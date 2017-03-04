BREAKING: Evidence Surfaces of Foreign Diplomat Attempting to Interfere In U.S. Election…

CTH can independently confirm that a high ranking official within a foreign government actively worked with the Trump campaign seeking to undermine the candidacy of Hillary Clinton. Further, evidence is gathering, that this foreign politician was colluding with a specific intention to elevate the presidential election of Donald Trump.
According to multiple people who have first-hand knowledge of the events, a senior high ranking representative of the E.U. was actively campaigning on behalf of candidate Donald Trump, and was captured in at least one series of campaign photographs.
After a thorough vetting of the information, it appears irrefutable the intention of the engagement was to sway opinion of U.S. voters in the 2016 election and create an environment specifically favorable to a more nationalistic presidential candidate. The evidence is so conclusive it would appear impossible for anyone related to the former Trump campaign to refute the allegation.
In perhaps the most stunning revelation, the highest ranking representative from the originating government was identified to have visited the White House, AFTER President Trump’s inauguration, to discuss how the administration will now join favorably to advance their mutually beneficial relationship.
Everyone should attempt to remain calm, as we work through the details. However, that said, the photographic evidence appears conclusive.
Just think of the office meeting Monday morning in the President Trump Oval Office! We win again!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was relieved to see the picture and find that it wasn’t that racist frog, Pepe. That green anthropomorphic caused us enough heartburn to last a life time. 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love Pepe!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Bwahahahaha!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Swoon.
LikeLike
He’s wacist, wacist I say! I hate that wabbit. Err, fwog. Sigh!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love this Pepe Gif… http://i.imgur.com/RX6L96q.gifv
LikeLike
You really had me going there!. Almost had a heart attack.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I was grinning the whole way through the reading. I knew what I was going to see before I clicked “read more”
😉
LikeLiked by 9 people
Same here.
It will be fun seeing Nigel’s comments on Obamagate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nigel knows there is a specific target, and everything else is just BS.
LikeLike
You and me both !!!!!! I WAS OH NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO REALLY ? THIS CAN NOT BE TRUE !!! Sundance you are a very bad bad boy !!! Now that my heart is back in my chest…….
LikeLike
Too predictable for true believers. Still, the audience is large.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, I just loved this post; great satire! Made my day!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I came over from BB forums on the Obamagate stuff and read this and nearly had a heart attack! Well played, SD.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Gee Sundance , you got some sick type of funny bone.
Funny how you set us up, for this one.
I guess you know how tense we are , so you wanted to add a little levity to your site.
I’m sure many will have their hearts pounding as they enter this thread. 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
Real News spiced up with great sense of humor, Libs won’t get it…
LikeLiked by 5 people
You had me going for a second, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Keep winning, never gets old.
LikeLiked by 4 people
As I’m reading this I was believing it. Then I cheated, clicked continue reading and saw Nigel. Then I’m thinking this has got to be a joke. Exhale.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Started laughing after the first paragraph! Thank you, we need the humor in these days!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Give “Brexit Daddy” a hug!
LikeLiked by 15 people
Hahaha
LikeLike
Oh, Sundance. You joker, you!
LikeLiked by 4 people
saw the headline…and was like…wtf now??!! lol…..you win for the night. going to crack a bottle of red. adios.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Clearly, Trump is going to have to disavow the entire British government, and T.Rex is going to have to recuse himself from diplomatic affairs with Prime Minister May.
#NigelGate #MuhUKIP #BrexitBandit
LikeLiked by 6 people
🤛
LikeLiked by 1 person
And let’s not forget the ‘high ranking official’ who tried to interfere in the election of Theresa May for Prime Minister of Great Britain.
Now who was it again????
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL.
was so baited to look for a green face in the crowd.
LikeLike
The headline was a near heart stopping teaser but after the first couple paragraphs I just knew Sundance had to be referring to our dear friend Nigel. OMG, hilarious! We all need to take a deep breath, relax and crack open a cold beverage 🙂 Trump’s got this!
LikeLiked by 1 person
In my heart I knew it would be alright.
