched that Trump directed this effort (despite his apparently encouraging statements during the debates), But if the Trump campaign can be shown to have colluded in this effort, or even to have known about it, I think it would be serious indeed.
Far from being a “nothingburger” these charges have already drawn blood and the Democrats see it as perhaps the most effective line of attack they have. Even a few Repubs have strayed off the reservation.
And by “Clinton campaign” you mean Podesta’s personal email account with a password being the word “password”? DNC was probably hacked by multiple agents, just like Clinton’s homebrew server. I doubt it took any serious effort.
Oh, and I don’t trust the fake news about “the major Intel players” which, basically, means Brennan and Clapper. But even if that was true, there is absolutely no evidence of any Trump campaign’s involvement. None. It is not “far fetched despite blah blah”. It is a manufactured LIE.
IF “the Trump campaign” did this and that and maybe that too and whatever else we want to accuse them of — without a shred of evidence — then yes, it would be “bad”. But not as bad as what Obama and Clinton are accused of — treason and sedition.
This pretty much nails it. I’ll admit, I hadn’t gone this far into thinking about it since I’ve been too busy laughing at the ridiculousness of it all. But this is an excellent take-down of the whole thing.
It sounds like they are using a form of mind control. To say Russia, it brings up images of spying, treason or espionage in most peoples minds. Other countries such as England brings up good images with most people.
Exactly. It is psy-op.
The MSM is the enemy of the American People
Jean has a long Moustache
For any claim against Obama evidence and proof beyond doubt is needed
For any claim against Trump no evidence at all is needed.
Absolutely true, nothing but sheer narrative nothingness, but nonetheless a narrative giving “Republican” quislings enough premise to deny Trump the few votes he needs on anything that helps the country and consequently makes Trump (deservedly) look good.
I think you meant to type President Obama after the sentence where you say “these are just two recent examples”, not President Trump.
Interesting thoughts on whether it was GHCQ feeding intel on Trump to Obama, rather than direct domestic spying
http://www.noquarterusa.net/blog/79626/barack-obamas-lawyer-lies-spying-trump/
IIRC, there is some “arrangement” where GHCQ can do spying on Americans that US intel agencies are (supposedly) forbidden to do (and vice versa)
So if GHCQ “tapps” Trump, and feeds it to Clapper and Brennan on the sly, with Obama only giving vague, deniable “approval” and his EO letting that info flow freely through many agencies, does that change the legal equation?
Yes. The emphasis has been on RUSSIA and ELECTION. No doubt there are millions who’ve been programmed to believe the President Trump and the Russians stole it from Hillary. It’s time for a few high profile arrests to nuke the narrative.
My question is did the FBI examine the DNC servers that were supposedly hacked,from what remember,the DNC refused to turn them over.!!?
That’s what I recall – they refused to cooperate.
That is my recollection as well–the FBI was never granted access to the servers.
They were probably full of Democratic black opps e mails that would have led to criminal charges.
I think this is a very excellent point. I have noticed the Dem narrative shifting to “soft influence”, etc., and so I think SD’s point hits that line of attack head-on. Other nations generally try to let their feelings be known, within reason, why one candidate or another is “problematic”. Not that bad an idea, actually.
The Marxists at the BBC are leading with the perspective of Trump administration under fire far bad things and as usual Obama their Messiah can do no wrong .Really sickening stuff.
I don’t often watch BBC even though im forced to pay for it but husband is a channel hopper.Ugh.
“…as usual Obama their FALSE Messiah can do no wrong.”
Because there is a real One.
That’s another thing, Brit media (BBC, Guardian et al) has some far left government tendencies. The UK has become arguably the most surveilled country in the world. Makes Stasi ta0e recorders look like pikers. Does their media protest? Or do they fall in lockstep, a la NYT & WaPo.
Londonistan is another thing: why would a country willingly destroy itself by permitting mass immigration from a hostile, incompatible culture? Only thing i can think of is MONEY.
So who profits from the Islamization of the UK? Bankers, eager for oil money. Rothschilds and their ilk? Maybe.
Let’s also look at the pedophiles in UK government and such. How do such things go undiscovered in a super-surveillance state? Easy. They ARE known, and pedophiles in positions of power do the bidding of those who hold the information.
Who holds that info? The UK equivalent of our intelligence community: GCHQ.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Government_Communications_Headquarters
And who do they colocate with? At RAF Menwith Hill? NSA, NRO and who knows else.
They can spy on US citizens and skirt US laws against spying on citizens. They snag info, then it’s off to the CIA of the UK, GCHQ
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Government_Communications_Headquarters
Here, in the offices known as “the spincter”, opps my bad, the donut 🍩 they go about meddling in other people’s business. This probably includes elections.
Hillary would have maintained the status quo for crooked governments, pedophiles, child trafficking, “spirit cooking” and free flowing moslem oil money. All the stuff spy agencies love.
Did US and UK intel agencies concoct the whole “Russians” scheme? Maybe they’re just projecting.
Any way you slice it, there are more players than just Soros. And I’d bet a nickel a bunch of them are pedos and child trafficking pervs. Start with the list of Davos attendees and see who benefits from surveillance states and crooked status quo.
Disclaimer: not bashing Brits. Their government and certain institutions are the problem.
IMO one reason for the entire “Russia” and Trump theme is that globalists do not want Russia and the Trump-US cooperating in any way whatsoever.
Two very strong nations both against globalism. Nations is the operative word.
The globalists want to make it look anti-American for our President to even speak to Russian leaders. Not then, not now, not tomorrow nor in the months to come.
It is far more than merely “election politics.”
Additionally, and more importantly, the anti-Christian globalists do not want two Christian leaders of powerful nations to cooperate.
At Church:
With Lucas Cleophas (Russian Orthodox Church)
“Whenever two or more of you are gathered in my name, there am I also.”
This is the great fear of globalists…
We are fighting against evil in high positions.
The best counterattack is to ask any mouthy leftist to explain the matter. Mention that the DNC’s emails were exposed and that Podesta’s were hacked. Then sit back and listen while the stammering goes on.
I’ve asked point blank “do you think that the Russians were coordinating hacking with Trump or Sessions, and/or delivering the results first to them first hand?” If not, then why the hullabaloo?
Excellent per usual Sundance. Exactly, so what. It’s like being accused of jaywalking and getting the death penalty. And even though there is no jaywalking the death penalty is still on the table.
What’s really scary is Obama’s actually plotting against The President of the United States and trying to undermine him. It’s a real life version of Game of Thrones. The Trumps are the Starks and the Obama’s are the Lannisters. And his idiotic base are beating people up for speech they don’t like, while calling them fascists, when they’re too dumb to realize they’re the fascists.
Stefan Molyneux did a good video on this crazy situation.
Great write-up, and it only makes Obama’s actions look more incriminating.
Lock him up!
And take his golf clubs.
Does Wolf have an unusually large noggin or AC have a tiny head?
http://media.gettyimages.com/photos/wolf-blitzer-and-anderson-cooper-attend-the-turner-upfront-2015-at-picture-id473125294
The Donald better gird up his loins for the long haul.
Attempts to delegitimise and impeach him by the MSM and the public service will not cease for 4 years, with luck 8.
What’s needed is a complete purge of the Trump haters in the bureaucracy. Govt doesn’t really change until the middle level and up public servants are replaced.
We need to show constant and unrelenting support for the President.
This not only helps Trump, it irritates lefties ☺
Sundacne shoots, he scores! We are not the handwringers, we are the hand shakers. Tune out the static and be glad you aren’t hearing that ditch Hillary screaming everyday from DC.
