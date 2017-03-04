BREAKING: Evidence Surfaces of Foreign Diplomat Attempting to Interfere In U.S. Election…

CTH can independently confirm that a high ranking official within a foreign government actively worked with the Trump campaign seeking to undermine the candidacy of Hillary Clinton. Further, evidence is gathering, that this foreign politician was colluding with a specific intention to elevate the presidential election of Donald Trump.

According to multiple people who have first-hand knowledge of the events, a senior high ranking representative of the E.U. was actively campaigning on behalf of candidate Donald Trump, and was captured in at least one series of campaign photographs.

After a thorough vetting of the information, it appears irrefutable the intention of the engagement was to sway opinion of U.S. voters in the 2016 election and create an environment specifically favorable to a more nationalistic presidential candidate. The evidence is so conclusive it would appear impossible for anyone related to the former Trump campaign to refute the allegation.

In perhaps the most stunning revelation, the highest ranking representative from the originating government was identified to have visited the White House, AFTER President Trump’s inauguration, to discuss how the administration will now join favorably to advance their mutually beneficial relationship.

Everyone should attempt to remain calm, as we work through the details. However, that said, the photographic evidence appears conclusive.

