BREAKING: Evidence Surfaces of Foreign Diplomat Attempting to Interfere In U.S. Election…

CTH can independently confirm that a high ranking official within a foreign government actively worked with the Trump campaign seeking to undermine the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.  Further, evidence is gathering, that this foreign politician was colluding with a specific intention to elevate the presidential election of Donald Trump.

According to multiple people who have first-hand knowledge of the events, a senior high ranking representative of the E.U. was actively campaigning on behalf of candidate Donald Trump, and was captured in at least one series of campaign photographs.

After a thorough vetting of the information, it appears irrefutable the intention of the engagement was to sway opinion of U.S. voters in the 2016 election and create an environment specifically favorable to a more nationalistic presidential candidate. The evidence is so conclusive it would appear impossible for anyone related to the former Trump campaign to refute the allegation.

In perhaps the most stunning revelation, the highest ranking representative from the originating government was identified to have visited the White House, AFTER President Trump’s inauguration, to discuss how the administration will now join favorably to advance their mutually beneficial relationship.

Everyone should attempt to remain calm, as we work through the details.  However, that said, the photographic evidence appears conclusive.

  1. litlbit2 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Just think of the office meeting Monday morning in the President Trump Oval Office! We win again!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Just_me says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    I was relieved to see the picture and find that it wasn’t that racist frog, Pepe. That green anthropomorphic caused us enough heartburn to last a life time. 😉

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. CofB says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    You really had me going there!. Almost had a heart attack.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. filia.aurea says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Too predictable for true believers. Still, the audience is large.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. abigailstraight says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Well, I just loved this post; great satire! Made my day!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. tytanshammer says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    I came over from BB forums on the Obamagate stuff and read this and nearly had a heart attack! Well played, SD.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. gary says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Gee Sundance , you got some sick type of funny bone.

    Funny how you set us up, for this one.

    I guess you know how tense we are , so you wanted to add a little levity to your site.

    I’m sure many will have their hearts pounding as they enter this thread. 🙂

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. thetrain2016 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Real News spiced up with great sense of humor, Libs won’t get it…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. The Raven says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    You had me going for a second, Sundance.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Gmandet17 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Keep winning, never gets old.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. E C says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    As I’m reading this I was believing it. Then I cheated, clicked continue reading and saw Nigel. Then I’m thinking this has got to be a joke. Exhale.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. unconqueredone says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Started laughing after the first paragraph! Thank you, we need the humor in these days!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. Texian says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Give “Brexit Daddy” a hug!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  14. toriangirl says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Oh, Sundance. You joker, you!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. libnot says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    saw the headline…and was like…wtf now??!! lol…..you win for the night. going to crack a bottle of red. adios.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. darththulhu says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Clearly, Trump is going to have to disavow the entire British government, and T.Rex is going to have to recuse himself from diplomatic affairs with Prime Minister May.

    #NigelGate #MuhUKIP #BrexitBandit

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. 4bleu says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    LOL.
    was so baited to look for a green face in the crowd.

    Like

    Reply
  18. TakeBackOurRepublic says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    The headline was a near heart stopping teaser but after the first couple paragraphs I just knew Sundance had to be referring to our dear friend Nigel. OMG, hilarious! We all need to take a deep breath, relax and crack open a cold beverage 🙂 Trump’s got this!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. LM says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    In my heart I knew it would be alright.

    However, I must have been a bit tense about it since when I saw Nigel Farage’s picture, sanity returned, and I was reminded that I would feel better if I breathed.

    Like

    Reply
  20. R-C says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Way to tweak ’em, CTH! BRAVO.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. kimosaabe says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • dalethorn says:
      March 4, 2017 at 6:33 pm

      Oh, how I remember that speech by Nigel at the Trump rally. If there were ever a speech I’ve heard in my life that hit the bullseye and resonated with the will of the American people the way Nigel’s did, it would be a long time ago.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  22. adoubledot says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    I’m not at sharp as some of you Treeps. My heart rate was racing at 180, but after hitting Continue Reading I just busted out laughing upon seeing Nigel’s big smile, as if he said “Gotchaaa!”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. 3x1 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Nigel is a Russian!!!