However, I must have been a bit tense about it since when I saw Nigel Farage’s picture, sanity returned, and I was reminded that I would feel better if I breathed.
LikeLike
Way to tweak ’em, CTH! BRAVO.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, how I remember that speech by Nigel at the Trump rally. If there were ever a speech I’ve heard in my life that hit the bullseye and resonated with the will of the American people the way Nigel’s did, it would be a long time ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not at sharp as some of you Treeps. My heart rate was racing at 180, but after hitting Continue Reading I just busted out laughing upon seeing Nigel’s big smile, as if he said “Gotchaaa!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nigel is a Russian!!!
😨😨😨😨😨
LikeLiked by 1 person
A European Russian.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bwahahahaha Sundance the jokester! I thought he was up to something just didn’t know where the road was going to go.
Bravo Sundance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And you know that Nigel fellow spoke at a Trump event in the deep south.
Well all civilized people know what is up with the deep south, enough said.
If only there was a God then we could pray for ourselves and poor dear Hillary for what has been done to the people who actually matter. /s
LikeLike
Makes me want to Btch Slap my own face.
LikeLiked by 1 person
HA !!!!! too funny !
LikeLike
Now that’s FUNNY
LikeLike
Also funny is the EU blaming President Trump for interfering in their elections.
LikeLike
Brilliant article! I’ll bet every liberal idiot got trolled by your lead and fell into your trap. You probably got a million hits as they rifled through the article getting ready to pass it along to all their partners in crime.
LikeLike
Love this, thanks for the laugh. I imagine President Trump got a kick out of it.
Isn’t it great to say “President Trump”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hopefully the MSM will just pick up Sundance’s headline, never read the story, and run like rabid dogs to the anchor desks…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahahahaha! Good one, Sundance! I saw the headline and just knew it was going to be about Farage 😀
LikeLike
INSTANT CLASSIC!
LikeLike
Said diplomat vehemently denied attempting to influence the campaign when he appeared with the campaign in Jackson, Mississippi, and actually countered that it was a diplomat from the US attempting to influence a vote in his home country:
“Now, the big card, the big card the prime minister decided to play in the referendum is he got a foreign visitor to come to London to talk to us. Yes, we were visited by one Barack Obama. And he talked down to us. He treated us as if we were nothing. One of the oldest functioning democracies in the world and here he was telling us to vote remain. So I, having criticized and condemned his behavior, I could not possibly tell you how you should vote in this election. But, you know, I get it. I get it. I get it. I get it. I’m hearing you. But I will say this. If I was an American citizen, I wouldn’t vote for Hillary Clinton if you paid me! In fact, I wouldn’t vote for Hillary Clinton if she paid me!”
https://www.c-span.org/video/?414316-1/donald-trump-campaigns-jackson-mississippi
Come on guys, let’s get our facts straight! 😀😁😂🤣
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the funnest Saturday ever. I know that isn’t a word, but I make up words when I’m happy.
LikeLike
Great fun Sundance! And this article also puts the whole Russian diplomat-spy thing into perspective!! 🙂
LikeLike
I needed that!! Finally news that fits!! This whole thing is a joke. I just wish this story would hit the Big Man’s Report, Andrews, and the rest so we could throw this whole thing in the MSM face and let them know this stuff is “a laughing matter”!!
LikeLike
You absolutely had me, Sundance, totally fooled…then saw Farage and man did I laugh.
LikeLike
Hilarious, Sundance!
LikeLike
Cheers Sundance. Good one 🙂
LikeLike
Hey, Sundance, this ain’t April first!
LikeLike
Love Nigel Farange. Clever, articulate, funny.
LikeLike
Anyone who writes uses an exclamation point a time or two, so as to draw attention to something. If an exclamation point is used in every sentence, it loses its meaning.
The MSM are talking about the Russian blah blah, in every sentence. It has become bland. It has no meaning.
LikeLike
LOL SUNDANCE!
You had me scared when I saw the headline at first.
I was thinking, “CRAP SUNDANCE WENT OVER THE WALL AND SOLD US OUT-BUT NOOOO!”
FUNNY STUFF!
LikeLike