    😨😨😨😨😨

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Athena the Warrior says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Bwahahahaha Sundance the jokester! I thought he was up to something just didn’t know where the road was going to go.
    Bravo Sundance.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. kpm58 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    And you know that Nigel fellow spoke at a Trump event in the deep south.
    Well all civilized people know what is up with the deep south, enough said.
    If only there was a God then we could pray for ourselves and poor dear Hillary for what has been done to the people who actually matter. /s

    Like

    Reply
  26. John Adair says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Now that’s FUNNY

    Like

    Reply
  27. J C says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Brilliant article! I’ll bet every liberal idiot got trolled by your lead and fell into your trap. You probably got a million hits as they rifled through the article getting ready to pass it along to all their partners in crime.

    Like

    Reply
  28. kate says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Love this, thanks for the laugh. I imagine President Trump got a kick out of it.
    Isn’t it great to say “President Trump”?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Red says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Hopefully the MSM will just pick up Sundance’s headline, never read the story, and run like rabid dogs to the anchor desks…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Sandra-VA says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Hahahahaha! Good one, Sundance! I saw the headline and just knew it was going to be about Farage 😀

    Like

    Reply
  32. rsanchez1990 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Said diplomat vehemently denied attempting to influence the campaign when he appeared with the campaign in Jackson, Mississippi, and actually countered that it was a diplomat from the US attempting to influence a vote in his home country:

    “Now, the big card, the big card the prime minister decided to play in the referendum is he got a foreign visitor to come to London to talk to us. Yes, we were visited by one Barack Obama. And he talked down to us. He treated us as if we were nothing. One of the oldest functioning democracies in the world and here he was telling us to vote remain. So I, having criticized and condemned his behavior, I could not possibly tell you how you should vote in this election. But, you know, I get it. I get it. I get it. I get it. I’m hearing you. But I will say this. If I was an American citizen, I wouldn’t vote for Hillary Clinton if you paid me! In fact, I wouldn’t vote for Hillary Clinton if she paid me!”

    https://www.c-span.org/video/?414316-1/donald-trump-campaigns-jackson-mississippi

    Come on guys, let’s get our facts straight! 😀😁😂🤣

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. mw says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    This is the funnest Saturday ever. I know that isn’t a word, but I make up words when I’m happy.

    Like

    Reply
  34. sunnydaysall says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Great fun Sundance! And this article also puts the whole Russian diplomat-spy thing into perspective!! 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  35. Chris says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    I needed that!! Finally news that fits!! This whole thing is a joke. I just wish this story would hit the Big Man’s Report, Andrews, and the rest so we could throw this whole thing in the MSM face and let them know this stuff is “a laughing matter”!!

    Like

    Reply
  36. Peter says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    You absolutely had me, Sundance, totally fooled…then saw Farage and man did I laugh.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Sedanka says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Hilarious, Sundance!

    Like

    Reply
  38. mustang4176 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Cheers Sundance. Good one 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  39. famouswolf says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Hey, Sundance, this ain’t April first!

    Like

    Reply
  40. Laura Wesselmann says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Love Nigel Farange. Clever, articulate, funny.

    Like

    Reply
  41. muffyroberts says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Anyone who writes uses an exclamation point a time or two, so as to draw attention to something. If an exclamation point is used in every sentence, it loses its meaning.

    The MSM are talking about the Russian blah blah, in every sentence. It has become bland. It has no meaning.

    Like

    Reply
  42. JoeS says:
    March 4, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    LOL SUNDANCE!

    You had me scared when I saw the headline at first.

    I was thinking, “CRAP SUNDANCE WENT OVER THE WALL AND SOLD US OUT-BUT NOOOO!”

    FUNNY STUFF!

    Like

    Reply
